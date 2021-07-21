Smoke From Western Wildfires Blankets U.S.

Live on Bloomberg TVSmoke From Western Wildfires Blankets U.S.July 21st, 2021, 3:04 PM GMT+0000NOAA released these two satellite images showing the grey smoke (the white is cloud cover) from western fires that are enveloping most of the continental U.S. (Source: Bloomberg)QuickTakeExplaining the world with Bloomberg NewsMore episodes and clips06:46A Gadget Helping The Visually Impaired04:43Why We Still Use Email06:25Doctors Without Borders Adviser on mRNA VaccinesBloomberg TechnologyThe only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco. Hosted by Emily Chang.More episodes and clips45:51'Bloomberg Technology' Full Show (07/20/2021)05:44Netflix Sheds Domestic Customers, Earnings Disappoint03:08Apple Workers Won't Come Back to Office Until at Least October05:35Inside the Vision of Jeff BezosSee all shows