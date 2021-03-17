Live on Bloomberg TV

Dudley: Fed May Raise Rates Sooner Than Current Projection

Former New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley discusses the outlook for U.S. economy and monetary policy. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues continued to project near-zero interest rates at least through 2023 despite upgrading their U.S. economic outlook and the mounting inflation worries in financial markets. Dudley, a Bloomberg Opinion columnist, speaks with Kathleen Hays on "Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia." (Source: Bloomberg)

