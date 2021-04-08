'Bloomberg Commodities Edge': Inside Iran Nuclear Talks

00:00

I'm Alix Steel. Welcome to Bloomberg Commodities Edge. As wefocus on the companies the physical assets and the trading with the horses were the hottest commodities and the smartest voicesin the business. Let's get right to that data Dick. We look at the top market stories of the week. The first step is thatreopening trade. So catch up a global Ellen G. Imports. They actually jumped the most in a year in March. That's onrestocking in Europe. Plus you got China's new pipeline operators going to open terminals to gas distributors. What'salso interesting is this lower portion a huge portion of those imports actually come from the US that orange line about 30percent. Let's stay in the US for a second. Take a look at President Biden's tax plan. It wants to eliminate subsidies foroil and gas companies and raise taxes on polluters. Here's a list of companies that might be hardest hit. This is theestimated benefit from fossil fuel subsidies on U.S. production in two thousand. And. The idea is you go ahead with yourdrilling costs early in a project's lifecycle but then you carry forward losses for several years and that helps you financially.Ekiti and Exxon as a 2018 would have been the most exposed. And next up Citi is really bullish on copper and it's digging in itsheels on that call. They see a once in nearly 20 year opportunity for major refined copper inventory draws. Over thenext six months that creates the biggest call on copper scrap in copper is history. This is their estimate out past 2021. Thiswill put prices anywhere between eight thousand dollars a tonne and about twelve thousand dollars a tonne over the next fewyears. All right. Now let's get into the ring with the latest on Iran. The U.S. and Iran actually kicked off informal talks thisweek and they're going to meet again tomorrow. White House press secretary says this will be a long process. We expect that as Iconveyed yesterday that a big part of the conversation will be how Iran can come back into compliance and what would berequired of the United States. But we've been clear that we are not taking not anticipating any steps at this moment will allowthe negotiations to to continue. Both countries are jockeying for leverage while the clock countsdown to Iran's presidential election in June. Bloomberg's team leader for national security Bill Ferris is with us fromWashington. Hey Bill what's the state of play here. Well thanks Alex. We have those talks earlier this week in Vienna. We didn'thave direct talks. The US and Iranian negotiators didn't meet with each other but they met with the intermediaries. SometimesChina sometimes Russia other times UK or France. There was no big breakthrough. And as the White House press secretary thereindicated they are. The US is at least setting a very very low bar in terms of expectations for a breakthrough. But there arereasons to think that perhaps something will happen in the coming months. Just having the two sides together talking is agood start. And there are a lot of reasons deadlines with IAEA inspectors for instance that are raising the hopes that a dealsome sort of a deal or a framework maybe could be reached by the end of May. I'm talking about the Iranian presidential electionand how that plays into this conversation. Sure. Well you have the current government which by I guess Iranian standards isseen as somewhat more moderate than than its opponents. Heading into the June election the current government would like to seesome sort of a victory some sort of a conclusion to this because they are the ones who negotiated the original deal that wasreached in 2015 when Barack Obama was president. They would like to have a win coming out of this but they're also very sensitiveto the idea that they are giving anything away at this point after three years of punishing sanctions. They would like to seethe US take the initial steps. The U.S. of course is in its own bind. Republicans and Democrats in Congress largely oppose the2015 deal that Obama made. And there's a lot of skepticism about whether Iran can be trusted with any new agreement especiallybecause oil is already being smuggled out to China for example. All right Bill thanks a lot. Bloomberg's Bill Ferries.Time now for commander in chief. We talked to one executive in the commodity world and today it's Blake Waltrip the U.S. CEO ofA2 Milk. Here's a look at the company. Got milk as A2 Milk wants you to. Here's the deal. Milk is made up of solids and water atthe solids are lactose fat. Minerals and protein. Now whey and caisson are the two proteins in milk. Caisson makes up 80percent of the milk protein and breaks down into three types. Alpha Beta and Kappa. And there are two types of the beta casein protein a 1 and a 2. And most milk you buy actually has both not can actually cause some tummy aches. New Zealand's A2 milkonly says ale A2 milk protein. Now Australia and New Zealand make up the bulk of the company's revenue over six hundred tenmillion dollars followed by China which has been a huge source of growth for the company. Typically Chinese shoppers buy theirproducts in Australia and New Zealand then resell it to China. Now the business has struggled with Kobo air travel restrictionsas well as mothers turning to homegrown baby formula. Instead a two is pushing very hard into the direct e-commerce sales. Withthat comes at the expense of margins. And then there's the US which comes in a distant third with just over 42 million dollarsin revenue in 2020 and negative margins. Now during Kovic the company opted for a more affordable premium pricing mechanismand is now in over twenty two thousand stores across the country. I recently caught up with the CEO of A2 Milk USA BlakeWaltrip and asked how he's going to scale up that business. We brought a lot of consumers into the A2 milk franchise as thishas happened and we've continued to build our loyalty and our awareness levels. So we think that over time we're going tocontinue to see more and more people buy into the franchise. The U.S. milk consumptions unlike a lot of places around the worldin that it's a it's a repertoire purchasing category. So U.S. consumers have on average about three to four different milksand milk all churns in the refrigerator at any one time. So if you're a brand the key is to be part of that rhetoric for apurchase. To do that you've also been expanding a bit like a new coffee creamer for example. I'm wondering how many othertentacles do you have out for new types of products. The key for us is we've spent a lot of money developing awareness of the A2protein. Five years ago nobody had ever heard of a tube milk in the US. Fast forward today. We built up significant awarenessand in many respects that was the best way to start in a new market was to come in and develop awareness with a category thathas 90 plus percent household penetration high frequency of consumption. And now we can capitalize on that awareness inmultiple categories. Now the A2 Milk Company is a dairy nutrition company is not one that you'd necessarily see us gointo. A lot of traditional dairy adjacencies you'll see us looking at a lot of dairy nutritional opportunities thatleverage the benefits structure of this this naturally to protein. Give me some example of ways. I mean what are someexamples. There are categories that you can think about when you think about the A2 protein that it could play quite well. Andfrom a dairy nutrition standpoint one might be protein in various formats. For example I mean the A2 protein delivers astrong consumer benefit. It has an easier on digestive benefit proposition to it. There is a good example. How many stores areyou guys in now and what are some of the benchmark goals that you're looking at. Right now we're in with we've recently comeout in our announcements. We're in over twenty two thousand doors. Five years ago we started as a test market in Californiaand now we're national. We're across every major channel distribution. We have seen as many different companies have.We've seen online sales also start to build this year as many consumers are purchasing products online refrigerated products alittle bit more difficult through that channel of trade. But overall we see there is white space in distribution but it's notdramatic white space in order to build to the scale that we're looking to build to on on on the business. But yet there's stillupside potential. How much more like what what does what do you look like in six months or eight months or 12 months. You know Ithink you'll you'll continue to see us build our our presence. It's mostly about building in the net in the independent channelof trade. It's about building our proposition and taking it out nationally with a few of the major retailers who we're with.Those are opportunities. There is a there's a few thousand more doors to get into. But broadly speaking at twenty two thousandplus doors we're in a very solid position once you drive your velocity to get up to scale. The margins over in your Asianbusiness in Australia New Zealand business are so much better than here in the US. And I'm wondering like obviously becauseyou're building it out. So when do you think you get to the point where margins start to improve. What was the forecast forthat. We haven't set a specific time frame for when we're looking to be profitable in the US. But what we have said is ournext goal is to hit a scale of one hundred million plus in revenue.Revenue is scale is very important in a fluid milk business for example in terms of ultimately improving your margins. Freightrates and otherwise with liquid refrigerated products is certainly an expensive proposition. And so scale helps a lot.With that. That was my interview with Blake Waltrip of a two milk now fromgot milk to Where's the beef. Tyson Foods wants to know. Like seriously. The meat giant realized late last year that more thantwo hundred thousand of its cattle seem to have gone missing on a Washington state ranch. So what happened to the bovine ghosts.They never existed to begin with. Tyson paid the Easter Day ranch millions of dollars for purchasing and fattening upcattle. But beginning in 2010 ranch owner Cody Easter Day decided to seize the movement. And instead of raising cows hetraded and lost big in corn and cattle futures. The legend dairy failure of his losses are said to total over two hundred milliondollars. In the meantime Easter Day continued to send a Tyson bogus invoices for the never purchased animals NASDAQ for histrading days. 