Deutsche Bank Dodges $4 Billion Archegos Hit

How was Deutsche Bank able to escape some of these big lossesthat we're seeing at anymore and at Credit Suisse. It's all about speed. That's the name of the game. Emory Because you'llrecall on Friday when Goldman Sachs for example had these big block trades that hit during market hours which is really rarefor the size that they are. It's somewhat spooked the market. It means these stocks fall more. So if you're still holding ontothem you're going to crystallise some pretty significant losses if you wait to sell. So this is a fantastic scoop from theBloomberg banking team led by Stephen Arrows saying that Deutsche Bank was able to do a bake sale on Fridays the same daywe saw those block trades from Goldman of about four billion dollars. We don't know every one who's they sold to. But we doknow hedge fund Marshall Waste the behemoth in Europe was one of the ones who bought here. And if anything this raises morequestions about Credit Suisse and Gnome Europe. Why weren't they able to sell as quickly. Why did they wait. Why did they havesuch significant losses. Does it have to do with perhaps the size of what they were holding or their relationship with BillHuang. Either way good timing for Deutsche Bank because they're actually in the middle of transferring their prime brokerageservice to BNP and a sale that was first finalized in nineteen. Yeah it also comes down to Dani what quality of security youhave been given because if the quality and the liquidity of the stock that you're holding on your book is lower than everybodyelse's I assure you it's hard to get away a liquid stock in a tumbling market.All of this will bring us Ryan to the S.E.C. They're looking at initiating a another investigation. What is the scope of thatinvestigation. Danny so we've already heard from sources that had told us that the S.E.C. was looking into a reported phonecall that the banks held together before all of these blocks sales. This latest one we've heard they're looking into BillHuang himself. This isn't unusual. This tends to happen after big market events. And we don't know whether this will lead toanything. Still just looking at the nature of these of this fire sale.