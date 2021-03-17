'Bloomberg The Open' Full Show (03/17/2021)

00:00

167 from New York City for our audience worldwide. Good morning.Good morning. The countdown to the opening bell starts right now. Your 10 year yield 167 an upside basis points on thesession. Let's get straight to it. We begin with the big issue. Marketsgearing up for Chairman Pound. Twenty one year patients for the Fed chairman Pound has been very very clear despite the factthat rates have increased focus right now. Is this unfolding gross surprise. The inflation data we've beenin Armageddon last year. Things are getting better which makes people nervous of the economy. Does it need the financialconditions to be as accommodative. The Fed is going to have to sound more upbeat on the economy. And what happens with that.Don part in the bond market in a time frame that steepening yield curve if the Fed can get the 10 year get away from itself.What does the Fed do with their expectation for the first rate hike. I don't think they're in a rush to do anything. The Fed isunlikely to say very much. Let's bring in the Olympic team. Kelly and Michael McKee. Kaylie this bond market making thismove. Yeah John. Yields climbing higher and higher as this session grows older and traders await Chairman Powell come 2:00p.m. Eastern Time. The selling in the bond market continuing as has been the story for all of 20 21 thus far. The 30 year yieldthe long end of the curve up 78 basis points since the start of the year. It's now at its highest since August of twentynineteen. The 10 year at the highest since January of last year at one point six seven percent nearly following a 75 basis pointmove in just about two and a half months. Of course more muted moves at the shorter and steeper curves is the name of the gameand asked for what has driven yields higher. We know the story. The vaccine rollout two trillion dollars in fiscal stimuluslifting hopes for growth and inflation and inflation. Expectations have rerated higher break evens on the tenure nowsitting at around two point three percent. But that isn't what has driven the bulk of the move in the nominal yield that hascome from real yields. The 10 year real yield now sitting at just negative sixty five basis points after climbing 43 basispoints since the start of the year. The velocity of this is frankly with them something no oneexpected. John the 10 year hitting one and a half percent by the end of February which at the time was the averages strategisttarget for year end. That has forced capitulation. A rerating of those estimates higher wells Goldman HSBC Bank of America andmore have raised their year end targets for the 10 year in recent weeks. Now on average the consensus is one point sevenpercent but that is less than four basis point shy of where we trade this morning.The question now is is the Fed still comfortable with this. Does Paul still think rates are rising for the right reasons. We'llget a clue to that this afternoon John. That's one of the big questions Kelly Lines. Thank you. So 166 right now intends to 42on Thursdays. The spread between twos and tens 150 want to spread.We have not seen since 2015 and Michael McKee. That is the question. Is the chairman comfortable with what's happening inthis bond market. I would imagine he is going to say yes John because you go back to something Jim Bullard said a number ofyears ago whatever you think the proper setting for the Fed funds rate is.Given the economic forecasts this ain't it. Zero is not where they're going to need to be over the long run.But in the meantime the markets can go up a little bit as long as it's orderly because that's what the economy is calling for.As Kaley mentioned you have shops like Goldman calling for an 8 percent GDP increase. Look at that. The white line there is thelast Fed forecast. It was four point two percent for this year. The Bloomberg consensus is the blue line and that's only a fivepoint five percent taken earlier this month. We've now moved way higher than that. And so does the Fed ratify the markets or doesthe markets have to move towards the Fed. That'll be kind of a question that comes out of this. And we'll all be looking at thedot plot to find out. The real question is what happens to the two thousand twenty three dots.There were five members who suggested we'd see a rate increase in 2023.Do more people move in that direction. The bet is that we will not see a majority there.But if we do see more move in that direction it will open up the markets to additional increases in yields because people willthink the Fed is moving in their direction. Mike sometimes when this news conference shifts towards financial regulation I hitmute. Not this time because we're set to have a conversation about regulation that could have an impact consequence for thismarket. Yeah no doubt they will talk about the supplemental leverage ratio. This is an obscure item that has become a majorfocus in the short end of the markets because of the way things have been going in the repo markets lately. The SLR banks withmore than two hundred and fifty billion dollars in assets have to hold tier one capital equities of about 3 percent of theirentire balance sheet or 5 percent for big systemically important banks. Well look what's happened to the white line there as thebank assets bank deposits they've shot up because the Fed has been buying assets and the Treasury has been issuing additionaltreasuries to pay for all the stimulus. So. Thanks for being forced to have more assets. Banks are being forced to raisetheir leverage ratio now. Last year the Fed exempted them treasuries and cash basically reserves from the leverage ratio.And banks think that should be extended but they've also started paying dividends and buying back stock. And so a number ofpoliticians think they've got the money to deal with this. So it's gonna be interesting to see where the Fed comes down.We may not get a decision today though. Might not be until next week. Because they have until the thirty first of March. Butthis is going to be a very interesting decision with big ramifications for repo rates and things in the short end. Animportant technical discussion might stay close when you as we count down to the Fed decision that set the scene. You've got astatement you get a summary of economic projections. Within that summary you get the full cost and you get an adult plug. Whathappens to the forecasts. We can all assume those forecasts get revised aggressively higher. What happens with that medium in2023. Goldman and others think it comes up to single one hike. And then you've got the delicate dance in the news conferencethe chairman that's trying to balance a whole host of competing forces. J.P. Morgan's Bob Michael Barr keeping it simple sayingdon't fight the Fed. He writes the following. We are living in a policy juiced world. How it's all resolved and what the paybackwill be are important questions but distant ones. For now we prefer to enjoy the ride and not fight the reflation tradeswithin our portfolios. Bob I'm pleased to say joins us now. Bob you had an important strategy conversation with USA morerecently for the quarter. And what I found fascinating within that from the highlights that you offered to me is that you hada conversation about an outlook which seemingly no economic downside whatsoever.Does that make you nervous at all. Bob. No it doesn't make us nervous at all. And if I think about today's FOMC meeting andthe press conference I think the Fed's in a great spot. The vaccines are rolling out. There's lots of fiscal stimulus in thepipeline. The reopening is on the horizon. I just hope they don't mess it up. And when I step back by the way I think we'vedone a lot of the hard work for them. If you go back to August the 10 year treasury was five eighthsof a percent. We brought that up another hundred basis points. If you look at real yields the low was minus 1 in an 8 percent.We brought that up to minus five eighths of a percent. And by the way we in the market did that while keeping financialconditions as accommodative and as loose as they've ever been. So my message is to the Fed is things are going great.Don't mess up all the hard work we've done for you. What you think messing it up would look like. Bob I think getting clumsyand getting sloppy and and trying to force the normalization process. As I said the markets have done some of that for themalready and done it really without a tantrum. Sure. Bond prices are down but that's all part of the normalizationprocess. I think they should step back. They should adjust their economicprojections a bit higher. I wouldn't mess around with the 2023 dot. I'd leave it where it is. And the supplemental leverageratio keep it where it is right now. Why try to telegraph to the market that you're ready to start any kind of tighteningprocess. Hey Bob. It's not a surprise to me that a market participant whose long risk would rather they upgraded all theirforecasts and left that meeting until in 2023 unchanged. That's what you think they should do. What do you think they will take.Well I think they are going to do it. I don't know what the upside benefit to them to be aggressive here is. Why not wait acouple of months. Why not wait and see how reopening goes where actual inflation is printed. And by the way we're about 1 in 5 8percent on the 10 year Treasury. That's a pretty ominous level.That's the level that the taper tantrum started at eight years ago and it rose 100 basis points from there in a month and ahalf. Are you worried about that a repeat of that bump. Well if they're clumsy I am. I think we in the market all knowthat there's growth out there. We can see the short term inflationary blip. I hope Mike McKeeat the press conference asked what kinds of inflation would start to get them worried over the longer term.I think that's a very important question to answer. But for now I think they're just supposed to let this ride for the timebeing. They've got six more meetings this year. Use one of thosemeetings down the road maybe the June meeting to indicate that you're ready to start leaning into this. This isn't the meetingfor that. What do you think the big shock is especially over the last couple of months. Bob is a growth shock on inflation shelfthat people are worried about. What do you see as the big shock right now. This rippled through this bond market.Well the big shop goes back to January 5th after the Georgia run off. And the realization that you were going to get a lot ofstimulus and in the end we're getting a one point nine trillion dollar bill. It didn't have to be dialed down to a trilliondollars. There's talk of a big infrastructure spend. So it's growth growth growth and a bond market that's willing to financeit. To me that that's been the surprise of the last couple of weeks and months. You and I are gonna be talking about theallocation decisions that you and the team are making in just a moment. Bob so stick with us one year. Let's talk about thisbroader market. Equity futures down NASDAQ futures down. Much more sell off the back of high treasury yields 160 plus on a 10year. We saw 165 that 166 and kept climbing with more. Is. John let's keep it super simple and bring in that rate story tostocks because as you mentioned the Nasdaq 100 futures down far more than the S&P 500 down one point one percent has everythingto do with this big back up in yield. As you're mentioning the 10 year 166 to 10 spread at its steepest since August of 2015.That is influencing tech stocks. Tech stocks are down sharply. The likes of Apple along withAmazon and video Tesla nothing changed overnight. But now we have the question of valuation.Also you could make the play that been from a reflation standpoint. Tech was last year's trade this year to year trade.It's all about reflation banks energy. And that's certainly the case today. We have the big banks up in a big way John as yieldsthose rising yields help the banking sector. Lots of stocks to keep them watch. And this is of course the big trade this yearin play this morning a massive move yet today I'll be sticking with us through the asked Michael Barr coming up on the program.Troubling inflation debate dividing Wall Street into two camps. That conversation up next with JP Morgan spelled Michael andPreet Misra of T.D. Securities from New York City this morning. Good morning. Counting you down Citi up and down in New York onthis Fed decision day with your S&P 500 Lullaby 14 and down a third of 1 percent and your bond market sending yields higher.A full basis points to one 66 on tens and 241 on 30s. This is Bloomberg. Is there a risk of inflation. I think there's a small risk and Ithink it's manageable. I don't think it's a significant risk. And if it materializes we'll certainly monitor for it. But wehave tools to address it. We have tools to address it. The growing inflation debate dividing the street into two campsthose signing with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dismissing the pricing concerns and those like Bridgewater expecting thepressure to force the Fed's hand. The CO CIO Greg Jensen saying quote The pricing and inflation in markets is actually thebeginning of a major secular change not an overreaction to what's going on.Economic conditions and inflation will adjust faster than the market. So the Fed are expecting some more line. Hi Kelly. HeyJohn. One person on bridge side Bridgewater side of this debate is Bill GROSS the PIMCO co-founder. He told Bloomberg yesterdayhe thinks inflation can reach 3 to 4 percent but that is ahead of us. Some strategists over at Deutsche Bank put out a noteyesterday saying the inflation risks are more to the upside than is anticipated. And as a result they actually think the U.S.tenure yield could climb to 3 percent this year. Now of course you are seeing those inflation expectations reflected in themarket. When you look at break even specifically on the shorter and five into your brigade right now at the highest levels sinceall the way back in 2008. But again this is over the shorter term John. The spread between the five and 10 year break evenrate is actually the most negative on record which signals that the expectation is for a burst of inflation in the near term.That will then fade. That is why others are calling fears about all of that premature. That and growth in prices is going to betransitory. BlackRock saying that exact thing as our strategists over at Lombardi who say that because of that the most logicalthing to do here is actually either buy more credit or extend duration within credit because it is now looking relatively moreattractive since the start of this year. And one asset that has been under under pressure since the start of this year is ausual inflation hedge. That is gold. It is not acting in that way. So far in 2021 John actually had its worst start to a firstquarter in almost four decades. And while we are starting to come off the lowest level in about nine months a marginal buyingover the last week or so it's still down about 9 percent on the year thus far. The high yields that have come with thoseinflation expectations seem to have dented its appeal John. Real rates real. Yo it's biting. Kelly thank you. Today's PRISM erais spent in chairman power to stick to the script saying he's quote likely to remain skeptical about the trend in inflationsuddenly picking up significantly. Even if this some temporary strength associated with base effects or other transitoryfactors. Back with us J.P. Morgan's Bob Michael and joining us from Ezra. Let's start there. Let's see what transitory toexpect to hear that a lot this may tank and the subsequent ones that she had to do because I think the market's testing the Fedon the whole overshooting of inflation which is why break evens have risen. Virginia is sort of hitting pretty key levels here.I think the market's asking the Fed are you really going to let it overshoot. And how do you know that it's transitory. The onlyway to really know that if it's a broad based increase in inflation would be to let it run six months from now. Ifinflation still high then the Fed can say OK this is more permanent or perhaps it's one year. I don't know if Chipotle isgoing to be that specific. So how long are they going to let it run above target. But I think you know we we do expect the Fedto continue to say look we want an overshoot and we need a sustainable overshoot for us to hike which is why we we reallydon't see that medium 2023 dot moving. But expect this whole transition. How do we know it's transitory. I think this issomething the market's going to grapple with all year and perhaps next year as well because reopening base affects all ofthis can make inflation go higher. Yeah we would argue that it's not sustainable. Bob yo with Priya no move to 2023 in the mediaand tell us what it is going to be interesting is the next several months when we actually see the data that everybody'sexpecting and that tug of war really starts to kick off. Bob what do you expect the environment to look like in this marketin the next couple of months when the base effects kick in and we start to see the data we've been talking about now formonths. Well I think it could look ugly. I think he could start getting numbers based on still the supply shock supply sideshock that's in place. You could see some inflation metrics getting up to 3 percent. I think that will rattle the market.I think ultimately that pushes the 10 year Treasury to either side the 2 percent.I think that's the right place for it to be somewhere around the fall. Longer term with PREA.I don't see the lasting impact of the inflation surge. You still have the things to go back to. Globalization creates a lot ofsupply. You've got technology.And by the way we've got this monstrous debt burden unlike anything anyone seen before had this conversation with SteveMater of HSBC earlier this week. You're also looking for 2 percent light bulb on a 10 year at the long end. And it's aconversation a tug of war between the dynamics around reopening the initial recovery and then. Just a longer term story thesecular headwinds to yields that still exist that tug of war prior. What do you think wins out longer term the secularheadwinds still. I think so. I think the economy can handle real rates that high. So the only way to get U.S. rates much higherif you don't have inflation at 3 or 4 percent which we clearly don't believe would be real rates rising that far and that'sgoing to end up being self limiting. But in the near-term we've got three point seven trillion of coupons to take down. I wouldsay the hedging property of treasuries is also a little bit questioned. We get Rascoff days in Treasury rates and unable tofall as much. That's less demand. So in the near-term as the Treasury financesthis one by 9 trillion plus additional fiscal stimulus plus what we know we might be getting another two to four trillioninfrastructure package. I think that supply needs to get repriced and at some point that's going to hurt financialconditions. I worry about it becoming disorderly if the SLR extension doesn't go through. So Chip our might get hisdisorderly markets or broader tightening in financial conditions just not here. So you know which is why I would agree with Bob.I think we have a few couple of tough months coming up and that's when the Fed might have to push back more strong.He certainly doesn't have it right now. But just step back and listen to the conversation the three of us are having right now.Some of these issues are high class issues that the ECB doesn't have right now. Certainly some E.M. countries don't have rightnow Bob. And when you have that strategy meeting in the last couple of weeks in the past month Bob talk to me aboutinternational. About an about Europe. Is there a reluctance there to take the risk in the same way you take the risk here inAmerica. Yeah well that's a good point. And I guess John you and I have talked about there are actually three policy responsesyou need to think fiscal monetary. And the third is the health care policy response. And that's where countries like Brazil andthe E.U. in general have fallen down a bit. Doesn't mean that they can't catch up. It doesn't mean that they can't get on topof the health care response. I think if they do that then they have more flexibility with their monetary and fiscal tools.Right now they don't have that. And that's going to keep yields lower for an extended period of time particularly in the EU. Sothe day where divergence prayer I'm trying to understand how to express it one and two how wide it gets. How broad based thatstory gets between say Europe and the United States over the next several months. So we are looking for a much wider Treasurybond spread. I mean it has been widening. But I think what we've seen from the ECB we think they're going to push back andthey've got the tools to push back. They have a highly flexible program. We heard last week that they going to increase that. Ithink Europe cannot handle this rise in rates. So they'll push back.The Fed has a pretty high bar here. To put to push back is as we talked about. There's no broad tightening in financialconditions and we're getting DAX fiscal help. So you know we're thinking 2 percent in the spread perhaps to 25 between 10 yeartreasury and bond. I think that trade has a lot more to run before it starts to hurt the U.S. or Europe and can reallyhandle that. Higher wounded if you like that tried to keep up just around things out between Europe between the United Statesexpressed between that bill and Treasury spread. Yeah I do. I think there's there's a lot more together. But final question toyou sir. Question for Chairman Powell a little bit. So what is it. It's all about inflation. What is it that's going to rattlethem about inflation being transitory. Is it a level that gets printed or is it something they see in the economy which makesthem think that it's going to be more durable. And the same final question to you. Maria. Yes I would ask do the forecastsassume any more fiscal stimulus coming up know because they are going to upgrade their forecasts. I'm assuming it alreadyincorporates that. And how are they going to get this whole overshooting. How much how long will they want inflation to runabove even if inflation does pick up before. It's really about hike and they control that front end. I think that's where themarket starting to challenge them. Always great to see you and great to catch your premise. Bob Michael Barr J.P. Morgan AssetManagement. Good to see you Bob. And a headline crossing on a Bloomberg about that spread between Europe and the United Statesis coming down to the vaccination rollout and the doubts that have emerged over the AstraZeneca vaccine on the continent.The World Health Organization the WTO saying the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh the risks. We'll talk a little bitmore about that a little bit later. We'll catch up with Maria Tadeo over in Brussels. What on earth is happening in Europe'svaccine effort. From New York City this morning. Good morning. This isBloomberg. Equity is down. Go ahead to the opening bell five minutes awayfrom that cash open equity futures on the S&P 500 down by four tenths of one percent and negative 15 points. Let's get somemore now. A closer look at somebody analyst recommendations on Wall Street this morning. We begin first up with Deutsche Bankupgrading McDonald's to a buy at 244 price target. The AMA's highlighting a strengthening U.S. business and compellinginternational opportunities. That stuff cut by a little more than 1 percent. Wedbush adding left to its best ideas list. Theanalysts expecting a big bounce in demand as the public continues getting their vaccines. And your third and final callfrom the team at Guggenheim downgrading CBS house to neutral. The analyst citing concerns over valuation following its vaccinefueled rally. That stock is down by one point six percent. Coming up the conversation around growth expectationspotentially peaking. We'll speak to Morgan Stanley's Matt Hornbeck and Bank of America's Gerard would it. This isBloomberg. Twenty five seconds away from the opening ban in New York Cityon this Fed decision day. You know how this works. I tell you why the 10 year Treasury is and you guess what the equity marketis your 10 year intraday high 160 744 I suppose pandemic high. Here's your equity market down 1 percent. Nasdaq features on theNASDAQ 100. The S&P 500 futures were off by four tenths of one percent. The Russell loss by 7. That's the story in the equitymarket. DAX open about switch at the board and get to the bull market. This is tense right here. Right now a full basis pointson a session to 166 the euro stable at 119 and crude lower by three quarters of one per cent to sixty four dollars and thirtyfour cents. Yields are climbing going into the Fed this afternoon. That's across asset story this Wednesday at a markettest with your move. This is Abby. John before tying in that yield story to movers. The macro story. Let's take a look at theshares of AstraZeneca because as you just broke the news the W H.The World Health Organization is basically backing their vaccine saying that the benefits outweigh the risk. This of coursearound blood clots now being stopped today down. But this follows two updates so perhaps priced in that this vaccine maybe more likely to get back into people's arms with a little bit of time. Italy and France both indicating that they may be OKwith using this vaccine again and again that W H O backing today. As for the tech losers on the morning Apple and Teslathose momentum stocks are down not for any reason having to do with. And these are the banks actually. This of course is thetop sector on the day. Wells Fargo Goldman Sachs Morgan Stanley all getting a very nice bid. And that is because of those yieldsrising ahead of the Fed. Folks want in on the old economy stocks John. The reflation trade. There it is. Probably the top sectoron the morning. Abby thank you. This is the sector pitching. You expect as Abby points out a minute and 20 seconds into thesession at the top of the pile of financials up six tenths of one percent with the old time with the old tire informationtechnology lower I take down 1 percent on the S&P 500. The broader benchmark the headline number down four tenths of onepercent. Morgan Stanley's Mike Rosen came on a program in the last 24hours and this is what he had to say about the shifting dynamics within these markets. Take a listen. In a recovery period youget all the you know the returns or front end loaded as the market anticipates things are going to get better. Well now thatwe're here it's gone. It's digesting that. And one of the big changes it typically happens is you get to the stages you knowrevisions come up and then rates go up and that means valuations come down. Once again it does have to be the end of the bullmarket. We know the wind is no longer a drawback in terms of valuation. This is the story right now. Have we seen peak growthexpectations. Is it time to push back with more his kind. Well John given everything Mike Wilson just said we also know that hehas turned bearish on the small cap space because of how far frankly it's run on these growth expectations. Since thepandemic lows back last March the Russell 2000 index has more than doubled bringing valuations to more elevated levels. Andthat early cycle play may now be looking a little bit less attractive. And indeed over the last few days the small capindex has fallen by more than two and a half percent retreating from all time highs. The question now is really has this hotrally we have seen in some of these cyclically cyclically oriented plays going to continue or will it cool off. And hasbeen the cyclicals the likes of energy and financials that have been outperforming both in Europe and in the US within the S&P500 the energy sector up a whopping 34 percent just so far this year. And strategists over at Goldman Sachs say that cancontinue that the cyclical rotation still has room to run noting there is still a gap between their growth forecasts for the U.S.and what has been priced into the markets. Of course on the other side of this coin the pain we have seen in growth namesprevious momentum darlings under a lot of pressure the likes of Plug Power and GameStop each lower by something like 15 percentjust on the week while Palatine Interactive a stay at home favorite is down by 6 percent weighed down by that reopeningnarrative. And of course it is that narrative coupled with one point nine trillion dollars in fiscal stimulus that has drivenso much of the optimism we've seen but has made. Paulson said that the impact of that could be frank. Look front loadedDeutsche Bank banking shot up agrees with this. He says he continues to expect equities to run up in the nearterm. But then in the second quarter when growth peaks he expects a pullback. A boom from stimulus may end up with alittle bit of a bust in the longer term. Jihye Lee. Thank you. I think it's really important to recognize something prettyobvious. We haven't seen peak growth yet. This is a conversation about peak growth expectations whetherwe've got to that inflection point and whether it's the time to shift into reverse in this rotation. Morgan Stanley alreadycontributed to that debate over the last 24 hours. I'm pleased to say that my holdback joins us from Morgan Stanley now. AndGeorge would. Thanks America. Joe I want to start with a note from you said that when he plays into this call as well assomething that you've got to say when you say buy the gross dips and sound the value rips and I'm going to quote you at themoment temporary inflation spikes and market overshoots and cyclical commodities and value stocks a good opportunity to takeprofits. And we'd be buying prudent yield banks and small U.S. growth stocks on the dips including big tank at SU. Supportlevels rather Jared what's behind that. I mean the reason behind those investment conclusions is simplythat concerns and fears about an inflation overshoot about you know rapidly higher shockingly higher bond yields we think areall concerns that are overdone. We think instead that the fears that large fiscal stimulusaid around coded easy fed is going to turn this is going to cause high inflation isn't supported bythe data. We looked at where the cash is today where the stimulus checks are going and what people plan to do about it.And both the data from the Fed Reserve our survey data all suggests that you will see some increase in spending especiallyaround leisure and travel but that most of the cash is in the hands of folks who don't tend to spend anyway. The top 20percent or so households and even the stimulus checks that are going up today consumers told us in our survey that about halfeven of the lowest income bracket don't intend to spend the checks that they're getting. Mind to this if you can becauseyou've done some important work and put out an important note in the last 24 hours about where we are in this cycle. We'retalking about the boom upfront even obtain the strategy team are already talking about mid cycle earnings cycle story rearviewmirror. Yeah. John hey thanks for having me on. Look you know we definitely see this cycle as running hotter than previous cyclesI think for good reasons. The question ultimately is though does it then run shorter because of the reaction function of thecentral bank to an economy that by all looks at it is going to be outperforming the Fed's expectations.We're going to get an update on that today John. To see just how more optimistic the Fed's projections have become. These are thegrowth. But I think the more important issue for the bond market at least is how does that translate into their unemployment rateforecast. How does the unemployment rate forecast translate into their inflation forecasts.Because in order to put a rate hike in the dot plot John the Fed has to be forecasting higher than 2 percent core inflation. Andit's unclear whether this stimulus which they've been describing as transitory is going to give them enough confidence to dothat. But I think Jarrett's touched on a key variable here. Jared how difficult or easy is it to know what's going to happenon the consumption side. What will happen to those savings that have been built up overthe last 12 months and what will happen to where those checks go that have been delivered in the last week or so.Yeah I think there's two pieces to this that are really important. Your number one is where's the cash. Today we lookedat the Fed Reserve data in liquid assets cash money market accounts and so on to see where's the capital. There's theselots of cash on household balance sheets but we found that there's about 10 trillion of of the total of 15 or so that's inthe hands of the top 20 percent of households. Now we know historically those folks don't tend to spend you know by thesame time the same degree at all as as as folks lower down on the income bracket. There's about 2 trillion in the next stepdecile and in just about 3 trillion from zero to 60 percent range of households. So there's a huge inequality thateveryone's familiar with. That's the status quo. If we just look at what's happened since Kovic since the end of 2019 you see anincrease in the top 20 percent of households about one point five trillion dollars. It's actually probably little bit morethan that. Now the bottom you know that the rest have seen an increase of about half that zero point seven trillion. Sothere's a ton of capital but it's in a lot of places of households that are much more likely to invest in financialassets than to spend into the real economy. Now you know the other part of that is that obviously the stimulus checks aretargeted more at those low and middle income households. So we conducted a survey about 3000 people. We asked them simply flatout if you get a stimulus check this year what we intend to do with it across a few different categories. And when we comparethose responses both with historical data on those fiscal multipliers that economists tend to talk about. And with whatalso they did last year about half of people said they're going to save even among the lowest income bracket. These are peoplewho historically would be expected to spend all of those checks. So it's incredibly stark contrast with what the historical datawould suggest all pointing to a much lower inflation impulse. Once you get past the initial enthusiasm of reopening a said mapweigh in on this. Get in this call right on where this cash is and why this cash guy is. Is it the difference between GDP witha five handle and GDP with a 7 this year. Well I mean John that that's exactly the debate. And I think ultimately how it ends uppanning out is going to have an important impact on how the central bank sees the future of growth and inflation in theeconomy. And then how it translates into their policy response which I think ultimately is where we focus most because that isgoing to have the biggest ripple effect across financial assets that we're trying to forecast John. And that's why when we lookat the outlook for treasury yields we do see them going up a little bit more from current levels. Yeah. But when you look atwhat the bond markets implying for year end it's actually above our year end forecast now. And so itactually starts to make the bond market look slightly more attractive. John Mark you and I are going to talk a little bitmore about the bond market in just a moment. We'll talk about Europe. So Janet I want to wrap things up by talking about theequity market. And as you and I often do every month or so we talk about a fund manager survey that comes out of Bank ofAmerica and the title got everybody's attention. It's over. And just what I sense from you Jared it's time to lean the otherway. Now you start to get that consensus view. Do you think peak expectations are here and it is time to lean the other way. WellI do think that peak expectations are here at least as far as the super cyclical you know super deep value inflation hedgepart of the part of the trade part of the cycle. I think that maybe that's behind us. It's certainly become consensus. I meanfrom the industry from our department has made that clear. If you look at fund flows the same picture emerges that people knowthe story that the physician accordingly. I think there's more risk of a disappointment on the inflation front. There's morerisk of an overshoot in those cyclical value commodity type trades. We still like financials but otherwise I think there'srisk of an overshoot. And that's why we argued in our latest note that this is a good moment actually to look atopportunities in growth maybe in tech maybe in small caps in defensive sectors even to look to buy on those dips rather thantry to lean into you know squeezing the last bit out of this early cycle trade getting one of those dips right now. TheNasdaq off by one point three percent. Hey Jared it's good to see you John. What is that. Thanks America. My home back inMorgan Stanley will be sticking with us. Your S&P 500 down about a half of 1 percent with the move us is here's. John let's startout with the point of pain. And that of course is tech with a twist China. Tech shares are under pressure in particular Pennduo duo the China e-commerce giant. In fact taking over Ali Baba down about 9 percent. This after they did actually say thattheir chairman is resigning and they are still at a loss in another strong revenue growth. You see Alibaba gaining ever soslightly but Baidu also down in some places some pressure there. As for U.S. technology if we take a look at both Apple and Teslawe're gonna see a pretty decent decline no change with the fundamentals. As you know it has everything to do with thepressure from rising yield valuation or the question what sectors do folks want in on. And we see some of the othermomentum trades this year a riot block chain down till Ray as well as for the best sector. As you know John it's all about thebanks. The big guys are trading higher in sympathy with yields and a steeper yield curve. Abbi thank you. What a day we've gotset up for you. Your 10 year 166 yo time by 4 or 5 basis points. And if this doesn't underline the difference between theconversation we're having here in America and the conversation is taking place in Europe nothing else will. Just look at thenumbers on a vaccine from the latest chapter in Europe's vaccine saga. The W8 show Rolling the AstraZeneca Vaccine shouldcontinue being administered. That conversation is just around the corner with Maria Tadeo out of Brussels and my home back ata Morgan Stanley from New York City this morning. Good morning. This is Building Park. AstraZeneca has unfortunately under produced and underdelivered. And this painfully of course reduced the speed of thevaccination campaign. Something ousted two governments blaming AstraZeneca for a slow rollout. After a series of EU nationssuspended the shot this coming as a growing list of EU regulators back the vaccine. The W8 show right to get astatement. The following BW Late Show considers that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh its risks andrecommends that vaccinations continue out of Brussels on a crisis on the continent. It's Bloomberg Daybreak today. I'mwarning Maria. Well Jonathan I you know I guess this was a bombshell presser bythe head of the European Commission at times very very severe and AstraZeneca as if you were hoping to get an apology fromEuropean authorities that is not going to happen instead. They is they still blame in many ways the company. And this is asituation that is a communications nightmare and too as a full on contradiction because on the one hand you have nationalgovernments that have questioned whether or not that vaccine works. There's been a lot of questions about the damage that itmay have done to the reputation of that vaccine whether or not it's affecting the take up because at one point a very Europeancitizen you may be or you may be in a situation where very confused as to whether or not this works. But at the same timethe European authorities are saying if we have seen a slow rollout of the vaccination campaign is to some extent becauseAstraZeneca has under delivered has not honored their contract. And the way that the head of the European Commission describedthis is painful. We're not able to rely on AstraZeneca. And she also brought up again and this is a real warning to the UnitedKingdom that reciprocity means two ways. There are sites that are making the AstraZeneca vaccine in the United Kingdom.They're also making them in the European Union. If there's a shortfall then that means that European authorities should askfor that site to make vaccines coming into the EU from the UK. So you have everything here. You know it sets in in acombination of a communications fail to some extent the regulator being contradicted by the politics. And now still theauthorities very much blaming the vaccine. And the company in this case AstraZeneca are really singled out that company andone as one that can not be relied upon. Mary it's unbelievable. We have a situation where Brussels is essentially saying wehaven't got enough of this vaccine and you've got other countries France Italy questioning the safety of this vaccine.Europe can't get on the same page. What's new. The issue is people are going to die because of what's happening in Europeright now. I'm trying to understand how online they are on the AstraZeneca vaccine. If this spat continues and acceptance is anissue when asked if they go. Well I think you know there's two issues. First of all you haveto factor here. Jonathan the AstraZeneca vaccine is not the lead vaccine in the European Union and they're hoping that new onesare going to come into play and they're going to make up for the astro fallout. So to some extent they focus on Pfizer they focuson Madrid and they have a lot of hopes on Johnson Johnson just because it's a single shot vaccine and is coming into play inApril now. And AstraZeneca. I would say they are aligned to the extent that they're heading for a big U-turn tomorrow. Tomorrowwe're expecting the European Medicines Agency to give the green light to this vaccine to say that the benefits would outweighthe risk. And that means that every government that has suspended the vaccine for a few days now will now say that theywill resume using that vaccine. But at one point you really have to put yourself in the situation of the average European citizenthat's watching this that's being Web lashed every day. Do you want to get that vaccine at one point. You may go. I just I'mnot sure. I don't want to take it. I'd rather wait. And that of course is problematic when you try to accelerate thedistribution and the roll out. So again it's it's it's a tricky one. When you look at AstraZeneca there's many factors cominginto play. Here is not an easy answer. Maria great to catch up red today. Out of Brussels. Let me take care of the politics.Well let the medical professionals take care of the medical issues. We've got to grapple with what happens with this marketthis economy. Morgan Stanley's Matt Holm Bank joins us now for more. Matt today will underline the difference in the outlookbetween the Fed Reserve and the American economy. And last week what we got from the ECB just how wide is that spread going tobe this year for you. Yeah John. I mean ultimately in terms of the policy spread wedon't think there will be much change this year. But clearly other markets like the longer ends of the respected sovereigncurves here are diverging. Right. The spread between the 10 year treasury and the 10 year German boom continues to inch to newwide levels John close to 2 percent two percentage points of spread differential between the 10 year sovereigns. And you knowultimately to the extent that these fundamental issues continue to move forward as we project we should still see some spreadwidening there. John now whether it comes with interest rates moving up or whether it comes with interest rates consolidatingand moving down is a different question. But we certainly still see scope for wider spread levels between the US and Europe.We're also seeing this John in the currency markets. The dollar has begun to perform relatively well against the euro. Andthat's a debate right now in the marketplace. As to what extent does the outlook for the U.S. continue to drive the U.S. dollarto to richer valuations against what the consensus is currently forecasting for a still a weaker dollar 119 on euro dollar rightnow Matt. Do you think you can carry on pushing that story with. So once we get past the Fed John we'll obviously have moreclarity on that. We do think that there's scope. I on the back of what we expect to be a dovish Fed meeting today. We do thinkthat there is some scope for some near-term dollar weakness. But ultimately in the medium to long term we do think that thegrowth differential story ends up winning out here. So ultimately we do think the dollar has some scope for someappreciation medium term versus the euro John. And that's how we're looking at it today. I want to finish on this pointbecause you and I will no doubt be having this conversation though maybe the next decade to come. What we saw coming out ofthe last crisis really sowed the seeds planted the seeds of what the recovery would look like for the next 10 years. Shallow butrelatively speaking better in America compared to Europe. I do wonder whether we're repeating that again. And I wonder fromyour perspective looking at the U.S. cycle do you anticipate how different this one will be considering the reaction we're seeingplay out right here right now. And a lot of it comes down John to the impact of the fiscal stimulus that was put into placevery recently as well as what the future of fiscal stimulus looks like in the United States. Of course we've already begundebating what the future of the infrastructure package is going to look like. To what extent is that package going to befinanced through treasury issuance or to what extent will it be financed through higher taxes. Those are very important issuesnot only for the bond market John but also for the economic impact on the United States. And so you know look I don't thinkwe can solve this debate today on the future of that package. That's something that ultimately we see playing out towards thelatter part of this year. But these issues around fiscal stimulus are extremely important to this growth. 167 on tens. That is your new post pandemic high on the ten yearyield in America. And that's why you've got the Nasdaq down by 1 percent right now. Right now we're up five basis points to onepoint sixty six percent on a US 10 year. And equities are lower going into Chairman Pound as the market story hedge you tradingdiary. What you need to be watching over the next couple of days. 2:00 p.m. Eastern a Fed rate decision 30 minutes laterchairman pound news conference tomorrow morning another round of jobless claims. Plus the Bank of England with a rate decision ofits own. And rounding out the week on Friday with the Bank of Japan rate decision from New York City this morning. Goodmorning.