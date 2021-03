00:00

I would like to start by noting that it has been a full yearsince the pandemic arrived with force on our shores. Looking back it was clear that addressing a fast moving globalpandemic would be plainly in primarily the realm of health care providers and experts and we are grateful to them and to all theessential workers for their service and sacrifice. The danger to the U.S. economy was also clear. Congress providedby far the fastest and largest response to any post-war economic downturnoffering fiscal support for households businesses health care providers and state and local governments.Here at the Federal Reserve we rapidly deployed our full range of tools to provide relief and stability to ensure that therecovery will be as strong as possible and to limit lasting damage to the economy. We are strongly committed to achievingthe monetary policy goals that Congress has given us maximum employment and price stability.The economic fallout has been real and widespread. But with the benefit of perspective we can say that some of the very worsteconomic outcomes have been avoided by swift and forceful action from Congress from across government and in cities and townsacross the country. More people held onto their jobs more businesses kept their doors open and more incomes were saved asa result of these swift and forceful policy actions. And while we welcome these positive developments no one should becomplacent at the Fed. We will continue to provide the economy the support that it needs for as long as it takes.Today the FOMC kept interest rates near zero and maintained our sizable asset purchases. These measures along with our strongguidance on interest rates and on our balance sheet will ensure that monetary policy will continue to deliver powerful supportto the economy until the recovery is complete. The path of the economy continues to depend significantly on thecourse of the virus and the measures undertaken to control its spread.Since January the number of new cases hospitalizations and deaths has fallen and ongoing vaccinations offer hope for areturn to more normal conditions later this year. In the meantime continued observance of social distancingmeasures and wearing masks will help us reach that goal as soon as possible.The economic recovery remains uneven and far from complete and the path ahead remains uncertain.Following the moderation in the pace of the recovery that began toward the end of last year. Indicators of economic activity andemployment have turned up recently. Although the sectors of the economy most adversely affected by the resurgence of the virusand by greater social distancing remain weak. Household spending on goods has risen notably so far this yearin contrast. Household spending on services remains low especially in services that typically require people to gatherclosely including travel and hospitality. The housing sector has more than fully recovered from thedownturn. While business investment and manufacturing production have also picked up.The overall recovery in economic activity since last spring is due importantly to unprecedented fiscal and monetary policyactions which have provided essential support to households businesses and communities. The recovery has progressed morequickly than generally expected and forecasts from FOMC participants for economic growth this year have been revised upnotably since our December summary of economic projections. In commenting on the stronger outlook participants noted progresson vaccinations as well as recent fiscal policy. As with overall economic activity conditions in the labor markethave turned up recently. Employment rose by three hundred and seventy nine thousand inFebruary as the leisure and hospitality sector recouped about two thirds of the jobs that were lost in December and January.Nonetheless employment in this sector is more than three million below its level at the onset of the pandemic. For the economy asa whole. Employment is nine point five million below its pre pandemic level.The unemployment rate remains elevated at six point two percent in February. This figure understates the shortfall in employmentparticularly as participation in the labor market remains notably below pre pandemic levels.Looking ahead FOMC participants project the unemployment rate to continue to decline. The median projection is 4.5 percent at theend of this year and moves down to three point five percent by the end of 2023.The economic downturn has not fallen equally on all Americans and those least able to shoulder the burden have been thehardest hit. In particular the high level of joblessness has been especially severe for lower wage workers in the servicesector and for African-Americans and Hispanics. The economic dislocation has upended many lives and created great uncertaintyabout the future. Overall inflation remains below our 2 percent longer onobjective over the next few months 12 month measures of inflation will move up as the very low readings from March andApril of last year fall out of the calculation. Beyond these basic facts we could also see upward pressure onprices. If spending rebounds quickly as the economy continues to reopen particularly if supply belt bottlenecks limit how quicklyproduction can respond in the near term. However these one time increases in prices are likely to haveonly transient effects on inflation. The median inflation projection of FOMC participants is twopoint four percent this year and declines to 2 percent next year before moving back up by the end of 2023.The Fed's response to this crisis has been guided by our mandate to promote maximum employment and stable prices for the Americanpeople along with our responsibilities to promote the financial stability of the financial system. As we say in our statement onlonger run goals in monetary policy strategy we view maximum employment as a broad based and inclusive goal.Our ability to achieve maximum employment in the years ahead depends importantly on having longer term inflation expectationswell anchored at 2 percent. As the committee reiterated in today's policy statement. Withinflation running persistently below 2 percent we will aim to achieve inflation moderately above 2 percent for some time sothat inflation averages 2 percent over time and longer term inflation expectations remain well anchored at 2 percent.We expect to maintain an accommodative stance of monetary policy until these employment and inflation outcomes are achieved.With regard to interest rates we continue to expect it will be appropriate to maintain the current zero to one quarter percenttarget range for the federal funds rate until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the committee'sassessment of maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2 percent and is on track to moderately exceed 2 percent for sometime. I would note that a transitory rise in inflation above 2 percentas seems likely to occur this year would not meet this standard. In addition we will continue to increase our holdings ofTreasury securities by at least 80 billion dollars per month end of agency mortgage backed securities by at least 40 billiondollars per month until substantial further progress has been made toward our maximum employment and price stability goals.The increase in our balance sheet since last March has materially eased financial conditions and is providingsubstantial support to the economy. The economy is a long way from our employment and inflation goals. And it is likely totake some time for substantial further progress to be achieved. Our forward guidance for the federal funds rate along with ourbalance sheet guidance will ensure that the stance of monetary policy remains highly accommodative as the recovery progresses.Our guidance is outcome based and ties of the path of the federal funds rate and the balance sheet to progress towardreaching our employment and inflation goals. Overall our interest rate and balance sheet tools are providingpowerful support to the economy and we'll continue to do so. To conclude we understand that our actions affect communitiesfamilies and businesses across the country. Everything we do is in service to our public. Mission. We are committed to using ourfull range of tools to support the economy and to help assure that the recovery from this difficult period will be as robustas possible.