'Bloomberg Surveillance' Full Show (06/18/2021)

Behind the scenes are we're going to see probably a little bit more disruption in thereflation in the equity story. We have four years of much higher inflation. Danger is upon Australia in the sense that behoovesaction. And I think the Fed did the minimum. The Fed doesn't know eitherwhen this transitory notion is going to go away. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene Jonathan Ferro and LisaAbramowicz. The great reflation trade turns into perhaps the great unwind.New York City good morning. This is Bloomberg Surveillance. We're going down in flames.There is a question here about what the message is from the flattening yield curves the decline that we're seeing in longerterm yields. Matt there is a feeling here of disinflation. Is that the correct call. Well that's what we're hearing from allof the central bank officials as well as I mean yesterday we heard from the Bundesbank and they should be the most hawkishEuropean central bankers. And even Yen's Weidmann said he doesn't see any inflation mid term. Yes there's a spike rightnow but he sees it as transitory. So although we had you know real concern voiced by by bankers by Peter Hooper an economistat Deutsche Bank also by economists like Andy Haldane we haven't really heard it from continental central bankers or from the US.The interesting thing tailor it and come on in here because it's not just what we're seeing in the yield space. We're also seeingthis in commodities. We're also seeing the rotation within the equity indexes with the NASDAQ getting a bit and reaching arecord high yesterday. The mainstay names getting bid up once again.Is this because of the Fed's hawkish tilt or did this start earlier as we saw and we stemming from some sort of fundamentaldata or signs that people were reading in the market and in the economy. You know you're right. It was all yesterday thatrotation around the closing bell back into growth out of value. How much of that of course was value had a good run up. And sowe were sort of unwinding some of that trade and how much of it I think really spend the discussion of. Wait a minute. Wethought that we were going to be able to tolerate inflation. All the commentary I read yesterday Lisa was two and a quarter twoand a half percent Max. And so what does that mean on further curve steepening.And of course we know some of the fundamentals when yields come down that lower discount rate boost the present value of thosevaluations. That helps tack that helps growth across the board. Yeah. How much also though is it that if we're not toleratinginflation you have a flatter steep curve. And is that a surprise. I think everyone thought that there would be sort ofan upside risk to yields. And indeed the last two days has shown us there is not an upside risk to yields at all. Yeah. This hasbeen a huge debate. There's also a huge debate here about what the potential implication is right now of a Federal Reserve thatdoes seem more split than it has in the past. It does seem as though members are kind of bifurcated as to whether to take amore hawkish tone and to let the enemy fire indicated has been called very hot. Do you guys every time we see transitory wedrink every time NASDAQ vacation do we drink. We can drink it. I drink every time someone or something I hated. I think that.Yeah I think that's it. That's that's my keyword Larry. It's a big Manus Cranny favorite. Let's move to what we're seeing inmarkets today. Nasdaq still getting a bit of an Matt. You know help me out here. There's an idea that perhaps big tacking tocontinue to get a bid as growth reigns supreme once again. Yeah. Well who knows if that's the case. We're not seeing any actionin terms of equities. I mean here a little bit to the downside there we see S&P futures not moving at all. It's really allabout the commodities. I mean I would be looking at Lean Hogs right now. They were dropping in the London trade moving a fewstandard deviations away from what they normally do. Also I'd be looking at the pound really as opposed to the euro becausethat's some real weakness. You see pound weakness against the euro pound weakness against the Swiss the pound weakness againstthe dollar. And I think that's pretty interesting to see as the UK continues to have problems with the virus and NorthernIreland the 10 year yield there obviously is interesting but it hasn't. Well I guess it's been up and down and up and down. Butright now 149 little change and then crude as well. Unbelievable as we migrate out to further out in duration. Lisa with a 30year now added to 0 7 unbelievable. The moves we've seen a drop of 16 basis points at one day yesterday. We could do bonds allday long but instead let's do a morning brief and take it away. Thanks Taylor. I will say the move in the yield curves has beenshocking. The idea here that the gap between 5 and 30 year yields now the lowest of the year. Today it's triple witching.This is the every third month every third Friday. We get the expiration of options and futures and indexes and equities andthis increases volume dramatically. What are the potential implications are. It is unclear whether it's to the up or to thedown but you could see some pretty big moves heading into the close 1:00 p.m. Baker Hughes U.S. rig count. This has been veryinteresting. Discipline has been the word of the year when it comes to the shale patch in the United States. They have notincreased their production even though prices have increased substantially. And the question is will this continue or willyou start to see some of these companies bring production back online. And today most government workers are celebratingJuneteenth. President Biden signed this into law yesterday. A man I find this fascinating this idea of the celebration of theend of slavery in America. The idea here is people are given the day off and you're seeing that in certain banks and yet marketsare not closed. It takes time to decide to close markets. So banks kind of have a go either way.So they kind of have a conundrum right now whether they allow employees to take off how they remain their functioning and thenwhat to do for next year with actually have a little more time to prep.I think I mean most most people are going to work today. City governments state governments those workers are also at workbanks exchanges media ABC we're all here. But I agree. I think next year is probably going to be a very different picture.Let's get over to get back to markets. David Sauerbrey anchor a managing director and portfolio manager standing by to help uskick it off. David great to have you with us. Let's let's start with what's going on in yields. You know you heard Taylor andLisa just talking about that. We're seeing this incredible flattening and we're not seeing any big moves to the upside thatmaybe you would expect as far as the world starts to turn hawkish. You know of the 81 one central banks or maybe eightythree that have made moves this year most of them have been to the upside. And of course with Powells statement that we'retalking about tapering now and with the move in the dot plot you'd think we'd see moves to the upside here as well. Whatgives. I would think so as well. A stock portfolio manager. I'm always very cognizant of taking special cues from the bondmarket because the bond market is quite wise and very forward looking. Nevertheless I think bond yields are lower simplybecause you have so many corporate pensions that are trying to immunize their liabilities by buying long maturity long durationfixed income assets. Foreign buyers still recognizing that while our yields are not quite appealing they're still better thanwhat you're seeing overseas. Nevertheless I think the the directional move in yields will be higher because I'm one ofthose portfolio managers who believes that we're more likely to see incrementally higher inflation rather than drink my coffee.Transitory inflation. Didn't David drink your coffee. We drink other things. There's a question though of whether this is justa pause and what the trigger will be for yields to go significantly higher.I think it will be recognition that that this inflation environment probably won't stay at 4 percent but the incrementalmove will be from a underlying 2 percent inflation rate to two and a half percent perhaps a bit higher. And once the marketbegins to recognize that simply because if I look at 50 years of money supply growth M2 money supply growth we have grown aboutdouble the previous peaks. Usually the peaks would be 10 to 12 percent money supply growth. Now it's been in excess of 25percent year on year. That is unprecedented. I don't know how that ultimately doesn't translate into incrementally higherinflation but the inflation rates I'm talking about are more in the 3 percent range. David then square with me. What is a fortynine on the tenure. A 2 0 7 on the 30 year telling you are we fairly valued. It's telling me that at this point in time. Againtake my wisdom from the bond market. The bond market disagrees with me because the demand is is there. And I think as aportfolio manager when I think about tying inflation rates to bond yields then the stock valuations. The biggest risk for meas a portfolio manager is that I underestimate how much inflation is going up rather than to be in the transitory capbecause higher inflation will lead to ultimately stocks are still your your best I think inflationary hedge or growth on areal inflation adjusted basis. But the biggest risk to me as a portfolio manager is I underestimate that inflationincrementally moves higher. What's your sense of commodities. The fact that we've seen a pretty big move in some of thecommodities the metals the agricultural products they've got bid up the most heading into the peak reflation trade. Do you viewthis as a sign or perhaps an opportunity to pick up some of the commodities. Lisa I think I'm not a great technician but I thinkon a technical basis they were overbought. Look at how much lumber had gone up. Coffee corn sugar you name it. And and itwas overbought from a I think a technical perspective. It's retraced its levels. But if you look over the last year to yearand a half it has been significantly higher. And I think that was simply a sign of demand and that the economy was wasimproving. And I think commodities for a piece of your portfolio is a piece of a substitute for bonds. Makes good sense for atotal portfolio construction. David SBA thank you so much for taking the time. Ankara managing director and portfolio managerthis is a joy. The past week we had our own Erik Schatzker down in Venezuela and we now have a Bloomberg exclusive withVenezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaking with Mr. SCHATZKER in Caracas. The focus is on normalizing relations with the U.S.but this does fit into the broader theme that we've been talking about all week of the great American reset of internationalrelations as President Biden took a tour of Europe. The idea here is that Maduro would like to see relationships normalizedwith the United States. Some of the harsh sanctions lifted. Take a listen to what Maduro had to say.What about Eric. We always have to remember Eric that we faced four years of theTrump administration which were four years of direct aggression of cruel sanctions very cruel and have damage to the Venezuelaneconomy and society. The politics that Donald Trump installed and left his legacy against Venezuela are extremist politicsirrational right. That caused a complete rupture between the United States and Venezuela.But I see in the. I didn't go. President Joe Biden has arrived making a proposal to the world. His first speech on January20th. He said that we don't have to demonize anybody in politics.I would say to President Joe Biden to stop from the White House from the Department of State. The demonization of Venezuela thedemonization of the Bolivarian revolution the demonization of President Nicolas Maduro and that hopefully we can find paths ofreconciliation of respect. Paths of mutual benefit and past that allow us to normalizerelations between the United States and Venezuela. I was tossing Alice. Yeah. Have you seen any signal beacon.All of that suggests Joe Biden has a different posture. Especially meant they especially as it concerns the Venezuelaquestion Paul Allen didn't get the sense instead said Wilson settle. Do you want me to be sincere. Stephen Engle Verysincere. There hasn't been a single positive sign. None. It's five monthswhere OK they're settling into power. The only different thing the only different thing that might be heard from somespokespeople of the White House and of the Department of State is that they agree with the political dialogue betweenVenezuelans without intervention to look for Democratic political changes in the country.That's the only thing there no. No not really. They must abandon the demonization that they make of Venezuela of our revolutiondemocratic constitutional Pacific. And if President Nicolas Maduro to create real foundations objective credible verifiableof a process of negotiation to regularize the relations between the two countries in terms of win win which is what we aspire tosince a long time ago a win win is possible. In your opinion. Totally. Absolutely. We've already shown that. Of course it'spossible to win when they know it in the financial sector. The bondholders with whom we had an impeccable relationship and theyknow it's possible to invest in Venezuela and win win as long as this whole persecution and the sanctions aren't there. The oilsector knows it. Who has invested in Venezuela and who still maintains investments in Venezuela that we can advance muchmore. The cultural sector knows it. The social sector the political sectors know it.Bloomberg's Erik Schatzker just returning from Caracas. He is here with us. I did not know that you could speak Spanish. Ericcongratulations on the interview. I am curious before we get into the substance of what it was like in Caracas. Given thecovered pandemic and how hard that region has been hit and given the exodus of residents as a result of some of the financialcrisis issues that this nation has been facing. Lisa it shouldn't surprise anybody that Caracas and Venezuela as acountry are a shadow of their former selves. Don't forget Venezuela was South America's richest country at one point inthe 1990s. It used to produce three and a half million barrels a day of oil. Last year that was down to 410000 the lowest inabout a century. And of course that's visible on the streets of Caracas. The country doesn't have any money. First of all youcould argue persuasively that it was mismanaged by the socialist nationalist government of Hugo Chavez and subsequently NicolasMaduro. But there's also these U.S. sanctions in force. They don't allow Venezuela to sell any oil. They don't allowVenezuela access to debt capital markets. The country has no money. It's in default. It's bankrupt. The infrastructure iscrumbling. All of this is visible to the naked eye. But I will point out that there is call them green shoots. Venezuela hasrelaxed some of its economic restrictions. And it is fascinating candidly fascinating. I don't want to downplay the poverty whichis extreme but to see these flickers of entrepreneurialism in a country that has been forced to loosen these stricturesto try and find some way out of its desperate economic situation. What Eric is the path forward. What is the realisticin your conversations with him. A path forward to a loosening of sanctions. Getting that oil back for the country.Let's not forget that the Trump administration was pursuing a policy of regime change it was trying to drive Maduro out ofoffice. And as far as the U.S. government was concerned there were good reasons to do that. Drug trafficking rigged electionscorruption all kinds of accusations and allegations for which there's much evidence against the Maduro regime. The Bidenadministration has taken a different approach. Tony Blinken the secretary of state has talked about free and fair elections.That's the path forward. That's what the negotiations are moving toward the United States. What remains to be seen clearly Madurois extending something of an olive branch. He wants a deal. He wants talks. He wants the United States to sponsor along withthe Norwegians some kind of a dialogue with the opposition that moves the country forward such that these free and fairelections take place. People can I guess confidence can return to Venezuela. And ultimately the government feels as though thesituation is stable enough and fair enough that it is willing to relieve at least some of these sanctions. And if that happensI'm not in the business of making predictions. But if Venezuela is allowed to start selling oil again on international marketsand if investors are allowed to bring money to the country and pump it into sectors like petrochemicals. It might be quiteamazing the kind of growth we would see in the Venezuelan economy because it has over the past eight years shrunk by.It's hard to believe 80 percent now. It's been shocking. Erik Schatzker. Thank you so much for going down there and doing thisand joining us today. On the heels of your trip. Right now I really want to just get a reset of where we are in marketsbecause the moves particularly in the debt markets have been dramatic. Ken Taylor you were talking about this and you arecorrect. It is actually significant to see how much people are piling back into longer duration people piling back into thedollar. It was the longest streak of gains in a long time for the dollar. This question here since March 26 I believe of 2020there is a question of whether this is just a reset or whether this is the beginning of a new trend. It's DisinflationaryTaylor. And you know just sort of the confusion I think from all the notes that we've been reading. Lisa I've been reading Ithink analysts and investors thought that the Fed should pivot but they always thought that the Fed's really dovish and theymight not. Firstly moreoptions for U.S. tourists. The European Union has lifted travel restrictions for American residents adding the US to itsso-called white list of countries from which non-essential travel is allowed. The new rules mean EU countries are able toallow quarantine free travel from the US independently. Old vaccination status also added to the white list were Hong KongLebanon Serbia and Taiwan. Now Germany has reached a milestone in its effort to beat the Corona virus pandemic. Today thecountry's health minister said that more than half of the population has been partially vaccinated. About 30 percent arefully immunized. Officials are stepping up vaccinations as new virus strains are hampering efforts to contain the disease.Now Boeing's biggest 737 max model is set to return to the skies. Bloomberg has learned the initial flight of the max 10could happen as soon as today. That would mark another milestone in the jet family's comeback. U.S. regulators have cleared thejets to re-enter the market in November. The jetliner is not expected to into commercial service until 2023. And North Koreanleader Kim Jong un says he's ready for both dialogue and confrontation with the US. This comes as President Biden's newnuclear envoy heads to the region to build support for a strategy towards Pyongyang. It is the first high levelsuggestion of talks since Biden did replace Donald Trump who did meet Kim Jong un three times.Chinese officials are drawing up plans to further loosen birth restrictions and transition towards policies to encourage childbirth. Dow Jones is reporting that policymakers are discussing fully doing away with birth restrictions by 2025. This reflectsthe increased urgency in Beijing as economic growth slows and China's population does grow older. Global news 24 hours a dayon air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than one hundredand twenty countries. I'm Liane grins. This is Bloomberg. I don't believe that we are at risk of hyper inflation. We havehad several months of high inflation that most economists including me believe would be transitory.U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaking day two on Capitol Hill in front of a House Financial Services Committee.The key question is one of faith increasingly mad I'm sure. I'm struck by this idea that the inflation debate really hinges onwhat you believe to be the case given the money that's been pumped into the financial system. But everybody looking past thecurrent data and saying it is not something that can be relied upon because drink it could be very well transitory. I'mwondering though Matt what the key data will be. I mean we got initial jobless claims this past week. They were disappointing.They rose for the first time in months. The idea here is suddenly we're seeing unexpected weakness incertain labor market statistics. And yet people are shrugging it off. When does the data matter. Right. Well I mean initialjobless claims though are famously volatile. Right. And we're not even expected to reach pre pandemic levels for anothermonth. By the way this reminds me of something else. You know Jay Powell and this current Fed relies on outcome basedframeworks. But he was talking a lot in his press conference on hisexpectations his his forecasts his projections for the job market. This is something that Brian Chipotle at BloombergOpinion has been talking about as well. But to get back to the data I think the data is going to matter when you see it for alonger period of time. And we did see big jumps in inflation CPI NPI. Yeah but it hasn't stuck. And now that commodities haverolled over. The question is are we going to keep seeing these high prints. Yvonne Man. You're not the only one that's pickedup on this. And Bryant Potter picked up on this but also over at J.P. Morgan and Bob Michael.He actually gave a question to Michael McKee and said how is it that they say they're not going to be looking at forecaststhey're going to be looking at the data and they're hinging pretty much everything on their forecasts and saying it'stransitory. Taylor does set up this conundrum in addition to the split on the Federal Reserve were clearly members are not inagreement with one another right now. And you're seeing that split in the dots before even allowed to mention the dots Lisafor 2020 to 2023 rate hikes. And I think the split with economists as well of you know we thought that there would be arun up in inflation. We thought that that would be tolerated. And at least on Wednesday we learned that well it might not beso tolerated after all. We just heard David Sanger be maybe two and a half percent might be the top. Yeah. And this has been thebig debate that does continue right now that we are seeing the yield curves continue to flatten and we are seeing a rotationback into big tech NASDAQ seeing its biggest close its highest close ever yesterday and placed further gains even as S&P is atmarginally lower. Another bid is a 10 year yields. You could see if you take a look at 30 year yields. That's where you get eventhe bigger bid. Coming up Jay Bryson of Wells Fargo. This is Bloomberg. Good morning this is a Bloomberg Surveillance Taylor Riggs MattMiller Lisa Abramowitz. John Farrow and Tom Keene are off today a well-deserved sabbatical as Tom Keene would say it was Rileyand Brad. Today it's Riley. It's Brad. It's a lot of people that make this happen.This incredible orchestration of perfection. Don't forget Justin Lao thank you. Thank you. Anything else. Any other mentions fordoing the Oscars. There is a question here about the great reflation trade and whether we're seeing the end of the hopesfor perhaps a new paradigm. And Tom would make fun of me for saying paradigm. But we're seeing that in the data and that youknow I gotta say there is a question of if this is true and if this signal is saying something why aren't risk assets sellingoff more. Because frankly a slower growth environment will not be good for risk.Yeah absolutely but I think the Fed is probably the main reason for that and not just the Fed but also the ECB and other centralbanks have proven that they are going to continue to stick with this recovery and be supportive and be stimulative. You know myquestion really is more around the rates. And what I'm starting to think is maybe bonds are the smart money and they're like 50basis points by the end of 2023. That's nothing. Yeah. Yeah. No I meant by it. That's a great point. Right now what we're seeingin the data is the NASDAQ continues to turn higher poised for yet another high up just about twenty three right here. And wecould see the S&P down slightly although really basically unchanged is down one tenth of a percent. The euro gainingversus the dollar. This is a reset after five straight days of dollar strengthening versus its peers. And the idea here is wesaw the longest streak of gains of strengthening going back to the peak of the pandemic in 2020. The great reflation turns intothe great unwind. Jay Bryson Wells Fargo chief economist has been tracking the data. Unclear what the data actually says. JayBryson Based on the data do we have any indication that yes this economic recovery is starting to stall out or give hints ofhaving already reached its peak and poised for only disappointment going forward.Well I don't know if I would say disappointment going forward. I mean are we at peak growth right now. Yes. Problem. You know inthe second quarter you're looking at a growth rate that's probably going to be 10 percent annualized. That's clearly notsustainable or if you slow down in the second half of the year. The what we think will be 6 7 maybe 8 percent. Let's face itthat's what is a very very strong growth rate. So can peak growth right now the.All right. Well there's a question here about whether we can infer anything from the labor market data that we've beengetting the idea that we got a disappointment in the initial jobless claims we've got disappointments on the monthly jobsreports that we've gotten out of the federal government. Are we gleaning anything from that or is it still too early to doanything with that information. You know I think it still is the burn a little bit too early toreally make hard decisions about what's coming out of the labor market now. I mean it's still being affected by concerns aboutclothing. If you look at surveys when people say why aren't you working right now concerns about going back to the workplace areup there. You know there are still these extended unemployment benefits at least in some states that may be keeping some peopleon the sidelines. So I think we really need to give it unfortunately. You know another few months to see when the smokeclears to see how we're doing in the fall. If people are actually coming back to the labor market. At that point thoughat this point there's still I think a lot of noise a lot of things going on in the labor market that are that are keeping alittle bit depressed. Are you at all concerned about a price wage spiral. Jay I knowit's something that economists fear normally. But as Lisa said we've gone through a real paradigm shift.So that used the word spiral. No I'm not really concerned about spiral less like so you know what I think. Wage price spirals. Ithink what we saw back in the 1970s and back then what you add was a fair amount of people had wages that were indexed toinflation. So he had the hope though that past shocks that pushed up prices then that fed into wages automatically fed backinto prices again spiraled up. You don't have that same sort of thing today in terms of DAX. I mean I think what would beinteresting or what were really keeping a close eye on is inflation expectations. If they really start to become a morehere. People really do start to expect higher and higher inflation going forward. Then that does become a little bit ofconcern. And I think the data is mixed that when you look at market indicators of inflation expectations since the Fedmeeting they've come down significantly. Now the other personal expectations like what you capture inUniversity of Michigan we'll see how that all plays out. But for me that's the big key is what happens to.You know Jay from in your career from Johns Hopkins to Georgetown to the University of Alabama you banned the entiretime inside this kind of Reaganomics bubble right. We've had this supply side economics narrative for the last 40 years andthat seems to have changed with this pandemic and with this. Well I guess the last administration was was a big spender aswell. But all of a sudden modern monetary theory seems to have won the day. How difficult does that make your job.Well you know you guys have been using the word paradigm shift you know and so it's clearly is is that where are we right nowin terms of what's what's the closest analog that you could look at. You know I think it would be thenight of the late late 1960s guns and butter. I mean we did get some inflation out of that. Now it was really the shocks thatthe 70s that really got inflation is starting to head higher. So that's kind of where we are right now. What I would say thoughis it's a political decision going forward. You know are we going to get all this infrastructure spending or we going to getthis American families plan passed or not. It still remains to be seen. We still have a very very split Congress. And evenamong the 50 senators Democratic senators there's not the ability there either. So it does make our job the politics rightnow. I think this is complicated. What we're trying to figure out going forward. How are you thinking within this big paradigmshift that we talk about the models that we traditionally look at a Phillips curve let's say it the way that we're measuringinflation the basket of which we're measuring. Are those tools still intact.Well in terms of you know the Phillips curve I think that has been was put to rest pretty much during the last expansion. Youknow we got down to an unemployment rate that was at three and a half percent. Traditional Phillips curve would have told you youwould have had a lot more wage inflation than we did. So that's kind of out out the window right now. So yes we are in kind ofuncharted territory right now not only with what's going on with the pandemic but as well as that is where the economy isresponding to that. So when we think about the future we're looking at our forecast. There's always a confidence intervalaround that. Unfortunately that confidence interval right now is wider than what historically has been. What about the level ofdivergence. I'm thinking on a global basis a lot of the guests yesterday were hinting that the Fed has now diverged from otherglobal central banks and thinking about where we are how further ahead we are. Are you seeing a divergence of the U.S. versusother central banks. Clearly up until say Wednesday there was a divorce. It seemedlike other major central banks were leaving a little bit more towards starting to remove some policy accommodation. You knowthe Fed wasn't there yet. Now I think what they hit with the dot plot on Wednesday was maybe we're getting a little bit closer tothat than what we thought. I would say the Fed at this point is still lagging a little bit behind some of its internationalcounterparts. But clearly there's been a reaction function shift that the Fed seemed like they have.Oh what they have elevated is is of maximum employment at the expense of inflation. But now that it may be starting to changea little bit as well. So the Fed is starting to catch up to some of those major central banks. We're speaking with Jay BrysonWells Fargo chief economist. And Jay every day on Thursday at 430 p.m. I take a look at the Fed balance sheet. It's when theyrelease the latest outstandings. And yesterday the balance sheet increased by the most going back three months and it rose to thehighest level ever of more than eight trillion dollars. Crossing that line for the first time. They are talking about taperingperhaps. And people are talking about tapering but they are doing anything. But I mean honestly how much support is thisgiving to the economy at this point and how much support is this given to bond yields or people getting increasingly sanguinethat they will stay as low as they are. So right. I mean the Fed is taking down roughly half of theTreasury supply right now. I don't have a zero point estimate for how much that's worth on the 10 year yield but as you knowit's clearly bringing that the yield down. If the Fed tomorrow says we're going to start to taper what do you think happens tothe 10 year yield. Is French now higher. I think they are very very concerned about that. They look back at the taper tantrumback in 2013 when the yield on the 10 year snapped up 100 to 150 basis points over you know a number of weeks. And I don't thinkthey want to go back to that. Yeah. And so we do expect that later this summer maybe early fall the Fed will start to hintabout the tapering. And when they start to really do that. Mostly you'll start to move but I wouldn't expect them to startto really dial back their Facebook purchases until late this year and probably more likely early next year. Jay Bryson atWells Fargo chief economist. Thank you so much. You know I got to say it is fabulous havingthe close as the open and before the open on a daily basis Taylor Riggs as we head into the close and as we head into theopen since you're going to be working a 15 hour day to day there is 80000. Is that from. Yes.I mean honestly you can do the math or maybe you can after not getting any sleep. But there is a question of the change in toneas we head toward the close and what we have seen day in day out.The idea that we saw the melt up kind of changed tone. Can you just give us a sense of whether there has been that shift.I think we saw a shift yesterday sort of that rotation back to growth out of value. I bring you a note from Sebastian Galleylease over at nor debt investments and saying how much of this is that rotation after continued underperformance that we hadseen of growth and shifting back into that. How much of course is well momentum and how this stock marketright now he says appears to be pretty backward looking not something we typically hear on the market that we try to assumeis pretty forward looking. We'll have to see what the commodity shakeout if indeed it is a momentum back into growth. Yes andyes. At the closing bell. But look at even look into the future if it's this cloudy. And that's I think a conundrum a lot ofpeople are dealing with. Matt Miller our correspondent from Berlin. There's also a question of the U.K. debt that you talkedabout coming in. Disappointing. Yes. The retail data was disappointing. And Tesco shoppers are goingout to eat instead of going back to the store. So you've got to watch out especially with the virus there. Yeah. And for all that talk of a commodities boom some markets have now wiped outgains for the year and several more are close to doing so. So we are being futures have erased or they 2021 advance sliding morethan 20 per cent from an eight year high reached in May. Corn and wheat have also tumbled. On Thursday the Bloomberg GrainsSpot Sub Index slid the most since 2000 2009. Global needs 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by morethan twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than one hundred and twenty countries. The UN guarantees.This is Bloomberg. Today by the administration announced their investment of threepoint two billion dollars from the American rescue plan as part of the Cobra 19 antiviral development strategy. It's a whole ofgovernment effort aimed at developing the next generation of coal 19 treatments as well as preparing us for future practice.ANTHONY FAUCI NIAID DIRECTOR NATIONAL HEALTH INSTITUTE LEADER They are talking about what to expect in the path forward.Meanwhile today the European Union open travel restrictions for U.S. residents marking the reopening perhaps of thetrans-Atlantic corridor perhaps the first step to getting there. The question is is it too soon. And Andrew PEACOCK. With all ofhis covered stuffed animals behind him who joins us on a regular basis. We are so lucky to have you with us now. And they've beenvaccinated. Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health a professor and virologist. There is a question as we reopenborders here as we have this sense that it's over that we could potentially be setting ourselves up for failure for variationsfor some sort of escalation in a third or fourth wave. How realistic is that.Well you know the positives are that the numbers across the U.S. are looking really good. Obviously infections are going down.The infection rate mean the testing of samples is going down. So everything looks good with respect to the pandemic at this pointin time being controlled here in the U.S. we have to understand that that's probably a combination of two things the weatherpeople working outside more transmission. Conditions aren't as optimal for the virus right now. And the vaccination campaignhas really worked well in particular to protect the very vulnerable in the population. So everything looks good right nowfor opening up economies for allowing people to travel to the general public you know should take advantage of this and reallysort of reimburse brace what life can be like without the virus around. But we've got to think a little bit further down theline. And I and my lab other people are thinking about the fall. What happens when people get back inside again when conditionsare better for the virus to spread. Will we see a resurgence. And in particular will we see that resurgence in the people thataren't vaccinated. So three months down the line is what we're worried about right now. I think from a positive perspectivepeople should really get out and try to enjoy themselves while continuing to realize that the pandemic is not over. We're justat a good place right now in terms of controlling the infections. You talk a lot about the vaccines. I'm curious whereare we on that vaccination campaign. There's been a big uptake of course in rates vaccination rates. That is sort of levy off.Where are we now in terms of the campaign on a rate higher vaccinations. You know we're creeping forward. I'm stilloptimistic that we'll hit that 70 percent vaccination rate that the president has set for July 4th. But given all of thepositive results that are coming from the vaccination campaign not only the fact that the safety signatures are really comingthrough incredibly strong but also the efficacy of the vaccine and in particular the efficacy against variant viruses maintainsa very high level. So this vaccine looks really really good. It continues to look goodwith all of the studies that have been done since it's rolled out. So it's a little bit of a head scratcher as to why thereisn't a more broader acceptance of this vaccine because there really isn't anything about it that would cause that shouldcause any hesitancy for people. I wonder about the Delta variant and how much of a concern thatis because the Brits are pretty well vaccinated as well and they're seeing what looks like another wave of infections.You have a critical thing about that is it it looks like fully vaccinated people so if you're talking about the MRSA vaccinepeople who've gotten the second dose and are two or three weeks out from the second dose. Those individuals seem to have a goodresponse that protects against the Delta variant. Remember the UK took a different strategy. They tried to immunize everybodywith a single dose initially to get broader immunity. And the Delta variant is showing us that that broader immunity is notnecessarily enough to protect against that. You need the double dose immunity the stronger immunity from a full vaccinationcourse to really protect against that virus. So if you stick to the two course vaccine that we're doing here in the U.S. weshould be able to provide really good protection against the Delta variant. Andy what's the latest on boosters whether weneed them. So far everything looks good. You may see some positive plates behind me here. We're lookingat people who are who've been vaccinated six months ago trying to measure their antibody responses and how they're decliningover time. All the studies so far look good. And because this fully vaccinatedregimen provides protection against variance I don't think there's a big emphasis yet on trying to push a booster throughwhat would drive. That is if we see a really new variant that is evading the that that full vaccination immune response or if wereally noticed that 12 14 months after vaccination you see a really significant waning of your immune response. But neitherof those things have really come to light yet. Should we be at all worried about other virus outbreaks dark oror have we prepared ourselves through this pandemic for anything that may come our way. Now I mean precocious 19 we did all ofour work on influenza and that's coming back to the forefront for us this year. The other social distancing efforts that wereput in place to to limit Cove it worked incredibly well against influenza. But we fully expect that those things won't be inplace in the fall and that we'll see a resurgence of influenza coming. We've already seen a resurgence of RSV respiratory sincesocial virus which is a very serious infection particularly in very young children. That started to come back already. So weare worried that you know these loosening of restrictions will bring back some of the viruses that we haven't seen in a while.And we don't know what that means in terms of the case numbers that we'll see from those infections. So we're now preparing forflu just as strong as we're preparing for Kobe 19 this fall. Dr. Peck Ghosh of Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Healththank you so much for being with us. You know Phuket just reopened to tourism. So Taylor if you are looking for a place togo after your sojourn on a motorcycle as you posted on Twitter perhaps you get a theme. Wait what. Matt is the motorcycle guy.Why would I go on a motorcycle ride. No I was I'm like a mini golf cartslash scooter thing. It's all the rage in Florida Matt. You wouldn't know. Well but there's a question Matt especially asyou know a EU opens a bit. Are you traveling more now or just basically stay home. Hang Seng. Well I mean we do. Well I cometo work every day but my wife does travel back and forth from Germany to Spain. It is still fairly complicated but I thinkit's getting easier. So hopefully this summer there will be a lot more intra European travel. But the best part is that ourfriends and family from the U.S. can come and visit us. Did you know the Erik Schatzker is going to marry us in Spain this year.I did not know that. Congratulations to you. Wait. How is he. He has a license to marry people.I'm not sure if you really need a license and no semantically officially. Oh well it's a second. It's a celebration of. Allright. The family of Bloomberg and some insight there Matt Miller. Thank you for that. In addition to car talk we now getmarriage shot. Coming up way leave BlackRock Investment Institute global chief investment strategist. We'll talk aboutthe great reflation perhaps turning into the great unwind with stocks. Pretty much more abound here ahead of the open. This isBloomberg. It's looking more and more like sustainable real growth.And that says a lot for the stock market. Behind the scenes are we're going to see probably a little bit more disruption in thereflation in the equity story. It's looking more and more like sustainable real growth.And that says a lot for the stock market. Behind the scenes are we're going to see probably a little bit more disruption in thereflation in the equity story. We have four years of much higher inflation. Danger is upon Australia in the sense that behoovesaction. And I think the Fed did the minimum. The Fed doesn't know eitherwhen this transitory notion is going to go away. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene Jonathan Ferro andLisa Abramowicz. Good morning to all of our viewers and listeners worldwide. This is Bloomberg Surveillance live onBloomberg TV and Radio Romaine Bostick here in for Jonathan Ferro Lisa Abramowicz in for Lisa Abramowicz and Taylor Riggshere filling in for Tom Keene And I will say that Taylor andI've been talking about this morning remain. There also has been though in the stock market where you've seen that rotation backinto growth. Kind of fascinating given that so many people left it to die. Yeah I think this sort of reflation or unreflectivein trade that we're seeing here. It'll be interesting to see whether this is just sort of that knee jerk reaction to thesurprise that we got on Wednesday. And maybe we do gravitate back to that reflation trade or whether this is a real reset anda rethink here of where valuations are. Dealer Unbelievable. Romaine. Could it be in an age kind of day today in the bondmarket. No lunch. We don't do on on surveillance. Taylor I'm sitting on orange kind of day because it's an it's a non lunchkind of day. We're getting some rate of change remain. We're down 2 basis points on the tens and the 30s. It is just stunningsort of the migration lower that we get in bond yields day to down to a two hour wait. Lisa it's just sort of unbelievable aswe've talked about the unwinding of some of that reflation free trade not only within the world of the equity markets within theworld of bond. This is what you guys do at the close. Yeah. Unchanged. Yes. Deviation High Flyers deal with for two and ahalf hours every afternoon here. So prepare yourself. Here we are looking here at 42 0 7 on S&P futures right now. We talk alot about how the S&P had really been in a relatively tight range. It still remains in that tight range despite the factthat that bid you saw come into it a little bit earlier here. Obviously you're seeing now a lot of those big cap tech stocksget bid. We have the Nasdaq of course and the Nasdaq composite at those record highs. And of course Lisa a lot of talk reallyhas to be done today and really going forward here about just a spectacular drop that we've been seeing in the commodities spaceparticularly with some of those soft commodities and some of those base metals. Yeah the soft commodities. Just shocking howbig the sell off yesterday was. I believe one sub index of grains the biggest decline since 2009 yesterday. Just to giveyou a sense of what the commodity action has been like today there isn't a lot going on with respect to news. But it istriple witching which is the third Friday of every third month. You have the expiration of a bunch of options and futures exportcontracts on the equity indexes and equities themselves. This leads to more volume. It leads to more action. Is it going to beto the downside to the upside. Does it matter. This is one of the debates that has been raging on Wall Street for a long time.1:00 p.m. we get Baker Hughes U.S. rig count. Interesting to see whether more rigs will come online as prices have climbeddespite the slight cooling off in prices that we've seen recently. Discipline has been the word of the year when it comesto the shale patch and a lot of people expect that to continue. And today as Romain was mentioning Tom Keene off celebratingJuneteenth. That is the word from Romaine. That is the breaks elusive today this morning. The idea here is the celebration ofthe end of slavery in America. This week President Biden signing into law this official holidays. You've got a lot of federalgovernment employees who have the day off. You have a number of banks saying to employees you can take the day off. However eventhe Fed staff not in the office but Fed operations still going because there were enough provisions made to allow markets toclose. That is a more complicated process. And this holiday was just passed into law. It kind of raises this question this yearcan people take the day off. Can they not. In the private sector what should banks do from a public image standpoint remain. Igot to say it's going to be interesting to see going forward what kind of policies they put into place. Yeah it'll beinteresting obviously. This came on short notice for a lot of folks in the market. So definitely a lot of folks at work today.And of course a lot of folks really have to assess what happened on Wednesday and what could happen going forward. Of course allthe big head honchos over at BlackRock when they want to get a sense of what's happening in the market of course they turn toWhaley chief global chief investment strategist over at the BlackRock Investment Institute. And I'm pleased to say our wayjoins us right now to talk a little bit more here way about this shift in tone that we got out of the Fed. And I'm wondering ifthis requires a meaningful shift in tone out of the markets. Well we actually see what the Fed announced this week in linewith its new policy framework. So he's bringing forward these tools as well as adjusting inflation expectations higherespecially for this year. We also see this adding to the credibility of some of its framework because everything that'shappened so far what they have put out is still in line with what we call the new nominal theme which sets the right path.We'll be a lot slower in this cycle in comparison with previous cycles. So you think about back in 2015 we're looking at a Fedrate hike. Copiously was just about one point two percent. And now what you mean by higher levels and at the same time lethal.Not a not until twenty twenty three by fed an estimate. So we still see their new policy framework very much intact and thatunderpins our progress. So just to underscore what you may be saying here is it just that you have not changed anything aboutyour investment thesis post the Fed meeting that a lot of people thought was a pivotal shift.Well I would say that's their specific kind of views around for example where dollars could go from here all at ease in the nearterm. And that has spread across the emerging markets sentiment which we are reviewing very very closely. And more broadly thatis the view around curves steepening after this week's announcement. I've seen a reversal of that. So so so there areunder the surface the nuances and we're working through. But the overall stay invested in market probe risk that is intactbecause we still see even though it came as a bit of a hawkish surprise that the changes and the announcement in line with thenew policy framework that the Fed embarked on. How are you thinking though about the rotation sort of back into growth outof value. How much of that was maybe just some recent underperformance that we have seen. How much of that is morefundamental that long term growth expectations might be lower than some of our early lofty projections.I would say yes. Very interesting indeed that we're seeing a bit of rotation back into the growth. The names that came a bit moreon the pressure earlier on in the year in our view for example the typical rosy names tech there. There's always a place fortechnology in California especially when you look at it from a longer term perspective. If you think about some of thestructural challenges that we got to tackle aging demographics the global green transition technology will play a big role. Theearnings and good. And they have continued to deliver. And we actually have been talking about kind of the earlier year on theperformance as interesting and to point build that positions in the longer term case for growth the panel needs and especiallytechnology. Our view stays intact but in the near term we still see there being more to go in this restarts narrative. And wethink about kind of the restart that they started earlier this year in the U.S. now building out to Europe lots of folksheading out to Japan. I do see that today. People want to go for the Stephen Engle plates to go a bit longer.Well let's talk a little bit more about some of the growth prospects in Europe. Right now we are getting headlines from theItalian prime minister Mario Draghi saying that economic forecasts there will be revised up significantly. He's alsotalking up the need and his desire here for additional economic stimulus here kind of on the same note that we've heard fromDraghi for quite some time. But we've seen better data starting to come out of Italy and in some of the other European nationshere that I think would be encouraging. Where. Indeed what we have seen so far is it's the momentum of restart that the bottomis getting passed on from the US to the laggards previous laggards including Europe and in our view Japan and that verymuch underpin our preference to potentially broaden out our previously very kind of strong conviction in U.S. equities andconsider some of the laggards including Japan and including Europe. That's that you say you just spoke to. One thing I wouldsay though is that the restart is very different from a typical recovery. So as we see this very strong incoming growth numberswe have to take a pinch of salt as well in this. We cannot extrapolate this momentum indefinitely. So we caution againstextrapolating the Braves strong momentum that we're seeing right now. But we do see that then we start broadening out benefits inseeking for assets such as Europe and Japan. Way before we let you go just 20 seconds here. Do you think that the dollar willcontinue to strengthen after five straight days. The greatest strengthening streak going back to May 26 2020. While we're RTSdollar kind of range found the reason kind of a strengthening trend came off the back of a period of a weakening basis.Earlier at the beginning of the year because of U.S. exceptionalism we see dollar strengthening and then we see thatcoming back. Now it's rebounded back a little bit. We see it range farms not breaking out of the current range notparticularly pretty weak sentiment but in the near term given how strong is rebounded that we definitely keep a close eye onthis market because of that. Whaley of BlackRock. Thank you so much for that. Remain. I really am curious. I meanthis has been the ultimate pain. Trade has been the dollar weak dollar heading into the year that it strengthened that weekend.I mean honestly people can't get this right. Yeah. And this seesaw that we've been seeing to it obviously a lot of that istied into people's theories on this economic recovery here. But if this does persist and I'm not sure any strategist yet issaying that we are going to have meaningful dollar strength at least above the current levels here it'll be interesting to seehow that feeds in to some of the equity repurchases. Yeah. Meanwhile I'm looking right now. I keep going back. There's aFed balance sheet Taylor of eight trillion dollars. The fact that they say they're going to taper they're doing anything but.Yeah they are. Sorry I thought there was gonna be another word. Anything but that. Lisa and I think that's an importantdistinction that a slowing down of the easing is not a tightening and there is akey distinction there. The same way that Whaley really nailed it that a restart is not a recovery. And so you're getting allthese upward revisions and economic growth forecasts. Though that does not mean anything about sort of the long term growthexpectation. You know Taylor either that chair is really big or you're really small. Well yeah she's in the bottom. She's in thepunishment chair. The time is gonna be in her own room right now. It's time to wake up. Probably. I think so. We're seeingright now markets pretty much range bound trying to reassess the reflation. Is it on. Is it off. The S&P deteriorating as we headinto the open coming up at 8:00. James BEVAN of CCL a joining us for his investment outlook. Right.See now Russia's Gazprom says a methane plume that was detected earlier this month over the country was caused by emergencyrepairs that forced the partial shutdown of one of its pipelines. The gas giant said the repairs on June the fourthrelease two point seven million cubic meters of methane. The Environmental Defense Fund says that has about the sameshort term planet warming impact of a 40000 internal combustion cars in the US for a year. Global news 24 hours a day on air andon Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than one hundred and twentycountries. Emily Chang. This is Bloomberg. I'm making Juneteenth a federal holiday.All Americans can feel the power of the state. Learn for history and celebrate progress and grapple with traditions. We've cometo the distance we have to travel to. President Biden yesterday announcing a new federal holiday of Juneteenth. Today would bethe official day that federal employees would have off. They do banks trying to reset and understand how to handle this withtheir employees allowing them to take off though the markets still are open. It is amazing to see how President Bidenimmediately gets thrust back into the Beltway politics of infrastructure as soon as he gets off the plane from a sojournover in the European Union. EMILY WILKINS BLOOMBERG GOVERNMENT REPORTER There does seem to be some progress here on abipartisan bill. We hear more and more that there is optimism around getting something done sooner than later. What's changed.What's changed is 10 Senate Republicans that has always been the golden number on any type of legislation that really needs toget done. When this bipartisan group came out earlier in the week and said hey we have something. It was only about fiveRepublicans. They said you need 10. They've got 10. And so that's making people look at this proposition very seriously atthe same point. We haven't seen the exact details of exactly what senators have laid out. While we're hearing more and moreinformation it's a devil's in the detail type thing. There's going to be a serious discussion on what the pay for is are onwhat is and isn't included. And there's going to be a larger debate if they go forward with this bill. How much are Democratsgoing to need to put into a separate reconciliation package with their own priorities. Will that be possible. Lots of unansweredquestions. Still no surprise that President Biden got right back into this very soon after his plane landed. We know that JoeManchin has been very much in the forefront of the power struggle here in terms of swaying the Democrats and being theswing voter as he does skew on both sides where the other power centers that we should be watching.So you do have to keep an eye on Joe Manchin and you do have to keep an eye on Arizona Senator Kirsten Cinema. But really to acertain extent you do. You need to keep an eye on every senator because even if you get 10 Republican senators and then you haveone Democrat who says you know I'm not happy with this. We're not going to. I'm not going to vote for it. That's going to be aproblem. You need those 60 votes. And we spoke talked a lot about the Senate with good reason right now because that's wherethe crux of negotiations are occurring. But don't forget in the House Democrats only have a five seat majority. And you'vealready seen various coalitions of lawmakers Democratic lawmakers come out with concerns about what they've seen inPresident Biden's plan. And so you're sort of at this point where even as a potential bipartisan compromise is emerging youreally still have a lot of details left to negotiate and to figure out to make sure that this bill does indeed have enoughvotes to actually pass both chambers. Yeah it'll be interesting Ana what happened what transpires here over the next couple ofmonths as he deals Biden deals with some of these domestic issues Emily. Of course at some point he does have to circleback to those international issues. And we heard from I believe Jake Sullivan yesterday. And the idea here that Biden andChinese President Xi at some point have to sit down and start to address their differences here. What do we know about the timingof that. We don't know a whole ton at this point either about timing orabout exactly what format potential talks will take. But we did hear Sullivan say yesterday as you mentioned that they want todo sort of something similar with Biden and Xi Jinping as they did with Biden and Vladimir Putin of the two leaders. Sit downhave them assess where their countries are. Have them talk a bit about the relationship. Think the difference is here is thatpray for President Biden. China really is the center of his international diplomacy. It's the one country that he's focusedthe most on. We saw that at G7. We saw that at NATO. We've seen that with his executive orders. And so I think even more so thanthe summit with Vladimir Putin whatever the White House decides to go forward on in their discussions with the Chinese presidentis going to be very central to the next three years of Biden's presidency. And hinting of course Emily that democracy is underattack. And so much of the infrastructure bill is not only to take on China some of the technology the broadband the five Ginvestments but perhaps maybe to also prove that democracy is still the right way is still the way to get things done. How dothe relationships with China fold into actually getting a bill done to show that yes democracy works. Yes we can get somethingdone. Yes we can invest in our infrastructure. We. Taylor President Biden has already invoked China numerous times intrying to pitch this infrastructure package and with good reason. I mean you look at. Congress so many things are stalledand gridlock right now. One of the very few bills that's actually moving is a bill thatwould help bolster U.S. research and development with the idea that it would help make the U.S. more competitive against China.And so you have that bill that moved out. The Senate is now being dealt with in the House. You have the infrastructure billas well which is already as you mentioned been pitched as something that would help the U.S. against China. I mean billsthat sort of bolster the U.S. versus China help U.S. competitiveness. They have strong bipartisan support in a veryvery partisan Capitol Hill. So I think these proposals they've got momentum. They've got the will to happen. And I think you'regoing to be seeing more of them as time goes on. Emily. So yesterday we heard we had some critical decisions here out ofthe U.S. Supreme Court here including on the Affordable Care Act. Well they weren't necessarily a surprise. There are somepeoples that seem to suggest right now that the messaging right now coming out of the court is that maybe it's not going to beas divisive as I think some people thought this court might be with regards to some of these hot button issues.Absolutely. I mean remember when Justice Amy Kony Barrett was going through her hearing process. One of the big messages thatDemocrats had against her was if she is put in the court then we're going to have troubles with the Affordable Care Act. Andwe saw we did not see that yesterday. We saw Courtney Barrett join the justices in upholding the law. And so I think this isalways the thing with the Supreme Court. Right. You do have those conservative justices versus the more liberal justices butthey don't split exactly down party lines for decisions. And it's the Supreme Court right. They may come out with theiropinions. They tell you how they got to there. I think it does serve as a reminder to everyone that to a certain extent thecourt is still an independent body despite the hyper partisanship that we've seen develop around the nominations ofthese Supreme Court justices. Emily Wilkins of Bloomberg Government thank you so much. Let's reset here with a markettrying to find direction after the Federal Reserve gave a hawkish surprise to markets. We are seeing a deterioration herewith actually NASDAQ now lower on the day heading into the open. The S&P increasing its decline.Definitely a move here. There is a softer feel as people reassess the outlook. And I'mwondering Romain is this concern is it fair to say this is concern that perhaps the bond markets are the smart money thatthey see something that isn't so great in the economy and that perhaps stocks are waking up to that reality. And I think youeven saw that even before we got to the Fed meeting that the equity market was starting to sort of wake up to what the bondmarket was already pricing in here. And again you're not really seeing a huge rotation out in course. The latest data we got oninflows for the week which of course are a few days behind here still shows a lot of cash coming back into the equity market.But where it goes. Lisa it remains to be seen. It's not going into junk bonds. I will say that it had one of the biggeroutflows of the year in the past week. And you are seeing a bit of softness but nothing to write home about. The markets stilltrading very elevated valuations here. I'm Lisa Abramowicz alongside Romaine Bostick Taylor Riggs. Tom Keene Jonathan Ferrooff today on this Juneteenth and this is Bloomberg Surveillance. Good morning. We made it to Friday. This is a BloombergSurveillance Taylor Riggs Romaine Bostick. I'm Lisa Abramowicz John Farrow Tom Keene off today. We are looking at markets thatare reassessing perhaps the concept of reflation that has been faded. And now the question is how far does it have to go. Yeswe see futures deteriorating a bit on the S&P at the Nasdaq pretty much flat on the day. The dollar a little weaker todayafter five straight days of strengthening. The longest stretch going back to March 2020 and crude a little off the highestlevel since 2018. But really it is the yield picture the idea that longer term yields are coming in on this Fed idea thatperhaps they could be more hawkish in the near-term. Basically they hike rates near or in the near term that slows growth andit potentially gives more of a sense in the bond sector that there could be value there. Taylor. I wonder how far this has togo and how much. If you talk about the second derivatives if you want to go calculus you could talk about whether people aregoing to start saying you know the bond move in and of itself may convince the Fed not to move too early. Can we doderivatives at seven thirty a.m.. I guess so considering that's what 2:00 p.m. in London if you could say orange Tara maybewaking had your orders. That really really loves Lisa but you hit it spot on. We get a note in from Ian Lincoln of BMO CapitalMarkets in just the last few minutes really saying that some of the yield drop bond price higher that we've seen shows thatemployment is proving that it's not at that breakneck speed Lisa that we talk about with some of the economic data.And. Well there is some relative attractiveness of U.S. treasuries versus still the negative rates that we've seenoverseas. And well the transitory narrative has sufficient buy in at this point. And I think it was Whaley over at BlackRockwho really nailed it that the faster you restart now the slower the recovery is later on because you can't have that really highGDP growth forever. That's very much the case. However meme stocks can go up forever. Romaine Bostick here with all of theterminology. What's going on. Well we talk about some of the individual movers. This is setting up to be kind of one of thosehodgepodge days where a lot of things are going to go and a lot of different directions. We start off with the airlines DeltaUnited getting a little bit of a bit here. The European Union of course lifting travel restrictions for a whole host of countriesincluding the U.S. as well as a few other locales like Hong Kong and of course Tom's favorite North Macedonia. Also on that listhere. Keep an eye on that. Keep an eye also on the commodity space because we talk about this massive move that we saw inbonds following the Fed. We also saw a massive move in the commodities space of course that took a lot of the companiestied to metals lower here. U.S. Steel down again here in the pre market down about six tenths of a percent. Copper companies alsoa little bit lower this morning including Freeport Matt Moran. However gold companies like Newmont Mining getting a slight bitas we're seeing a little bit of a rebound in spot gold spot gold up about 1 percent here this morning. Flip up the board becausewe have to talk about what's going on with tech tech. Actually got a really nice bid over the last couple of days in videowhich of course hit a record high on Monday hit another record high on Thursday. Now up nine tenths of a percent here in thepremarket 753. That's the read right now on video. When you look at some of the other tech stocks so it is a mixedbag. Intel going lower here. I saw a slight a downgrade as Alan Price Target over at Jefferies. That stock down about fourtenths of a percent. Some concern here about competition and its ability or lack of ability to keep up with Andy ARM and some ofthe other competitors out there. And then in the software space a lot of software stocks did get bit higher as well over thelast couple of days including Adobe. Adobe higher here by 3 percent after it gave a peek at its results. Those results seemto encourage a lot of investors here that some of those bookings particularly with that cloud bookings continue to be on pace.Please remain. Thank you so much. Northern Macedonian correspondent Tom Bellman thanks you for the reference.Meanwhile it is very much away from stocks and into bonds. And I'm not biased although I kind of am. But this is where theaction is. And frankly it's driving a lot of the sentiment around whether we're reflecting whether we're just inflating orwhether we're just in this Goldilocks period for the long term park RV covering it all. IAG head of global debt and ratestrategy. And as you look through the years there is a question of whether we are in a paradigm shift where the Fed is perhapsaddressing a real inflation fear that is percolating in markets and is going to start tapering sooner or whether this is justevidence of a split Fed recognizing all risks and they're going to keep the status quo.I think it's evidence that the bond market has has its own brain. It's a very shrewd operator. And I think if you look atwhat bonds have been doing over the past couple of months in fact right back to March there have been questioning of wherewe're heading to enter the medium term. There is no debate about 2021. This is a real reopening on factor. It probably processsaid to 2022. But the big question mark is where are we going to be in 2023. The Fed this week told us that they would be hikingrates. The bond market is saying well hold your horses here. We're not so sure about that. And that's not been a recent view.It's been there literally for months. Did you change your view at all your investment. He says post fed today.No. You know despite the fact that I'm a bond market analyst and I'm looking very carefully at the dynamics I'm looking at thediscount rate relatively obvious you know 2023 right. Right. What. As far as 2023 to us feels pretty good. It feels there isa growth inflation dynamic there. It does look highly likely that the Fed will hike out there but it's beyond that thatworries us. And that's what the bond market is is telling us. Especially when you look at things like the big negative realyields right out the curve. Horwich Obviously we talk a lot about the move that we saw insovereign debt itself here. The move that we saw in corporate debt was a little bit different here and I'm curious as to whatthe general thinking is right now with regards to some of those issues.So the general thinking with corporates is that is that they are for a bit of a pick up process treasuries. They are a classiccarry trade which has been the winning strategy since March this year just just by the market funded long fixed rate receivers onswaps where you you receive fixed and pay floating reduced funding costs. I just looked at the data today. There was a biginflow into long dated corporates last week for the first time in a number of weeks. So it looks overvalued. It feelsovervalued but it's steady carry play and that's the way I would see it persisting especially given what's happened over the pastfew days. And with regards to the direction of the dollar and how that feeds into it I remember sort of I believe was kind ofat the end of Q1 you would seen the dollar just take off here. And we were up 3 percent or so in terms of the strengtheningversus the major currencies here. Obviously we're nowhere near that now. But you're starting to see at least this week a lot ofpeople start to bid. Are the dollar back up versus the euro versus the peso here. How much does that then affect thethinking in the fixed income market. Yeah I would separate the two. To be honest remain I think the dollar has had a good popthis week. I think what's happening here is that if you look at dollars from a global context if you're sitting in Tokyo orFrankfurt you don't care about U.S. inflation. What you see is a one point five percent 10 year Treasury yields. You're going tohave some of our stuff pushes up the dollar. The problem for the dollar however is if you break out one point five percent intoreal inflation what you have is a negative real yields which is negative for the dollar. And you have high standalone inflationexpectations which is also negative for the dollar. So that's why we feel the dollar does weaken going forwards notstructurally but certainly over the next few quarters. Are these all absolute or relative plays. Not only with the dollar but I'malso thinking about the 149 on the 10 year absolute. Does that look fairly valued or relatively. Is it just better thannegative 20 basis points in Switzerland. In Germany. Yeah. No it's it's it's a good question. It depends on where yousit. If you're sitting here in the U.S. one point five per cent is awful because core inflation is up close to 4 percent. That'sa big negative real yields. If you're sitting in Tokyo it's happy days. I'm sitting there in Tokyo with my negativeinflation and I'm getting a positive yield of one point five percent. And the problem for that player is that they can'tsynthetically create a better vehicle because the rate differential has collapsed before they could. But now the bestgame out there is one point five percent dollars. It looks good. Interesting. Just a final question here. I am curious.Should we be seeing real. You've talked a lot about the negative real rates that wecontinue to see negative 81 basis points on the tenure. Should we be seeing real yields be moving more.The big move this week was in real deals. They popped higher. I liked stocks. I mean I'm a bond market analyst. But I do likepositive outcomes. And what I want to see if we're going to believe in a positive structural outcome from this awfulpandemic is that real yields become far less negative. It can't stay here. This is not sending a very positive discount. So wedo believe that those trends higher medium term it should be closer to zero. And even there it's too low when at minus 80basis points. It's sending a very very negative signal about the future unfortunately. Horwich Garvey of IAG thank you so much.Head of Global Debt and race strategy with dare I say the smart money right man. Yeah absolutely. First of all congratulationsLisa. We made a 40 minutes into the show and Taylor and I still haven't actually upset you which is pretty good. But we don't.She's at a time out. That's why she's in the other room. So you're trying. Yes she's in the big Tom Keene chair there. Imean look I mean he he gets a lot of good points here particularly at the way a lot of foreign investors sort of lookat what's happening now. Is a still a lot of money to be made here. We could talk about the dropping yields. We can talk aboutthe pullback in equities here. But the way that folks have sort of position themselves in this market heading into this year Ithink has set them up for the idea that the Fed was going to move or at least telegraphed that they were going to move. Thefact that maybe we got that communication maybe a couple of months early. I don't think really changes the overall thesisalthough I do think that there was a market shift. Let's be clear.A significant increase. The number of members of the Federal Reserve that brought forward their expectations for rate hikeTaylor to 2022 to 2023. The idea here that you actually have 13 out of the I believe 18 members that now say that you shouldraise rates versus seven at the last meeting. I mean what was the big difference. What have we gotten data wise. The changesthat other than an increasing number of naysayers in the market speculation and most of the economists notes that I've read saidthat they just they knew that the Fed needed to say something. Given we're not in an emergency anymore we can pull back onmaybe some of these emergency measures. But then there's also this tone that well the Fed is always dovish that we don'tactually think they'll do it. And I believe it was Rick Ridder that said well they actually did what.I mean most market participants thought that they should do. And while we're all a little bit caught off guard I will say thisand remain I dare say I'm going to editorialize here OK. But I think that they did the right thing because basically theycreated a little unease in markets that perhaps were being accused of frothy ness. And so the idea here of trying to engagesome sort of perhaps discomfort isn't bad. He's just like he's led to hell. He's like language like youeditorial sic to the fact just the. Oh right. Well I've been away. Anyway coming up Matterhorn Bock is going to weigh in aswell. And he can perhaps push against me. This is Bloomberg. With the first word. News I'm Liane Guerin. Now firstly comingup North Korean leader Kim Jong un said he is ready for both dialogue and confrontation with the United States. This isPresident Biden's new nuclear envoy heads to the region to build support for a strategy towards Pyongyang. It is the first highlevel suggestion of talks since Biden replaced a Donald Trump who did meet Kim Jong un three times. Now Chinese officials aredrawing up plans to further loosen childbirth restrictions and a transition towards policies that encourage child birth. DowJones reports that policy makers are discussing the possibility of fully doing away with birth restrictions by 2025. Thatreflects Beijing's increased urgency as economic growth slows and China's population does grow older. The corona viruspandemic is showing no signs of slowing down. In Moscow the Russian capital reported more than 9000 new cases today.Officials are extending some restrictions on public activities until the end of June to contain the outbreak. New infections inthe city have tripled in the last two weeks as the highly contagious adults have. Variant does spread in part to lowvaccination rates. And Israel has agreed to send about 1 million people 19 vaccines to the Palestinian Authority and in exchangedeal. JonathanFerro off Tom Keene off trading bitcoin with his afterthought. I believe that she is deep into bitcoin Romaine Bostick and TaylorRiggs with us. The close taking over the open today as we look at the S&P futures getting deeper in the red 41 97. We arelooking at a three tenths of a percent decline that does seem to be going south. And we've got that 10 year yield also goinglower today one point 4 8 5 3 percent just to channel that out to 4 digits and crude off its highest levels since 2018. Seventydollars and 58 cents on the nine max. You know we've been talking all morning here about that sort of reflation and thedeflation of the reflation free trade how bitcoin fits into this. There remain to me is very unclear. Will join me live. Imean behavior. Well speculative behavior. Look I mean you're looking at 38000 right now on Bitcoin pricing here but you talkabout that collapse that we had in mid-May roughly here. We really haven't bounced back from that. I mean a lot of peopletalked about a rebound but we've basically been where we've been now for the last five or six weeks here. And I thought wasinteresting. There was a great story on the terminal a little bit earlier here Alisa and Taylor about some of these hedgefunds and the idea here that a lot of them have sort of stayed on the sidelines primarily because they can't model. This is notthat they're not interested in. It has not that they don't think there's a future for it.But until you can sort of create some sort of fundamental model for it it's very hard to sort of just jump in. Yeah. Theirfundamentals. Remember those. I don't know. Those are fundamental. We don't do this. Yeah actually we don't do that onthe clothes. We just we just do aren't an oh in all fairness and fundamentals these could be an Elon Musk tweet right now. Let'sgo to the fundamentals of international relations and Bloomberg exclusive.Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro having a conversation with Erik Schatzker our own of Bloomberg talking about Caracas andthe nation that has been mired in the economic crisis. Part of this has been severed from at least you listen toPresident Maduro. U.S. sanctions. And Eric asked him what changes in policy hewould be willing to make in exchange to get some relief. Take a listen to what Maduro had to say.Okay listen since Tony. I believe that the sanctions are immoral.That's the first thing. They are cruel very cruel for a country. And I think that at a roundtable of conversation even if it'sprivate the United States of America the Biden administration should accept it as such should see it as such. And thesanctions are transformed as the human rights organization says the special reporter that came to Venezuela for the matter ofthe sanctions. The sanctions are transformed into a great violation of the human rights of the Venezuelan men and women.Furthermore not only is it a cruel mechanism that causes suffering to the people but it's also a failed mechanism failedbecause all the sanctions and an extremist and irrational manner were applied by the Trump government against Venezuela for achange of regime. And they didn't achieve it. Nor are they going to achieve it. So the sanctions should be recognized as illegalirrational extremist or cruel and they should be lifted in solving Younes and your president. A bit of a thought here islevel lethal is in your opinion Mr. President. But it's still U.S. policy. No one and it seems to me the U.S. won't change itspolicy. Without a change in positions it'll fail. Well it's a rather than it's a closed game Eric because we have ourprinciples our Constitution. We have the right to life to economic freedom to commercial freedom. Venezuela and the wholeworld has the right to commercial freedom. There can't be one country that because of the control of the currency and of thebanking system imposes to the rest of the countries of the world what should happen in their country at a political level whoshould govern or who shouldn't govern. If that was established Derrick it would simply be the end of the United Nations system.The end of the international law. No. The United States must recognize that an international law exists that a multipolarworld exists that another world exists. And furthermore it must recognize sooner than later that what they are doing withVenezuela is a brutality only comparable to the Vietnam War and the massacre that they committed against the people of Vietnam.They are committing an economic massacre. Venezuela has the right to freedom to produce oil to sell it to obtain profits tofulfill its international obligations to maintain the life of the people. Venezuela has the right to produce gold and sell it.Why aren't we going to have the right to do that. Why is the right to economic freedom. Going to be taken away from us. Whysomeday that will. I have faith. I am a man who believes in God very much. I am a man of prayer and of action. And I have thefaith that someday that message is going to arrive. And it's going to produce the changes that we need for a better world amore human world a world of respect. Is there some premium for a status of Yemen. And that's aproblem. Because you obviously don't want to live under the sanctionsanymore than this with the like. You're not willing to change the.Anything that leads. It cannot come home in the sort of liberals and totally.The changes in Venezuela are produced every day. But there can't be a relationship in the world where I put a gun to your headand I tell you act the way I want you to or I'll shoot you. You can't put a gun to the head of the people of Venezuela.So that from the United States they tell us what we need to do. We would turn into a colony.We would turn into a protectorate. We would kneel down. We would betrayed the magnificent historical legacy of these giants likeSimón Bolívar. No country in the world. No country. And even less so Venezuela is willing to kneel down and betray itslegacy. The conversation with Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela with our own Erik Schatzker an exclusive. As he traveled to Caracasto discuss sanctions as he discussed the path forward for an economy that has been absolutely decimated not only by thesanctions but also by some of the policies have you not in the front and center in terms of oil revenues where they go and thedistribution of funds throughout the country. You know this really highlights some of the idiosyncratic risk. Yes you candrink. That was a prior drinking game. But Romain there is a question of MSCI Emerging Markets Foreign Currency Index. Theidea here that you're seeing weakness in a lot of these areas especially as we look to the Fed to possibly tighten rates andsort of a question of how much that could forestall the development that we've seen in the emerging market complex thepotential here. And I mean this is a fantastic interview that Eric did. But you know this just that with some of the thingsthat Maduro was talking about we're talking about basically what's now been U.S. policy under now a fourth president here.And his concerns was certainly valid. You have to ask what the U.S. would actually get in return for easing any of thosesanctions and whether they could get any guarantee into humanitarian outreach. We just talked about the exodus of peoplefrom Venezuela to other places as they struggled to get enough to eat. Incredible coverage across the Bloomberg complex on justthat coming up. It's looking more and more like sustainable real growth.And that says a lot for the stock market. Behind the scenes are we're going to see probably a little bit more disruption in thereflation in the equity story. Quickly have years of much higher inflation. Danger is upon Australia in the sense that behoovesaction. And I think the Fed did the minimum. The Fed doesn't know eitherwhen this transitory notion is going to go away. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene Jonathan Ferro andLisa Abramowicz. The deflation of the great reflation the pendulum of doomshifting That's really a market shift in the market. And Iwill say remain. We have seen a rotation in a number of different asset classes yield curve flatter a rotation back intothe growth names into the big tech names within the equity markets. It feels like a reset. It feels like a reset and it isa reset. A lot of people were sort of looking to the Fed to maybe communicate something in August maybe a Jackson Hole maybeat their meeting in September. They got that communication a little bit earlier than planned. And this. That does require alittle bit of a reset. So you're looking at a market here and it looks like it's going to have a down week at least for the 500.You saw rotation out of some of those cyclical names though. You are seeing some strategists say look stick with values stickwith cyclicals. That's still going to be the trade going forward. A lot of investors though aren't so sure they'regravitating to growth stocks although some of those growth stocks look a little bit more defensive to me. The pendulum ofsafety pendulum. Angela Heck I can keep going. All right. Romain there is a question of the pendulum of a shift in equities. Alsowith respect to bonds it's all inflation and Taylor. Interesting to see the tone shifting there not only among the FederalReserve suddenly seeing inflation as perhaps a bigger risk than moving too soon in sort of disrupting the economic recovery inthe labor market. But we're also hearing that kind of shift within the White House itself. Yeah really interesting commentscoming out of Jared Bernstein White House economic adviser speaking of course on another network saying a few differentthings. Lisa were more concerned about inflation than we were before then say never mind were equally as concerned aboutinflation and still very convinced that inflation is transitory. So really trying to hone in that message about being transitorybeing on the same page as the Federal Reserve all as the bond markets respond. Lisa we migrate downwards to a 148 to 0 7 onthe 30 year always. I think investors and economic economists this morning have said the Fed may not be as willing to toleratehigher inflation as maybe we once thought. That's at least what the tapering the dot plots show us. Maybe two and a half percentmight be it in terms of the higher end of that range. And the gravitational force right now as we head into the open hereabout an hour and a half away 90 minutes has been lower with bond yields. Right now we're at one point 4 7 6 8 percent forthe 10 year yield. You could see that shift also for the 30 year. Interesting to see how people are rejiggering theirexpectations for a Fed perhaps not letting the economy move and get as hot as people previously thought. Just taking a lookthough also at the dollar and this is interesting the dollar pretty much flat versus the euro a little split euro strength.But this is a reset moment for a potential dollar strength after five straight days of strength and the longest streak going backto 2020 in March and remain coming out here with what we're seeing underpinning the stock move which actually does seem tobe getting more negative. Yeah absolutely. And I mean a lot of it does have to do I think with his general sense here that theyield support not isn't necessarily going to be there longer term. There is going to be potentially dollar strength. That ofcourse could actually erode some of the the forward gains here. And just to your point here about the reset I think anyone atthe Bloomberg terminal you just run a dollar chart here on a year to date basis. You look at that spike up that we had in Q1that drop we had basically at the start of Q2. And now there's a little bit of a spike that we've had over the last few days.There's your reset that illustrates it more than anything else. Yeah. Just to give you some sense that S&P at forty one ninetyfive the NASDAQ at fourteen one thirty five. Here we are trying to reset as we head into a summer of discontent. James BEVAN isnot discontented. CCL a chief investment officer joining us here. And there's a question of how much you rejigger yourexpectations going forward based on a hawkish fed or how much you shrug off these comments as them trying to talk markets awayfrom getting overly frothy. I think the Fed is taking a very responsible tack. It recognizesthe economy is positively surprising on virtually every indicator. We are going to have a bumpy economic growth. Not forhuge earnings growth. I'm expecting that S&P 500 will live up to the dollars that exists here. And even with Mr. Biden's taxhikes next year I'm expecting two hundred and fifteen dollars. So I remain bullish on equities. I think valuations remainelevated. I'm looking for somewhere between 43 and 600 points. The S&P for the end this year. Forty eight hundred points theend of next year. A few more. So I raised the issue with another strategist aboutthe idea stagflation and I was basically told that's balderdash. That's really not in the cards here. Based on what we know nowis that a reasonable possibility. Plus I do think that we are going to see relatively strong growth for a series ofinterconnected reasons that the Cash Federal Reserve and U.S. governments have already paid ISE to companies and individualsclearly have capacity to drive growth. And I would look at CEO investment intentions surveys to say there are lots of people Iknow wanting to invest in plants machinery and critic a rising productivity. And the productivity I think will come because aswages go up so will be the company that spends advice to do more to ensure that their margins are maintained. So what happens onthe demand side. Well all the evidence I think is that U.S. citizens have more cash. They have higher asset values. And I dobelieve that as the private 19 crisis moves fast we will see U.S. citizens spending more money. So I am unambiguouslybullish. China's economic activity. Well I absolutely see that there must be at least the one fat chance at higher inflation isyet stay critical issue being whether wage inflation trumps the investment in productivity.Talk to us about wage inflation. General inflation readings. Some comments from the St. Louis Fed James Bullard saying thatthere is some upside risk to inflation at this moment. Our equity markets then the correct inflationary hedge. I think thatpeople are not really concentrating on the right wages day set. I meet a number of commentators and clients who tell me that theaverage hourly earnings what I should look at and I think no compositional shift to people who are employed makes a bigdifference. What we're seeing is a loss of relatively less well-paid people coming in jobs line. The net result is theaverage hourly earnings are being pressed by those new people joining the Q and A like for like basis. People in skilled jobsthe more highly paid jobs are now seeing significant wage inflation. And therefore I think that when one thinks aboutequities as an inflation edge one has to think about the policy spectrum of the market. One has to think about companies thatcan both set prices but also control costs. So I ask you I would expect that it's time to look again at technology but also someof the international branded goods companies like Kerry. This is Bloomberg Surveillance. We do not discuss unrest and we do notdiscuss necessarily standards of deviation although Tom Keene does frequently. We do discuss a pendulum of a variety ofdifferent natures where the the feeling is currently in markets. And I'm wondering from your perspective whether the pendulum ofdoom coming from the bond markets this feeling of perhaps stagflation is relevant to equities whether that is the accurateinterpretation of this disinflationary trend. You know I just haven't seen the pendulum move in the bond market itself. Yousaid to me where should bond market the tenure yields in states be at the moment. I would say by reference to both price andgold prices should be at around two and a half cents and replaced one and a half cents. So I would expect 10 year yieldsfinish this year to be back at two and a half by this time next year. None of which I think is disastrous. Yet you mark it by alarge margin. Those those sorts of yields are simply consistent with the normalization of economic growth.The capacity for companies to level sustainable growth. Absolutely requires. I think that's far bigger risk to themarkets. Is that after the Q2 earnings season market say to themselves well you know we've had an awful lot in the bag itsQ3 numbers and disappoint then I do think that there will be a lot of profit taking in the autumn. We know that there will be areduction in fund place if needs critical period. Is the fourth quarter of this yes or not. Because the bond market. Thosepeople may become overly optimistic. Note bonds typically do follow pronounced melt off. So James at this stage I mean we canhave a real conversation here about the normalization of monetary policy or at least the potential for it here.Fiscal policy is still a big question mark here. You have obviously folks here in the U.S. including Biden looking tothrow more logs on the fire here to stimulate economic growth. You've got commentary out of Europe including from Mario Draghiabout the need for additional economic stimulus. How does that fiscal policy framework factored in your generaloutlook right now. Well I would make two observations first. The fiscal expansion occurs in the context of modern monetary Kerrywhere central banks are supporting low bond yields. If you would get back to the periods when Tom Keene was learning his trade.Any government would elect more money necessarily led to much higher bond yields and everybody was miserable. We're not sayingthat because the Federal Reserve was bought more bonds than the Treasury has issued over the last 12 months. And I absolutelybelieve this front you yield curve is a conscious decision and it will continue to be in favor because Mr. Powell and Mr. Buyby Frank ISE that if they are going to spend a lot of money needs cheap cheap the Federal Reserve make it exceptionally low.I do believe that Mr. Biden will spend a lot of money. I think that if inflation rises then Mr. Powell will be less tolerance.Indeed as he was suggesting that the markets success is fallacious. It's impressive. It doesn't help people at all.James BEVAN FTSE thank you so much for being with us. As we've been talking James Bullard has been speaking and reallyone of the most notable headlines is Taylor. You mentioned that Powell officially opened taper discussion this week. Thisaccording to St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard. And the question here is how markets are taking this. And if you take alook here it's actually a pretty significant move. U.S. futures move substantially lower here on the morning including theNasdaq remain a significant drop or lower here on futures obviously seem to sync up with those headlines. Of coursebullish speaking on another and leaning that they might not need to be in MVS 40 billion dollar monthly purchase of NBC might nowbe off the table. And you're seeing actually a 10 year Treasury yields inch up from where they were earlier. Coming up withCongressman Sean Karsten Democrat from Illinois. We will carry off the conversation forward about rate hikes. This isBloomberg. With the first word news I'm Liane Guarantees. Now let's startwith more options for U.S. tourists. The European Union has lifted a travel restrictions for American residents adding theUS to its so-called white list of countries from which non-essential travel is now allowed. The new EU rules mean thatEU countries are free to allow quarantine free travel from the US independently of vaccination status. Also added were HongKong and Lebanon Serbia and Taiwan. Now in Northern Ireland the EU peace leader Edwin Poots is stepping down from the largestpolitical party. This move comes just three weeks into a revolt that throws into question the future of the power sharingexecutive in Belfast. His exit adds to the growing pressure on the DPP which has seen its support decline in recent opinionpolls. California did avoid blackouts yesterday evening but grid officials are warning that power supplies may be tight againtoday. And really right now we arelooking at Washington D.C. and we have a fantastic conversation coming up with Congressman Kasten a Democrat from Illinois. Butbefore we get there I would love to get a sense of just how significant the move has been. As we hear Jim Bullard of the St.Lewis Federal Reserve speak I believe on CNBC and remain talking here about officially opening the taper discussion basicallyputting a coda on this week of Fed speak to basically say yes we are talking about tapering we will begin. And how it's going tobegin is really a big question now. These are pretty aggressive comments here. We did see S&P futures are dip about 10 or sopoints. It was already down about 10 15 points up another ten off of those headlines here. It'll be interesting to hear. Imean we're obviously hearing for Bullard of course speaking on another network. He's scheduled to speak at an event around 930New York time. But keep in mind we're going to hear from pretty much all the Fed presidents here over the next five six dayswill be interesting to see what they're willing to reveal about what went on behind closed doors this past Tuesday and the RNCand whether they share Bullock's vision here for maybe a little bit more aggressive pace of tightening. And Taylor just quicklyhere you're talking about the mortgage securities and potentially unwinding that first hand. We are seeing marketsrespond to that. You know the details are really important for where market pricing will go. Yeah. You know Bullard coming outand saying that they're looking at perhaps maybe looking at mortgage backed securities first. And you know Lisa we go backto December 2013 when Ben Bernanke's Ben Bernanke he first announced that taper and originally it was an equal weight 10billion a month. He wanted to look at an equal weight of treasuries and mortgages that appeared at that time to him to besort of the simpler way in which to start there. So very curious that we're getting comments this time around the 40 billion ofB.S. nothing yet so far around the 80 billion Treasuries per month. Yeah. And we'll have more on that coming up. Right now weare so lucky to have Congressman Sean Kasten a Democrat from Illinois joining us on the drumbeat to infrastructure thedrumbeat to cleaner energy. Congressman I'd love to start with this idea that there seems to be more of a consensus forming andsome sort of bipartisan infrastructure Bill. What's your sense of the shift that's allowed a greater consensus and perhaps moreoptimism around something getting done. You know I hope you're right.We desperately need to upgrade our infrastructure. The U.S. I don't think it's surprising.Every member of Congress would like to see infrastructure projects to their district. I think the challenge that we havein this moment is to make sure that we do not forget about the critical importance of climate infrastructure in this piecebecause as long as the red state blue state red district blue district divide tracked so closely to where people live andwhere land is. That means that this huge win win of clean energy that is a wealth transfer from energy producers to energyconsumers has a partisan tinge. And we just have to make sure not to let that quest for bipartisanship get in the way of doingwhat we have to do both for the environment and for our wallets. Well the partisan tinge of course has been a huge roadblock fora lot of efforts out there to address some of these issues. Congressman you have three proposals out there at least threethat I'm aware of. Here to address some of those climate change issues. I'm wondering whether you can talk a little bitspecifically about the ones that's supposed to address some of the financial risks that you see out there. Sure. Well I wasdelighted we just passed on the floor this week. Mike Mike. Climate Change Financial Risk Disclosure Act which essentiallyjust says that the FCC is obligated to require all companies on a mandatory and consistent basis to report both theircontributions to global warming in their exposure. As I'm sure you know in 2010 the FCC developed voluntary disclosure and lastyear that the Trump led CFTC said that those disclosures were insufficient. We're not providing investors what they need. Andso the idea is to get this out there to level the playing field again that when we just passed on the floor this week and wewill send off to the Senate the the other proposals that we have are essentially follow from that saying we need to understandthe systemic risk that climate change poses to our financial system. Swiss Re has said that on the course we're on we arelooking at an 18 percent reduction in global GDP from climate change. That's the business as usual case. Even if we meet theParis goals it's a 4 percent reduction in global GDP. FTSE has more or less matched those predictions for the United States andsome of that is negative loss. You know what happens to low lying coastal areas and properties that are so bad there fromhurricanes from wildfires. But a big part of it is transitional because everything everyclean energy technology we build lowers the cost of energy. Solar panels electric vehicles geothermal efficiency. It leavesmore money in people's pockets. But that's really disruptive to certain regions of the country. And you know as I told mycolleagues rising tides sometimes lift all boats tsunami. So we're swamping some. And so we're creating a tremendous amountof wealth. But where where's it going to be isolated in our economy from. Some of these other bills are designed to saylet's have the Fed let's have a prudential regulators understand where those systemic risks sit and then put appropriateguardrails to protect investors when those movements inevitably start to come as indeed they already are. Congressman SeanCarson of Illinois thank you so much for being with us to share. We'll get you on more next time to really dig into some of theinfrastructure proposal. Really though there has been a market move in markets Taylor. There is a sense here that there is ahawkish tilt that's getting more hawkish as we hear more rhetoric out of Fed members.James Bullard of the St. Lewis Federal Reserve not a voting member but coming out on CNBC and basically saying that heexpects a first rate hike in late 2022. That's at least what his dots are showing as you were talking more and more about dotdispersion coming into this meeting compared to previous meetings. And again sort of the key headline remains at leastout within the bond markets. Yields are no longer lower. We now have a sort of CAC flat onthe day as we look forward to maybe higher yields on the horizon. Some of the key statements to me I was just engrossedin the December 2013 release when Ben Bernanke he was at the Fed running the Federal Reserve. They're really talking about thatinitial taper of the 85 and 45 reducing treasuries and mortgages by 5 billion each to create a 10 billion dollar taper and sortof remain reminds us about where we were in this cycle. Announcing the taper following it up with the taper later. Andthis is different. This feels like we thought that we'd get a big runway and thisfeels maybe sooner than we thought. Yeah it's definitely an acceleration here. And I think that's what's really beingreflected as a reaction to Bullock's comments here. You talk about S&P futures which I just saw dropped about 20 points or soin less than 15 minutes here. I think when you guys started this show Bloomberg Surveillance at 6 p.m. 6 a.m. hour here we wereactually positive on the day you're seeing a pause. And at 6:00 a.m. I get 6:00 p.m. who knows. You know those open closed itall sort of blend together. You're seeing strength now. In the dollar remember the dollar was coming in relatively flat to downon the day you're now seeing a bit come into that Lisa here. So again this reassessment that we've been talking about allmorning I think as we hear from more these Fed speakers that reassessments gonna get. Yeah there definitely does seem to be ahawkish tilt. And there's a question here how much are we seeing dissonance within the Federal Reserve more Fed members pushingback against Jerome Powell. We're going to show you. I'm retired. I know. It's just para. Coming up Matt Horne back awayand from Morgan Stanley on the latest from the Fed. This is Bloomberg. This is Bloomberg Surveillance Lisa Abramowicz Romaine BostickTaylor Riggs Tom Keene and John Farrell off today. There is a question about Fed policy just how much its framework did shiftthis week if Jim Bullard is Representative St. Louis Fed president. Then it shifted quite a bit speaking earlier thismorning. He said that Jay Powell the chair of the Federal Reserve officially kicked off taper discussion this week and hebasically does see the Fed raising rates at the end of 2022. That is his dot as reflected in the projections. Of course he isnot a voting member but he is evidently among the 13 members who do see an earlier liftoff than the rest of the market previouslyhad expected. Peggy Collins Bloomberg U.S. economy managing editor joining us now. Peggy can you give us a sense of how muchof a surprise and how influential or not Jim Bullard is as a member of the Federal Reserve.Well it is very important at least because it starts to give us an idea of as you said who is on the scale there with the godsand how they are really thinking in terms of their new framework and the tapering discussion. So we saw on Wednesday Chair Powercome out and say we based this was basically the meeting where we started talking about talking about tapering and the marketreally came into focus after diet guessing that and the surprise in the dark and start to think about OK will it be Jackson Holeor the September meeting when they actually signaled the market when they're going to start tapering. And will that be theNovember December which seems to be the consensus in terms of when they pull the trigger. Peggy I'm trying to understandmessaging. I just finished reading Sebastian Maldives book on Greenspan talking about being a manipulator of the media hintingputting people out in the media to sort of get a feel of how the markets might respond. Am I reading too much into this. What isthe messaging gene behind putting Bullard out on a Friday morning. Well water often comes out and is more aggressive thanhis calls potentially or outwardly the media with his calls and some of the other regional Fed president. So in that sense it'snot a complete surprise that he is putting his opinion out there. But I think it is helping to clarify where some of theboard members and the regional Fed President Park. So then Peggy you look at for us I mean we're I think we're going to hear fromWilliams a little bit later today or next week. He got Mr. you got Daily Bostic Rosengren pretty much everyone of importancehere on the Fed and FOMC scheduled to sort of speak publicly here. Do you think that we're going to hear a similar tone outof those names that we're hearing from Bullard today. Well I think we may start to see a different tone from some ofthe board members in. Powell had a more reserved tone on Wednesday despite the surprise. And the surprise was really inthe DOD not in terms of the tapering announcement that they were making. And single favorite giving was really that we got todogs in 2023 or DAX to interest rate hike. I should say in 2023. But Powell was certainly a bit more reserved. So we'll see if onthe other board members have that tone as well. But I think what we're now starting to fall into focus is how did this increaserise in consumer prices this inflation debate that we're seeing. How is it influencing the Fed potentially factor in pullingforward some of these decisions faster than they might have expected earlier this year.And it really puts the job data in focus over the next couple of months. Peggy Collins Bloomberg USA Economy managing editorthank you so much for that. And we should just note that as we were speaking and as the market does digest what these commentssay you are seeing yields as Taylor was mentioning go up particularly at the long end. 30 year yields now two point onepercent and 10 year yields now up to one point to a 5 2 percent or almost to that. Matt Hornbeck. Morgan Stanley head of GlobalMacro Strategy. You are the right person to be speaking to right now to understand how much this is indicative of a broader Fedpolicy. What's your take on these comments. Jim Bullard. Well thanks for having me on. Lisa I'm not surprised that PresidentBullard is making headlines. He's you know he's done that quite often in the past. I think what is more surprising is the degreeto which the Fed is linking themselves to realized inflation data that they themselves are suggesting will be transitory. Imean in some sense their new monetary policy strategy which is suggesting that relays data usurps forecasted data that's thetype of strategy that could lead them down the wrong path very easily especially when even the inflation expectations gaugesthat they're so focused on have shown a very high degree of correlation with year on year rates of inflation. So at the endof the day they're looking at the same thing and it might be leading them down the wrong path.I think some of those aspects of this new policy strategy are what the markets are keying off on today. That's the part thatthat kind of confused me after Wednesday's announcement at a press conference here a map. Was this idea here that for monthsthey've been telling us don't really pay too much attention to some of these inflationary pressures.Focus a little bit more on the employment picture and we'll all sort it out somewhere down the road in 2023 2024.There does seem to be a message now that maybe we should have been paying attention to this. Is this actually a shift inpolicy or is this just simply misdirection. Well Ramin you're not alone in confusion there.At the last press conference Powell essentially paid lip service to inflation and focused a lot on the labor market. I think hedid the exact opposite earlier this week. He paid lip service to the labor market and spent a lot of thetime focusing on inflation. You know to me this isn't really a change in their monetary policy strategy or reaction function.This is actually an execution of that of that strategy to focus on realized data at the expense of forecasted data. You knowthis is the pendulum swinging from one end of the spectrum where Yellen essentially made policy based on forecasts to the otherend of the spectrum where now they're making policy based on realized data that may end up proving transitory over time.That's the issue here. Matt I am curious about asset price bubbles perhaps as some have linked to massive M2 money supplythe liquidity sloshing around in the system the forced risk taking that is going on. Jim Bullard of course this morningsaying they're watching the housing market. That's been a key area of concern.Crypto markets that has nothing to do with inflation he says. But do you see pop pockets of some of these asset price bubbleish tones. Yeah. Well I mean certainly you can. Certain markets and come up with a variety of conclusions. My sense is thatthere are there's a lot of liquidity in the commercial banking system. We can see this pretty clearly in the Fed's overnightreverse repo programs. So the liquidity is abundant. The question is where does it go and when does it go there and howhigher the prices how high the prices go when the liquidity pays off pays a visit to some of these markets. You know the cryptocurrencies are really the poster child for this type of behavior. It's not. I mean who knows how high these these pricescan go. They can always go to zero of course. But this remains to be seen. So I'd say look there are pockets of excessliquidity influencing prices but then there are other markets that look very reasonably value to us. Matt what's the messagefrom the bond market this week. Look I think the message from the bond market is the Fed has tobe very careful about its communications not just verbal communications but all types of communications including thecommunication that's coming from the dot plot. The dot plot does not represent today what it did back in 2012 even though SharePower has tried to get that message across with consistency. You know not everybody's hearing it. And so they need to take asecond look at the dot plot. Figure out what to do with it. Yeah. Okay. So it's a bumpy ride ahead. Let's talk aboutpositioning here Matt. And I mean what do people do right now if they look at the messaging that we're getting out of the Fed nowand they look at the current state of affairs with regards to pricing in the bond market here. I mean do you abandon some ofthose short bets that you had to abandon some of those deep and or trades. Do you bet on the dollar. What do you do right here.Yeah absolutely. Remain. Look I think you certainly have to give up on this on the curve steepening trade. You know from ourperspective it was mostly a carry and roll down opportunity that the Fed put to bed earlier this week. So we can no longeradvocate for curve steepening positions. Really we think there are two opportunities here in the marketplace. Number one to belong the U.S. dollar that seems to be the clearest expression of what we're getting out of Fed policy today in concert with theeconomic data that we expect. So the dollar should continue to move higher. That's massively out of consensus at this point.Number two real interest rates in the U.S. are also going to continue to move higher. That means that tips product is goingto underperform. So we like selling tips which might sound odd to people given the inflationary environment. But coupled withFed policy you know we think that tips are going to underperform. So we like being underweight in that part of thefixed income space. Talk to me man finally about the dollar because the shift to dollar's strength is a very stark contrastto coming into 2021 when everyone was short dollar it was dollar weakness. That was the call. When did that shift happen for you.We actually turned neutral on the dollar in the first week of January and offers our perspective. There was that look thereare differences now in how the interplay between real interest rates and break even inflation rates would evolve. You know in2020 real interest rates are going down break even inflation rates were going up. That's the perfect environment for dollarweakness which is exactly what we got now coming into this year. You stop seeing real interest rates going down. They startedgoing off alongside break evens. That is an environment where the dollar moves sideways which is exactly what happened. Nowwe're moving into an environment where we think real rates go up break evens go down. That is dollar positive. That's one of thereasons why we're long the dollar here. Matt Hornbeck a perfect guest at a perfect time. Morgan Stanley head of Global MacroStrategy. Thank you so much for being with us. And some really interesting calls there. I was struck by his his answer to yourquestion Romain saying We can no longer bet on curve steepening and that the dollar should continue to strengthen. As Taylor waspointing out you know a really deeply kind of consensus call here. The idea remain of the dollar continuing to strengthen. Itcould potentially offset some of these Europe and emerging market bets that have become increasingly dominant in people'sportfolios. Absolutely. And I think the jobs for a lot of fund managers just got a little bit harder here. All looking forwardhere whether you're betting on a reflation or an unwind of that reflation trade. It's really anyone's guess. Yeah. I do want topoint out here too that in addition to the drop that we saw in equities and of course that rise in yields we saw a prettymassive drop here in spot gold prices and further weakening in that commodity space. Something to keep an eye on as we getfurther into the day. Yeah. And to be clear I mean Taylor you've been noticing this too. We've seen a treatment from some of theimmediate knee jerk moves. Then the less people still respond. Jim Bullard I hate to tell you Lisa we're back to being unsureon the day of gosh Tom Keene is a standard deviation of the English language. We have that right here. Coming up on the openNisha Patel of Parametric Associates coming and joining us on a Bloomberg of the Open. And going into the end of the day theclose with Robin and Taylor. This is Bloomberg. For the first word news I'm Liane Guarantees. Italy hasintroduced a five day quarantine and mandatory testing for travellers coming to the country from the UK. That's accordingto a Facebook post from the country's health minister. Current measures banning arrivals from India Bangladesh and Sri Lankahave been extended while travellers holding a so-called green pass from the European Union the US Canada or Japan will beallowed to into the country. This is Bloomberg. We have 70 plus thousand people and it's worth constraininggetting them back to work because that allows people to move about under the CDC guidelines without masks and things likethat as more people get vaccinated we keep bringing more back. We've got a lot of work to get those back. But the view is afterLabor Day. Our view is all the vaccinated teammates would back. It would be to operate fairly normally and will then start tomake provisions for the other teammates as we move through the fall. Brian Moynihan there of course Bank of America CEO talkingabout of course the return to office here. Right now of course we have to talk about I guess what is the return to the marketor at least the return to the general belief here that the Fed may move faster than expected. We're below 40 200 on S&P.Futures were above 150 on your 10 year yield goal which at one point was up about 1 percent. Here are now basically unchangedon the day seeing a lot of softness in the commodities space the VIX elevated as well. Romaine Bostick here alongside TaylorRiggs Tom Keene out today. You didn't receive at least DAX. He called me Riley the last hour. All right. Well you're tailor tome of course. Talk Taylor Riggs is in for Tom Keene Tom Keene of course. I believe one too many martinis. So he should be backhopefully and recovered on Monday. Lisa is off to this other show which means the full Bloomberg Markets. The closed takeoverof Bloomberg Surveillance is in effect at least here I guess for the next 10 minutes. I love it. And what that means is we areunchanged on the day remain as you talk about some of the comments we've gotten from the Federal Reserve. You pull thoseinto some of the market reaction that you discuss sort of unchanged now on yields after we had been higher after some ofthose initial Bullard comments. And then of course we talk about remain where we are economics vaccination rates this reopening.What does that mean for economic growth. And then of course travel opportunities. There is no better person to discusstravel than Brian Kelly. Of course we know him as the points guy. I'm a huge fan on Instagram following you. And of coursesome of the big headlines this morning that the EU sort of fully trained to reopen to U.S. visitors. But I guess the big questionis can I still afford a flight or my flights now priced out of my price range to Europe. You know I tell you the best dealsthis summer are to Europe. We're seeing thousand dollar one way business class fares to Europe. And it's also a great time touse those frequent flyer miles. So many of us have them. We're hoarding them because we haven't traveled that much. So they'reuse them now especially because you can cancel your frequent flier miles tickets and get them all back in or your taxes andfees back which is much better than getting a voucher if you pay for executive interest. I mean you mentioned business classthere. Where are we in terms of the return of the business customer. We've heard that those are the big ticket items butthat is nowhere coming back from the corporate side. Is this all leisure still at this moment.It's mostly leisure travel although every major CEO of an airline that I've talked to says that business travelers comingback much quicker than they anticipated. As we know the big banks are going to be calling people back to the office usuallyafter Labor Day and business travel is going to come back in a different form. I know at my company we're not going to be doingsenseless meetings that we could do a resume. But we're going to have longer more impactful team building meetings at resorts. SoI think it's going to be it's going to come back a lot quicker than we thought but it's going to look different that Monday toThursday grind might change a little bit. Yeah. You know it's interesting you bring that up. I was actually speaking with theCEO of Marriott International yesterday as well as the CEO of Trip AECOM. And they talked about this idea of sort of I guesshybrid type travel where you're going to see much more of a blend between that leisure and business customer here. How doesthat sort of change at all. I guess the way that some of the airlines and the hotels are sort of price their offerings and Iguess sort of adjust their offerings to deal with those types of customers. Yeah. You know their first complaints are full thesedays. There's still you know upgrading people into first class. You know the business class total fares are down. I think we'regoing to see a return to profitability are not stemming the losses this quarter for most of the airlines but they're notthose big ticket fares that 10000 our business class fares to Shanghai. Right. Yeah. So definitely the airlines are lookingfor more ways to raise revenue. A key way they did that during the pandemic was selling billions of dollars worth of frequentflyer miles to the credit card companies. And what we're seeing is huge offers for consumers in the credit card market. You knowwe're looking at a hundred thousand mile offers to get a single credit card. There's seven different cards offering that. So Ithink we're seeing a shift in the way they're accounting for the revenue. But making it up through program partnerships is a keyway to do that. Do you think we'll get back to a stage anytime soon where we will see some of those offers are dangled a littlebit more out there. I mean I hear a lot about cost issues with a lot of these companies are obviously having to pay a little bitmore for workers here. And there's this idea here that in order to protect their margins that means they can't offer the sametype of discounts that they did in the past. Absolutely. We're going to see more ancillary fees even though the airlines didyou know get rid of change fees over the. Endemic we already see them start to roll that back. Right now most airlines now won'tgive you that free change if you book basic economy which is what most leisure travelers are booking that cheapest fare.We've also seen some bogus fees from hotels for service fees cleaning fees. And certainly in the car rental space we'reseeing exorbitant rates and fees. So travel prices are creeping up. You know this summer is not the summer of forty dollar faresacross the country like we saw a year ago. So yeah I think the airlines are very smart at coming up with ways to bring in thatancillary revenue. Quickly here Brian where's the hot spot to go this summer.I mean we're still looking domestic Key West Miami why. It's through the roof. You know so many people just want to travel.And even though Europe is opening I'm excited to go next month. It's been really confusing to figure out what the rules are. EUrules vs. individual country rules. Certain countries will release information on Facebook and it's you know likely at thepoints guy we break this all down for our readers but the average consumer is still way too confusing to go abroad. So andwe're seeing huge amounts of capacity added to the Caribbean for Q3 actually more than Q3 20 19. So people are headed to thebeach. I need a break. You and me vote the points guy. Brian Kelly thank you so much for joining us from Maine. What do wehave to do to convince us to take that. What is what is Tom. Call it the surveillance jet stream down to Key West. Might havecalled Bloomberg Markets. I took the Sikorsky and right now it's right there on the roof right here over on Lexington Avenue. Weneed to build strength. We need something wheels. We'll talk to Mike and see if he can set that up for us. Melissa I'll check inhere on the mark. It's going to be we got a lot. I mean believe it or not you and I we have to work for the rest of the day hereall together here. And we're going to have a lot to talk about here. Gilligan S&P futures right now 41 84 Taylor. And I thinkmore importantly when you talk about some of those comments that we got out of Buller today and the idea we're gonna add somemore Fed commentary later today and through next week you wonder what the reassessment is going to be particularly when you lookat a 10 year yield 150 right now a little bit higher than where we were just less an hour ago. Talk about the big move downwardin yield on the 30 year yesterday one point right down 16 basis points to 2 0 5 or so. And starting to get a lift back up afterthose comments from Bullard. That of course he was the 2022 dot. He of course is looking at a hotter housing market some of thetapering of those mortgage backed securities saying that the taper discussion is officially open. And then of course we getcommunists now on each on the 30 year remain at a 2 0 9. But the equity markets are not unchanged. This has been funTaylor I guess for all for all of our Bloomberg radio and TV listeners and watchers who are wondering who the heck we areRomaine Bostick and Taylor Riggs don't worry Tom Keene. We'll be back as well. Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz. This isBloomberg Surveillance Taylor. Oh this is. But but but stay tuned because we have two new shows coming up. We've found powerDr. Albert Burleigh who's the Pfizer chairman and the CEO and then of course Bloomberg Markets the clothes from Maine. I hearthat show's really good. I love that show. 