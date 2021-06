00:00

Democrats voting in New York's mayoral primary will choose theirfavorite candidate as usual. But in this ranked choice election they'll be allowed to put as many as five names on their ballotin order of preference with 13 candidates running. Voters will face complex decisions and a set of intricate rules. A candidatewith more than 50 percent of the first place votes wins outright. If no one hits that mark the candidate with the fewestfirst place votes is eliminated. Every ballot cast for that candidate is tabulated and the second place votes aredistributed among the field. The process repeats until just two contenders remain and the one with the most votes wins.Ranked choice voting is new to New York but not to the U.S. It was first used in a local election in Ohio in 1915. SanFrancisco Minneapolis and Santa Fe are among the cities of currently employed in municipal elections. Five states usedranked choice in 2020 presidential primaries or caucuses. And in 2020 Maine became the first state to adopt the system for apresidential general election. While ranked choice. Voting eliminates the need for runoffs. Itwill take time to tabulate the votes. Election officials say the winner may not be known for weeks but with registered Democratsoutnumbering Republicans by a huge margin in New York it's likely that whoever prevails in this primary will become thecity's next mayor.