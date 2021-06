00:00

UNFORTUNATELY, THE MARKET NOT GETTING A SUGAR HIGH. THIS IS GOING TO SNAP A THREE-WEEK WINNING STREAK FOR THE S&P ON THE BACK OF FOUR STRAIGHT DAYS OF DECLINES. SIMILAR STORY FOR THE RUSSELL. THIS IS THE WORST STRETCH OF LOSSES FOR THE RUSSELL 2000 GOING BACK TO JANUARY. THIS IS AFFECTING THE 50 HAVING DAY MOVING AVERAGE. A LOT OF PEOPLE ROTATING OUT OF CYCLICAL NAMES AND FINANCIAL NAMES. YOU ARE LOOKING AT THE BLOOMBERG COMMODITY INDEX GETTING A BID ON THE DAY, BUT THE DAMAGE IS DONE. WE HAD FOUR DAYS OF DECLINE PRIOR TO THIS, DOWN 4% ON THE WEEK. A LOT OF DAMAGE IN THE COMMODITY SPACE. WE HAVE TO TALK ABOUT THIS. WE WERE ON AIR EARLIER TODAY. WE WERE TALKING ABOUT THE DOLLAR AND THE DOLLAR WEAKNESS COMING INTO TODAY. WE GOT THE COMMENTS BY BULLARD AND THAT COMPLETELY CHANGED THE GAME. WE ARE AT EIGHT 201. --WE ARE AT 201. ROMAINE: WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO DO IF WE BREAK 2? TAYLOR: I'M GOING TO PUT OUT A HUGE BANNER. THE INCREDIBLE TEAM HAS AN INCREDIBLE CHART FOR US. THE TWO-YEAR YIELD IS AT 26 BASIS POINTS, THE HIGHEST SINCE APRIL OF LAST YEAR. CAROLINE: SIMILAR MOMENTS FROM TAYLOR RIGGS. SHE HAS BEEN BRINGING IT TO YOU FROM 6:00 A.M. RIGHT THROUGH YOUR MARKET CLOSE. LET'S GET MORE INSIGHT WITH TRACIE MCMILLION WHO JOINS US FROM WINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA. WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THE REMARKABLE MOVES IN THE BOND PRICES? >> WHAT WE ARE SEEING IS A FLATTENING OF THE YIELD CURVE. IT MAKES SENSE. THE FED SAID THEY ARE EXPECTING TO RAISE INTEREST RATES SOONER THAN WE ANTICIPATED. WE EVEN HAD SOME FED GOVERNORS SAY IT MIGHT BE SOONER THAN WHAT WE HEARD ON WEDNESDAY FROM THE CURRENT FED. AS IT MOVES UP, INTEREST RATES ARE LIKELY TO CLIMB SO GROWTH OUT 10 YEARS, 30 YEARS, EXPECTATIONS FOR GROWTH START TO DIMINISH. YIELDS ARE STARTING TO COME DOWN ON THE LONGER END. IT IS A FLATTENING OF THE YIELD CURVE. I THINK THAT IS TO BE EXPECTED. ROMAINE: WHEN YOU HEARD WHAT POWELL HAD TO SAY ON WEDNESDAY AND SOME OF THE COMMENTARY TODAY FROM BULLARD, DID YOU INTERPRET THAT AS CONCERN ABOUT THE PACE OF ECONOMIC GROWTH OR MORE ABOUT THE INFLATIONARY PRESSURES? >> I DON'T KNOW THAT THEY ARE CONCERNED ABOUT THE PACE OF GROWTH. BUT THEY ARE CONCERNED INFLATION IS PROBABLY RUNNING ABOUT 3.8% THIS YEAR, 2.8% NEXT YEAR, SO THERE IS POTENTIALLY SOME PERSISTENCE TO THIS INFLATION. THEY NEED TO STEP IN AND SAY WE UNDERSTAND GROWTH IS RUNNING AT A FASTER PACE THAN WE THOUGHT. INFLATION IS RUNNING AT A FASTER PACE THAN WE THOUGHT, SO WE MAY TAPER SOONER. WE HAVE HAD THE CONVERSATIONS TALKING ABOUT TALKING ABOUT TAPERING CONVERSATIONS. THAT BOX IS CHECKED. THE NEXT THING THEY WILL DO IS TELL US WHEN THEY WILL TAPER. FOLLOWING TAPERING, IF EVERYTHING GOES WELL, AND THAT IS PART OF THE STORY IF EVERYTHING IS GOING WELL, THAT IS WHY WE ARE SEEING ADJUSTMENTS TO THEIR FORECAST. TAYLOR: THERE SEEMS TO BE SOME CONFUSION MIDWEEK WHEN WE THOUGHT THERE WAS A REGIME SHIFT UNDERWAY. THERE WAS A FOCUS ON EMPLOYMENT DESPITE INFLATION. DID THAT CHANGE TODAY WHERE ALL OF A SUDDEN WE ARE REFOCUSING ON INFLATION? >> I THINK THE FED IS FOCUSED ON BOTH. THEY HAVE A DUAL MANDATE. THEY ARE LOOKING AT THE INFLATIONARY PRESSURES. THEY ARE TRYING TO TAMP THAT DOWN A LITTLE BIT. MAYBE SOME OF THE SPECULATIVE ACTIVITY IN THE MARKETS THEY MAY BE CONCERNED ABOUT THAT. HOUSING PRICES HAVE BEEN VERY HOT OF LATE. THAT MIGHT BE A CONCERN. AT THE SAME TIME, THEY WANT TO MAKE SURE WE REACH FULL EMPLOYMENT. THAT IS ALSO PART OF THEIR MANDATE AND HAS BEEN A SIGNIFICANT PHONE US THIS TIME AROUND, MAYBE MORE SO THAN IN PRIOR FED CYCLES. CAROLINE: YOUR ASSET ALLOCATION PERSPECTIVE, IS THE REFLATION REOPENING TRADE DEAD OR JUST FOR NOW? >> WE DON'T THINK THAT IS DEAD AT ALL. IN FACT, WE THINK CYCLICALS WILL CONTINUE TO PERFORM WELL. WE WOULD BE BUYERS INTO THIS WEAKNESS. LOOK AT INVESTOR YIELDS, MATERIALS, FINANCIALS AS BUYING OPPORTUNITIES. LOOK AT BETA TRADES, THINK SMALL CAPS AND EMERGING MARKETS, THOSE AREAS OF EQUITY MARKETS WHERE WE ARE EXPECTING DOUBLE-DIGIT RETURNS OVER THE NEXT 18 MONTHS. WE STILL THINK THERE IS A LOT OF CASH ON THE SIDELINES, WHETHER IT IS CORPORATIONS HOLDING CASH OR INDIVIDUALS. WE THINK THAT BODES WELL FOR GROWTH THE NEXT COUPLE OF YEARS. ROMAINE: DO YOU EMBRACE CYCLICALS? >> WE DO. WE STILL THINK WE ARE EARLY IN THE CYCLE. THAT IS WHEN CYCLICALS PERFORM WELL. WHEN GROWTH IS STRONG, WHEN WE ARE SEEING SOME INFLATIONARY PRESSURES, THAT IS WHEN WE SEE CYCLICAL NAMES PERFORMING WELL. WE THINK THERE IS ROTATION GOING ON DEFINITELY AND THE PULLBACK COULD BE AN OPPORTUNITY HERE. ROMAINE: GOT A FEW MORE QUESTIONS FOR TRACIE MCMILLION. SHE WILL BE STICKING WITH US. WE NEED TO TAKE A QUICK BREAK. MORE MARKET COVERAGE AHEAD. TAYLOR: COMING OFF A GREAT CONVERSATION ABOUT THE FED AND INFLATIONARY PRESSURES AND WHAT IT MEANS FOR ASSET ALLOCATION, AS WE CONTINUE TO SEE THE PIVOT TOWARD GROWTH OVER CYCLICALS AND SMALL CAPS OVER LARGE CAPS. THIS IS A CHART OF SMALL DIVIDED BY BIG. IT HAS BEEN FALLING. IT HAS BEEN A RECENT ROTATION OF GROWTH AND BIG TECH VERSUS CYCLICALS FOR THIS MOMENT. ROMAINE: STILL WITH US ON THE PREMIER PROGRAM ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION, TRACIE MCMILLION AT WELLS FARGO INVESTMENT INSTITUTE. I WANT TO GET YOUR THOUGHTS ON GROWTH PROSPECTS WE ARE SEEING. PRIOR TO THE SELLOFF, WE HAD SEEN RECORD HIGHS IN EUROPE, EQUITIES HERE. THERE'S A LOT OF PEOPLE BETTING ON THE POTENTIAL MAYBE OTHER PARTS OF THE WORLD MAY GROW FASTER THAN THE U.S. WHAT IS YOUR GENERAL OUTLOOK? TRACIE: WE DON'T THINK OTHER PARTS OF THE WORLD ARE GOING TO GROW FASTER THAN THE UNITED STATES, BUT WE THINK THEY WILL GROW FASTER THAN THEY HAVE IN RECENT YEARS. WE THINK THE U.S. IS GOING TO GROW ABOUT 7% THIS YEAR. THAT COMPARES TO ABOUT HALF THAT AMOUNT THE YEAR AGO, ABOUT 3.5% A YEAR AGO. WE CONTINUE TO SEE U.S. EQUITIES LEADING DEVELOPED MARKET EQUITIES AND EMERGING-MARKET EQUITIES AS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR INVESTORS AS WELL. WE KIND OF BARBELL BETWEEN U.S. LARGE CAPS AND SMALL CAPS AND EMERGING MARKETS. WE LIKE EMERGING MARKETS BECAUSE WE THINK EXPORTS ARE GOING TO SURGE AS CONSUMERS CONTINUE TO MAKE SIGNIFICANT PURCHASE INTO THE SECOND HALF. CAROLINE: THE DOLLAR, ARE YOU HEDGING THAT LOOKING AT EMERGING MARKETS? WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THE CURRENCY? TRACIE: RIGHT NOW, THE DOLLAR HAS BEEN MOVING A BIT HIGHER BECAUSE INTEREST RATES HAVE BEEN MOVING HIGHER IN THE UNITED STATES. AND OF COURSE, THE UNITED STATES IS EXPERIENCING SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER GROWTH THAN MANY COUNTRIES ABROAD. WE THINK THAT IS GOING TO REVERSE. WE THINK THE DOLLAR IS GOING TO START TO TRAIL DOWN AGAIN AND BE IN A DOWNWARD TRENDING CYCLE. THAT SHOULD BENEFIT EMERGING-MARKET COUNTRIES. THAT SHOULD BENEFIT COMMODITIES. IT WILL BENEFIT DEVELOPED MARKETS AS WELL. BUT WE THINK DEVELOPED MARKETS STILL HAVE STRUCTURAL ISSUES THAT MAKE THE U.S. MORE ATTRACTIVE. TAYLOR: THAT IS INTERESTING. WE WERE SPEAKING WITH MATT FROM MORGAN STANLEY. HE'S LOOKING AT DOLLAR STRENGTH. CURRENCIES ARE PAIRS, NOT SINGULAR. ARE CENTRAL BANK STARTING TO TIGHTEN OR GROW FASTER AND ON A RELATIVE BASIS WE WEAKEN RELATIVE TO OTHER CURRENCIES? TRACIE: WE THINK WE WILL WEAKEN VERSUS OTHER CURRENCIES. ANOTHER FACTOR WE CONSIDER IS THE TWIN DEFICITS IN THE UNITED STATES ARE LIKELY TO GROW. WE ARE EXPECTING BUDGET DEFICITS TO GROW AND TRADE DEFICITS TO MOUNT AS WE CONTINUE TO IMPORT FROM OTHER COUNTRIES THAT HAVE -- AT A MORE SIGNIFICANT RATE. ROMAINE: ARE YOU NOT ANTICIPATING ANY REAL SHIFT IN TRADE POLICY, AT LEAST ANYTHING THAT WOULD SHIFT THE ACTUAL DATA ITSELF? TRACIE: NO, WE ARE NOT EXPECTING ANY SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN TRADE POLICY. WHERE WE ARE FACTORING IN CHANGES TO POLICY IS MORE AROUND TAX RATES. WE FACTORING IN PERHAPS THE 20 5% CORPORATE TAX RATE IN THE UNITED STATES. EVEN FACTORING THAT IN, WE ARE STILL SEEING ABOUT A 10% GAIN NEXT YEAR IN EARNINGS. THAT HAS IS CONTINUING TO FAVOR U.S. LARGE CAPS. CAROLINE: IS THERE ANYTHING THAT REALLY WORRIES YOU? WHAT ARE YOU BRACING FOR? DO YOU THINK VOLATILITY WILL BE AFFECTED? TRACIE: VOLATILITY MIGHT BE AROUND FOR A WHILE. THAT IS NOT NECESSARILY A BAD THING. WHEN WE THINK ABOUT FED POLICY, IT IS KIND OF AN ITERATIVE POLICY. WE DO NEED TO GO THROUGH THESE PERIODS OF TIME WHERE THERE IS AN ADJUSTMENT BECAUSE WE ARE MOVING AWAY FROM SUPER EASY POLICY TO WHERE THERE'S GOING TO BE MORE TIGHTENING. ROMAINE: ALWAYS WONDERFUL TO GET YOUR THOUGHTS. ROMAINE: HE HAD ABOUT FIVE COUNTRIES HE WAS GOING TO. A LOT OF US ARE CLAMORING TO GET OUT. ANYONE WHO HAS TRIED TO BOOK A FLIGHT OR HOTEL ROOM KNOWS IT IS GETTING TIGHT. NVIDIA WITH ANOTHER RECORD AS THEY RAISE PRICE TARGETS. 2.2% HIGHER OFFSETTING THE DOWNWARD TRAJECTORY OF THE REST OF THE MARKET. >> THE THIRD DAY. BANK OF AMERICA WITH A NEW STREET HIGH OF $900. IT IS ABOUT GROWING CONFIDENCE ON WALL STREET THAT THE DEAL WILL GO THROUGH REGULATOR SCRUTINY. THE OTHER SIDE IS THE STORY OF ONE STOCK'S PAIN BEING ANOTHER'S GAME. JEFFERIES CUT THE PRICE TARGET CITING COMPETITIVE PRESSURES FROM THE LIKES OF NVIDIA. THE NAME OF THE GAME IN CHIPMAKERS IS DIVERSIFYING OFFERINGS AND GROWING SALES. NVIDIA IS IN A HEAD-ON COLLISION WITH INTEL. INTEL IS MORE ONE-DIMENSIONAL. NVIDIA SEEING GROWTH IN OTHER AREAS AS WELL. IT IS DEFINITELY A COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE BETWEEN THE TWO. TAYLOR: NOT ONLY DO WE TALK ABOUT THE COMPETITIVE POSITION IN INTEL, AND I WANT YOU TO WALK ME THROUGH THAT, BUT THEN WHAT ELSE HAS BEEN DRAGGING ALL THE CHIP MAKERS HIRING 2021? >> A BIG PART OF THE RATIONALE FOR NVIDIA IS THE WORK ON DATA CENTERED TECH DESIGN. THIS IS AN AREA INTEL DOMINATES WITH 90% MARKET SHARE. IT IS ALSO INTEL'S MOST LUCRATIVE BUSINESS. WHEN BANK OF AMERICA RAISED THE PRICE TARGET, THEY SEEK NVIDIA'S DATACENTER SALES TRIPLING BETWEEN NOW AND 2025 ON THE BACK OF THE DEAL IF SUCCESSFUL GOING RIGHT TO A PROFIT CENTER OF INTEL. IT IS A REAL SHIFT IN THE POWER POSITION OF THE CHIP MARKET. NVIDIA HAS OUTPERFORMED ALL OF ITS PEERS YEAR TO DATE PRETTY MUCH. ROMAINE: I'M CONFUSED. ARE YOU ON A BOAT? WHERE ARE YOU? >> THINGS IN SAN FRANCISCO ARE MORE CASUAL. WE ARE BY THE OCEAN PRAYED THE SUN IS SHINING. WHY DO YOU THINK I MOVED HERE? OUR STOCK OF THE HOUR, NVIDIA, HAVING A GREAT WEEK. RECORD HIGHS ALL AROUND. YOU WILL NOT SEE ANY RECORD HIGHS ON ANY OF THE HEADLINE INDICES. S&P 500 DEEP IN THE RED. THE RUSSELL 2000 DOWN 1.9%. WE ARE HAVING ONE OF THE WORST WEEKS FREE BLOOMBERG MARTY INDEX SINCE -- COMMODITY INDEX SINCE 2020. IS THE FRED FED RIGHT? THEY CAME OUT AND SAID THEY HAVE DOWNGRADED THEIR OVERWEIGHT POSITION IN CYCLICALS AND LOOKED TO MORE EQUAL WEIGHT. THAT IS PART OF THE ROTATION UNDERWAY. OIL IS THE OUTLIER UP TO $71.50 A BARREL. IT HAS BEEN ONE OF THE BEST PERFORMERS ON THE YEAR. OF 84% ON THE YEAR. ONE OF THE COUNTRY MOST IMPACTED BY OIL IS VENEZUELA. WE DID HEAR FROM THE PRESIDENT WHO SPOKE WITH ERIK SCHATZKER. LISTEN TO WHAT HE HAD TO SAY. >> VENEZUELA CAN ACHIEVE UP TO 5 MILLION BARRELS OF PRODUCTION. WE NEED INVESTMENT. WE HAVE BEEN PURSUED, BUT THEY DO NOT LEND AS A SINGLE DOLLAR TO INVEST IN OIL. THEY DO NOT LEND MONEY TO ANY PRIVATE VENEZUELAN COMPANY TO INVEST. FURTHERMORE, AN ABSOLUTE BLOCKADE WAS IMPOSED ON US FOR THE SALE OF VENEZUELAN OIL. WE LASTED 14 MONTHS WITHOUT BEING ABLE TO SELL A SINGLE DROP OF OIL. 14 MONTHS. NOW, WE ARE RECONSTRUCTING THE INVESTMENT. WE ARE RECOVERING THE WELLS, PRODUCTION, AND INTERNATIONAL COMMERCE IN THE MIDDLE OF SERIOUS SANCTIONS. CAROLINE: QUITE THE INTERVIEW DONE BY ERIK SCHATZKER. LET'S DIG MORE INTO THE OIL MARKET. WE HAVE SEEN OIL PLAY CATCH UP WITH THE REST OF THE COMMODITY SELLOFF. IS IT HERE TO STAY? >> WE THINK IT IS TRANSIENT, BUYING OPPORTUNITY. THE BULLISH VIEW IS NOT ABOUT INFLATION RISK. IS NOT ABOUT FED FORWARD GUIDANCE. IT IS REALLY ABOUT ACCELERATING GLOBAL DEMAND ESPECIALLY IN THE WEST WAS INCREASINGLY LOW INVENTORY. ALTHOUGH WE HAVE HAD THIS SHARP MOVE LOWER IN METALS AND GRAINS, OVERALL WE REMAIN CONSTRUCTIVE. COMMODITIES ARE PRICED OFF TODAY'S SUPPLY AND DEMAND IMBALANCE. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE FUNDAMENTALS, REALLY NOTHING HAS CHANGED. ROMAINE: LET'S LOOK FORWARD. WHEN WE ARE LOOKING AT OIL PRICES SPECIFICALLY AND THE REBOUND, NOT ONLY ARE WE TALKING ABOUT THE DEMAND SIDE OF THE EQUATION, THERE'S ALSO A LOT OF TALK ABOUT SUPPLY AND HOW MUCH SHALE DRILLER'S RAMP UP. HOW MUCH OF THAT FACTORS INTO YOUR PRICE MODELS? >> YOU HAVE IRAN, SHALE, THE REST OF OPEC. WHAT FIRST STANDS OUT IS THE LACK OF MEANINGFUL RECOVERY SO FAR. SHALE IS NOT HIGH ENOUGH TO SUSTAIN GROWTH. IN THE CASE OF IRAN, NEGOTIATIONS TAKE TIME. AS A RESULT OF THE SHALE RESPONSE, OPEC IS GOING TO GRADUALLY BRING BACK SUPPLY. YOU HAVE CAPACITY CONCEPTUALLY BUT IT IS SLOW TO RAMP UP. ON THE OTHERS, WE HAVE A QUICK ACCELERATION IN GLOBAL DEMAND. MATERIALLY, IT IS PUSHING DEMAND ABOVE SUPPLY TO THE POINT WHERE RIGHT NOW WE HAVE A 3 MILLION BARRELS PER DAY DEFICIT. IRAN CAN BRING ONE POTENTIALLY. THE WEST WITH HIGHER PRICES IN THE YEAR CAN BRING ONE. NEITHER OF THOSE HELP SOLVE TODAY'S IMBALANCE. AS DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW IN COMING MONTHS, WE WILL NEED ALL THREE TO BRING BARRELS BACK. IF IRAN DOES NOT COME BACK IN 2022, OIL PRICES WILL BE WELL ABOVE OUR FORECAST OF $75 TO $80. TAYLOR:TAYLOR: HOW MUCH OF A WILDCARD ARE COMMENTS FROM CHINA AND EFFORTS TO REIN IN THE SPECULATIVE BEHAVIOR TO YOUR OUTLOOK IN COPPER FOR EXAMPLE? >> WHAT IS IMPORTANT ON THE COPPER SIDE IS THAT HAS AN IMPACT ON PRICES FOR SURE. TRADING ACTIVITY IN COPPER IN CHINA IS THE LARGEST PART OF THE MARKET. THE GOVERNMENT IS NOW SELLING INVENTORY. YOU CAN SEE THE POLICY INCENTIVES. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE DRIVERS OF THE SUPPLY AND DEMAND IMBALANCE, CHINA IS NOT THE BULLISH CATALYST FOR THE COPPER MARKET. THAT IS A SHARP DISTINCTION TO THE PREVIOUS DECADE. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE RECOVERY IN EUROPE AND THE U.S., THEIR INFRASTRUCTURE PLANS, THEIR FOCUS ON A GREENER ECONOMY, THIS IS WHAT WILL DRIVE COPPER DEMANDS GLOBALLY IN 2021 AND BEYOND. THE CENTER OF GRAVITY AND THE COPPER MARKET IS SHIFTING BACK. YOU CAN THINK OF THE CHINESE INVENTORY STRATEGIC SALES AS PROVIDING COPPER FOR WESTERN CONSUMERS. I THINK IT IS A TRANSIENT EFFORT THAT IS NOT CHANGE THE SUPPLY AND DEMAND IMBALANCE. SUPPLY WILL GET TIGHTER. NINE SUPPLIES START TO FALL IN 2023. ANYTHING YOU ARE TRYING TO DO TO REDUCE EMISSIONS, EVERY SINGLE STEP REQUIRES COPPER SO DEMAND IS ACCELERATING. SHORT-TERM CONCERNS. BUT I WOULD REITERATE THIS IS A BUYING OPPORTUNITY FOR THE COPPER MARKET WITH OPEN-ENDED DEFICITS. CAROLINE: WHAT ABOUT THE DOLLAR? >> I THINK THE DOLLAR IS EXPLAINING THE BIG MOVES IN METAL. THOSE TEND TO BE TRANSIENT. TO SOME EXTENT ON THE MARGIN, IT REFLECTS EMERGING MARKETS. WHEN YOU HAVE A DEFICIT, THAT DOMINATES IN THE DOLLAR STAYS PUT. ROMAINE: GREAT RESEARCH OUT OF THE GOLDMAN SACHS HEAD OF ENERGY RESEARCH. COMING UP, WE WILL TALK FOOD. THE HOT NEW NETFLIX DOCUMENT TREE EVERYONE IS TALKING ABOUT, "HIGH ON THE HOG." WE WILL TALK ABOUT AMERICAN FOOD CULTURE. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. YESTERDAY, WE WERE TALKING ABOUT THE SIGNING OF THE LEGISLATION MARKING JUNETEENTH AS A NATIONAL HOLIDAY DRAWING A LOT OF ATTENTION TO THE CONTRIBUTIONS AND CELEBRATIONS OF AFRICAN AMERICANS IN THIS COUNTRY. A LOT OF FOLKS ON WALL STREET ARE ATTUNED TO THAT. WHEN YOU TALK ABOUT A SHUTDOWN OF THE MARKETS, YOU GO BACK TO THE 1860'S AND THE DEATH OF MR. DOWNING WHO RAN A FAMOUS OYSTER HOUSE ON WALL STREET. THEY SHUT DOWN WHEN HE DIED OUT OF RESPECT FOR HIM AND A NOD TO THE CONTRIBUTIONS HE MADE TO THE CITY AND CULINARY TRADITIONS. JORDYN HOLMAN WROTE ABOUT THIS AND A LOT OF OTHER FOLKS WHO HAVE CONTRIBUTOR TO AMERICAN FOOD CULTURE HIGHLIGHTED RECENTLY IN A NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY CALLED "HIGH ON THE HOG." >> "HIGH ON THE HOG" IS A NEW FOOD DOCUMENTARY ON NETFLIX THAT HIGHLIGHTS HOW BLACK CUISINE HAS INFLUENCED ALL PARTS OF THE AMERICAN DIET. YOU MENTION HOWARD DOWNING WHO HAD THE OYSTER SHOP ON WALL STREET IN ANTEBELLUM AMERICA. HE WAS A BLACK MAN AT A TIME WHEN PEOPLE WHO LOOKED LIKE HIM WERE SLAVERY. HE HAD THIS RESTAURANT WHERE BANKERS AND POLITICIANS CAME. THE DOCUMENTARY ARGUES BLACK CUISINE HAS ALWAYS BEEN HIGHLY COVETED. WHAT WE DO NOT KNOW IS ITS HISTORY. THE DISCUSSION IS ELEVATING AND SHOWING THE CONTRIBUTIONS OF AFRICAN AMERICANS. CAROLINE: THE HOST IS STEPHEN SOUTHER FIELD, AN AMAZING ROUTE HE TAKES GOING TO SOUTH AFRICA. YOU WRITE EMOTIONALLY ABOUT YOUR TIME ON WALL STREET AND HOW IT FELT AND THE HISTORY BEHIND IT. WHAT DO PEOPLE FORGET IN TERMS OF THE CULINARY IMPACT? IT IS NOT SOUL FOOD. IT IS EVERY PART OF AMERICAN CUISINE. >> IT IS PAID THAT WILL STICK WITH ME FROM THE DOCUMENTARY. WHEN YOU THINK OF RICE OR RED MEAT, AFRICAN AMERICANS HAVE BEEN CRUCIAL GETTING THAT TO OUR PLATES. WHEN YOU THING ABOUT COWBOYS OR IN THE CAROLINAS. EVEN IF YOU DON'T THINK IT IS BLACK CUISINE, IT HAS DEFINITELY BEEN INFLUENCED. WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT JUNETEENTH, THERE ARE SO MANY CULINARY TRADITIONS AROUND THAT THAT YOU LEARN FROM THE DOCUMENTARY. MORE PEOPLE HAVE AN AWARENESS ABOUT JUNETEENTH. TAYLOR: LIKE SO MANY OTHER ELEMENTS OF BLACK CULTURE, IT HAS BEEN UNDER-DISCUSSED OR ERASED. IS THIS THE BEGINNING OF FINALLY BEING DISCUSSED? >> I TRULY HOPE IT IS THE BEGINNING OF THE CONVERSATION. I THINK WE ARE SEEING MORE BOOKS COME TO THE MARKET TALKING ABOUT THE IMPACTS AFRICAN HAVE HAD ON THE CULTURE. WHAT IS REALLY WONDERFUL, THIS DOCUMENTARY BEING ON A PLATFORM LIKE NETFLIX, IS IT REACHES SOME ANYMORE FOLKS -- SO MANY MORE FOLKS. WITH THE MURDER OF GEORGE FLOYD AND NOW THE LEGISLATION OF JUNETEENTH, PEOPLE ARE SPEAKING OUT AND SEEKING TO UNDERSTAND THIS IS A STORY ABOUT AMERICA. CAROLINE: YOU GO AND ENJOY YOUR JUNETEENTH IN ATLANTA. WE MISS YOU IN NEW YORK. CAN WE DO A ZOOM IN ON ROMAINE? SHOW IS YOUR REDSHIRT. ROMAINE: I'M GOING TO CELEBRATE. IT IS A NATIONAL HOLIDAY. THIS IS A GREAT DOCUMENTARY. HER STORY IS REALLY GREAT. IT IS A SHAME SOME OF THESE GREAT LANDMARKS HAVE BEEN BUILT OVER. FACED AT LEAST PUT A PLAQUE UP -- THEY SHOULD AT LEAST PUT A PLAQUE UP. CAROLINE: LET'S GO CELEBRATE AND TAKE OUR OYSTERS WITH US. ROMAINE: COMING UP, PRESIDENT BIDEN PUSHES FUNDS FOR THE HOUSING MARKET AS PRICES KEEP CLIMBING OUT OF REACH. THE PROFESSOR AT UC BERKELEY IS PART OF OUR UNEQUAL RECOVERY SERIES COMING UP NEXT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. CAROLINE: TIME FOR OUR UNEQUAL RECOVERY SERIES. THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAS ROLLED OUT LAYERS OF PROGRAMS TO HELP AMERICANS AFFORD HOMES. PRESIDENT BIDEN IS LOOKING TO DO MORE. HIS ADMINISTRATION IS PUSHING FOR THE BIGGEST FEDERAL HOUSING INVESTMENT IN DECADES. CAROL GALANTE IS PROFESSOR AT UC BERKELEY AND DIRECTOR AT THE CENTER FOR HOUSING INNOVATION. IT IS ABOUT INNOVATION. THERE IS HUGE INEQUALITY IN HOUSING IN THE UNITED STATES AND GLOBALLY. YOU SEE THE SAME IN THE U.K.. PEOPLE HAVE BEEN LEFT OUT OF BEING ABLE TO BE HOMEOWNERS IN THE WEALTH THAT CREATED. WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THE POLICY? >> YOU DO SEE THE ADMINISTRATION TACKLING THOSE ISSUES. AS YOU SAID, THE PANDEMIC REALLY EXPOSED THE INEQUITIES RACIALLY AND ECONOMICALLY ACROSS THE COUNTRY. NO WHERE DID YOU SEE THAT MORE THAN IN HOUSING WHERE PEOPLE'S WHOSE HEALTH WAS IMPACTED BY LIVING FIVE PEOPLE IN AN APARTMENT IN ORDER TO AFFORD THE RENT. I THINK THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAS HAD A VERY CLEAR PILLARS IN THEIR THINKING ABOUT THIS, WHICH IS EVERYTHING THEY ARE DOING HAS A THROUGH LINE FROM JOBS AND THE ECONOMY, RACIAL EQUITY, AND FIXING THE CLIMATE CHANGE. AND HOUSING IS VERY MUCH A PART OF THOSE PILLARS. ROMAINE: AS FAR AS SOME OF THOSE CHANGES IN RELIEF MEASURES MADE DURING THE PANDEMIC, HOW DOES THAT TRANSLATE LONGER-TERM INTO ADDRESSING SOME OF THE SHORTFALLS IN HOUSING SUPPLY AND AFFORDABILITY? CAROL: THE FIRST THING I WOULD SAY IS UNPRECEDENTED EMERGENCY FUNDING FOR RENTAL ASSISTANCE, EVICTION MORATORIUM, ADDITIONAL MONEY TO STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS TO DEAL WITH HOMELESSNESS ISSUES. I THINK WHAT IT DOES IS IT SETS THE STAGE FOR THE BROADER PROGRAMS THAT ARE YET TO COME. JUST AS AN EXAMPLE, THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAS PROPOSED A 15% INCREASE IN THE DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT'S BUDGET. THAT IS AN UNPRECEDENTED INCREASE. I WORKED IN THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION. ALL WE DID WAS SEE CUTS AND FURLOUGHS DURING THAT TIME. THAT IS A LOT OF MONEY, INCLUDING THEY ARE TALKING ABOUT 200,000 MORE RENTAL VOUCHERS TO GO TO LOWER INCOME INDIVIDUALS ACROSS THE COUNTRY. THOSE KINDS OF EMERGENCY ASSISTANCE CAN BE TRANSLATED INTO MORE PERMANENT FUNDING. I THINK YOU ALSO SEE THE EMPHASIS ON BOTH HELPING PEOPLE WHO DO NOT HAVE THE INCOME AND ENSURING WE HAVE ADEQUATE NEW SUPPLY OF HOUSING. WE HAVE A REAL SHORTAGE OF HOUSING IN MANY PARTS OF THE COUNTRY FOR THE POPULATION AND JOB GROWTH HAPPENING COMING OUT OF THE PANDEMIC IN THOSE LOCALES. THE ADMINISTRATION AND THE JOBS ACT IS LOOKING AT TYING INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDING TO COMMUNITIES THAT HAVE PRO HOUSING DEVELOPMENT POLICIES. TAYLOR: LIKE YOU HAVE BEEN SAYING, GREAT PROPOSALS TO START. BUT THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS. YOU NEED PROPOSALS TO BECOME MORE THAN THAT. WHAT IS A REALISTIC PATH FORWARD TO GETTING SOMETHING ACTIONABLE THAT CAN GOAD JUST BEYOND A PROPOSAL? WHAT WOULD THAT LOOK LIKE TO YOU? >> THIS $213 BILLION IN THE PROPOSED JOBS ACT THAT ALL RELATE TO HOUSING. WE DON'T KNOW WHERE THAT NUMBER IS GOING GREAT WE DON'T KNOW WHERE THAT WHOLE PACKAGE IS GOING. THAT IS THE SUBJECT OF CONVERSATIONS RIGHT NOW IN WASHINGTON. I DO EXPECT, REGARDLESS OF WHAT HAPPENS WITH THAT PACKAGE, THAT YOU WILL SEE SOME OF THIS FUNDING AND PROGRAMMATIC WORK ON THE HUD BUDGET AND OTHER AGENCY BUDGETS JUST THROUGH THE REGULAR COURSE OF THE BUDGET NEGOTIATIONS. I THINK YOU WILL SEE THAT AS EARLY AS LATE SUMMER OR EARLY FALL. CAROLINE: YOU SERVED IN THE OBAMA ADMINISTRATION. YOU ARE KEY IN ACADEMIA NOW. LOOKING AT URBAN POLICY, ARE YOU MORE OPTIMISTIC? DO YOU FEEL THIS IS ACTIONABLE AND COMPROMISE CAN BE FOUND IN PEOPLE WHO HAVE BEEN HURT THE MOST CAN BE HELPED NOW? CAROL: I AM OPTIMISTIC IN THIS REGARD, WHICH IS THERE IS SO MUCH UNDERSTANDING AND FOCUS ON THESE ISSUES RIGHT NOW. THAT MAKES ME OPTIMISTIC. I WOULD SAY THERE'S A LOT OF REBELS -- DEVILS IN THE DETAILS ON IMPLEMENTATION. I AM CONCERNED GOVERNMENTS DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLES, THE INFRASTRUCTURES SET UP, JUST LIKE WE DID NOT HAVE THE INFRASTRUCTURE SET UP FOR DISTRIBUTION OF THE VACCINES. TAYLOR: UNFORTUNATELY THE PICTURE DOES NOT LOOK BETTER AT THIS LEVEL. YOU ARE GETTING THE DEFENSIVE TONE, THE SHIFT BACK INTO GROWTH WITH TECHNOLOGY ON TOP. IT IS THE ROTATION OUT OF CYCLICALS, OUT OF VALUES, WITH FINANCIALS GETTING HIT HARD THE MOST. ROMAINE: THE ONLY BRIGHT SPOT RIGHT NOW IS NVIDIA, SETTING UP FOR ITS THIRD RECORD HIGH OF THE WEEK, SHAPING UP TO BE A PRETTY GREAT WEEK FOR THE COMPANY. YOU ARE NOT SEEING THAT ELSEWHERE. BASICALLY ANYTHING IN THE MATERIALS SPACE, THE FERTILIZER COMPANY IS DOWN. ANYTHING IN THE ENERGY SPACE, CHEVRON DOWN. AND OF COURSE BACK STOCKS DOWN AS WELL. CITIGROUP THE WORST OF THEM ALL. 12 DAYS IN A ROW CITIGROUP HAS BEEN IN THE RED. CAROLINE: THIS IS ABOUT THE YIELD CURVE FLATTENING STORY AS WELL. GOING CROSS ASSET BECAUSE THESE ARE IMPORTANT MARKET MOVES WE HAVE SEEN WITH THE TWO-YEAR BACKING UP, PUSHING YIELDS HIGHER. THIS IS A FLATTENING OF THE YIELD CURVE. INFLATION WILL NOT RUN SO HOT. THE COMMENTS FROM BULLARD EARLIER TODAY MOVED THE YIELD HIGHER. 2022? THE KEY QUESTION IS, WHAT DOES THAT MEAN IN TERMS OF TAPERING? THAT IS THE ONE YOU HAVE BEEN FOCUSING IN ON TAYLOR. THIS IS A QUESTION OF NOT JUST THE STOCK MARKET BUT A BOND MARKET THAT IS REALLY REORIENTING ITSELF. ROMAINE: ORIENTATION MIGHT BE THE UNDERSTATEMENT OF THE DAY. LET'S BRING IN OUR GUEST. LET'S TALK ABOUT THIS CONVERSATION WITH REGARDS TO INFLATION BECAUSE I WAS SOLD ON THIS IDEA THAT SOME OF THE INFLATIONARY PRESSURES WE WERE SEEING THIS YEAR WAS A POSITIVE, A REFLECTION OF ECONOMIC GROWTH. >> IT WAS, AS LONG AS YOU HAD SOME WAGE GROWTH. YOU COULD BOOST OF CONSUMER SPENDING. ALL OF THOSE THINGS ARE GOOD. BUT THERE IS A VERY FINE LINE BETWEEN GOOD INFLATION AND BAD INFLATION. WITH BAD INFLATION, YOU START TO HAVE COSTS RISE FASTER THAN COMPANIES CAN RAISE PRICES. YOU START HAVING AN IMPACT ON PROFITS. AND OF COURSE, AS WE HAVE SEEN TODAY, YOU HAVE THE FED ACTING OR TALKING ABOUT ACTING, WHICH ALSO THE EASY MONEY ENVIRONMENT FOR SEVERAL YEARS NOW HAS BEEN A POPPED UP EQUITY MARKET. CAROLINE: YOU DO REALLY INTERESTING RESEARCH INTO INVESTOR SENTIMENT. YOU REALLY GENERATE AN ASSESSMENT OF THE RISK ON, RISK OFF. WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF INVESTOR SENTIMENT FOR RISK APPETITE? WE HAVE CALLS FROM MICHAEL BARRY SAYING WE WILL HAVE THE MOTHER OF ALL SELLOFFS AND CLASHES. ON THE OTHER SIDE, WE ARE MOVING IN THE OTHER DIRECTION. MELISSA: YES. WHAT WE HAVE SEEN UP UNTIL YESTERDAY WAS AN ACCELERATION OF THE SENTIMENT. FOR A LONG TIME, INVESTORS HAD BEEN KIND OF BACK-AND-FORTH BETWEEN THE KIND OF STOCKS THEY LIKED AND HOW THEY WERE REFLECTING IN THAT SENTIMENT. ALL OF A SUDDEN, OVER THE PAST COUPLE OF WEEKS, WE STARTED TO SEE INVESTORS BECOME MORE POSITIVE ON MORE VOLATILE STOCKS, FOR EXAMPLE. AT THE SAME TIME, WE HAVE SEEN VOLATILITY COME DOWN. SO WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY REALLY REPRESENTS A SHIFT IN THAT SENTIMENT, BUT WE HAVE NOT SEEN IT UP THROUGH YESTERDAY. TAYLOR: WHERE ARE YOU ON MOMENTUM? WHAT WE TALK ABOUT THE CYCLICAL TRADE, AND A LOT OF COMMENTARY ON UPWARDS GROWTH TO VALUE GROWTH, AN UNDERPERFORMER. THERE IS A TENDENCY -- GROWTH, AN UNDERPERFORMER. THERE IS A TENDENCY TO GO INTO THAT SECTOR. IS THIS PURELY FOLLOWING A LOT OF MOMENTUM AT THIS MOMENT? MELISSA: WE HAVE SEEN MOMENTUM REALLY BOUNCE BACK AND FORTH THIS YEAR BETWEEN WHAT INVESTORS ARE FAVORING. AND WE TALKED ABOUT MAYBE IT IS TIME FOR THE GROWTH TRADE. THE VALUE TRADE HAS BEEN OUT-OF-FAVOR FOR SO MANY YEARS. THERE IS REALLY A LONG WAY TO GO IF THE GOAL IS TO REACH SOMETHING THERE. OBVIOUSLY, WE HAVE SEEN IT SHIFT BACK, BUT THERE HAS NOT BEEN ANY KIND OF CONSISTENT MOMENTUM PERFORMANCE ALL YEAR THIS YEAR. ROMAINE: I HAVE TO ASK YOU HERE ABOUT SOME OF THE GAME STOCKS AND RETAIL TRADES THAT DOMINATE IF NOT THE MARKET AT LEAST THE CONVERSATIONS THE LAST FEW MONTHS HERE. IS THERE ANYTHING YOU CAN READ INTO THAT? ANYTHING YOU ARE SEEING IN THE DATA THAT GIVES YOU ANY SENSE THAT THERE IS MORE TO THIS THAN WILD SPECULATION? MELISSA: ONE OF THE THINGS WE ARE SEEING IS THAT THEY HAVE A HUGE DRIVER OF TRADE. IF YOU TOOK OUT THE MEME STOCKS, BUYERS HAVE ALREADY COME DOWN THIS YEAR. IF YOU TAKE OUT THE MEME STOCKS, IT IS REALLY LOW, WHICH STILL SUGGESTS PERHAPS INVESTORS ARE TRYING TO DECIDE WHAT THEY WANT TO DO BECAUSE THEY ARE NOT GOING ALL IN ON ANY PARTICULAR SECTOR OVER THE COURSE OF THE MONTH OR A COUPLE MONTHS. IT IS INTERESTING TO SEE WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THOSE MEME STOCKS AND THE IMPACT THEY ARE HAVING ON THE OVERALL MARKET. CAROLINE: YOU GIVE US SOME SPICE, WE LIVE FOR IT. ALSO, WHAT STAGE HAS BEEN VOLATILITY AT, ARE YOU EXPECTING THE MEASURES OF VOLATILITY GOING BACK UP AND WE WILL SEE MARKET VOLATILITY GO WITH IT? MELISSA: CERTAINLY WHEN WE HAVE DAYS LIKE TODAY, WE EXPECT TO SEE VOLATILITY, WHETHER IT IS MEASURED BY VIX OR OTHER MEASURES OF VOLATILITY. WE DO EXPECT TO SEE IT RISE. AT THIS POINT, AGAIN, THROUGH YESTERDAY, VOLATILITY WAS ABOUT A THIRD OF WHAT IT WAS AT THE PEAK DURING THE CRISIS LAST YEAR. IT ALSO HAS A LONG WAY TO GO BEFORE REACHING EXTREMELY HIGH LEVELS OF VOLATILITY. TAYLOR: ARE YOU GETTING ANY CUES FROM A VOLATILE BOND MARKET SO TO SPEAK? MELISSA: WE OFTEN TALK ABOUT WHEN THERE IS A DIVERGENCE, WHICH ONE IS RIGHT. WE USUALLY COME ON THE SIDE OF THE BOND MARKET. CAROLINE: TAYLOR IS CHEERING. YOU CANNOT SEE HER, BUT SHE IS PUNCHING THE SKY. [LAUGHTER] MELISSA: WELL, YOU KNOW, IT DOES SEEM TO BE MORE FINELY ATTUNED TO WHAT IS GOING ON IN OUR ECONOMY. CAROLINE: ONE FOR THE BOND MARKET. MELISSA BROWN, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF APPLIED RESEARCH. REALLY GREAT TO HAVE YOU ON THE SHOW. SHE A WONDERFUL WEEKEND. MEANWHILE, -- WISHING YOU A WONDERFUL WEEKEND. MEANWHILE, WE HAVE AN INTERVIEW WITH PRESIDENT MADURO. PLUS, IT IS TRIPLE SWITCHING DAY, NOT QUADRUPLE. THAT IS USUALLY A GOOD OPPORTUNITY FOR INVESTORS BUT MARKETS ARE SELLING OFF. A LOOK AT WHAT IS GOING ON. THAT IS TAKING US THROUGH THE CLOSE. ALL THAT AND MUCH MORE, COMING UP. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ROMAINE: WELCOME BACK TO "BLOOMBERG MARKETS: THE CLOSE." THIS WEEK IS ABOUT A RECALIBRATION OF EXPECTATIONS FOR THE FED, INFLATION, AND THE MARKET. THE S&P 500, WHICH HAS BEEN CAMPED OUT ABOVE THAT 4200 LEVEL PULLING BACK HERE, DOWN 1.1% ON THE DAY, HEADED FOR ANOTHER WEEKLY DECLINE. THE RUSSELL 2000, YOU TALK ABOUT THE YIELD CURVE AND THE FLATTENING WE ARE SEEING, THAT WILL BE BAD FOR CYCLICALS, A BIG PART OF THE REASON WHY YOU ARE LOOKING AT THE UNDERPERFORMANCE OF THE RUSSELL 2000. THERE IS YOUR TWO-YEAR DEAL. 26 BASIS POINTS. A MONSTER MOVE. WE SAW SIMILAR MOVES AS WELL ON THE 30 YEAR YIELD, 20 YEAR, 10 YEAR, AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN. FLIP UP THE BOARD FOR THE INDIVIDUAL STORIES. HOMEBUILDERS GETTING A BID. LENNAR. THERE IS STILL A LOT OF OPTIMISM ABOUT WHAT THESE HOMEBUILDERS CAN DO. ENERGY STOCKS GETTING HIT. ANYTHING IN THE MATERIAL SPACE. OF COURSE, KEEPING AN EYE ON THE BANKS THIS IS NOW DOWN 10% FROM THE HIGH. TAYLOR: AS ALWAYS, SO SMART. LET'S TRY TO DO A SMART "OPTIONS INSIGHT" SEGMENT. WE ARE 48 MINUTES TO THE CLOSE. WE WOULD BRING IN OUR MACRO AND CORRELATION STRATEGIST. LET'S START WITH SOME OF THOSE CORRELATIONS BECAUSE YOU ARE SEEING IT BACK INTO GROWTH OFF OF CYCLICALS TODAY AND BONDS ALSO CATCHING A BID WHERE ARE WE IN TERMS OF THE SAFETY ASSET? >> TAYLOR, THANKS FOR HAVING ME FIRST OF ALL. I THINK THE MARKET IS TRYING TO FIGURE OUT IF THE TAIL IS WAGGING THE DOG OR VICE VERSA. WE ARE SEEING A VERY STRONG REACTION TO WHAT WE THINK WAS TO BE EXPECTED FOMC MESSAGE GIVEN SOME OF THE DATA. OUR THOUGHT IS THAT POSITIONING CHINESE MEETING OF RISK-TAKING BEHAVIOR AND SOME POST-COVID SLOWNESS TO THE RECOVERY IS ACTUALLY LEADING TO A CONCERN THAT WE MIGHT BE GETTING TO LATER CYCLE IN THIS RECOVERY BECAUSE THE FED IS SQUASHING POTENTIALLY THE RECOVERY. WE THINK THAT IS PREMATURE, BUT WHAT YOU ARE SEEING IS INVESTORS THAT ARE TIRED OF ALL OF THESE ROTATIONS BEGIN TO LOOK AT SOME OF THE SAFETY TRADES AND MULTI-ASSET TRADES GOING TO BONDS, COMING TO DOLLAR, AND IN SOME CASES EVEN SELLING SILVER. TAYLOR: CAN WE TALK ABOUT BONDS FOR A MINUTE? OF COURSE, YOU SAY THAT AND MY EARS PERKED AT. 85 BASIS POINTS FOR THE MONTH. REALLY DRIVEN BY TLC. THE LONG BOND, IS THAT THE DRIVER, THE REST ALONG BONDS? ARNIM: IT HAS NEVER REALLY BEEN A FACTOR BUT WE HAVE BEEN SURPRISED BY THE RAPIDITY WITH WHICH THE EURO HAS BEEN SOLD. IN FACT, THE QUICKNESS THAT SILVER TURNED AROUND. SILVER HAS A TECH ORIENTATION AND AN INDUSTRIAL ORIENTATION THAT SHOULD DO WELL WITH THE CHIP SHORTAGE. THOSE TWO SIGNALS IN ADDITION TO THE 10 ARE GIVING US A SENSE THAT VOLATILITY IS RISING TO A PLACE WHERE INVESTORS RECOGNIZE THIS IS A ROTATION BUT IT MIGHT BE A LITTLE TOO MUCH FOR THEM SO THEY ARE SEEKING DIFFERENT KINDS OF SAFETY. TAYLOR: ON THE BOARD HERE, THIS IS UP 3%, 0.7% FOR THE MONTH. SOMETHING WE HAVE BEEN WATCHING GIVEN THE FED IS PULLING BACK FROM THE EMERGENCY MEASURES. DO YOU HAVE A TRADE AROUND THIS? WHAT IS IT? ARNIM: WELL, FIRST OF ALL, WHEN WE LOOK AT LQD, WE THINK THE DURATION OF IT IS MUCH CLOSER TO TLT THAN SOMETHING LIKE HYG, WHICH IS A MUCH SHORTER DURATION. WE THINK IT WILL BE MORE SENSITIVE TO THE RATES BACK UP WHEN THEY EVENTUALLY RECOVERED. THE TRUTH OF THE MATTER IS THIS FIVE TO 30 CURVE HAS DRAMATICALLY FLATTENED. IT IS GOING THROUGH THE 200 DAY AND 50 DAY MOVING AVERAGE. IT IS AN 11 LEVEL, WHICH WE HAVE NOT SEEN. WE SAT 18 IN 2017, WHICH IS INCREDIBLY LOW RSI. OUR SENSE IS THERE WILL BE A REVERSION. AS YOU CAN IN THE AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER RANGE, YOU WILL SEE FUNDAMENTALS MATTER AND GROWTH AND INFLATION MATTER, SO WE THINK LQD WILL END UP GETTING HURT, PENALIZED BECAUSE OF THAT. BY THE WAY, LQD VOLATILITY IS EXTREMELY LOW SO IT IS RELATIVELY AN INEXPENSIVE POSITION. TAYLOR: ALWAYS WISH WE HAD MORE TIME WITH YOU. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THOSE INSIGHTS ON "OPTIONS INSIGHT" TODAY. WE MOVE CLOSER TO THE CLOSING BELL, 44 MINUTES AWAY. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. CAROLINE: VENEZUELA'S PRESIDENT WANTS TO ATTRACT INVESTMENT TO HIS ECONOMICALLY STRUGGLING NATION, BUT WITH SANCTIONS, IT WILL BE AN UPHILL BATTLE. MADURO LAID OUT HIS MESSAGE IN AN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH ERIK SCHATZKER THIS WEEK. >> [SPEAKING FOREIGN LANGUAGE] >> WELL, THE MESSAGE THAT I SEND TO ALL INVESTORS IS TO COME AND SEE VENEZUELA. COME GET TO KNOW US, TO COME SO THAT YOU CAN SEE THE IMPACT YOU ARE GOING TO HAVE WHEN YOU CROSS THE AIRPORT, WHEN YOU GET TO KNOW OUR ENTREPRENEURS, WHEN YOU GET TO KNOW OUR HUMAN QUALITIES, WHEN YOU GET TO KNOW THE POTENTIALS WE HAVE BEEN TOURISM, OIL, IN PETRO CHEMISTRY, IN REFINING, IN HEAVY INDUSTRY, WELL, IN IRON, IN GOLD, MINERALS, IN TECHNOLOGY. WELL, A WORLD OF OPPORTUNITIES. VENEZUELA, I TELL YOU, ERIK, AND YOU CAN PROVE IT AS YOU GO THROUGH THE YEARS, YOU WILL REMEMBER THIS THING I AM GOING TO TELL YOU. VENEZUELA IS GOING TO BECOME THE LAND OF OPPORTUNITIES FOR INVESTMENT, PRESENT AND CHURCH. ALL THE CONDITIONS NEEDED ARE HERE FOR THE COUNTRY TO HAVE A NEW TAKEOFF ON NEW FOUNDATIONS, FOR THE DEVELOPMENT AND FOR THE INVESTMENT TO FULFILL WHAT WE HAVE TALKED ABOUT, THE WIN-WIN. WE GUARANTEE THAT HERE. IT WILL BE DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE TO RE-ENERGIZE THE ECONOMY WITHOUT ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL MARKETS. DIFFICULT. WILL NOT REQUIRE A RESTRUCTURING OF YOUR FOREIGN DEBT -- WILL THAT REQUIRE A RESTRUCTURING OF YOUR FOREIGN DEBT? SHIRLEY. PRESIDENT MADURO: YES. ERIK: FULL BE THE DISCOUNT FOR YOUR DEBTORS. PRESIDENT MADURO: WE ARE IN CONTACT WITH THE BONDHOLDERS. THEY KNOW WE WANT TO PAPER GET IT IS OUR OBLIGATION AND DUTY AND WE HAVE A PLAN TO MAKE A REORGANIZATION AND GENERATE THE RESOURCES THAT IN A PROGRESSIVE WAY GO TO A NORMALIZATION IN THE LEVEL OF PAYMENT. THAT MAVIS THAT THE HOLDERS ACHIEVE BASIC CONDITIONS WITH THE U.S., WITH THE G7, SO VENEZUELA CAN HAVE ACCESS TO THE CAPITAL MARKETS, SO VENEZUELA CAN REGULARIZE. THAT IS WHY I SAY TO YOU IF I HAVE THE $17 BILLION WE OWE AT THIS MOMENT THAT WE WERE NOT ABLE TO PAY BECAUSE OF THE SANCTIONS, I WOULD NOT BE ABLE TO DO IT, SO THERE ARE MANY THINGS TO CHANGE. THERE ARE MANY THINGS TO CHANGE. NOBODY CAN EXCUSE VENEZUELA BEING A CHEAT. WE ALWAYS PAY. SINCE 2013 AS PRESIDENT UNTIL 2018, WE PAID APPROXIMATELY $64 BILLION. NOW VENEZUELA HAS TO PRODUCE BECAUSE OF VENEZUELA CANNOT PRODUCE OIL AND SELL IT, CANNOT PRODUCE AND SELL ITS GOLD, CANNOT PRODUCE ITS BAUXITE AND SELL IT, CANNOT PRODUCE IRON, ETC., ETC., AND IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET IT CANNOT MANAGE TO HAVE ITS MONEY, WHERE IS IT GOING TO GET MONEY TO PAY THE HOLDERS THAT HAVE THE VENEZUELAN DEBT? SO THIS WORLD HAS TO BE CHANGED. THESE SITUATIONS HAVE TO BE CHANGED. AND WE HAVE TO ACHIEVE A SITUATION WHERE WE CAN REGULARIZE THAT RELATIONSHIP. I AM WILLING TO REGULARIZE IT. I HAVE A PLAN. OUR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, MINISTER OF FINANCE, HAS PRESENTED THE PLAN TO THE HOLDERS. THEY KNOW WE ARE WILLING, THAT OUR PLAN IS VIABLE. FURTHERMORE, IT IS VERY BOLD. IT IS VERY SMART. AND THE FINANCIAL ENGINEERING WE ARE PROPOSING TO BUILD HAS VIABILITY. SO, WELL, LET'S TAKE THE STEPS THAT WE NEED REGULARIZE THAT RELATIONSHIP. TAYLOR: OUR VERY OWN BLOOMBERG'S ERIK SCHATZKER JOINING US NOW FOR TODAY'S EMERGING ACTION. WE HAVE HEARD SO MANY FASCINATING PART OF THAT INTERVIEW. THIS ONE OF COURSE, THE KEY QUESTION OF ACCESS TO THE CAPITAL MARKET. DOES IT PASS AWAY TO GROW THE ECONOMY, TO GET BACK TO ANY SENSE OF NORMALCY, DARE I CALL IT THAT? ERIK: THE SHORT ANSWER IS YES, THEY ABSOLUTELY HAVE TO HAVE ACCESS TO THE CAPITAL MARKETS. BECAUSE EVEN IF THEY ARE ALLOWED TO START SOMETHING OIL, LET ME TAKE A STEP BACK. THE SANCTIONS HAVE MADE IT IMPOSSIBLE FOR VENEZUELA TO SO OIL, HAVE MADE IT IMPOSSIBLE FOR VENEZUELA TO PARTICIPATE IN THE GLOBAL CAPITAL MARKET, MADE IT IMPOSSIBLE FOR VENEZUELA, THE VENEZUELAN GOVERNMENT, AND ANYBODY WHO DOES BUSINESS WITH THE VENEZUELAN GOVERNMENT TO USE THE DOLLARIZED FINANCIAL SYSTEM. SO THEY ARE CUT OFF. THAT IS WHY THEY ARE WORKING WITH THE RUSSIANS, CHINESE, IRANIANS, TURKS, AND CUBANS. IF THEY ARE ALLOWED ONCE AGAIN SOME OIL AND IF THEY ARE ONCE AGAIN ALLOWED TO ISSUE DEBT AND FURTHERMORE RESTRUCTURE THEIR DEBT, IT IS FAIR TO SAY MONEY WILL START TO FLOOD INTO THE COUNTRY. WHAT THEY DO WITH THE MONEY IS ANYBODY'S GUESS, BUT IT WOULD CERTAINLY BE A BETTER SITUATION THAN THE ONE THEY ARE THE THING WITH NOW, WHICH IS 99% OF THEIR EXPORT REVENUE WIPED OUT. ROMAINE: BUT WHEN HE TALKS ABOUT THE IDEA THAT HE THINKS HE CAN BUILD A BETTER RELATIONSHIP WITH THE U.S., WE ARE TALKING ABOUT U.S. POLICY THAT PREDATES BIDEN, PREDATES TRUMP, EVEN PREDATED OBAMA TO A CERTAIN EXTENT. WHY IS HE HOPEFUL SOMEHOW THIS CAN BE WORKED OUT NOW? ERIK: IT DID START BACK IN THE GEORGE W. BUSH PRESIDENCY. THAT IS WHEN THE FIRST SANCTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA APPLIED, BUT THEY HAVE BEEN RAMPED UP STEADILY AND THEY DID NOT GET REALLY SEVERE UNTIL 2017 WHEN THE FIRST SANCTIONS AGAINST AN OIL COMPANY WERE PUT IN PLACE. WHY DOES HE THINK THERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY NOW? BECAUSE THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TOOK A SANCTIONS POLICY OR A POLITICAL PRESSURE POLICY, ECONOMIC PRESSURE POLICY ACTUALLY, AND TURNED IT INTO A POLICY OF REGIME CHANGE. THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION'S POLICY IS NOT REGIME CHANGE. IT IS FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS. NOW, REGIME CHANGE AND FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS MAY END UP WITH THE SAME RESULT, BUT HOW YOU GET THERE IS A VERY DIFFERENT MATTER. WHAT HE IS HOPING IS FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS MEAN THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS WILLING TO BRING PEOPLE TO THE TABLE AND NEGOTIATE AS OPPOSED TO WHAT HE TOLD ME, HAVING A GUN TO HIS HEAD. CAROLINE: YOU WERE THERE A WHILE. YOU WERE THERE LAST WEEK WHEN WE WERE TALKING ABOUT EL SALVADOR GOING TOWARDS CRYPTO, FOR EXAMPLE. WHO NEEDS DOLLAR-DENOMINATED ECONOMY ANYWAY? WAS NOT SOMETHING YOU TALKED ABOUT? ERIK: WE DID. WE DID NOT TALK ABOUT IT A LOT. WE TALKED ABOUT CRYPTO. VENEZUELA HAS A CRYPTOCURRENCY, PETRA. THE PRESIDENT IS PART OF IT BUT FUNCTIONALLY IT HAS BEEN SOMETHING OF A FAILURE. TAYLOR: LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT THE SHIFT IN THE MARKET ON THE SECOND LEVEL TO GET IS RIGHT ACROSS THE BOARD. -- LEVEL. IT IS RED ACROSS THE BOARD. ENERGY, FINANCIALS, UTILITIES, MATERIALS, THE CLASSIC CYCLICAL TRADES ALL IN THE RED. ROMAINE: THAT IS WHAT WE ARE LOOKING AT ON THE INDIVIDUAL BOARD. TAKING A LEG DOWN FOR ANOTHER DAY. SIMILAR STORY WITH THE ENERGY SPACE. PRETTY MUCH EVERYTHING THERE IS LOWER ON THE DAY. EMBLEMATIC OF A LOT OF THE SENTIMENT. A NICE BID HERE AND A NICE TARGET UPGRADE HERE. SHARES LOWER ON THE DAY. THEY SPIKED HIGHER ABOUT 2%. THEY SAID THEY WERE GOING TO RAISE PRICES FOR SOME MERCHANTS. I GUESS THAT IS BACK FOR THE MERCHANTS BUT GOOD FOR POSSIBILITY. CAROLINE: SOMEONE HAS TO WIN AND SOMEONE HAS TO LOSE ON THE OTHER SIDE OF IT. HOW ARE YOU DOING ON THE FLATTENING OF THE CURVE? WHERE ARE YOU POSITIONED? THE MOVE ON THE TRUCK IS EXCEPTIONAL. TAYLOR, I THINK -- I TAKE IT WHAT IS DRAMATIC IS THIS SELLOFF AT THE END. ONLY OVER 110 BASIS POINTS. THE MARKET STARTS TO ANTICIPATE A FENCE THAT LIKES INFLATION RATES. TAYLOR: YOU KNOW WHAT WE CALL THAT STRAIGHT-LINE DROWN? ROMAINE: A DROP? TAYLOR: RATE OF CHANGE. ROMAINE: I KNEW I SHOULD HAVE STUDIED THAT. THAT WAS IN THE PAGE 7,773. SOMETHING ELSE THAT IS NOT IN THE CFA CURRICULUM, TRIPLE WITCHING. THE SCARY TIME WHEN EVERYONE GETS FREAKED OUT BECAUSE OF THE OPTIONS AND SOMETHING ELSE EXPIRE ON THE SAME DAY. WHAT IS THE EFFECT RIGHT NOW IN THE MARKET? >> WHAT IS IT? IT IS A LOT OF OPTIONS INSPIRING AND CONTRACT EXPIRING AT THE SAME TIME. YOU NEED TO KNOW TRIPLE WITCHING DAYS WHICH USED TO BE QUADRUPLE WITCHING DAYS, WE ARE ONE LOWER. ROMAINE: WHAT HAPPENED? KICKED ONE IWITCH OUT? >> THAT IS IN THE CFA. WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW IS THE THE QUIDDITY PICTURE. -- THE LIQUIDITY PICTURE. YOU SEE A LOT OF ABILITY TO GET THE BIDS YOU WANT, THE SPREADS YOU WANT. THAT IS WHY YOU SEE A MASSIVE SPIKE IN VOLUME. REALLY CRUCIAL TO REMEMBER THAT IT SHOULD BE A POSITIVE FOR INVESTORS. PEOPLE SHOULD SAY THERE ARE MORE OPPORTUNITIES HERE, LET ME GET THE DEAL I AM LOOKING FOR. TODAY, YOU DID NOT SEE THAT. YOU SAW PEOPLE CASH OUT AND SELL. IT HAS BEEN A STRAIGHT SHOT LOWER. REALLY CRUCIAL TO THINK THAT AT A MOMENT WHERE A LOT OF VOLATILITY AND CHOPPINESS WAS EXPECTED, PEOPLE JUST HOPPED RIGHT OUT OF THE MARKET. CAROLINE: SOME PEOPLE SAYING THIS IS ONE OF THE SMALL REASONS AS TO WHY THE MARKETS COULD NOT TAKE JUNETEENTH OFF THIS PARTICULAR YEAR IN CELEBRATION BECAUSE SO MUCH NEEDED TO BE LINED UP AND THINGS LIKE TRIPLE WITCHING STOP THAT. VOLUME UP 33% IN THE S&P 500 AND UP IN THE DOW, SO WE ARE SEEING A PICK UP IN VOLUME. KRITI: ABSOLUTELY. TO REALLY EXIT THE CONVICTION IN SELLING YOU ARE SEEING AND IT IS NOT JUST ISOLATED TO CYCLICAL. YOU ARE SEEING THIS ACROSS THE BOARD. THE ONE SEGMENT THAT WAS DOING WELL FOR A HOT SECOND WAS THE SOFTWARE COMPANIES, ADOBE, NVIDIA, SOME OF THOSE INTERESTING TECH COMPANIES. A LOT OF THEM HAVE TO DO WITH EARNINGS, WITH PROFITS, WITH ANALYST UPGRADES. THOSE SOUND LIKE FUNDAMENTALS TO BECOME A WHICH IS AN INTERESTING DYNAMIC BECAUSE HERE WE ARE TALKING ABOUT THE BROAD NARRATIVES, ESPECIALLY TODAY, WITH BULLARD'S COMMENTS SHAKING THE MARKET. HERE WE ARE ONCE AGAIN WITH DE-RISKING ACROSS THE BOARD. TAYLOR: I WANT TO TALK ABOUT THAT. WE ALWAYS TALK ABOUT EQUITY VOLATILITY AND RIGHTFULLY SO WHAT YOU WANT TO LOOK AT BOND VOLATILITY ON THE DATE. KRITI: IT IS INTERESTING BECAUSE 2022 IS STILL A YEAR AND A HALF AWAY, BUT WE GO BY THE IDEA OF THE PAST YEAR AND A HALF AND HOW QUICKLY IT HAS GONE BY AND CAN SEE WHY MARKETS ARE SPOOKED. BULLARD SUGGESTING THE FIRST RATE HIKE COULD COME AT THE TAIL END OF 2022 WEDNESDAY DOT PLOT WAS EXPECTING TWO HIKES BY THE END OF 2023, SO THAT IS A STRONG SHIFT. IT IS NOT ENTIRELY UNEXPECTED. THOSE COMMENTS PREMARKET SHOULD THE MARKET ALTOGETHER AND YOU ARE SEEING THE SOMETHING CONTINUE ALL DAY LONG. ROMAINE: WE WILL HEAR FROM BULLARD I BELIEVE AGAIN ON MONDAY. WE HAVE SOMETHING SIX OF THE 12 FED RESIDENTS SPEAKING. MAYBE WE WILL HEAR FROM THE WITCHES. WHAT DO THE WITCHES HAVE TO SAY? CAROLINE: A GOOD WEEK TO TAKE OFF IS WHAT THEY SAY. ROMAINE: THERE IS A MACBETH JOKE IN THERE SOMEWHERE. I REALLY WAS NOT INTO SHAKESPEARE. TAYLOR: IT WORKS PRETTY GOOD. ALWAYS APPRECIATE YOU. OF COURSE, WE WILL BE TALKING MORE ABOUT WITCHES AND BOND VOLATILITY, BULLARD, ALL THE LATEST COMING UP NEXT. MORE GREAT GUESTS AND COVERAGE AHEAD. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. CAROLINE: NO PLACE TO HIDE ON THIS MARKETS A LOT TODAY. NOT EVEN BIG TECH IS HOLDING UP. THE NASDAQ WAS HIGHER THIS WEEK. WHAT CONTINUES TO LAG IS YOUR BANK STOCKS. KBW OFF BY 2.5% HAS HAD A HORRIBLE WEEK. YIELDS COMING OFF BY SEVEN BASIS POINTS. WHAT A PHENOMENAL MOVIE HAVE SEEN IN TERMS OF THE FILING OF THE YIELD CURVE. WORRYING ABOUT SOME OF THE VOLATILITY AND EVEN MARK CUBAN GETS BURNED. RISK OFF SENTIMENT. HERE TO TALK US THROUGH IT IS OUR GUEST. WITH US UNTIL THE MARKET GOES TO ITS FINAL MOMENTS ON THIS FRIDAY. SHOULD WE BUY GROWTH STOCKS AGAIN? ARE WE BACK TO THINKING THE REFLATION TRADE IS OFF? >> IS NOT SUPER ORIGINAL. WE HAVE THE FISCAL DRAG THAT WILL PULL THE ECONOMY SLOWER. WE WILL HAVE A LACK OF SPENDING AS THE STIMULUS CHECKS GET SPENT DOWN. WHAT WE WANTED TO DO IN OUR PORTFOLIOS WAS GET OUR CLIENTS ACCESS TO GROWTH AT A REASONABLE PRICE, MANY OF WHICH AND TECHNOLOGIES. WE HAVE BEEN ADDING NAMES LIKE ADOBE NUMBER OF WEEKS AGO, LAST MONTH ACTUALLY, ADDING TWO NAMES LIKE SQUARE AND POMERADO NETWORK, SOME OF THESE STOCKS THAT ARE IN THE SWEET SPOT OF WHERE WE EXPECT TO SEE GROWTH. TECH CAPEX SPENDING IS INCREASING PRETTY DRAMATICALLY AND HAS BEEN FOR A NUMBER OF YEARS. WE REALLY WANTED TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THAT IN OUR PORTFOLIOS. ROMAINE: YOU CERTAINLY GOT THAT RIGHT WITH SOME OF THOSE NAMES, INCLUDING ADOBE, WITH A RECORD HIGH TODAY. IN AN INFLATIONARY ENVIRONMENT THAT MIGHT PROVE TO BE IN THE MORE THAN TRANSITORY. NANCY: THAT IS ONE OF THE MOST MISUNDERSTOOD ISSUES IN THE MARKET. YOU HEAR INVESTORS SAY THAT TECH MARKETS DO NOT DO WELL IN RISING STRAIGHT ENVIRONMENTS. THAT IS NOT TRUE. NOT TRUE IN THE INFLECTION EVERY ENVIRONMENT. TECH STOCKS HOLD UP WELL. DATA SHOWS IT. SO WE THINK IF YOU ARE IN THE RIGHT NAME, THE COMPANIES THAT ARE GOING TO BENEFIT FROM CLOUD SPENDING AND CYBERSECURITY SPENDING THAT ARE NOT ECONOMICALLY SENSITIVE TO ISSUES AND PAYMENT SYSTEMS, THAT IS WHY WE LIKE SQUARE SO MUCH. WE THINK YOU STILL WANT TO OWN THOSE NAMES AND YOU WANT TO OWN MORE OF THEM AS WE GET CLOSER TO THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR, WHICH IS PRETTY MUCH RIGHT NOW. TAYLOR: TO PIVOT TO GROWTH GIVEN SLOWING GDP EVENTUALLY, IT ECHOES SIMILAR COMMENTS FROM SOMEONE WE HEARD FROM BLACKROCK HINTING THAT A RESTART IS NOT A RECOVERY. YOU COULD QUICKLY RESTART BUT THAT GIVES YOU NO INDICATION OF WHAT YOU ARE GDP FUTURE RECOVERY LOOKS LIKE. HOW CONCERNED ARE YOU THAT THE RESTART DOES NOT LAST? THAT YOU COULD SEE A SIGNIFICANT SLOWING. NANCY: THAT IS SUCH A GREAT QUESTION. I THINK THE FED ADDRESSED THAT QUESTION. YOU HAVE SEVEN MEMBERS NOT EXPECTING A HIKE IN 2022 WHEN WE EXPECT THINGS TO BE SLOWING, THAT FELT TONE DEAF TO ME. YOU HAVE TO LOOK AT THE FACTS. MONEY GROWTH IS SPEAKING. FEDERAL OUTLAY MAY HAVE PEAKED PERSONAL INCOME HAS PEAKED. PERSONAL SAVINGS HAVE PEAKED. HOME SALES MAY BE PEAKING. YOU CAN GO DOWN THE LINE AND SAY THIS MAY IN FACT SLOW DOWN MUCH MORE DRAMATICALLY THAN PEOPLE EXPECT. THERE IS A LOT OF MITIGATING FACTORS TO THAT AND WE ARE AWARE OF THOSE, WHICH IS WHY WE ARE INCREASING OUR EXPOSURE TO GROWTH, BUT WE STILL OWN SOME TRADITIONAL CYCLICAL PLAY. MATERIALS. I DON'T THINK YOU RUN AWAY FROM COMMODITIES. I DON'T THINK THE COMMODITY TRADE IS OVER. I THINK BANK STOCKS ARE PROBLEMATIC. WE ARE OVERWEIGHT IN THE SECTOR BUT UNDERWEIGHT BANKS IF THAT MAKES SENSE. ROMAINE: THAT MAKES SENSE. WE HAVE A FEW QUESTIONS THAT MAYBE YOU CAN MAKE SENSE OF BUT WE NEED TO TAKE A BREAK. SHE IS STICKING WITH US AS WE GET READY TO COUNT YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSING BELL. LESS THAN 15 MINUTES TO GO. 4185 RIGHT NOW ON THE S&P 500. NASDAQ UNDERPERFORMING AS WELL. THE RUSSELL 2000 DOWN TO PERCENT ON THE DAY. CAROLINE: MEANWHILE, LOOK AT THE BANKS DOWN. THE YIELDS IN THE LONG END. TAYLOR: YOU ARE DOWN EIGHT BASIS POINTS ON THE DAY. WE MIGRATE DOWNWARD TO 2% ON THE 30 YEAR. CAROLINE: THIS IS THE COUNTDOWN TO THE CLOSE. WE ARE GETTING CLOSE TO THE DOUBLE, GETTING CLOSE TO THE ENDING. I WILL SHOW YOU WHAT HAS BEEN HAPPENING WITHIN THAT BECAUSE WHAT A MOVE WE HAVE HAD IN TERMS OF YIELDS. TAYLOR, I LOOKED AT ONE OF YOUR OLD -- YOUR EARLIER CHARTS. YOU CAN LOOK AT THE VERY END OF THE CHART. THE PERCENTAGE WE ARE, THAT IS WHERE YIELDS ARE SUPPOSED TO BE HELD. TAYLOR: AND 28 BASIS POINTS. INCREDIBLE YIELD CURVE FLATTENING WE HAVE SEEN. ROMAINE: OF COURSE, THE BIDS COMING IN ON THE SHORT END. FLATTENING CURVE BAD FOR CYCLICALS. YOU SEE THAT REFLECTED IN THE MATERIALS. EVERYTHING IN THE MATERIAL SPACE LOWER ON THE DAY AND WEEK. WE HAVE TO TALK ABOUT THE BANK STOCKS. THE KBW BANK INDEX DOWN 7.5%. UP ON THE WEEK. THIS WAS THE WORST DECLINE WE HAVE SEEN ON THE INDEX SINCE JUNE OF LAST YEAR, SO A PRETTY SIGNIFICANT DROP ON THE DAY. THE XOB ALSO DOWN. IT HAD BEEN IN THE GREEN FOR A GOOD PORTION OF THE DAY. ALSO HIGHER ON A WEEKLY BASIS. TAYLOR: NANCY, I WANT TO ECHO SOME OF THE COMMENTS WE HEARD IN THE LAST SEGMENT. I BELIEVE YOU WERE LOOKING AT SOME OF THE DOLLAR STRENGTH. I AM CURIOUS HOW YOU GET THERE WITH THE DEFICIT IN THE U.S., OVERSEAS, FASTER GROWTH RATES IN SOME OF THE EMERGING MARKETS, AND WE KNOW CURRENCIES ARE PAIRED TRADES. HOW DO YOU SEE THE DOLLAR STRENGTH? NANCY: I MAY HAVE MISSPOKE. WE EXPECT THE DOLLAR TO BEGIN HERE. TAYLOR: THANK YOU FOR CLARIFYING. NANCY: NO, I AM WITH YOU ON THIS, TAYLOR. THE DOLLAR IS LIKELY TO GO LOWER. AND WE THINK FOR ALL THE RIGHT FUNDAMENTAL REASONS THAT YOU JUST CITED. CAROLINE: HAVE YOU POSITION FOR THE DOLLAR STRENGTH WE ARE CONTINUING TO HAVE? MASSIVE IN ANY OF YOUR EXPOSURES OR HEDGED OUT? NANCY: WE ARE EXPOSED TO THE COMMODITIES. WE HAVE A STRATEGY THAT IS SPECIFICALLY INVESTED IN THE METALS AND MINERS THAT ARE PART OF THE BIDEN GREEN ENERGY AGENDA, ELECTRIFICATION OF VEHICLES. I JUST DON'T THINK COPPER ROLLING OVER A SUSTAINABLE WHEN YOU HAVE DEMAND INCREASING EXPONENTIALLY AND A SUPPLY LINE THAT IS REALLY MATERIAL. SOMETHING LIKE 7000%. WE ACTUALLY WENT IN AND BOUGHT MORE TODAY IN THAT SPACE JUST BECAUSE WE DON'T THINK THIS IS A SUSTAINABLE SELLOFF. ROMAINE: I AM INTERESTED IN YOU EXPLAINING THAT A LITTLE BIT MORE HERE BECAUSE I REMEMBER A LOT OF PEOPLE WERE TALKING ABOUT OBVIOUSLY YOU HAVE THE ECONOMIC RECOVERY AND THERE WAS A LOT OF EV BOOM AND THE PUSH TO RENEWABLE ENERGY AND HOW THE INDUSTRIAL METALS PLAYED INTO THAT TRAIN HERE. IS THAT STILL A RELATIVELY SUSTAINABLE AND BALANCED THESIS IF YOU WILL TRY TO BUY INTO THE METALS MARKET? NANCY: I BELIEVE SO. BEING A MONEY MANAGER, YOU ARE IN A PERPETUAL STATE OF DISSATISFACTION. WE ACTUALLY THINK IT IS SUSTAINABLE. JUST TAKE THE VERY SIMPLE EQUATION OF AN ELECTRIC VEHICLE. 4 TIMES AS MUCH COPPER REQUIRED THAT A COMBUSTIBLE ENERGY VEHICLE. IF WE CONTINUE TO SEE CONSUMERS ARE SHIFTING TO ELECTRIC VEHICLES AT ALL POLICIES ARE SUPPORTING THAT, WE THINK YOU CONTINUE TO SEE STRENGTH OVER TIME. I THINK LUMBER IS A TOTALLY DIFFERENT STORY. IN THE METALS, THEY ARE USED FOR INDUSTRIAL PURPOSES. WE WILL GET AN INFRASTRUCTURE BILL. IT WILL BE SNOW, BUT WE KNOW PALLADIUM GOES TO, THE CONVERTERS AND NEW-CAR PRODUCTION SHOULD INCREASE. WE THINK THERE IS A LOT OF WAYS TO PLAY THIS. WE THINK THERE IS SOME BLOCKCHAIN IN THIS STRATEGY EVEN ON THAT IS NOT METALS AND MINERS. NONTRADITIONAL INVESTMENT. ROMAINE: DIFFERENT TYPE OF MINER THERE, A MONEY MANAGER NEVER SATISFIED. I WANT TO JUMP TO THE BOARD. WHAT ARE YOU WATCHING? TAYLOR: QUICKLY LET'S LOOK AT MY STOCK OF THE HOUR. YOU WILL REMEMBER THIS THAT TURNED INTO A BEAM STOCK. TODAY, OF COURSE, UP 6% ON FUNDAMENTALS. NOW SEEING A CHANCE FOR THE COMPANY TO BUILD CASH FROM A RAISING THE PRICE TARGET TO 825 A SHARE. THAT IS MY STOCK OF THE HOUR. NANCY, LET ME BRING YOU BACK IN HERE. THEY SAY THE SMART MONEY IS IN BONDS. THE BOND MARKET IS NOT REACTING TO YESTERDAY OR THE FED ON WEDNESDAY. INVESTING RATE SPREADS ARE STUDY. 284 BASIS POINTS OVER TREASURIES. WHAT IS A STEADY HIGH-YIELD INVESTMENT GRADE BOND MARKET TELLING YOU? NANCY: IT IS SO INTERESTING. LISTEN. I THINK THERE IS A COUPLE OF THINGS GOING ON. YOU CAN HEAR PEOPLE SAY WITH ABSOLUTE CERTAINTY THAT THE BOND MARKET DOES NOT BELIEVE INFLATION IS A PROBLEM AND THAT IT IS INDEED TRANSITORY, THAT THE BOND MARKET AGREES WITH THE FED, BUT THEN YOU HAVE THE FOREIGN INVESTOR COMING IN. BEST YIELDS IN THE DEVELOPED COUNTRY ON THE GLOBE, SO WE HAVE SEEN SOME OF THAT AS THE DOLLAR HAS STRENGTHENED. THAT HAS STILL CONTINUED TO BE THE NARRATIVE, WHICH YOU WOULD NOT NECESSARILY EXPECT TO SEE SO MUCH MONEY COMING IN. WE THINK THAT IS GOING ON. AND YOU HAVE A FED BUYING OUT THE TREASURY MARKET WHICH LEADS THE CORPORATE MARKET TO INVESTORS AND PENSION PLANS. THERE IS A LOT OF FACTORS LEVERAGED. IT IS DIFFICULT TO KNOW IN THE SHORT-TERM WHAT INFORMATION WE ARE GETTING OUT OF THE BOND MARKET EXCEPT BUSINESS IS USUAL. I DO NOT THINK THAT WILL BE THE CASE. I THINK WE MAY SEE SOME MORE REALISTIC RESPONSES FROM THE BOND MARKET IN COMING MONTHS. CAROLINE: VERY QUICKLY HERE, 30 SECONDS. WHAT ARE YOU DOING IN BLOCKCHAIN? NANCY: WE ARE EXPRESSING OUR VIEWS THROUGH HOLDINGS LIKE SQUARE. WE ALSO OWN AN ETF THAT WE PUT INTO OUR ALTERNATIVE STRATEGY. A NUMBER OF THE MINERS AND THEN A NUMBER OF COMPANIES THAT WOULD ASSOCIATE WITH BLOCKCHAIN LIKE NVIDIA AND SQUARE AMONG OTHERS. CAROLINE: ALWAYS GREAT HAVING YOU ON. SATISFACTION IS THE NAME OF THE GAME. MEANWHILE, ANOTHER PERSON GETTING IN. ROMAINE: YOU REALLY PERKED UP WHEN SHE STARTED TALKING ABOUT THAT. [LAUGHTER] TAYLOR: ANOTHER ONE? CAROLINE: WE HAVE HAD BOND INVESTORS SAYING THEY ARE EYEING THE CRYPTO SPACE. A BRAVE NEW WORLD, TEAM. A BRAVE NEW WORLD. ROMAINE: TAYLOR? [LAUGHTER] TAYLOR: IT IS A BRAVE NEW WITHIN THE BOND MARKET. DON'T CALL US OUT. WE ARE GOING WIRE-TO-WIRE RIGHT HERE ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION. TAYLOR STARTED THE DAY ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION AND SHE IS GOING TO END IT HERE. FULL MARKET COVERAGE RIGHT HERE ON BLOOMBERG AS ME, TAYLOR, AND CAROLINE TAKE YOU TO THE BELL AND BEYOND. ♪ WE ARE COUNTING YOU DOWN TO THE CLOSE. WE HAVE BEEN TALKING FOR THE LAST FEW WEEKS ABOUT A FLOOR ON THE S&P 500. WE ARE BELOW THE FLOOR RIGHT NOW. >> THAT'S RIGHT. INVESTORS GOING INTO THE WEEKEND A LITTLE BIT MORE NEGATIVE. THERE WAS NO PLACE IT FELT LIKE TODAY TO HIDE. >> LOOKING AT THE NUMBERS, THE DOW DOWN. THE S&P LOOKING TO FINISH OUT IN THE RED. THE NASDAQ ALMOST TURNING POSITIVE A FEW MOMENTS AGO BUT STILL FINISHING THE DAY OR THE WEEK DOWN. TAYLOR: WHAT STANDS OUT TO ME IS IN THE LAST TWO DAYS, THERE SEEMED TO BE A TONE SHIFT FROM THE FED WHERE THE CURVE FLATTENING THEN A TILT INTO GROWTH OVERVALUED. IN WERE SOME CONCERNS ABOUT INFLATION. YOU SEE BIG TECH AS THE BIG OUTPERFORMER. MOST OF OUR GUESTS TALKING ABOUT GOING BACK INTO GROWTH. ROMAINE: LET'S WRAP UP THE MARKETS. IT HAS BEEN QUITE A WEEK. RIGHT NOW, THE S&P 500 IS DOWN. THAT IS DOWN ON THE WEEK BY 2%. THE NASDAQ COMPOSITE DOWN 1% ON THE DAY AND DOWN THREE TENSE OF A PERCENT ON THE WEEK. THE DOW JONES DOWN 1.5%, 3.4% IN THE WEEK. THE RUSSELL 2000 IS DOWN ON THE DATE. WE SHOULD POINT OUT THAT THE RUSSELL 2000 HAS BROKEN BELOW ITS MOVING AVERAGES. >> THE S&P THE BIGGEST DROP SINCE FEBRUARY. THIS WEEK WAS LARGELY ABOUT THE BOND MARKET. SEEING THE BELLY OF THE CURVE COME IN, SEEING THE 10 YEAR AND 30 YEAR DROP. IT HAS BEEN A BOND MARKET STORY COMING OFF OF THE FED MOVING -- FED MEETING. [LAUGHTER] TAYLOR: I WILL SHOW YOU ON A SECTOR LEVEL, WE TAKE A LOOK AT THE GAINERS AND LOSERS. THERE ARE ONE OR TWO SECTORS GAINERS AND IT IS SOFTWARE AND SERVICES. THE DEFENSIVENESS OF TECHNOLOGY, AUTO IS FLAT. EVERYTHING ELSE IS READ. I WILL POINT YOU TO SOME OF THE VALUE TRADES AND SECTORS THAT ARE THE BIG DECLINERS. UTILITIES, ENERGY THE STAR PERFORMERS FOR THE YEAR HAVING A TOUGH WEEK. >> I HAD A HARD TIME FINDING GAINERS IN THE SESSION. WE HAD EARNINGS YESTERDAY AFTER THE CLOSING CLIMBING FOR A SECOND DAY. JP MORGAN GIVING AN UPGRADE ON THIS ONE. NVIDIA WAS HIGHER. UP UNTIL A FEW MINUTES AGO. IT WAS UP AS MUCH AS 3% TODAY. IT WAS DOWN BY THE END OF THE DAY. BE OF A RAISING ITS PRICE TARGET. PAYPAL, I WANT TO MENTION A COUPLE OF THE PRE-PANDEMIC PLAYS. CHANGING ITS PUBLISHING RATES WHEN IT COMES TO U.S. CUSTOMERS THEY ARE LOOKING TO BECOME MORE TRANSPARENT. DOCUSIGN UP. WITH PEOPLE STILL WORKING AT HOME, YOU NEED TO SIGN THOSE DOCUMENTS ELECTRONICALLY. >> IF YOU LIKE NVIDIA TURNING RED, YOU GOING TO LOVE THE IDEA OF THE STOCKS FALLING SIGNIFICANTLY. THE PHILADELPHIA STOCK EXCHANGE SEMICONDUCTOR INDEX FELL. A PAIR OF DOWNGRADES TAIWAN SEMI CONDUCTOR ALSO DOWN 2.8%. BANK STOCKS ALSO FINISHING THE DAY LOWER. CITY ALSO DOWN. ROMAINE: 12 STRAIGHT DAYS OF DECLINE ON CITIGROUP. I'M NOT QUITE SURE WHY. >> IT'S A BIG MARKET RESET ON THAT ONE. CAROLINE: WHAT GOES WITH YIELDS IS THE U.S. DOLLAR. THE DOLLAR HAS BEEN STRENGTHENING THIS WEEK. IT IS A SEA OF RED IN THE FOREIGN-EXCHANGE ON THIS CHART. THE BRITISH POUND UP. ROMAINE: WHY IS AUSTRALIA BLINKING? CAROLINE: IT'S PAINFUL WHAT'S HAPPENING OVER THERE. THAT MOVES US INTO COMMODITIES BECAUSE THEY ARE NOT FARING SO WELL. WE ARE DOWN. WE SAW THE LIKES OF WTI CRUDE INCHING INTO THE GREEN. COMMODITIES DECIMATED ON A WEEK WHEN WE THOUGHT WE MIGHT SEE IT -- TAYLOR: LET'S TAKE A LOOK AT, YOU ARE GETTING HIGHER YIELD ON THE SHORT END OF THE CURVE. THE TWO-YEAR YIELD IS ABOVE THE 25 BASIS POINT RANGE. WE TALK ABOUT THE FED FUND TARGET RATE. LOOK DAILY BASIS WHAT IS GOING ON. IT'S A 2.01, INCREDIBLE MOVE. I DID DO A WEEKLY CHART AS WELL, BECAUSE IT IS FRIDAY. I GUESS THE FIVE YEAR, UP 14 BASIS POINTS. YOU ARE DOWN ON THE 30 YEAR. THAT IS THE CURVE FLATTENING THAT WE CONTINUE TO SEE. KICK US OFF, CAROL I WANTED TO BRING YOU A COMMENT. ROMAINE: I JUST MUMBLED, THEY ARE USED TO IT. TAYLOR: LET ME KICK OFF WITH A VERY SMART QUOTE THAT WE GOT SANK THE FED UP UNTIL NOW HAS ALWAYS BEEN DOVISH. IN HIS OPINION, HE WAS SURPRISED PRETTY DISMISSIVE OF THE FED THAT THEY WOULD DO THE RIGHT THING AT THIS POINT IN THE CYCLE. HE IS SAYING I MISCALCULATED THE MOTIVATION TO START PIVOTING. I'M SURPRISED I MISSED THE MARK. TAPER TANTRUM RISKS GROW AGAIN. >> ONE FED PRESIDENT COMING OUT AND SAYING HI INFLATION -- IN 2022. WE'RE GOING TO SEE THIS, A LOT OF FED OFFICIALS EARLY NEXT WEEK AND THEY ARE ALL GOING TO BE MANEUVERING AND MASSAGING THE MESSAGE. WE JUST HAD ONE ON WHO SAID MISSION ACCOMPLISHED BY THE FED. WE HAVE TO DO THE MARKET RESET AND THAT'S WHAT THEY WERE LOOKING TO DO. TO SEND A MESSAGE. >> I AM MORE INTERESTED IN HEARING FROM WHAT THE OTHER MEMBERS HAD TO SAY. NOT TO DISMISS BULLARD, BUT THESE COMMENTS WEREN'T TERRIBLY SURPRISING. IF YOU HEAR THE SAME THING OUT OF THE OTHERS NEXT WEEK, I THINK THAT IS WHEN YOU START TO WORRY. I DON'T THINK WE ARE, BUT IF WE DO THAT'S WHAT WE HAVE TO START WORRYING. >> WE HAD SOMEONE TODAY SAYING NO WE HAVE TO LEAVE RATES UNCHANGED UNTIL 2023. >> DO WE TAKE IT WITH A GRAIN OF SALT LIKE JAY POWELL SAID EARLIER THIS WEEK? THIS IS WHAT INVESTORS ARE GOING TO BE CONCERNED ABOUT ESPECIALLY THINKING ABOUT THE TIMELINE WHEN RATES GO UP. >> AND WHERE TAPERING GOES. ALSO WHAT THE FEDERAL RESERVE DOES SAY. TODAY WAS IMPORTANT BECAUSE OF THE VOLUMES WE ARE LIKELY TO SEE AND THE SELLOFF. I AM LOOKING AT WHERE VOLUMES WERE ON THE DATE. OVERALL, WE SAW VOLUMES PICK UP 73%. I THOUGHT WE WERE SUPPOSED TO BE IN THE SUMMER DOLDRUMS. PEOPLE ARE GETTING THERE RISK AND CHECK AHEAD OF THE WEEKEND. ROMAINE: YOU SAID THERE WERE FOUR WITCHES AND ANOTHER ONLY THREE. THEY ONLY COME OUT ON ONE FRIDAY ONCE A QUARTER? >> ONE OF THE FOUR EXPIRED. >> I WAS WONDERING THE SAME THING. I SAID I THOUGHT IT WAS A QUADRUPLE WITCH. >> SHE EXPIRED LAST SEPTEMBER. >> IT'S THE MISSING CHAPTER FROM MCBETH. >> THAT DOES IT FOR OUR CROSS PLATFORM COVERAGE. WE WILL BE BACK AGAIN SAME TIME SAME PLACE ON MONDAY. CAROLINE: IT ALL GOES BACK TO BRITAIN AT THE END OF THE DAY. COMING UP, MORE MARKETS COVERAGE. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ CAROLINE: WHAT A WILD RIDE THIS WEEK. THE BIGGEST SELLOFF WE HAVE SEEN SINCE MID-MAY WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE MAJOR BENCHMARKS. EVEN TECH GOT HIT. NOW MAYBE THE FED IS GOING TO FIGHT INFLATION. DOES THAT MEAN WE START LOOKING AT GROWTH STOCKS? WE SEE THE DOUBT TAKE THE BRUNT. SMALL CAPS WEREN'T HURT. THE YIELD CURVE IS SO FLAT. WE HAVE SEEN THE YIELD COME DOWN. WHAT A MOVE. YOU KNOW WHEN YOU HAVE A GAP OF 110 BASIS POINTS, THIS IS THE SHARPEST WE HAVE SEEN IN A LONG TIME AND THE LOWEST OF THE YIELD CURVE ALL YEAR. WHAT ARE WE FEARING? THE MOTHER OF ALL CRASHES. SO SAYS OUR GUEST WHO SAYS THIS NEEDS REGULATION. AMC WAS DOWN ON THE DATE. ROMAINE TELLS ME AMC IS UP AFTER HOURS. TAYLOR: CLASSIC VALUE ADD. LET'S GET BACK TO THE FACTOR FRIDAY. ALL ABOUT THE VALUE ROTATION CHANGING IN THE FACE OF THE HIGH MOMENTUM STOCKS. ONE STRATEGIST IS HERE TO BREAK IT DOWN. SOME OF THE BIG SELLOFFS WE ARE LOOKING AT IS FINANCIALS. WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT CITIGROUP. SOME PRETTY BIG MOVES AT THE UNDERLYING PICTURE EVEN THOUGH IT IS BEEN A TRANSITION BACK INTO GROWTH. >> THE FINANCIAL SECTOR SELLOFF THIS WEEK HAS HURT VALUE AND MOMENTUM. IT GOES BACK TO A POINT WE HAVE BEEN MAKING OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS AND THAT IS THAT THE OVERLAP BETWEEN VALUE AND MOMENTUM IS HIGHER THAN HAS BEEN HISTORICALLY. FINANCIALS ARE A BIG PART RIGHT NOW. THEN GOING DOWN HURTS BOTH AND IT UNDERSCORES THE POSITIVE CORRELATION BETWEEN THE TWO WHICH IS UNUSUAL. >> WE CAN PUT UP THAT CHART. WHEN WE TALK ABOUT WHAT ARE THE FACTORS IF THEY SEEM TO BE SHIFTING, I WONDER HOW WE KEEP UP WITH THAT. >> A LOT OF PEOPLE INC. HIGH MOMENTUM MEANS INFOTECH BUT DOESN'T HAVE TO BE. THE BIGGEST COHORT IN THE HIGH MOMENTUM STUCK -- STOCK IS FINANCIALS. FINANCIALS REALLY OVERWEIGHT HENCE WHY IT GOT CRUSHED THIS WEEK. >> WHO IS WINNING? >> THIS WEEK HAS BEEN GROWTH. IF YOU TAKE A STEP BACK AND LOOK AT YOUR TODAY, VALUE IS DOMINATED 15%. GROWTH CAME ROARING BACK. WHEN YOU LOOK AT FACTORS SUCH AS HIGH GROWTH, THAT IS A LOT OF TECH STOCKS, DRIVEN BY THE TECH SECTOR. >> TALK ABOUT LONG SHORT VALUE FACTORS AS THE CLEAR LEADER. TAKE US THROUGH THAT. >> IT HAS BEEN THIS YEAR. THERE WAS A VALUE FACTOR, A STRONG TREND BEHIND IT. IT HAS ATTRACTIVE VALUATIONS MEANING VALUATIONS OF CHEAP STOCKS VERSUS EXPENSIVE STOCKS. WE HAVE BEEN POSITIVE ON THAT FACTOR FOR A WHILE. THIS WEEK WAS A SETBACK, BUT ONE WEEK DOES NOT MAKE A TREND AND IT IS STILL THE CLEAR LEADER WHEN YOU LOOK AT YOUR TODAY PERFORMANCE. IT ALSO HAS MAJOR IMPLICATIONS FOR MIDDLE EAST AND OIL MARKETS. TURNOUT WAS REGISTERED RECORD LOWS. EVERY MONDAY, EVERYONE WILL BE ELIGIBLE FOR A FREE VACCINE FOR THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT. COVID-19 RECENTLY SURGED STRESSING HOSPITALS ONLY ABOUT 3.5% INDIANS ARE FULLY VACCINATED. ASTRAZENECA AND THE EU BOTH CLAIMED VICTORY IN A COURT TUSSLE. THE EU CLAIMED THEY WERE NOT MAKING SHOTS FROM THE BLOCK FAST ENOUGH. ASTRAZENECA SAID A JUDGE IN BRUSSELS ORDERED DELIVERY BY SEPTEMBER. COMMISSION WAS SEEKING 120 MILLION SHOTS BY THE END OF THIS MONTH. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE. POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN OVER 120 COUNTRIES. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. TAYLOR: FED, YIELD CURVE, THE WORKS. LET'S WENT ALL. CAROLINE, YOU WANTED THIS GUEST AND I STEAL IT FOR MY FINAL PLAY. IT'S GREAT TO HAVE YOU. I HAVE BEEN QUOTING YOU ALL MORNING. I SUMMED IT UP ABOUT THE ROTATION THAT WE CONTINUE TO SEE INTO GROWTH OUT OF VALUE. HOW MUCH OF THAT IS CATCH-UP GIVEN THE UNDERPERFORMANCE. HOW MUCH IS MOMENTUM EVENT A HAWKISH FED? >> YOU HAVE A TRADE THAT IS BEEN GOING ON INTO CYCLICALS AND VALUES AND GENERATING MOMENTUM WITH BANKS LEADING THE WAY. THEY WERE VERY CHEAP AND THEY CONTINUE TO BE CHEAP. WHAT THE MARKET HAS DONE IS TAKE PROFIT ON THESE POSITIONS ON THE IMAGINATION THAT THE FED IS GOING TO TUT -- TITAN AND THE ECONOMY IS SLOWING DOWN. IT'S GOING TO WRITE WAIT FOR THE NEXT FEW YEARS. IT'S A GREAT STORY FROM A VALUE POINT OF VIEW. THE ROTATION TO GROWTH DOESN'T MAKE A LOT OF SENSE. GROWTH IS NOT VERY SAFE, WE KNOW IT'S EXPENSIVE. SLIGHTLY IRRATIONAL MARKET FROM THE GROWTH POINT OF VIEW. IT'S NORMAL THAT WE GET SOME CONSOLIDATION IN THE EQUITY MARKET BUT IT'S INTERESTING TO SEE IT HAPPENING AFTER THE FACT WHICH MEANS THAT IT TAKES SOME TIME FOR PEOPLE TO COMPUTE AND COME UP WITH A DECISION. >> WHAT ATTRACTED US INITIALLY WAS YOUR NOTE ON THE 16TH ABOUT THE FED AND HOW YOU WERE LOOKING AT INFLATION. THINKING SOME OF IT WAS COMING OFF YOU MENTIONED COPPER, LUMBER, RETAIL SALES. WHERE YOU ALSO SURPRISED BY THE FED LOOKING TO TAKE ON INFLATION SO HARD? >> I WAS A LITTLE BIT SURPRISED. I EXPECTED THE MARKET TO HAVE ONE.. A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF NERVOUSNESS IN THE FED. WE SAW THAT MUCH EARLIER. THE PREVIEW WAS GIVEN BY JANET YELLEN WHO SAID THE INTEREST RATES HIGHER ARE GOOD FOR THE U.S. ECONOMY. WHAT SHE PROBABLY WAS RECOGNIZING IS WE HAVE A PRICE SHIFT IN COMMODITIES AND PRICE SETTING THE LIKES OF WALMART AND ON THE WAGE EXPECTATION SIDE, YOU HAVE PEOPLE WHO ARE LOOKING TO GET A JOB AND THEY SAY THE ECONOMY IS GOING TO DO EVEN BETTER SO WHY SHOULD I ACCEPT THIS LOW-WAGE IN THE RESTAURANT INDUSTRY WHEN I SHOULD DO BETTER? WE EXPECT THIS WILL WIDEN OUT. >> I'M CURIOUS AS TO WHY WE DIDN'T SEE A REACTION IN WILL RATES. I THINK BACK TO 2013 AND 2018 WHEN WE SAW THE FED REVERSE SOME OF THOSE ASSET PURCHASES. WE SAW A SIGNIFICANT SPIKE THAN. WE SAW A LITTLE BIT OF MOVEMENT NOT QUITE THE SPIKE YOU WOULD HAVE THOUGHT WE WOULD SEE IN REAL RATES. >> IF WE LOOK ON THE BREAKEVEN SIDE, IT DOESN'T SEEM TO HAVE CORRECTED A LOT BUT IT WAS ALREADY CORRECTING WE WERE ALREADY IN TRANSITION ON THE BREAKEVENS SIDE. INFLATION WAS HIGHER ON THE TWO-YEAR SIDE. MAYBE 280 AND DOWN RAPIDLY FROM THEIR. THE NOMINAL SITE HADN'T HAPPENED YET AND NOW WE SEE THIS HAPPENING ON THE FRONT END AND THE BACKEND WHICH IS BEEN QUITE SIGNIFICANT. WHAT THE MARKET IS TELLING YOU ON THE REAL SIDE IS THAT THE ECONOMY IS GOING TO STAY RELATIVELY WEAK IN THE LONG TERM AND THE EQUITY SIDE PARTICULATE GROWTH TELLS YOU THE OPPOSITE. ONE OF THE TWO IS NOT POSSIBLE. THE GROWTH SIDE IS TOO MUCH IN THE BOND SIDE IS TOO LITTLE SO WHAT WE WILL PROBABLY SEE IS YIELD CREEPING UP AGAIN. WE'RE GOING TO END UP WITH HIGHER YIELDS WITH WHICH HAVE TO BE DIGESTED IS GOING TO BE EXCELLENT FOR THE BANKING SECTOR. >> WERE YOU SURPRISED BY THE COMMENT THIS MORNING, I WANT TO READ THE QUOTE. THIS IS VERY MUCH A DEBATE ABOUT WHAT'S GOING TO HAPPEN IN 2022. THE INFLATION THAT WE ARE SEEING IN 2021 IS IT GOING TO PERSIST IN 2022 OR NOT? WHAT DO YOU THINK? >> YES AND NO. WHAT YOU'RE POINTING OUT IS COMMODITIES ALREADY CORRECTING. IT'S REALLY INFLATION. WHAT IS IMPORTANT IS THE RESET OF THIS NEW AMERICA ON THE WAYSIDE. GOING TO PERSIST. THE FACT THAT PEOPLE WANT TO GET PAID IS SOMETHING THAT IS PERSISTENT. IT IS SUPPORTED BY THE ECONOMY NOW AND IT WILL BE TWO OR THREE YEARS DOWN THE ROAD. WHY SHOULD I ACCEPT A CRAPPY WAGE AND THE ANSWER IS I DON'T HAVE TO. MANY WILL BE UNEMPLOYED AND THOSE WHO ARE UNEMPLOYED WILL FIGHT FOR HIGHER WAGES. PART OF THAT WAGE INFLATION SPIRAL IS WHEN TO INCREASE. >> THERE'S A SPEAKER WHICH IS COMING ON. I'M FOCUSED ON THE -- INFLATION IS BETTER THAN THE CPI IN THE SENSE THAT YOU HAVE SUBSTITUTION BETWEEN THE COMPONENTS OF THE BASKET. IT'S A BETTER INDICATION THIS IS WHAT THE FED IS GOING TO LOOK FORWARD TO IN THE EXPECTATION IS 3.9%. >> THANK YOU AS ALWAYS. MR. ROMAINE BOSTICK HAS BEEN ELECTED TO THE BOARD OF THE S ABE W. IT'S WHAT IS THAT? CONGRATULATIONS. >> IT IS AN IMPORTANT ORGANIZATION. A SOCIETY OF AMERICANS BUSINESS EDITORS AND WRITERS. ADVANCING ALL THE PRINCIPLES OF FINANCIAL NEWS, BUSINESS, JOURNALISM AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN. I APPRECIATE YOU PUTTING THAT OUT THERE. THIS DOESN'T REQUIRE ANY MORE WORK DOES IT? >> THIS IS ABOUT PRESS FREEDOM. ABOUT ECONOMIC FREEDOM. I LOVE THE FACT THAT YOU ARE UP THERE REPRESENTING US. >> IT IS SOMETHING THAT I TAKE VERY SERIOUSLY. THE IDEA THAT MONEY MAKES THE WORLD GO ROUND AND HAVING A BETTER UNDERSTANDING OF MONEY AND ECONOMICS AND THE THINGS THAT IT LINKS TO, IT MAKES YOU MUCH SMARTER HERE ABOUT HOW THE WORLD WORKS AND IT'S SOMETHING I AM VERY PROUD TO BE A PART OF.