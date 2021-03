00:00

This was much more hawkish than we had expected. Will it finallycalm the markets especially the weakening of the real and inflation just surging.Yes that's right. That was bolder than expected. While some traders were really anticipating like a more aggressivetightening that wasn't the consensus. And it showed the central bank is concerned about the real depreciation and the risinginflation expectations. We expect that to offer some relief for the real tomorrow. And also to help the swap rate curve toflatten many short and rate will likely rise to take into account that both they're tightening while longer and may dropbecause the central bank is now kind of ahead of the curve and it's showing its plans to limit the increase in inflationexpectations. So as you say they're now ahead of the curve. What do we expectnext. Yes so they already signaled 70 bigrate hikes for the next meeting. That's more than the markets were pricing. So they will likely follow what the central banksigned and put that in the curve for the rest of the year. Because he's already pressing a veryaggressive tightening that would take the basic rate to above 6 percent by the end of the year from two point seventy fivepercent now. So we expect the monetary tightening to keep going on throughout the year and officials will probably adjust thepace as we get changes on inflation expectations and the fiscal backdrop.Commodities have really supported the Brazilian markets especially with barley as well. Having bigger than expecteddividends are what's driving the equity markets. Yes the equities market are the broader larger rate hike is notgreat because of course it has an impact on economic growth and therefore on profitabilitybut also the fact that the central bank showed a concern about inflation expectations may have a positive impact as well. Sowe'll see how it goes. As you said a higher commodity prices have supported some companies but they also haveincreased inflation expectations. So you have that dual impact for Brazilian markets.