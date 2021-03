00:00

Let me start out by thanking Bloomberg for not only inviting meto speak here today but for being bold enough to tackle this topic.We need to make sure that the spirit behind the worldwide protests and support we saw last summer were not performative. Ifor one believe that the racial equity movement opened not only ISE but open minds. It opened the minds of those who used tothink that diversity equity and inclusion were separate from corporate goals. That DNA was just a nice thing to do.It actually opened the minds of those who thought that saying we believe in diversity was enough while doing next to nothing totruly foster a culture of diversity equity and inclusion. D E and I affects all of us. It is woven into everything we doboth socially and professionally. But let's focus on corporate America for a second. I don't think anyone would classifycorporate America as Wolk. Corporate America has always needed a nudge when it comes to DNA.In 2020 it wasn't just a nudge. It was actually a shove. After last year corporate America learned that DNI not only impactsthe business it impacts reputation during the racial equity protests. We merely put out a statementemphasizing our commitment to foster change and build bridges while championing the health and wellness of everyone equally.And as you know almost every Fortune 500 company did the same. Was everyone bowing under pressure or did everyone truly haveplans to make a difference here at Walgreens Boots Alliance. Diversity Equity inclusion is at the center of everything thatwe do and we're proud that we've been walking the talk from our community efforts surrounding cobia testing and vaccineadministration to the actual naming of Valerie Jarrett to our board of directors and the hiring of Roz Brewer as our new CEO.We've continued to walk to talk through our commitment to increasing the number of women and people of color in leadershippositions. For example. We maintain the status quo by rehiring another person of color pampering here in the chief humanresources role. We're also training programs for people with disability. Adding a diversity equity and inclusion metric toWBA is bonus criteria and expanding our business resource groups which represent a wide variety of different backgrounds andperspectives from across the globe. One of the things that I'm most proud of over the past year isthat in addition to adding equity to our department name we adopted inclusion as one of our core company values. These corecompany values care innovation trust partnership dedication and now inclusion guide how we operate our business how we treat ourcustomers our patients and colleagues and how we conduct ourselves every single day. The public is going to holdcorporate America accountable and we should be held accountable. Are companies truly in the community. Do they support LGBTQrights. Do they speak out about disability inclusion. Seeing this accountability reinforce a long held belief of mine andthat is diversity. Equity and inclusion are not just words. It's not even just policy. It's engagement. It's accountability. It'saction.