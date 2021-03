00:00

♪ GUY: WEDNESDAY THE 31ST OF MARCH, THE LAST DAY OF THE QUARTER. 3:00 P.M. IN LONDON, 10:00 A.M. NEW YORK, 30 MINUTES INTO THE TRADING DAY IN THE UNITED STATES. IN LONDON, ON GUY JOHNSON. ALIX STEEL IS IN NEW YORK. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG MARKETS." ALIX: 2 TRILLION PLUS. THAT IS WHAT YOU HAVE TO KNOW FOR HIM FOR STRUCTURE PLANS. WE WILL BREAK THAT DOWN OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF HOURS IN MANY DIFFERENT SECTORS WITH MANY DIFFERENT VOICES. THE REACTION ON THE MARKET HAS BEEN SOMEWHAT CONFUSING. THE S&P NOW UP BY 0.4%. IT HAS BEEN A REALLY CHOPPY SESSION. BOND YIELDS PUSHING MODESTLY HIGHER, BUT BARELY BUDGING FROM THAT HIGH WE HAVE SEEN OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF DAYS. THE DOLLAR CONTINUING ITS JOURNEY HIGHER WHEN IT RELATES TO THE YEN. OTHERWISE IT IS A LITTLE SOFTER. IT IS A MIXED DOLLAR STORY. WE ARE PAST THAT 110 LEVEL. GOLD, IT HAS BEEN A TERRIBLE MONTH FOR GOLD, GETTING A TOUCH OF A BED TODAY. WHEN YOU HAVE A HUGE -- TOUCH OF A BID TODAY. WHEN YOU HAVE A HUGE INFRASTRUCTURE ROLLOUT, GOLD KEEPS TAKING IT ON THE CHIN. GUY: THIS HAS BEEN A SUPERHOT AREA OF THE MARKET. I'M GOING TO GIVE YOU THE PENDING HOME SALE NUMBERS. MONTH ON MONTH, A BIG MESS. -10.6%. THE PRIOR NUMBER ALSO REVISED DOWN. THE MARKET WAS LOOKING FOR -3%. SO A BIG MOVE LOWER IN TERMS OF THE CHANGE. I WONDER WHETHER THERE IS SOME WHETHER IN HERE. -- SOME W -- SOME WEATHER IN HERE. THE YEAR ON YEAR ON YOUR NONSEASONALLY ATTESTED NUMBER, -2.7 -- NONSEASONALLY ADJUSTED NUMBER, NEGATIVE TWO POINTS AS AN -- NONSEASONALLY ADJUSTED NUMBER, -2.7%. THERE ARE A NUMBER OF FACTORS THAT MAY ACCOUNT FOR IT. ALIX: IT IS ALL ABOUT PRESIDENT BIDEN'S INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN. HIS FOUR-PART, EIGHT YEAR LONG AND FOR SUCH A PLAN, I SHOULD POINT OUT. IT IS FOCUSED ON TRANSPORTATION. WHAT HE PAY FOR IT WITH CORPORATE TAX HIKES? WE SPOKE WITH NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL DIRECTOR BRIAN DEESE ON THE NEED FOR THIS SPENDING. BRIAN: WE HAVE A MAJOR NEED FOR INFRASTRUCTURE IN THE UNITED STATES. WE NEED TO PUT OUR FOCUS ON A BIG, BOLD, PRACTICAL INVESTMENT IN AMERICA. PEOPLE SEE AND FEEL WHY WE NEED THIS INVESTMENT. BRIDGES ARE CRUMBLING, SCHOOLS ARE CRUMBLING. THESE ARE INVESTMENTS THAT WE CANNOT AFFORD NOT TO MAKE. ALIX: JOINING US NOW IS KEVIN CIRILLI, BLOOMBERG'S CHIEF WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT. WHAT CAN WE EXPECTED A FROM PRESIDENT BIDEN? KEVIN: FIRST AND FOREMOST I WILL TALK ABOUT TAXES BECAUSE THE PRESIDENT IS GOING TO PROPOSE RAISING THE CORPORATE TAX RATE FROM THE CURRENT LEVEL OF 21% BACKUP 228% -- BACKUP TO 28%. HE WILL ALSO PROPOSE RAISING TAXES ON OFFSHORE PROFITS FROM THE CURRENT LEVEL OF 13% TO 21%. IN TERMS OF TRYING TO PAY FOR THIS, HE'S GOING TO REALLY RAISE TAXES ON THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY. WHAT WE DON'T KNOW ON THE TAX FRONT IS THE SPECIFICS OF HOW MUCH HE PLANS TO RAISE TAXES ON HOUSEHOLDS OR INDIVIDUAL EARNERS AROUND THE $400,000 ANNUAL THRESHOLD MARK. BEYOND THAT, MY BIG TAKEAWAY WHEN I HAVE BEEN REPORTING ON THIS OVER THE PAST COUPLE OF DAYS IS THAT THERE IS SOME BIPARTISAN SUPPORT ON SOME OF THE ELEMENTS OF HIS PROPOSAL, MOST NOTABLY IN DIVERSIFYING THE SEMICONDUCTOR CHIP SUPPLY CHAIN, MOVING IT AWAY FROM CHINA AND DIVERSIFYING IT NOT JUST HERE IN THE UNITED STATES, BUT FROM OTHER STRATEGIC ALLIES AS WELL. I RAISE THAT BECAUSE PEOPLE LIKE CONSERVATIVE SENATOR MARSHA BLACKBURN WOULD AGREE WITH THAT SPECIFIC ELEMENT. AND HOW HE PLANS TO GET THIS ACROSS THE FINISH LINE, EITHER THROUGH A SINGULAR LEGISLATIVE VEHICLE FOR A PIECEMEAL LEGISLATIVE APPROACH, REALLY COULD MAKE ALL THE DIFFERENCE. THIS IS A SEA CHANGE, AND PIECES OF THIS WILL BE THE BLUEPRINT AND THE ROADMAP FOR NOT JUST THE NEXT COUPLE OF YEARS, BUT FOR THE NEXT DECADE. GUY: WE LOOK FORWARD TO YOUR COVERAGE AS THE DAY PROGRESSES, AS WE WORK OUR WAY TOWARDS THE SPEECH AND THE POSTGAME ANALYSIS. WHAT DIDN'T WE FIND OUT? WHAT DO WE NEED TO FIND OUT? I SUSPECT THOSE ARE GOING TO BE BIG QUESTIONS LATER THIS EVENING. KEVIN CIRILLI, THANK YOU VERY MUCH, INDEED. IN ITS CURRENT STATE, THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF CIVIL ENGINEERS SAYS U.S. INFRASTRUCTURE GETS A B+. TO GET TO A GRADE OF B, IT WOULD COST $4.6 TRILLION. WE ARE NOT CLOSE TO THAT WITH THIS NUMBER. IMPROVING ROADS AND BRIDGES ALONE APPARENTLY IS GOING TO REQUIRE $1 TRILLION MORE FOR STATES, LOOK AT ITALY'S -- MORE THAN STATES, LOCALITIES, AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAS ALLOCATED. THERE'S AN ENERGY TRANSITION WE NEED TO FOCUS ON, TOO. JOINING US NOW IS TOM STEYER. WE HEARD A LOT OF HIS VIEWS LAST YEAR IN HIS BID TO BECOME PRESIDENT. THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR YOUR TIME TODAY. AMERICA HAS A NEED, AND IS A BIG NEED. WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THIS PLAN? IS IT GOOD ENOUGH? TOM: THIS IS A HISTORIC PLAN, GUY. IT RESPONDS TO AN ABSOLUTE CRISIS IN THE NATURAL WORLD. OF COURSE, IT IS AN INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN ABOUT REBUILDING THE WHOLE COUNTRY, BUT IT ALSO RESPONDS TO THE CLIMATE CRISIS IN A WAY THAT PUTS US IN A POSITION TO SPUR TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS FROM THE PRIVATE SECTOR, CREATE MILLIONS OF AMERICAN JOBS, AND PUT AMERICA BACK IN LEADERSHIP AROUND THE WORLD SO THAT THE WHOLE GLOBE CAN RESPOND TO A GLOBAL CRISIS. ALIX: SOME OF THE RHETORIC IS THAT THIS ISN'T A GREEN NUDE DEAL. THIS IS JUST PLAIN OLD INFRASTRUCTURE. IS THAT TRUE? WHAT DO YOU THINK? TOM: THIS IS AN INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN. THERE IS $1 TRILLION FOR THE NEEDED REBUILDING OF THE BASICS. THE ROADS, THE BRIDGES, THE PORTS. BUT IT IS ALSO HISTORIC GREEN PLAN. THIS IS AMERICA'S PUSHING TO A SUSTAINABLE, HEALTHY, SAFE FUTURE. THAT IS SOMETHING THAT IS GOING TO BE PARTLY FROM THIS PLAN, PARTLY FROM OTHER PROPOSALS FROM THE ADMINISTRATION, BUT ALSO VARY SIGNIFICANTLY FROM THE TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS THAT AMERICAN BUSINESSES ARE GOING TO INVEST IN BUILDING THAT SUSTAINABLE, HEALTHY, SAFE WORLD FOR THE FUTURE. GUY: IS THAT GOING TO RATE IF WE RAISE THE CORPORATE TAX TO 28%? TOM: I THINK IT ABSOLUTELY IS ESSENTIAL AND FAIR TO HAVE AMERICAN CORPORATIONS PAY THEIR SHARE. I DON'T THINK THAT IS PUNITIVE IN ANY WAY, SHAPE OR FORM. I THINK IT IS IMPORTANT TO GET BACK TO WHAT IS GOING ON HERE. THIS IS A PLAN THAT IS ABSOLUTELY A NECESSITY. WE HAVE TO DO THIS ACROSS THE BOARD. I THINK THERE'S GOING TO BE CONGRESSIONAL ACTION TO CHANGE PARTS OF THIS. THAT IS THE NORMAL AMERICAN WAY OF DOING THINGS. BUT WE ABSOLUTELY HAVE TO DO THIS. IT IS GOING TO CREATE MILLIONS OF JOBS ACROSS THIS COUNTRY. IT ADDRESSES THE ENVIRONMENTAL INJUSTICE IN OUR SOCIETY, AND IT APPEALS TO PEOPLE IN EVERY SINGLE STATE, WHETHER THEY BE RED, BLUE, WHATEVER. THE FACT IS THIS IS A NECESSITY FOR AMERICA. ALIX: SOME MIGHT NOT NECESSARILY AGREE. IS IT GOING TO BE ENOUGH, AND WHERE DO WE NEED TO SEE MORE SPENDING? $300 BILLION FOR HOUSING INFRASTRUCTURE, $300 BILLION FOR U.S. MANUFACTURING, $650 BILLION FOR U.S. INFRASTRUCTURE. IT IS NOT ENOUGH, BASED ON WHAT WE HAVE SEEN FROM DIFFERENT SCENARIOS IN TERMS OF A FUNDING GAP. TOM: ALIX, WE KNOW THAT THE REBUILDING OF AMERICA AND THE INVESTMENT IN OURSELVES AND OUR COUNTRY IS GOING TO GO ON. THIS IS A HISTORIC AND NECESSARY FIRST STEP. THIS ISN'T THE END OF THE LINE, BUT THIS IS A GREAT FIRST STEP FOR THE BIDEN ADMINSTRATION, AND I THINK IT GETS US BACK INTO THE GAME GLOBALLY AND MAKES THE POINT TO AMERICANS, AS DID THE COVID RELIEF PLAN, THAT OUR GOVERNMENT CAN LEAD HERE AT HOME . IT CAN BE A BIG POSITIVE FOR AMERICANS, AND WE CAN GET BACK TO LEADING AROUND THE WORLD. GUY: WHAT WE'VE DONE THUS FAR IN THE UNITED STATES IS DRIVE INCOMES. THAT IS WHAT THE CURRENT MAILING OUT OF CHECKS IS DELIVERING TOO MANY PEOPLE IN AMERICA OR GET A BOOST TO THEIR INCOMES. USING THIS PLAN THAT COMES NEXT IS GOING TO BE A BOOST FOR JOBS? BECAUSE BOOSTING INCOMES IS ONE THING. SENDING OUT CHECKS IS GREAT. BUT THESE PEOPLE NEED JOBS, AND THE REBUILDING OF THE AMERICAN MIDDLE CLASS IS SOMETHING THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY HAS BEEN LOOKING AT. DO YOU THING WE WILL SEE THOSE JOBS BEING CREATED, OR DO YOU THINK THIS IS UNFORTUNATELY GOING TO BE A JOB-LITE PROGRAM? TOM: I THINK THIS IS A HUGE JOBS PROGRAM. I DON'T THINK THERE'S ANY QUESTION THAT THE PROGRAM ITSELF WILL CREATE MILLIONS OF GOOD PAYING MOSTLY ORGANIZED LABOR JOBS. BUT I THINK THAT YOU'VE GOT TO GO BEYOND THAT. THIS IS BUILDING THE INFRASTRUCTURE SO THAT AMERICAN BUSINESS CAN GO BACK TO LEADING SO THAT WE CAN LEAD THIS CLEAN ENERGY REVOLUTION AROUND THE WORLD. HOWEVER MUCH WE SPEND IN THIS PROGRAM, AND I KNOW THAT IT IS $3 TRILLION ON ITS FACE, THAT IS SMALL COMPARED TO WHAT AMERICAN INDUSTRY IS GOING TO SPEND TO BRING US UP TO THAT BETWEEN ENERGY ECONOMY. SO IN TERMS OF JOBS, THERE'S GOING TO BE SOME GOVERNMENT JOBS OUT OF THIS. MILLIONS OF THEM. BUT WHAT AMERICAN INDUSTRIES DUE WITHIN THIS FRAMEWORK IS GOING TO CHANGE THE WORLD, AND IT IS GOING TO CREATE MILLIONS MORE JOBS THAN THAT. THIS IS REALLY ABOUT SETTING THE TABLE FOR THE PRIVATE SECTOR TO MAKE IT HAPPEN IN THE REAL WORLD. ALIX: SPECIFICALLY, HOW MUCH MORE IN INDIVIDUAL TAXES WOULD YOU BE WILLING IN ORDER TO SUPPORT THIS PLAN, AND FROM DIFFERENT ANGLES? THE NATIONAL RATE, CAPITAL GAINS, ETC. WHAT ARE YOU WILLING TO DO? TOM: I DON'T WANT TO SPECULATE ABOUT WHERE THE DIFFERENT INDIVIDUAL TAX RATES ARE GOING TO GO. I THINK THE TRUMP TAX PLAN WAS A DISASTER FOR AMERICA, PROBABLY THE WORST PIECE OF FISCAL LEGISLATION I HAVE EVER SEEN. WHAT I DO KNOW IS THIS. THIS PLAN IS NECESSARY. THIS PLAN IS A HUGE STEP FORWARD FOR THE ADMINISTRATION AND FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE. I THINK IT IS A NECESSITY FOR US ECONOMICALLY IN TERMS OF COMPETING AROUND THE WORLD. IT IS A NECESSITY FOR US IN TERMS OF RESPONDING DOMESTICALLY TO THIS CRISIS, TO THIS NATURAL WORLD CRISIS. AND IT IS A NECESSITY FOR US TO GET BACK TO BEING THE LEADING COUNTRY IN THE WORLD THAT STANDS UP AND DOES THE RIGHT THING WHEN THE TIME COMES. I THINK THIS IS A GREAT AND NECESSARY PLAN. GUY: YOU BECAME PRETTY FAMOUS FOR WEARING TARTAN TIES ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL. [LAUGHTER] I SEE YOU GOT ONE ON AGAIN TODAY. I WONDER WHETHER YOU ARE STILL IN CAMPAIGN MODE. ARE YOU INTERESTED IN BECOMING THE NEXT GOVERNOR OF CALIFORNIA? TOM: YOU KNOW, I HAVE BEEN WEARING A TARTAN TIE EVERY SINGLE MORNING FOR 20 YEARS BEFORE YOU EVER SAW ME ON THE CAMPAIGN. I WEAR A TARTAN TIE AS A REFLECTION OF WANTING TO BE A FUN LOVING OPTIMISTIC PERSON GOING FORWARD. SO I'M OUT HERE THIS MORNING DOING JUST THAT FOR THIS PLAN TO TALK ABOUT WHY IT IS NECESSARY, WHY IT IS IMPORTANT, AND WHY THE BIDEN ADMINSTRATION IS GETTING US BACK ON TRACK TO THAT KIND OF OPTIMISTIC, UPBEAT FUTURE THAT THIS TIE REPRESENTS. ALIX: SO YOU DIDN'T SAY NO. SO -- TOM: I HAVE NO PLANS TO RUN FOR GOVERNOR. I AM OPPOSED TO THE RECALL. I THICKET IS A REPUBLICAN ATTACK ON A DEMOCRATIC GOVERNOR. NO PLANS TO RUN. ALIX: ALL RIGHT. TOM, WE REALLY APPRECIATE IT. THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR YOUR TIME TODAY. TOM STEYER, NEXGEN AMERICA FOUNDER, THANK YOU VERY MUCH. COMING UP, IT IS QUARTER END. WE WILL TAKE A LOOK AT WHERE INVESTORS EXPECT TARGETS TO GO. ♪ GUY: FROM LONDON, I'M GUY JOHNSON. ALIX STEEL IS OVER IN NEW YORK. SHE HAS GOT HER SHOT LINED UP. ALIX: I'M IN A BETTER MOOD. CAN'T YOU TELL? GOOD TIMES. GUY: IT WAS A TOUGH DAY YESTERDAY FOR ALL OF US. IT IS AN INTERESTING DAY TODAY AS WE COME THROUGH TO THE END OF THE QUARTER. ABIGAIL IS HERE TO TELL US WHAT KIND OF A ROLLER COASTER WE HAVE BEEN ON. WHAT A QUARTER. ABIGAIL: VERY INCREDIBLE. THE HEADLINE FROM A SIMPLICITY LEVEL, STOCKS UP, BONDS DOWN. HERE'S THE SOCK SIDE OF IT. IF WE WERE TO BREAK THIS DOWN A LITTLE BIT MORE, YOU CAN REALLY SEE THE OUTPERFORMANCE FOR VALUE. UP TOP, THE S&P 500 AND THE STOXX 600. WE SEE BOTH OF THESE INDEXES UP ABOUT 6% TO 8%. A FOURTH UP QUARTER IN A ROW. THAT IS THE VALUE SIDE. HOWEVER, WHEN WE TURN TO ASIA AND THE WORLD E.M., WE SEE SMALLER GAINS. NONETHELESS, RED AROUND THE WORLD -- NONETHELESS, RIGHT AROUND THE WORLD, BIG GAINS FOR STOCKS. THE GLOBAL ECONOMY IS HEALING, IT IS GOING TO RECOVER IN THE BIG WAY. THERE'S BEEN LOTS OF FEARS THAT INFLATION COULD BE IN PLAY. HOWEVER, TAKE A LOOK AT THIS. WE HAVE GOLD ABSOLUTELY PLUNGING ON THE QUARTER, DOWN 11%, THE WORST FIRST QUARTER GOING ALL THE WAY BACK TO 1982. SO IF FOLKS WERE REALLY WORRIED ABOUT INFLATION, GOLD IS SEEN AS A TRADITIONAL HEDGE AGAINST INFLATION. YOU WOULD PROBABLY HAVE GOLD NOT DOWN SO MUCH. YOU WOULD PROBABLY HAVE IT HIGHER. THIS GOLD CHART REALLY SUGGESTS PERFORMANCE ON THE QUARTER BEING DOWN SO MUCH SUPPORTS THE IDEA THAT THIS IS A REFLATIONARY QUARTER. AS FOR BONDS, YIELDS UP IN A HUGE WAY. THAT MEANS LOTS OF RED ON THIS SCREEN. WE START OFF WITH HIGH YIELD IN IG. THIS IS INTERESTING BECAUSE HIGH-YIELD IS DOWN A BIT, BUT WE REALLY HAVE A HORRIBLE QUARTER HERE FOR IG. CORPORATE BONDS DOWN IN THE WORST QUARTER SINCE 2009. INVESTORS STILL GUNNING FOR THE BIGGER YIELD, THE HIGH YIELD. OF COURSE, HERE IS THE GOVERNMENT BOND. TAKE A LOOK AT BOTH THE 10 YEAR ETF, ALONG WITH THE LONGER-TERM. A HUGE PLUNGE. TLT, THE WORST QUARTER EVER GOING BACK TO 2002. ALIX: I THINK IT WAS LIKE AN 80 BASIS POINT MOVE HIGHER ON THE 10-YEAR. ABIGAIL, THINGS A LOT. FOR MORE WITH US IS JENNIFER FOSTER, CHILTON INVESTMENT COMPANY CO. CIO -- A BUDDY -- COMPANY CO-CIO. WE HAVE A $2 TRILLION INFRA STRUCTURE PLAN COMING OVER THE NEXT TWO YEARS. JENNIFER: YEAH, WE ARE AT A BIT OF A MOMENT OF TRUTH, IF YOU WILL. EARNINGS SEASON IS ALWAYS A MOMENT OF TRUTH FOR INVESTORS. WE SPEND OUR TIME TRYING TO END HIS BITE WHAT THE FUNDAMENTALS LOOK LIKE FOR THE COMPANIES WE ARE INVESTED IN, AND THEN EARNINGS SEASON IS THE BIG REVEAL. I THINK THIS EARNINGS SEASON IS GOING TO REVEAL A LOT BECAUSE WE ARE STARTING TO COMP THE COMPS, IF YOU WILL. WE HAVE NOW HAD THE ANNIVERSARY OF THE BEGINNING OF COVID, AND SOME COMPANIES WILL HAVE SOME EVIDENCE AND DATA TO GIVE US MORE CLARITY ON HOW REOPENING IS GOING, AND WHETHER IT MATCHES THE MODELS THAT THEY EXPECTED AT THIS POINT, SO IT IS GOING TO BE A VERY INTERESTING EARNINGS SEASON FOR SURE. GUY: BUT WE HAVEN'T HAD DURING THIS WHOLE PANDEMIC HAS BEEN A LOT OF GUIDANCE. YOU'RE KIND OF ALLUDING TO THAT. DO YOU THINK WE ARE FINALLY GOING TO BE IN A POSITION WHERE COMPANIES HAVE ENOUGH VISIBILITY THAT THEY ARE GOING TO GET INVESTORS THE CLARITY THEY HAVE BEEN SEARCHING FOR? JENNIFER: I SUSPECT THEY WILL STILL NOT GIVE US ALL OF WHAT WE WANT BECAUSE WE ALWAYS WANT PERFECT CLARITY, AND I THINK IT IS STILL MURKY ENOUGH. THE U.S. IS FURTHER ALONG IN ITS REOPENING, AND COMPANIES THAT HAVE EXPOSURE GLOBALLY DON'T HAVE THE SAME EVIDENCE AND THE SAME DATA THAT THEY MAY HAVE ABOUT THE OPENING HERE IN THE STATES. BUT I DO THINK THEY WILL GIVE US MORE INFORMATION THAN THEY HAVE BEEN ABLE TO GIVE US. I THINK IT WILL BE SORT OF MOVING IN THAT DIRECTION, BUT MAY BEFALL A LITTLE SHORT OF PERFECT CLARITY. ALIX: YOU'VE GOT AN AWESOME DOLLAR RALLY, THE BEST QUARTER IN A YEAR. SMALL CAPS DIDN'T MATCH THEIR Q4 PERFORMANCE, BUT THEY DID REALLY WELL. YOU HAD QUALITY STOCKS MOVING HIGHER, VALUE MOVING HIGHER. I AM WONDERING HOW MUCH OF THAT KIND OF GOOD COMPS RECOVERY IS PRICED IN, AND HOW MUCH MORE CAN YOU WIND UP PRICING IT IN? JENNIFER: I THINK WE ARE AT A CROSSROADS. WE HAVE SEEN ALREADY A SHIFT IN LEADERSHIP HERE. YOU JUST MENTIONED THE VALUE BROADENING OUT, AND THE VALUE OUTPERFORMANCE. THE MARKET HAS BROADENED OUT IN THE LAST THREE MONTHS, AND THAT IS A GOOD THING. BUT THE QUESTION IS CAN WE KEEP THIS PACE, AND TO THE FUNDAMENTALS SUPPORT THE MOVES THAT HAVE BEEN MADE. ONE THING WE ARE THINKING ABOUT, WE INVEST IN QUALITY COMPANIES, AND THAT IS SORT OF OUR VIEW OF THE WORLD. QUALITY HAS ACTUALLY UNDERPERFORMED A LITTLE BIT. THAT IS LARGELY BECAUSE THEY ARE NOT AS CYCLICAL. THEY TEND TO BE A LITTLE BIT MORE STEADY. BUT WE BELIEVE THAT MAYBE SOME OF THE EARLY CYCLICALS THAT REALLY ANTICIPATED REOPENING AND MOVED VERY AGGRESSIVELY, SMALL CAPS CLEARLY AS WELL, MAYBE THAT IS WHAT IS GOING TO BE THE TEST TO SEE IF THE FUNDAMENTALS WEREN'T THOSE STRONG MOVES. AND MAYBE QUALITY WILL SORT OF COME BACK INTO VOGUE. GUY: LET'S SEE WHAT HAPPENS, BUT WHAT I AM TRYING TO UNDERSTAND RIGHT NOW WITH ALL OF THIS TALK OF INFLATION IS HOW DO I IDENTIFY COMPANIES THAT HAVE PRICING POWER. JENNIFER: IT IS A VERY GOOD QUESTION, AND SOMETHING WE TALK ABOUT ALL THE TIME. ONE THING WE LIKE TO DO IS LOOK AT HOW COMPANIES' OPERATING MARGINS HAVE TRENDED OVER A BUSINESS CYCLE. OFTEN, YOU WILL SEE COMPANIES THAT HAVE A SURGE IN COSTS PUT PRICE THROUGH, BUT THEY HAVE TO WAIT A QUARTER OR TWO FOR ALL OF THAT TO CATCH UP WITH THEIR CONTRACTS OR WHATEVER THE CASE MAY BE. BUT THEY KNOW IT IS COMING, SO THEY REDUCE THEIR OPERATING EXPENSES WHILE THEY ARE WAITING FOR THAT PRICE INFLECTION TO COME. WE REALLY LIKE TO EXAMINE OPERATING MARGINS OVER A BUSINESS CYCLE AND LOOK AND SEE THE STEADINESS OF THOSE. WE THINK THAT IS A GOOD HINT AND INDICATION THAT THAT COMPANY HAS PRICING POWER. ALIX: IT DOES FEEL LIKE ALL OF THAT COULD GET REALLY SHAKEN UP WHEN YOU HAVE BILLIONS OF DOLLARS COMING FROM THE GOVERNMENT IN INFRASTRUCTURE. THERE'S CLEARLY A SHIFT TO ONSHORE THINGS LIKE SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING. THAT IS GOING TO INCREASE COSTS. THE SUEZ CANAL, THE BACK UP AND THE L.A. PORT, STOCKPILING INVENTORIES GOING FORWARD. I AM WONDERING IF THAT IS GOING TO BE THE BEST INDICATOR, OR WILL SEE A LOT OF VOLATILITY IN THE SEGMENT? JENNIFER: I THINK WE ARE GOING TO SEE MORE VOLATILITY THAN NORMAL. I THINK THAT IS COMPLETELY FAIR. THIS IS SUCH A UNIQUE OMEN 10 TIME -- UNIQUE MOMENT IN TIME BECAUSE THE DEMAND WE THINK IS THERE. PEOPLE ARE GOING TO CONSUME, GO OUT TO RESTAURANTS, TRAVEL. WE ARE ALREADY STARTING TO SEE EVIDENCE OF THAT, AND IT IS GOING TO HAPPEN WE THINK LOCALLY -- WE THINK GLOBALLY. YOU HAVE SUPPLY CHAINS THAT HAVE BEEN DISRUPTED BY THE PANDEMIC IN THEIR OWN RIGHT, AND BY OTHER EXTERNAL FACTORS, YOU ARE GOING TO HAVE CHOPPINESS. BUT ON A RELATIVE BASIS, THERE WILL BE SOME COMPANIES THAT MANAGE THROUGH THAT BETTER BY VIRTUE OF THE FACT OF GOOD MANAGEMENT TEAMS, BUT ALSO HAVING THE ABILITY TO TAKE PRICE AND TRYING TO SMOOTH THAT OUT. GUY: REALLY INTERESTING STUFF. THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR SHARING YOUR TIME WITH US TODAY. JENNIFER FOSTER, CHILTON INVESTMENT COMPANY CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. RITIKA: IT'S TIME FOR THE BLOOMBERG BUSINESS FLASH, A LOOK AT SOME OF THE NEWS RIGHT NOW. HITACHI HAS AGREED TO PAY $8.5 BILLION FOR GLOBAL LOGIC. THE DEAL COULD HELP THE CHINESE FIRM EXPAND ITS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES BUSINESS. HITACHI IS A CONGLOMERATE THAT HAS BEGUN INVESTING IN PROVIDING GEAR FOR THE INTERNET OF THINGS. T-MOBILE EMERGES AS A SURPRISE LEADER IN THE NEW 5G WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY, CLOSE TO UNVEILING A BROADBAND SERVICE FOR HOMES THAT WOULD ALLOW U.S. CONSUMERS TO CUT ANOTHER CORD. THAT IS THE LANDLINE THE TIES INTERNET SERVICE TO A TRADITIONAL PHONE OR CABLE COMPANY. T-MOBILE HOPES TO SIGN UP SEVEN TO 8 MILLION HOMES WITH 5G BROADBAND OVER FIVE YEARS. BLOOMBERG HAS LEARNED THAT THE CHINESE PARENT OF VOLVO MAY REVISE PLANS FOR AN IPO OF THE UNIT. IT WILL BE VALUED AT AROUND $20 BILLION. THEY ARE CONSIDERING SEVERAL EXCHANGES TO LIST SHARES. AUTOMAKERS HAVE BEEN SEARCHING FOR WAYS TO FUND THE INVESTMENT NEEDED FOR THE SHIFT TOWARD ELECTRIC VEHICLES. THAT IS YOUR LATEST BUSINESS FLASH. ALIX: THANKS A LOT. APPRECIATE IT. WE ARE MOMENTS AWAY FROM THE OIL INVENTORY NUMBERS. ALSO, A BIG CHUNK OF PRESIDENT BIDEN'S ENFORCER JAPAN -- PRESIDENT BIDEN'S AND FOR SECTOR PLAN RELIES ON GREEN. WILL SPEAK TO BRIAN GILVARY, ♪ GUY: LIVE FROM LONDON, I'M GUY JOHNSON, WITH ALIX OVER IN NEW YORK. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG MARKETS." WE ARE ABOUT TO GET INVENTORY DATA AT THE BOTTOM OF THE HALF OUT OF THE UNITED STATES. WTI CRUDE OVER THE QUARTER, UP 25%. ALIX: TALK ABOUT A CRAZY YEAR FOR THE OIL MARKET. IT WAS JUST APRIL LAST YEAR WE GOT AS NEGATIVE NUMBERS. HERE'S WHAT WE ARE LOOKING AT. OVERALL CRUDE INVENTORIES, A SLIGHT DRAW BITE 866,000 BARRELS. CUSHING SAW A SLIGHT BUILD. WE ARE STILL KIND OF SAUCING IT OUT IN TERMS OF INVENTORIES AND WERE FINALLY -- AND REFINERY UTILIZATIONS. YOU HAVE REFINERIES CONTINUING TO WORK. GASOLINE INVENTORIES DROP. YOU'RE SEEING A SLIGHT DRAW ON OVERALL OIL INVENTORIES. THIS DOES HELP SET THE STAGE FOR WHAT WE ARE GOING TO HEAR OUT OF OPEC TOMORROW. THE JOINT TECHNICAL COMMITTEE SAID THEY ARE GOING TO LOWER THEIR OIL DEMAND FORECAST. NOT AS OPTIMISTIC AS A DEMAND RECOVERY. THEN I EXPECT OIL DEMAND TO INCREASE BY JUST 5.6 MILLION BARRELS A DAY -- THEY NOW EXPECT OIL DEMAND TO INCREASE BY JUST 5.6 MILLION BARRELS A DAY. GUY: WE ARE GOING TO HEAR FROM THE FRENCH PRESIDENT LITTLE BIT LATER ON THIS EVENING. THE EXPECTATION THERE IS THAT WE COULD SEE SOME SORT OF NATIONAL LOCKDOWN ANNOUNCED. THAT IS CERTAINLY THE TALK AT THE MOMENT. WE WILL WAIT AND SEE WHAT CONFIRMATION WE GET. ITALY AS WELL. GERMANY ON A LONGER, STRICTER LOCKDOWN. THERE'S A BIG PART OF THE GLOBAL ECONOMY AT THE MOMENT THAT IS NOT COMING BACK AS FAST AS A LOT OF PEOPLE ANTICIPATED IT WOULD BECAUSE OF THE NEW VARIANCE AND BECAUSE OF THE PROBLEM WITH THE VACCINE ROLLOUT ALIX: -- THE VACCINE ROLLOUT. ALIX: BUT I THINK THE PROBLEM IS U.S. PRODUCTION. WE SAW THE BAKER HUGHES RIG COUNT CONTINUING TO RISE. THEY ARE ALREADY KIND OF THEY ARE. WE JUST NEED A LITTLE BIT MORE EFFORT TO GET THE OIL OUT. SO WILL THEY RESPOND TO THAT, TO HIGHER PRICES AT SOME POINT, IF SAUDI ARABIA KEEPS EVERYTHING STABILIZED? JOINING US NOW IS BRIAN GILVARY, THE FORMER BP CFO. ON ONE HAND, YOU HAVE SUPPLY AND DEMAND. YOU HAVE THIS INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN COMING FROM THE U.S., INVESTING A LOT IN EV'S, TAKING AWAY OIL SUBSIDIES, DEALING WITH CLEAN ENERGY CREDITS. AS YOU ARE READING THROUGH THE POTENTIAL MOVES, WHAT IS YOUR REACTION? BRIAN: I THINK WE ARE SEEING MORE NOISE IN THE SHORT TO MEDIUM-TERM THAT WE HAVE PROBABLY SEEN IN A LONG TIME. I THINK THE BIDEN INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN WILL CREATE SOME DEMAND. IT WILL CREATE SOME WELCOME TAX CREDITS FOR THE RENEWABLE ENERGY SIDE OF THE SECTOR. IT ALSO OPENS UP CARBON CAPTURE WITHIN THE U.S.. IN TERMS OF DEMAND RIGHT NOW, I THINK THERE IS SO MUCH NOISE AT THE FRONT END THIS CURVE, IT IS PRETTY HARD TO GET A READ ON. WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE UNDERLYING SIGNAL, OVERALL OIL STOCKS ARE BACK WITHIN THE FIVE-YEAR RANGE. WHAT THAT DOES IS CREATE A MORE CONSTRUCTIVE UNDERPINNING GOING FORWARD. YOU SOUGHT ONLY A FEW WEEKS AGO AROUND OPEC. WHEN THEY ANNOUNCED THAT THEY WERE GOING TO START TO RELEASE THE EXTRA VOLUMES, THE MARKET GOT AHEAD OF ITSELF AGAIN, AND IT HAS REALLY BOUNCED AROUND IN THIS MARKET. BUT THE BACK END OF THE CURVE IS STILL PRETTY SOLID AROUND THE $56, $57 A BARREL. I THINK WE HAVE SEEN A LOT OF NOISE AT THE FRONT END OF THE MARKET, BUT OIL IS PRETTY WELL UNDERPINNED, AND THE QUESTION NOW IS ABOUT HOW MUCH DEMAND COMES BACK. WE ARE SEEING CONCERNS IN EUROPE WITH THE VACCINE ROLLOUT. THAT MAY AFFECT DEMAND IN THE SHORT TERM. BUT 18 MONTHS FROM NOW, THE ASSUMPTION IS THAT DEMAND COMES BACK, OPEC RELEASES SOMEWHERE AROUND 5.5 MILLION TO 6 MILLION BARRELS A DAY, AND EVERYTHING GETS BACK INTO BALANCE AT THE $55 A BARREL RANGE. GUY: SO THAT IS THE BASE CASE RIGHT NOW. I GUESS THE LOGIC TO THAT IS THAT IF WE DO SEE A PICKUP IN DEMAND, THERE'S STILL PLENTY OF OIL AROUND. THIS TALK OF A SUPER CYCLE, WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF IT? BRIAN: I DON'T BUY A SUPER CYCLE RIGHT NOW. YOU NEED TO SEE DEMAND COME BACK . YOU MENTIONED THE OPEC ESTIMATE. ANYWHERE FROM 5.5 TO 6.5 MILLION BARRELS A DAY DEMAND GROWTH HAS BEEN PREDICTED THIS YEAR, ALBEIT AT THE LOWER END OF THAT RANGE. AS THAT DEMAND COMES BACK IN, I THINK OPEC HAS GOT ABOUT 7.5 MILLION BARRELS A DAY OFF-LINE. THAT COMES BACK INTO MEET THE DEMAND PIECE, AND YOU COULD SEE POTENTIALLY 18 MONTHS FROM NOW A SHORT-TERM UNDERPINNED, DEPENDING ON WHAT HAS HAPPENED WITH THE VARIOUS PROJECTS THAT HAVE BEEN CURTAILED CERTAINLY OVER THE 2015 TO 2017 PERIOD, AND THEN IN THE LAST 12 MONTHS OFF THE BACK OF COVID. I DON'T BUY A SUPER CYCLE RIGHT NOW, BUT YOU CAN CERTAINLY SEE OIL PRICES PRETTY WELL UNDERPINNED IN THE SHORT TO MEDIUM-TERM, AND POTENTIALLY SOME SHORT-TERM SPIKES WHEN THAT OPEC PRODUCTION COMES BACK ON TO BALANCE OUT DEMAND. ALIX: I WONDER WHAT ALL OF THAT DOES TO BIG OIL'S SEEMING COMMITMENT TO THE ENERGY TRANSITION. THE EUROPEAN GUYS ARE MUCH FARTHER AHEAD WHEN IT COMES TO THE U.S. MAJORS. WE DO HAVE SOME LIKE OCCIDENTAL MAKING BIG PUSHES INTO CARBON CAPTURE. WHERE IS THAT CONVERSATION NOW ABOUT HOW MUCH MONEY YOU WIND UP SPENDING ON OIL PRODUCTION TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF STABLE PRICES VERSUS HOW MUCH MONEY WILL COME INTO THIS ENERGY TRANSITION THAT IN SOME WAYS IS BACKED BY THIS BIDEN INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN, AND IN SOME WAYS NOT? BRIAN: I THINK DOLLARS WILL FIND THEIR WAYS TOWARDS RETURNS. FOR EXAMPLE, THE BIDEN INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN, THE TAX CREDIT FOR WIND, YOU WILL START TO SEE MONEY COME IN. THAT WILL INCENTIVIZE INVESTMENT. BUT ULTIMATELY, PEOPLE WILL BE LOOKING FOR RETURNS ON THOSE INVESTMENTS. I THINK WHAT WE KNOW AND THE ENERGY TRANSITION, WE ARE GOING TO NEED A WHOLE MULTITUDE OF SOLUTIONS, ONE OF WHICH IS CARBON CAPTURE. I THINK THE DEGREE TO WHICH YOU SEE IN VANTIV'S -- YOU SEE INCENTIVES IN THE BIDEN INFRASTRUCTURE PLAN, IF YOU GO BACK TO THE CO2 WE PUT INTO THE ATMOSPHERE, SOMEWHERE BETWEEN 25% TO 50% BY 2050 WOULD HAVE TO GET RE-PUMPED BACK INTO THE GROUND. SO I THINK YOU WILL SEE THOSE START TO COMPETE. GUY: ONE OF THE REALLY STRONG PERFORMERS THIS QUARTER IN THE EUROPEAN EQUITY MARKET HAS BEEN THE AUTO SECTOR. IT HAS BEEN DRIVEN BY VOLKSWAGEN, TO EXCUSE THE PUN, AND HERBERT DIESS'S HUGE BATTERY DAY. HE'S REALLY SUPERCHARGED THE SECTOR. AGAIN, EXCUSE THE PUN. ALIX: YOU'RE NOT EXCUSING IT. YOU OWN THIS PUN. GUY: OK, I'M ACTIVELY GOING DOWN THIS ROAD. THERE'S ANOTHER ONE. LET'S TALK ABOUT THIS ENERGY MIX YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT. I'M TRYING REALLY HARD HERE. ARE WE DOING ENOUGH ON HYDROGEN? IF I GET A GRENADIER, AM I GOING TO BE ABLE TO REFUEL IT? BRIAN: IT IS A PRETTY LONG WAITING LIST, SO IT WILL BE HARD TO GET YOU ON THERE. I THINK THE GRENADIER IS AN EXAMPLE OF A SORT OF GROUNDBREAKING COLONY MARKETS, AND WE ARE ALREADY LOOKING AT WHAT I FUEL CELL WILL LOOK LIKE FOR THAT. HYDROGEN, IN MY HUMBLE OPINION, HAS GOT A SORT OF DOTCOM FEEL ABOUT IT IN TERMS OF A BUBBLE. EVERYONE IS CHASING IT. IT IS PROBABLY A DECADE TO A DECADE AND A HALF AWAY. WE ARE THE LARGEST PRODUCER OF HYDROGEN IN EUROPE, I THINK. 65,000 TONS COMES FROM ELECTROLYSIS. WE ANNOUNCED OUR FIRST GREEN HYDROGEN PROJECT TWO WEEKS AGO IN NORWAY, AROUND ELECTROLYSIS. SO HYDROGEN, SOME COUNTRIES HAVE BEEN QUITE PROGRESSIVE. THE SCANDINAVIAN COUNTRIES, GERMANY, FRANCE, THE U.K.. THERE'S EXTERMINATION WITH HYDROGEN. BUT IT IS NOT GOING TO SOLVE THE SHORT-TERM PROBLEM OVER THE NEXT DECADE, AND WE ALSO HAVE TO RECOGNIZE IT IS GOING TO TAKE SOME TIME FOR THEM TO START TO REPLACE SOME OF THESE COMBUSTION ENGINES. ALIX: WHEN YOU TAKE A LOOK AT THE WORLD OF ALTERNATIVE ENERGY AND THE INFRASTRUCTURE IN EUROPE , WHERE ARE WE MOST ADVANCED? WHERE DO YOU THINK THE MOST MONEY IS GOING TO POUR INTO IN THE NEXT 18 TO 24 MONTHS? BRIAN: I THINK THAT IS CERTAINLY SOMETHING PEOPLE ARE NOW SEEING, THAT EFFECTIVELY IT IS GOING TO BE AROUND POWERING UP EUROPE. WE ARE SEEING MORE AROUND LNG, MORE AROUND NATURAL GAS. NATURAL GAS HASN'T GOT THE TRACTION YET THAT IT NEEDS TO HAVE IN THE ENERGY TRANSITION AS A SUBSTITUTE FOR COLD. SO I THINK WHAT YOU'RE GOING TO SEE IS ALL OF THESE TECHNOLOGIES PLAYING A DIFFERENT ROLE GOING FORWARD, BUT THE NEXT DECADE, IT MAY NOT BE A COMFORTABLE POSITION FOR PEOPLE TO BE IN, BUT WE ARE GOING TO REQUIRE GROWTH IN OIL AND GAS AND COAL TO A DEGREE, AS PART OF THE ENERGY MIX, AND WE NEED TO GROW RENEWABLES AS FAST AS WE POSSIBLY CAN. IT GETS BACK TO YOUR VERY FIRST QUESTION ABOUT INFRASTRUCTURE. YOU NEED TO INCENTIVIZE COMPANIES TO INVEST IN THOSE TECHNOLOGIES THAT WILL THEN BE ABLE TO COMPETE LONGER-TERM. GUY: ALWAYS APPRECIATE YOUR TIME. I APPRECIATE BOXY 4 X 4'S. LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING YOURS. BRIAN GILVARY, FORMER BP CFO. COMING UP, A PFIZER TRIAL COULD PAVE THE WAY FOR TEENS TO GET VACCINATED BEFORE THE NEXT SCHOOL YEAR. WE ARE GOING TO DISCUSS THAT STORY NEXT. PFIZER UP BY 0.3%. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ NEW YORK, FOR: 30 P.M. LONDON -- 4:30 P.M. LONDON. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. LET'S CHECK IN ON THE BLOOMBERG FIRST WORD NEWS. THE WHITE HOUSE IS CALLING IT THE MOST SWEEPING INTEREST RICHER PLAN SINCE INVESTMENTS IN THE SPACE PROGRAM AND THE INTERSTATE HIGHWAY SYSTEM. PRESIDENT BIDEN WILL UNVEIL THE PACKAGE TODAY IN PITTSBURGH. INCLUDES SPENDING ON TRANSPORTATION, R&D, CLEAN WATER, AND IMPROVED HEALTH CARE FOR THE ELDERLY AND DISABLED. THE PRESIDENT WANTS TO PAY FOR IT WITH HIGHER CORPORATE TAXES. EUROPEAN CENTRAL BANK PRESIDENT CHRISTINE LAGARDE'S HAS POLICY MAKERS WON'T SHY AWAY FROM USING THEIR POWERS IF INVESTORS TRY TO PUSH BOND YIELDS HIGHER. LAGARDE SPOKE TO BLOOMBERG'S FRANCINE LACQUA. >> THEY CONTEST US AS MUCH AS THEY WANT. WE HAVE A MANDATE. WE ARE GOING TO BE RIVETED TO THAT, AND WE ARE GOING TO DO WHAT IS REQUIRED IN ORDER TO DELIVER ON THAT, AND WE HAVE EXCEPTIONAL CIRCUMSTANCES TO DEAL WITH AT THE MOMENT, AND EXCEPTIONAL TOOLS TO USE AT THE MOMENT, AND A BATTERY OF THOSE. AND WE WILL USE THEM AS AND WHEN NEEDED IN ORDER TO DELIVER ON OUR MANDATE AND LIVER ON OUR PLEDGE TO THE ECONOMY. RITIKA: THE ECB HAS ACCELERATED ITS EMERGENCY BOND BUYING PROGRAM TO PUSH BACK AGAINST A RISING BORROWING COSTS. BLOOMBERG HAS LEARNED FRANCE IS HEADED TOWARDS A NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN TO CONTAIN THE PANDEMIC. THE MEASURE INCLUDES SCHOOL CLOSURES AND EXTENDING A BAN ON INTERCITY TRAVEL. PRESIDENT EMMANUAL MACRON WILL ADDRESS THE NATION TONIGHT. PFIZER SAYS IT'S CORONAVIRUS VACCINE WAS 100% EFFECTIVE IN A FINAL STAGE TRIAL IN KIDS AGED 12 TO 15. THAT COULD PAVE THE WAY FOR SHOTS FOR TEENS AND PRETEENS BEFORE THE NEXT SCHOOL YEAR. THE VACCINE IS ALREADY AUTHORIZED IN THE U.S. FOR THOSE AGE 16 AND UP. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY, ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I'M RITIKA GUPTA. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. GUY: I WANT TO TALK MORE ABOUT THAT PFIZER STORY AND WHAT IS HAPPENING IN FRANCE. SAM FAZELI IS IN FRANCE, BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE SENIOR PHARMACEUTICAL ANALYST. LET'S START WITH THE IMPACTS OF THIS PFIZER TRIAL. I AM FASCINATED. WHY SUCH HIGH EFFICACY RATES IN A LOWER H GROUP -- A LOWER AGE GROUP? SAM: HI GUY. WE KNOW THAT THE YOUNGER PEOPLE ARE, THE MORE RESPONSIVE THEIR IMMUNE SYSTEM IS GENERALLY TO INFECTIONS AND VACCINES. SO THIS IS NOT ENTIRELY A SURPRISE TO ME. IT IS GOOD TO SEE, THOUGH. I REALLY DIDN'T EXPECT ANYTHING MUCH DIFFERENT. 100%, IF THEY HAD DONE A 30,000 SUBJECT TRIAL WHAT THEIR OTHER ONE, THEY MIGHT HAVE FOUND THAT IT WAS 98% OR 97% OR 96%. SO 100%, I WILL HAVE THAT, THANK YOU VERY MUCH. ALIX: FAIR ENOUGH. WHERE ARE WE, DO YOU THINK, AND THE ABILITY -- DO YOU THINK, IN THE ABILITY TO VACCINATE TEENS? SAM: IN TERMS OF HERD IMMUNITY, THIS WILL HELP A LOT BECAUSE WE'VE GOT THE VACCINE THAT IS GOING TO BE COVERING EVERYBODY, SO NOBODY WILL HAVE A HIGH LEVEL OF INFECTION. THAT WOULD CERTAINLY HELP. GUY: IN TERMS OF WHAT IS HAPPENING IN FRANCE RIGHT NOW, IS THIS TALK OF LOCKDOWN NECESSARY? HE NEEDS TO RAMP UP THE VACCINATION PROGRAM. I LOOK AT THE ICU NUMBERS. THIS FRANCE NOW NEED A LOCKDOWN? SAM: YEAH, YOU KNOW I THINK THAT ALREADY. BEEN TALKING ABOUT IT FOR A COUPLE OF DAYS. THE CASES ARE GOING EXPONENTIAL, AND WE HAVE THE PERFECT BLUEPRINT OF THAT BACK IN DECEMBER IN THE U.K.. I THINK THIS IS EXACTLY WHERE FRANCE IS GOING, AND I THINK GERMANY NEEDS TO WATCH IT, TOO. ALIX: WHAT ABOUT ITALY? SAM: ITALY IS A LITTLE BIT MORE COMPLICATED, AND IT SEEMS LIKE THEIR CASES ARE NOT NECESSARILY IN AN EXPONENTIAL PHASE, BUT HONESTLY, IF YOU ARE VACCINATING, IT IS BETTER TO KEEP PEOPLE AT HOME FOR SIX WEEKS, GET THEM COVERED, GET THE CASES DOWN SO THE VIRUS DOESN'T HAVE AN OPPORTUNITY TO FIND PEOPLE TO MUTATE IN AND DO CRAZY THINGS TO OUR EFFORTS. AND I THINK EVERYBODY SHOULD DO IT. NOT A VERY POPULAR COMMENT, THOUGH. GUY: NO. LET'S CALL IT THE FRENCH VARIANT, OR THE ITALY VARIANT, WHICH LOOKS LIKE IT IS GOING TO BE ABLE TO EVADE PCR TESTS. WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT THIS? SAM: NOT A LOT. WE HAVE TO WAIT FOR THE EXPERTS, THE GENOMIC EXPERTS, THE VIROLOGISTS TO CLASSIFY THINGS AS TRUE VARIANCE. YOU GO FROM A POSSIBLE VARIANT TO VARIANTS OF INTEREST TO VARIANTS OF CONCERN. IT CERTAINLY IS AN ELEMENT THAT HAS TO BE STUDIED FURTHER. ALIX: WE RECENTLY GOT NEWS OUT ABOUT THE EUROPEAN MEDICAL AUTHORITY TALKING ABOUT THE ASTRAZENECA VACCINE, SAYING THERE'S NO EVIDENCE OF CONNECTION TO BLOOD CLOTS FOR AGE OR GENDER. IS THE EMA RELEVANT FOR INDIVIDUAL COUNTRIES ANYMORE? THESE CONTINUE TO DO THEIR OWN THING WHEN IT COMES TO ASTRA. SAM: AT THE END OF THE DAY, THEY ARE NOT A GROUP THAT DIRECTS EVERYTHING GO COUNTRY. COUNTRIES HAVE THEIR OWN HEALTH AUTHORITIES THAT DECIDE. IT IS NICE TO SEE THAT THEY ARE SAYING THAT. I'M A BIT CONFUSED BECAUSE THE REPORT THEY HAVE JUST PUT OUT GOES BACK TO THE ORIGINAL INVESTIGATION DISCUSSION THEY HAD A COUPLE OF WEEKS AGO, AND THEY ARE GOING TO HAVE ANOTHER MEETING, SO WHY ARE THEY SAYING IT IS IN BETWEEN? TELL US WHAT IS GOING ON. GUY: WE WILL WAIT AND SEE WHAT HAPPENS THERE. JUST LOOKING AT WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE U.K., YOU WROTE A PIECE THIS MORNING TALKING ABOUT THE IDEA THAT THE U.K. NEEDS TO TAKE MORE SERIOUSLY WHAT IS HAPPENING ON THE CONTINENT. I READ WHAT YOU SAID, BUT AT THE MOMENT, THE DATA OUT OF THE U.K. DOESN'T POINT TO THERE BEING A BLOOD PLOTTING ISSUE. SAM: THAT IS RIGHT, BUT MOST OF THE PEOPLE VACCINATED IN THE U.K. ARE THOSE OVER THE AGE OF 50. IF THIS IS SOMETHING THAT YOU SEE A SIGNAL FROM THE VACCINE AND THE YOUNGER PEOPLE, THAN THAT IS AN ISSUE. ALIX: THERE'S A LOT STILL HAPPENING OBVIOUSLY WITH VACCINE EFFICACY IN THE ROLLOUT IN EUROPE. I AM JUST CURIOUS AS TO WHAT YOU'RE NOW WATCHING BECAUSE THERE'S GOT TO BE MORE VACCINES COMING DOWN TO BE APPROVED AS WELL. HOW ARE YOU LOOKING AT IT? SAM: I JUST WANT TO SEE THE ROLLOUT TAKEOFF. THAT IS WHAT I WANT TO SEE. JUST A HIGHER NUMBER OF VACCINATIONS. ALIX: IS THAT EVEN REALISTIC AT THIS POINT? SAM: I THINK THEY CAN GET THIS GOING AS LONG AS THEY GET THE DOSES. THAT IS THE KEY QUESTION. ALIX: SAM, THANKS A LOT. ALWAYS FUN TO CATCH UP WITH YOU. SAM FAZELI A BLOOMBERG INTELLIGENCE, THANKS A LOT. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ ♪ RITIKA: IT IS TIME FOR THE BLOOMBERG BUSINESS FLASH, A LOOK AT SOME OF THE BIGGEST BUSINESS STORIES IN THE NEWS RIGHT NOW. SHARES OF WALGREENS ROSE AFTER THE DRUG STORE CHAIN RAISED ITS ANNUAL FORECAST. WALGREENS SAYS IT ANTICIPATES STRONG GROWTH IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR. IT EXPECTS EARNINGS TO INCREASE IN THE MID TO SINGLE DIGIT RANGE. PROFIT IN THE SECOND CORDER BEAT ESTIMATES. LISTINGS OF SPECIAL PURPOSE ACQUISITION COMPANY'S ARE SLOWING TO A CRAWL. BLOOMBERG HAS LEARNED THE PIPELINE OF SPAC'S RUSHING TO MARKET IS GETTING SO CLOGGED THAT AUDITORS ARE TURNING AWAY BUSINESS. INVESTORS NEEDED TO TAKE THE COMPANY'S PUBLIC ARE GROWING SQUEAMISH. IN LONDON, SHARES OF FOOD DELIVERY SERVICE DELIVEROO PLUNGED AS MUCH AS 30% IN THE FIRST MINUTES OF TRADING. MANY INVESTORS SAT OUT BECAUSE OF CONCERNS ABOUT SHAREHOLDER VOTING AND PAY FOR DELIVEROO DRIVERS. AMAZON BECAME ITS LARGEST SHAREHOLDER. THAT IS THE LATEST BUSINESS FLASH. ALIX: I FIND THIS SO INTERESTING BECAUSE I WONDER WHAT THE IPO WOULD HAVE LOOKED AT IF IT HAD IPO IN THE U.S. -- IF IT HAD IPO'D IN THE U.S.. GUY: THAT IS THE QUESTION, HOW WOULD U.S. INVESTORS HAVE LOOKED AT THIS? IT COMES DOWN TO A BUNCH OF FACTORS. PEOPLE ARE CONCERNED ABOUT THE ESG CREDENTIALS OF THIS COMPANY AND HOW THEY TREAT THEIR RIDERS. IT IS A LEGITIMATE ISSUE, CONSIDERING WHAT HAS HAPPENED WITH UBER. THERE'S BEEN CONCERNED ABOUT THE LONG-TERM NARRATIVE AROUND THIS, CONSIDERING U.K. IS COMING OUT OF LOCKDOWN. DOES THE EXPERIENCE OF GETTING FOOD DELIVERED TO YOU STICK, OR DO PEOPLE WANT TO GO OUT TO RESTAURANTS? IS THIS JUST THE WORST TIMING, COMING TO THE MARKET IN THE SAME WEEK THAT THE U.K. IS STARTING TO LOOSEN UP? ALIX: YOU CAN MAKE YOUR ARGUMENT THAT IT MIGHT BE MORE PALATABLE HERE IN THE U.S. FOR SURE, BUT YOU RAISE THE POINT WITH THE DRIVERS. I WAS JUST LOOKING BACK AT UBER, AND YOU FIRST HAD DRIVERS FILE A LAWSUIT AGAINST UBER IN DECEMBER 2013. THE STOCK WENT DOWN, BUT OTHER MACRO FACTORS THAT COULD BE APPLIED TO THAT OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS, BUT THE STOCK IS STILL UP FROM ITS IPO PRICE. I'M NOT NECESSARILY SURE THAT THAT MIGHT MATTER AS MUCH RIGHT NOW. I DON'T KNOW. GUY: I DON'T KNOW EITHER, AND I THINK IT IS A REALLY INTERESTING STORY. WILL BE INTERESTING TO SEE IF IT IS BORNE OUT BY REALITY. LONDON IS STACKED WITH REALLY KIND OF OLD-SCHOOL STOCKS. PEOPLE WANT TECH OVER HERE, BUT WHEN TECH IS DELIVERED, MAY BE THE REACTION ISN'T QUITE AS POSITIVE AS YOU WOULD HAVE HOPED. EUROPE IS ALMOST COMING TO THE TAIL END OF THAT NARRATIVE AS WELL. ALIX: AND I WONDER IF YOU ARE A COMPANY INTERESTED IN WHAT LONDON MIGHT DO TO ATTRACT IPO'S AND SPAC'S, IS THIS GOING TO MAKE YOU THINK TWICE? OR ON THE FLIPSIDE, ARE YOU GOING TO HAVE TO HAVE LONDON CUT SOME MORE RULES AND OPEN UP EVEN MORE TO THEN BECOME MORE APPEALING? I DON'T KNOW. IT DEFINITELY DOESN'T MAKE A POST-BREXIT CONVERSATION ABOUT MAKING IT A REALLY GOOD PLACE TO LIST APPEALING. GUY: I THINK YOU BASICALLY LAID IT OUT REALLY WELL. THERE'S A WHOLE LOAD OF COMPETING FORCES HERE, AND FUND MANAGERS HAVE GOT TO DECIDE WHICH NARRATIVE THEY WANT TO GET BECAUSE I'M NOT SURE THAT THEY ALL ARE COMPATIBLE. ANYWAY, TALKING OF THE EUROPEAN CLOSE, WE WILL GET THE DELIVEROO FINAL CLOSING PRICE IN A MOMENT. WE WILL ALSO BE SPEAKING TO THE CEO OF PERELLA. I AM CURIOUS HOW MANY TIRES ARE