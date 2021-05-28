Reliance on Fossil Fuels Will Last 10-15 Years: Citi's Morse

00:00

Not in the headlines it's not above the fold in The New YorkTimes or The Washington Post but it is China ascendant. We see a you one making a jump condition to you one strength. Does itsignal finally a commodity boom. Well there is a commodity boom I don't know whether that'ssignaling it. I think what's really signaling it is getting out of a recession. We're having the most remarkable recoveryfollowing the most remarkable recession given the pandemic and all recoveries. Commodity intensive and the demand side and thisone is especially so given the depths to which demand had fallen last year. Tell me the inventory rebuild that's out there rightnow. It's always a mystery in China but they loaded up. What's the dynamic of inventory of copper iron and the rest of it inChina right now. Injuries are really low. Whether you look at iron ore or steelor copper or aluminum inventories are really really low. And the question is how low can they stay and for how long. And it lookslike they will stay low for a long time. We look at the scrap market for steel the scrap market for copper and there there atrecord levels. So that's an indication that the inventory of things that go into those products is just not available. Takinga step back and just to sort of dovetail both of Tom's questions together there is a question of how much pricing power Chinastill has over the commodities complex. Goldman Sachs coming out and saying if they've lost that power especially as developedmarkets the U.S. Europe engage in infrastructure spending. Do you agree.Yes I do agree. And we've seen it in the Chinese effort to tamp down on speculation. They announced they're going to damp downon speculation. They announced that they're going to tamp down on volatility. Prices go down. But then the real inventorysituation the real supply demand balance picks up. So China's looking for lower cost lower priced commodities and they don'thave the power to do that. There's also a question of whether you can have a commodity supercycle as many people have beencalling this without the participation of oil. And could you have the participation of oil if you have such pushback byinvestors and likes of Exxon and Shell. I'm becoming a greener operation on adapting to a world trying to fight fight climatechange. What's your view on the outlook for oil. Given that backdrop. Well first of all I agree with the view that you can'thave a supercycle without oil being part of it. And all the super cycles we've seen have had massive disruptions in oilsupply is the real kicker. And the reason that is important is that all commodities are energy intensive to a dramatic degreewhether you look at eggs or metals and you pick a commodity and it's going to be energy intensive. Aluminum is particularlyenergy intensive. But then we look at the horizon and there are two things that are fighting each other. One is demand is notgrowing the way it used to grow. Yes we're in a race. We're in a recovery. And that's a very robust short term phenomenon. But welook at to 2030 and the big debate is how far away from the historical growth level in demand how far down is it going tobe. And then we look at the supply side both medium and longer term. We have we have OPEC countries Saudi Arabia and the UAE inparticular that are doing what they're increasing their production capacity. We have Iran off the market teetering maybeat the at the at the cusp of an agreement with the United States. They have one point eight million barrels a day of oiloff line. That's coming back at some point between now and a year and a half from now. And then we have oil oil everywhere.And the pricing is lower because of the technological revolution that took place with the last supercycle. So I wouldn't say thatthis is going to be a write off of oil. It depends on who hasn't where it is. And no matter where you find it it's going to befairly easy to produce. So it may not be a write off of oil here. But to Lisa's point that she was making in her question aswell with regards to the pressure that is now on a lot of these fossil fuel companies the idea that they should be pivoting moreto renewable energy in some way or at least kind of hedging their bets with regards to the outlook for oil demand is it alittle premature now for these companies for those companies that have traditionally sort of relied on fossil fuels and madetheir profits off of fossil fuels to make that pivot. Well it's not it's not premature to make the pivot todecarbonise. How that decarbonisation works is another matter. But we we have a massive amount of capital going into carboncapture and sequestration decarbonising what's needed in fossil fuels are needed. It is a it is it is a you know it's wishfulthinking to think that the world is going to grow power generation that's non incorruptible based on renewables. That'snot going to happen in the next 10 or 15 years. So we're in a world where we have to live with fossil fuels whether we like itor not. And at the moment the unfortunate part of the way things are pricing is that oil is pricing below its socialcontribution. Definitely with regards to though the push into more renewableforms of energy and particularly all of the talk we have here about even as a part of the commodity boom that we've seen as oflate has been if I'm not mistaken directly tied to that particularly with some of the industrial metals and minerals.Oh undoubtedly the demand for power generation is ubiquitous. You take the three largest economies in the world the EuropeanUnion economy the US and China. They're all moving toward that that evey world in in an accelerating way. And that requiresmore power generation. And what do you need to do that you need batteries and what do you need to make batteries. You need anarray of metals. You need nickel. You need lithium. You need copper now need aluminum. You need cobalt and manganese. So it'sit's a commodity intensive environment particularly metal. And. That's right. Yeah. I got one question and this comes off forimportant interview with Andrew Forest the giant of Perth in Western Australia on green hydrogen. He's got more money thanGod. He's putting it in the green hydrogen. And we're going to crack ammonia and come up with a free launch here. Do you buy asa carbon guy the future of green hydrogen or is it a myth. Oh no it's by no means a myth. The question is how quickly will we seethe cost structure coming down. There are two major cost structures there. One is the cost of renewables. They are goingdown. Yes we're seeing. What about I don't like but the electric risers the other one andthe big thing that we're waiting for is economies of scale. Where we're seeing electrolytes is really made by the not quitemind power companies but we haven't seen the build out of the economies of scale that are required. And that's going to bethere. And then the question is going to be location location location where is it going to be. The combination ofelectrolytes the availability and non interrupted will when not uninterrupted will solar. And Australia's very well positionedon the renewables side.