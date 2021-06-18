Live on Bloomberg TV

Former U.S. Ambassador to Venezuela on President Marudo

Former U.S. Ambassador to Venezuela Patrick Duddy speaks with Bloomberg's Alix Steel and Guy Johnson on "Bloomberg Markets" to discuss Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after his interview with Bloomberg's Erik Schatzker. President Marudio said he sees no sign of policy changes from new U.S. President Joe Biden. But he believes a "win-win" relationship between the two nations is still possible. (Source: Bloomberg)

