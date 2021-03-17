'What'd You Miss?' Full Show (03/17/2021)

00:00

Fumbling Maxwell headquarters in New York I'm from right here inLondon I'm Caroline Hyde I'm Joe Weisenthal I'm Romaine Bostick. Let's take a look at where financial markets stand today recordhigh for the S&P and the Dow. The question is would you miss.Well of course the Fed stands firm. Guy's chair Jay Powell and his colleagues continue to project near zero interest rates atleast through 2023 and hold steady on asset purchases. Powell did that dovish dance amid mounting inflation worries in thefinancial markets. The Fed expects that a bump in inflation this year will be transitory short lived with officials saying it'sslowing back to 2 percent next year. So economic projections were increased by the Fed looking past recent economic data likeretail sales and housing that seemed to be perhaps a little bit cooler than expected given of course the harsh winter weather.So Joe Powell and company holding course I'm sorry markets but they will not be forced.I think that's your cue. Oh all right. Sorry. Take a listen to a few highlights from Fed Chair Jay Paolo's press conference. Iwould like to start by noting that it has been a full year since the pandemic arrived with force on our shores. The economicfallout has been real and widespread. But with the benefit of perspective we can say that some of the very worst economicoutcomes have been avoided. And while we welcome these positive developments no one should be complacent. The economic recoveryremains on even and far from complete. The high level of joblessness has been especially severe for lower wage workers inthe service sector and for African-Americans and Hispanics. And the path ahead remains uncertain. The state of the economy intwo or three years is highly uncertain. We were clearly on a good path with with cases coming down as I mentioned but we'renot done. And I'd hate to see us take our eye off the ball before we actually finish the job. We've said we'd like to seeinflation run moderately above 2 percent for some time and we've resisted basically generally the.Temptation to try to quantify that will begin to mix faster progress on both spending and labor markets and inflation as theyear goes on because of the progress with the vaccines because of the fiscal support that we're getting. Fiscal policy overallwill have really helped us to avoid much of the scarring that we were very very concerned about atthe beginning. And there you heard there Jay Powell very consistent message.Joining us with more insight Bloomberg News U.S. economics and monetary policy reporter Matt Bozella who asked a question atthe press conference. It seemed very consistent from Paul. And I know you and your colleagues in the the press you know tried togive it a give. Paul is difficult times. You could but it seemed like he had a pretty easy time of it and the markets respondedfavorably to to it. What would you say was your main highlight from him from his performance. Well yeah I mean I think overallit was kind of just you know that the message is not really changing even though a lot has changed in the last six weeks inmarkets. Right. So we were kind of wondering what would the Fed do. How would it respond to all of these said positivedevelopments the rise in interest rates. And he didn't really. Right. And so what you saw on the projections especially was youknow this notion that interest rates are going to stay low even though they see higher inflation coming down the pike than theydid three months ago the last time that they put projections out. And that is really just underscoring that there is a newframework now. There's a new Fed in town and investors might still need to get used to that a little bit. So Matt when youwould talk about the economic projections here I mean we kind of saw a little bit of a bump up your end and the GDP outlook. Thathas to be a good thing. And anyone concerned about inflation you would think that would temper some of that concern a little bitas well. Did you get the sense here from Powell that with regard to the economic recovery did you get the sense from Powell herethat that is going to continue relatively uninterrupted. Yeah he definitely did not really have much to say in terms ofyou know downside risk except for you know he did mention you know some of the issues that have faded a little bit into thebackground in recent weeks like potential variants of the virus that you know could again present an issue. But overall you knowit was a pretty positive outlook from him. And that just really reinforces the positive outlook. Even with that interest ratesare going to stay low. And so that's kind of the central juxtaposition that we got from the Fed today.Many tried to push him on what might force his hand from a market perspective. And he just wouldn't go there in fact sortof read off his script clearly didn't want to be in any way forced off his dovish tone. Not to think that there is anunderlying concern if yields did say real yields went above 9 percent.Yeah. That's a really interesting question because you know the thing is the way the Fed looks at this they definitely take thisapproach that is looking at overall financial conditions. Right. And so just because interest rates are rising that's notnecessarily something that they get too concerned about. Right. As long as it's basically not upsetting the stock market. Andsome of the other metrics that they look at. But of course you know you'd have to take into account the fact that when interestrates go up it does do other things that aren't necessarily directly related to the stock market. Like for example push upmortgage rates. And that could in turn maybe put it a little bit of a damper on housing activity at a time when we're reallytrying to keep as much economic momentum going as possible. And so that is going to be an interesting question in the comingmonths. Do they hold to that line. Are they really going to be unperturbed as long as the stock market is elevated. So we knowthat the Fed is very consistent and they've said it long before today. They're not going to hike until certain things areachieved something resembling maximum employment. Some thing you know some sort of sustained elevated inflation relative to whatwe've seen. Did we get any more details onto what those thresholds actually look like how we'll know or how the Fed willknow when it's there. No we did it. And that was another really interesting aspect of the press conference. Say you know thatwas addressed really early on. There was a question about whether they were going to incorporate some of these newindicators that they're paying attention to in terms of labor market into for example that forecasts that they put out. And hebasically said they weren't. So I think this is kind of setting the table for a conversation that we are going to be having fromnow until the Fed actually lets off which is going to be about kind of you know putting more definition around those things aswe get closer to the time where the rubber really meets the road. And clearly right now they're just not ready to do that.Even though you know it's something that they do like to talk about in more general vaguer terms at this point. Meanwhile MattI think you should start like Fed Report a band you have you're on the Keys. We saw several other people with guitars in thebackground like we're going to see a rock band out of you guys. You know I actually got some suggestions from Tom Keene afterthat. So I thought maybe we. Yeah maybe we have some stuff to work with there for sure. Get ready for an hour. Long discussionabout amps. We're on it. Across musicality and across the Fed. It's a joyouschat. Always Matt Miller. So we thank you. Being back now of course plenty more coming up. Stocks rose to record highs notthe NASDAQ. We break down the market reaction to past comments this morning that. All right. Welcome back to what you missed today of course weare focused on that Fed decision. Jay Powell gave us all what we were looking for. Or did he. I'm not sure but we did see a pophere and a lot of those tech stocks and yields actually retreated on the decision. Joe. Yeah. There you go. I mean therewas some expectation. You know the talk was oh he doesn't talk downgrades and maybe they're going to pop up and it's like is hegoing to push back. Is he going to push back. He didn't really do that at all. And yet really not much happening at all on therates front. In fact five year yield went down. And I think that is because of how committed they are to keeping rates low lowerfor longer. A five year actually went down. Tenure went up in the end but barely it actually had been higher. I think it'sclose to like one point six nine or one point six eight earlier. It's not much movement there.And then finally you see the power shares QQQ that that tech heavy Nasdaq 100 ETF that's been lagging lately. Today having apretty good day. 168. Yeah. I mean on the 10 year Joe was the heart either. Yeah. Ominous or it's a good sign. One of theother. I mean the reversal was huge but I mean really cross asset. So quite remarkable how much he managed to tow that DAXline. Yeah absolutely. Let's bring in Bloomberg Markets reporter Priti Gupta.Markets liking it. I mean in the sense that stocks went up and people didn't sell treasuries. What was it about the performancethat seemed to market some pretty chill with it. I think like last time we talked about how there were just such highexpectations. People had a narrative going into this meeting. They thought that there would be a rate hike in some signal witha rate hike coming. There was going to be some kind of decision about tapering bonds.There was a lot going on that was negative for the market. And you could just tell by the prior to day's trading action you sawa lot of deals risking in anticipation of this and then buying on those comments. So the big question here is what happens inthe next two days. How do you see people reallocate now that they think and theysee that the Fed isn't going to be changing anything but that they're also expecting these massive jumps in the underlyingGDP. The retreat in yields was interesting at the retreat in the dollar at least as measured by the Bloomberg Daybreak Spot IndexDAX even the Dixie. Pretty remarkable here. And I'm wondering if this is just kind of a one day knee jerk reaction type of thingor is this kind of the start of a much more prolonged downtrend in the dollar. Well your guess is as good as mine. I thinkthat's the real test here is this idea that if you start to see the dollar decline as you're seeing on your chart right now kindof towards the tail and real decline there on a 10 day timeframe it really shows you that the market wasn't expecting this justhow much of a shock this was. I think the implications here is what's more important is not just about the dollar anymore whichof course has been rising in tandem with those yields. It's now going to be impacting commodities is going to be impactingemerging market currencies and of course the other central banks around the world who are looking to the dollar for their cue.Talking Wait you got the VOA tomorrow. You got to be OJ Friday so still plenty of central bank action to come. Also what'sinteresting is of course when bond yields go higher. Usually tech sells off. It didn't today because it's so dovish comingfrom Chad Powell. But are we going to be basically following rotation trade once again in the future. Well it looks like thatyield tech relationship is starting to falter a little bit. You really saw it earlier this week as well. You sawyields rise and tech rise as well. That was a story earlier as well. When you start to see that defensive play come back intothe market I think what's important to note here is that what we are talking about the cyclical rotation that's going to be a nobrainer. The question is does tech come along for the ride. Now we've talked about this on this show a lot. Do you see thatmassive reflation rally which includes the entire economy all sectors of the economy. Or is one sector coming at the expenseof the other. Now that's really I think more of the question here because of course you do want tech on your side. If youwant those benchmark gains that's really what people are after. Let's just go back to the the recent back up and rates from afew weeks ago. There was that day or maybe two days where was extremely violent or extremely messy. Things have quieted downas that sort of fades into the rearview and there's volatility in the rates declines. Is it looking more and more like kind ofa technical thing. Like there were some leverage traders they got washed down and a guy sort of sloppy but not necessarilyindicative of some new broader issue. I think it's a lot of it is going to be technicals of course. We've talked about that onepoint six percent level being the key level to watch. And that's where we've talked about the SLR and everyone being the expert.That's where the SLR really comes in handy. And I think that seems to be the new catalyst everyone is looking to now becauseChairman Powell said he's not going to be caught or he hasn't commented on that. But there is an announcement coming forward.So I think now you're going to want to see how banks in particular are positioned or are trading ahead of thatannouncement which he says coming in a couple of days. All right. So real quickly I mean what's next. I mean we've beenobsessing so much over what's been going on with yields particularly on that short end and on the belly. Women assessingon the correlation here with stocks now that we've kind of gotten the message here. I mean what does the market do. That'sthe question that I think is key. What are they sensitive to. And I think this is where geopolitics for example really comesinto play. You saw those comments from Biden or from Biden on Russia's Putin come out this morning and there was this majorreaction. And it's not really a surprise that Joe Biden would feel that way after the last four years. But it is important tonote that the market did sell off on it. So you have the Fed staying put you have the economy rallying. What does the markettrade on if not earnings of fundamentals. Yeah not every day. We talk about the ruble on this show. Joe's second favoritecurrency out there after the rupiah. Bloomberg's free to group it out there with that update of course. We've got to talk aboutthe housing market. Of course housing starts stumbling in February. Of course winter weather impeding momentum but a jumpand build backlogs once you rebound. Ivan Kofman he's the CEO of Harbor Realty Trust. He's going to be joining us to talk alittle bit more about the market. This is Bloomberg. So of course today we're focused on the Fed. What we heard outof Fed Chair J. Palin the central bank is kind of giving an improving outlook. Very much an improving outlook on the economyJoe. But we've also learned today that U.S. housing starts were treated in February. Everyone still blames the weather. I meanit feels like a British pastime but you guys do it too. But it seems that there wasn't a lot of cool down. Yeah some of thedata generally for February a lot of it is getting dismissed due to the extreme weather particularly that ice storm. But yeshousing starts dipping. On the other hand if you look at Case Shiller. Sorry on the court. Yeah. Case Shiller that's a blueline. Home prices continuing to rally. And again by and large not what you would expect. Nothing in the real estate market iswhat is anyone would have expected in the last year given the massive economic upheaval. The question is whether it cancontinue. All right. So joining us with more to talk about real estateIvan Kaufman founder and CEO of Arbor Realty Trust. Our wealth armor servicing a 30 billion dollar real estate loan portfoliooriginating more than 9 billion loans annually. Ivan thank you so much for joining us. Let's start actually with the news andthe story of the day. We've been talk about Fed. We've been told about interest rates rising a little bit particularly at thelong end. Do you see any pass through yet from your perch from that rise and longer and interest rates to housing real estateactivity or spores. We all know despite the data today the housing market is booming 20 20 phenomenal year in every regard.Biggest problem is not enough not enough inventory. Homes get market price. They sell for higher net price. They're not evenon. They're not even listing more than two weeks. So I think the trend is going to continue. Will it be as robust as last yearwith a 20 percent price appreciation. I'm not sure about that but it's going to be a phenomenal year for housing. With respectto interest rates and how it's impacted people I think that the biggest secret during covered and the biggest stimulus packagethat homeowners consumers have had are lower interest rates created an enormous amount of wealth and savings almost fourtrillion dollars of savings for these homeowners. So I think the bump up in interest rates it's had a nominal effect but they'restill in historic low places. I haven't from an investor's perspective. If you're coming into this market now and you'relooking for opportunities here do you focus in on single family homes you focus in on multi-family. Is or is there some othersort of segment of the market that you that you think provide some opportunity.Listen other than a great investment in Auburn Realty Trust because we've been performing stock in the market five years ina row. I think you have to proceed with caution. I think themultifamily sector has outperformed almost every other sector consistently and even through dislocations and recessions. Stilla great asset class the single family market. If you were lucky enough to own single family homes in 2019 you didextraordinarily well. But I think the homeownership rate is good and getting better. So I think it will continue to be a verysolid investment. But a lot of that is predicated on rates staying within this range. If rates go up considerably it willaffect the ability for people to do well. But there's no real signs that you're going to have a significant change in interestrates. So I think these both sectors are great sectors. The sector I like more than any other sector right now is a singlefamily built to community sector. It's a new asset class. It's being done very efficiently. And a lot of demand a lot ofdesire. And I think people kind of have a hybrid between renting and a multifamily unit versus buying in a single familycommunity. And that's the sector I like most. That investment cycle.Ivan remain. Does the good for the audience and asked what the investor should be doing. I'm going to do the good purely formyself right now and ask what I should be doing because I'm not coping. Cliché that moved a bit out to the burbs thinking aboutgoing even further. And now actually I want to move. Be right back in the heart of Manhattan. Eventually when I'm able tocross over the Atlantic. Is that OK. Right now all rents going to remain low. Are they suddenly going to skyrocket back. Is itstill going to remain affordable. So it's definitely the contrarian approach but the correctapproach. So kudos to you. I mean if you talk to anybody over the last 30 days you've had a rent adjustment in New York Cityand the number of apartments being rented are at record numbers albeit at lower rates. But people are renting and rentingquickly and there's huge demand for disappearing. If you look at the data on home on on on condos snails in Manhattan the numbersare extraordinarily great right now albeit at lower rates. So I really believe people will go back from Florida the sunshinestates go back to where the action is in in the cities. And I'm very optimistic in September that you'll see a really rapidreturn to normal in New York City. And Caroline you've got to get back to your quick and lock in something if there's thatreturn to normal coming. You know you sort of did sort of anticipate my question or ISE going like how theview of urban real estate. And I guess this is both on the residential and the commercial side. How much has it changed.Because I think you know six months ago or last summer is like death of cities and fleeing the cities for the suburbs. Andwhat's going to happen to New York and San Francisco. It doesn't feel like that's as much of a thing at least here in New York.And I'm just sort of curious like how much your sense is that the conversation has changed and people are sort of like theybelieve in cities again. I think the conversation has changed. I think the fear factor. Ithink that whole dislocation of will return the world ever return to normal. They all know now with the vaccine. The worldis returning to normal and is speaking to a lot of people. There'll be some people who will remain in the suburbs. Somepeople who relocated their families are not coming back. But I think to a large part you're going to see people come back tothe cities especially the younger people younger people a graduate college. They want jobs. They want to be where theaction is. And to a large extent I think the attitude will be post summer come back to the city go where the action is. Yeah.New York City a city in the world. And I think everybody believes that. Yeah it's wonderful city. Ivan I am curious onthe commercial side though we did see a lot of retailers vacate spaces and prime real estate here in New York and in othercities. Obviously a lot of restaurants and services industries businesses either shut down or suspended their businesses here.There is a sense here that some of that might not come back as some of these particularly the big chains have decided thatmaybe they can lean out and and deal with fewer locations and just sell more stuff online. Are you worried at all about thatpart of the commercial real estate industry. So the retail the retail sector is a tough sector and it's been a tough sectorfree calls it right. It was going through a reconfiguration. I think that's going to be the sector although retail sales havebeen good. They've been good with online but bricks and mortar will suffer. So that has to be re determined. And I think you'llsee that happen over the next 12 to 24 months. And I think it was happening before calls it. But the other sectors I think theoffice market although there's a little bit of an adjustment in rents. I think the office market is going to be fine quite alittle bit different. But the retail sector for sure is going to go through a transition. Restaurants. OK you're going to have anew name on the door. People will eat out. I think everybody is going to go back to the restaurant scene. Hospitalityyou know hospitality hard hit sector. But I don't know if you've tried to go somewhere and travel the last 30 days or 60 days youcan't get a reservation in a hotel. There's so much pent up demand for people who get the vaccine. And they want to go backto New York City and travel. You're going to see an enormous amount of demand in New York City for hospitality.Ivan Kofman founder founders of All the Real Tea Trust. Great to have some time with you guys. Joe you can only eat out once anight. Yeah says Power. That's the word we're going to. We're gonna make sure there's no inflation by making sure no one eatsout too much. Everyone gets a shot at the restaurant. Yeah. Play nice. Those restaurant reservations people. Meanwhilethat does it from watching Miss Bloomberg Technology up next in the US. Have a great evening. This is Bloomberg.