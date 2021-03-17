2021 Will Be Another Phenomenal Year for U.S. Housing: Arbor Realty CEO

00:00

Let's start actually with the news and the story of the daywe've been talk about Fed. We'll talk about interest rates rising a little bit particularly at the long end. Do you see anypass through yet from your perch from that rising longer and interest rates to housing real estate activity or spores. As weall know despite the data today the housing market is booming 20 20 phenomenal year in every regard.Biggest problem is not a not enough inventory. Homes get market hit the price they sell for higher than their price. They're noteven on there and they're not even listing more than two weeks. So I think the trend is going to continue. Will it be as robustas last year with a 20 percent price appreciation. I'm not sure about that but it's going to be a phenomenal year for housing.With respect to interest rates and how it's impacted people I think that the biggest secret during. And the biggest stimuluspackage that homeowners consumers have had are lower interest rates created an enormous amount of wealth and savings almostfour trillion dollars of savings for these homeowners. So I think the bump up in interest rates had a nominal effect butthey're still in historic low places. I haven't from an investor's perspective. If you're coming into this market nowand you're looking for opportunities here do you focus in on single family homes you focus in on multi-family. Is or is theresome other sort of segment of the market that you that you think provide some opportunity.Listen other than a great investment in Auburn Realty Trust because we've been performing stock in the market five years ina row. I think you have to proceed with caution. I think themultifamily sector has outperformed almost every other sector consistently and even through dislocations and recessions. Stilla great asset class the single family market. If you were lucky enough to own single family homes in 2019 you didextraordinarily well. But I think the homeownership rate is good and getting better. So I think it will continue to be a verysolid investment. But a lot of that is predicated on rates staying within this range. If rates go up considerably it willaffect the ability for people to do well. But there's no real signs that you're going to have a significant change in interestrates. So I think these both sectors are great sectors. The sector I like more than any other sector right now much of thatis the single family built to community sector. It's a new asset class. It's being done very efficiently. A lot of demand a lotof desire. And I think people kind of have a hybrid between renting and a multifamily unit versus buying in a single familycommunity. And that's the sector I like most. That investment cycle.Ivan Romain does the good for the audience and asked what the investor should be doing. I'm going to do the good purely formyself right now and ask what I should be doing because I'm not Cuban cliché that moved a bit out to the burbs thinking aboutgoing even further. And now actually I want to move be right back in the heart of Manhattan. Eventually when I'm able tocross over the Atlantic. Is that OK. Right now all rent's going to remain low. Are they suddenly going to skyrocket back. Is itstill going to remain affordable. So it's definitely the contrarian approach but the correctapproach. So kudos to you. I mean if you talk to anybody over the last 30 days you've had a rent adjustment in New York Cityand the number of apartments being rented are at record numbers albeit at lower rates. But people are renting and rentingquickly and there's huge demand for disappearing. If you look at the data on home on on on condos snails in Manhattan the numbersare extraordinarily great right now albeit at lower rates. So I really believe people will go back from Florida and the sunshinestates go back to where the action is in in the cities. And I'm very optimistic in September that you'll see a really rapidreturn to normal in New York City. And Caroline you've got to get back here quick and lock in something if there's that returnto normal coming. You know you sort of did sort of anticipate my question where I was going like hasthe view of urban real estate. And I guess this is both on the residential and the commercial side. How much has it changed.Because I think you know six months ago or last summer is like death of cities and fleeing the cities for the suburbs. Andwhat's going to happen to New York and San Francisco. It doesn't feel like that's as much of a thing at least here in New York.And I'm just sort of curious like how much your sense is that the conversation has changed and people are sort of like theybelieve in cities again. I think the conversation has changed. I think the fear factor. Ithink that whole dislocation of will return the world ever return to normal. They all know now with the vaccine. The worldis returning to normal and is speaking to a lot of people. There'll be some people who will remain in the suburbs. Somepeople who relocated their families are not coming back. But I think to a large part you're going to see people come back tothe cities especially the younger people younger people a graduate college. They want jobs. They want to be where theaction is. And to a large extent I think the attitude will be post summer come back to the city go where the action is. Yeah.New York City a city in the world. And I think everybody believes thatit's wonderful city. Ivan I am curious on the commercial side though we did see a lot of retailers vacate spaces and primereal estate here in New York and in other cities. Obviously a lot of restaurants and services industries businesses eithershut down or suspended their businesses here. There is a sense here that some of that might not come back as some of theseparticularly the big chains have decided that maybe they can lean out and and deal with fewer locations and just sell morestuff online. Are you worried at all about that part of the commercial real estate industry. So the retail the retail sectoris a tough sector and it's been a tough sector. He calls it right. It was going through a reconfiguration. I think that'sgoing to be the sector although retail sales have been good. They've been good with online but bricks and mortar will suffer.So that has to be re determined. And I think you'll see that happen over the next 12 to 24 months. And I think it washappening before calls it. But the A-list actors I think the office market although there's a little bit of an adjustment inrents. I think the office market is going to be fine quite a little bit different. But the retail sector for sure is going togo through a transition. Restaurants. OK you're going to have a new name on the door. People will eat out. I think everybody isgoing to go back to the restaurant scene. Hospitality you know hospitality hard hit sector. But I don't know if you'vetried to go somewhere and travel the last 30 days or 60 days you can't get a reservation in a hotel. There's so much pent updemand when people get the vaccine and they want to go back to New York City and travel you're going to see an enormous amountof demand in New York City for hospitality.