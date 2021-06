00:00

INCENTIVES TO KEEP THE BEG AT $1. IT IS PRETTY TOUGH. CAROLINE: JESSE, YOU SAW THIS CONVERSATION HAPPENING ON TWITTER AND REGULATION ISN’T THE ANSWER, WHY NOT? >> WE DON’T NEED TO PROTECT BILLIONAIRES FROM GAM BLING THEIR MONEY. >> PEOPLE THROWING MONEY INTO SOMETHING BRAND NEW AND WITHOUT LOOKING AT THE CODE AND HOPING IT’S GOING TO GO UP. AND TO CALL FOR REGULATION BECAUSE YOU MADE A BAD DEBT KNOWING WHAT YOU GOT INTO AND DIDN’T DO ANY RESEARCH, I THINK IT’S GOING TOO FAR AND REGULATEORS ARE HAVING A HARTFORD TIME TO UNDERSTAND BIT COIN AND HAS THE POTENTIAL TO SLOW DOWN THE INDUSTRY AND INNOVATION. I THINK MORE PEOPLE ARE DOING THE RESEARCH AND BILLIONAIRES THAT ARE GOING TO BE MAKING STATEMENTS AND ENCOURAGING PEOPLE TO GET INTO THESE THINGS ARE IRRESPONSIBLE. YOU NEED TO BE CAREFUL ABOUT WHAT YOU SAY AND NOT LEAD PEOPLE INTO THINKING IT IS WINNERS. JOE: WOW, THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS AT THE TOP WHERE A BILLIONAIRE IS TWEETING ABOUT A CYBER COIN? IS THAT THE SIGN OF THE BEGINNING OR THE END? >> I THINK IT IS THE BEGINNING. I THINK A LOT OF THIS STUFF IS GETTING FIGURED OUT. OVER THE NEXT DECADE, GOING TO REPLACE THE FINANCIAL SERVICES INFRASTRUCTURE THAT WILL REPLACE THE UNNECESSARY MIDDLEMEN WHEN YOU HAVE MATH, FORMULAS THAT ARE DOING THE JOB AND FULLY TRANSPARENT AND NEW PARADIME WHERE THE CONSUMER HAS DIRECT ACCESS TO THE MARKET. CAROLINE: AREN’T MIDDLEMEN AND REGULATION INEVITABLE, AND YES, I UNDERSTAND THAT MARK CUBAN SAID I CAN DO DUE DILIGENCE AND I LOST MONEY AND I’M STUPID. FM PEOPLE GET THE PILE ON, DOES NT THAT MEAN THAT REGULATEORS ARE GOING TO HAVE IT AROUND SOME SHAPE OR FORM? >> REGULATEORS ARE DEEPLY INVOLVED. I DON’T THINK THERE IS A LACK OF REGULATION. THERE IS A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF OVERSIGHT ALREADY. WHEN YOU ASK THE REGULATOR TO GET INTO THE DETAILS AND BLOCK PEOPLE FROM PARTICIPATING IN THE MARKET WHERE YOU MIGHT BE QUALIFIED AND UNDERSTANDING OF IT, THERE IS NO WAY YOU CAN STOP PEOPLE WITHOUT DOING ANY RESEARCH AND TONS OF THIS. THE GOVERNMENT SELLING LOT ERIE TICKETS. PEOPLE NEED TO HAVE THE ABILITY TO INVEST TO MAKE THAT BET AND NOT BE BLOCKED FROM THE GOVERNMENT FROM MAKING A GOOD INVESTMENT WHICH HAS BEEN THE CASE HISTORICALLY WITH THESE INVESTOR ACCREDITATION RULES AND RETAIL INVESTOR CAN GET EARLY ON. JOE: THERE IS A CENTRALIZED EXCHANGE. DO YOU THINK ABOUT THAT WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT THE FUTURE OF CRACKEN? IS THAT A FUTURE FOY YOUR ROAD MAP AND MAKE IT MORE DECENTRALIZED AND THE EMERGENS FROM A BUSINESS PERSPECTIVE? >> IT IS EARLY. WE SEE WHAT WE WANT TO INTEGRATE AND GIVE CONSUMERS MORE EXPOSURE TO AND BUILDING A PORTAL OR INTERFACE LAYER IN AN EASY TO UNDERSTAND WAY AND DON’T UNDERSTAND WHAT IS HAPPENING BUT THEY GET THE BENEFITS OF THE UNDERLYING PROTOCOLS THAT THEY ARE FAMILIAR WITH. LONG-TERM, IT IS SOMEWHAT COMPETITIVE, BUT IT WILL BE MORE OF AN INTEGRATION PLAY AND USE THOSE SERVICES THAT COMES WITH CUSTOMER SERVICE AND ALL OF THE THINGS YOU WOULD EXPECT FROM A SERVICE PROVIDER. JOE: WE HAVE SEEN THIS DECLINE IN THE PRICE OF CRYPTO ACROSS DIFFERENT EXCHANGES. AND A LOT OF THE REASON WHY PEOPLE GET EXCITED BY CRYPTO AND EXCITED BY THE NUMBER GOING UP VERY FAST IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME. HOW DO YOU BREAK OUT OF THAT SKIKEAL AND RATHER THAN THE EXCITEMENT OF MAKING MONEY VERY FAST? >> I IT IS HARD IN THE DEVELOPED WORLD THAT WE HAVE ACCESS TO GREAT BANKING SYSTEMS, BUT THERE ARE A LOT OF USERS OF CRYPTO CURRENCY WHO DON’T HAVE AN ALTERNATIVE. THEIR NATIONAL CURRENCY HAS FAILED OR BECAUSE THEY ARE NOT ABLE TO GET ACCESS BECAUSE THEY DON’T HAVE DOCUMENTATION SO IT IS A LOT OF PAIN FOR PEOPLE IN THE WORLD. IT IS NOT SO OBVIOUS. CRYPTO CURRENCY HAS CASES BEYOND SPECULATION BUT PART OF THE PROCESS AND EARLY ADOPTERS ARE GOING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE MARKET AND PROVIDES STABILITY OF THE PRICE OVERTIME AND BECOMES MORE USEFUL AS A TRANSACTIONAL CURRENCY. CAROLINE: GREAT TO GET YOU.