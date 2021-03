00:00

Kevin Cirilli chief Washington correspondent for BloombergTelevision and for Bloomberg Radio we are joined by Congresswoman Salazar who just left the southern border whereshe saw firsthand the crisis with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy. You Congresswoman are the daughter of Cuban exiles.You are. And you know that immigration is an issue that you're passionate about about finding not just a short term fix. Andthis is what I think gets lost in the media a longer term solution to these types of issues. So what needs to be done. Andthat's why I presented today what I call the dignity path or the dignity plan in order to finish writing it with the Democrats.And what does it say that we have to bring out of the shadows. Eleven million people that have lived here for more than fiveyears. I'm not sure if you know that 80 percent of the 11 million plus undocumented people in the United States have beenhere for more than five years have American children. They have. They have. They have pay taxes. They have not committed a crime.They have possessions. And all they want to do is work and have dignity. So when I hear the Democrats talking about that we'regoing to give you an immigration reform law and then we're going to give you a path to citizenship. All that is fine and dandybut the reality is that it hasn't happened. So I am very upset and very concerned that the Democrats are going to continueplaying political football with the Hispanics. Well because the empirical evidence is that they haven't done anything sinceRonald Reagan in 1980. Well Congressman I say this respectfully. Let me press you here. I don't think any party has done anythingto be able to find a solution. This has been an issue for predating the Trump years. And so you know a divide now I don'ttell you. Democrats have always promised. Republicans have not led the charge in this issue. So if in 2009 President BarackObama said to Spanish television where I used to work at that he was going to do an immigration reform law the first 100 years ofhis presidency. And what did he do. He gave that political capital to Obamacare. That's fine. You can put your politicalcapital whatever you think it's best. But then don't promise 16 million Hispanics the largest minority in the country 20 percentof the population of this country that you're going to do immigration reform law. And then on top of that do not promisePresident Biden now in 2020 the same thing within my first 100 days of my presidency I'm going to do on immigration reform. Youknow what. They have presented something that they know will never pass. Let's talk business because the business entity hasa role here. But the business community has a role here whether it's Silicon Valley or whether it's Wall Street or the MainStreet even in small and medium sized companies. What do you what should the business community be pushing for in thisimmigration debate. Because this affects them. Absolutely. And I think that's exactly why I'm here because everybody that iswatching us people that need hands to fill those jobs. Last year we had 6 million jobs more than hands in 2035 according to theexperts. Thirty five percent of the labor force needs to come from immigrants because we don't have enough people thank Godbecause we have such a fantastic economy. So why do we need to we need to bring whomever that marketplace needs whether it's anengineer a doctor or somebody that needs to pick up galloping peppers in Southern California is whatever the market dictates.And that's why I agree that that's what I think we should do market reform. But then on top of that I mean you married basedfor the market to decide. But then the immigration reform needs to include the asylum process which we know the coyotes and thetraffickers are gaming the system. We cannot do that anymore. And then we cannot get. We cannot incentivize those familiesthat are being promised. Hey yeah you pay me ten thousand dollars. I'm going to I'm going to put you over the border andyou're going to be able to find a job. We can not do that anymore because that is not good for the Hispanic Americans.What should happen with the wall at the border. I think that we should have the best technology we could find that involves manydifferent things like guards and whatever you need. I'm not an expert in technology but I think that we need to secure theborder. And then in that border have very wide doors that will allow people in a legal fashion people that will come tocontribute to the country. I got to say how come we're still talking about a wall. I mean I thought this was supposed to besettled. I thought this was something that Congress is supposed to address. Well I'm talking about technology. I know you. Iknow. I know. I'm gonna do whatever work. I guess what I'm saying is what is going to be different. Do you feel that now isa marked difference in the debate right now for lawmakers to actually pass something. Well I certainly hope and that is whatI am reaching out across the aisle and across the country. And I'm inviting all the business groups to come and join us.Republicans could say you know one of the things that I do want to say is that Republicans we are also compassionate. We are nota bunch of racists. We're not uncompassionate. We feel for those people that are crossing the border. And for those who live inthe shadows we want to solve both ends of the spectrum. But we need the other side. And that's why I'm saying I'm reaching outto my Hispanic colleagues in the House to sit with us so we can finalize this issue. And then we'll be able to protect twocommunities the ones who live here and the ones we're trying to come in before we got on there. You described to me thesituation for those 3000 teenagers who are and their families who are down in Texas right now. It's sinceit's so sad that you have. I went to El Paso. And what I can say to you is that the facility is clean. The kids are divided byage group. So the 13 were the 13 and the 17 are with the 17. We don't want to mix those. And the girls are with the girls andthe boys are with the boys. But we do not know what happened to those children while they were coming here. And I was sayingthat chocolate's child sex trafficking is increasing in this country. That's horrible to say. Kids that have been kidnappedfrom their parents and now being trafficked for sexual activities. On top of that all the girls that are being raped bythe coyotes and the traffickers. Do you think that they really care. No. They promise false hopes to their parents. Andeverybody wants to come to the United States. Absolutely. And then at the end you know we need to do we need to giveincentives to the American companies to go to Nicaragua to go to Somalia to go to open doors with tax breaks with whatever ittakes for them to be able to provide those jobs and keep those boys home. Congresswoman you're a member of the House ArmedServices Committee on Foreign Reform Relations. I apologize. I knew that you're a member of the House Foreign RelationsCommittee. So let's subcommittee for the Americas and those countries that you just named. China is making a play for visatechnology and we're allowing it. So how how can we stop it. We got to create a Marshall Plan is our backyard. I used to livethere because I was a Central American bureau chief for Univision during the Salvadoran civil war. I know them verywell. They love the gringos. They love the Americans. What are we doing. We're just giving that territory to the Chinese. Wellwe have to do is we have to invade the territory with American companies with American families. Everybody that wants to godown to Central America should go right now. Any business that wants to set up shop they should go right now because it's ournatural background. And you know on top of that they love the Americans because everybody wants to come to this country. ThoseDemocratic Socialist colleagues on the other side that and say they are saying that the system doesn't work. Listen theAmerican system is still the best. The American exceptionally every body wants to live it. All right. I feel like we shouldgive this guy I feel like I would be remiss if I didn't ask you about Bacile called Versailles. I grew up eating that. That'sright. I've been eating cheese steaks in Philadelphia. But it's all right. It's all right. That is the best place in Florida.And what do you have in my district. Well I'm telling you I'll have to go. Merci. My favorite son and I got some Cuban coffee.ISE billion. Yes. And what else do I need to know who sent Cuban sandwiches just in the past. Alito's. All right. Let's do aninterview there Bloomberg. I think I would be. Absolutely. We'll take it. All right. Welcome to district number twenty seven.