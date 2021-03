00:00

I want to reiterate againour outrage and grief over the deaths of eight women in Atlanta yesterday including we hear for a Shery Ahn dissent.We stand with the Shery Ahn community and everyone united against violence and hate.This trip as has been noted is the first by any member of President Biden's cabinet overseas and it's no accident thatSecretary Austin and I came here. The U.S. Republic of Korea alliance is as we've long said thelinchpin of peace security and prosperity in Northeast Asia. The Indo-Pacific and around the world.But we came here not only to reaffirm that fact and to reaffirm our allies but to build on it. And that is exactly what we'vebeen doing. We just witnessed as the minister said the initially have an agreement in principle on the text of these specialmeasures agreement. And this is the result of very diligent efforts by both sides to arrive at a fair and equitableagreement. It will strengthen our alliance. It will strengthen our shared defense.This effort and our trip to the region is part of the Biden Harris administration's commitment to reinvigorate and modernizeour alliances and partnerships around the world which are critical and crucial to the security prosperity of the Americanpeople. That's the message we've underscored earlier this week in ourmeetings with our counterparts in Japan. That's the message you see reflected in the joint statement that we signed and willrelease today. Our renewed engagement will put us on firmer footing to addressa series of shared security challenges in the region and beyond including the threat posed by North Korea. President Biden plansto complete a North Korea policy review in the weeks ahead. In close coordination and consultation with the Republic of Koreawith Japan with other key partners including reviewing pressure options and the potential for future diplomacy. But as we conveyto foreign minister and defense ministry the goals of this policy are clear. We are committed to the denuclearization ofNorth Korea reducing the broader threat the DPRK poses to the United States and our allies and improving the lives of allKoreans including the people of North Korea who continue to suffer widespread and systematic abuses at the hands of theirrepressive government. We also discussed China. We are clear eyed about Beijing'sconsistent failure to uphold its commitments. And we spoke about how Beijing's aggressive and authoritarian behavior arechallenging the stability security and prosperity the Indo-Pacific region.Beijing's actions make forging a common approach among our allies all the more important at a time when we're seeing arollback of democracy and human rights around the world including in Burma where the military is attempting to overturnthe results of a democratic election by brutally repressing peaceful protesters. It is more important than ever that we westand together for the values for the interests that unite us. And we covered a range of challenges that transcend bordersincluding cyber security health security climate change. At the time this alliance was forged many of these threats werenot even on the horizon but there certainly are now. And we're determined to work together particularly through trilateralcooperation among the United States South Korea and Japan to meet them.While our diplomacy and security ties are ironclad I think it's also very clear that the U.S. our relationship goes even deeperthan that. It's rooted in mutual trust in shared values. Deeply intertwined economic interests and of course and maybe mostimportant generations of family and community ties and having one another's back in the most difficult times.That's what we saw in the early days of the pandemic when the Republic of Korea donated two million face masks to our country.Help us fill a critical shortfall. 500000 of those masks went to our Department of Veterans Affairs which means that someAmericans who 70 years earlier had fought side by side with Koreans found themselves protected from a deadly virus. Thanksto the masks donated by the Republic of Korea today that is what an alliance looks like.