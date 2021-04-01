Lowy Institute's Kassam on Xinjiang Backlash, Taiwan, Hong Kong

00:00

THANKS FOR JOINING US. THIS IS IT, ISN'T IT? A LOT OF NOISE BEING MADE IN BEIJING IS NOT REALLY FOR GLOBAL CONSUMPTION, IS IT? IT IS DOWN TO REALLY DOMESTIC -- ACTUALLY, DOMESTIC POPULARITY, IF YOU WILL. >> THAT IS ABSOLUTELY RIGHT. WE ARE HEARING SO REGULARLY NOW ABOUT THIS KIND OF FIERY RHETORIC. CHINA REALLY DOUBLING DOWN ON CRITICISM AND ESSENTIALLY THREATENING COMPANIES, SAYING THEY WILL HAVE TO USE THESE COMPANIES OR PRODUCTS COMING FROM THE REGION TO RETAIN ACCESS INTO THE MARKET. THIS IS USEFUL FOR DOMESTIC PUBLIC SUPPORT AND STIRS UP NATIONALISM IN A WAY THAT THE PARTY ENJOYS, BUT WE HAVE SEEN PUBLIC OPINION AROUND THE WORLD REALLY SOURING TOWARD CHINA. RISHAAD: YOU SAID IN ESSENCE WE HAVE A SITUATION LEAVING WESTERN CORPORATE IN AN INVIDIOUS POSITION, DOESN'T IT? >> IS IT'S REALLY SUCH A CHALLENGE. OVER THE LAST TWO DECADES, COMPANIES HAVE BEEN VYING FOR ACCESS INTO CHINA'S LUCRATIVE MARKET, THE LARGEST CONSUMER MARKET IN THE WORLD, AND AT THE SAME TIME, THEY HAVE TO COMPLY WITH LOCAL STANDARDS TO MAKE THAT HAPPEN. THAT BALANCING ACT IS GETTING CLOSE TO IMPOSSIBLE NOW HAS BOTH PUBLIC AND GOVERNMENT IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, AND ELSEWHERE EXPECT COMPLIANCE WITH COMPANY -- COUNTRIES OF ORIGIN, BUT CHINA IS ALSO EXPECTING COMPLIANCE OF THEIR LOSS. I THINK IT IS HAPPENING FASTER THAN ANYONE COULD HAVE EXPECTED. RISHAAD: IT DOES SEEM TO BE THAT, AND THE MEETING IN ANCHORAGE ONLY SEEMS TO HIGHLIGHT WHAT YOU HAVE SAID, THAT THE UNITED STATES IS NO LONGER IN A POSITION OF STRENGTH, AS IT WERE. DO WE HAVE SOME SORT OF COGNITIVE DISSONANCE, AS IT WERE? >> I THINK THAT IS A GREAT WAY TO THINK ABOUT IT. THERE IS A SIGNIFICANT GAP IN PERCEPTION. THE UNITED STATES IS STILL THE MOST POWERFUL COUNTRY IN THE WILDERNESS PUTTING A LOT OF EFFORT INTO CONSTRAINING CHINA'S AMBITION, BUT CHINA BELIEVES THE UNITED STATES IS IN A TERMINAL DECLINE. IT IS PROBABLY GETTING THOSE MESSAGES THROUGHOUT THE CHINESE PUBLIC. AS A RESULT, WE SEE A WIDENING GAP INCREASING THE TRUST, AND IT'S HARD BECAUSE GOOD POLICY OUTCOMES CAN EMERGE FROM THIS WHEN THE -- BECAUSE NO GOOD POLICY OUTCOMES CAN EMERGE FROM THIS WHEN THE TWO LARGEST ECONOMIES IN THE WOOD CANNOT CI TO I. HASLINDA: WHAT DOES THIS MEAN IN TERMS OF IMPLICATIONS TO TAIWAN? >> THIS IS WHERE THINGS START TO BECOME VERY PRECARIOUS. CHINA HAS INCREASED ITS AGGRESSION TOWARDS TAIWAN OVER THE LAST SIX TO 12 MONTHS, PARTICULARLY IN RESPONSE TO THE LENS IDEAL. AS PART OF THAT, BUT ALSO CONTINUING FROM THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION, WE HAVE SEEN PRESIDENT RYDEN AND HIS COLLEAGUES BOOST SUPPORT FOR TAIWAN IN THE LAST FEW MONTHS. WE HAVE SEEN NEW AGREEMENTS SIGNED, HIGH-LEVEL VISITS, AND IN SOME WAYS, THE STATUS QUO IS SHIFTING, AND I THINK THERE IS A HIGH RISK OF SOME KIND OF ESCALATION OR EVEN ACCIDENT THAT SPIRALS OUT OF CONTROL. AT THE SAME TIME, CHINA IS NOT GOING TO INVADE TAIWAN OVERNIGHT. THOSE REPORTS ARE QUITE SIGNIFICANTLY OVERBLOWN. AS FOR WHAT CAN BE DONE AT THE MOMENT, I THINK IS TO TRY TO ENSURE THAT TAIWAN IS CAPABLE OF DEFENDING ITSELF AND OTHER COUNTRIES ARE DEMONSTRATING THEIR COMMITMENT TO DEFENDING TAIWAN, SO THE DETERRENCE WE HAVE HAD FOR THE LAST FOUR DECADES IN THE REGION CONTINUES. HASLINDA: HOW DO YOU FEEL ABOUT THE RAPID CHANGE IN HONG KONG AS BEIJING DOUBLES DOWN HERE, TOO? >> WE ARE SEEING BEIJING AROUND THE WORLD IS VERY IMPERVIOUS TO THE CRITICISM IT HAS COME UNDER. HONG KONG IS AN EXAMPLE OF THAT WHERE THERE HAS BEEN QUITE SIGNIFICANT CONDEMNATION FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, AND MANY OTHER PARTNERS AS THE WAY IN WHICH THE IMPERFECT DEMOCRACY IN HONG KONG HAS BEEN SLOWLY STRANGLED. RECENT ELECTORAL CHANGES ARE A DEMONSTRATION OF THIS AT A STEP TOWARDS HAVING ABSOLUTELY NO VIABLE OPPOSITION IN HONG KONG. THIS IS DEVASTATING FROM THE PERSPECTIVE OF DEMOCRACIES BUT ALSO QUITE PROBLEMATIC IN TERMS OF GOOD GOVERNANCE, WHERE IS VERY CLEAR THAT ONLY PEOPLE WHO TOE A VERY PARTICULAR PARTY LINE WILL BE IN POSITIONS OF POWER. HASLINDA: CAN YOU TELL US A LITTLE MORE ABOUT PUBLIC OPINION TOWARDS CHINA AND AUSTRALIA WHERE YOU ARE, PARTICULARLY GIVEN WHAT WE SAW LAST YEAR WITH AUSTRALIA TAKING ITS JOURNALISTS OUT OF CHINA? >> IT HAS BEEN A REALLY INTERESTING DEVELOPMENT IN AUSTRALIA. THE AUSTRALIAN PUBLIC HAS GENERALLY BEEN QUITE POSITIVE TOWARD CHINA AND IN SOME WAYS HAVE BEEN OUTLIERS WHEN COMPARED TO THE UNITED STATES, THE UNITED KINGDOM, CANADA. UNTIL TWO YEARS AGO, THE VAST MAJORITY OF AUSTRALIANS FELT QUITE POSITIVELY TOWARD AUSTRALIA, BUT AS THE BILATERAL RELATIONSHIP HAS SIGNIFICANTLY DETERIORATED AND CHINA HAS ADOPTED A MUCH MORE AGGRESSIVE POSTURE TOWARD AUSTRALIA, WE HAVE REALLY SEEN THAT PLUMMET. ONLY 20% OF US TRILLIONS SAY THEY TRUST CHINA. THE SAME NUMBER HAVE CONFIDENCE IN XI JINPING. THAT NUMBER HAS MORE THAN HALVED IN JUST TWO YEARS. RISHAAD: THE COLD WAR WAS ABOUT CAPITALISM VERSUS COMMUNISM AT ITS MOST BASE LEVEL. THE THING IS, THIS PARTICULAR SORT OF BATTLE IS ABOUT THOSE IDEOLOGIES. WE HAVE THOSE THAT SAY CHINA HAS GOT EVER CLOSER TO RUSSIA AND LIKEWISE, WHERE IS THE UNITED STATES AND ITS ALLIES ARE ALSO COALESCING. IS THIS THE START OF A NEW COLD WAR? >> THIS IS THE QUESTION EVERYBODY WANTS AN ANSWER TO. I DON'T KNOW IF IT IS A NEW COLD WAR, BUT I WOULD SAY WE ARE SEEING A REALLY SIGNIFICANT THEME OF COMPETITION BETWEEN SYSTEMS, AND IT IS NOT THE SAME KIND OF SYSTEMS AS DURING THE COLD WAR, BUT WHAT WE CAN SEE NOW IS LITERAL DEMOCRACY STACKING UP ON ONE SIDE WITH A FEW NOTABLE EXCEPTIONS, I THINK IT IS IMPORTANT TO SAY, BUT CHINA NOW USING ITS AUTHORITARIAN KIND OF SUCCESS STORY AS IT WOULD DESCRIBE IT, AND MARKETING THAT TO OTHER COUNTRIES AND SAYING, WE HAVE AN ALTERNATIVE TO PRESENT TO YOU. LIBERAL DEMOCRACY IS NOT THE ONLY WAY TO ECONOMIC PROSPERITY, AND WE CAN SHOW YOU THAT, AND TO BE HONEST, A LOT OF COUNTRIES ARE INTERESTED IN WHAT CHINA HAS TO OFFER IN A SENSE.