2021 Will Be Another Phenomenal Year for U.S. Housing: Arbor Realty CEO

U.S. housing starts retreated in February by more than forecast as harsh winter weather impeded activity, while still-elevated construction permits and rising backlogs suggest momentum in homebuilding will resume in coming months. Ivan Kaufman, founder, chairman & CEO of Arbor Realty Trust, speaks with Bloomberg's Caroline Hyde, Romaine Bostick and Joe Weisenthal on "What'd You Miss?" about the U.S housing market. (Source: Bloomberg)

