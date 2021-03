00:00

Hello. I'm Pamela Hutchinson. Global head is the best ininfusion of Bloomberg and I'm excited to welcome our guests for this segment both from Facebook. We have Sheryl Sandberg C O andMAXINE Williams of the Chief Diversity Officer. So before we get into that hello. Before we get into the meat ofthis conversation I just want to pause for a moment and acknowledge what happened. The tragic news of last night. Eightpeople were killed in Atlanta. Some we know were Asian American women. Whilst of course we don't know the motivation behindthis. It is against the backdrop of violent crimes against this particular community. So I just love to know and understandMAXINE what is Facebook doing to support employees who are affected by crimes against the Asian and Pacific PacificIslander community. Yeah. Thank you for starting with that. This has just been anincredible tragedy to wake up to and in the midst of the increase in crimes against Asians and Asian-Americans we've seena 19 hundred percent increase since this pandemic began. And it's just it's just it's scary. It's frightening. It's horribleand it's unacceptable. So we have been doing a number of different things. And the first thing is we have to think abouthow do we support our employee population. How do you hold people when they're going through so much tragedy and there's somuch fear. People are afraid to go to their homes. They're afraid to take a walk in the streets. On top of all of what wehave come to be afraid of from this virus and its pandemic. So we've done a number of different employee movements and reachcodes and posts and raising awareness. But it's not just within the Asian community. You want to also make sure that the broadercommunity is there in support. So the goal is to raise awareness and to reduce hatred and racism. We've done activations throughour products on different platforms. We've done partnerships. Did a great run with the ad council to fight the virus fight thebias. And you know there's a lot of people out there who are very much committed to seeing this reduced. We know the racismdidn't begin yesterday. We know it's probably not going to end tomorrow. But it is our job to make sure that there's progressand we keep people safe. Give people dignity. No. No way.Our hearts go out to the people involved and we have to be concerned withthe broader levels of how we treat each other. And what kind of society we live in.I'm glad you positive. I'm sure you're starting our session this way. Thank you.So posing just a little bit longer on violent acts. Earlier today we heard from Melinda Gates who spoke about the twobiggest barriers for women being CAC if a and abuse. Sheryl domestic violence has traditionally been seen as something thathappens in private and within the family. And it's a matter that is done you know is behind closed doors. But what do you thinkthe role is of organizations now that they have to play in relation to domestic violence particularly as home and work forthe majority of us at least is exactly the same place. Look a third of women will experience violence or sexual assaultin their lives. A third one in every three it's a horrific number and that's before coronavirus where we know that domesticviolence is spiking. The majority of that again even before coronavirus is at the hands of a partner or a husband. Now Ithink people really don't understand how universal this is. I think we often think of this as something that happens to otherpeople. That's not right. This happens everywhere is every geography including our own. It is every socioeconomic group. Itis every background. Every it's every gender. Happens to men as well even though the great majority are women.It's absolutely skyrocketing during coronavirus things that exacerbate these problems unemployment financial worries beingcooped up at home. All of these things you know this is a pandemic that has a very broad impact. And I think part of thissummit you're doing is talking about what is the responsibility. Different people have in different companies have. And we takeours really seriously. We actually just rolled out I'm sharing it today a new policy on domestic violence where if you or andthis is important your family member is a victim of this kind of violence or sexual assault. We're getting an additional 10 20sorry up to 20 paid days off. Now we have very broadly leave policies. We have to leave for this before. But I think this isus really recognizing that this is something that affects everyone including our employees. It's a situation where youneed paid time off and not just for yourself but for a loved one. I think too many situations with corporate leave we giveleave. If we give it at all we don't give enough of it. We should talk about that but we give it to the individual notnecessarily for their family. And we want to do both. And we're hoping we're hoping thatthis is a problem other companies will start tackling as well. Well thank you. Leading the way in terms of policy arounddomestic violence. You heard it here first folks. I think we've all got a lot to learn from your leadership on this. Thank you.If I could just pause for a little bit longer and just about the impacts of the pandemic. Look we've recently celebratedInternational Women's Day and data. There's increasing data to show that women are adversely impacted by the pandemic bothprofessionally and personally. So if we stay with this year's International Women's Day mantra what is Facebook choosing tochallenge both inside and outside of the firm. Well go MAXINE. Please don't. Go ahead.Gun. The International Women's Day is always a big moment right. Butthis moment is part of a movement. So we are continuously on the course to empowering women to trying to read position to readlevel this playing field. And so you know over the course this gives us a good time to sort of come together and look at it inits face and say OK what are we doing. Have we done enough. So for instance for us as a company a technology company it hasalways been really important for us to increase the representation of women in tech. And you know over the lastseven years for instance we've moved from 14 percent to 25 percent women in technical rules which is really importantbecause who's building your products. Right. So you talk about International Women's Day and empowerment. But as a technologycompany it's important for us to have that at home as well to give people a voice to be sure that what we're building reflectsthose we're serving. And so it is a great moment. We come together. We have like all of our women in the company cometogether. We have a day of learning and togetherness and building. But as a means to continuing on this road to progress.ISE pretty sure all if we started coming together for Women's Leadership Day.Oh my God. Many years ago right after I think I first joined a companyI joined the company. There were five hundred and fifty people at Facebook. And today we have five hundred and fifty seniorfemale leaders which I'm really proud of. And this was really important. You know we had to do our International Women's DayWomen's Leadership Conference on Zoom because we're not yet back in the office. And we were actually so big that we didn't have aplace in all of Northern California that we could do our North America Women's Leadership Day this year. We were going to haveto travel out of town. So coming together on Zoom and enabling us to do itwas really was really important. My foundation Lean In also partnered with International Women's Day to talk about fightingbias which is one of those challenges that we have. We have a program called 50 Ways to Fight Bias. We have a lot of biasfighting programs and Facebook but it's at least in dot org. If anyone wants it it's completely available for free. And itreally goes through. I think the thing about the bias women face in the workforce is some and people of color. Sometimes it's outthere and it's known and everyone knows what they're doing. But a lot of times people don't even realize it. They do not evenrealize what's bias. MAXINE has been a huge voice of helping people see the small stuff and the big stuff that they'remissing. And I think what we all need to do is acknowledge that we all face bias. We all feel bias and come together to reallytry to fix it. And annoying just just make. Right. That's the other thing isthat we all have to acknowledge that we are all actors contributing as well. So we need to continually between the workand ourselves to recognize the bias that we are perpetuating and to counteract it.So just touching a little bit longer on this sort of notion of bias and the impact of bias. Last year was a year of reckoningfor sure. Visa fees social justice. People took to the streets. They took to social media venting their frustrations galvanizingsupport. At the same time of course. We saw a rise in racism and bigotry. So in a previous previously we asked audience thequestions an audience of very keen to understand what role social media has to tackle bigotry. And what Facebook is doingto utilize its resources to help shape a narrative of diversity inclusion and equity in society.For this book. Yet again we can't speak for all those deaths.You've put that correctly right. Is that right. Sort of. We were this tool that people used to express themselves. And so you'rebringing together all of the people. And in the course of that you're gonna get the good and you're gonna get the baton is ourresponsibility to highlight and to support the good and to to try to reduce the bad as much as possible. You know share thatin if you want to share some of the stats on hate speech and how we approach that.Yeah and I want to be really clear on this. We stand against tape. I think sometimes people believe we want hate on ourplatform because people click on it. That's absurd. Users don't want to see it. Advertisers don't want to be near it. It is notgood for our business. It is not what we stand for. It goes against our values our principles everything we want to do. Nowfinding it and taking it down on a service of our side is obviously the challenge. And even defining it right can be verytricky. So we've worked for a long time with civil rights leaders. We did a very large audit for many years where we gottheir feedback and we continue that dialogue. We just hired our first EVP of Civil Rights where I asked and we're really excitedto have him. He's working with MAXINE to leave these efforts. Hate speech on Facebook is zero point 0 7 percent of speech. Soit's far lower than I think most people think. That's still too much. And I want to be clear any amount is too much. And ourgoal is to find it and take it down. And that's something we've really been working about. We released very publicly andtransparently. How much of different kinds of bad speech we find on Facebook hate Facebook how much terrorism how much nudity youknow how much hate. And we release those numbers and we say what percentage we find ourselves versus what percentage needs to bereported to us. And it's obviously better if we find it ourselves because of our systems are finding it. Fewer peopleare likely to have seen it if it's reported to us. So when we first started releasing these numbers years ago of what we wereable to take down we found 24 percent of it ourselves. That's not great. Does that mean 76 percent of it was up there forsomeone to report. Today we're at 97 percent. We are finding 97 percent of it. And that's because we've invested just billionsof dollars tens of thousands of people. But I want to be clear three percent on Facebook is still much too much. And so ourgoal is to find it and and drive and drive those numbers down and make sure that we are not having hate at all on ourplatform. Thank you. Good to hear. So let's pivot just for a moment andtalk about some of the challenges the tech industry and Silicon Valley are facing around to best team inclusion. But before wedo that I want to go to a poll that we ran earlier which will be coming up shortly. Here we go. The poll questionwas what is the biggest challenge to increasing diversity in Silicon Valley. And as you can see here the talk on the wallsand response was pervasive bro culture closely followed by more girls in STEM and management accountability. So let's just touchon the culture within the tech industry. I mean every industry hasits own unique challenges around how best to inclusion. But what are the specific issues that you're finding across SiliconValley and the tech industry. And and as a big player in the space. What are you specifically doing at Facebook to addresssome of these challenges. I would say that the most important thing that we've been doingis trying to get more ways for everyone's voice to be heard. So here we are this platform that creates opportunity for voices inthe world to be heard. People can use the platforms for free. They can share and express themselves internally as well. Youknow when I see the term bro culture it's interesting because I do think a lot of these companies were started by pros which ismaybe short for brothers cohesion for a bad guy. Right. Young man who may bring with them. And I don't want to reduce all ofthem to one stereotype but it's not the most diverse set of people. And the number one thing actually I think is that thesecompanies need to start as soon as possible. If you have a certain group of people who are your sort of seed group. Right.And you're not deliberate about understanding the value and the need for more diversity you're going to get bigger. But you justgot to expand against the same pattern that you started with. So that's all going to end up with a company that has a certainculture that seems to be exclusive and that sort of omits all of the other assets. Right. All of the other benefits it could getfrom more diversity. So the number one thing I actually think is your rate of intervention. You to get there get there quickly.What we've been doing is creating more and more opportunities for there to be more different people and then structures forthere to be more voice. So it's one thing to like all of a sudden now you've invested and you have lots of different peopleof different backgrounds. But if you don't have a way for them to be hood away for their difference they have cognitivediversity to be applied then it doesn't make any sense. So we've been trying to do both at the same time. We've done a hugeeffort to increase the diversity of our population. And thankfully I can see that we have grown in diversity year overyear since we started focusing on. But you have to focus in equity did not come about organically. So to to change that tocounteract that you have to be deliberate as well. And then we have been focusing in parallel on inclusion. So for instance nowwe have a diversity advisory council right where we are leveraging the differences in our population the differentpeople by having a structural way that they can give input into product development policy development et cetera because that'sthe whole point of it is not to tick boxes and say we have different people. It's to actually have that diversity that youcan leverage to build better things. Your culture also. So the bro culture people are speaking about that will change when youhave people from a different culture who are working together and you have the environment for inclusion. Cultures a dynamic.So it's on us as well to push for their change. We develop different norms and different expectations as we have adifferent population that we're working with. And I was really glad to see that that poll recognizes as well the role ofgetting enough girls into STEM because let's be clear. Women are 57 percent to 58 percent of the population attending college inthis country and in most countries. And we are 18 percent of the computer science concentrators. So you're not getting to 50percent if you do not change that number. And here's a sad story. I enrolled my daughter in a little computer science campmany years ago. The kids were like 10 10 years old. The parents are deciding who enrolls. I forget the exact numbers but therewere maybe like 30 kids in the class and there were three girls two of whom I put in the class. My daughter and my niece. That'sSilicon Valley parents right now. And if that doesn't show us that we're not fixing those numbers in STEM and it starts earlywe are still doing to little girls that they are bossy. We are still telling little boys that they're good at math and littlegirls that they're good at writing. That's just not true. We need to change that. We are not going to fix the problems in ourindustry. If women are 18 percent of the computer science majors we have to fix that number as well. Everything on the proculture is super important and we have to get those numbers up because as MAXINE says they're interwoven. We have to do one todo the other. Absolutely. MAXINE I just want to ask you a quick question around.Your new reporting line into Sharyl. Look you know we've recently published a feature about the in blue bug about theboom in hiring chief diversity officers since the killing of George Floyd's more than 60 companies since last year have nowfor the first time ever created a post of chief diversity office. Now there's the particle actually points out this is notthe silver bullet just having a chief diversity officer. In fact we're starting to see high turnover as the chief diversityofficer population due to a lack of budget resources and direct reports.But your role has changed. Reporting lines which I thought was quite interesting and not completely unique but pretty unique.Can you talk to us a little bit about the benefits and opportunities for Facebook with you now reporting directly toSheryl. Yeah. You know it's an interesting thing.The first time I met Sheryl Crow she remembers this but I ran up to and I said hey you did X. And I thought we could have done itmuch better. And I think we could have done much more focus on race and had a bigger impact. And her reaction was not with whoare you. Why you speak to me like this. What are you talking about. Her reaction was great. Then come help me do it better.And that has been our ethos. That's all we have working at Facebook which has really worked for me is that we really wantto tackle the problems. And so the way we have been going until now is that we have been inclusive in the sense that you know Iwill get a call from Sheryl or other leaders when something is happening that was clearly about inclusion diversity and not anysort of solid walls there. Right. Doesn't matter who I report to.We want to be able to fix the problem leveraging the expertise we have. What has changed with me reporting to Sheryl is abroadening of that experience and sort of and moving from ad hoc to structured and consistent almost like you know we all in thewinter would be happy for a space heater because it would make the room we were in really warm. But how much better is it whenyou have central heating. Right. So that move where. No I'm in every room because there is the assumption that there areinclusion issues in everything and you don't want to just go to them when it occurs to you or as an afterthought you want fromthe beginning that we are considering that in the way we would every other major issue. So it's integral. So I think that hasbeen the major change for me reporting to Shery Ahn and now participating in a broader range of meetings. And I think it'sbeen great in terms of the impact because again we can get to things earlier.We have different perspectives in the room. I mean nothing about how to build a product.But I certainly know how the products we build impact the people who use them. And having that insight early on I think is justreally beneficial to us and to the people we serve in the world. Financial. I know you want to say OK well you're seven and ahalf years ago and it's actually really fun because MAXINE and I have done a million things internally together. But I think thisis our first public stage. So I was really excited to share her with the world because she's absolutely incredible. But look wehired our chief diversity officer seven and a half years ago. The commitment to this has to come from the top. And havingMAXINE officially reporting to me puts her in every meeting. It puts her in my staff meetings Mark staff meetings. But when Iwould say to other companies thinking about doing this is there's lots of different structures and lots of different waysyou can do it. But here's what you have to do. You have to believe it's critical for your business.We have to do this not just because it's the right thing to do even though I want to be clear it is getting more women intoleadership roles getting more women into your company getting more people of color into leadership roles and into your companygetting more women of color because that's where the intersectionality of race and gender makes it the hardestchallenges. We have to solve these problems for four black and has and Latinos have to fight for those womenas well. You have to know that it's good for your business because it isthere is so much data that diverse teams make better decisions have better results. Look at Corona virus. I've been arguingthat we need more female leaders for a long time. The country is run by women have lower death rates. There was never. If therewas ever a point that more diversity of leadership and female leadership mattered the world just handed it to us. And it's avery sad one but it's one we should be paying attention to. We believe that not just me and MAXINE but Mark our product leadersour CTO you know our women at group is sponsored by our CTO. Our blackout group is our exact sponsor is our head of our businesswhole entire sales organization whose. We believe that this has to be everyone's priority because it'sgood for our business. It's going to build better products that serve the people all over the world. You have to believe that.And then everything else falls from their. Thank you it's very evident how passionately you believe in thatand I think it's really important to help drive the agenda not only across Facebook but I hope others are listening and heedingCheryl's words. We've probably got time for one last question. Since the advent of the BlackBerry I think this whole notion ofhome and work has become increasingly blurred. And of course the pandemic has brought us into each other's homes whether we likeit or not. And employers up and down the globe are realizing that at homemost definitely does impact on how people engage in workplace and how they contribute to the workplace. What have you beendoing at Facebook to meet your employees needs personal tempted to meet your employees needs right now to enable them to be ableto thrive at work. This is such a question because we are in an economic crisis ahealth crisis and a crisis for people in the home but largely for women because women bear the great majority of the burden oftaking care of children and taking care of elders caregiving everywhere in the world. We're seeing women drop out of theworkforce in tremendous numbers. We've seen over two and a half million drop out of the workforce in December. Women lost morethan 100 percent of the jobs that are lost. And in case that's a head scratcher and you're wondering that means women lost jobsand men gained. That's how women can lose more than 100 percent. So we're in a crisis. And that crisis has to be met with twothings. One. We need equality in the home. Full stop. And we are not going to get to a workforce until we get there.Right now the average couple if they're married if a man and a woman are together raising kids together that woman is doing anadditional 21 hours of housework and childcare over that man a week. That's half a full time job. And if you are a single mom.Women of color are more likely to be single moms. They are likely to get even less help. Those numbers are dramaticallyhigher. And so if we want equality in the workforce we are going to have to get to equality in terms of taking care of kids. Andthen the next thing is we need better public policy and we need companies to step up. We're behind Saudi Arabia and offeringmaternity leave. A tiny percentage of our of our people in our country get family leave. We need to fix that. We need to fixit. It needs to be legislation. There's no other ways around it. And then companies need to step up. You know we've recognizedthat it could be business as usual once coronavirus hit. We canceled our performance cycle for the first half of last yearjust cancelled it and paid everyone out at more than 100 percent. Your bonus because we realized that if we were like ohwe know you need to take care of yourself but same cycle same rating structure same bonus structure people weren't going tobelieve we meant it. So we canceled it. We give very generous leave policies across the board. We added an additional 10 daysof coronavirus leave and then we reset it for this year. And importantly not just if you get for rotavirus. If someone youknow someone in your family does. If you have to take care of a child. We do our live very very broadly. We include everyone forall family situations adopted children step parents. We do not. We want to support all different family situations. We knowthere are a lot of different family structures out there. And I think we need to see more companies really step up pride providebereavement leave something I'm very personally passionate about provide leave for maternity and paternity and get men to takeit. Mark Zuckerberg Mike Sharp for our CTO when they had babies in the last few years they took the leave and they took itpublicly very important and make sure that companies are stepping in to help you take care of you. We have a really broadresponsibility to do that. Thank you. Well sadly we are also still learning a lot. As thisgoes on and we think about the future of work. We're learning a lot in terms of how people have responded and what has workedand what hasn't. And then we will iterate on that as well. I think we have to listen to people as well because they willteach us a lot about how they are productive and what they mean. Thank you. Well sadly we've come to the end of this segment. Mythanks to both Sheryl and to MAXINE. This has been both passionate insightful as well as inspirational. Thank you somuch. Thank you for having us and for having this summit. It just brings a lot of attention to an area we all really careabout. So thank you. Thank you for having us. Thank you.