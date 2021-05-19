Bitwise CIO Calls Bitcoin an 'Escape Valve for Inflation'

00:00

On days like today is Bitcoin to diversify or is it negativecorrelation is it a store of value. Is it a payment system. How do you view cryptos on days like today. It's a volatile assetfor sure. I think you need to pan back a little bit from volatile days like today. Look volatility has been part of thecrypto asset market since its inception. It hasn't gone away on risk off days. You see risk sensitive assets like Bitcoin selloff. But if you pan back even a little bit right even after today's pullback Bitcoin is still up 300 percent for thetrailing 12 months. So it is an emerging store of value. It's not a mature store of value like gold. So it's not lowvolatility but is emerging store value. I still think it's playing the role of being an escape valve for inflation forinvestors. And nothing about today has changed that for me. But if it really is starting to go mainstream if we're seeinginstitutional investors start to embrace crypto shouldn't we not be seeing volatility like this anymore. I think it'sdiminishing. I think it's diminishing. So I noted it. Days like today are shocking. And certainly there is a retail deleveragingtoday that drove much of the pullback. But the rebound that you saw throughout that business day was institutions stepping backin. So I actually think that the trend that you mentioned is exactly why we rebounded so strongly. Strong holders like Kathyand other institutions moving in to take advantage of the overreaction from the retail side of the equation. So I thinkit's on path to being an institutional store of value assets and today actually strengthens my confidence about that. Yeah I'mglad you bring that up Matt. I'm sure the data once we get it will probably back you up on that. I do want to ask you aboutregulation because there was actually a hearing going on down in Washington today with a controller other currencies somethingthat got overshadowed by today's events. I'm talking about potential rules that were sort of put on the table by theprevious acting commissioner there. I am curious as to when you look at the need for stability or at least the desire forstability is the answer going to be found in having a more clearer set of regulations or really any set of regulations herejust sort of made to rein in that volatility. One hundred percent. I'm glad you bring that up. Actually a lot of the bullmarket over the last three years in crypto has been driven by increased regulation. People don't expect this but regulation isgood for crypto because it allows institutional investors to feel comfortable coming into the market. That ICC statement doesthrow a little bit of uncertainty into the mix because they're reviewing previous regulations that were positive for crypto.That was the one piece of fundamental news that crypto investors need to look at carefully. But our long term pathway is towardsclearer regulation and that's going to make it more comfortable for more institutions to come in. And that should beconstructive for crypto. That's what we've seen for the past three years. And I think that trend is going to be with us forthe next three years as well. Matt do you look at secondary facts of Coinbase micro strategy maybe Tesla to some extent. Ifthis type of volatility is good does Coinbase benefit from this volatility or do companies like MicroStrategy holding this ontheir balance sheet maybe rethink. I think you see cut. You're going to see companies like MicroStrategy perhaps increasingtheir allocations to Bitcoin. There on the institutional side of the spectrum. But see this as a five or 10 year play not theretail investors who were caught up that maybe a little bit of excess hype. Coinbase is a great example. We've been looking atcrypto equities a lot. We just launched a crypto equity ETF. Coinbase is a unique company that benefits when the market'sgoing up but also when it's volatile. A lot of trading activity high revenue generation et cetera. So crypto equities can be aninteresting play at times like this. Some of them can benefit a little bit from volatility in the market. Matt I want to ask youa little bit more conceptual question about how we think of crypto and really how it came to be. It really was tied to thisidea of sort of a devaluation of fiat currencies the devaluation in the trust in the current financial system and moreimportantly in monetary policy makers here. If we get to a stage where monetary policy actually normalizes which a lot of peopleare now starting to talk about and maybe fiscal policy actually normalizes does that actually take some of the appeal away fromsomething like Bitcoin and some of the other cryptos. I think Bitcoin specifically it may write one of the reasonsinstitutions are moving into crypto is because they're concerned about monetary policy. They're concerned about inflation. Idon't think a few minor comments from the Fed is enough to put the inflation genie back in the bottle. But if we saw a realdiminution of that concern it could take some investors away from bitcoin. Other crypto currencies like a theorem are beingused for entirely different use cases right. Decentralized finance programmable money. And I think you'd see those beunaffected by a diminution of inflationary concerns. But absolutely if people stop worrying about inflation interest inbitcoin could go down. If they worry about it more interest in bitcoin could go up. I'm still biased on. That side of theequation. But it's an important thing to follow.