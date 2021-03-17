U.S. FCC Moves Toward Banning China Unicom, ComNet

00:00

Kind of driving this latest escalation.Well what it all comes down to and you had a nod to this there in the intro is security and control controlled by Beijingcontrolled by China. That is the assessment of the US security agencies. They say these companies China Unicom and Comm thatare ultimately controlled by Beijing and have to take orders. Ultimately when push comes to shove from the Communist Party andthe government here in the Chinese capital. Now this was what was driving this process. The FCC what they did was they votedunanimously to move towards barring China Unicom and China com that comment on the back of this recommendation from thesecurity services in the US and what they said the FCC members and board members was that these companies had failed to presentevidence to prove otherwise. Now it's not the end of the road for China Unicom. There is still a process and a set ofproceedings that they'll go through. They can present evidence. China Unicom saying look we've worked in the US for 20 years.We've always abided by U.S. law. But ultimately it comes down to this concern about security and the fact that U.S. agenciessaying that what could happen is that the Chinese government could essentially hack these networks and could take part ineconomic espionage and communications disruption. And is that that the FCC has ultimately agreed with. Again it's not the endof the road but it's not looking good for China Unicom at this point. And all of this coming just ahead of the angry meetings.Right. What can we expect there. Any more updates on that front. Well.Yeah the mood music hasn't been good has it. We've heard from U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken when he was in Japanaccusing China of aggressive and coercive behavior. U.S. officials have come out and made a point of saying look don'texpect any major breakthroughs at these meetings that as you say will take place in Anchorage later today us time. What we'veheard from Dow Jones interestingly they've reported that the Chinese in it come to this meeting with a set of demands. Theywant to see the Chinese officials want to see a removal of these curbs on the supplies of US technologies to Chinese companies.They also want to push for a set of high level talks and dialogue. So far something that the US has not shown anyinterested in. So certainly a gulf between the two sides between before they sit down for these meetings to areas where there maybe some error for compromise of course is climate change and global health.