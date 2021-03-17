Live on Bloomberg TV

U.S. FCC Moves Toward Banning China Unicom, ComNet

U.S. regulators move toward barring China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd. and ComNet. The Federal Communications Commission says the Chinese telecommunications carriers are controlled by the Beijing government and posse a security risk. The move comes ahead of the Biden administration’s first face-to-face meeting with Chinese officials that will be held later this week. Tom Mackenzie reports on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia." (Source: Bloomberg)

