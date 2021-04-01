France Heads Into One Month Lockdown

00:00

Cali France was already under some restriction so how strict isthis new lockdown going to be. This is much stricter because it's extended to the entire nationit's not on a regional measure. These haven't worked at this haven't been enough to calm the pandemic. And schools are goingto close for the next three weeks. And this is something that President Michael has been trying to avoid for weeks now. Ifthey want to give you a comparison for example France has only closed its schools for 10 weeks since the beginning of thepandemic compared to 27 weeks in the UK for example in 28 weeks in Germany. So this is really something that plays out. Michaelhad been trying to avoid. But he said last night the day has come. We tried to push back this day for as long as possible.The number of people in ICU in intensive care units in France has now reached over 5000 this week. This is an increase of 10percent compared to last week. It's above the peak of the second wave in November and it's dangerously getting closer to the peakof the first wave last March. So there was no public apologies from the president. My call last night he did acknowledge somemistakes were made in handling of the pandemic. Gardening. Good to have you with his your. He waited really aslate as possible to do this didn't he. Because there are political ramifications for the president.Of course we're just one year before the presidential elections and the popularity of results my call is pretty low. It's at 36percent right now. If you look at President Hollande and Sarkozy at the same time of their mandate their popularity was actuallyeven lower. But it will all depend on the vaccination campaign which is going to slow in France for many people. Four out offive French people say the campaign is poorly organized. And if you look at the rate the vaccination rates in France. Only about12 percent of the French population has received one dose compared to more than 45 percent in the U.K. for example. Soclearly most of the French say they do not trust President Michael and the French government in handling this vaccinationcampaign. This this is going to have a huge impact on the presidential elections next year.