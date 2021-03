00:00

Hi everyone. Thank you for joining us today. My name is AnnCavalier Ski and I'm the global chief marketing officer at Bloomberg Media. I'm delighted to be joined today by an oxwriter head of wellness programs for Bank of America. Bank of America is sponsoring the Bloomberg Equality Summit forthe fourth consecutive year in October 2020. The bank released its second Human Capital Management report providing the latestinformation on progress against its continued focus to be a great place to work.In addition to Shery Ahn metrics and diverse representation across the company a practice the bank has had in place for manyyears. The report also highlights Bank of America's focus on supporting its teammates emotional wellness making sure they canbe their best at work and at home. With that when an emotional wellness and let's turn to you Kobe 19 has shed new light on theimportance of mental health in the workplace. What is this experience taught you in terms of improving your approach toemployee wellness at Bank of America. Thank you Ann. First let me tell you how much I appreciate theopportunity to be a part of the summit and also talk about what is clearly a very important topic. The last twelve months havebeen interesting for all of us but for Bank of America it really reaffirmed the importance of building a solid foundation ofprograms and resources for teammates focused not just on their emotional wellness but really their overall wellness. Havingthat rich foundation and having a set of building blocks allows us to shift and adapt in moments of crisis. We were able toreally turn the dial and respond to the scale and complexity of what we've experienced over the last 12 months. Additionallywhat we learned is the importance of continuing to focus on maintaining a rich culture where employees and their familymembers recognize that their emotional health is supported that is critical. As we continue to ensure that teammates are gettingthe help and care they need and able to manage their emotional wellness.Based on these learnings and around your programs and culture can you tell me how. Bank of America is ensuring your teammatesemotional bonus is well supported. Sure. And that's a great question. Cross Bank of America. We arecommitted to focusing on everyday moments and challenges special events and critical life events that our teammates and theirfamily members experience. Having flexible programs and resources demonstrates that commitment and our ability to expandthose gave us an opportunity to show our teammates how much they're supported. I'm going to share with you just a few. Oneis the introduction of our virtual behavioral health. We were able to implement that very quickly right after the pandemicbegan. That allows our teammates to have access to psychiatrists psychologists and counselors at no cost. And that's on top ofour 24 by 7 telephonic confidential counselling we introduced in partnership with that a mindfulness app so that now teammateshave access at no cost as well to mindfulness practices that they can do at home and with their families. And that's part ofour continuation in the training that we launched in partnership with Thrive Global which the pandemic allowed us to turn itdigital. And now our teammates globally have access to that program as well as a recently launched program for their entirefamily called Thriving Families. And then the last example of a great program that had already been in place but we were able toquickly augment is called our Life Events Services team. There are three hundred teammates that now support other teammatesnavigating through those special moments and critical life events and ensuring they get access to the resources and theprograms that they need. They've already helped over one hundred and forty thousand moments that our teammates have experiencedsince that team was put in place. Well and those programs and benefits sound absolutely amazing.What does Bank of America see as its ongoing responsibility to drive emotional wellness among employees even as the immediatecrisis wanes. And I'll just quickly share with you that that responsibilityfor us was in place long before the pandemic. And we'll continue long after the pandemic. It's a business imperative. We knowthat our teammates are well they'll care for themselves and their family members as well as our clients and the communitiesin which they live and work. We think it is critical to being a great place to work to ensure that our teammates are able tobring their whole selves to work. And that includes their whole healthy self emotionally physically and financially. I thinklast I'll just share with you I think an important responsibility for an organization like ours is also to hold ourpartners accountable hold them accountable to continuing to innovate and driving access because that's the way we can ensureeveryone gets the care and support they need and can maintain their emotional health.And thank you so much for all the amazing work you and Bank of America are doing. And thank you so much for being with ustoday. Thank you it's been a pleasure.