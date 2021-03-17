Dudley: Fed May Raise Rates Sooner Than Current Projection

00:00

A couple more people. But still it's a couple more people whothink maybe rates will raise a little bit sooner. The forecast for GDP they see 6 1/2 percent now just three months ago. Theyonly thought four point two percent. Are we. Are we starting to see the possibility of rate hikes that maybe do come a littlebit sooner than Fed Chair Jay Powell seems to think they probably will right now.Certainly possible. And we don't have a lot of experience with the recoveries from pandemics and we don't have a lot ofexperience with recoveries with this kind of monetary and fiscal policy stimulus find it. So it's certainly possible that couldhappen faster than what the feds projected. It's interesting. They're still the baseline view of the Fed is no rate hikethrough 2023 even though there are few people on the FOMC think that they think it could come sooner. Well if you were at theFed if you had been at that last meeting you didn't leave that long ago what would you be pushing for. What would you beprojecting. I would probably more in the camp of having you know a littlebit quicker. This is pretty unprecedented in terms of how the economy is going to bounce back. Hopefully as we open up theeconomy later this year and with monetary policy and fiscal policy providing a lot of support. I think the economy is goingto be very strong. I think the key issue here though is the Fed is following a new framework in terms of how it conductsmonetary policy. It's basically said that they're not going to raise rates until they've reached maximum sustainableemployment. Inflation is at 2 percent and they think inflation is going to rise above 2 percent for some time. So the Fed hasbasically said we're going to be very slow to start the process. So that means that's why the beginning of tightening isn't forquite a while. Now what it also means though is when they do finally start they're going to have to do a lot to catch upbecause when they actually start to take monetary policy you know short term rates would be very low relative to where theyactually have to go. Well of course the bond market in spite of all the things that Jay Powell said today and thethings he said recently that already reinforce this are still they're looking for anything. They're looking for more inflationstaying higher longer especially with unemployment expected to fall. Huge stimulus in the wings. So I want to have you listento something from the Scott Miner. He's the CIO of Guggenheim Partners what he told us earlier today on Bloomberg Television.This dot plot today there were there were some pretty significant changes in it not dramatic but there's more and moreof a consensus building. This rate increase is coming faster than than the chair is advertising.So does the bond market maybe have it more right. And would you agree with it.I think the bond market is reacting to the fact that the economic outlook is improving and they're reacting to the factthat at one point nine billion trillion dollar fiscal stimulus package that's being enacted. The rise in bond yields is stillpretty modest. I mean we've taken the 10 year Treasury yield up to about one point six percent but that's not a high rateespecially given where the Fed thinks it's going to end up. If you look at the Fed's projections they think a neutral shortterm interest rate is 2 to 3 percent. So seems to me that 10 year Treasury note yields are ultimately going to go to 2percent or higher and back off we've seen to date is is actually pretty modest. Are you as convinced as Fed Chair Powell thatinflation expectations are now anchored around 2 percent and it will be all but impossible to budge them.Well it's certainly been hard to budget them for a very long time. That said the Fed is taking a different strategy to howthey're executing moderate policy. You're telling people in the markets that they're going to be late rather than arrive ontime. And so inflation expectations could react to that in a way that the Fed doesn't anticipate. Well we're already see a weakerdollar rising bond yields. The yield curve is steepening. How strong are those signals and how much of the Fed should behitting them. Well all these signals are actually good things. I mean the factthat the economic outlook is improving is having an influence on bond yields and the shape of the offer.I take a positive signal from that. People are more optimistic about the notion of a sustained economic recovery. So I wouldn'tbe concerned by the backup in bond yields that we've seen. I think the bigger concern is really what happens down the road ifthe Federal Reserve is really too slow to tighten monetary policy. The Fed is too slow to tighten monetary policy. Then atsome point they're going to catch up. And that catching up process could be not very pleasant for financial marketparticipants. That's still way down the road. Bill is there another angle here. The Fed has been criticized for raisingrates too quickly starting in 2015 prematurely. Democrats can talk crow Congress. They will surely push back and maybeRepublicans too when the Fed does feel it's time to start giving that signal. Is this new strategy saying oh no we're going tolet inflation rise above that 2 percent target. Stay there stay there for a long time. Part of a strategy to allow themselves tobe forced into a situation where inflation is such an issue that they have to do something and won't get that criticism. Well Ithink that what they don't want to do is inadvertently keep people unemployed because they're worried about prospectiveinflation that doesn't actually arrive. So last cycle we got down to a 3 1/2 percent unemployment rate and there was nonegative inflation consequence. This time the Fed is basically saying we're not going to worry about inflation until weactually see evidence of it. We're not going to worry that we're beyond full employment until we actually see evidence of it.We're not going to do it on forecasts. I mean Chairman Paul today made it very explicit. He said we're not basing our changein monetary policy on our forecast. We're basing on what we actually see in terms of real economic activity and actualinflation outcomes. That's a change.