The newest breakthrough in vaccine technology is Messenger R andA which tends human bodies into medicine making factories MRI on a flight covered by training cells to manufacture this viruslike proteins and then trigger an immune response. Now the same technology could potentially be used to fight HIV influenza evencancer. Our next our next discussion is a what's next CAC. Joining me who studied in the lab of the CRISPR gene editingpioneering Jennifer Doudna of course Nobel Prize winner. She's now teamed up with Downer on a new venture to study the cancerfighting potential of MRI NIKKEI and other applications. I want to welcome Rachel how its president and CEO of CAC Bio Sciences.And I want to invite our audience watching on the platform to please send me any questions you have. Rachel by submitting themthrough the queue in a box on the right side of your screen and I'll ask as many as we have time for. But Rachel welcome. And aswe digest every day it feels like a new breakthrough a new excitement surrounding Chris Barr as it's known.Can you just remind us exactly. Top level what Chris. Chris absolutely. Thank you. Caroline Crisper is a genome editingtechnology. It's the ability to go inside of cells and precisely change DNA sequences. I think of it as being like the MicrosoftWord for the genome. Course it's not quite as sophisticated as Microsoft Word.Fundamentally we're deleting genes or inserting new genes. And it's an incredibly promising new technology incrediblypromising. We just got a realization that over the weekend. I mean the fact that I think it's the company of course Intel hereshowed that it's walking in that first few case studies. We're really starting to see the Phase 1 trials bearing fruit. Canyou. I know that you're linked to Intel. You're a co-founder but have not what that business for a while. CHEERING from thesidelines. What did you see in that data set for example that got you superexcited. It's incredibly exciting what they have done. So they're hopingto develop a treatment for amyloid doses. It's a disease where we're basically mutated or misshapen. Proteins accumulate anddamage various organs. And what they were able to do was actually deliver crisperproteins into patients. They went to the liver and they actually got rid of that mutatedgene. And after a few weeks it shows that the levels of those mutated proteins are dramatically reduced.Obviously this is incredibly early but it's it's very exciting to think that crisper could be used to treat and possiblysomeday even cure genetic diseases. Talk to us about the breadth of application here. Because that'sextraordinary that someone with this liver issue can live a normal life again. What what illnesses are we thinking. Whatwhat applications are you excited to see. Chris but really take on the application space is incredibly vast. Really any organismhas DNA and you could envision using crisper to edit it for a variety of reasons. There is incredibly exciting research goingon today to edit the genomes of plants to try to make them more tolerant to climate change. There's exciting work going onmodifying the genomes of livestock animal to make them more resistant to disease. And of course there's incredibly excitingwork happening at a number of companies including Karibu to use the power of crisper to try to treat and fight a variety ofdiseases including various genetic diseases as well as various kinds of cancer. Do you ever come across any concerns backlash.A lot of this gene editing immediately makes. I mean I'm sure a few people cautious. How do you overcome that caution Rachel. Ohit's such an important question. Obviously this technology brings with it a very important ethical questions and ethicalimplications. A question I often get from from friends as well. Can't you just now make designer babies. And so I think ourcompany has taken a very clear stance. We have a policy that we will not edit human embryos for any purpose. That was a reallyeasy answer for us to come to. Karibu of course came out of the work that you did with a prizewinning scientist that came up with crisper of course has been really paid attention to. And all over the world. What was itlike working with Jennifer. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to do my PHC thesis work inJennifer Dow Jones lab. In fact I was the first graduate student in her lab to work on Crisper. I joined in what I feel like waswas the dark ages of the technology. In fact at the time there were I think maybe three scientific publications that had beenpublished showing some sort of data on crisper hinting that it might be a bacterial immune system that had some veryinteresting properties. So it took me about forty five minutes in my first day in the lab to read all of the papers in thefield get a floppy. And I've been working on it ever since. Obviously very exciting to see incredibly basic researchresearch that started with questions about how bacteria fight off viruses ultimately leading to one of the most incredible newtechnologies in our field in quite some time. Do you think the world understands how what you see it as themost incredible scientific breakthrough of all time. Do you think. How do you how do you envision envision the world five 10years from now. Can you give us a sort of timescale of when I might really feel the effects of the technology that you've beenworking on so hard. When I was about 40 feet five minutes of research when you first arrived.All of this takes quite a tremendous amount of time right. If we think about the potential to use crisper for some of thesetherapeutic applications of course there's a year's worth of basic research in the laboratory that needs to be done first andthen ultimately a series of clinical trials to evaluate safety and ultimately the potential efficacy of these new therapies. Sothere's a lot of exciting early work ongoing but it takes quite a bit of time to ultimately determine whether any of theseapplications will be safe and ultimately effective. So I think it'll be quite some time as we see all of these opportunitiesstart to mature. Quite some time being decades less than a decade.You know I think on average it takes about a decade to develop a new drug. So I hope that gives the sense for what thesetimelines might look like. Do you think the year that we just lived in the fast forwardingof medical advances what we've seen with Pfizer McDonough JNJ the vaccines at AstraZeneca has that speed things up a toll. Ordo you think that that was just so out of the norm. And actually we need to return to a slower process.I mean I think there are many things that were quite unique and special about the experience that we have just lived through andare continuing to live through. I think we also learned a lot about the power and potential of some of these new technologiesas you highlighted in your introduction. Obviously this past year demonstrated the power of messenger RNA as a therapeutic orvaccine approach and that will inform a lot of new opportunities for new drug or vaccine development going forward. I think maybethe world also began to appreciate a little bit more how drugs or how vaccines are made and how complex some of themanufacturing can be and how important that is in terms of actually being able to deliver these kinds of medicines orvaccines to populations around the world. And how important is to finance that intel here. I mean just assomeone who sits here working at Bloomberg on television talking about the share price reaction for example Rachel you're someonewho's leading a business at Karibu. You found that people are desiring to put money to work here wanting to see it to see thissort of industry grow whether it be public money or private money.I mean certainly I think Intel in the past few days has demonstrated the ability to continue to raise significantcapital to advance their opportunities and I think that's a great example.Can you return a little bit to the breadth of applications here Rachel because what was so interesting about CAC journey is thatyou are really looking at agricultural applications to medical applications and then you sort of fine tuned it to really gointo the focus on humans. But where where what might we see the pace of change speeding up when it comes to agriculturalapplications to. Yes it's a great question. There's obviously tremendousopportunity as we think about the pressure of climate change on crops on agricultural livestock. And I think there's a reallyexciting opportunity to connect the dots between those challenges and the chance to use a technology like Chris Berg toactually make these organisms these plants these animals more robust in light of climate change or the challenge of disease.So there's a lot of early work ongoing and I think it's exciting to watch again. I'm a cheerleader from the sidelines on thiswork and it's exciting to think about really being able to address some of these challenges at a large scale throughgenetic approaches. What's so exciting about the conversation we're having is that we've got a global audience listening inright now and we've got a question coming from and who challenge and who's CEO. Pizza Hut Vietnam asking what will make thistechnology accessible at scale to more people. We're talking emerging market application here as frontier economies who whowe painfully now see behind in terms of the race and getting the vaccines to those people as wealthier nations such as the US andthe UK. Huguette basically. Rich do you think that Chris Beckman in some way be a more equitable way of bringing healthcare tothe world. That's an amazing question. What I'll point to is that Crisperhas really taken over research laboratories around the world. It's a technology that can not only be used to try to fightdiseases but to also carry out really important basic research. And it's something that is now and probably nearly every biologylab around the globe. It is a far more accessible technology than some previous genetic technologies that I think is reallychanging the face of research globally. And I think that's an incredibly important component of how we think about this longterm.