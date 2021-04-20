'Bloomberg Technology' Full Show (04/20/2021)

00:00

WE ARE NOW GOING TO MOVE ACROSS TO OUR "BLOOMBERG TECHNOLOGY" TEAM. HERE IS EMILY CHANG. EMILY: WELCOME TO "BLOOMBERG TECHNOLOGY." I'M EMILY CHANG. WE ARE AWAITING THE VERDICT IN THE DEREK CHAUVIN TRIAL. DEREK CHAUVIN WAS AMONG THE FOUR POLICE OFFICERS WHO DETAINED GEORGE FLOYD, RESULTING IN HIS DEATH. CHAUVIN IS THE OFFICER DEATH. WE KNOW THE JURY DELIBERATED FOR 10 HOURS -- 10 HOURS SOUNDS LONG, BUT IN HISTORICAL CONTEXT, NOT NECESSARILY THAT LONG. WE KNOW THAT THE O.J. SIMPSON VERDICT, THAT DELIBERATION TOOK JUST FOUR HOURS. WE ARE ALSO WAITING FOR PRESIDENT BIDEN TO SPEAK. WE HEAR HE WILL BE GETTING -- GIVING REMARKS AS SOON THE VERDICT IS IN, BUT WE ARE STILL WAITING FOR IT. I WANT TO BRING IN MY COLLEAGUE OF BLOOMBERG LAW. THANK YOU FOR JOINING US. WHEN WE HEARD THE VERDICT WAS IN, THERE WAS A SENSE OF RELIEF BUT ALSO THIS SENSE OF DREAD, NOT KNOWING WHAT THE VERDICT WILL BE. REGARDLESS OF WHAT YOU BELIEVE, CERTAINLY, THIS IS AN HISTORIC MOMENT, THAT THE SYSTEM IS ON TRIAL, THAT AMERICA IS ON TRIAL, AND THAT HUMANITY -- IT FEELS LIKE SOMETHING BIG IS AT STAKE. TELL US WHAT WE DO KNOW AT THIS MOMENT. >> WE KNOW DEREK CHAUVIN HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF MURDER, MURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE, MURDER IN THE THIRD DEGREE, AND ONE COUNT OF MANSLAUGHTER IN THE DEATH OF GEORGE FLOYD, AND WE ARE GOING TO FIND OUT IF HE WILL BE CONVICTED OR ACQUITTED. THE CLOSING STATEMENTS WORK YESTERDAY. WE WERE EXPECTING, I THINK, AND LONGER DELIBERATION, BUT THE JURY HAS COME BACK RELATIVELY QUICKLY, AND DURING THE CLOSING ARGUMENTS, WE HEARD A COUPLE OF SPECIAL PROSECUTORS LAY OUT THE CASE. THE CLOSING ARGUMENT WERE DELIVERED FOR THE STATE WHERE THE DA WALKED THROUGH THE EVENTS LIKE WE HAVE SEEN THROUGHOUT THE THREE-WEEK-LONG TRIAL. THEN ERIC NELSON, THE DEFENSE ATTORNEY GOT UP AND TRIED TO SO DOUBT -- TRIED TO SOW DOUBT, ESSENTIALLY. HE THREW A LOT OF THINGS AT THE JURY. HE BROUGHT IN HIS OWN MEDICAL EXAMINER TO SAY THIS WAS NOT A SPECK SEE A BUT WAS A SUDDEN CARDIAC ARRHYTHMIA. IT WAS RELATED NOT JUST TO THE KNEE ON HIS NECK AND BACK BUT TO HEALTH CONDITIONS AND DRUG USE AND EVEN THE CAR EXHAUST FROM THE POLICE VEHICLE THAT HE WAS NEXT TO. HE ALSO SOWED DOUBT ABOUT THE USE OF FORCE, IF IT WAS UNREASONABLE. WE KIND OF SAW THIS BLUE WALL OF SILENCE CRUMBLE. WE SAW THE MINNEAPOLIS POLICE CHIEF COME UP AND SAY THAT WHAT CHAUVIN DID WAS NOT THEIR POLICY AND NOT THEIR TRAINING. WE SAW SEVERAL OTHER POLICE OFFICERS INCLUDING CHAUVIN'S DIRECT SUPERVISOR TESTIFIED TO SIMILAR EFFECT. THE DEFENSE ATTORNEY HAD TO TRY TO COUNTER THAT. HE ALSO WENT INTO THE DISCUSSION OF INTENT AND HOW IT BREAKS INTO THE CHARGES. WE SAW ALL THAT, AND THEN JERRY BLACKWELL, ANOTHER SPECIAL PROSECUTOR WORKING THE CASE PRO BONO FOR THE STATE, GOT UP AND KIND OF SUMMED UP THE STATE'S CASE IN A REBUTTAL AT THE END. WE WILL SEE WHAT THE JURY SAYS, BUT RIGHT NOW, IT IS ALL IN THEIR HANDS. EMILY: THANK YOU FOR WALKING US THROUGH WHAT HAS BEEN SUCH AN EMOTIONAL TRIAL FROM COAST-TO-COAST. WE ARE GETTING HEADLINES FROM THE WHITE HOUSE, PRESIDENT BIDEN SAYING HE IS PRAYING FOR THE RIGHT VERDICT. HEARING WHAT FOLKS ARE SAYING ON SOCIAL MEDIA. THERE SEEMS TO BE THIS GREAT EXPECTATION THAT BECAUSE THE JURY DELIBERATED SO QUICKLY, THAT IT ONLY TOOK 10 HOURS, THAT THIS WILL BE A GUILTY VERDICT ON ALL COUNTS, BUT THAT IS NOT NECESSARILY TRUE, IS IT? ADAM: NO, THAT'S RIGHT. YOU MENTIONED THE O.J. SIMPSON TRIAL EARLIER. HE WAS ACQUITTED AFTER ONLY FOUR HOURS OF DELIBERATION. WE ALL HAVE OUR ASSUMPTIONS ABOUT WHAT IT MEANS, BUT IT IS DIFFICULT TO SAY. IT SOUNDS LIKE THE JUDGE IS IN THE COURTROOM RIGHT NOW ACTUALLY. EMILY: WE ARE ACTUALLY IN THE COURTROOM RIGHT NOW. WE ARE GOING TO TAKE A LISTEN IN. >> ALL RISE FOR THE JURY. MEMBERS OF THE JURY, I UNDERSTAND YOU HAVE A VERDICT. MEMBERS OF THE JURY, I WILL NOW READ THE VERDICT AS IT WILL APPEAR ON THE RECORD OF THE FOUR JUDICIAL DISTRICT. STATE OF MINNESOTA PLAINTIFF VERSUS DEREK MICHAEL CHAUVIN, DEFENDANT. COUNT ONE, WE THE JURY IN THE ABOVE ENTITLED MATTER AS TO COUNT ONE, UNINTENTIONAL SECOND DEGREE MURDER WHILE COMMITTING A FELONY FIND THE DEFENDANT GUILTY. THIS VERDICT AGREED TO THIS 20TH DAY OF APRIL AT 1:44 P.M. SIGNED JURY FOR PERSON, JUROR NUMBER 19. SAME CAPTION, VERDICT COUNT TWO, WE THE JURY IN THE ABOVE ENTITLED MATTER, THIRD-DEGREE MURDER, PERPETRATING AND IMMINENTLY DANGEROUS ACT FIND THE DEFENDANT GUILTY, THIS VERDICT AGREED TO THE 20TH DAY OF APRIL, 2020 ONE, SIGNED BY FOREPERSON, JUROR NUMBER 19. SAME CAPTION, VERDICT COUNT THREE, WE THE JURY IN THE ABOVE ENTITLED MATTER COUNT THREE, SECOND-DEGREE MANSLAUGHTER, CULPABLE NEGLIGENCE CREATING AN UNDUE RISK FIND THE DEFENDANT GUILTY, THE VERDICT AGREED TO THIS 20TH DAY OF APRIL 2021, JURY FOREPERSON 019. JURY, I'M GOING TO ASK YOU INDIVIDUALLY IF THESE ARE YOUR TRUE AND CORRECT VERDICT. JUROR NUMBER TWO, ARE THESE YOUR TRUE AND CORRECT VERDICT? >> YES. JUROR NUMBER NINE, ARE THESE YOUR TRUE AND CORRECT VERDICT? >> YES. >> JUROR NUMBER 27, ARE THESE YOUR TRUE AND CORRECT VERDICT? >> YES. >> JUROR NUMBER 44, ARE THESE YOUR TRUE AND CORRECT VERDICT? >> YES. >> JUROR NUMBER 52, ARE THESE YOUR TRUE AND CORRECT VERDICT? >> YES. >> JUROR NUMBER 55, ARE THESE YOUR TRUE AND CORRECT VERDICT? >> YES. >> JUROR NUMBER 59, ARE THESE YOUR TRUE AND CORRECT VERDICTS? >> YES. >> JUROR NUMBER 89, ARE THESE YOUR TRUE AND CORRECT VERDICTS? >> YES. >> JUROR NUMBER 91, ARE THESE YOUR TRUE AND CORRECT VERDICTS? >> YES. >> JUROR NUMBER 92, ARE THESE YOUR TRUE AND CORRECT VERDICTS? >> YES. >> I FIND THAT THE RULINGS AS RED REFLECTOR WILL OF THE JURY. I HAVE TO THANK THE PEOPLE OF MINNESOTA FOR NOT ONLY JURY SERVICE BUT HEAVY DUTY JURY SERVICE. WHAT I'M GOING TO ASK YOU TO DO NOW IS FOLLOW THE DEBBIE BACK INTO YOUR ROOM AND I WILL JOIN YOU IN A FEW MINUTES TO ANSWER QUESTIONS AND TO ADVISE YOU FURTHER. ALL RISE FOR THE JURY. WITH THE GUILTY VERDICTS RETURNED, WE WILL HAVE -- BLAKELY, YOU MAY FILE A WRITTEN ARGUMENT AS TO BLAKELY FACTORS. THE COURT WILL ISSUE FACTOR -- THE COURT WILL ISSUE FINDINGS IN ONE WEEK. WE WILL ALSO HAVE A BRIEFING SIX WEEKS FROM NOW AND THEN EIGHT WEEKS FROM NOW, WE WILL HAVE SENTENCING. WE WILL GET YOU THE EXACT DATES IN SCHEDULING ORDER. IS THERE A MOTION ON BEHALF OF THE STATE? >> WE MOVED TO HAVE THE COURT REVOKE THE DEFENDANT'S BAIL AND REMAND HIM INTO CUSTODY. >> BAIL IS REVOKED. BOND IS DISCHARGE. THE DEFENDANT IS REMANDED INTO THE CUSTODY OF THE SHERIFF. ANYTHING FURTHER? ALL RIGHT, THANK YOU. EMILY: FORMER MINNEAPOLIS POLICE OFFICER DEREK CHAUVIN FOUND GUILTY ON ALL THREE COUNTS. GUILTY OF SECOND-DEGREE MURDER. GUILTY OF THIRD-DEGREE MURDER. GUILTY OF MANSLAUGHTER. ON THE RIGHT, THERE YOU SAW CHAUVIN BEING WALKED OUT OF THE COURTROOM. ON THE LEFT, YOU SAW GEORGE FLOYD'S FAMILY CELEBRATING, AND EMOTIONAL CELEBRATION. SUPPORTERS ON THE STREET BREAKING OUT INTO A VERY -- EVEN JUST WATCHING IT, MY HEART IS POUNDING. I WANT TO BRING IN MY BLOOMBERG COLLEAGUE, DAVID WESTIN. YOU HAVE COVERED MANY OF THESE TRIALS OVER YOUR CAREER, AND MANY TRIALS WHERE THE VERDICT WASN'T DIFFERENT. I’'M CURIOUS WHAT YOU ARE FEELING RIGHT NOW, WHAT YOUR REACTION TO THIS IS. DAVID: IF THE NATION WANTED A CLEAR ANSWER, THEY GOT A CLEAR ANSWER. THE JURY WAS NOT OUT VERY LONG AT ALL, IN MY JUDGMENT, 20 FOUR HOURS MORE OR LESS, AND IT WAS GUILTY RIGHT ACROSS THE BOARD ON ALL THREE CHARGES. SOMETIMES JURORS COMPROMISE AN TRADE-OFF, MAYBE WE WILL HOLD HIM ON SOME AND ACQUIT HIM ON OTHERS. THIS JURY WAS EMPHATIC. IF WE WANTED A CLEAR ANSWER, WE GOT A CLEAR ANSWER. SENTENCING WILL BE IN EIGHT WEEKS, BUT HE IS MOVING RIGHT ALONG. EMILY: WE ARE WAITING ON PRESIDENT BIDEN TO MAKE A STATEMENT FROM THE WHITE HOUSE. HE HAD SAID HE WOULD MAKE SOME REMARKS AFTER THE VERDICT CAME IN. OBVIOUSLY, IT FELT LIKE NOT JUST THE SYSTEM ON TRIAL BUT OUR COUNTRY ON TRIAL, AND A MUCH BROADER STATEMENT ABOUT HOW AMERICA VALUES BLACK LIVES. WHAT DO YOU EXPECT TO HEAR FROM THE PRESIDENT? WHAT DO YOU THINK THE PRESIDENT NEEDS TO SAY IN THIS MOMENT? OBVIOUSLY, THERE ARE PLENTY OF FOLKS THAT THIS IS THE VERDICT THEY WANTED TO SEE AND MANY WHO WILL THINK THAT THIS IS UNJUST. DAVID: THE PRESIDENT HAS A SPECIAL BOND WITH THE BLACK COMMUNITY ACROSS THE COUNTRY. WE TALKED WITH TIM CLYBURN, AN AFRICAN-AMERICAN CONGRESSMAN, ON THE BALANCE OF POWER. THE BLACK COMMUNITY NOW WILL BE LOOKING TO HIM TO DELIVER -- I HAVE TO SAY, THOUGH, IF WE GO BACK ON THE HISTORY -- AND OF COURSE, IT IS TOO LONG A HISTORY -- OF POLICE OFFICERS ACCOSTING AND KILLING BLACK PEOPLE, YOU WOULD HAVE TO LOOK LONG AND HARD TO FIND CONVICTIONS. THE QUESTION IS WHAT DO WE DO NOW? THIS IS ONE JUDGMENT. A LOT OF PEOPLE WILL FIND THIS JUDGE. YOU HEARD PRESIDENT BIDEN SAY THIS IS AN OVERWHELMING CASE AFTER THE JURY WAS SEQUESTERED. BUT THE QUESTION IS THAT'S ONE CASE. HOW DO WE MAKE SURE THERE'S NOT ANOTHER GEORGE FLOYD A WEEK FROM NOW, A MONTH FROM NOW, A YEAR FROM NOW? THAT IS A MUCH BIGGER CHALLENGE. EMILY: ABSOLUTELY. I'M THINKING BACK TO RODNEY KING, THINK BACK TO O.J. SIMPSON. THAT WAS ONLY A FOUR-HOUR DECISION. I REMEMBER AS A LITTLE GIRL, MY MOM PULLING UP TO THE SIDE OF THE ROAD IS THAT VERDICT WAS READ. THIS IS NOT THE END OF SOMETHING. THIS IS THE BEGINNING, ISN'T IT? AT LEAST A JURY CALLING FOR CHANGE. DAVID: THE QUESTION IS -- WHERE DOES THAT CHANGE COME FROM? VARIOUS STATES ARE TAKING A LOOK AT CHANGING THEIR STATUTES REGULATING POLICE. WE HAVE A FEDERAL STATUTE THAT HAS BEEN PROPOSED IN CONGRESS CALLED THE GEORGE FLOYD JUSTICE IN POLICING ACT. WILL THIS ADD INTEREST TO HAVE MORE FEDERALIZATION OF WHAT HAS BEEN A STATE AND LOCAL ISSUE ABOUT HOW YOU CONTROL THE POLICE? I DON'T HAVE THE ANSWER TO THAT, BUT I KNOW A LOT OF COUNTRIES WILL BE LOOKING TO THE PRESIDENT NOW TO SEE WHERE YOU LEAD US NOW. A LOT OF COMMUNITIES ARE FEELING LIKE THEY NEED THEIR POLICE. THE PRESIDENT AVOIDED THE DEFUND THE POLICE MOVEMENT. HE'S GOT TO REALLY STRIKE THE RIGHT BALANCE BETWEEN MAKING SURE THIS DOESN'T HAPPEN AGAIN AND AT THE SAME TIME, MAKING SURE THAT OUR POLICE CAN DO THEIR JOB. EMILY: AGAIN, WE ARE STILL STANDING -- WE ARE STILL STANDING BY FOR PRESIDENT BIDEN TO MAKE HIS REMARKS. I WANT TO BRING OUR BLOOMBERG LOCK COLLEAGUE WHO HAS BEEN FOLLOWING -- OUR BLOOMBERG LAW COLLEAGUE WHO HAS BEEN FOLLOWING EVERY STEP OF THIS TRIAL. WE SAW CHAUVIN WALK OUT OF THE COURTROOM. WHAT IS NEXT FOR HIM? ADAM: HE IS GOING TO JAIL. HIS BAIL WAS REVOKED AND HE IS NOW IN THE CUSTODY OF THE HENDERSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT. IN EIGHT WEEKS, HE WILL FACE SENTENCING. WE HEARD -- WE HEARD JUDGE CAHILL TALK ABOUT BLAKELY FACTORS. THE STATE WILL PUT A MOTION IN TWO ESSENTIALLY ENHANCE CHAUVIN 'S SENTENCE FOR BEING IN AGGRAVATED VIOLATION OF THE LAW, SO THEY WILL BE LOOKING TO ADD YEARS ONTO HIS JAIL SENTENCE, AND WE WILL HEAR JUDGE CAHILL IN EIGHT WEEKS DECIDE WHAT CHAUVIN 'S FATE WILL BE AS TO HOW MUCH TIME HE WILL SPEND BEHIND BARS. CHAUVIN WAIVED HIS RIGHT TO LET A JURY DECIDE THAT YESTERDAY AT THE END OF CLOSING ARGUMENTS, SO IT WILL BE UP TO JUDGE PETER CAHILL TO MAKE THAT DECISION. EMILY: ADAM TAYLOR, OUR COLLEAGUE AT BLOOMBERG LAW. I WANT TO BRING BACK DAVID WESTIN. WE KNOW POLICE DEPARTMENT'S ACROSS THE COUNTRY HAVE BEEN PREPARING FOR THIS MOMENT -- POLICE DEPARTMENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY HAVE BEEN PREPARING FOR THIS MOMENT, POTENTIAL PROTESTS, POTENTIAL STRONG SHOWS OF EMOTION IN THE COMMUNITY. I WONDER WITH THIS VERDICT, WHAT HAPPENS? HOW DOES AMERICA REACT? DAVID: WE SHALL SEE SOON, THAT'S FOR SURE. I'M RELUCTANT TO MAKE PREDICTIONS, ALTHOUGH I MUST SAY, I WOULD NORMALLY EXPECT IF THE VERDICT HAD GONE THE OTHER WAY, I THINK ALL OF THOSE SECURITY FORCES WOULD BE ON HIGHER ALERT. I AM HOPEFUL THAT THIS MAY QUIET THINGS DOWN JUST A LITTLE BIT. THERE IS GOING TO BE A SENTENCING, THERE MAY BE AGGRAVATED CIRCUMSTANCES, AND THERE ALSO MAY BE A MOTION TO DISMISS, AND A POSSIBLE APPEAL. WE HEARD YESTERDAY IN REFERENCE TO MAXINE WATERS' REMARKS THAT COULD BE A BASIS FOR APPEAL, AND THIS IS NOT JUST OVER YET. EMILY: ABSOLUTELY. WE ARE LOOKING AT FOLKS ON THE STREETS OF MINNEAPOLIS NOW KNOWING THE ANSWER OF THE JURY, AND OF COURSE, WE ARE ALL WONDERING WHAT IS NEXT? WHAT IS NEXT FOR DEREK CHAUVIN? WHAT IS NEXT FOR THE NATION? HOW DOES A COUNTRY HEAL AFTER THIS? ALL OF US AT HOME IN THE MIDDLE OF THIS PANDEMIC WATCHING WHAT HAPPENED TO GEORGE FLOYD COULD NOT EVEN LEAVE OUR HOMES TO TALK ABOUT IT, AND IT KICKED OFF THE REEMERGENCE OF THIS BLACK LIVES MATTER MOVEMENT ACROSS THE COUNTRY WHERE WE HEARD FROM NOT JUST FOLKS ON THE STREET BUT BOARDROOMS, FOLKS IN THE C-SUITE MAKING STATEMENTS, MAKING PROMISES, PROMISING TO DO THINGS DIFFERENTLY, AND I WONDER HOW MUCH THIS TRIAL, THIS STORY IN PARTICULAR WILL REALLY CHANGE THIS NATION IN THE CONTEXT OF WHAT WE HAVE ALL BEEN GOING THROUGH, ESPECIALLY IN THE LAST YEAR IN LOCKDOWN. DAVID: WE CAN CERTAINLY HOPE FOR CHANGE. AS I SAY, IN THE PAST WE THOUGHT THERE WOULD BE CHANGE AND WE DID NOT GET IT. I ALSO HAVE TO SAY IN ADDITION TO WHAT YOU JUST SAID, WHICH IS, OF COURSE, RIGHT, I THINK A LOT OF US HAVE REEXPERIENCED THE TRAUMA IN WATCHING THE VIDEO PLAYED AGAIN AND AGAIN AND AGAIN DURING THE TRIAL. I THINK IT HAS RENEWED SOME OF THE OUTRAGE. HOW COULD THIS BE FOR NINE AND A HALF MINUTES, THAT YOU COULD HAVE YOUR KNEE ON SOMEONE'S NECK ? WE HAVE TO KEEP IN MIND, THE VAST MAJORITY OF POLICE OFFICERS IN THIS COUNTRY ARE GOOD PEOPLE TRYING TO KEEP US SAFE, AND SOMEHOW, WE HAVE TO ACHIEVE BOTH, BUT TO YOUR POINT, THIS PRESIDENT, JOE BIDEN, IS HIS NATURE, HIS BACKGROUND, HIS EXPERIENCE, IN A POSITION TO PERHAPS ADDRESS THE ISSUE AND CERTAINLY HAS PUT HIMSELF FORWARD AS THAT SORT OF PERSON. HE TALKED WITH FLOYD FAMILY EARLIER TODAY ABOUT HOW THEY WERE DOING. HE WILL TRY TO REACH OUT AND TRY TO MEND SOME OF THAT. ALSO REFORMS LEGISLATION AND AT THE SAME TIME PRESERVING ALL THE GREAT THINGS WE GET FROM OUR POLICE FORCES ACROSS THE COUNTRY. EMILY: THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING US AND SHARING THAT ADDITIONAL CONTEXT. I WANT TO TAKE YOU NOW TO THE STREETS OF MINNEAPOLIS WHERE OUR REPORTER IS STANDING BY. SHE HAS BEEN THERE THROUGHOUT THE TRIAL, FOLLOWING EVERY TWIST AND TURN, FOLLOWING THE REACTION . >> AS SOON AS THE VERDICT CAME IN, THERE WAS A CELEBRATORY MOOD, PEOPLE CHANTING, CLAPPING, HUGGING EACH OTHER, CRYING, AND THERE IS A LOT OF JOY HERE. I SPOKE WITH SOMEONE ON THE GROUND WHO SAID HE IS JUST TRYING TO ENJOY THE DAY. HE SAID WHEN TOMORROW COMES, HE WILL THINK ABOUT TOMORROW. THERE IS NOT MUCH OF A POLICE PRESENCE, BUT A PARTY-LIKE ATMOSPHERE. EMILY: WHAT ARE FOLKS ON THE GROUND SAYING TO YOU? WHAT HAVE YOU BEEN HEARING FROM THEM OVER THE LAST SEVERAL DAYS? >> THERE WAS A LOT OF FEAR AND CONCERN, ESPECIALLY GIVEN -- I MEAN, YOU HAD THE IMAGES OF THE MILITARY PRESENCE, THE BARBED WIRE, THE BIG TRUCKS, THE HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE, SO THERE WAS A LOT OF FEAR ABOUT WHAT WAS GOING TO HAPPEN, IN FACT, WHAT WAS HAPPENING AS IT UNFOLDED AND AS WE WAITED FOR A VERDICT. I SPOKE TO A BUSINESS OWNER EARLIER TODAY, AND SHE RUNS A CLEANING BUSINESS AND TALKED ABOUT HER STAFF HAD TO GO OUT AT NIGHT DURING CURFEW. THEY WERE WORRIED ABOUT RUNNING INTO THE NATIONAL GUARD. AGAIN, A LOT OF FEAR AND CONFUSION IN THE LEAD UP TO THIS . IT HAS REALLY BEEN A MESS. EMILY: DOES IT FEEL LIKE THE CITY IS STILL ON EDGE? NOW THAT THE AIR IS OUT OF THE BALLOON, NOW THAT WE KNOW WHAT THE VERDICT IS? DOES IT FEEL LIKE THAT FEAR HAS DISSIPATED OR IS IT STILL THERE? >> AT LEAST HERE IN THESE FEW BLOCKS, IT SEEMS TO HAVE REALLY DISSIPATED. YOU CAN SEE THE TENSION LEAVE WHEN THE VERDICT CAME DOWN, SO THERE IS A CELEBRATORY MOOD HERE IN GEORGE FLOYD SQUARE. SOME PEOPLE ARE HUGGING. SOME ARE CHANTING, SOME CLAPPING. PEOPLE REALLY DO SEEM HAPPY. EMILY: THANK YOU SO MUCH. WE ARE GOING TO CHECK IN WITH YOU AGAIN IN A MOMENT, BUT I DO WANT TO BRING IN THE FOUNDER AND CEO OF TRUE OPTIC, WHO IS A GUEST ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION OFTEN. AFTER WHAT HAPPENED TO GEORGE FLOYD, YOU WERE VERY PUBLIC, VERY OPEN ABOUT SHARING YOUR OWN EXPERIENCES AS A BLACK MAN WITH POLICE, WHICH WERE NOT HAPPY EXPERIENCES, AND I KNOW YOU HAVE BEEN WATCHING THIS TRIAL SO CLOSELY LIKE SO MUCH OF AMERICA. WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO THESE THREE GUILTY VERDICTS? >> I THINK IN SOME RESPECTS, THERE IS DEFINITELY A SENSE OF RELIEF. AT THE SAME TIME, AND I THINK ONE OF THE PREVIOUS GUESTS MENTIONED, THE FACT THAT THERE WERE SO MANY COMMUNITIES ACROSS THIS COUNTRY PREPARING FOR POTENTIAL PROTESTS OR RIOTS IN THE EVENT OF A POTENTIAL NOT GUILTY VERDICT I THINK SPEAKS TO HOW THE HISTORY OF THIS HAPPENS. YES, WE HAVE VIDEOTAPE OF THE MURDER HAPPENING, BUT WE HAVE HAD MANY INSTANCES IN THE PAST FROM RODNEY KING TO OTHERS, CRIMES COMMITTED BY POLICE ON VIDEO WHERE FOR SOME REASON, THERE STILL WAS A NOT GUILTY VERDICT, SO I DO THINK THAT IS STILL SOMETHING THAT NEEDS TO BE ADDRESSED MOVING FORWARD, AND UNFORTUNATELY, EVEN THOUGH THERE IS THIS SENSE OF RELIEF, I THINK IN THE BACK OF MY HEAD -- I WONDER HOW LONG IT WILL TAKE -- TWO MONTHS, TWO WEEKS, TWO DAYS, TONIGHT? BECAUSE IT IS SOMETHING THAT IS QUITE SYSTEMATIC AND HAPPENS QUITE MORE OFTEN IN OUR SOCIETY THAN IT SHOULD. EMILY: AND CLEARLY THIS IS NOT THE END OF ANYTHING. THIS IS A BEGINNING. I WONDER WHAT IT MEANS TO YOU IN TERMS OF SOME SORT OF CALL TO ACTION. OF COURSE, WE KNOW THERE ARE SO MANY INCREDIBLE POLICE OFFICERS WHO ARE WORKING SO HARD TO DO THEIR JOB AND PROTECT THIS COUNTRY, AND OBVIOUSLY, THEY ARE IN SITUATIONS LIKE THIS WHERE THINGS GO WRONG, BUT THE REAL QUESTION IS DOES AMERICAN VALUE BLACK LIVES, AND HOW DO WE VALUE BLACK LIVES? AND WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE HAPPENING IN THIS MOMENT GOING FORWARD? >> I THINK THAT IS AN INTERESTING QUESTION YOU ASK -- DOES AMERICA VALUE BLACK LIVES? I THINK CERTAIN PEOPLE IN AMERICA DO AND SOME PEOPLE STILL DON'T. WE HAVE PUBLIC OFFICIALS THAT WON'T EVEN SAY THE PHRASE BLACK LIVES MATTER BECAUSE THAT IS FOR SOME REASON CROSSING SOME SORT OF RED LINE FOR THEM. WE HAVE PUNDITS AND OFFICIALS AND OTHERS THAT TALK FOR MORE OFTEN ABOUT PROPERTY LOSS AND PROPERTY DAMAGE THAN THEY DO THE LOSS OF LIFE, SO I DO THINK THAT IS AN ISSUE. IT IS NOT JUST BLACK LIVES. IT'S A TINO LIVES, ASIAN LIVES, TRANSGENDER LIVES -- LATINO LIVES, A LOT OF LIVES IN THIS COUNTRY THAT HAVE THE EXPECTATION OF MATTERING FOR SOME SIGNIFICANCE, AND THAT'S WHY WE HAVE THESE ISSUES. SOMEONE WHO HAS THEIR KNEE ON ANOTHER HUMAN BEING FOR NINE MINUTES-PLUS SHOWS A COMPLETE LACK OF VALUE FOR THAT PERSON'S LIFE. I THINK IT STARTS FAR EARLIER THAN THIS TO TEACH EMPATHY AND THE VALUE OF ANOTHER HUMAN BEING. EMILY: I WOULD LOVE FOR YOU TO STAY WITH US SO WE CAN CHAT WITH YOU MORE AFTER THIS BREAK. I DO WANT TO REMIND OUR VIEWERS THAT THE JURY HAS RETURNED A VERDICT -- GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS, DEREK CHAUVIN, THE MAN WHO HAD HIS KNEE ON THE BACK OF GEORGE FLOYD'S NECK ON THAT FATEFUL DAY IN MAY 2020, FOUND GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS. YOU ARE LOOKING LIVE AT THE STREETS OF MINNEAPOLIS AT THIS MOMENT. WE WILL BE TALKING ABOUT THIS THROUGHOUT THIS HOUR. I'M EMILY CHANG. WE WILL BE RIGHT BACK. ♪ EMILY: WELCOME BACK. WE ARE COVERING THE VERDICT IN THE TRIAL OF DEREK CHAUVIN, FOUND GUILTY ON ALL THREE COUNTS. SECOND-DEGREE MURDER, THIRD-DEGREE MURDER, AND MANSLAUGHTER. YOU ARE LOOKING AT LIVE PICTURES OF THE STREETS OF MINNEAPOLIS. A TRIAL THAT HAS GRIPPED THE NATION AND IN PARTICULAR THIS VERY CITY. I WANT TO BRING IN OUR MARIO PARKER, WHO COVERS THE WHITE HOUSE. PRESIDENT BIDEN WAS SUPPOSED TO BE GETTING SOME REMARKS AFTER THE VERDICT CAME IN, BUT IT APPEARS HE WILL NOT BE DELIVERING THOSE REMARKS. DO WE KNOW WHAT THE PRESIDENT'S PLANS ARE? MARIO: WE DON'T JUST YET. THE WHITE HOUSE SIGNALED EARLIER THAT THE SITUATION WILL BE FLUID AS TO THE WHITE HOUSE'S RESPONSE. AS OF NOW, IT MEANS WE WOULD NOT HEAR FROM THE PRESIDENT -- THEY HAVE NOT JUST CALLED THAT YET. IT IS UP IN THE AIR AS TO WHETHER WE HEAR FROM THE PRESIDENT TONIGHT. EMILY: HE DID MAKE A STATEMENT EARLIER, SAYING HE WAS PRAYING FOR THE RIGHT VERDICT. EITHER WAY, WHAT HAS HAPPENED OVER THE COURSE OF THE LAST YEAR REVEALED THE GIANT DIVISION IN OUR COUNTRY. HE WILL BE FACING A BIG TASK, HOW TO UNITE THIS COUNTRY. THERE ARE MANY WONDERFUL POLICE OFFICERS WORKING HARD TO DO THEIR JOBS. TALK TO US ABOUT THE TASK AHEAD FOR THE PRESIDENT NOW IN THE AFTERMATH HERE. MARIO: AS YOU MENTIONED, THIS HAS BEEN GOING ON FOR THE BETTER PART OF THE PAST YEAR. THEN-CANDIDATE BIDEN CAMPAIGNED ON HEALING A DIVIDED NATION, BRINGING HIS PERSONAL EXPERIENCES TO BOARD AS WELL. THIS IS THE MOMENT, HE THOUGHT HE WOULD BE THE RIGHT PERSON FOR THE JOB TO BREACH THE DIVISIONS IN THE COUNTRY. THAT IS A CHALLENGE. THERE ARE PEOPLE THAT LOVE POLICE. THERE ARE PEOPLE THAT CRITICIZE THE PRESIDENT FOR SAYING HE IS ANTI-POLICE -- HE TRIES TO SAY THAT IS A MISCHARACTERIZATION, THAT HE IS LOOKING TO HAVE BETTER COMMUNITY POLICING AND RELATION BETWEEN POLICE AND COLOR. AGAIN, IT -- AND COMMUNITIES OF COLOR. AGAIN, IT WILL BE TOUGH FOR HIM TO UNITE THE COUNTRY. EMILY: LET'S TALK ABOUT THE LEGISLATION. WE KNOW GEORGE FLOYD'S BROTHER WAS TESTIFYING BEFORE CONGRESS, THAT THERE HAS BEEN MUCH ACTIVITY AND AGITATION FOR A CHANGE TO LAW. DO YOU EXPECT THIS WILL ADD MOMENTUM TO THOSE EFFORTS IN A SYSTEM THAT IS ALWAYS SO SLOW TO REACT? MARIO: NO, WE ARE SEEING SOME OF THE GRIDLOCK IN GENERAL. THIS ISSUE IS A LIGHTNING ROD IN ANY INSTANCE, RIGHT? WE SAW SOME DEADLOCK ON COVID. WE ARE SEEING DEADLOCK AND RHETORIC OVER VOTING RIGHTS. IN TERMS OF GETTING SOMETHING DONE LEGISLATIVELY, THIS ISSUE -- THAT WILL BE REALLY TOUGH. THE WHITE HOUSE IS SAYING THEY ARE IN CONSTANT COMMUNICATIONS WITH CAPITOL HILL IN ORDER TO PASS THE GEORGE FLOYD POLICING ACT, WHICH WOULD ADDRESS SOME OF THESE SYSTEMIC ISSUES IN POLICING THAT THE PRESIDENT HIGHLIGHTED, THAT MEMBERS OF HIS BASE HIGHLIGHTED AS WELL. WHETHER OR NOT HE CAN GET IT ACROSS THE FINISH LINE IN A HYPER-PARTISAN WASHINGTON, D.C. IS SOMETHING TO BE SEEN STILL. EMILY: MARIO PARKER KEEPING AN EYE ON THE WHITE HOUSE AND PRESIDENT BIDEN. THANKS FOR YOUR THOUGHTS. I WANT TO GET TO -- I AM LOOKING AT MY TWITTER FEED RIGHT NOW -- THOUGHTS ABOUT THIS VERDICT POURING OUT ON SOCIAL MEDIA. WE KNOW THIS IS WHERE SO MANY PEOPLE EXPRESS THEIR EMOTIONS ABOUT THIS VERDICT. I WANT TO BRING IN OUR KURT WAGNER, WHO COVERS SOCIAL MEDIA FOR US. ESPECIALLY IN THE CASE OF FACEBOOK, I UNDERSTAND THEY HAVE BEEN MAKING SOME PREPARATIONS TO MODERATE CONTENT AROUND THIS VERDICT IN PARTICULAR. WHAT CAN YOU TELL US ABOUT HOW THE PLATFORMS HAVE BEEN PREPARING, AND IF THEY HAVE BEEN PREPARING ENOUGH FOR THIS MOMENT? KURT: FACEBOOK WAS A LITTLE MORE PROACTIVE THAN WE HAVE SEEN HISTORICALLY. YOU WILL REMEMBER LAST SUMMER WHEN THERE WERE A BUNCH OF PROTESTS THAT TURNED VIOLENT. FACEBOOK WAS PRETTY REACTIONARY TO A LOT OF THAT. IN THIS CASE, THEY CAME OUT YESTERDAY WITH A BLOG POST ANNOUNCING, HEY, WE WILL TAKE DOWN PAGES THAT VIOLATE THE POLICIES, WE WILL PROACTIVELY HUNT FOR A SPEECH, BULLYING. THEY CONSIDER DEREK CHAUVIN A PUBLIC FIGURE, MEANING THEY WERE GOING TO LEAVE UP MORE STUFF THAT WAS CRITICAL OF HIM BECAUSE THEY DON'T NECESSARILY PROTECT PUBLIC FIGURES IN THE WAY THEY DO PRIVATE ONES. FACEBOOK LEARNED FROM A LOT OF THE CIVIL UNREST WE SAW LAST SUMMER AND TRIED TO GET AHEAD OF THIS MORE THAN WE HAVE SEEN HISTORICALLY. EMILY: IT'S HARD TO KNOW HOW FOLKS ARE GOING TO EXPRESS THEIR EMOTIONS, BUT WHAT ARE YOU EXPECTING IN THE NEXT MINUTES AND HOURS AS THIS CONTINUES TO UNFOLD? POLICE DEPARTMENTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY HAD BEEN BRACING FOR REACTION. YOU WONDER IF, NOW THAT WE KNOW THE VERDICT, THAT SAME REACTION THEY HAD BEEN ANTICIPATING WILL HAPPEN. KURT: IT IS TOUGH TO SAY. WE HAVE SEEN BOTH INSTANCES. WE HAVE SEEN PEOPLE WHO HAVE BEEN VERY FRUSTRATED WITH THE POLICE. THEY HAVE NOT GOTTEN THESE TYPES OF VERDICTS, THIS TYPE OF JUSTICE THEY FEEL THEY DESERVE IN THE PAST. THAT HAS BEEN VIOLENT. ON THE OTHER HAND, IN WISCONSIN LAST YEAR, THERE WERE PROTESTS AROUND A POLICE SHOOTING AND VIOLENCE IN THE OTHER DIRECTION. THERE WERE PEOPLE WHO WERE SUPPORTING THE POLICE WHO WERE THERE WITH GUNS, SO THAT GOT AGGRESSIVE. IT IS A LITTLE TOO SOON FOR ME TO TELL. I AM NOT THERE IN PERSON. MY FEELING IS OFTEN TIMES THIS STUFF TAKES A LITTLE WHILE TO BOIL UP. UNFORTUNATELY, SOCIAL NETWORKS LIKE FACEBOOK AND TWITTER ARE OFTEN TIMES USED TO RALLY PEOPLE AROUND A CERTAIN MESSAGE. WE HAVE TO PAY CLOSE ATTENTION TO SEE WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING ON THESE PLATFORMS IN THE NEXT FEW HOURS. EMILY: KURT WAGNER, THANKS SO MUCH FOR BRINGING US THAT VIEW. I WANT TO BRING BACK ANDRE SWANSTON, THE CEO AND FOUNDER OF TRU OPTIK, WHO HAS JOINED US SO MANY TIMES ON THE SHOW, JOINED US EARLIER TO SHARE HIS REACTION AND ALSO SHARED HIS OWN EXPERIENCES WITH POLICE AS I BLACK MAN IN AMERICA -- AS A BLACK MAN IN AMERICA. WE HAVE SEEN THE REACTION ON SOCIAL MEDIA. WE HAVE SEEN SO MANY OUTPOURINGS THROUGH THE BLACK LIVES MATTER MOVEMENT. I WONDER HOW THAT POWER OF THAT STRIKES YOU, FOR BETTER AND FOR WORSE. ANDRE: WHENEVER THERE IS A MEDIUM FOR PEOPLE TO EXPRESS THEMSELVES, GENERALLY SPEAKING IT IS POSITIVE. THAT CAN BE USED TO PROPAGATE NEGATIVE SENTIMENT OR MISTRUTHS OR OTHER THINGS THAT CAN END UP BEING NEGATIVE, BUT GENERALLY SPEAKING I BELIEVE THAT IS POSITIVE. ONE OF THE THINGS YOU SEE ONLINE BUT ALSO IMMEDIATE IS THE NARRATIVE WHERE THEY TALK ABOUT THE BLACK LIVES MATTER MOVEMENT BEING ANTI-POLICE. I BELIEVE THAT SHOULD BE CORRECTED. WHEN YOU MURDER SOMEBODY AND PRETTY MUCH STRANGLED THEM TO DEATH WHILE HANDCUFFED ON THE FLOOR -- THE PEOPLE THAT SERVE AND PROTECT THEIR COMMUNITIES SHOULD BE ADMIRED AND RESPECTED, BUT AT THE SAME TIME THE PEOPLE THAT MISUSE THEIR POWER SHOULD BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE. IT IS NOT BLACK LIVES MATTER VERSUS POLICE, THERE IS CIVILIAN AND CITIZENSHIP AND HUMANITY VERSUS THE PEOPLE THAT DISRESPECT THAT. I BELIEVE THAT SHOULD BE CLARIFIED MOVING FORWARD. EMILY: WHEN WE LAST SPOKE ABOUT THIS, YOU WERE SAYING YOU WERE PREPARED TO HAVE THE SAME TALK WITH YOUR OWN CHILD ABOUT HOW TO DEAL WITH POLICE AS A BLACK MAN IN AMERICA. I WONDERED, ARE YOU STILL PREPARING FOR THAT? DOES THIS VERDICT CHANGE ANYTHING FOR YOU, HOW YOU IMAGINE YOU AND YOUR SON WILL BE LIVING YOUR LIFE? ANDRE: NO, I DON'T BELIEVE IT IS GOING TO CHANGE -- ONE GUILTY VERDICT IS NOT GOING TO CHANGE THE NECESSITY OF HAVING CERTAIN CONVERSATIONS WITH MY SON AND DAUGHTER AT THE RIGHT TIME. I THINK THERE HAS BEEN AN ACCELERATION OF CERTAIN CONVERSATIONS IN TERMS OF THE BLACK LIVES MATTER MOVEMENT, IN TERMS OF GEORGE FLOYD AND DEALING WITH THINGS DURING THE PANDEMIC, BUT THAT DOES NOT CHANGE -- IN NO WAY DOES THIS GUILTY VERDICT NEGATE THE NEED TO HAVE ADDITIONAL CONVERSATIONS, PARTICULARLY AS THEY GET OLDER INTO THEIR TEENAGE YEARS AND HAVE MORE INSTANCES TO BE ALONE AND OUT BY THEMSELVES OR DRIVING. THAT IS UNFORTUNATE, BUT THAT IS THE REALITY NOT JUST FOR ME BUT MILLIONS OF OTHERS IN THIS COUNTRY. EMILY: YOU ARE IN THE BUSINESS OF STREAMING. HOW THE MEDIA TELL THESE STORIES, HOW THE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY TELLS THESE STORIES IS SO IMPORTANT TO HOW A NATION CAN CHANGE. I WONDER IF YOU THINK HOLLYWOOD IS DOING ENOUGH, ARE THESE ENTERTAINMENT COMPANIES DOING ENOUGH, IS NETFLIX DOING ENOUGH TO MAKE SURE REPRESENTATION IS FAIR AND REPRESENTATIVE, IN FACT, IN TELLING THE RIGHT STORY? ANDRE: I WOULD SAY THERE HAS BEEN IMPROVEMENT IN THE POSITIVE DIRECTION, OVER THE PAST COUPLE YEARS IN PARTICULAR IN TERMS OF MORE DIVERSITY IN HOLLYWOOD. NOT ONLY FROM THE STANDPOINT OF THE ACTORS AND THE STORIES, BUT EQUALLY AND THE DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVES, AS WELL AS MARKETING, EVEN HOW DATA IS LEVERAGED TO BETTER UNDERSTAND AUDIENCES. IT DOESN'T MEAN THAT THERE IS NOT ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT, BUT THERE DEFINITELY HAS BEEN AT LEAST A CONCERTED EFFORT TO DO SO, IN PARTICULAR THE LAST COUPLE YEARS. EMILY: ANDRE, THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR SHARING YOUR PERSPECTIVE WITH US. ANDRE SWANSTON, CEO AND FOUNDER OF TRU OPTIK, REALLY APPRECIATE YOU BEING WITH US TODAY. A JERRY HAS RETURNED ITS VERDICT AND FOUND -- JURY HAS RETURNED ITS VERDICT AND FOUND DEREK CHAUVIN GUILTY ON ALL THREE COUNTS. WE ARE CONTINUING TO COVER THE FALLOUT OF THIS, TALKING ABOUT WHAT HAPPENS NEXT, WHAT IS NEXT FOR POLICE OFFICES ACROSS THE COUNTRY. WE ARE GOING TO HEAD NOW TO A PRESS CONFERENCE HAPPENING IN MINNESOTA. THE ATTORNEY GENERAL KEITH ELLISON STANDING BY. WE CAN TAKE A LISTEN IN TO WHAT THE MINNESOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL IS SAYING, I BELIEVE. LET'S LISTEN IN. A.G. ELLISON: THEY HAVE SHOWN THE WORLD WHAT GRACE AND CLASS AND COURAGE REALLY LOOK LIKE. ALTHOUGH A VERDICT ALONE CANNOT END THEIR PAIN, I HOPE IT IS ANOTHER STEP IN THE LONG PATH TOWARD HEALING FOR THEM. THERE IS NO REPLACING YOUR BELOVED FLOYD, BUT HE IS THE ONE THAT SPARKED A WORLDWIDE MOVEMENT, AND THAT IS IMPORTANT. WE OWE OUR THANKS TO THE MEN AND WOMEN OF THE JURY WHO GAVE THEIR TIME AND ATTENTION TO CAREFULLY LISTEN TO THE EVIDENCE, RENDERING A VERDICT. THEY ARE REGULAR PEOPLE FROM ALL WALKS OF LIFE. A LOT LIKE THAT BOUQUET OF HUMANITY ON THAT CORNER OF MAY 25 AND IN THAT COURTROOM. THEY ANSWERED THE CALL AND THEY SERVED IN A LANDMARK TRIAL. THEY NOW DESERVE TO RETURN TO THEIR LIVES. IF THEY ASK YOU TO RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY, WE ASK YOU TO HONOR THAT REQUEST. I WANT TO ACKNOWLEDGE THE REMARKABLE TEAM THAT HELPED US PROSECUTE THE CASE. WE PUT EVERYTHING WE HAD INTO THIS PROSECUTION. WE PRESENTED THE BEST CASE THAT WE COULD, AND THE JURY HEARD US, AND WE ARE GRATEFUL FOR THAT. WE HAD THE SOLE BURDEN OF PROOF IN THE CASE. HISTORY SHOWS THAT WINNING CASES LIKE THESE CAN BE DIFFICULT. I'M PROUD OF EVERY HOUR, EVERY MINUTE, AND EVERY OUNCE OF EFFORT WE PUT IN THIS CASE. LET ME TELL YOU, WE SPENT MANY HOURS WORKING ON THIS CASE, DID WE NOT? WEEK AFTER WEEK, COMMITTEE MEETING AFTER COMMITTEE MEETING, WE FOUGHT EVERY DAY. WE DID IT TOGETHER. THE ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE, TOGETHER WITH THE COUNTY ATTORNEY'S OFFICE, THANK YOU, SIR. WE DID IT TOGETHER. I AM DEEPLY GRATEFUL TO EVERYONE WHO WORKED ON THE CASE. MOST FOLKS WILL TELL YOU IT IS ABOUT IDEA TO PUT TOGETHER A TEAM OF ALL MICHAEL JORDANS. NO ONE WILL WANT TO PASS THE BALL. THIS TEAM, THAT WAS THEIR TRUE STRENGTH, IS SHARING THE LOAD, PASSING THE BALL, UNDERSTANDING THAT ALL OF US TOGETHER ARE SMARTER THAN ANYONE OF US ALONE. AND THAT WORKED. ALTHOUGH THE VERDICT HAS BEEN RENDERED, THIS IS NOT THE END. IN THE COMING WEEKS, THE COURT WILL DETERMINE SENTENCING AND UNDER THIS SUMMER WE EXPECT TO PRESENT ON ANOTHER CASE. WE WILL NOT BE TALKING ABOUT THAT. THIS VERDICT REMINDS US HOW HARD IT IS TO MAKE ENDURING CHANGE. I WANT TO FINISH BY SHARING SOME IMPORTANT HISTORICAL LEGACY. IN 1968, THE COMMISSION WAS FORMED TO INVESTIGATE THE CAUSES OF UPRISINGS ACROSS MAJOR AMERICAN CITIES. A MAN NAMED DR. KENNETH CLARK, A FAMOUS AFRICAN-AMERICAN PSYCHOLOGIST WHO, ALONG WITH HIS EQUALLY ACCOMPLISHED PSYCHOLOGIST WIFE, CONTRIBUTED TO COMPELLING RESEARCH IN THE BROWN VERSUS BOARD OF EDUCATION CASE. DR. CLARK TESTIFIED AT THE TURNER COMMISSION. I WANT TO QUOTE WHAT HE SAID. "I READ THAT REPORT, THE ONE IN THE 1919 RIOT IN CHICAGO, AND IT WAS AS IF I WOULD RATING THE REPORTS AND INVESTIGATING THE COMMITTEE OF THE HARLEM RIOTS, THE HARLEM RIOT IN 1943, AND THE REPORT ON THE WATTS RIOTS." I MUST SAY TO THE MEMBERS OF YOU, THE COMMISSION, IT IS KIND OF LIKE AN ALICE IN WONDERLAND, WITH THE SAME MOVING PICTURE HUISHAN OVER AND OVER -- RESHOWN OVER AND OVER, THE SAME ANALYSIS, THE SAME RECOMMENDATION, IN THE SAME END ACTION. THOSE ARE THE WORDS OF DR. CLARK IN 1968. EMILY: YOU ARE LISTENING TO THE ATTORNEY GENERAL OF MINNESOTA, SHARING HIS REACTION TO THE VERDICT IN THE TRIAL OF DEREK CHAUVIN. YOU CAN TUNE INTO THE TERMINAL ON LIVE <GO> IF YOU WANT TO LISTEN TO HIS REMARKS. JOINING US IS THE PRESIDENT OF THE LAW ENFORCEMENT LEGAL DEFENSE FUND. HE IS ALSO THE FORMER DEPUTY COMMISSIONER OF THE BALTIMORE POLICE DEPARTMENT. I KNOW YOU HAVE BEEN FOLLOWING THIS TRIAL CAREFULLY. AS A FORMER LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER, WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO THE VERDICT TODAY? >> I'M NOT SURPRISED. BEFORE THE TRIAL BEGAN, I HAD SOME QUESTIONS WHETHER THE PROSECUTION WOULD BE ABLE TO EFFECTIVELY PROVE CAUSATION, AND OTHERS HAD THE SAME QUESTIONS, BUT MONITORING THE TRIAL, THE PROSECUTION DID A GOOD JOB AT LAYING OUT AN ORGANIZED CASE THAT PROVED BEYOND A REASONABLE DOUBT CAUSATION. I THINK TE -- THE VIDEO IN THIS CASE WAS EXTRAORDINARILY COMPELLING. IT WAS COMPELLING FOR THOSE WHO SAW IT ON TV AND I AM SURE IT WAS COMPELLING FOR JURORS IN THEIR DECISION PROCESS. EMILY: GEORGE FLOYD'S BROTHER MADE THE CASE NO TRIAL WAS NECESSARY, THE VIDEO TOLD IT ALL. I WONDER ABOUT THE ROLE OF POLICE IN THE AGE OF BLACK LIVES MATTER. JASON: I THINK POLICING SHOULD ALWAYS CHANGE AND EVOLVE, AND IT IS EVOLVING. USES OF FORCE BY POLICE OFFICERS ARE RARE. 99.9% OF POLICE ENCOUNTERS DO NOT INVOLVE ANY USE OF FORCE. 95% OF POLICE OFFICERS WILL GO THROUGHOUT THEIR ENTIRE CAREER WITHOUT DISCHARGES OF FIREARMS. I THINK WE ARE HEADED IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION. I THINK WE NEED TO CONTINUE TO IMPROVE OUR TRAINING AND LEADERSHIP, AND ALL THOSE THINGS WILL TAKE US TO THE RIGHT PLACE. I DON'T THINK THIS ONE CASE WILL SOLVE THE TENSION BETWEEN POLICE AND THE COMMUNITIES THEY SERVE, BUT I THINK WE ARE ON THE RIGHT PATH. I QUESTION SOME OF THE SKEPTICISM AROUND POLICE TODAY, BECAUSE OBJECTIVELY POLICE DO A DIFFICULT JOB. THE VAST MAJORITY OF THE CASES DONE EXTREMELY WELL AND PROFESSIONALLY. EMILY: HOW DO YOU IMAGINE POLICE ACROSS THE COUNTRY WILL REACT TO THIS VERDICT, GIVEN WHAT YOU JUST SAID? JASON: THIS VERDICT WILL NOT COME AS A SURPRISE TO MOST ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS. MANY, IF NOT MOST LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS WATCHED THE VIDEO AND WERE TROUBLED BY WHAT THEY SAW. OFFICERS ALSO UNDERSTAND EVERYONE IS ENTITLED TO DUE PROCESS. THE IDEA THAT DEREK CHAUVIN, THERE DID NOT NEED TO BE A TRIAL BECAUSE THERE WAS COMPELLING VIDEO, IS MISPLACED. VIDEO IS A PIECE OF EVIDENCE. IT CAN BE COMPELLING, BUT ALL POLICE OFFICERS ARE ENTITLED TO DUE PROCESS. I DON'T THINK THERE WILL BE ANY NEGATIVE REACTION FROM POLICE OFFICERS. THERE CERTAINLY WILL BE SOME THAT QUESTION ISSUES LIKE CAUSATION, BUT ON BALANCE THIS IS A CASE EVERYONE UNDERSTANDS THIS VERDICT. EMILY: DO YOU EXPECT -- I KNOW YOU SAY YOU BELIEVE POLICE DEPARTMENTS SHOULD ALWAYS BE EVOLVING -- DO YOU THINK THIS CASE IN PARTICULAR WILL LEAD TO A CULTURAL SHIFT IN POLICING ACROSS THE COUNTRY? JASON: CULTURAL SHIFTS ARE VERY DIFFICULT, IN POLICING IN PARTICULAR, BECAUSE THE CULTURE IN POLICING IS UNIQUE. IT IS RELATIVELY STRONG. SOME AGENCIES HAVE DONE A FANTASTIC JOB IMPROVING THE CULTURE WITHOUT DIMINISHING THE PROFESSION ITSELF. OTHERS STRUGGLED. ONE OF THE POLICE DEPARTMENTS I WORKED AT VENUES TO STRUGGLE WITH CULTURE. I DON'T THINK THIS ONE CASE IS GOING TO DO IT, BUT TO CONTINUE SMART IDEAS ABOUT HOW TO IMPROVE POLICING, HOW TO IMPROVE THE POLICIES THEY WORK UNDER IS CRITICAL. AND IMPROVE THE ACCOUNTABILITY PROCESS. THAT OVER TIME IS GOING TO FIX ANY NEGATIVE CULTURAL ISSUES THAT EXIST IN POLICING. I DON'T THINK THIS ONE CASE IS GOING TO HAVE A STRONG IMPACT. I THINK THIS IS HER MINOR FOR EVERYONE THAT OUR -- THIS IS A REMINDER FOR EVERYONE THAT OUR JUDICIAL SYSTEM DOES WORK. THERE WERE PEOPLE THAT DOUBTED IT AND THOUGHT SOMETHING HAPPENED WHERE THE JURY WOULD BE AFRAID TO CONVICT A POLICE OFFICER. THAT DID NOT HAPPEN. THE SYSTEM WORKS. TO THE EXTENT WE CAN LIMIT POLITICAL INTERFERENCE IN OUR SYSTEM, WE WILL BE BETTER FOR IT. EMILY: IT IS WONDERFUL TO HEAR THAT SENSE OF OPTIMISM. WE WERE JUST TALKING TO ANDRE SWANSTON EARLIER, WHO BELIEVES THAT CHANGE WILL BE DIFFICULT, CHANGE MAY NOT HAPPEN. WHEN YOU SAY WHETHER THERE ARE CULTURAL ISSUESL IF -- -- ISSUES, WHAT ARE THOSE ISSUES? JASON: I WILL NOT DENY THERE IS A HESITANCY AMONG POLICE OFFICERS TO REPORT THE MISCONDUCT OF OTHER POLICE OFFICERS. THAT HESITANCY DOES EXIST. THERE ARE PROGRAMS THAT ARE SPREADING AROUND THE COUNTRY HOW TO TRAIN OFFICERS TO DEAL WITH THOSE SITUATIONS, HOW TO INTERVENE IF THEY SEE AN OFFICER FOR ANY REASON USING WHAT THEY THINK IS EXCESSIVE FORCE, HOW THEY CAN PREVENT THAT FORCE FROM CONTINUING. MAYBE YOU DON'T THINK OFFICERS NEED TO BE TRAINED HOW TO DO THAT, BUT THEY DO. THERE IS A PARTICULAR WAY TO DO THAT. OFFICERS ARE BEING TRAINED AROUND THE COUNTRY HOW TO DO IT. THAT IS A GREAT THING. MOST POLICE AGENCIES ARE IMPLEMENTING THAT. IT WASN'T IMPOSED BY A THIRD PARTY OR A LAWSUIT, IT IS BEING DONE BY POLICE, FOR POLICE. IT HELPS THE POLICE AS MUCH AS THE COMMUNITIES THEY SERVE TO ALWAYS STAY IN CONTACT WITH THE POLYS AND -- THE POLICIES AND TRAINING. EMILY: POLICE FORCES WERE PREPARING FOR THIS MOMENT IN CASE OF A STRONG EMOTIONAL REACTION, PEOPLE FLOODING ONTO THE STREETS. DO YOU IMAGINE THAT WILL STILL HAPPEN NOW THAT WE KNOW WHAT THE VERDICT IS? TELL US WHAT IS HAPPENING INSIDE THESE POLICE DEPARTMENTS NOW. JASON: I AM SURE EVERY AGENCY WILL MAINTAIN WHATEVER THEIR PLAN WAS. JUST FROM WATCHING THE COVERAGE HERE, THERE IS SOME CELEBRATION IN VARIOUS PLACES. I EXPECT THAT TO CONTINUE. AGENCIES WILL WANT TO BE CAREFUL, BECAUSE THERE WILL BE MORE PEOPLE OUT IN THE STREET THAN IS NORMAL. THERE IS ALWAYS A RISK SOMETHING BAD CAN HAPPEN. I DON'T THINK THEY ANTICIPATE THAT, BUT THEY WILL MAINTAIN THEIR CURRENT POSTURE OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND WAIT AND SEE WHAT HAPPENS. EMILY: WHAT DO YOU THINK IS NEXT, AS SOMEONE WHO HAS LIVED IT ON THAT SIDE? JASON: THE BIGGEST EXCEPTION I FIND MYSELF TAKING WHEN I YOUR FROM POLICE MISCONDUCT ACTIVISTS IS -- I HEAR FROM POLICE MISCONDUCT ACTIVISTS IS EACH OF THESE CASES ARE UNIQUE. THE EVIDENCE OF THE CASE SPEAKS FOR ITSELF, AND IT IS NOT TRANSFERABLE TO OTHER CASES. I WOULD LOOK AT ANY OTHER OF THESE HIGH-PROFILE CASES AND MIGHT HAVE AN ENTIRELY DIFFERENT ANALYSIS BECAUSE IT WILL BE BASED SOLELY ON THE EVIDENCE OF THAT CASE. I AM NOT A PERSON THAT THINKS POLICE ABUSE AND MISCONDUCT IS RAMPANT. I DO BELIEVE IT EXISTS, AND WHEN IT EXISTS IT HAS TO BE DEALT WITH WITH DUE PROCESS FOR ALL INVOLVED, BUT IT SHOULD CONTINUE TO BE ERADICATED. I DON'T BELIEVE THERE IS AN EPIDEMIC OF RACIAL PROFILING OR INJUSTICE BY POLICE OFFICERS. I THINK A LOT OF THE PERCEPTIONS THAT EXIST ARE GENERATIONAL AND HAVE EXISTED OVER A LONG TIME AND HANDED DOWN THROUGH GENERATIONS WHO TAUGHT THE NEXT GENERATION WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR WITH POLICE OFFICERS. IT IS ALSO COMPELLING BECAUSE THESE HIGH-PROFILE CASES COME AT US OVER AND OVER THROUGH MEDIA AND VIDEO IMAGES, SO THEY ARE VERY GRIPPING, VERY COMPELLING, AND THEY PERHAPS PROJECT SOMETHING BEYOND WHAT THEY SHOULD BECAUSE THEY JUST ARE ONE CASE. WHAT IS NEXT IS EVERY POLICE OFFICER NEEDS TO LOOK WITHIN HIM OR HERSELF AND REMEMBER WHY THEY ENTERED THE PROFESSION AND WORK TOWARDS THE GOAL OF PROFESSIONALISM, BUT ALSO PROTECTING THEIR COMMUNITIES AND NOT SHYING AWAY FROM TAKING ENFORCEMENT ACTION WHEN IT IS APPROPRIATE. THERE IS A REAL CONCERN OUT THERE THAT SOME OF THE UNFAIR TREATMENT OF POLICE OFFICERS, OR WHAT IS PERCEIVED BY OFFICERS AS BEING UNFAIR, LEADS THEM TO BE AFRAID TO TAKE ACTION WHEN IS NECESSARY. EMILY: IT'S IMPORTANT TO HEAR THAT PERSPECTIVE, JASON. THANK YOU FOR SHARING THAT WITH US. THANK YOU FOR JOINING US. ONCE AGAIN, THE VERDICT HAS BEEN REACHED IN THE TRIAL OF DEREK CHAUVIN. I WILL LET YOU LISTEN TO IT FOR YOURSELF. >> WE THE JURY AS TO ONE O -- TO COUNT ONE, UNINTENTIONAL MURDER WHILE COMMITTING A FELONY, GUILTY. EMILY: DEREK CHAUVIN THERE, GUILTY ON ALL THREE COUNTS. YOU ARE LOOKING AT LIVE PICTURES OF THE STREETS OF MINNEAPOLIS AS THE CITY DIGESTS THIS VERDICT. STAY WITH BLOOMBERG TELEVISION.