'Bloomberg The Open' Full Show (03/17/2021)

Jonathan Ferro highlights the market-moving news you need to know heading into the opening bell on Wall Street. Tech stocks leading the declines with treasury yields spiking to 2019 highs amid growing dot plot concerns. JPMorgan's Bob Michele, TD's Priya Misra, Morgan Stanley's Matthew Hornbach and Bank of America's Jared Woodard reveal their expectations for Chairman Powell ahead of today's Fed's rate decision. (Source: Bloomberg)

