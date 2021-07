00:00

Today in conjunction with the America First Policy Institute I'mfiling as the lead class representative a major class action lawsuit against the big tech giants including Facebook Googleand Twitter. As well as their CEO's Mark Zuckerberg. Sunder J. And JackDorsey three real nice guys. We're asking the U.S. District Court for the Southern Districtof Florida to order an immediate halt to social media companies illegal shameful censorship of the American people and that'sexactly what they are doing. We're demanding an end to the shadow banning a stop to the silencing and a stop to theblacklisting banishing and canceling that you know so well. Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful it'sunconstitutional and it's completely un-American. We all know that. We all know that very very well.Our filing also seeks injunctive relief to allow prompt restitution and really restoration and you can name about 20other things that it has to be prompt because it's destroying our country.My accounts. In addition we are asking the court to impose punitive damages on these social media giants. We're going tohold big tech very accountable. This is the first of. Numerous other lawsuits I assume that would follow. But this isthe lead and I think it's going to be very very important game changer for our country. It will be a pivotal battle in thedefense of the First Amendment. And in the end I am confident that we will achieve a historic victory for American freedom andat the same time freedom of speech.