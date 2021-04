00:00

I'd like to start more on a human level. How difficult has thelast year and a half been for your department and your men and women serving.Well I would say it's at least okay. For as long as I been in the force. This was the most difficult timenot just because of the intensity of the violence that we had to face and the importanceof the issues at stake. But because of the mental stress on our people and our family members and ourfriends. That's unprecedented. You know we we were if you like we were assaulted on all fronts. And that really tested ourresults to the extreme because. When when you think when you know that your family members maynot be safe even those they had nothing to do with any of our work that they are simply at home.And you know your children when they were at school they were being bullied and singled out for ridicule insults and sometimesphysical attacks not just by students and fellow students but sometimes. Okay bye bye teachers.You loose trust. But this didn't start out as a violent criminal movement by the protesters. It started out fairly peaceful. Howdid you reconcile within the ranks to be forced to kind of resolve what ended up really being a political impasse. Was thattough. I don't think that would be a very accurate characterization ofhow he started or you know the overall nature of this movement. How would you describe it then. Well the fact is OK it is notthe first time that the police had to deal with disturbances. And it's a trademarkyou know occurrence in Hong Kong. We like it in the past few decades because we had such a free society. We alloweddemonstrations probably the freest in terms ofpermitting processions and and public meetings. It's in the basic law the right to basic law and Australia's orderordinance. Okay. You have to notify US forces if certain events occur. But it's never like okay in New York where you have toget a permit from the police. So we are we are we are one of the freestsocieties in certainly in this regard. And. So it's not the first time that we actually faced this kind ofdisturbance. We just dealt with it. When this thing started. Of course every time that we had a ISE.A demonstration or procession on the streets of Hong Kong. We are always prepared for the element within them. Okay. Who areviolent or at least looking for opportunities to become violent. All right. So this is not new. So when you said it startedpeacefully you you are ignoring the fact that okay we have the same elements there. OK. Just.Poising to to strike and they did so. So you are prepared for that before it turned violent. We had towe had to be. Obviously you've you've read the comments from the formerforeign expert who was on the IPCC the Independent Police Complaints Council which was set up to investigate. CliffordStott who's who I sum up a long report essentially saying that he had to leave that for an expert panel on that IPCC because hefelt that some of the police activity helped provoke some of the violence. I would assume you take exception to that comment.Yes. Yes. Well first of all I think this was actually mentioned NIKKEI by other people. OK. In relation to hiscomments. I think he had a total of four or five hours.NIKKEI meeting in our offices. He spent a total of five five. These Ithink okay including the arrival and departure.And he didn't interview any any participants. He said he did have the ability to investigatehimself because his job was not OK. At that time was not to do that OK. He was he was brought in to look at.Systems and how we how IPCC.Suggested to examine the goings on. So that more transparency could be given to the public aboutwhat happened. He ended up making some I would say at least premature comments.One less mention fact is that. As soon as I learned that he was going to be employed you knowfor this task way before the announcement. I actually took the trouble to actually look at the profile and I found out that.On his social media platforms. Okay. He he had likes okay given toJoshua Wong and you know all all his usual cohort. So you think he was biased from the start. Icertainly did. Okay. As a person. So. But of course in the end. Okay I got theI got the comment back that as an academic. Okay. He supposed to you know be concerned about you know different sides of stories.But I think okay any reasonable man is entitled to form his own opinion whether he is actuallygiving equal treatment to both sides of story. So I personally I would not know personally as a person also as a deputycommissioner of police. I wouldn't give too much credit to anything that he says. Howfair. Or perhaps even flawed. Was the IPCC. I think the IPCC is very fair because they actually proposed a way of approachingthis very difficult issue. And they stuck to the specifications. And if I may go back tothe reference to Clifford Scott's comments.His comments were about the lack of ability. One major criticism in the had was the lack of ability for IPCCto conduct independent investigation. He was never engaged for that purpose. This whole thing was not an investigation of thepolice force. This whole thing was to. Suss out the details the facts. OK so the people can actuallylook at the facts and form their opinion and IPCC did a fantastic job I think under the leadership of the chairman andsome really hard working people. They managed to do that. They gave.Open access to people the for. For anyone to come forward even anonymously with information they painstakingly looked at videotapes of case frame by frame to determine what exactly happened and what could be made out of those images before they actually.But others say there should have been a completely independent commission set up which of course the chief executive Carrie Lamdecided not to do and that we'd left it in the hands of the police to do their own investigation. Well I don't want toengage in long discussion about justice. People more learned than me. You have more authority than me. He has spoken aboutthis but I would say this. It will never work.Because. This is such a polarized issue and we are the subject ofattacks. But in in any inquiry or independent inquiry that is set up withthat purpose. We are the only people accountable. For our actions.Protesters who will come forward anonymously are they accountable.What about the things that they say. Will they be accountable. Those are they verifiable. How can this be a fair andindependent inquiry. And if if that's really something that you know beforeyou engaged on such a course of actionhow how can you even propose that this is the right thing to do. So I'm coming from a very practical and pragmaticpoint of view. How are you trying to repair the trust deficit that has built up between the populace and the Hong Kong policeused to be referred to as Asia's finest the police force here. I'm not saying it is not anymore but there is divisions insociety and animosity towards the police. You use the word populist. Okay. First of all I have to disagree because this iswhat the propaganda would like the people to believe. Some in society some in a large swath in society not a majority. We'regetting into semantics. I agree. I agree. Again populist means everybody. I feel it necessary to point this out against youknow because that's how propaganda work. Fair enough. Yeah. So I'm not disagreeing with you. There is a trust deficit as aresult of the propaganda. We can we can discuss about whether this is propaganda or not.OK. On another occasion. But there is a trust deficit. Yes. Because of this. And we are aware of it. And we have verydetermined. That we take some measures to repair this. What specificallywhat specifically it will have to be us taking the first steps. And that's something that I've been I've been trying to convincemy mind my officers. Okay. I say well whetherthere are good reasons or bad reasons for this to have happened. We ought to take the first step.So that we provide the opportunity for interaction between human beings to form the trust. On a personal level. And that's thefirst step to understanding and breaking the stereotypes or the false perceptions. OK. And only then you can try to build onyou know more understanding on an organization level and hopefully to turn this around. How has it impacted recruitment.Well we have suffered in terms of the recruitment. That is a fact.But it is not unexpected. When we are faced with such a determined and elaboratepropaganda propaganda campaign. The purpose of which was clearly to hurt our legitimacy as apolice force. And those behind this propaganda are powerful state playersincluding their powerful players. This would be the natural resultof the natural result of that. It must change how you recruit and where you recruit in whichdivisions. Is it more tactical more investigative. Obviously you have new remits under the national security law as well as nowunder the vetting committee of the national security law for the new electoral reforms which we get to in a little bit. But wheremust you add to the force. Well first of all let me talk a talk about the most basicrecruitment first because in terms of numbers I think many people think that simplybecause we are taking on fewer people at the moment that there aren't enough people who are applying. That's not true. We arestill getting well in in financially 20 19 to 20. We're still getting some 12000 people applied to become police officerswhich I'm more than more than the numbers that we can actually recruit. If they ISE found suitablethis year so far we we are up to about 11000 people applying for the jobs and we are only looking for maybe.About sixteen hundred so there are more than enough people who are making theapplications for us to to choose from. But you said it's been tough. It's been tough because we did not simply because of thedrop in numbers. We did not lower our standards. To be a police officers in Hong Kong in Hong Kong is a tough joband it requires a lot of resolve and skills and mental aptitude. The list goes on. Mustthey be patriots as well. I think anyone who is interested in working in Hong Kong in public public service should bepatriotic. I think it applies to every country. America is no exception and you would expect no less from your own countrymen.So it's not even an issue. What can you tell us about the role that police will be asked to play with the vetting of newlegislative candidates under the new electoral reform law. Well not much I can tell you because I'm not responsible for thenational security law in implementation. We understand that national security police though will be responsible for vettingbefore the National Security Committee approves or not. So what would the vettingprocess. Can you give any indication what that background checks et cetera et cetera. Well I can't because I I honestly do notknow you know how this vetting will be done because I'm not in charge of that. But I would say.You only need to look at how all countries on earth conduct national security.Intelligence and vetting. How different can it be. Because we're all just about makingsure that threats are identified that if they are identified then you know you decide the measures that are necessary toaddress those risks is the same the world over. SoI think you might have the answer by just looking at your own system.Is it a process though if you can at all elaborate on whether this needs to be ongoing monitoring ongoing vetting. I thinkit's the same answer that I gave you. Which country would say OK I've done enough. OK I'm going torest for a bit and then maybe we start this process later. National security. If there is one risks for national securityis are real. And I would say that are perpetual especially given this very hostile international environment that we findourselves in especially because there are countries on earth OK whose basic DNA is aggressive.You're alluding to the United States. Yes. I'm talking about the United States. And I think it is also clearly stated you knowwhat their intent is to try to suppress the the development of China. And it's open secret. Andyou have concrete evidence that the United States was actively involved with fomenting the unrest here on the streets that youhad to crack down on. I think it's an open secret as well. You if you. I'm sure youwere aware of this. OK. You have people like the head of any D the former head of any D I think its name is Weinstein. AlanWeinstein publicly saying what is he I used to get to covertly. It's not done by anybody. They admitted that they've been inHong Kong operating for this very purpose for more than two decades. And I would add.I think it was. May 2020 there was an article byan author call Laura. Gary I think she is she she wrote a long article about her own experience witnessing how this was doneback in since 1994. And the dates given actually coincided with each other perfectly.And then of course. There was this gentleman called John Stockwell I thinkformer CIA operative. I wrote a book about you know in search of enemies and stufflike that. And he actually talked about how the American government hasbeen behind propagandato to try to destabilize governments. Hong Kong has been the pawn in your estimation that has led us down this road to wherewe are now where we have the national security law. We have the electoral reform. We have perhaps more exerted policies fromBeijing. I think so because this is in the geopolitical interest ofAmerican America. To do that. And on the ground I certainly see compatible evidence of such action.I'm not trying to pass necessarily pass judgment or moral judgment on this because how a country determines to further itsstrategic interests is that country's prerogative. But I'm just saying that we are as entitled as these countries to protect ourown interests. So what does that mean for the security blanket over Hong Kong. More surveillance more police on the streetsmore review of social media. I'm not saying it's a police state.We're nowhere near there. But that's the international perception. That perception you're wrong is wrong. Because tellto this. As a. POLICE OFFICER Our concern has always been life liberty issues.Whether you're safe whether you feel safe going out at night whether you feel safe to allow your daughter teenage daughter togo home by herself. These are life issues. These are not political issues. We are entitled to security. We're entitled tostability. Because that's the only way.The society can function and. I think the events of 2019 have shown you when stability and security breaks down.Society becomes dysfunctional totally dysfunctional. We were on the brink of collapse.In many senses of the word. We tried to do our best.And if it happens again we will do that again. Tell me what's happening. What's happening now is the government including thecentral government taking steps to make sure that the systems arecorrected so that. The ultimate aim of stability security and prosperity canactually be achieved. All countries on Earth are constantly and perpetually.Obsessed with these three objectives.Any belief system or any governance systems or ultimately are there to produce these three results. We are only the people orsome of the people whose job it is to ensure that this can be a reality. Given that scenario given what happened in 2019 and thelevels of violence how has training changed. And you're also your request either through the budget of Paul Chan whoincreased obviously money for the police for national security and for local police but your needs for anti riot gear to bettercombat a reprisal if it ever happens.Well we have been able to secure increased funding from the government for that purpose andwe never stop doing that. We actually started doing that during the disturbances. And fortunately the government has beenvery sympathetic because they knew how difficult it was and how essential that the policeforce is adequately equipped and provisions to ensure that we are able to actually deal with the problems onthe streets. How has training changed or has it changed much as far as crowdcontrol and containing any type of. Incident erupting into what we saw in the streets.Well in terms of organized training you know the changes are constantbecause of the reality on the streets. Our training started changing as soon as our tactics.As soon as it was apparent to us that certain tactics needed to change. So this was not something that you usually look at afterthe fact. OK. Because it was such an urgent matter that we had to deal with. So there was a lot of reviewsthat was already addressedand also subsequent to the publication of the IPCC report. The fifty two recommendations.We've been working on very closely within the force and also with the force with the stakeholdersto make sure that our training actually can be modified and improved. Andas we have reported previously to the IPCC. We have not only taken care of the things that they mentioned wehave also added a lot of the things that we ourselves saw as possible ways of improvement.So this was not just. Can you give me an example of something on how you would improve.Like for example I mean some have suggested why doesn't Hong Kong police use tasers instead of rubber bullets or tear gas.Tear gas was fired in confined places including in the empty car. There were cases of rubber bullets fired at fairly pointblank range. Tasers could be a less lethal potentially lethal avenue. Well how is Taser less lethal than to gas. To gas has nopermanent effects other than new watery eyes and maybe discomfort inducing a taser.Well there are there are good academicresearch that says it's very safe but that depends on who you talk to. Personally I would say time is something that we couldlook at and we've been looking at that as well. But whether we will adopt it. OK. We are.A very responsible force and. We we would not very casually decide on something like thatespecially when there are other options which are much safer or less controversial.Like. With tear gas or you know we have we have introduced new newweapons no less lethal weapons firing balls. OK. Yeah.Which are not designed as kinetic projectile. They are just of ways ofspreading. These are the beanbags not the beanbags. Not those. No no those. Okay.Somebody suggested to me that why doesn't Hong Kong have mounted police. There's evidence that mounted police are less prone tobe attacked by protesters. I think the. Well I certainly might. I haven't heard of commentslike that myself. Mounted police in Hong Kong. That would be quite a novel idea.Even if I agree that the use of horses for for public disorder events might be.No beneficial or desirable in certain circumstances. Whether it's practical in.In the weather Hong Kong. We have enough trouble keeping our dogs happy and the streets of warm and humid weather.And also if of course the cost I'm going down the wrong rabbit hole there. Anywaywhat would you say to criticism that we've heard from some judges about some of the testimony that some police officershave given in the cases of protesters who have been arrested. You probably are very familiar with Stanley Hose comments. Themagistrate on Jocelyn Charles case. What what damage does that do when an independent judiciarymagistrate criticizes police officers for essentially. Fly. Those are the words that the magistrate use.Every time a judge makes any comment about the performance of officers in court we'd take them very seriously and we go backand look at the reasons for making these comments in every single case.There's a problem within the force though of officers seeking or seeking a conviction and fabricating evidence. Well first of allI'd have to say.You cannot take that comment as is because in every case that we when we went back to the reasons for for those comments weactually found out that was not all. And I think if you're familiar with how trials actually areconducted accusations are the basis of the defense's attacks. So you cannot look at one single comment out of context. And Ithink in many cases we found that there were reasons why the judge might actually make that kind of comments. But they didnot tell the whole story. OK. But.Without going into details of any specific case. I would sayyou have to trust us. Every time that any such comments come our way.We look for ways to make sure that our officers are better prepared in court that their testimony actually.Match the reality. The facts that actually happen and they are able to convey that accurately to theto the court in many instances. It was perhaps inexperience nerves or ratherclever tricks conducted by the defense lawyer which they fell into. So these are things that they all can learn from. So youwould say this is not a recurring pattern because of the sheer number of people who were arrested either before the nationalsecurity of our athletes. No I don't think so. We we spend a lot of effort and time and energy in terms of preparing all of ouroffices in court because this is part of their job.A lot of people in society want to know what the red lines are for behavior in society. After the national security lawobviously. And what would constitute the raising of the purple banner which indicates that this is potentially a nationalsecurity law violation. How do you train your officers in the field to determine that on the spot on the street that this isa national security law violation and not just a protest. I'm not still the right.I actually disagree with this approach. You said many many people in the society are interested to know the red lines.First of all I would say the typical responsible citizen in Hong Kong.I actually do not care about that because they know they're never going to be even close to offending the national securitylaw. The fact is in the past decade or several decades agomany self-proclaimed freedom fighters have somehow instilled thisculture of testing the bread lines or the boundaries right. I never thought this was a healthyapproach to living in any society in a healthy society. The majority of people are law abiding by nature.We desire people to think we as far away from the boundaries as possible because criminal sanction happens at a threshold butwhen you're very close to that threshold. You are already engaging in activities which are unacceptable tothe ordinary citizen. Just that is a very high threshold.If the whole society gets into the habit of situating themselves very close to that threshold with criminal sanction what kind ofsociety do we have. It's never a healthy approach. In our in our traditional way of telling the citizens how tobehave in terms of law and order we say do not tempt the law. Simple including on the Internet and social media. Obviously nowin every aspect of life I think a healthy attitude is to say how can I be a responsible citizen.And just make sure that I contribute to the overall harmony and peace and security of this place rather than say hmm. Let me seehow far can I push this envelope.So that I can almost touch the red line but you can't touch me. This is not how we want topolice Hong Kong. How are we going to heal the wounds and how long is thisdivision going to last. By promoting understanding and this is what I'm doing with youand hopefully through you the truth. In Hong Kong can be can be spread too to the outsideworld especially the Western world. And it.Still a lot has to be done in that regard. I would like to make a comment.About how. Especially in the western world's psyche. How. How.Things are being portrayed. In Hong Kongwe just take an example of the changes the electoral changes that are taking place.I think yesterday the the. Was it the foreign minister of UK. I think I'm in a crowd. Ithink he he made a coin. Secretary. Yeah foreign secretary. Yeah foreign secretary made a comment abouthow the electoral changes are.Making it he called them radical changes radical changes. But in the wrongdirection basically I think what he meant was that. I personally take.Special exception to this kind of narrative. And I want to explain to you why.Hong Kong has always been. Oh in the past historically was a part of China.But through the unequal treaty. Was taken away from China. And we became a colony.And then it was given back to China. And on the basis of the joint declaration there was thisunderstanding that certain things will happen. Systems would be preserved. And I think the Chinese government has been veryhappy to do that. Until what happened in 2019 when it was very clear.That this could not be allowed to happen because people were exploiting the loopholesto subvert the very purpose of the joint declaration. The one country two systems systems.Imagine if you are the owner. Of a family heirloom. Say a porcelain vase and a very precious passed down forgenerations in your family. It was stolen from you. For many years OK you asked the thief for it back and he gave.Give it back to you and then you say let me make sure that I increase the security measures so that it can't be stolen again.And the thief tells you Hank I'm not happy with that. How absurd would that be. And that's how I think. OK you have to understandwhy Chinese people would say stay away from this. You have no moral or any right to say thatwe can perfect our system. Of course they point to the 84 Sino British joint declaration.Still the Chinese government has said it's not necessarily binding but the basic law is the basic law. But you cannot comecome back and say as a proud former owner of this artifact I want thisto be done to this thing that I stole from you before. Then how have you changed your loyalty. You joined the police force in1990 when it was the Royal Hong Kong Police Force under British rule. Now it is under Chinese rule. My loyalty first andforemost was as a Chinese person. I never changed. I was born a Chinese person.In a line which ought to be Chinese. I came under British rule not of my choice.It's not like I didn't like the Hong Kong which was under British rule. As a person but it's back to my analogy. OK.Simply because the thief takes good care of. The artifact doesn't mean that he had only pure intent of pureintentions for for this artifact. We pig. Wewe had good things. As a result of this unfortunate episode. But that hasn't changed the nature of the whole event.So back to my loyalty my loyalty never changed. I am a Chinese person.I have the benefit of knowing or learning the culture of the outside world. The Western culture the education that gave methat that form the person that I am and I'm typical. I think of many Hong Kong people.So there is no question of this loyalty. This is always my last questionbecause as a reporter I can go down different ways. Maybe you didn't have a chance to say something that you wanted to say. Isthere anything else you wanted to add to our international audience about what is happening here.I would say the best way to understand what is actually happening is to be there just like you doing your reporting onsite in Hong Kong. You've been in Hong Kong for many decades now. The best way is to actually see for yourself rather than torely on what is fed to you by either social media or mainstream news media because we live in the world.That you can't trust the information fed to you that way and also know that.The Western psyche and the Chinese psyche are very different. Yes.The DNA makeup is different. But know thatChina has never been aggressive. On the world stage andvery good evidence to show that I wanted to ask why for optics sake would the Hong Kong police change their marching style.That is something that's caught many people's attention going from the British style of marching to let's call it what it is.It's goose stepping for the National Security. Education Day's coming up here in a festival that is only for that ceremonialdemonstration for the National Day education ceremony. But I could see why. How did the Hong Kong police adoptthe British style of formerly British style marching.It happened because of the circumstances at the time. We also like to think that this is part of our history and thisis the Hong Kong style that we we we have adopted and we move on with time. And is it only right that.We have also the capability. To showcase. A marching style that is in keeping with the rest of country.And I don't think you want to look too deeply into that. You know asa political I think people are. Those people in society are concerned that these changes are happening too fast. It issupposed to be 50 years of hands off. Right. It's it's been accelerated because of it.External or internal circumstances in the protests. These changes were more than two decades into the handoveralready and I think the. What if changes have to take place. They will have to take placeduring this period. And I kind of agree that it is happening too fast. We are seizing on the opportunity to actually makesuitable changes. And I think you have to agree with me. This is very incremental. You know aceremonial purpose just to showcase our ability to do that. And I think that's a very responsible way of approaching this.