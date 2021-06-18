Risk Factors in the U.S. Economy

00:00

If the economy really is rebounding the way we think it is. Whatdoes that say to an investor. And by the way are we maybe overvaluing the rebound in some places.Yes very likely. I have a that my colleagues are so talented and they'llpop in an office and say some of these industrials are trading at valuations that exceed that of some of the greatU.S. near monopolies the likes of Alphabet and Facebook. So we want to own the near monopolies because if we get thatkind of consistent cash flow generation and what's really important here is that something structurally has happened.We've gone through a pandemic. It's changed behaviors and agreed digital marketing accelerates. Those two entities are likely tobe beneficiaries and there are other. So that's what we're looking for. An hour structural winners post pandemic. Rick I'mcurious do you see some possible pitfalls on the way to recovery. You mentioned employment. You want me to go on thefact that we're at record numbers of job openings now. We seem to be having a tough time matching up the people out of workwith the people who are needed for work. Do you see and we also supply chain issues. Do you see some potential stumbling blockson this road to recovery that could affect an investor. So I mean I think the odds are that the economy is going tocontinue to be very robust. I mean there are couple of things there and the savings rates have gone up precipitously in theground fiscal stimulus consumer safety leverage. There's a CAC cycle that's taking place that is mentioned already cycle. It'slike you said some bets that companies are loaded with cash. So I mean the tailwinds are pretty extraordinary. It's hard to seeother economies not going to not going to move forward. They're coming. You got to keep your eye on. Obviously you've seen someincrease in some of the some of the cold cases globally some of the variant concerns. That's the big one that's in front of usthat you've got to be careful about. Supply chains are still there. That is an issue. And outside the fact that I keep an eyeon I think more than most is China. The data in China this week was slow as showed some slowing in China the economy in Chinathe impact it has on global exports emerging markets et cetera. You know commodities et cetera is pretty significant. So we keepan eye on that. And it's not that concerning. But you know it's definitely started to moderate. So those are that those are thethings I keep an eye on. So Sara one of the things that you focused on is pharmaceuticals. And goodness knows the pharmaschool industry has come out to some extent a hero in all this with a vaccine. A lot of people thought was impossible. Expertsthought was impossible within a year. And you look at the Pfizer's for example this world they've done terribly well. Whatdoes it say to you as an investor. Are those fully valued or are there opportunities there in pharmaceuticals.David they're not even close to fully valued. And in some of them are just think about what's in their pipeline and yourealize some markets are not even paying for that. In particular the large European pharmaceuticals. Again they they generatefree cash. They have a level of innovation that creates a pipeline that's valuable that they weren't necessarily allinvolved in vaccines but they have so much else going on and they have the deep pockets to buy the technology needed to becutting edge. And then they pay a dividend. And there's a lot to be said for that cash upfront when it typically in anenvironment where markets have been so buoyant. Now we really need that income compounding. Well that's a very good point.Actually when you're changing the interest rate it really does affect the discount rate on equities right Rick. So it reallyputs a premium on people getting the money upfront as it were rather than waiting for a long time.Yeah I mean if you look at some of the valuations some of these companies that were trading at 30 40 times revenue you take anNPV of that. When you move the interest rate you use change is pretty significantly. But I think you got to put a bunch of thisinto perspective. We're going to be in a low interest rate paradigm for a really long time whether the ECB is not going tomove rates for years. And so I think you're going to be in a low rate environment for a long time. And this fed as much as we'vepulled forward what they're doing. Listen I think the terminal point the terminal rate is still going to be low. And that'spart of why you're seeing back end interest rates stay at such low levels. So I still think the discount rate on equities isstill going to be attractive. And the cash flow generation from equities particularly versus fixed much of fixed income is stillpretty attractive. The cash flow yields just dwarfs what you can get particularly high quality assets in fixed income. Yes I'myielding assets make a lot of sense but it's hard to argue. And there are companies that still the off that will throw off 12 to15 20 percent ROIC in this environment and throw off a lot of cash flow free cash flow yield that that's still prettyattractive and if you nudge up the discount rate. But Rick how much of the growth we're seeing right now are projecting isbecause of all that fiscal monetary stimulus you talked about earlier. I mean is this going to convert into first of allgetting ready back to work as you need more people working or to get the true growth going and also productivity. You mentionedCap ex. Do you think that translates into a productivity wish right. Hundred percent. I mean how do we even look at the Fedprojections. They've got the unemployment rate getting under 4 percent by next year then next year. Listen I think employment.I think you're going to see explosive growth of employment. You know we feel we've hired a million not seasonally adjusted thelast four months part a million people who can't process the processing that many people. And I think you'll see some bignumbers over the next few months. But gosh I think when you put CapEx into motion when you would companies devote what they didduring the Cuban Express really at the beginning they borrowed a lot of money. They're sitting on a lot of cash and that freecash flow generation. So the animal spirits companies are allowed to do cap X R and D and then A is substantial arguablyas high as I've ever seen it. So that tailwind for economic growth a tailwind for corporate progress I think is it's goingto be pretty significant going forward. So you know boy I think in getting the 2022 I think going to see 8 percent GDP this yearreal GDP. And I think you're going to see well one of the fours next year is pretty good numbers for 4. And we think about thedemographic or potential growth the economy that's in and around 2 percent. So so sorry. I'm really curious about this becausejust coming to a new report raising this not all corporations I assume were created equal in terms of their ability to putcapital investment in and get productivity out. Some presumably are more sensitive than others. Do you take them into account ininvesting say we think that this sector or these corporations can gain a lot more productivity from capital investment thanothers. Well.Then that's is it's the tailing off of CapEx and then the release of free cash flow that makes a particularly goodinvestment. So it somewhat depends on how quickly that return can be achieved off the CapEx. If it's for example a company inCapEx and OpEx associate would say migration to enterprise cloud that could pay off very quickly. And then there are other CapExthat I think is a little slower. But I just want to get back to what Rick said about some of the beneficiaries may meet some ofthe biggest beneficiaries of the environment we're moving into. At least we think so. Causeway are the travel and hospitalityrelated stocks there. They're sprinkled all over various industries. It's not just transportation. Look at things liketravel software for example. These. There is so much upside potential remaining in these stocks. They're probably the lastgreat shining area that's attractive for investors only because we've just started. If the Chinese economy is a little slow it'spartly because there's only partially vaccinated that Europe tonight even though they're not finished yet we haven't reallycome out of this pandemic yet. They get at the border the candidates still close like there's so much more to go. And wehave that to look forward to as equity investors. Yeah it's fascinating. Very very quickly here then Rick we got through thewhole thing about Tiger inflation. You think the Fed took care of that for the time being.I mean I think they're right. I think you'd find in history is largely transient transitory and I think some of the shortageinteresting will work their way through. So I think that generally.