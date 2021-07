00:00

Bring him through analysts notes and a hard drug sales are up 46percent. Psoriasis up 21 percent. Spinal muscular atrophy up 48 percent. Is that a sign that we're revisiting. The doctor isgetting some of those pre covered diagnoses that we had been ignoring for so long.Thanks Taylor and it's great to be with you guys today. We'll see. What we're seeing in the second quarter is a strong reboundin health care demand and we're seeing it relatively broad based across therapeutic areas. As you mentioned heart failurerheumatology psoriasis some of our rare disease medicines. So we are optimistic that despite the emergence of the Delta variantthat health care systems now are seeing the value in maintaining health care visits getting patients in to get treated. Andhopefully that trend will continue on the second half. It is worth noting in some areas like oncology we continue to seelower diagnosis rates than we saw before coated. Nonetheless I think across U.S. Europe our key markets China and Japan we'reseeing a return to normality across most of our therapeutic areas. That does give us optimism for the second half. Can yougive us a little insight here as specifically into entrusted with the heart treatment that you have and kind of what yourgeneral expectations are here for the rest of the year. Interesting is where I had a very strong first quarter also avery strong first half as you mentioned growing 46 percent is off to a great start. This is a medicine we expect to reach 4 to5 billion in potentially over time even higher levels of sales. It is well entrenched now in part with cardiology communitiesaround the world growing well in the US Europe also now in China where it's nationally listed in the article listing schedule. Sothis is going to be one of the key growth drivers for the company for the coming post years. Talking about the future ofgrowth and diversification it was interesting your chairman giving an interview in Switzerland. You're talking about lookingat a post covered more anti infective looking at MRI a technology and the like. Of course you are helping with theCoburn 19 vaccine approach to a certain extent. And looking at Kovacs join up. But how much is this reassessment where youreally double down and Novartis in the future when you look strategically at Novartis. We focused as themedicines company. We've done over 80 billion dollars of transactions to focus the company down specifically in medicinesand trying to be in the cutting edge technologies and medicine. We've done a number of acquisitions and other activities to be aleader itself therapy gene therapy radio like in therapy small interfering RNA technologies believing that these will be thenext wave that can carry the company for the coming decade. And Marni is another technology. And given that given the successwe've seen in vaccines we're certainly asking ourselves the question put it out broader applicability but that's really inthe assessment stage. More important for us right now is our small interfering RNA and another technology that we have gottenapproved in the Europe and we hope to have proved in the US shortly for treating cardiovascular disease. One of the biggestopportunities we have in our pipeline of drugs like beer. I'd like to talk about covered. You're developing an antiviral shotfor covered 19. When do you expect that to be available in the US.So we've got a broad based effort you mentioned we're supporting supply we're also supporting our India efforts with our partnermolecular partners. We're developing something called a DRP which is a new technology that targets the spike protein. Itenables us to cover a broad range variance in three clinical studies that's covered all the variance that we've seen thus farin human populations. Right now the Phase 3 studies ongoing we expect to read out in the Q3 timeframe. What's exciting aboutthis medicine is it can be produced at very large scale. We hope at low cost and hopefully over time also a subcutaneousformulation that could be broadly available also to low and middle income countries. So that's I have to ask you here aboutyour own internal business here at Novartis. A lot of folks are getting back into the office. A lot of CEOs trying to bringtheir employees back here. Where do you stand right now on getting your employees are back into the office and back theresafely. You know Roman we've made a commitment to hybrid working for thelong term. We believe that our employees should have the flexibility to determine what works best for them working withtheir manager to ensure they come into the office when needed. I'm here in our Cambridge labs and see colleagues behind meright now. And other times people having the flexibility to work from home. That's of course going to mean we're going to have tolearn how we do that successfully. We think the future is giving our associates the flexibility to bring their best selves towork. And we're sticking with it.