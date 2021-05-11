Goldman's Hatzius Sees Inflation Rising Temporarily

00:00

There are hallmarks through this pandemic that you remember andone of us was in the depths when it was really ugly out there with young Hatzius of Goldman Sachs as he appeared tireless fromthe Goldman Sachs offices really. I think the first economists to get back and in honor of Dr. Hatzius I go tireless for thisgood conversation. Yeah. And I want to talk about where we go from the jobs report from inflation tomorrow where we go fromretail sales on Friday. How do you assume you will readjust or in the way that you will recalibrate your GDP forecasts.While we have recalibrated to some degree the pattern of job growth Friday was far below expectations obviously. And there Ithink there is a good argument that it's just hard to see these really high seasonally adjusted numbers in the months of theyear when the seasonal ISE are looking for big increases. There's a lot of seasonal hiring at this time of the year. Ithink it's quite plausible that employers may be prioritized post pandemic hiring over seasonal hiring to some degree. Thatthen shows up as weaker numbers. That's still going to be with us. I think for the next couple of months. But the flip sideshould be stronger jobs growth numbers than we thought. Later in the year. So I'm on payrolls. I think some adjustment waswarranted on GDP. We haven't made any changes. We still think Q2 is going to be probably the peak growth rate for a little overkind of half percent. So it's a very rapid pace of growth in Q2 but then I think it does probably slow down somewhat after that.How do we adapt to adjust curry commodity boom. Dr. Curry has been way out front. I'm talking about the inertial force ofmetal prices and others as well. How do you adjust your GDP if you will to what Currie talks about.Well I think it's not clear that it has a major impact on on GDP. I mean I think there are there are positives and negativesfrom changes in commodity demand supplies in some areas as positive in other areas negative. Clearly it is a reason toexpect much higher inflation numbers in the short term. And that's particularly true for a headline. But it's true to somedegree for core as well. And I think over the next couple of months we will see significantly stronger inflation two and ahalf percent for core P.S. maybe two point seven percent in May for core CPI. And I do think that that is probably one of thereasons why why the markets are having a difficult time at the moment. We've had some weaker numbers on payrolls. At the sametime the highest inflation numbers are just ahead of us. I do think though that ultimately it's going to be more temporary. Alot of the drivers of inflation not just the commodity numbers but also things like the basic facts and some of the impact ofreopening on service prices. A lot of that is pretty short. Drum doesn't really tell you a lot about inflation in 2022 when wethink we'll probably be back to about 2 percent for our core PSC. Yeah. And just in the meantime this was the take from MikeWilson over at Morgan Stanley who said disappointing employment report from Friday suggest labor availability may be a gatingfactor on the speed of reopening. What's your reaction to that. I think there's probably something to that. I mean I do thinkthat there are some signs that that labor supply is more constrained not only the weaker jobs number but also pretty highwage numbers especially in Friday's report high vacancies relatively high quit rates. And actually I do think that forexample the three hundred dollar per week extra top up unemployment benefit probably is an issue in some areasespecially low paid industries. However it is fairly temporary because it's scheduled to expire in September. If this was stillgoing to be on the books for a year or two then I think it'd be a much bigger concern. But it will it will diminish as well.Other reasons for more constrained labor supply namely fear of the pandemic and the fact that schools in many places are stillnot open. So all of these things I think are going to get better. A few months down the road. So clearly on you don'tthink that the supply these size issues in the labor market need to be addressed with high prices high wages.Well I think that they might have some some of that impact in the short term. My point it's just that especially if I look atthis as a policymaker I'm going to care more about the medium term. You know what does this tell us for example aboutinflation in 2022 23 et cetera. And I think their significance is really more limited.Jonas seems to be a mystery on pricing power as revenue on the corporate statement as unit dynamics and price dynamics. I knowit's a study from ages ago. Maybe you're going to do a Friday note on it. But are we going to see pricing power fromcorporations. Well I think to some degree you know we are seeing it in theP.C. and CPI numbers. There are some some increases. I mean clearly in the service sector if you are an airline you have nopricing power. A few months ago you clearly have more pricing power. No. And I think that's that's not yet really showing upin the numbers. Only to a small degree. So we'll see more of that. But so I do think increases in price in a number of areasare going to correspond to more pricing power. The question is just is it a short term issue or a long term issue. And again Ithink you know I look at the path from Bill Dudley to young heart CEOsand of course the former chief economist for your shop writing a wonderful essay for us. And he really talks about the inertialforce once rates get going. I don't want you to compete with Bill Dudley but I'm curious what you think about the momentum ofrates moving higher once they finally move. Well as as often. And of course Bill has been a great manager asoften. I basically agree with the idea that this is going to be a later but probably somewhat steeper tightening cycle. We don'thave any hikes in our forecast until early 2000 and 24. Despite an optimistic view on growth. But we do think that once theythey get going. Maybe it's going to be slow at first. But but ultimately we'll see probably more rate hikes than what'scurrently priced in its article. Bill points out correctly that the that the market currently is priced for a terminal fundsrate of about 2 percent. And I do agree that it's that that the actual level is likely to be quite a bit higher. The Fed sayingtwo and a half percent for the longer term funds rate. And if they wait for a long time because they really want to be surethat the labor markets are full employment and inflation is going to be above 2 percent then probably they're going to haveto go above two and a half percent in the in the end. What's quite a bit young quite a bit higher. Dudley says 4.5 percent isa peak. Not out of the question. Was quite a bit higher for you. Well so I would say more than what markets are pricing I think 3percent would be a little bit above the 50 basis points above the Fed's current estimate of the longer term funds rate. Couldit be in the low to mid 3s. I think that's I think that's possible. I meanit's hard to have habits have a strong view on something that cause a number of years away. But I do think it will be abovewhat Mark. I'm just wondering you how we tolerate that in an economy we've just found it's a ton of debt too. How would wetolerate a rate of Fed funds of three maybe Four Corners Bill. I think it depends on what else is going on in the economy andif there is a strong bid for example from from governments still running larger deficits than in the pre pandemic period. I thinkthat would mean that the government is basically demanding more savings. The private sector then has to do with supply thatsavings and that may require somewhat higher rates than what you had in the previous in the previous cycle. I again want toemphasize that a lot of these things are pretty far away. I mean in the in the near term I actually have a more dovish view onfunds rate is going to go then what markets uprising. I think the Fed's going to get started later than what's currently inthe market. But but but I think a lot of things can change on a horizon of three four five years.