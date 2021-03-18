Bloomberg Markets: China Open Full Show (03/18/2021)

00:00

♪ DAVID: THIS IS MY KITCHEN TABLE , AND IT IS ALSO MY FILING SYSTEM. OVER MUCH OF THE PAST THREE DECADES, I'VE BEEN AN INVESTOR. THE HIGHEST CALLING OF MANKIND, I'VE OFTEN THOUGHT, WAS PRIVATE EQUITY. [LAUGHTER] AND THEN I STARTED INTERVIEWING. ,I HAVE LEARNED BEST I WATCHED YOUR INTERVIEWS, SO I KNOW HOW TO DO SOME INTERVIEWS. I LEARNED IN MY INTERVIEWS HOW LEADERS MAKE IT TO THE TOP. >> I ASKED HIM HOW MUCH HE WANTED. HE SAID 250. I SAID FINE. I DID NO DUE DILIGENCE. DAVID: I HAVE SOMETHING I'D LIKE TO SELL. YOU DON'T FEEL INADEQUATE NOW BEING THE SECOND WEALTHIEST MAN , IN THE WORLD NOW, RIGHT? ♪ THE UNITED STATES HAS BEEN HIT BY COVID, BUT EVEN MORE HARD-HIT HAVE BEEN SOME OF THE EMERGING MARKETS. BECAUSE THEY NOT ONLY DON'T HAVE ACCESS TO COVID VACCINES, THEY ALSO DON'T HAVE THE MONEY FOR THOSE VACCINES. ONE OF THE PEOPLE TRYING TO MAKE CERTAIN THEY DO HAVE THAT MONEY IS DAVID MALPASS, THE PRESIDENT OF THE WORLD BANK. HIS MISSION AS THE PRESIDENT OF THE WORLD BANK IS TO MAKE SURE SOME OF THESE COUNTRIES HAVE THE NECESSARY FINANCES AND ACCESS TO HEALTH CARE THAT THEY NEED FOR THEIR PEOPLE. ♪ I'M GOING TO BE IN CONVERSATION TODAY WITH DAVID MALPASS, THE 13TH PRESIDENT OF THE WORLD BANK. DAVID, THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR COMING TODAY. MR. MALPASS: THANK YOU. GOOD TO BE HERE. DAVID: FOR PEOPLE WHO DO NOT KNOW WHAT THE WORLD BANK IS, CAN YOU DESCRIBE WHAT IT DOES? MR. MALPASS: IT IS A DEVELOPMENT INSTITUTION. SO THE GOAL IS TO HELP COUNTRIES RAISE THEIR LIVING STANDARDS. WE GIVE LOANS AND GRANTS TO COUNTRIES IN THE DEVELOPING WORLD. IT HAS BEEN AROUND SINCE 1944. TOWARD THE END OF WORLD WAR II, IT WAS PART OF THE REBUILDING EFFORT. SO PART OF WHAT THE WORLD BANK TRIES TO DO IS HELP COUNTRIES WITH INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT, HEAVILY, WE ARE INVOLVED WITH HEALTH CARE NOW, WITH COVID, WITH EDUCATION ALL OF THE RANGE , OF DEVELOPMENT TOPICS. DAVID: WHERE DOES THE MONEY COME FROM AT THE WORLD BANK? MR. MALPASS: THE MONEY COMES FROM SHAREHOLDERS. THE WORLD BANK HAS SEVERAL PARTS. ACTUALLY FIVE PARTS. , ONE PART IS LIKE AN INVESTMENT BANK WHERE THE EQUITY HOLDERS ARE THE GOVERNMENTS OF THE WORLD. THE UNITED STATES IS THE BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER. AND IN ADDITION, THE WORLD BANK BORROWS HEAVILY. FOR EXAMPLE, IN THE PREVIOUS FISCAL YEAR, WE BORROWED $95 BILLION FROM GLOBAL MARKETS, FROM SAVERS AROUND THE WORLD, AND THAT IS USED TO FUND THE OPERATION. ANOTHER PART OF THE WORLD BANK IS DONATIONS FROM COUNTRIES. THE U.K. IS THE BIGGEST DONOR. THE UNITED STATES IS THE SECOND-BIGGEST DONOR, AND ON DOWN. CHINA IS A MAJOR DONOR AND SAUDI ARABIA, AND SO ON THROUGH THE RANGE OF COUNTRIES. AND WE ARE VERY GRATEFUL TO ALL OF THE DONORS WHO PUT MONEY INTO THE WORLD BANK GROUP. THAT IS THEN USED FOR GRANTS AND VERY LOW INTEREST RATE LOANS FOR THE POOREST COUNTRIES. SO A BIG PART OF THE WORLD BANK'S GOALS AND OPERATIONS ARE TO HELP PEOPLE THAT ARE IN EXTREME POVERTY -- HELP THEM WITH SOCIAL SAFETY NETS, WITH FOOD PROGRAMS, WITH FOOD SECURITY PROGRAMS, AND A RANGE OF ACTIVITIES TO HELP THEM DO BETTER IN THEIR LIVES AND HELP SAVE LIVES IN THE CURRENT PANDEMIC. DAVID: LET'S TALK ABOUT THE PANDEMIC. SO THERE HAS BEEN A BIG CONCERN THAT WEALTHY COUNTRIES LIKE THE UNITED STATES OR WESTERN EUROPEAN COUNTRIES WILL GET THE VACCINE READILY AVAILABLE TO IT, AND THEY CAN AFFORD TO PAY FOR IT. HOW DO PEOPLE IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES GET ACCESS TO VACCINES , AND CAN THEY AFFORD TO PAY FOR IT? MR. MALPASS: THESE ARE BIG CHALLENGES. WHAT WE DID IN OCTOBER WITH THE SUPPORT OF ALL THESE SHAREHOLDER COUNTRIES, THE IDEA OF -- WELL, $12 BILLION OF FINANCING, WE CAN USE THAT MONEY TO HELP SET UP VACCINATION SYSTEMS IN POOR COUNTRIES AND ALSO TO BUY VACCINES FROM MANUFACTURERS, AND ALSO FROM COVAX, AN INTERNATIONAL FACILITY THAT IS GETTING ACCESS TO VACCINES. SO WE ARE ALREADY IN THE PROCESS OF DEPLOYING THOSE VACCINES. WE HAVE BEEN WORKING SINCE OCTOBER TO DO AN ASSESSMENT ONE COUNTRY AT A TIME, AND WE HAVE DONE NOW 96 ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR READINESS TO ACTUALLY DO THE VACCINES. THE WORLD BANK HAS BEEN HEAVILY INVOLVED IN VACCINATION PROGRAMS FOR MANY YEARS -- FOR DECADES -- INCLUDING POLIO, EBOLA, MEASLES, AND ON DOWN -- HPV AND AIDS THERAPEUTICS, AND SO THE BANK IS ABLE TO HELP COUNTRIES. LAST WEEK, WE ANNOUNCED OUR FIRST OPERATION TO BUY VACCINES AND TO BEGIN THE DEPLOYMENT OF VACCINES, AND WE WILL HAVE MANY MORE OPERATIONS COMING DOWN THE LINE NOW. DAVID: WHEN YOU PUT UP $12 BILLION TO BUY VACCINES FOR DEVELOPING COUNTRIES, THAT'S A GRANT. YOU'RE NOT GOING TO GET THAT MONEY BACK, RIGHT? THAT IS NOT A LOAN? MR. MALPASS: IT IS ACTUALLY PART AND PART, SOME PORTION IS GRANTS, SOME PORTION IS LOANS. IT DEPENDS COUNTRY BY COUNTRY. THE WORLD BANK WORKS VERY MUCH ON A SPECIFIC RELATIONSHIP WITH EACH INDIVIDUAL COUNTRY. WE HAVE COUNTRY DIRECTORS AND COUNTRY MANAGERS IN VARIOUS COUNTRIES, SO SOME COUNTRIES RECEIVE PRIMARILY GRANTS, SOME HAVE GRANTS AT VERY LOW INTEREST RATE LOANS. FOR EXAMPLE, 40-YEAR LOANS AT .75% PER YEAR, SO IT'S VERY CONCESSIONAL FUNDING THAT MAKES IT POSSIBLE FOR THEM TO DO GOOD WORK WITH THE MONEY THAT IS COMING IN. SO THE $12 BILLION IS GOING TO BE IN THE FORM OF BOTH GRANTS AND LOANS, AND HELP THE POOREST COUNTRIES, BUT ALSO MIDDLE INCOME DEVELOPING COUNTRIES. FOR EXAMPLE, INDONESIA AND THE PHILIPPINES WE ARE WORKING WITH NOW, BANGLADESH SOON, AND SO ON WITH COUNTRIES THAT ARE OF VARYING CAPACITY TO ACTUALLY , DELIVER VACCINES. DAVID: WHEN YOU MAKE A 40-YEAR LOAN AT .05% INTEREST DO YOU ACTUALLY GET PAID BACK THOSE LOANS? DO THEY ACTUALLY GET PAID BACK? MR. MALPASS: YES, THERE'S A VERY GOOD TRACK RECORD. THE WORLD BANK IS AAA CREDIT RATED. IN THE PREVIOUS FISCAL YEAR, WE ISSUED $95 BILLION OF DEBT AND THIS YEAR, IT WILL BE OVER THAT AS PART OF THE SURGE IN , FINANCING. SO OVER THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD BANK, THERE HAS BEEN A VERY GOOD TRACK RECORD, IN PART BECAUSE THE WORLD BANK AND THE IMF WORK TOGETHER IN A PREFERRED CREDITOR TREATMENT WITH THE BORROWING COUNTRIES, SO THEY NEED TO PAY BACK THE WORLD BANK IN ORDER FOR THE WORLD BANK TO MAKE MORE GRANTS AND LOANS TO OTHER COUNTRIES. THERE'S A BIG REFLOW, THEREFORE, FROM HISTORICAL LOANS. LOANS MADE 30 YEARS AGO ARE STILL PAYING INTO THE WORLD BANK, AND WE USE THAT MONEY TO MAKE NEW GRANTS AND LOANS. DAVID: RECENTLY, I THOUGHT SOME OF THE POOREST COUNTRIES IN THE WORLD ARE UNABLE TO PAY SOME OF THEIR OUTSTANDING CORPORATE AND SOVEREIGN DEBT, AND YOU ARE HELPING TO GET THEM TO BE ABLE TO DO THAT? IS THAT RIGHT? MR. MALPASS: THAT'S RIGHT. THERE'S A DISTINCTION. INDIVIDUAL COUNTRIES MAKE LOANS TO OTHER SOVEREIGNS. SO THE UNITED STATES AND GERMANY, JAPAN, CHINA MAKE LOANS TO COUNTRIES IN AFRICA. THOSE ARE CALLED OFFICIAL BILATERAL CREDITS, AND THEY HAVE BECOME A VERY LARGE BURDEN ON THE POOREST COUNTRIES. SO I HAVE ADVOCATED THAT THE COUNTRIES BE GIVEN A CHANCE TO DEFER PAYMENT ON THOSE LOANS, AND THEN, FOR THOSE COUNTRIES THAT ARE MOST HEAVILY INDEBTED, WE NEED TO LOOK FOR A WAY FOR THEM TO ACTUALLY REDUCE THE OUTSTANDING BALANCE, THE BURDEN OF THEIR DEBTS TO RICHER COUNTRIES. SO THAT PROCESS IS GOING ON, AND IT ALSO EXTENDS, YOU MENTIONED, TO COMMERCIAL CREDITORS. THAT INCLUDES BANKS AND HEDGE FUNDS, FOR EXAMPLE, THAT OWN BONDS ISSUED BY THESE COUNTRIES. THE BURDEN OF THE DEBT, ESPECIALLY WITH THE PANDEMIC, IS TOO HEAVY FOR SOME OF THEM TO REPAY, AND IT FALLS ON THE POOREST PEOPLE IN THE WORLD. THE GOVERNMENTS THEMSELVES OFTEN ARE MADE UP OF PEOPLE THAT HAVE RESOURCES, HAVE MEANS, BUT THE PEOPLE OF THE COUNTRY, THAT IS WHERE THE BURDEN FALLS. AND WE ARE TRYING TO LIGHTEN THAT BURDEN. DAVID: HOW HAVE YOU BEEN RUNNING THE BANK DURING COVID? ARE YOU AT HOME YOURSELF AND RUNNING THE BANK? HAS EVERYBODY BEEN WORKING REMOTELY? HOW HAS THAT BEEN DOING? MR. MALPASS: IT HAS BEEN REMARKABLE. I'M MOSTLY WORKING AT HOME, AND MOSTLY ALL OUR EMPLOYEES ARE DOING THAT. WE ARE RELATIVELY DECENTRALIZED BY WORLD STANDARDS, SO DIFFERENT OFFICES HAVE DIFFERENT RULES BASED ON WHAT IS GOING ON IN THEIR OWN LOCAL -- IN THE COUNTRIES THAT THEY ARE SERVING. SO SOME OF THE OFFICES ARE OPEN. OTHERS ARE IN LOCKDOWN OF VARIOUS SORTS, BUT IT HAS BEEN WORKING PRETTY WELL. FORTUNATELY, THE WORLD BANK HAD PREPARED, OR HAD MOST OF THE PEOPLE ABLE TO HAVE ACCESS TO A LAPTOP, SO PEOPLE HAVE BEEN WORKING FROM HOME QUITE EFFECTIVELY. IN FACT ONE OF THE PROBLEMS WE , HAVE ENCOUNTERED IS PEOPLE ARE , WORKING HARDER BECAUSE THEY ARE ALWAYS ONLINE. YOU'RE ALMOST ON 24/7 BECAUSE YOU PHONE CAN RING, YOUR EMAILS ARE GOING ON, YOUR BOSS MAY ASK FOR A REPORT OR PIECE OF DATA. SO ONE OF THE THINGS WE HAVE BEEN TRYING TO DO IS GET PEOPLE TO PACE THEMSELVES DURING THE WORK FROM HOME PERIOD. ♪ JORDAN IRONWORKS, NOW CALLED EJ. I AM PROUD OF IT BECAUSE MY ANCESTORS BUILT IT. MY FATHER WORKED VERY HARD AT IT AND MY COUSINS NOW RUN IT IN NORTHERN MICHIGAN AND IT'S A VERY IMPORTANT EMPLOYER, WHICH I'M NOW PROUD OF. DAVID: HOW DID YOU ESCAPE FROM RUNNING IT YOURSELF? WERE YOU JUST NOT INTERESTED? MR. MALPASS: FAMILY BUSINESSES ARE HARD TO KEEP INTACT. SO OTHER COUSINS WERE MORE INVOLVED AND MY FAMILY HAD MOVED TO COLORADO, SO MY ATTENTION WENT ELSEWHERE. BUT I DID STAY -- I'M VERY INTERESTED IN IRON, BUT ALSO IN STEEL, SO MY FIRST JOB OUT OF COLLEGE WAS A STEEL MILL. DAVID: YOU WENT TO COLLEGE AT COLORADO COLLEGE AND GOT YOUR MBA AT THE UNIVERSITY OF DENVER. DID YOU KNOW YOU WANT TO BE AN ECONOMIST WHEN YOU WERE COLLEGE AND GRADUATE SCHOOL? IS THAT WHAT YOU REALLY WANTED TO BE? MR. MALPASS: COLORADO COLLEGE AND UNIVERSITY OF DENVER, I WAS VERY GRATEFUL TO HAVE A GOOD FOUNDATION SCHOLARSHIP WHICH , KEPT ME IN COLORADO. AT THAT TIME, YOU KNOW, THAT WAS THE 1970'S, SO I GRADUATED FROM COLLEGE IN 1976. AND PEOPLE IN THOSE DAYS DID NOT HAVE SUCH A FOCUSED SENSE OF WHERE THEY WERE GOING, SO I WAS LOOKING FOR WORK, YOU KNOW, JUST GETTING A JOB IN THOSE DAYS WAS HARD. THE SUMMER AFTER MY COLLEGE GRADUATION, I WORKED AT MCDONALD'S AND WAS PROUD TO GET A PROMOTION AT MCDONALD'S, AND THEN I WORKED FOR THE STEEL COMPANY THAT I MENTIONED TO YOU. SO THAT WAS A WAY TO BEGIN DOING TASKS, AND DO THEM BETTER AND BETTER. AT THAT TIME, I KNEW THAT I WANTED TO BE IN INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS, SO I GRADUALLY GRAVITATED THAT WAY WHEN I COULD GET JOBS. DAVID: ULTIMATELY, YOU WENT TO WORK IN THE GEORGE BUSH ADMINISTRATION, ALSO THE REAGAN ADMINISTRATIONS. SO YOUR GOAL IN LIFE WAS TO PRESUMABLY TELL OTHER PEOPLE ABOUT WHERE THE ECONOMIES ARE GOING. THAT WAS YOUR EXPERTISE, IS THAT RIGHT? MR. MALPASS: I WAS IN THE TREASURY DEPARTMENT AND THEN THE STATE DEPARTMENT. SO MY ORIGINAL APPROACH, FROM AGE 10, IT WAS ALL ABOUT GEOGRAPHY AND GEOPOLITICS AND WHERE COUNTRIES ARE GOING. DAVID: YOU ULTIMATELY GRAVITATED TO WALL STREET. YOU WORKED ON WALL STREET AS AN ECONOMIST FOR A WHILE. MR. MALPASS: THAT'S WHERE I WORKED FOR OVER 20 YEARS, I'M AFRAID. FROM 1993 UNTIL 2016. THAT WAS PURE WALL STREET. I DID A LOT OF MARKETS, A LOT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS AROUND THE WORLD, SO FROM CHINA TO TURKEY TO SOUTH AFRICA TO ALL POINTS IN BETWEEN. AND IT WAS VERY MUCH RELATED TO -- WHERE WILL GROWTH OCCUR? WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO INTEREST RATES? WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO CURRENCIES IN TERMS OF UPWARD AND DOWNWARD MOVEMENT? DAVID: THERE SEEMS TO BE AN UNDERSTANDING THAT THE IMF, ALSO HEADQUARTERED IN WASHINGTON, THE INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND, THAT THE HEAD OF IT WOULD BE MORE OR LESS PICKED BY EUROPE AND THAT THE HEAD OF THE WORLD BANK WOULD BE PICKED MORE OR LESS BY THE UNITED STATES PRESIDENT, AND YOU WERE PICKED BY PRESIDENT TRUMP. BUT IS THAT GOING TO CONTINUE FOREVER, WHERE THE U.S. PICKS THE WORLD BANK AND THE IMF GETS TO BE SELECTED BY EUROPE? IS THAT GOING TO CONTINUE, DO YOU THINK? MR. MALPASS: I DON'T KNOW WHAT THE FUTURE WILL BRING. I'M TRYING TO DO MY JOB WELL. I WAS PROPOSED BY PRESIDENT TRUMP, BUT THEN I MET WITH MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS AND WAS UNANIMOUSLY CHOSEN BY THE BOARD OF THE WORLD BANK, BASED ON EXPERIENCE, BASED ON COMMITMENT TO DEVELOPMENT, SO I'M LOOKING FORWARD TO THAT JOB, AND I DON'T KNOW HOW FUTURE RELATIONSHIPS WILL GO. IT HAS BEEN VERY INTERESTING TO SEE THE IMF WITH KRISTALINA GEORGIEVA, WHO IS A GOOD FRIEND -- SHE IS FROM A SMALL COUNTRY IN EUROPE. SO THAT IS A DIVERSIFICATION. TRADITIONALLY, THE IMF HAS ONE OF THE BIG EUROPEAN COUNTRIES BE THE HEAD OF THE IMF. SO THERE IS CHANGE GOING ON. I WELCOME THAT. DAVID: THE TERM OF BEING HEAD OF THE WORLD BANK IS FIVE YEARS. YOU WERE APPOINTED IN APRIL OF 2019, SO YOU HAVE A NUMBER OF YEARS TO GO. BUT THERE'S ALSO A TRADITION THAT THE NEW PRESIDENT, EVEN IF HE IS FROM A DIFFERENT PARTY, DOES NOT USUALLY REPLACE THE PRESIDENT OF THE WORLD BANK IF HE IS FROM A DIFFERENT PARTY -- IS THAT FAIR? IT IS KIND OF AN APOLITICAL POSITION? MR. MALPASS: THAT IS RIGHT, AND THAT GOES WITH THE CHARACTER OF THE WORLD BANK, WHICH IS NONPOLITICAL, AND ALSO THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE WORLD BANK AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS, WHO I'M LOOKING FORWARD TO WORKING WITH THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION WITH ON COMMON INTEREST. EVERYONE WANTS TO SEE DEVELOPMENT BE WELL DONE AND , HAVE A LIFTING EFFECT FOR PEOPLE ALL OVER THE WORLD. THAT IS THE GOAL, AND I THINK WE ARE HAVING A POSITIVE IMPACT. DAVID: WE ARE IN THE BEGINNING OF 2021. IS THAT GOING TO BE A GOOD YEAR FOR THE GLOBAL ECONOMY? WHAT ARE YOUR BIGGEST WORRIES? MR. MALPASS: I THINK A LOT OF COUNTRIES ARE STILL IN SUBSTANTIAL TROUBLE, AND COVID IS, AS YOU KNOW, STILL VERY OMNIPRESENT AROUND THE WORLD. ♪ DAVID: SO YOU ARE AN ECONOMIST. AWAY, AND REALLY HURTS THE ECONOMIES IN DEVELOPING MARKETS MUCH MORE THAN THE DEVELOPED MARKETS? MR. MALPASS: YES, AND THERE ARE MANY ASPECTS OF THAT. ONE IS SIMPLY HAVING GLOBAL GROWTH SLOW REALLY HURTS POOR PEOPLE BECAUSE THEY ARE DEPENDENT ON TRYING TO CATCH UP, ON GETTING ADVANCEMENT. ALSO, REMITTANCES HAVE BEEN DOWN. THAT'S THE MONEY SENT BACK HOME BY WORKERS THAT ARE ACROSS THEIR BORDERS, OUTSIDE THEIR BORDERS, AND THAT HAS GONE DOWN A LOT. SO THAT IS A BIG BLOW TO THE DEVELOPING WORLD. AND THEN NEW INVESTMENT SIMPLY , HAS BEEN MUCH SLOWER. ONE THING THE WORLD BANK HAS TRIED TO DO IS SUPPLY -- AND I PUSHED IN APRIL OF 2020 THAT WE WANTED TO BE IN WORKING CAPITAL AND TRADE FINANCE. THIS IS THE SHORT END OF WHAT COMPANIES NEED IN ORDER TO KEEP THEIR PRIVATE SECTOR COMPANIES AND BUSINESSES OPERATING. AND BECAUSE THE BANKING SYSTEM HAS REALLY REDUCED ITS OFFERINGS IN THESE POORER COUNTRIES. SO WE HAVE BEEN SUCCESSFUL IN THAT A BIG RAMP UP OF WORKING , CAPITAL AND TRADE FINANCE, AND I THINK THAT HAS HELPED IN TRYING TO BUILD RESILIENCE. BUT I AM CONCERNED, AS YOU SAY, THAT IT COULD BE ANOTHER SLOW OR HARMFUL YEAR, AND ESPECIALLY THAT IS TRUE OF PEOPLE'S HEALTH, NUTRITION. ONE THING WE ARE DOING TO COMBAT THAT IS SOCIAL SAFETY NETS, JUST GETTING CASH TO PEOPLE SO THAT THEY CAN -- AND ESPECIALLY TO WOMEN, SO THAT THEY CAN BUY FOOD FOOD FOR THEIR FAMILIES, THEY CAN PAY FOR SOME KIND OF TRANSPORT TO EDUCATION OR AT , LEAST SURVIVE DURING THE CRISIS. THAT HAS BEEN ONE PRIORITY. DAVID: I IMAGINE YOU HAVE TO CONVINCE MEMBERS OF CONGRESS FROM TIME TO TIME TO INCREASE THE SUPPORT OF THE UNITED STATES TO THE WORLD BANK. DO MEMBERS OF CONGRESS SAY, "WHATEVER YOU WANT, WE WILL GIVE IT TO YOU," OR YOU HAVE TO LOBBY FOR IT? MR. MALPASS: THERE'S SOME OF BOTH. CONGRESS HAS BEEN PRETTY SUPPORTIVE, BOTH REPUBLICANS AND DEMOCRATS, OF THE WORK OF THE WORLD BANK. I MENTIONED THE GRANTMAKING AND THE VARIOUS CONCESSIONAL RESOURCES OF THE PART OF THE WORLD BANK CALLED IDA, THE INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATION. IT HAS HAD BROAD SUPPORT, AND IT IS AN ANNUAL APPROPRIATION FROM THE U.S. CONGRESS, BUT ALSO FROM GREAT BRITAIN, FROM CHINA, AND OTHER PARTS FROM AROUND THE WORLD. AND IT IS STRONGLY SUPPORTED BY THIS BIG COALITION OF COUNTRIES BECAUSE OF THE EFFECTIVENESS OF THE WORK. PART OF THIS IS WHO DOES AN EFFECTIVE JOB OF GETTING AID TO THE POORER COUNTRIES, SO THE WORLD BANK HAS SUPPORT IN THAT WAY. DAVID: WHEN YOU ARE THE PRESIDENT OF THE WORLD BANK, IF YOU WANT TO CALL THE PRESIDENT OF CHINA OR PRIME MINISTER OF BRITAIN, HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO GET A CALL RETURNED? CAN YOU GET THEM ON THE PHONE RIGHT AWAY? HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO GET SOMEONE ON THE PHONE WHEN YOU ARE PRESIDENT OF THE WORLD BANK? I ASSUME NOT LONG. MR. MALPASS: NOT LONG. I'VE BEEN VERY FORTUNATE TO HAVE GOOD RELATIONS. WHEN PRESIDENT TRUMP RECOMMENDED ME FOR THE WORLD BANK, I MET WITH ALL THE LEADERS AND HAVE MAINTAINED THOSE RELATIONSHIPS. FOR EXAMPLE LAST WEEK, I SPOKE , WITH THE PRESIDENT OF SOUTH AFRICA, HE IS THE HEAD OF THE AFRICAN UNION, AND THOSE ARE GOOD RELATIONSHIPS WHERE THE WORLD BANK IS VERY ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN WHAT THE COUNTRIES ARE DOING, WHAT THEY ARE TRYING TO ACHIEVE, AND I TRY TO BE VERY KNOWLEDGEABLE ON WHAT THE GOALS OF EACH OF THE LEADERS IS. PRESIDENT MACRON HAS BEEN HEAVILY INVOLVED IN VARIOUS ASPECTS OF THE GLOBAL AGENDA. PRIME MINISTER JOHNSON OF THE U.K., SAME THING, VERY ENGAGED. CANADA, OF COURSE, PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU VERY ENGAGED. SO I HAVE BENEFITED FROM RELATIONSHIPS WITH THEM THROUGH THE G7, THROUGH THE G20, AND THAT EXTENDS TO CHINA, INDIA, AND SO ON. DAVID: HOW DOES THE HEAD OF THE WORLD BANK KEEP HIS EGO IN CHECK? BECAUSE WHEN YOU GO OVERSEAS, AND SOME OF THESE POORER COUNTRIES, YOU ARE A GOD THERE BECAUSE YOU MAKE DECISIONS ABOUT HOW MUCH MONEY THEY GET. I ASSUME IT CAN GO TO YOUR HEAD A LITTLE BIT, AND YOU COME BACK TO WASHINGTON, D.C., PEOPLE MIGHT NOT EVEN KNOW WHO YOU ARE, BECAUSE THE WORLD BANK IS NOT AS VISIBLE HERE. SO HOW DO YOU DEAL WITH THE CONTRAST? MR. MALPASS: THAT'S EXACTLY RIGHT. I WAS AMAZED WHEN I DID MY FIRST TRIP AT THE AMOUNT OF ATTENTION , THE PRESIDENT OF THE WORLD BANK GOT. AND ACTUALLY, THE SUPPORT AND THE WELCOME, THE VERY WARM WELCOME. I WENT FIRST TO MADAGASCAR, THEN MOZAMBIQUE, THEN ETHIOPIA. AND IT WAS A VERY WARM WELCOME WHEREVER I LANDED. BUT I KEEP MY EYE ON THE JOB. I WORKED FOR SECRETARY BAKER, AS I MENTIONED, IN THE REAGAN AND THEN BUSH 41 ADMINISTRATION, AND HE WAS VERY HARD-WORKING. AND THE GOAL AS A PUBLIC SERVANT IS TO LOOK AT THE PROBLEM, TRY TO FIND SOLUTIONS AND THEN TRY , TO FIGURE OUT HOW TO ACTUALLY ENACT THOSE SOLUTIONS. SO I'M USED TO THAT AS A REAL GOAL, AND I'M NOT MUCH INTO THE TRAPPINGS OF THE OFFICE. DAVID: I WANT TO THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR AN INTERESTING CONVERSATION ABOUT THE WORLD BANK, AND THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE TO THE WORLD BANK AND TO OUR COUNTRY, IN EFFECT, BY SERVING AS PRESIDENT OF THE WORLD BANK. MR. MALPASS: THANK YOU, DAVID. NICE TO BE WITH YOU. ♪ >> YOU KNOW WHAT HAS BEEN HAPPENING THE LAST TWO AND A HALF DAYS WERE SO. WE'VE SEEN A REVIVAL TO SOME EXTENT IN THESE TAX STOCKS. WHETHER THAT IS A REVERSAL OF THE REVERSAL OF THAT ROTATION REMAINS TO BE SEEN. THE HANG SENG UP 1% AS WE HEAD INTO THE OPEN. TOM: HERE ON THE MAINLAND AS THINGS STAND, YOU ARE LOOKING AT A FLAT MARKET. THE FUTURES POINT TO SOME MODEST GAINS. THERE IS SO MUCH CAUTION NOW, AND A QUESTION POSED BY OUR COLLEAGUES IS WHETHER OR NOT THE OFFICIALS WHO PUT A FLOOR UNDER THIS MARKET, WHETHER THEY CAN ENGINEER A BULL MARKET FROM HERE. THAT'S A QUESTION FOR INVESTORS. WE HAVE TWO EYES ON THAT MEETING IN ALASKA. THE CHINESE SIDE ACCORDING TO SOME REPORTING COMING TO A LAUNDRY LIST OF REQUESTS, THE CSI GAINING 3/10 OF 1%. JUST BRINGING YOUR ATTENTION TO THE CHINA SMALL GAP.. A COUPLE OF TRADING DEBUTS TO BRING TO YOUR ATTENTION, BOTH OF THEM ELECTRONICS MAKERS. CONGRATULATIONS IF YOU'VE BEEN AN INVESTOR IN THOSE. YOU ARE LOOKING AT 649 OFFSHORE. DAVID RIGHTLY POINTING TO THESE YOU ON SWAPS -- YUAN SWAPS, SUGGESTING MAY BE BANKS ARE TURNING BEARISH ON THE CHINESE CURRENCY. DAVID? DAVID: THE DOLLAR CONVERSATION IS IRRELEVANT ONE GIVEN WE NOW KNOW OF WHAT POLITICS IS GOING TO BE IN THE U.S. IN HONG KONG, WE HAVE PEGGED POLICY TO THE FED SO DON'T EXPECT ANY CHANGES. 1.2% TO THE UPSIDE. WE ARE GETTING QUITE A BIT OF A POP. ALIBABA, A BIG POP YESTERDAY. WE ARE ALSO LOOKING AT A GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT. I THINK THERE WAS A NOTE OUT OF MORGAN STANLEY IN TERMS OF CASINOS. IT COMES DOWN TO EARNINGS, AND HERE IS YOUR BOARD. SIX COMPANIES COMING OUT WITH EARNINGS TODAY. A LOT TO DIGEST ACROSS THESE MARKETS FROM MOMENTUM GETTING LOST ON THE MAINLAND, THINGS COMING THROUGH ELSEWHERE. WE HAVE THE FED. WE HAVE THE DOLLAR. HELEN IS WITH US TO HELP US MAKE SENSE OF THIS. WHY DON'T YOU START? TELL US WHAT MATTERS TO YOU TODAY. HELEN: ALL EYES HAVE BEEN ON THE FED OVERNIGHT. PEOPLE HAVE BEEN WORRIED ABOUT HOW THE 10-YEAR SHUT UP -- SHOT UP, AND THE FED DELIVERED WHAT PEOPLE WERE EXPECTING. I DON'T THINK THERE WAS ANYTHING MORE DOVISH THAN WHAT WAS ANTICIPATED. IT'S A GENERALLY BENIGN MESSAGE, AND YOU CAN SEE FROM THE ASSET CLASS REACTION TO IT, THE 10-YEAR DIDN'T MOVE MUCH YESTERDAY. THE DOLLAR DIDN'T MOVE MUCH. GENERALLY SPEAKING, I WOULD SAY IT IS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS. THE BIG CONCERN IS CLEAR FOR THE COMING MONTHS THAT THE ECONOMIES ARE IN RECOVERY MODE. WE STARTED TO SEE THAT IN THE PAST, TIGHTENING INSTEAD OF LOOSENING. CHINA IS AHEAD OF THE CURVE ON THAT AND HAS STARTED TO RAIN IN EXPECTATIONS AND WORRIES ABOUT ASSET PRICE INFLATION AND SO FORTH, AND I THINK OVER TIME, OTHERS WILL MOVE IN THAT DIRECTION. THAT'S THE BIG PICTURE. DAVID: WHEN WE SPOKE TO YOU LAST, I THINK IT WAS SOMEWHERE AROUND THE FIRST OR SECOND WEEK OF DECEMBER, YOU CALLED IT. YOU SAID THE U.S. MY OUT BEFORE -- OUTPERFORM BECAUSE CHINA WAS FIRST IN AN FIRST OUT. HOW LONG CAN CHINA UNDERPERFORM? WHAT INDICATORS WOULD YOU BE LOOKING AT TO SIGNAL A POTENTIAL CHANGE IN THAT TREND? HELEN: IF YOU LOOK AT ASIAN MARKETS, CERTAINLY THERE'S BEEN MORE OF A REACTION, AND CERTAIN PARTS OF CHINA, SOME OF THE INTERNET AND CONSUMER STOCKS, THEY ARE MORE SENSITIVE TO INTEREST RATES ON THE LOW END. THEY HAD A MEANINGFUL PULLBACK THE LAST FEW MONTHS. ON AN INDEX LEVEL, IT HASN'T BEEN TOO BAD PARTICULARLY IN PLACES LIKE HONG KONG, AND THERE'S A LOT OF CONSTITUENTS IN THE FINANCIAL SPACE, WHICH BENEFIT FROM HIGHER INTEREST RATES. LOOKING FORWARD TO, WE SHOULD CONTINUE TO SEE MORE ROTATION IN TERMS OF REFLATION AND SECTORS THAT BENEFIT FROM HIGHER INTEREST RATES. THAT HAS PLAYED OUT TO A SIGNIFICANT EXTENT OVER THE PAST FEW MONTHS AND HELPS TO BUFFER FURTHER PRESSURE TO INDEX LEVELS, BUT WE THINK IT WILL CONTINUE. THE NEXT THING WE HAVE TO WATCH IS, COME MAY OR JUNE WHEN INFLATION NUMBERS ARE HIGH OFF THE LOW BASE FROM LAST YEAR AND PEOPLE START TO TALK ABOUT TAPERING, WHETHER THAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR OR NOT UNTIL 2022, I THINK THOSE WILL BE THE KEY THINGS PEOPLE WATCH FOR, AND THAT WILL DETERMINE WHETHER THE U.S. MARKET CAN SUSTAIN THE CURRENT LEVEL OR WHETHER WE HAVE A MUCH SHARPER PULLBACK LED BY GLOBAL SECTORS AGAIN. TOM: A BIG PART OF THIS OF COURSE IS THE ECONOMIC RECOVERY WE ARE SEEING IN THE U.S. AND THE FORECASTED EXPECTATIONS FOR GREATER STRENGTH. WE SPOKE TO THE CEO OF WELLS FARGO WHO OUTLINED WHAT HE SAW AS THE U.S. STRENGTH. >> CONSUMER DEMAND IS EXTREMELY HIGH. WE LIKE OTHERS HAVE SEEN MATERIAL INCREASES IN CONSUMER SPEND, AND THAT IS BEFORE THE STIMULUS CHECKS. YOU PUT THOSE THINGS TOGETHER PLUS THE ONGOING SUPPORT OF THE FED, AND WE ARE BULLISH IN TERMS OF WHAT THE THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS COULD LOOK LIKE. TOM: ARE INVESTORS IN CHINA'S A-SHARES UNDER LOOKING OR NOT FOCUSING ENOUGH ON THE CATALYST FROM THE STIMULUS IN THE U.S. AND THE CONSUMER DEMAND FOR CHINESE PRODUCTS? HELEN: I WOULD SAY THE KEY BENEFICIARIES OF THE IMPROVEMENT IN THE U.S. ECONOMY IS THE U.S. AS WELL AS, YES, SOME EXPORTING ECONOMIES WILL BENEFIT, BUT I WOULD SAY ASIA, EXPORTS HAVE BEEN EXPECTATIONS. PART OF THAT WAS BECAUSE OF A SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTION IN EMERGING MARKETS THAT GAVE CHINA A BIGGER SHARE VERSUS NORMAL. SOME OF THOSE BENEFITS WILL PROBABLY START TO WEAR OFF. I WOULD SAY CHINESE EXPORTERS HAVE ALREADY BENEFITED IN TERMS OF SHARE PRICE PERFORMANCE IN REACTION TO THE U.S. RECOVERY. IF YOU LOOK AT ELSEWHERE, THEY WERE UNABLE TO ACTUALLY SEE THE TYPE OF EXPORTING THEY NORMALLY WOULD HAVE. THOSE ARE ON THE MARGIN GOING TO BENEFIT MORE, AND IF THE U.S. DOLLAR STARTS TO WEAKEN, NORMALLY EMERGING-MARKET CURRENCIES WOULD DO VERY WELL. IN CHINA'S SITUATION, I THINK THE PBOC HAS INDICATED A DESIRE TO SEE TWO-WAY EXPECTATIONS RATHER THAN ONE WAY APPRECIATION. WE THINK THE UPSIDE IS PROBABLY LOWER VERSUS OTHER EMERGING-MARKET CURRENCIES. IT GOES FROM A CHINA IS THE ONLY PERFORMER FROM THE LATTER PART OF LAST YEAR BECAUSE OF COMING OUT OF COVID EARLY TO PROBABLY WANTING TO DIVERSIFY A BIT MORE TO GET THAT GLOBAL EXPOSURE. TOM: HOW COMPELLING IS THE VALUE OPPORTUNITY IN A-SHARES? HELEN: THAT'S A GREAT QUESTION. THAT'S PROBABLY THE ONLY SEGMENT OF THE CHINA MARKET. RIGHT NOW, YOU WOULD SAY VALUES ARE VERY DEPRESSED. A-SHARES FOR THE GROWTH SECTORS, THEY ARE NEARING HISTORICAL PEAKS IN TERMS OF VALUATION. IF YOU LOOK AT THINGS LIKE FINANCIALS IN HONG KONG OR SOME OF THE MACRO SENSITIVES THAT HAVE EXPOSURE TO HONG KONG SPECIFICALLY, I THINK THOSE ARE PROBABLY THE LAGGARD AREAS THAT STILL HAVE SOME RECOVERY UPSIDE. WE DO SEE THE PROSPECT -- THE PROSPECTS FOR BANKS ARE IMPROVING VERSUS BEFORE. IF YOU LOOK AT THE INSURANCE SECTOR, VALUATIONS ARE VERY LOW. THE EFFECT IS VERY FAVORABLE GOING INTO THIS YEAR, AND I DON'T THINK THE CHINA 10-YEAR IS GOING TO BREAK FREE. ASSUMING ALL OF THESE CONTINUE TO BE STABLE OR IMPROVE GOING FORWARD, I DO THINK THERE IS PROBABLY BIGGER OPPORTUNITY FOR SOME OF THE VALUE SECTORS IN THE HONG KONG MARKET RELATIVE TO THE A SHARE MARKET OR ADR MARKET. TOM: GREAT INSIGHTS. THANK YOU VERY MUCH FOR JOINING US, HELEN ZHU. MARKING ONE STOCK THAT HAS FALLEN, HAS PICKED UP A BIT CLOSE TO 5%. IT IS OH FILM. THIS IS ON THE BACK OF A LINE SAYING THAT ONE OF THEIR MAJOR CLIENTS HAS HALTED PURCHASES, THIS CLIENT ACCOUNTING FOR MORE THAN 22% OF TOTAL REVENUE. JUST BRINGING ATTENTION TO THAT STOCK. VONNIE QUINN IS IN NEW YORK WITH THE FIRST WORD NEWS. VONNIE: THE FEDERAL RESERVE HELD A DOVISH LINE DESPITE UPGRADING ITS U.S. ECONOMIC OUTLOOK. OFFICIALS CONTINUE TO PREDICT NEAR ZERO INTEREST RATES AT LEAST THROUGH 2023. THE FOMC SEES A TEMPORARY INFLATION SPIKE AT 2.4% WHILE UPGRADING GDP PROJECTIONS FOR 2021 TO THE HIGHEST LEVEL IN 37 YEARS. MYANMAR'S LEADER AUNG SAN SUU KYI HAS BEEN CHARGED OF BRIBERY, PREACHING AND ANTICORRUPTION LAW THAT COULD SEE HER FACE 15 YEARS IN PRISON. THE MILITARY JUNTA PREVIOUSLY FILED FOUR OTHER CHARGES. TWO BIG U.S. BANKS HAVE WARNED EMPLOYEES AGAINST RACISM AFTER THE SHOOTING INCIDENTS IN ATLANTA. JP MORGAN'S CEO JAMIE DIMON WROTE IN A LETTER TO STAFF RACIST ACTS CANNOT AND WILL NOT BE TOLERATED. BANK OF AMERICA TOLD EMPLOYEES IT DOES NOT TOLERATE DISCRIMINATION IN ANY FORM. THE SHOOTINGS ARE JUST THE LATEST IN A SERIES OF ATTACKS AGAINST THE ASIAN COMMUNITY. GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN OVER 120 COUNTRIES. I AM VONNIE QUINN. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. DAVID: COMING UP, THE U.S. SECURITY CRACKDOWN ON CHINESE FIRMS CONTINUES. MORE ON THAT STORY COMING UP. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ TOM: U.S. REGULATORS HAVE TAKEN A STEP TOWARDS BARRING CHINA UNICOM AND CALM NET FROM THE U.S., SAYING THE TELCOS POSE A SECURITY RISK AND ARE CONTROLLED BY THE GOVERNMENT IN BEIJING. LET'S BRING IN SHIRLEY ZHAO. WHY ARE THEY SEEING THESE TELECOM COMPANIES AS A SECURITY RISK? SURELY: CHINA UNICOM IS THE THIRD LARGEST MOBILE CARRIER. COMNET IS A SUBSIDIARY OF PACIFIC NETWORKS, WHICH IS INDIRECTLY HELD BY A STATE OWNED GROUP. THE FCC'S MOVE IS PART OF A SECURITY CRACKDOWN ON CHINESE TELECOM COMPANIES, INCLUDING HUAWEI. THE U.S. HAS SAID THESE COMPANIES ARE OWNED OR CONTROLLED BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT, AND THE U.S. SECURITY AGENCIES HAVE SAID THAT THEIR OPERATIONS IN AMERICA COULD OPEN OPPORTUNITIES FOR ECONOMIC ESPIONAGE, THEFT OF TRADE SECRETS, AND THE POTENTIAL FOR DISRUPTING U.S. COMMUNICATIONS. THAT IS WHY THEY ARE SEEN AS A NATIONAL SECURITY RISK IN THE U.S. DAVID: I KNOW WE TRACK THIS ALMOST EVERY DAY. YOU PROBABLY DO A LOT MORE. WE ALSO HAVE THE COMMERCE DEPARTMENT INVOLVED, AND WE UNDERSTAND THEY HAVE ISSUED SUBPOENAS TO THE MULTIPLE CHINESE COMS PROVIDERS. WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT THIS SPECIFICALLY SO FAR? SHIRLEY: THE SUBPOENAS ARE PART OF THE CRACKDOWN. WE KNOW THE MOVE IS PART OF A REVIEW INTO POSSIBLE NATIONAL SECURITY RISKS. THE DEPARTMENT HAS SAID THE SUBPOENAS ARE AN IMPORTANT STEP FOR DECIDING HOW TO PROTECT THE SECURITY OF AMERICAN COMPANIES AND WORKERS, ALTHOUGH THE AUTHORITIES DID NOT NAME THE COUNTRIES -- COMPANIES BEING SUBPOENAED. THE SEC NOTICED THAT TELECOM AND VIDEO COMPANY MADE BY FIVE CHINESE COMPANIES POSE ON UNACCEPTABLE RISK TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY AND SHOULD NOT BE USED. THOSE COMPANIES INCLUDING HUAWEI, ZTE, AND OTHERS. WE CAN SEE THIS IS A SERIOUS MOVE BY SEVERAL U.S. DEPARTMENTS, INCLUDING THE FCC AND COMMERCE DEPARTMENT, ON CHINESE TECH COMPANIES ON THE GROUNDS OF NATIONAL SECURITY RISK. DAVID: UNDERSTOOD. SHIRLEY ZHAO, OUR TELCOS REPORTER, AND SHE SAID THAT HUAWEI HAS BEEN AT THE CENTER OF THIS. WE SPOKE WITH THE CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER IN THE U.S., AND HE SAID THE COMPANY IS WORKING HARD WITH GLOBAL PARTNERS TO ADDRESS SOME OF THOSE SECURITY CONCERNS. HAVE A LOOK. >> WE HAVE SEEN SOME ENCOURAGING THINGS IN TERMS OF HOW THE UNITED STATES APPROACHES THE WORLD. THE EMPHASIS LOOKS LIKE IT WILL BE ON MULTILATERALISM RATHER THAN THE U.S. GO IT ALONE. I THINK IT IS LIKELY THE U.S. WILL TREAT ITS ALLIES WITH MORE OBVIOUS RESPECT, AND WE ARE HOPING THAT RATHER THAN LUMP A BUNCH OF ISSUES TOGETHER FOR GEOPOLITICAL BARGAINING, THE ISSUES WILL BE DISAGGREGATED AND FOCUSED ONE BY ONE IN TERMS OF WHAT IS IN THE BEST INTEREST OF THE UNITED STATES. WE HOPE IF ANY ISSUES RELATE TO US, WE HOPE THE U.S. WILL TALK TO US. >> ONE OF THOSE ISSUES JUST COMING UP TODAY, THE COMMERCE DEPARTMENT ISSUING SUBPOENAS FOR MULTIPLE CHINESE COMMUNICATIONS PROVIDERS. DOES THAT INCLUDE YOU? >> I CHECKED WITH COUNSEL, AND WE DO NOT HAVE ANY INFORMATION THAT SUBPOENAS WERE ISSUED TO US, BUT WE CAN'T BE POSITIVE YET. >> THE KEY QUESTION LIES ON HUAWEI NEEDS TO ALLEVIATE THOSE SECURITY CONCERNS. WHAT ARE YOU DOING RIGHT NOW? >> WE ARE DOING A LOT, AND A LOT GLOBALLY IS HAPPENING. OUR FOCUS IS NOT ON OUR INABILITY TO DO BUSINESS IN THE UNITED STATES. WE RECOGNIZE THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HAS GIGANTIC ISSUES WITH THE COVID VIRUS AND ECONOMY AND GEOPOLITICAL ISSUES WITH CHINA AND OTHERS. WE ARE WORKING AROUND THE WORLD TO HELP ADDRESS SOME OF THE VERY SIGNIFICANT ISSUES WE ARE SEEING IN THE UNITED STATES AND ELSEWHERE. THESE RECENT ATTACKS, SOLARWINDS AND THE MICROSOFT EXCHANGE SERVICE, TWO OF THE BIGGEST HACKS EVER, SO IT IS CLEAR THAT IT IS IMPORTANT TO THE U.S. HOPEFULLY THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION IS GOING TO TRY TO COME UP WITH AN OBJECTIVE BASIS FOR WHICH PRODUCTS ARE WORTHY OF TRUST. HOPEFULLY, THE BAR IS GOING TO BE RAISED. FOR US, THE PRIORITY IS HOPEFULLY THE RELEASE OF OUR CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, BUT ALSO THE ABILITY OF AMERICAN COMPANIES TO SELL. IF THE US GOVERNMENT LOOKS AT IT, THEY MAY CONCLUDE IT IS OK TO SELL THIS NONSENSITIVE TECHNOLOGY TO HUAWEI. 40,000 DIRECT AMERICAN JOBS ARE ON THE LINE, AND IF WE ARE FORCED TO GO AWAY FOREVER, THOSE JOBS ARE GOING TO BE GONE. I WOULD HATE TO SEE THAT. TOM: THAT WAS FAR AWAY'S CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER IN THE U.S. ANDY PURDY ALIBABA LOSES ITS CROWN AS THE BIGGEST CHINESE COMPANY. WE HAVE MORE WORD ON HOW THE CHALLENGER CAME OUT ON TOP. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ TOM: WELCOME BACK. PINDUODUO IS NOW CHINA'S LARGEST E-COMMERCE COMPANY WITH ITS USER BASE SURPASSING ALIBABA'S IN DECEMBER, BUT ON THE SAME DAY IT ANNOUNCED THAT, IT'S BILLIONAIRE FOUNDER SAID HE IS RELINQUISHING CONTROL. WE ARE JOINED BY CHINA'S TECH REPORTER COCO LEO. WHAT TO THE EARNINGS TELL US? COCO: FIRST OFF, PINDUODUO HAS BECOME CHINA'S FASTEST GROWING E-COMMERCE COMPANY. IT'S REVENUE MORE THAN DOUBLED IN THE DECEMBER QUARTER COMPARED TO A YEAR AGO, AND AS YOU MENTIONED EARLIER, IT HAS ALSO SURPASSED ALIBABA FOR THE FIRST TIME IN TERMS OF ACTIVE USER NUMBERS. AT THE SAME TIME, THERE'S ALWAYS A QUESTION ABOUT WHETHER PINDUODUO CAN RETAIN ITS FAST GROWTH, AND ALSO THE FOUNDER HAS ADDED TO THE UNCERTAINTY FACING THE COMPANY NO. -- NOW. DAVID: WHAT SHOULD WE MAKE OF THAT DEPARTURE FROM THE BOARD? SHIRLEY: I WOULD SAY IT WAS A SURPRISE TO MOST INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS. TO SOME EXTENT, WE DIDN'T SEE THIS COMPANY. LAST YEAR, COLIN HUANG HANDED OVER HIS TITLE. THIS WAS NOT THE FIRST TIME HE SHOWED AN INTENTION TO STEP DOWN FROM TOP LEADERSHIP. HAVING SAID THAT, GIVEN HIS AGE, IT'S PRETTY UNCOMMON FOR A FOUNDER THAT YOUNG TO RELAX CONTROL OF THE COMPANY, ESPECIALLY WHEN HIS COMPANY IS ON THE FAST TRACK. DAVID: OF COURSE. WE WILL TRACK THIS VERY CLOSELY. COCO LIU, OUR REPORTER ON ALL THINGS PVD. MORGAN STANLEY TALKING ABOUT CRYPTO HERE. THEY ARE THE FIRST OF THE SIX MAJOR WALL STREET LENDERS TO OFFER CRYPTO TO ITS CUSTOMERS. ONLY CLIENTS WITH AT LEAST 2 MILLION DOLLARS OF ASSETS AND ARE AGGRESSIVELY RISK TOLERANT WILL BE ALLOWED TO ACCESS THOSE FUNDS. APPLE IS SAID TO BE PLANNING NEW IPADS AFTER A STAY AT HOME SALES BOOST. THE COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO REFRESH ITS IPOD PRO LINE, IMPROVING CAMERAS. THE IPAD GENERATED $8.4 BILLION IN REVENUE DURING THE KEY HOLIDAY QUARTER OF 2020. THAT WAS THE MOST SINCE 2014. WE ARE FOCUSED IN ON TOSHIBA. SHAREHOLDERS ARE SET TO VOTE ON MOTIONS SEEN AS A CRUCIAL TEST FOR JAPAN'S COMMITMENT TO BETTER CORPORATE GOVERNANCE. THE MOTIONS WERE PUT FORWARD BY OVERSEAS HEDGE FUNDS. SOME ARE CALLING FOR A PROBE INTO VOTING PRACTICES. I TALKED ABOUT THE APPLE IPAD STORY, AND IT MIGHT HAVE SOMETHING TO DO WITH TOSHIBA SELLING OFF ONE OF THEIR -- TOM TALKED ABOUT OFILM. MIGHT BE TECH RELATED. TOM? TOM: THAT GROWTH TO VALUE ROTATION SEEMS TO HAVE TAKEN A PAUSE. YOU'VE GOT SOME GREEN ON THE BOARD. DOVISH COMMENTS FROM JAY POWELL. IN TERMS OF WHAT IS HAPPENING ON THE MAINLAND, IT IS CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY THAT ARE LEADING. TECH COMPANIES SEEM TO BEGINNING AT THE MOMENT. WE WILL TAKE A CLOSE LOOK AT CHIP AS MORE COMPANIES REVEAL IT WILL AFFECT PRODUCTION. WE WILL TALK ABOUT SEMICONDUCTOR TRADE STATISTICS. PLUS, IT CLOSER LOOK AT CORPORATE GOVERNANCE IN JAPAN. PLENTY MORE AHEAD. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪