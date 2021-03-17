2021 Will Be Another Phenomenal Year for U.S. Housing: Arbor Realty CEO

More From What'd You Miss?
- 23:08
'What'd You Miss?' Full Show (03/17/2021)
- 23:12
'What'd You Miss?' Full Show (03/16/2021)
- 09:36
Raising Taxes Is No Way to Fund Infrastructure Bill: Noah Smith
- 22:54
'What'd You Miss?' Full Show (03/15/2021)
Bloomberg Markets"Bloomberg Markets" is focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.
The David Rubenstein ShowThe David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" explores successful leadership through the personal and professional choices of the most influential people in business.