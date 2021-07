00:00

Well good morning. Good evening everyone. Good afternoon.Wherever you may be in the world I'm Jason Kelly here in New York. I am super excited about this panel because it's aboutsustainability. It's really about fast cars. At the end of the day and the role that a key motor sport is playing in thebroader conversation around sustainability around climate but also the future of sports. I'm delighted to have with me JuliaPele. She is the sustainability director for Formula E Deal Bag Gil Alba. Gil he is the CEO of Mahindra Racing and TheodoreSwitch Mark. He is the chief communications and sustainability officer for a. Their name of course is on this series. And it'ssuch a timely conversation guys. First of all happy to have you with me because we were just seeing Formula E right here in NewYork City over the weekend. A lot of action to say the least. Julia I want to start with you. Tell us about Formula E becausepeople have heard of it. I'm sure many people in New York probably saw it going on here but this is a relatively neweffort. Tell us what it is where we are as we try and understand this in the broader conversation.Sure things Jason then first of all thanks for having me. It's great to be. It's great to be here. So families. ISE. I mean aninternational car racing championship. The big difference is that we race electric cars single seaters and we race in theheart of cities. So we we've been going around the world and a very very lucky to have just been in New York less lessweekends. And the point of family of course is very much to promote electric vehicle. There's I mean motor sport is a klutz.A classic platform to advance technology and in that case electric vehicle technology. But quite I mean quite innovativelyfor many was really created to push electrification and help the mass adoption of electric cars and very much use these carracing championship which fun and exciting as a tool to switch perception around electric cars. Because I mean I mean we'reseven years old. So ten years ago the idea was I conceived 10 years ago obviously we could see that there was a huge trendtowards electrification. But you see that from Ike from the consumer point of view. I mean that was not really gonna likethe pickup. And also then from the car options point of view the type of I mean choices in the in the shops and we car like likecan you be talking like a diversity in options. So that's been what the championship has been. I mean pushing and doing overthe last few seasons. Right. And I am fascinated by this intersection of kind ofbusiness culture and sports. We spend a lot of time thinking about how this advances broader goals. So theater. Come on inhere because I want to understand the the investment literally here that you guys are making. Putting your name on this serieshow did this come about and how does it feather into the broader goals there at a big.Well thanks Jason also first for you for inviting me here to join my and my friends both Julia and Denver. Of course we knoweach other very well. And for I mean for a baby this is really the perfect platform to do. And it's the first time in a historythat somebody gets to also attach their name to to an international racing series like that. And the reason is verysimple. I mean the purposes of these two organizations are perfectly aligned and we really see our engagement and informinformally as both an opportunity to really drive and create excitement around electric mobility which we believe is reallythe key to the future. But also of course in terms of profile ourselves as a company as I mentioned it's you know it'sdirectly related to the heart and to the soul to what we do to drive sustainable progress with them with a clearly purposedriven approach. All right so Dubai at the end of the day we're talking aboutreally fast cars and we're also talking about a transition as Julia mentioned Young Mahindra is incredibly well known. Youguys are like a baby investing literally and figuratively in this. Your chairman and on Mahindra who is well-known to many inthis audience was here in New York. So clearly this is something that is top of mind for him and for the entire company. Help usunderstand the context for Mahindra as well and maybe tell us a little bit about the race over the weekend.Well I think for us essentially this is going to be the showcase of innovation and technology for the group. We are basicallytrying to work towards introducing a brand to emerging markets and the end of the day. Also I think what we're trying to do isto see the impact of climate change and pledged to a greater ROIC RTS. Good. We talk about as a return on climate andenvironment and mind racing essentially is the greenest team in motorsport and we take the credentials pretty seriously. Havingspoken about that I was just hoping you would ask me about the results from last weekend because we didn't do too well in NewYork. We qualified well we didn't race too well. I think there's just the temperature of new got to us and we sort of startedconsuming the garden slightly more than what we anticipated. But overall I think that the event in New York was fantastic. I'veseen it grow over the last couple of years. I've been beating the championship since inception. And I think we've been comingto New York City and just to see the enthusiasm coming behind the event and what we are able to put down in Brooklyn andlooking at Manhattan in the background and trying to see okay well we are looking at the capital of the world maybe racinginto something amazing. And so Juliette I want to dig in if we can to this sort ofcultural economic nexus that we're seeing because part of it and you alluded to this earlier in the conversation this notion thatyou know seven years ago 10 years ago you know this was a nice idea. It has part the the figure of speech. It has reallyaccelerated it feels like over the last couple of years in terms of the visibility with the consumer of electric vehicles. Helpme understand how that figures into the the plan for Formula E and what you've seen that's especially taken hold here.Well I mean certainly I mean the objective of the championship is to reach out to two new audiences. And and we are very muchworking especially focusing on the new generation. And certainly I mean the sustainability is to TMG. And then fromthe strategy of the narrative that goes around it is a very powerful tool because we know especially as an Gen Z sorry isvery is very offensive and very focused on. I mean the sustainability angle and the credential that is broughtinherently by the championship. And again just to mention we were the first sports to achieve net zero carbon certificationfrom inception last September 2020. And that's something that resonates massively to. You know to the B2C origins. So we arevery much using these kind of technological platform but also all those things that surrounds the event to really I mean passon the message. And I mean I'm really glad to be with it with tail and with that deal today because the involvement of ourteams and partners is absolutely essential. And we've really trying. I mean the where we can like we say it is creating valuefor values from the sustainability angle and commitment of the championship because I mean we are not only working with expertsin their field in terms of sustainability but there are internal and reaching and bringing something more ad that enables us togrow the scope of the sustainability credentials of what we do on our events and on the many micro aspects of I mean of overallto kinship. Pretty. And so Theodore. Let's talk about that a little bit because youknow the sponsorship element here is really important and all of us have worked around sports for for a long time and understoodthe commercial aspects of it. The ecosystem the sponsorship ecosystem here the sponsor ecosystem and the commercialecosystem is fascinating to me because there's there's obviously some endemic players. But you're also trying to to reach out alittle more broadly. How have you seen that develop. You know as you guys have been involved in this for for the past few years.Well I mean there has been been quite a lot of partners there's been some shifts and then the whole thing of course since wecame in. I would say the overall level of engagement has increased for us. We are a big company. We put technology at theheart of what we do. We're smack into a kind of electrification and automation. So many of the big OEM is for example inMahindra included. They're also partners and customers of a baby outside of this partnership. But I think we really see that apositive direction. We see more and more people who want to get engaged and jump on the bandwagon so to say of this platformbecause what it brings. And it's really as you said it's a great collaboration and group of different types of partners whoengage with you which brings a lot of different benefits to to everyone.All right. So deal by it. Let's get to. I'm just full of bad puns here. Let's get to where the rubber meets the road. As itwere like how does this work. Like for someone who's used to car racing. First of all it's loud. I mean we've seen you knowFormula One for four years and how popular that is. What's different about this and and how how does it sort of manifest asa different sort of sport. Well I think at the end of the day it's very similar. It'smotorsport we see racing. We will be quickly seeing we see very good professional drivers professional themes going against eachother. And we are here to compete. So from that perspective it's similar to anything else at the same time. It's so dissimilar toeverything else because we've sort of gone ahead and broken every norm that is in sport. We've gone towards new and newtechnologies adopted it at a much faster rate than people expected us to adopt it. And thereafter we've sort of said youdon't need to come to this. We will bring the race to you. So we've gone to city centers downtown Brooklyn downtown Hong KongParis and the city that I said can you open your window. And you can literally see a Rosalind Chin in the streets below you. AndI think that's something which is totally amazing end of the day. I think what we've also done is we've opened up the sportto a much wider demographic because early motorsport was very clichéd toall the male who was there. I don't think right now we've sort of opened it up to the whole family. It's just not our thingbecause we have children coming down there. And I think one of the best things I enjoy in a race weekend including the weekendjust recently in New York was when a parent brings a child because they know there's not a loud sound. They're not beexposed to those songs. It is safe to bring that child in there. And then I can see the father talking to the son or the fathertalking to the daughter and trying to explain a little bit more discipline because they can have a conversation over the rules.I don't think that's something for me. It just just don't look phenomenal.And then we see a lot of these things going on at the end of the day. Also the conversations I had and we had a few collegestudents who came down from the east of New York and in fact there was some neighbors of ISE and Boston came down and askedquestions have been asking and how they get into it. It's just amazing because at the end of the day I think they do realizethat this is a next step of mobility and they're accelerating the development for them because it won't be using. So I thinkyeah it's quite nice to have this responsibility of bringing racing and having an enjoyment. But the same time trust me thecompetition and Clark is intense and we do feel got it right in doing good. Well the as we did last week at.Yeah. No it's it is very intense. Anybody who has interacted with or seen any of the drivers and the teams knows that thatcertainly is the case. You hit on something that I want I want to go back to Theodore on if we can which is this notion oftechnology. And this is a good question that's actually coming into the audience right now. What types of innovations are youseeing across Formula E that you are sort of pulling back into the broader kind of mass consumption or mass production level.You know for those of us who and I count myself among those who have bought an electric car in the past few years we're veryinterested in seeing how this technology develops. What are you seeing and how does that work in terms of the broadercommercialization. I mean really it's it's one of the. Also gone right. Forgot tomention that actually in my opening. But of course the technology development and the fact that this is a test but fortechnology is one of the key reasons why. Also why we're involved and we are the world global world leader in fastcharging by far with 400000 hundred thousand fast chargers installed worldwide more than 85 countries as of Season 9. Wewill also become the official charging partner of the partnership. So definitely you will see then as that involvesalso over time was the raised product involved and you will have charging during the course of the race you will see furtheradvancements in this stage. But of course also that a lot of the vehicle manufacturers already today we know are using this as atest bed to to test software and take a battery management and all kinds of different power electronics to what we know. We'vehad some some discussions on some topics in the past where you would see things coming in. And of course the technology is to alarge extent different than a traditional car. So you know it's it's it's really an opportunity to test things like software ofcourse the whole drive train but but also things like power electronics which will become in the future really keycomponents of any electric car. And so Juliette help us understand you know as you work acrossall of these different teams you know I think about the partnerships here especially on the racing side. I mean theseare some of the best known car manufacturers in the world. You know in addition to Mahindra you know you have the likes of BMWwhich sorry I mention I believe had the had the winning car over this lastweekend. The partnership with Andretti and Michael Andretti I got to speak with last week ahead of the race. I mean these areboth from a motorsports perspective but also a manufacturing perspective. Some of the best known names. How has thatdeveloped over the past few years and how do you keep that momentum going. Yes. So I mean certainly we've reached a phasewhere families having actually economic the business the biggest story line up of communal factors in the world. So we havecurrently nine car manufacturers global countering the factors that are racing within the championship which is unseen in anyother economy global metal sport series. And that's is basically like the best testimony to showcase the interest for electricvehicle and the interest for the push around this technology and the messaging to your potential customers so that they will buyelectric vehicles. And if you take also in parallel all the legislation that's gone by country by country are progressivelyCAC like banning the sale of cars and non electric cars. You understand why. I mean families is a highly relevant platformfor all permanent factories in the world. And I mean we are extremely extremely lucky obviously to have all these kind oflike a top top manufacturers. And we work really closely with them. And we made sure for example that to all teams would becertified for an environmental against an image rental management system which is the one over internationalfederation. So that's each team would really have their own sustainability story to tell and be able to I mean supportstheir car. I mean discussions with sponsors and so on because it's it's not only important to make sure that they can workwith a minimum which is a high standard in terms of sustainability for us. But also it's really interesting in thealcohol deal. But to comment on that because my order has been extremely involved since the very beginning on be set on thisapproach. It's also very important for them because that's also a source of I mean potential revenue.Right. All right. So you you went exactly where I was going to go do I want to hear from Bill. I got this as well because youknow Mahindra is a massive manufacturer across the world. You mentioned Dell Bug you know emerging markets before. How whenyou talk to Anon and others across the management group how do you balance the sort of the current needs with the future needsin terms of E VS and and how does your work fit fit into that. Well I think I don't mind that we have a pretty robust RestoreRoad program and RTS Road program is sort of divided. I would say to treat treat milestones as you looking at the first onewhich you've already implemented is having a large Eevee what we call the last mile delivery wake of such slick small threewheelers and small four wheelers which are using an India right now for last mile delivery. And I think that's really importantbecause in India 85 percent of the vehicles sold out either two wheels up three wheelers. And that's the first markets we aresort of targeting right now is a two wheeler under three wheeler market. And you're seeing that from last mile delivery. So we'vesort of for example tied up at some of the biggest logistics organizations including Amazon except for their delivery oftheir products using electric vehicles in India. And that's been pretty successful.The second phase which we are undertaking right now is converting a lot of highly existing models into electric. Soessentially go into a dealership you can have the same vehicles an SUV that you can see I want petrol I want diesel I want anelectric. So you have the three options or they have that. And the last bit you just sort of embarked on right now and youwould see the results in the next maybe 36 months is what we called an electric wave and electric vehicles which haven't beendesigned ground up as electric. And that's starting with an auto on premises in England whether estimates based. So the risk toroad program is being integrated to be in the same campus. Having said that we also like to have some fun. So what we wentand did is the rent and launched a sustainable luxury company called Automobile Dependence Arena a couple of years ago. Infact it happened at a family race in 2018 when you launched the company. And within three years we've gone from pardon me sayingthis from making the slowest electric car in the world to making the world's fastest electric car. I mean that's the rate oftechnology transfer which happens from family back toward cars. Is that what we had what we call the E to or in India which is afun fun and a lovely vehicle for the Indian roads but it sort of didn't excite you when you were driving. And now we have the DEAwhich was in Goodwood last weekend the city and the first customers are going to be having end of this year with just 2900horsepower. And then that's something which is amazing and we these sort of contributors to accelerate development and takingon this products. I would like to share a small guest out here Jason. When we talk about three wheelers and things and took DAXetc. one of the things that we learned informally was how to drive more efficiently because I just started driving. We allstarted when we were much younger was what we call a three bedroom car which are the manual looking out to the throttlebrake and the clutch. Later in life. And we're going to do better cars. Ben and became automatic. Just the throttle and thebrakes. And now we're likely going onto one better. And we have to sort of rethink our minds of driving because it's just thetruck of electric that you're working on at the moment. You can start driving your car a bit more efficiently in electric whichwe have learned from our race car drivers on track as you can see. And we would like efficient as you've seen that the incomeearning capacity of the driver because he can do those extra miles goes up. And as soon as people start realizing that likefor example the three wheeler drivers are delivering goods that they can go for scheme 50 percent more on the battery charge byjust driving a bit more efficiently. Is it sort of owns that thing. And that's where the racing that are the firstcontribution is deeply learning of driving efficiently back to the market.That's such an interesting point in theater. I'd love for you to pick up on that because it seems to me looking at this from theoutside in is that there is a cultural conversation around the acceptability and the availability but there's also a technologyconversation. Where are we in that in your estimation. It feels like the technology is coming faster and faster and faster. Andyou guys have given some good examples of that. The acceptability is coming in faster and faster. But help meunderstand kind of where we are and what happens next. From your perspective both from a public perception but also from a sortof product quality if that makes sense. Yeah I mean by the way I mean Denver I'm still looking forward to trying this but just aone day fast. You know that's not the mass the mass kind of Eevee but I think we've kind of reached starting to reach sometype of an inflection point where you know we DAX. It's just going to accelerate now. And you see you know car manufacturersfrom all over the world whether it's in Asia Europe or the U.S. new models are coming out. I think the charging technology wherewe are you know in part and in key player it's already very developed. So today our most powerful charger. I mean in lessthan eight minutes you can put two hundred kilometres into a car. If you if you if you have enough power behind it so to sayavailable. So I think we've really reached a point where culturally people are starting you know more and more peoplehave had the chance to try and experienced a great feeling what it means to drive an electric car. I son if I actually couldn'tgo back to driving a normal car anymore I'd do it you know on and off when you go somewhere. And it feels honestly a bit oddbecause the power delivery is not as direct. It's not that's smooth. It's allowed. You have gears making you know necessarilynot very comfortable a movement. So I think that's that's coming fast. And even you know the typical old very petrol heavy hadthe funky people there still also now they see there are today and the parties tie is one example where you're one thousandnine hundred horsepower in the car and you know that's electric horsepower. So it will it will go like a rocket literally. So Ithink really depending on where you look in the world I think Asia ISE of course you're at a different different countries anda somebody for example China. They're pretty well developed. Europe you see really taking off was now being in New York alsoin connection with the race. We had we hosted a virtual event or ISE. Jamie was participating. We had the U.S. Energy SecretaryGranholm with us one of the race drivers with me cetera. And you can really feel the excitement also in the US now coming in. Andyou know there's it's a full focus on this topic also from the from the presidential administration. And so I think overall wehaven't done all that kind of technological and cultural. Key components with the wind and the same for the store hopefullytake off fast because it's needed to meet our climate goals. Yeah absolutely. Yeah it does feel like we're at a critical butbut fast moving moment. So really good question from the audience that I want to bring to you Julia which is in terms ofcity sustainability practices across the sport and the circuit. Are there practices that you guys are using it formula E thatother large sporting events should be thinking about. Because at the end of the day in addition to the race you know you'reputting on a mass event for fans and spectators. Yeah absolutely. So actually one of the first thing that westarted out on our journey for sustainability we we certified or events sustainable. Then there's an international standardcalled ISO 2012 one that's was very important again to align very much like the media tools and the vision and the mission ofthe championship with the product. Making sure that you would get from like us this enables us as you could be. And I meanbasically these certification as as a kind of I guess meant that we were to put in place like a very thorough sustainabilityapproach for events from the classic waste management phasing out of single use plastic to mean more like. I mean I meancutting edge project very innovative and going to get leadership type or projects such as the net zero carbon for example which Imean it took us literally six years to measure reducing the impact of our events and then get to a phase where we wouldoffset and actually achieve net zero carbon. So I mean I certainly think that there is a lot in common with other bigsports events. And I I've only seen family as a platform to test and pilot some of these initiatives and then obviously can makethem public and really accessible formally actually contributed to draft and to sign United Nations supports for climate actionas we work going to fund part of the funding partners. And obviously we are in constant discussions and conversations withthese key stakeholders in the sports industry big beak even to organizers such as IOC insulin where we share our bestpractices. Sometimes we even try on these practices for other sports such as the next Paralympics 2024. We are doing somecommon work on renewable energy at power for any event because our site in Paris is going to be equity and Olympic sites forthe games and they are using us really as kind of like a sort of guinea pig to to see if they can actually get Mike's likescabies up for the Olympics. So yeah I mean absolutely. This is all about collaboration. The I mean the only thing that we needto do is is to really be working in the same direction because we have 10 years to radically change the way we we work in therelief. Yeah it's such an interesting point to and deal by. I feel Ifeel like you are uniquely qualified to take this this exact point a step further because as I understand it you previous tothis managed the relationship for Mahindra with FIFA. If if I'm not mistaken so you understand sort of the power of sport. Ibelieve both in terms of its use as a tool for gathering large amounts of people but also thepower of sport. I think to influence people's behavior. How have you seen that and how does that play into what you're doing now.Well I think many times we underestimate our power because I think sport and technology has a huge influence on people onboard. You're seeing a tremendous to formally E right now in terms of adoption of what we're trying to do. I think the mainthing what we try and sort of we've tried to do informally is to prove electric vehicles are a genuine option because if youstart considering your mobility options that this wasn't and never looked back to me started seven years ago and electricmobility was very very early in its stages of development and very of reaching the last seven years is something just amazingin terms of people like today it's become a genuine RTX. When you and I consider like looking at an automobile option whenfollowed electric is top of mind. It's no longer a consideration which is large. A lot below it like today. If you keep the TiVosegment you look not depending on your needs. There is electric joist it. I mean that's just us which is really amazing thattoday you want a car for long distance. There are options. You want luxury electric that are in that something which is intrees increasingly like sort of something which we like to do and work for pure andteam are doing it. ABC is amazing because one of the big problems was charging and we have started to reduce some of thatfield in terms of changing the idea and charging capacity because I think at the end of the day if the batteries actuallybecome slightly smaller and you have better charging it makes it even more efficient because you can have lighter cars becausemany times you are getting a heavier back to them. What we need it for that one day we need to drive 150 miles of getting backinto the whole year which has a range of 150 miles when we typically might just need a battery which is a hundred miles.But if I get the conference I can charge at 10 minutes then I would be buying a smaller lighter more practical Waco whichactually has a much bigger and a much more positive impact on the world.Yes it is fascinating to think about you know how these things do translate back and forth theater. We've only got about 30seconds left him. I'm going to leave it with you. You know how quickly will we get to and this is based on a question from theaudience. How quickly are we going to get to a sort of power supply and an infrastructure that can really charge the world asit will. I think it can be relatively quick. I think the key point hereand you know for it to make this fully sustainable we really also need to use renewable energy as the source of power behindthe cars. And you know we look at this as it again creating excitement among people will help push this forward which willhelp drive us of the investment into the infrastructure which is needed which you know to a large large extent is also the theenergy generation sources whether it's wind sonar hydrogen or hydrogen or hydro etc.. So I think the answer is Andy again thesport is there to create excitement. And that's that's going to that's key.