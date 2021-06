00:00

WE WERE THINKING IT WAS GETTING BETTER WITH FOREIGN BUYERS. WE -- WHAT ARE YOU EXPECTING THEM TO COME BACK? >> I THINK WE WILL HAVE TO ASK BORIS WHEN THEY WILL BE COMING BACK. I DO NOT KNOW IN THE SHORT-TERM. WE ARE EXPECTING HOPEFULLY THE FOURTH QUARTER THIS YEAR. I THINK WHAT YOU ARE SEEING IS THE HIGH-END SPACE IS CHARACTERIZED BY HAVING A STRONG INTEREST FROM FOREIGN BUYERS. AT THE MOMENT, THEY ARE NOT ABLE TO COME IN. WE ARE SEEING LOCAL BUYER STEPPING IN. PRICES ARE NOT TRANSLATING UPWARD. LOCAL BUYERS ARE MORE PRICE-SENSITIVE. >> WHAT ARE THE EXPECTATIONS AROUND? DOES THIS MAKE A DIFFERENCE? >> NOT REALLY. IN THE HIGH-END SPACE THE HOLIDAY WILL MAKE NO DIFFERENCE. IT IS HELPED DRAMATICALLY IN CENTRAL LONDON. YOU SEE PRICING UP BETWEEN 5% AND 7% IN THOSE AREAS IN THE LAST 12 MONTHS. IN CENTRAL LONDON, ZONE ONE PRICING IS DOWN 2% DURING THE LAST 12 MONTHS. SO, IT DOES NOT MAKE A DIFFERENCE TO OUR BUYERS. >> WHAT ABOUT SALES TO PEOPLE FROM HONG KONG? >> WE HAVE SPOKEN IN THE PAST THAT THERE HAS BEEN STRONG INTEREST FROM HONG KONG, CHINA, ASIA IN GENERAL IN THE LAST THREE OR FOUR YEARS. EVEN THOUGH THE MARKET WAS DIFFICULT, THEY WERE THE BIG BUYERS AND SUPPORTERS IN THIS MARKET. WE ARE BULLISH IN THE MEDIUM TO LONG-TERM, PURELY BECAUSE HOMES ARE THE FOREFRONT AT EXPECTATIONS AT THE MOMENT AND LOOK TO REPAIR -- PURCHASES -- LUXURY PURCHASES. BUT UNTIL THEN, I THINK THERE WILL BE INTEREST FROM ASIA. >> HASN'T BOTTOMED OUT? AND IT ONLY GET BETTER? -- HAS IT BOTTOMED OUT? CAN IT ONLY GET BETTER? >> WE HAD SEVEN DIFFICULT YEARS. THE MARKET PEAKED IN 2014. THERE ARE A COUPLE OF TAKEAWAYS THAT ARE IMPORTANT. IN THESE SEVEN YEARS YOU HAVE HAD THREE PRIME MINISTER, BREXIT, COVID, DOUBLE THE STAND DUTY LEVEL OF DISBURSEMENT. -- OF THIS PRICE POINT. THIS MARKET HAS BEEN VERY RESILIENT, TAKING INTO CONSIDERATION ALL OF THESE THINGS. YOU ARE IN AN ENVIRONMENT WHERE YOU HAVE LOW RATES, FISCAL STIMULUS, LOCKDOWNS, LIMITED HOUSING STOCK, AND THE FACT THAT AFTER THE PANDEMIC, PEOPLE ARE LOOKING AT HOUSES AS MORE IMPORTANT THAN BEFORE. SO, WE ARE BULLISH GOING FORWARD. LASTLY, WHAT PEOPLE HAVE TO UNDERSTAND IS THAT CONSTRUCTION COSTS HAVE GONE UP CONSIDERABLY. YOU HAVE A SHORTAGE OF LABOR AND MATERIALS. YOU HAVE BORROWING COSTS EVEN THOUGH RATES HAVE COME DOWN IN THE LAST SEVEN YEARS FOR DEVELOPERS. SO, NEW UNITS COMING IN TO THE MARKET WILL NOT BE CHEAPER THAN THEY ARE NOW. >> YOUR LONGER-TERM FORECAST. THERE ARE A COUPLE OF SURVEYS SAYING THAT IF WE LOOK AT PRICES IN 2014 FROM THE PRIME MARKET, WE COULD REACH BEGIN THOSE LEVELS IN FIVE YEARS. BECAUSE OF BREXIT AND OTHER INFLUENCES, HOW LIKELY IS THAT? >> YOU ARE TALKING OF HAVING GROWTH OF ABOUT 4% A YEAR GOING FORWARD. I THINK IT IS VERY POSSIBLE. THE MARKET, AT THIS LEVEL, OVER 5 MILLION POUNDS TRANSACTIONALLY WERE ONLY 300 TRANSACTIONS LAST YEAR IN CENTRAL LONDON. SO, IT DOES NOT TAKE MUCH TO MOVE THE NEEDLE CONSIDERABLY. IN 2014, THAT NUMBER WITH AROUND 650. ALL IT TAKES IS A COUPLE HUNDRED MORE BUYERS AND YOU WILL SEE PRICES MOVING QUICKLY. I THINK IT IS VERY POSSIBLE. >> PICCOLO, -- NICCOLO, WHEN THINGS REOPEN, WHERE DO YOU THE BOOK -- THE BULK OF SALES TO COME FROM, REGIONALLY? >> I THINK ASIA. I THINK THE CHINESE HAVE BEEN VERY ACTIVE, EVEN THE LAST SEVEN YEARS. THEY HAVE GRADUATED FROM BUYING IN ZONE FIVE AND FOUR AND MOVED INTO ZONE ONE. THEY HAVE MADE A QUITE A BIT OF BUSINESS AND ARE IN THE VAST MAJORITY OF THE MARKET IN THE LAST COUPLE OF YEARS.