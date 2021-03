00:00

It is such a joy to be here with Al Kelly chairman CEO of Visaand out on this day that we connect to talk about the importance the focus that you have on diversity inclusion. We're remindedhow important this topic is the great sadness that we all witnessed acts of violence overnight in Atlanta and of courseleaving at least six women Asian women dead. How does this focus the mind for you. How much does it mean to you as a business asa leader to see true diversity and inclusion. Well Carolyn first of all it's a pleasure to be with you and youstart with a very very difficult subject. What a tragedy what happened last evening in the Atlanta area so horrific. And myheart goes out to the families of victims and to the victims themselves who found themselves in an unbelievable situation. Ican't even imagine it. Unfortunately this has been a trend for the last year since this pandemic started. It looks like there'sbeen over three thousand attacks against Asians or Asian-Americans or people from Pacific Islands in the UnitedStates alone. That is just horrendous. And I think a lot of it has to do with foolish stupid people thinking that that thesefolks are they are to blame for the pandemic coming to the United States. I don't know what the motivation of thisparticular killer was but it is just so unfair and so horrible to see theway these people are being treated. And it's it's against every value in my body and every value that Visa espouses. And I canjust simply say we stand with our Asian Pacific Island colleagues or our clients our merchants our friends in wantingto see this type of violence go away. There's no place for it anywhere in the world. Caroline Hyde.And talk about some of those ethics those morals that those focuses pillars that Visa has been building for so long andparticularly a moment of focus Kosta George Floyd killing us and this moment where a health crisis became an economic crisisbecame a social crisis. I'm interested in really what these were seeing in terms of your role within them not only within yourpeople but I want to talk more expansively about the stakeholders in particular about your consumers because this isa moment for financial inclusion. How do you see that. Well much has happened in this world in which we live in thelast year. And I am one who hopes that what we saw last year in terms of the uprising against the social injustice and theracism in the United States as well as in other countries perhaps. And I hope has reached an inflection point where after400 years of persecution and racism and injustice that people of color particularly are black and African American fellow humanbeings start to get treated with the equality that they deserved and deserved. Centuries ago it is our obligation as individualsand I believe an obligation of corporations to stand up for what is what is right. And we as a company are our globe true globalcompany that wants to see everyone everywhere lift it up. And so it's at the fabric of our vision and mission as a company. Andwe've really tried to up our game as it relates to diversity and inclusion as part of our corporate purpose. Over the last yearwe've always been active in this space and I think we've done many many good things and we've made progress. But if I'm honestwe can do better. And we need to do better. We need to do better. As individuals we need to do better as a company in mycase Visa. And we need to do better as a society. And we've taken a number of steps in the last year to move from diversityand inclusion being a set of very important activities to it being a core part of our strategy a core business imperative.Caroline Hyde. I'll talk to us though also about this. It makes 90 good moralsense ethical sense a good business sense of ease at target the unbanked to ensure that you can offer new tools ways and meansof doing transacting much there in the United States but globally. Can you give examples of how you're doing that you'reseeing innovation. Without question we estimate Caroline that there's one pointseven billion people on the face of the earth today that are unbanked and outside the financial mainstream. That's one pointseven billion potential customers for us. It's also one point seven billion human beings that we're trying to help. So we'redoing any number of things starting with the most basics of having programs on financial literacy financial training to makesure that we can get to as many of these folks. And they understand what a debit card is versus a credit card. What doesa bank account what is insurance. Very very basic financial models and financial concepts that aren't known unless somebodyteaches you to them you know you're not born understanding them. We are also working very hardwith a real focus on small businesses particularly women owned businesses around the world. What we have found is that womenowned businesses tend to really lift up their families and there their communities. That kind of motherly instinctadapts itself to business and and women hire other women and they and they look to spread their success with their family andwith their greater communities. So we've been spending a lot of time and effort trying to help those people. We've made a 200million dollar commitment to small businesses around the world to help them lift themselves up. And there's a number ofinitiatives that we've undertaken including we've made and we've made a 20 million dollar commitment to women's world banking tomake money available. Women have a really hard time getting access to capital. It's it's a big problem in most of the world.And we want to try to do our part to help get them access to capital. And we're working with governments and clients to talkabout how we bring these people into into the financial mainstream. And as I said I what I love about it it's got thisdual win of helping our fellow human beings around the world. But it also helps us bring more people into the financialmainstream which is good for our business as well. Cause women minorities have been the hardest hit from thepandemic. Even here in the United States you see it in the Labor data. You said in the businesses that are going under at themoment they're not even filing for bankruptcy just having to close. I'm interested in your perspective of what you've beendoing with what small businesses here in developed worlds too. Because we've seen that the delay in interchange fees forexample and the way in which that should help still e-commerce at this really crucial time in terms of the recovery. But whatelse do you see enough from the government in terms of the support the latest stimulus. What more are you trying to do as acorporate. Well first of all your underlying point is absolutely right. Small businesses have been hammered during this pandemicand it's it's a real problem. They were already going through an issue of being squeezed by a lot of the big players as it was.And then the pandemic came and they found themselves dealing with their customers being heavily locked down the CAC.The key to being successful in the pandemic and frankly post the pandemic is you have to go digital.And so one of the things we're focused very hard on Caroline is to get as many small businesses up to speed on what that means.And that means everything from being able to accept contactless payments because increasingly consumers worry about cashcarrying germs and they want to make sure that this small business owner is able to accept a tax to pay transaction.We want to make sure that these small business owners have an omni business where they have a good Web site where where theircustomers can order online and can have food or goods delivered to their home or consumers can order online and pick up at thestore. There's a big difference between the small business owner who has been able to have the resources and the expertise to godigital versus the small business owner that that hasn't. We've put people on the streets. We have people going door to door tomerchants to talk to them. We can't do that nationally but we've been doing it and in city centers and in a number of citiesaround the United States. And we've made a commitment globally to to digitize 50 millionsmall businesses over the next couple of years. And again it's critical that these folks go digital so thatthey're able to compete with the medium sized and larger competitors that they find themselves up against every day.Are you optimistic right here right now that we see the stimulus unfold in the United States around the world. Are you feelingthat your consumers the businesses you saw coming out the other side.I am optimistic very optimistic but I do I do balance that we must be careful we're not past this pandemic yet. I sit on theboard of one of the big medical centers in New York City and yesterday we had 750 or 760 inpatient Kovac patients and many ofthem quite sick. Many of them in intensive care. We've seen Brazil and Italy go the wrong way in terms of corona viruscases. We've seen these variants. But on the other hand we've seen real progress on the vaccine. What science has been able todo in terms of bringing multiple vaccines to fruition very very quickly and governments now working to getshots in the arms of consumers is critical. I think about two things in terms of the importance of the recovery. One isconsumer comfort. Are you comfortable going back into restaurants. Are you comfortable going back to a movie theateror a fitness center. And then the other the other word I think about a lot ismobility. Today still in much of the borders around the world are locked down. It's very difficult to go from one country toanother in some cases a virtual impossibility. And in some cases it's totally restricted by the government. We've been followingthe travel restrictions of 200 countries for the last six or seven months. And ball they've eased up a little bit. Carolinethey're still they're still quite rigid. And I think until we get to the point that we have consumer comfort and with goinginto more dense environments and we have a easing of restrictions that promote more mobility I think we will makesome progress in the recovery. But I'm hoping and I'm hopeful that as we enter the summer months in the northern hemisphereand and we get more and more people vaccinated that we'll see more more opening more travel and cetera. I do believe thatconsumer travel is going to come back quickly and fairly intensively. I think that people are either stuck somewhere orthey are so desirous of seeing children and grandchildren and parents see friends knock things off their bucket list that theywant to fight. They want to visit events they want to go to. But I think that we will see an increasingly positive environment aswe get into the second half of the year. But we must all remain vigilant. All of mask wearing social distancing really does workand help. So I. But all that said I'm optimistic about our future.Let's talk about the optimism you have for visas future and internally as well within your own employee base. Thestakeholders we talk to your consumers the as you said. But let's talk about the people that you work alongside becausediversity inclusion is something I know you've taken very much a focus on internally. Just yesterday announcing a new chiefdiversity officer head of corporate responsibility. What was the reaction to that.The reaction has been incredible actually. I've had at least four or five emails of people who told me they criedor it brought tears to their their eyes. By the way we've had a chief diversity officer of over time but in our age ourfunction. And I think what we were all realizing is that diversity is a lot more than a talent alone agenda. And I ISE asI alluded to earlier as part of bringing diversity and inclusion from a set of well-organized and very important activities to itbeing a real business into. I wanted to set a tone right from the top.And I was able to recruit somebody that I had. I have some history with a woman named Michelle Clark who has been the CEOof the Greater Greensboro United Way for the last eight years and she'll be joining us in May as our chief diversity officer.She'll also have oversight over corporate responsibility. Our foundation our social impact work all of this all of theprograms that we do with small and medium size and women owned businesses around the world. All of our philanthropic activityall of those things should go together. And I think it was high time that we brought them together as opposed to having themspread over multiple groups. I also wanted to send a clear signal to people inside these people who are considering doingbusiness with these people who are considering coming to work for Visa that we take this so seriously that the head ofdiversity and and corporate responsibility reports directly to the chief executive officer and sits on the executive committeeof 15 people who run the firm globally. Really interesting that you said you wanted to set the tone senda message right from the top. And actually we've had some many thoughtful audience questions coming in particularly via video.We went out with of questions globally. For those to come and bring their questions to you. And I just want you to listen tothis one about hierarchy within a business. Just take a moment. Hi my name is Chris Johnson. I work with the John TuckerResearch Foundation. I am the director of Minutes. And my question is how have you looked into your own organizationalhierarchical structure to create a flatter structure to engender equity. I feel like it's the structures that need to changethings. Al you apply pressure on hierarchy.I don't know that hierarchy by by itself is an enabler to growing representation. We've actually set very specific goals.We have set a goal to increase the number of vice presidents and above in the United States by 30 percent in the next threeyears. And we've set a goal to increase the number of underrepresented minorities by 50 percent overall in the nextfive five years. Those are very bold goals. And I think that they have energized our organization. We talk about them all thetime there. We've been very public about that. We're not hiding behind guns so that people understand that we're taking themvery seriously. But I think the real real solution to equality is to get everybody involved.And I don't necessarily describe to the fact that a structural change will be the enabler. I think it's about buy in passionmindset and making it a business imperative. And people get rewarded or punished for not stepping up and doing what theyneed to do. Talk about that fire and talk about ensuring that this islasting change that you're putting into place here. Something feels like it with these extra powers with those commitments. Asyou say you've also got scholarships. So thinking about the talent pool. How you looking at that.Well I am a believer that you've got to build a company and you certainly have to solve the diversity problemthrough both your farm system if I if I can say it that way as well as hiring veterans and experienced folks. And you knowplain and simple I want to see more underrepresented minorities who are 21 22 23 year old college graduates coming in who we canhelp shape and train and and help build their careers at Visa. So when the George Floyd incident happened. Lots of companiesin with the greatest of intentions wrote checks to various organizations. I didn't want to do that. I wanted to dosomething that was sustaining and that would go on and would send a signal. And and and they are fruits for many years. So wemade a commitment to something called the Visa Scholars and Jobs Program. We put initially 10 million dollars into it. We're inthe midst right now of going through the applications with the help of the Thurgood Marshall organization to pick the first 50visa scholars. These will be seniors in high school who will go off to college with much of their college education funded byVisa. And if during those four years as we get to know them they do their part in terms of their schoolwork and stay in contactwith us etc. we are guaranteeing them a position at least upon graduation from college. And if you imagine the flow Caroline ofa 50 young people 50 black young people coming into our through our doors every whatever it turns out to be June July or Augustof every year they all won't stay at Visa for 40 years. I'm not I'm not that crazy to think that's the case. But if we can helpformulate the early days of their career and teach them things and and have a good percentage of them stay with us and grow upthrough the organization. It's one of the I think powerful ways to grow representation over over time. And it also sends a clearsignal to our employee base and again our customer base our investor base that it's yet another long term commitment we'remaking as opposed to doing something that's kind of the activity of the moment.And we've only got a minute left but there's a perfect audience question that's just come in on the back of that because you sayabout how scholars you hope will stay but perhaps not the entire 40 years visa. But talk about that maintaining the diverseemployees. How are you seeing the retention rate. How do you retain that talent.You know it's a phenomenal question. I I wasn't sure the answer to that and what I discoveredas I looked much more closely at the data in the last year. We are actually doing a pretty darn good job of acquisition andthat's such a good job and retention in the world. It's very gotten very competitive for black talent. Andthe reality is that I have a belief that people join companies and they leave leaders. And so we're doing a much better job ofmaking sure that we hope for all of our talent particularly our young blacktalent that they're working for good leaders who are coaching them and developing them. And therefore they will not have theireyes wandering to look at other opportunities outside. But that said sometimes great opportunities come around that somebodyneeds to go do. And we in those cases wish them well. But retention is a real focus and we'll continue to be a real focus.Caroline Hyde. Well we heard that they see many more leaders being one of theseabout. We want to thank you as the leader of Visa for spending some time with us today. I'll tell you what a joy to speak withyou. Thank you. CEO and chairman of Visa.