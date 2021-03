00:00

Hello I'm Jim Ellis assistant managing editor at BloombergBusinessWeek magazine and I'm happy to have Dr. Praveen Kumar today who is the head of the Telangana Social WelfareResidential Educational Institutions. That's a long long title to say he's the man who runs a series of extremely importantschools for the very poor and marginalized communities in India. He's doing a fantastic job and it's a very interesting storythat says something about the need for an equality in education and the way that a pretty amazing man is doing something aboutthat. Thank you for being with me Dr. Kumar. First I want to start off. Yes. I wanted to start off by askingyou about the switching careers that you made. You had very unusual background in the sense that you train in veterinaryscience. You worked as you know in law enforcement and regional police chief for many years. And then you ended up at theKennedy School at Harvard. But when you came back when you went back to India you had a very dramatic change in what you wantedto do. What happened. Thank you for asking me discussion Jim.And let me add Deborah outset let me say that I'm really excited and then feel honored to be part of this Bloomberg EqualitySummit. Yes I was a lie enforcement officer. I was a cop very senior copfor almost 17 years. But I was not very satisfied with what I had achieved in those17 years. And then I wanted to have a much deeper. And then why did in fact so that I can touch many more lives particularly thepeople who are coming from the oppressed classes people who are marginalized underserved underprivileged.So I. Before I switched my career I wanted to hang my boots for away and then join the best universities in the world. Then thenight watch I was fortunate and fortunate enough to get into Harvard Kennedy School of Government. So there I met a lot ofamazing people. People who live there are army jobs. People who live there corporate are very senior corporate executives.And then I met a lot of religious leaders and then our transformational leaders and then were trying to do great thingsin the globe. And then they they they came out of you know they came out of their comfort Dow Jones and then they turned intothe jobs of this conflict to make the world a better place. So I was really inspired by the lives of these people. And then myprofessor I give a lot of weight to my process would taught me and how.So I came back without wasting much of time. After my graduation I came back and then I decided. So whatever I could not do as alaw enforcement officer. So I wanted to do as an educator. So at that so I wanted to join the education sector. And then this hasbeen my ninth year in education sector. Right. Write amazing time.So I think it is an ideals that you the schools that you operate are are really really unusual because when a lot of people thinkof residential schools or boarding schools they think of something that's extremely affluent and sort of people who areat the top of the pyramid and sort of you your organization you take schools for people who are often in the marginalizedclasses and says know you are worth educating and you can be something that's a real big change from traditionally how thosegroups were treated. Right. Yes that's right. That's right. Yes. So residential education isthat is boarding schools are residential schools in there. I gave up you know contextually in some context the residentialschools are not very well appreciated in some other context. You know very offline people high and mighty people who have verydeep pockets. Then they send their children to residential schools where poor people who cannot even in their dreams youknow afford to go there. So but you know the state government in India listed gun went up. You know we have a veryvery good policy rating. We give all the best possible facilities which only the rich can afford. And so we do allthese facilities to the poorest of the poor but talented students. So talent is not anybody's cell you know exclusivefeature. So everybody is unique and everybody has the talent and everybody has a right to have grit better opportunity. So thereare so our government for the last 30 years has been running these boarding schools which are popularly called as residentialschools or you know hundreds and thousands of you know put us to of the children. So all these schools we are right now I'mcurrently taking care of two hundred thousand students who are sitting in residential schools. We start out again infifth grade and then we lead them off to college. So why residential. Yes residential is extremely important for thepoorest of the poor drugs students because the school system in which that product is not very supportive the parents are verypoor and then they are in a constant survival mode you know migrating to different places far off places in search of betterlivelihood. And then some are homeless some are orphans some are semi orphans. Either the father is dead or a mother is dead. SoI'm then famished no proper food. And the evening some of the socially it's like drunkenness and all other undesirable leave.So on equal of the atmosphere in the community in the neighborhoods. So how do we how do we protect the children fromthese toxic ecosystems. So we thought it's better we rescue these children from the toxic ecosystem and then place them in avery protected bubble. And we thought segregating too much from the parents and keep them.We put 200 prejudice with us and 144 days with the parents. And the parents are free to visit these groups every month once ortwice. And they can talk to their parents whenever they want to. But here are the duties that teach us act as local parents.Teachers act as a parent. They not only steer the place of their posting but they act as bait and they meet the emotional andintellectual needs of the students. And there is so lack of demand from the poorest of the poor communities to get intothese residential schools. And state is paying for everything. Students who do not have to pay even a single penny from theirpockets to be in our institutions. It's a plague. The slate approach completely. Yeah. Now are not. Now you're with yourstudents are both male and female. I mean who do the parents like. The notion that they can get their you know sort ofdaughters educated as well and that they're treated equally with the male students. Absolutely we are more female centric thanmale centric for everyone by. We have three girls so because girls are more marginalized among the marginalized. So girlsthey Weiss is you know not given due importance. And that's the reason why. And in their dreams her body before they're realizedin most of the places and not just in India but most of the places in the world. So we thought we should focus on the girlsbecause if you educate a girl you're educating not just the girl but not just the family but the entire neighborhood. So DAXmaybe we we focus more on girls and then 60 percent of us students are goods and then 40 percent are boys. So we haveright now I have hundred thousand students under my direct control. Yeah.Now do you. How how important are role models particularly for thesestudents to see people who have gone on and become successes. Is that something that you try to do to make sure that theyrecognize that there is a payoff and that there are people who've done this before.I think the role model is a very very important concept in motivating the students particularly from my you knowunderprivileged backgrounds where they live a segregate they live their ancestors their fathers their parents they lived in avery segregated manner. So does societies. Historically they have segregated them for various reasons. I don't want to gointo that that particular problem but coming back to those schools. So the role models are extremely important particularlythe bring the role models who are from their own ecosystem. So so that that children can easily relate to this to these people.And then the whatever role model wants to say it can be easily absorbed by the students in a in a huge manner. So we we bring alot of role models of being the doctors. We bring in the engineers we bring the sequels and then we bring in thebureaucrats and then we bring in some great spokespersons. So because the other important reason why we bank on the role modelheavily is the poor people lack social capital visually rich people has that. Rich people have a lot of good social capital.They have huge networks. So all that their net what is decided by their networks. But whereas in poor poor communities thesocial capital is lacking. So the best is social capital. The best welfare is ceding. The social capital is to bring the rolemodels day in and day out. The role models are introduced to these children as mentors has philosophers as guides. So on andso forth. And after some time what happens is the children aspire to become role models and eventually they become rolemodels. And then having too many role models in a community makes up a new normal in an impoverished community and newanomalies is created every day next door. He's a role model. So a new novel is created after their success becomes inescapable.That is the kind of TV on which we are banking upon. I was really fascinated by one of the projects that you hadinstituted at your schools which was the Mount Everest project which I was sort of shocked that you know sort of students wouldactually attempt to climb Mount Everest but also to see that it was done. Tell me a little about why that was. Because that'sthe really important message. Thank you very much for asking discussion. Yes it was really anaudacious expedition. You know above normal times you would not have done that. Butlet me tell you very honestly poor people have a lot of energy in them. Everybody has a deep but particularly poor people havea lot of energy. They have a lot of difference because day in and day out in search of livelihood entire family goes intoagricultural fields and their family goes to forests to get some firewood. And I I'm talking about the poorest of the poorcommunities entire family. Well it's hard as a unit to survive as it is today in La Plata. So I was in Sweden. These kids cometo school and they always look for opportunities to express themselves to express themselves in the field in the playgroundand in the classrooms. Mark Gurman everywhere. But unfortunately historically there have been a lot of structural barriers. Toaid in realizing this kind of net potential which we have not having them. So for example. So you have no proper classrooms.You have a pool staffing patterns in the schools. Ah you have nobody talking to the children with open heart and nobody isthere to encourage them. Nobody is there. Nobody is there to give them opportunity. Then we talked for a while. This cannotlast longer. If we have to capture the imagination of poor people if we have to if we have to show them and do that actionyou need to tell them that you are capable of doing impossible things as well. You have that potential. That's how we trainedall 120 130 kids in basic rock climbing. Then basic mountaineering. Then I'd gone smart dating and then on. Then wehave sent these kids to you know you know Mount Everest. So what I really believe what I deeply believe is the gap between richand poor is just an opportunity and support. If you're given opportunity and if you give support poor people can go to anyextent including Mt. Everest. In fact this girl and a boy who scaled Mt. Everest in 2014 on me on April 18th in an avalancheyear around 18 people died in their pants. I a girl a 18 people died within five minutes in an hour lunch.So from there possibly just closed. And these people were climbing from large Chinese site. So I was able to come backbecause I think there seemed to be a lot of dangerous things happening there. You know what this girl told. Sir I am thatgood. I am from the poorest of the poor community. We have been recklessly stereotyped for ages that we are not capable of doinganything great. But I would like to prove this world wrong. I've been trainedsufficiently well and then government is there to support me. Anything goes wrong. So I would like to go to Mount Everest andthen tell the world that girls are capable of doing anything even if they are from underprivileged backgrounds. So what theirgirl did was something amazing in this world. So girls can do anything. We wanted to prove this naysayers wrong. We wanted tobreak all the negative stereotypes which have been recklessly imposed upon these poorest of the kids. That's how we conceivedMount Everest. And then that amount to sex pressure on this Mount Everest especially such as a Mount Everest expedition andanother put another gun. Happened to be the end just a female to have scaled Mount Everest in the history. So this has become areference point. It doesn't take a watershed moment in the history of Matt Millersections. Yes that is an amazing and inspirational story. Dr. Kumar thank you for being with us today. And keep up the greatwork. It shows why you're a Bloomberg game changer. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you very much Jim. Thanks for that.