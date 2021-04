00:00

There's a role that the federal government can play led by thepresident. Of course increasing the number of vaccine supply. We have. He's done his job in that regard. We're going to haveenough vaccine to vaccinate more than enough. I should say every adult American by the end of May. He has increased and investedin the number of people we have as vaccinators increase the number of vaccination sites around the country does more thandoubling the number of pharmacies investing in mass vaccination sites investing in community health centers. It is now incumbentupon the American people to do their job and continue to mask up and get the vaccine when they're eligible. We of course justlaunched a massive public campaign that is both paid media as well as investment in community organizations. But I can't makepredictions for you here that is going to be determined in large part by the American public. There is a role for the governmentto play many roles for the government to play. We are moving forward on all of those fronts. But there is also a role for theAmerican people to play. And that question will be answered in part by whether people get the vaccine when they are eligible.We remain focused on and committed to our objective of reopening schools five days a week and having kids in school learning. Webelieve that the mitigation steps that have been put out by the CDC give a good guideline for doing exactly that. There wasactually some data that was put out. That is a little outdated as these things sometimes go because it's more from Februarythat showed that we are close to even at the end of February reading reaching that mark of 50 percent of schools open fivedays a week.