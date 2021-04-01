Live on Bloomberg TV

Deutsche Bank Dodges $4 Billion Archegos Hit

More details are emerging over the fallout from a fire sale at Bill Hwang’s family office Archegos Capital Management. Deutsche Bank AG is said to have had exposure to the firm, but was able to sell its holdings and emerged unscathed, according to people familiar with the matter. Bloomberg’s Dani Burger reports on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe.” (Source: Bloomberg)

