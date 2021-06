00:00

Let's start with you. When you look at real estate so much moneysloshing around it looks like serious problems have really been averted. Did the Fed think Congress did Treasury get it right.What's your sense. Thanks for. Thanks for having us. I mean I think Barry willagree that the amount the amount of stimulus that's put into the system. The the the Fed's action and purchasing interest rates.The proliferation of everybody having the same information and a flood of liquidity and and a focus onvery minor risk factors is amazing. So too much of everything readily available information. A decreasing edge for realestate. Generally when you when you look at the bubble in the housing market I'm sure we'll talk about it a lot.But this is nothing different than cyclical. Real estate always ebbs and flows with interest rates. It ebbs and flows withinflation. Those are things that we're all confronting at the moment. And and real estate is a dinosaur esque asset classright. It takes years and years and years to develop a real estate thing and anasset class. And we have technology going at warp speed. So you have kind of a mismatch. You've got Technology 3.0 going to anindustrial revolution 5.0. And real estate is going to have a hard time catching up but too much money to. Massive amounts ofstimulus probably to everybody instead of to the right people and I think we're going to see inflationary consequences andinterest rates rising as a result. Very what's what's your sense having too much money sloshingaround right now too much liquidity too much of almost everything. What do you think will happen when evictionmoratoriums and mortgage forbearance. And can we manage to limit human tragedy. India. Good morning.Hi Tom. The Fed has overdone it right. I mean they've overstimulated and they're actually looking in the rearviewmirror instead of looking ahead. You know we have nine over nine million empty jobs in the United States now. And and everybusiness owner and every hotel we own every shopping center and every restaurant can't find workers. It's actually OK becauseminimum wages will rise. But the incentive not to work which is resulting from the overstimulation and then trying to curethings wholesale with giant checks when really the private markets would do a better job of distributing capital is a nobleeffort but a poorly designed program. So for example the planets in the infrastructure bill everyone would agree that roadsbridges and tunnels the United States need a trillion dollars of work. That would be a good investment that the return on thatthe rest of it which they're arguing about as sort of you know an idealist idealistic view of the world. When you look at theU.S. economy you have to remember the chairs act at one point nine trillion dollars. More than 500 billion of that was goingto state aid. The states haven't gotten the money yet. And the U.S. economy is booming already. I spend my winters in Miamithere getting a billion dollars from the federal government to do whatever they want with it. And you look at the economy youalso look at it. You know Europe hasn't opened. So we have a booming U.S. a booming China feeding the US and closed Europe.So this is only going to get worse not better. Inflationary pressures are going to stay in the system. Bottlenecks will stayaround for a while and that will lead to inflation. One thing I'll disagree with Tom is real estate was the last guy to playin a booming cycle. I mean the stock market filled with a casino on it and another part of the market that people pretend theyknow what to buy to sell the venture. Every day I look you a company that's making two million dollars that wants 30 billiondollar valuation. Everything is stretched and real estate at least has a yield andyield yield. This world is super valuable. So you know people can't sleep in their computer. So homes and multi-family areinteresting asset classes. Travel will come back. Even if business travel is down the denominator is going to grow. Soyou'll see increased travel around the world and it's really reflected in the hotel stocks globally. You know retail iscatching a bid. People getting out their house. It's still a challenge. Asset class.Different experience in Europe. I'm in London. The stores are full of full with shops that aren't cheap people in them butthey're least rented. And parts of New York or other cities in United States. And the obvious markets are you know they'll comeback. I mean we the one thing I think about as I think about off is being a dinosaur asset class that Amazon bought the Lord andTaylor building in New York City in the middle the pandemic. And Google bought the St. John St. John's terminal building whichwas another two or three million feet to go with their square foot of 30 have. So they're kind of saying one thing and doinganother. And those are the tech leaders. So I expect you'll see these companies move into Europe as they build their hubs andthey expand the footprint in Europe and in Asia. So I'm unconstructive on on real estate. Things are pricey in everyasset class and I think real estate is just one of them. And you know your whole view right now is where are rates going to go.And obviously the 10 150 and you're like why is it here. I mean the economy is booming and inflation is rising in 10 years 150.The only answer is there's just too much money holding suppressing yields. You're constructive but you're also soundinga note of caution. I mean what kind of opportunities are you anticipating and linked to that. Are you seeing distressedopportunities right now. Wellyou're seeing some mis capitalized entities that need capital. Donors held on through the pandemic but now the banks are sayingOK look you've got to pay us. So you're seeing that. I think you see a lot of banks selling loans in the next year. The bankstocks are fine. The banks can take the hits and they don't want to take the assets back. So I think you'll see some loan salesmore focused in the last couple years has been some of the alternate asset classes much like Tom. But Maltese andaffordable housing has been a big theme for us in Europe. We're doing apartments in Ireland for rent. We're doing some Spanishoffice very cheap rents that we think will rise which is classic real estate investing. You're trying to find places like webuilt a office building Miami in the pandemic and least the whole building. So there is there are pockets of opportunity.Thematically it's kind of hard but you just find those markets that are strong and growing. Austin Texas and avoid the onesthat are seriously at risk like New York and San Francisco for a hundred reasons. It's not just rents it's costs. And the costsare rising fast. And the rents and rents probably aren't going to rise for a significant period time. So you know we and welike hotels. I'm on my way to Copenhagen. We bought a hotel in Copenhagen. I'm gonna go look at it. The pandemic from adistressed out. So he's never sold some stuff but he had to pay some banks and he he sold he's selling one. And now a second oneof his property sold me with him tonight. So there's things to do. But there it's a with a pin. You find these opportunities.Not the other thing we've been doing is a big public public company takeovers. So the public markets exaggerate in the wrongdirection. And while private individuals held on for better pricing and work and selling for pandemic if they couldn't othercompanies where the stock prices crashed we just took private extended stay hotels. We bought 10 percent a couple of ninedollars a share and we took it private at 20. So 20 50 I think. So you know there's things to do. We did that where we have atender offer in Japan on a company. We're working on a company that's headquartered really in Germany. And we've announced dealon that. We just took private a company in the U.K. that has logistics base that was public. So there's there's there'sthere's needles in the haystack. So there always is Tom Keene. I've been doing this for way too long.And you just got to look deep in the ocean. They're not floating. Good things are on the surface right now. Those aretwo obvious.