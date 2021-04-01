Deutsche Bank Dodges $4 Billion Archegos Hit

More From Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe
- 02:24
France Heads Into One Month Lockdown
- 47:18
'Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe' Full Show (03/31/2021)
- 06:00
Pandemic Pushes Back Gender Parity
- 47:15
'Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe' Full Show (03/30/2021)
Bloomberg TechnologyThe only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco. Hosted by Emily Chang.
The David Rubenstein Show"The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" explores successful leadership through the personal and professional choices of the most influential people in business.