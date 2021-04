00:00

DEUTSCHE BANK AVOIDS A HIT WITH THE SPEEDY SALE. IT IS A BLOOMBERG EXCLUSIVE. GOOD MORNING AND WELCOME. JOE BIDEN IS ON A TRAIN, $2.25 TRILLION OF STIMULUS ON BOARD. I PUT IT TO YOU. THERE IS A GREAT DISTANCE BETWEEN AMBITION AND DELIVERY ON THIS PLAN. PART OF IT IS ABOUT FIGHTING BACK AGAINST CHINA. THEREIN LIES THE POINT. UPGRADING R AND D, RAISING CORPORATE TAXES. 28% FROM 21%. WHAT WILL BE THE IMPACT ON STOCKS? THAT IS THE QUESTION. ANNMARIE: CERTAINLY THAT IS THE QUESTION IN TERMS OF THE IMPACT OF THE FINANCIAL MARKET. BUT ALSO, THAT IS A BIG RISK. CAN HE GET SUPPORT FROM THE REPUBLICANS? MITCH MCCONNELL IS SAYING IT IS A TROJAN HORSE. INFRASTRUCTURE IN NAAMAN. THE REPUBLICANS DO NOT LIKE THOSE TAX HIKES. INFLATION, IS THERE TOO MUCH EXUBERANCE TO THE MARKET THAT WE WILL SEE INFLATION RISE? THESE ARE THE DEBATES ECONOMISTS WILL BE HAVING AROUND THIS PLAN? MANUS: MOHAMED EL-ERIAN SAID TAX CUTS AROUND TRUMP CREATED A BUYBACK DIVIDEND. HERE WE ARE, A POTENTIAL CORPORATE TAX HIKE BY JOE BIDEN. THEY CAN GET THROUGH IT, MANAGE.