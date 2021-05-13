Outperform and Target Price of HK$359 for Alibaba: Macquarie

00:00

Why are you optimistic. Is there a sense that the regulatoryoverhang or risk perhaps is getting close to bottoming out. How do you think. Yes I do. The regulatory concerns aredefinitely in the stock price. The punitive measures that have taken place I think are behind us. At the end of the day we'relooking for a fact. A lot of them are priced in and the market isn't really giving only about a lot of credit for the abilityto continue to grow. So in it's sense relative positioning with a lot of the risk factors inbeing fully appreciate at the structure. What about actual sales growth. What are you expectingparticularly as China may be on the stay at home consumption trends and we look ahead to whether that consumption puzzlepiece is going to fit into the recovery. So recall that last March quarter we had some headwinds fromCoke it impacts so looking at just the headline numbers isn't going to be as meaningful. I think investors are going to lookpast some of the distortions coming through now on an adjusted basis. We think this quarter this March quarter they're probablygoing to be coming in at GMV growth. It looks like about 90 percent. So let's just call that 20 percent growth. If Obama cancontinue to grow into the upcoming fiscal year about 20 percent we think the stock will do fine. I think in general right nowthe market is concerned that we decelerating to 10 15 percent type of growth continue to lose a lot of market share to thecompetitors. But again we think the underlying growth trend looks more like a 20 percent ish level and we could just provethat we can do that. And I think that this stuff will probably come back.And John how is only Obama doing in monetizing some of their newer businesses.I think comprehensively I would say the past periods have been made more testing a water type environment. I think into thenext year or two is still going to be mostly trying to wrap up your services. Now recall they have a new initiative like TypeDeals which is aimed at lower tier city consumers as well as direct to consumertype of product. It's one of the fastest growing apps in the second half of last year. So that's impressive how they monetizethat. No they're still at about 100 million active users. They still a ways to go to reach to 300 million before they start tomonetize it. But I think what the market will focus on is the fact that we can grow those users substantially. Then we'll havethe visibility and the path to monetization thereafter. So it's still going to be a multi-year extractor here. And I thinkthat's the traction Obama that we still have from despite the size that we still have many years to continue to grow. Shouldwe also continue to expect more costs when it comes to them trying to compete with in your businesses like I may Taiwan or Ican do it all. And J.B. dot.com. Absolutely. At the end of the day we're looking for somethingthat caught businesses on an organic level. About 20 percent then the earnings growth that I think the market's anticipatingnow is single digit or virtually zero. So the gap there is really that margin compression and that's coming from theinvestment. And that may persist. Now that is the reason why we do think there's been a mismatch in earnings expectations andthat comes as a company's business cycle and the stocks are penalized for that. And that will have to continue for the timebeing. But there is a point here that the company is on the still early steps of digital transforming things likeagriculture and China. And then we'll see that progress comes through.And they were penalized for that 2017 deal in time. Reese how this now concerns that other deals out alumni as well as racehow might come under scrutiny as well. Would there be a meaningful I guess impact on where you think that stock priceshould be at if they were forced ultimately as a worst case scenario to unwind a lot of these investments that they've made.You must point specific topics on regulations. I would say the issues surrounding those kinds of acquisitions have more to dowith it. Have they improperly disclosed deals in the past. I think those acts less punitive measures for the company. I thinkthe bigger one has been anti-competitive behaviour. I think we've all seen the fines for that and that will be recognizedthis quarter and we move on beyond it. But honestly I think the more important thing the big thing that I think is beingunderappreciated here is if you think about regulation in general online economies are becoming bigger and bigger acrossthe world in the Western world. Where we're looking at how this fake news or get into media and how do we deal with it. We'retalking about monopolistic behavior and in search. We're talking about how do we tax these companies properly acrossjurisdictions. All of these issues every every government is grappling with China included. What we have here is that theChinese government has stepped forward and in trying to put certain measures andincentives in place those punitive once again I think been are being dealt with the real opportunities for the Chinesecompanies to really set the standard. OK. How do we deal with gig economy employees. Do we treat them with good socialwelfare. How do we do with content integrity to do with fake news and all these all these measures. And if they can help setthat standard you know this will be a global leading standard. This is something that flexing to sustainability even into ESGscores and somewhere down the road. And these kind of issues that are being brought up by the Chinese regulators now I thinkthat again the companies have a real opportunity to deal with it and perhapsyou know BP forward in adopting to I guess the world with a lead sustainability efforts.It's not just regulatory overhang when it comes to these big Chinese companies right. It's also just a broader broaderpolitical risk. We saw that with meat one this week that they lost what 26 billion of their share price in just two daysbecause of this poem that was posted by the CEO. So is that really something you know a risk that you have to associate withthese companies if you are investing in China. And as I highlighted earlier these are developments that arehappening because these businesses are become bigger. And as you grow you do have to deal with more societal or socialdevelopments. And as I alluded to earlier how do we treat taxi hailing drivers. Are they subcontractors. Are theemployees. What kind of a welfare do we give to them. All these issues are popping up because they are becoming bigger and theywill need to address them. And again that the equitable treatment of the entire supply chain and value chain issomething that needs to be taken into consideration not just from a car for everybody. And again I think the emphasis thereis that the market may focus on the immediacy of the earnings impact that might happen this year because it's different fromwhat we thought it would be. But the bigger the greater opportunity here is that we deal with it properly and thateverybody in the value chain is better off for it. And that leads to sustainable growth for everybody. And I think as longas we have that and we're in a good position.