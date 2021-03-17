'Bloomberg The Open' Full Show (03/16/2021)

00:00

Good morning. Good morning. The countdown to the opening bell starts right now with equity futures up about atenth of 1 percent. Let's get straight to it. We begin with the big issue. Mounting signs of capitulation. The GDP growth of theyield curve. We have not even begun the process of reopening. The consensus forecast is he's getting jacked up. And now wehave one point nine trillion coming down the pike. We are going to see we think better data in terms of GDP growth from about 4percent consensus estimate. We believe that ends up about 8 percent after this one point nine trillion dollar stimulus bill.We're seeing rates back up. Treasury yields going up. I think the recovery is coming a whole lot faster. You might get anotherperiod of U.S. exceptionalism. There's gonna be a culmination of all this is unfolding. GROSS surprise. These positive surprisesare going to start to just run out of steam. Economic optimism is still building on the street. Bank of America publishing itslatest fund managers survey saying investor sentiment is unambiguously bullish.With capitulation to cyclicals in a V shape recovery becoming the new consensus let's get to the flu vaccine. Katie Lines andAbigail Doolittle Kiley this survey says it's over. Yeah. It may in fact be over John. There is just not a lot of reasonapparently to be bearish in this market with one point nine trillion dollars in fiscal aid filtering its way through theU.S. economy and of course the improving vaccine rollout. And that has led not just those in the fund manager survey to bemore optimistic on growth but economists as well rewriting their forecasts for GDP growth this year. Hire our own team here atBloomberg Economics rerated hired just yesterday. And Morgan Stanley Goldman Deutsche Bank you name it have lifted theirs aswell. The average forecast for the year now sitting at five point six percent. That is up substantially from the three pointnine percent seen at the start of the year. As we're well aware of that broader growth outlook has led to a sell off in theTreasury market. U.S. tenure yield rocketing higher by about 70 basis points on a year to date basis. By the end of February. Ithad already breached the one and a half percent where the average strategist target for the year end was at that timeforcing them to adjust their views. The consensus view is now one point seven percent though that's only about 10 basis pointsfrom where we are right now and when it comes to what has driven that move in yields John. Yes to a certain degree it has beenhigher real yields. That actually is the bulk of the move but also higher inflation expectations particularly in the nearterm. When you look at five year break events that right now sitting at about two point six percent relative to about twopoint three percent for the 10 year break even which is leading the spread between those longer and shorter term inflationexpectations down to about negative 32 basis points. That is the most negative on record. So that would indicate that there is abit more fear about a short term burst and inflation that would then feed over the longer term. Though I would note John in thatfund managers survey we were just talking about the number one tail risk no longer is coping 19. That is now higher thanexpected inflation on inflation and a type attempt from maybe. Kelly thank you. Your bond market this morning just south of 160on a 10 year 160 950 and in about a basis points them all is happy. John. Well a big piece of the story this morning. Retailsales for February coming in disappointing. Now despite that we really don't have a bid for bonds. Bonds basically flat. Butrelative to that number for the month of February retail sales came in down 3 percent relative to the estimate of down half apercent. This is actually the worst number since last spring.However we have a basically risk gone neutral to risk on tone. And this is because the number is being blamed on bad weather.That horrible storm in Texas plus refund some delays there tax delays being blamed.Also you may have some folks waiting for those stimulus checks. So you have that down number. Nonetheless not really weighing onfutures overall fluctuating where we do have some weakness. Not surprisingly some of the retail movers including Macy'sNordstrom and Bed Bath and Beyond some losses there especially for Macy's and Nordstrom. Those department stores and when wetake it more macro John. Speaking of the macro tone it's a little bit mixed as you cansee because we had the S&P 500 or excuse me the Nasdaq 100 futures higher being helped out by Apple crude. On the otherhand definitely a risk as that down 2 percent. Copper is down. The Bloomberg dollar is flat.So it's interesting to see those commodities trading off on a flat dollar. But overall a neutral risk on tone this morning.John thank you. Thank you very much. So here's the story. So far we have seen full cost after full cost come in higher. Thegrowth for yields on a 10 year yield for J.P. Morgan now looking for one ninety five year rent over at Deutsche Bank looking fortwo twenty five year rand on growth. Goldman looking for something maybe with an 8 handle quarter on quarter in thefourth quarter. So the U.S. economy you've seen this story. Now you've got to ask yourself whether this is the peak of thisstory. The peak is capitulation whether it's time to lean the other way after a massive few months of gains that we've seennot just through this year but through the back end of last year as well. Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson downgrades small caps amidrising interest rate head. Winston says the following Since our upgrade back in April small caps have had a historic run ofoutperformance. Furthermore smaller companies may be the most vulnerable to cost pressures as the economy reopens andvaluation for the Russell 2000 is extended and places say Might joins us now for more. Mike when you made this call back inApril last year people like me pushed back. It was lonely. It felt uncomfortable. Does this feel uncomfortable now as well.As you know it's a lonely job. John as you know to try and predict the future.And yeah look I you know we don't try to be out of consensus but we do look for opportunities sometimes in doing our strategywork to say OK well what's not right. What's not known. And is there a decent chance that that outcome could happen. And I feellike we're in one of those moments again. I think you know you and I've been speaking for years. We do tend to be a little bitearly. We try to be early because we feel like that's the best way to provide advice to clients which is you know take a standand make a move. So yeah I think we're in one of those moments again on a couple of different levels. Number one you know likethe forecasts have caught up to reality. And I could I would argue that the earnings revision breath and some of the economicrevisions are probably going to roll over from a rate a change standpoint. That doesn't mean the cycle is over by any stretch.It just means we're going to have a pause and some of the the you know sort of the velocity of those revisions. And that canalways weigh on an asset prices. The second thing is valuation. You've been talking about that now for several months. Right.Our call in rates was somewhat early but it's now playing out. And we don't think that move is over necessarily because theeconomy is going to be better. And of course the last thing is just as we reopen. We do think people are being a bit complacentaround costs. So obviously it's great news vaccination programs working. Now we're going to probably have better weathershortly. That'll help the herd immunity process. And we're gonna be opening faster than people expected. And what that means isthere's a lot of surprises coming through to supply chains labor availability and all those different things. And that will weighon small cap companies in the short term which is why we think there's a chance for some relative underperformance in thatcategory. Specifically Mark Gurman might just to add to this and to inform our audience who might not be familiar with theframework they use coming out of the downturn in April it was just this early cycle play of the recession playbook. Can youreach for the first chapter. And what I find interesting about the leadership team right now the strategy team over at MorganStanley is this idea that we've moved away from that cycle to mid cycle dynamics. Mike can you speak to that just a little bitin the context of this cold. Yeah. So we actually published another note today. It was a kind of all of our strategies aneconomist together just talking about one of the unique features of this recovery is the speed in which everything is happeningright. The B shape recovery is now consensus. But how we got here was not consensus right. People were kind of dragged in.And now what we need to do is think about well what's the next surprise and surprise. Is it just the whole cycle is going to befaster. It doesn't want to get it does mean a cycle is over but it means you're going to move from kind of an early cycledynamic to a mid cycle dynamic perhaps faster than what you normally would. We're already seeing that John in theperformance of energy stocks which is a classic sort of mid cycle group. Healthcare we think could have a bit of a run hereas we reopen. And once again small caps of some of these early cycle areas may start to underperform in the short term as wesee that transition. So there's there's the cycle work that we do I think is core to our investment strategy process. It works.There's a lot of historical sort of evidence and analysis that we can do that helps us helps guide us. And this is just thenext stage that you're pointing. And so I would I would encourage listeners to read that report report out overnight. Solet's work on the what next. We understand what you're fighting. What's the what next. Mike. So a wife and small caps towardswhat. Well once again I think well first of all another part of ourcall this year is that we think valuations are going to going to compress. So typically John in a in a recovery period you getall the you know the returns or front end loaded as the market anticipates things are going to get better rates. That thingswere terrible last year but the markets did great because he knew that this year was going to be better. Well now that we'rehere it's it's digesting that. And one of the big changes that typically happens is you get to the stages you know revisionscome up and then rates go up and that means valuations come down. Once again it does have to be the end of the bull market.But what it means is you've got to focus on stocks that are going to see greater revisions than the multiples compress. Andthat's a that's a stock picking game. You know we spent a lot of our time in the last two or three months providing you knowlists of stocks or fresh money by last year focuses on individual securities. It's a year of alpha not data in 2021.Still a bull market. But you know the wind is no longer at your back in terms of valuation and sort of everything going upagain. So that's important Mike. So let's finish on this. The most important point right now is why you put that capital. Soearnings estimates are the story here multiple starts contract and a big question where am I going to see the explosiveearnings surprise to offset some of that contraction. Some like a single name level what you fund this names right now. So we'refinding them still in the financials because that's you know hep C rates are going up. That's helpful to their businessprospects. Obviously the economy improving will help in terms of loan loss reserves coming off the books. So that's an easy one.Clearly there are small cap companies that are exposed to the reopening that will manage the cost pressures. Well we thinkthat's going to be in the consumer services area the business services area Travel Leisure. Some of those classic reopeningareas. And then of course you know commodities you know that's an area where you know inflation is beneficial. So that couldcontinue to be energy in some of the metals in mining space. Mike always great to catch up. That was a clinic. And justgetting an understanding of weather team over at Morgan Stanley around right now. And I appreciate your time. Mark Wilson thereon why this cycle is moving so quickly and why you need to think about what that means for your capital allocation in the monthsand quarters ahead. That's the story more broadly cite the small caps the coal coming out of Morgan Stanley Lindbergh's AbigailDoolittle has the moves ahead of the opening bell. Hi there John. Well we also have some news crossing the Bloomberg rightnow that relates to those movers and the EMEA or the EU's medical regulatory board. They are saying the evaluation of theAstraZeneca vaccine is ongoing. This of course after a number of countries have halted use of it. Despite this we haveAstraZeneca absolutely popping similar to yesterday right now in the premarket up two point four percent. And we see a sympathytrade in midair and Pfizer. So these vaccine makers are strong. And there are a number of people in the U.S. today includingAnthony Fouchier I believe on Morning Joe saying that the AstraZeneca shot is safe. I believe that is what he said. Soregulators standing by the decision and the EMA again saying that they are evaluating that AstraZeneca vaccine and it'songoing. As for other movers if we take a look at why the Nasdaq 100 futures are outperforming Apple is sharply higher. Anotherbig update Apple complex is higher. Qualcomm Skyworks on Semiconductor not because of any fundamental change but becauseof what you were talking about earlier with Carly and Mike Wilson their capitulation. And then turning to one area oflagging stocks we're looking at the big oil names Exxon Chevron Conoco Phillips trading down. This is of course the best sectoron the year. John is heading to its best year ever. So a little bit of a cooling off there in sympathy with oil. Abbi thank you.Thank you very much. Coming up on the program investors looking ahead to Chairman Pound news conference with the Fed kicking offits two day policy meeting. That conversation still ahead with new veins. Tony Rodriguez counting down to that 18 minutes awayfrom the opening found this morning. Good morning to all your equity market sitting pretty at all time highs. And we had somewhites who were up three points. We advance one tenth of one percent. You've heard it from share power in many cases they're willingto take the risk to give. You know the average inflation rate above 2 percent. There are people concerned in the market. Weall have that concern because of face inflation stuff to fight if it gets embedded in there. But there's a lot of temporaryfactors and we'll see what happens. I think you'll hear the Fed's most recent economic projections over the next few days.Really interesting conversation with Brian Moynihan of Bank of America sitting down with David West in the last 24 hours.Looking ahead to the Fed decision kicking off day one of its two day policy meeting for Frasier. Is it the cake. Morning Mike.Good morning John. We've got some breaking economic data here. Industrial production down two point two percent during themonth. I don't have the breakdown here but I'm going to bet a lot of that is utilities or off line manufacturing production.Dow down three point one percent. Maybe factories closed as well.We are seeing after retail sales that kind of data for February. As far as the Fed meeting it's not what they're going to dobecause of course they're not going to do anything. It's what they say about it. Now here's the thing. That nine billiondollar stimulus package that came in in the first of the year is now raising growth forecasts across the board. BloombergEconomic Survey shows five point five percent for 2021. That's a major increase from what we had seen before. And then you've gotpeople like Goldman and Morgan Stanley talking about 7 to 8 percent growth.Here's what the Fed's latest forecast was. This was back in December. And ISE our friends in Boston wouldsay that's wickedly old. They're looking at numbers like three point two percent 4 percent. You know that that's going to haveto change when they update the numbers. But how do they talk about it. Do they watch it warily. Are they concerned as youheard Brian Moynihan talking about the markets the Fed's bet is inflation will rise but only temporarily. We can sustain thegrowth this year without the general price level rising too far. Jay Powell is going to have to sell that view to the marketstomorrow. He doesn't want them to overreact to what he says. And a lot of that's going to depend on what happens with the dotplot. In December. Nobody saw a rate increase in 2021. 5 1 members saw one in 2022. And only five of the 17 saw a rateincrease in 2000 and 23. So how those dots move will have a major impact on how the markets view this afterwords. They mightspook into repricing or Jay Pyle might keep them in line. We may have done enough. The other issue John of course is asupplementary leverage ratio. We'll talk more about that tomorrow. Looking forward to that. Michael McKee. Lookingforward to the conference over the next 24 hours on the Federal Reserve. Just um retail sales reaching for the research teamthat coded called the negative three point five percent move. At least they went in with an estimate of negative 3 percent on thecontrol group data. Bank of America they say the weakness is transitory and they say look for a jolt higher in March. Andjust to show you just a snippet of the research out of BFA this morning. Total card spending as measured by aggregate banksAmerica credit and debit card data bank credit card and debit card data rather jumped ten point seven percent year on year forthe weekend. Ding. March 6. So just think about that. The jolt the base effects the code base effects are going to start tokick in in the coming weeks and months. Let's turn now to New Orleans. Tony Rodriguez expecting recent rate volatility topersist throughout the year as investors quote react to growth numbers virus developments and central bank actions orexpectations. Tony joins us now for more. Tony I think we should begin with what you anticipate just in terms of a sequencing for21 for twenty two for twenty three for Chairman Pound's Fed chair. Good morning Daryn. Good to be with you. And her views atthe Fed. If you had to look at these annual increments 21 is the year of patience for the Fed. 22 will be the year of taperingfor the Fed. And 23 rethink by the end of 23 second half will be the year of tightening for the Fed. That's what we think. Theywill finally start to raise short term rates but we don't see anything in 22 where you're actually starting to see Eurodollarfutures pricing. So the market's pricing a more aggressive fed and we believe will take place.But we think there will be more aggressive than what their current SEC summary of economic projections are telling youabout the first rate hike. So I'd certainly give me some more color that what you expect to see tomorrow in that summary ofeconomic projections. So we think you're going to see a pretty significant increase totheir growth forecast as much as over 2 percentage points in the first six six and a half type of range. We think we'll see adecline in the unemployment rate by about a half a percent maybe six tenths and only a very marginal one tenth of a percentincrease in their inflation forecasts. But we do think that the dot plots as Mike was just talking about where there's fivegovernors looking at a 2023 initial rise in rates. We don't know what you'll get for four to shift into the 2023. So thereforeshifting to. Median. But we do think you'll get at least two or three and potentially a full four. So we do think that the firstrate hike is going to be pulled forward by the data coming out of the Fed. Let's think about what this means for markets. Realyields have been on the move. And Tony I know you expect a move from negative 60 70 basis points on a real yield somewhat closerto zero. Can you give me a timeframe Phil where you're expecting that move to develop and how quickly and then help me understandhow the broader fixed income universe has to reprice off the back of that move. Sure so the move that we've seen so far thisyear has been more rapid than we'd expect. We thought we'd probably hit these type of levels of 1 percent closer tomid-year and we think that will finish the year close to the 2 percent between one ninety two percent and basically a high onehandle tenure rate. We think that real yields will basically increase alongside those nominal increases over the balance ofthe year getting closer to as you mentioned the 0 percent level and in the context of the broader fixed income markets.If that increase happens as we expect relatively steadily over the course of the year as explained as opposed to very quicklyand sharply and it's part of the kind of growth story. So financial conditions remain relatively well behaved. Right. Wethink that is very supportive for spread sectors in the fixed income market. Something that final point is the crucial point.That's what really shapes the capital allocation of you and the team ISE new thing. So most people would come on this programand say credit is priced for perfection. You think it's price for reality. Why that distinction. And the distinction isbecause we see fundamentals improving pretty significantly. So when you look at for example say the deeper parts of the creditmarket like high yield leverage loans we think default rates are going to be heading down towards very low single digits thisyear. When you look at leverage gross leverage is very high but no leverage is not at the levels that we saw back in the lasttwo or three recessions. So companies borrowed a lot last year but they kept a lot of cash on the balance sheet as well. Givenall the uncertainty around the pandemic as we move through 2021 here we're expecting as much as 20 percent EBITDA growth. So theinterest coverage is very comfortable for the high yield market. The leverage number is going to come down for the higher market.So again credit is well-supported and that's why we think valuations are clearly full. from our perspective priced for reality and also affects in the view of Tony Rodriguez and NewThain. Tony it's great to catch up sir. Always good to see you. Thank you. Tony Rodriguez there. Coming up. The honest actionyou need to know that to be next in our morning calls. Then later strategists starting to look for pullbacks with headwindsbuilding on the horizon. That conversation still ahead with clear hobbies our Kennedy and Keith Leno. Looking forward to that conversation. Just around a corner. Equities look like this. Seven minutes out from the open about your S&P500 record highs and up a tenth of 1 percent from New York City this morning.This Tuesday morning. Good morning to all. This is Bloomberg. Five minutes away from the opening bell in New York City. Yourcountdown continues were up for the S&P 500. We advance a little more than a tenth of 1 percent. We get you some morning calls.Let's do that. A look at somebody unless recommendations on Wall Street this morning. We begin first up with the team over at BCGupgrading Starbucks to a buy a 130 price target. The analyst expecting new stimulus checks and a rapid reopening process tofuel a big to cue earnings beat. That stock is up by almost one point six percent in early trading. Your second call from Citidowngrading Altria to neutral with a forty six dollar price target. The analyst citing the company's outsized economicexposure to US cigarette trends. That stock is down by eight tenths of one percent. And your third and final call will talkabout this one a little bit later in the program to the team over at Goldman Sachs. Growing increasingly bullish on twoairline stocks. The analyst highlighting United and Alaska Airlines as the best option due to their large exposure todomestic and leisure demand. United up another four tenths of one percent. After a massive session yesterday coming upstrategists are starting to look for pullbacks with headwinds building on the horizon. That conversation up next with ClayHarbors Aaron Canon and Keith Lerner of troops from New York City this morning. Good morning. Four minutes until the openabout futures higher. All time highs at the close. And we look to add to that. This is Bloomberg. Twenty five seconds away from the opening bell about all timehighs on the S&P 500 on the Russell. Coming into Tuesday coming into the opening bell this morning futures up five on the S&P upa little more than a tenth of 1 percent. The Russell down a little more than a tenth of 1 percent. And you'll relativeoutperformance. It comes from the Nasdaq NASDAQ futures up ninety one advancing seven tenths of one percent. That's theopening bell about switch up the board into the bond market. Retail sales downside surprise. Every single economist you speakto this morning will tell you. Ignore that. Get ready for the boom.March April May. When the base effect start kicking in yields and a basis point the Fed decides tomorrow. The Chairman Poundnews conference. Looking forward to the special on TV and radio with Tom Keene and Caroline Hyde. You'll yield 159 six day andthat special comes tomorrow. Your yield comes in a basis point and the affects market. Euro Dollar 1 1920 in a tenth of 1percent. A slightly weaker euro in the mix and crude. Sixty four handles.Sixty four dollars and thirty cents. We come in by about one point six percent. That's the cross asset story this Tuesdaywith your movers at the market desk is Abby. John let's start out with that area of outperformance that you are mentioning orthe NASDAQ because that is what is climbing the most this morning. That of course is on big tech. If we take a look atApple the shares of Apple are up in a big way for a second day. This despite the news that walkway will start demanding 5Groyalties from some of the smartphone makers. And you can see that the entire Apple complex or lots of chip makers are higher.That's interesting John because that of course tells you that some investors these are the growth here stocks the stocks thathave really run so much that they're back in they're buying this dip. They want in on these stocks that have been flying and maycontinue to fly or at least hard this morning. Not so much though. GameStop GameStop down for a second day yesterdayfalling sharply. But this makes sense considering that last week it was up 27 percent one day up 41 percent another day. At thistime last year John GameStop was a four dollar sock. It's now a two hundred dollars saga. Amazing what the retail trading andthe gamma squeeze a short squeeze has really done for this red. It's dark and you can see AMC Entertainment and Cost Corp theheadphone company going along for the ride. As for the word inflation trade let's check in quickly because we have some ofthe big oil names down in sympathy with oil you were just showing.Oil down one point eight percent. That's dragging on Exxon and Conoco and with yields down just a little bit. The big banks aredown for a second day. So we have a day John here where big tech is working the reflation trade energy and banks not as much.Atika thank you. And just to build on that a little bit at the SEC the composition of the S&P 500 we advance a tenth of 1percent of the headline level. Energy and financials lagging to Abby's point. Energy down by one point nine percent. Financialself by six tenths of one percent. Information technology advancing by seven tenths of one percent.So let's reset. Massive move in small caps over the last six months. Massive move in energy massive moves in financials. Andhave we got to the point where we started to see capitulation capitulation around the year ahead every single morning.Just more forecasts coming through bigger and higher forecast for GDP bigger high forecast a 10 year treasury yields. When youstart to lean the other way lean against the crowd lean out of this story around the small caps etc.. We caught up with MorganStanley's Mike Wilson just about 30 minutes ago. This is what he had to say in a recovery period. You get all the you know thereturns or front end loaded as the market anticipates things are going to get better rates. So things were terrible last year butthe markets did great because he knew that this year was going to be better. Well now that we're here it's good. It's digestingthat. And one of the big changes that typically happens is you get to the stages you know revisions come up and then rates goup and that means valuations come down. Once again it doesn't be the end of the bull market but go. The wind is no longer it.You're back in terms of valuation. So we haven't seen peak growth yet but have we seen peak growth expectations. DeutscheBank Spanky Challenger expecting those front loaded returns to trigger a significant market consolidation in March. Thefollowing. We expect a pullback of 5 to 10 percent with growth peaking in Q2 at a high level. The more front loaded the impactof the stimulus the shot of the peak in growth and the close to this peak in macro growth is to warmer weather and a return tothe office the larger we expect the pullback to be. And just to be clear here I think your child is still bullish on the indexgoing into year end. This is just a view gone into Q2. More on that is kind of.Family because since Mike Wilson and the team at Morgan Stanley upgraded the small caps back in April the Russell 2000 hasnearly doubled. That has brought valuations to more extended levels right now.The S&P 500 US S&P small cap 600 is trading at at forward P E multiple of about twenty two point seven. That is a highermultiple than the comparable mid-cap in large cap indices. And just to reiterate how large caps have lagged as of late on ayear to date basis the market weighted S&P 500 is up around five point seven percent declines and heavyweights like Apple andAmazon have created a drag on the broader index. On the other hand the equal weight index in which those two stocks are nomore important than any others is up by more than eleven percent. And the reverse cap weighted index which flips theweightings of the benchmark to provide exposure to the smaller end of the large cap market has surged a whopping sixteen pointfour percent. Of course the regular old market weighted S&P 500 is at a fresh record. This morning John and is now north upthirty nine seventeen more than 20 points above what was Deutsche Bank's. You're on target for the index. The big shot inthe team there capitulating raising their target now to forty one hundred and lifting their earnings estimates as well and hasa better view for Europe. To Deutsche Mark now expecting 59 percent earnings growth for the stock. Six hundred. But ask forthe pack there. How we get to those levels could be a bit of peaks and valleys. John what does your bank expect equities tocontinue to run up in the near term in the second quarter. A potential pullback as you said John. That's the story goneforward. Kelly thank you. Thank you very much. Let's bring in the panel. Keith Elana Truest and Clay Hobbies. Kenny joins usas well. So let's just start on that question. Why you think this can continue. Why you wouldn't lean the other way.First of all it's great to be with you Jonathan. I think it's about time frame right. I'll big call coming into this year isthat we were moving into the next phase of the bull market and that phase means still positive returns but a choppier market.And we also want to focus on the big trend right. Right now in this bull market the fastest start to a bull market in history.We're up about 75 percent. The average bull market returns about 180 percent and is over about four or five years. So from ourperspective as long as the economy is moving forward and stocks rise about 85 percent a time when the economy is moving forwardthat the relative game is still with stocks. But we certainly think we're moving to a choppy phase of this bull market veryconsistent with what happened coming out of the 1982 bull market or the 2009 bull market as well. Evan do you think thathistorical parallels are useful in this environment in this unique shock.They're helpful. But you know we have a very different scenario playing out right now where for the first time in a long longtime really for. For perhaps decades the fiscal side of the U.S. stock it is driving the growth story and the inflation story.You know we have the Fed at play there in the front seat for many years post Great Recession of 0 8 0 9. And they kept ratesdown towards zero. But they did not import inflation. In fact one could argue they imported deflation less. That's changingthe fiscal side as is altered that so we expect high growth. Now the markets are discounting mechanism to say we're going gonnahave what five and a half six and a half perhaps up to 10 percent growth in the US this year but next year could be halfof that in the year after that. Expectations are perhaps below 2 percent. So we believe that we welcome the broad based nature ofthis equity rally but we're also cautious moving forward. It's a case built on that for me. I said this just moments ago. Wehaven't seen peak growth yet clearly. But have we started to reach the point of peak growth expectations. Would you push backagainst that case. I think expectations are elevated. That's part of the biggestnear-term market risk is you're seeing a lot of optimism in the market. Everyone sees that the economy is starting to getbetter. People are ready to get out on the other side of this pandemic. But it reminds me a lot of 2004 and 2010 again goodgrowth phases. But the market returns warrant is strong but there was still positive. And I'd also say that even thoughwe've seen earnings moved up quite a bit and that's been a big theme over the last years that earnings are going to be wellunder appreciated. And on the other side of this companies would be leaner and meaner than than ever. And we're seeing the lastcouple of weeks some analysts capitulated on raising their estimates. But you know most analysts have not been around in aboom economy. There's so much operating leverage right now. So we think earnings still are going to help drive this market overthe next year. But you know going back to those examples I use as far as 2004 2010 we had five 10 percent corrections. That'sthe admission price of being in the market. But if this is a multi-year bull market which we still believe is the case westill want to stick with a primary trend. In our view that's still high. I want to understand where we are in this bullmarket already where we are in this cycle Kate. We had Mike Wilson of Morgan Stanley on a little bit earlier. If you missedthat I'll summarize as follows. The early part of the cycle it's just been really short sourced quick. And they're alreadythinking about moving on to mid cycle dynamics. Are you thinking about the same single sticking with it.No. I think the way you invest now is different than the last year. Early last year we were much more on the growth phase. Wedid increase equities in April and then again we upgraded small caps in November. I think right now as you look forward you knowtechnology is oversold on a short term basis. So maybe that gets a bit of a bid. We would be feeding that to a certain extent.And as you have a consolidation and as you start seeing some energy in the financials consolidate we would use that to to addto those positions because even though we've had these really explosive short term moves take financials financials just movedabove the 2007 highs. So you can say yes financials have moved a lot in a short period of time or a different perspective. Isthere about 15 percent above where they were in 2007. We still think that has further to go especially as we're seeing probablythe best economic growth we've seen in decades. Final word on. Yeah I think he's right to a great extent. I would just becareful here because the sectors that are benefiting from the cyclical rotation are those that are also represented the leastto a great extent in the broad market indices materials and energy in particular energy is up almost 40 percent of the S&Pthis year. You have the financial sector that is is reasonably robust in size. We think that there is leverage to earnings.Here we think the cyclical rotation will continue. We're bar belling. We still believe in growth.We don't want to give up on growth. But I think I'd be very mindful that this cyclical rotation could continue for a while.I don't count on sticking with us to talk Europe in just a moment as well. Keith always great to catch up with you sir.Thanks for your time Keith. Loan to the troops. Let's head back to the market desk. Some price action is IBEX. John we have somegreen power movers to start out with. Fuel cell reported a quarter of the stock is down sharply in fact down for a thirdday in a row. This after they put up a disappointing quarter a wider loss than expected. And they also missed the first quarterfiscal first quarter revenue estimates for a stock that's up fifteen hundred percent over the last year. They need to meettheir estimates. They didn't do that dragging on the whole space. It might be bleeding into the E V space too because wehave some of the electric vehicle companies down and a piece of it. Also Nikola doing a secondary four hundred million dollars.So investors probably worried. What will that mean in terms of dilution.But as for the strength with that outperformance for the NASDAQ if we take a look at some of the big movers there in fact theoriginal Fang trade John because of course as you know the top sectors on the day technology communication services anddiscretionary that's Facebook Amazon Netflix alphabet. There isn't really a reason for these names to be trading higheralthough we do have yields down just a little bit. So folks not worried about valuation. They are buying the dip on these bigtech names John. Abbi thank you. Europe. We have a problem. We have had nation after nation suspend the use of AstraZeneca hascovered vaccine. Much more still to come on that story. We'll get the view out of Brussels with Maria today. And thatconversation will continue with clear hobbies and a canon for New York City. With equities at all time highs this isBloomberg. We are still firmly convinced that the benefits of the artshandicap boxing in preventing folk at 19 with its associated risk of hospitalization that outweigh the risk of these sideeffects. Regulators backing AstraZeneca as vaccine following itssuspension by a growing number of European nations. For more tense Maria Tadeo at a Brussels morning Maria.Well Jonathan you heard it very clear the message from the head of the European Medicines Agency that's the equivalent of theFDA in Europe was very clear at this point at this hour given how rampant coronavirus still is and the continent the benefitsof the AstraZeneca vaccine would outweigh the risks from any potential blood clots or anything related to that sort. It's avery clear message. It contradicts what was said yesterday by a number of governments who still claim they're very concernedabout it. And again you know we're going to have to wait until Thursday for a final decision on that. But the thing is and thisis really the core of the matter at this point Jonathan is that even if we get a positive review from the EMA come Thursday thereputational damage to this vaccine from AstraZeneca is already very big. Every week there's something that goes wrong when itcomes to AstraZeneca of course. Now it's concerns that it may lead to blood clots that could be dangerous to people's health.And that is reflecting already in some of the anecdotal evidence that we've seen across Europe in which the take up ofAstraZeneca compared to other vaccines in the European Union is lower. And that is a huge problem when you still have a hugenumber of infections and still that distribution that is very problematic. So you've seen here that this is a big PR problemfor AstraZeneca. A lot of miscommunication when it comes to the regulator but also the governments here. And it just doesn'tlook good for a rollout that's already been very complicated by a number of issues. This is the story in Europe right now. Ican't overemphasize enough. This is they lead every single morning when the team wakes up in London in Brussels and acrossthe continent as well. Maria just how reliant are they on this one particular vaccine across Europe.Well okay. That's a good point because we've asked ourselves if AstraZeneca suspended and you do have the four big countriesSpain Germany Italy or France are theirs. And what now seems a very clear a coordinated move yesterday. But we have to factorhere that the situation in Europe is different to the UK. The lead vaccine here is still very much the Pfizer beyond tech. Andtoday the commission said they have another 10 million doses and would take that to a total of 202. Q So that is you know youhave to factor that this is not just an AstraZeneca story and we do have another number of vaccines in that portfolio. But theproblem here is the reputational damage. Really I can't stress that enough. When you tell the public that there may be issueswith a vaccine a public that is already unconvinced and it's also angry because they're seeing other countries do things muchquicker. This is clearly a big political communications problem and it's hard to see how they solve this. Given the amount ofdoubts that are already doing the rounds in Europe as to whether or not a vaccine that I want to stress a regulator has saidthree times in a week is safe. The benefits would outstrip the risks emanating from that vaccine. So again it's it's a messysituation happening here. Maria great to catch you up. Good to see you. A busy one for Maria Tadeo over in Brussels today andover the last several months. That's for sure. In the market. I think the most important question is OK we understand thisstory. You can see that trans-Atlantic divergence is it fully priced. So there's a couple of places to look. You can lookthrough the effects channel. Euro dollars weaken from around 123 at the start of the year down to 1 19. You can look through thebond market. Yields have moved in a similar direction to what we've seen in the Treasury market maybe to a greater degree intreasuries than compared to say bonds. But in the equity market I find it really interesting right now. So let's start with thebanks and we'll work through this together. We've seen a massive move in the European banks and a massive move in the US banks aswell. Yet today. Now this might just be a great story. You say stock 600 banks up by six point six percent over the last month.S&P 500 banks up by 8 percent. But here's the issue for me. Chairman Powell called this a statement of confidence as helooks at Treasury yields. And the ECB will call this undue tightening inconsistent with the outlook. Yet still the banksare higher. Now you can sit down. I talked about this early this morning. You can just say John is still a great story. OKexplain this. Let's get to the travel story. Massive move in the airlines over the last 24 hours and over the last month in theUnited States S&P 500 Airlines up by 21 percent. United yesterday was a massive move. Travel and leisure stocks inEurope record highs and up 20 percent over the last month. The outlook is different. The vaccine rollout is different. Yet itseems to all be the same trade. I want to finish on this point with clear harbors Aaron. Canon. Aaron when we look at thesituation I can witness we could see it real time trans-Atlantic divergence the vaccine rollout in the U.S. much better thanrollout in Europe the willingness to allow yields to run up in the US very different to what we've seen in Europe because theoutlook is so different as well. What you make of a market that seems to be trading on just one singular story when you and Ican identify with ease credit dispersion. Yes John. I think it's sort of like a mile race you get off theblocks and one of the runners trips up and the other one doesn't. And I think that's where we are right here in theUnited States. We certainly have been rolling out the vaccine in a very effective way. And that's wonderful. And in Europethey're off on the blocks tripping off a bit. I think the market is looking past the next month or so. They expect Europe to sortof figured that out. But I will say you know when you think about growth in Europe and you think about the ability to sortof reflate that economy there into induce consumers to consume the fiscal tools are not there at the moment. It seems like themonetary policy tools the blunt tools are still in the driver's seat. We think that that has rather significant Reaperpercussions for further divergence in U.S. Eurozone growth going forward. How would you express that divergence when it has justbeen one trade so far at least over the last month and yet today.Well I think the market participants are bidding up assets but when you actually look at retail sales when you look at some ofthe growth data points I mean certainly the United States is is well ahead of of the eurozone. And so you know we think of it inthat sort of way. But yes. Final question to you Aaron on this. I've spent the wholemorning the last three or four hours talking about everything going right and I think I need to finish the conversation byjust having to ponder a think about what happens when things go wrong. Where is the uncorrelated asset. There was a moment whenI was having about Chinese fixed income a whole lot more. I tell you what I didn't hear about and that was gold. Evan what do youfind that uncorrelated asset maybe that negative correlation so to speak against risk assets right now. What does it come from.That's a great question. It's kept me up late at night recently pondering that sort of the what are the anti fragile assets.What are the assets that you serve as that proverbial airbag in and in a risk on environment where there seems to be significanteuphoria and hope that this equity rally continues. Gold has been a tough trade year to date. Last year is up over25 percent. This year it's down I think double digits as of this morning. We do think that gold may be bottoming here. I mean ifyou look at the currency base fixed income market. I mean certainly the renminbi the Chinese currency is strong. We expectthat to remain so. And so you know there is an argument to be made that that that renminbi based fixed income may mayrepresent some level of of an incremental airbag but certainly a very difficult moment to to find a significant sort of airbagsand a multi asset class portfolio. I will say that in a shock event where the economy sort of like back in March of last yearis going through a shock we still think long duration U.S. treasuries still have a benefit in that regard. But as we gothrough sort of smaller speed bumps we think and particularly rising inflationary environment like the one we're in nowtreasuries will continue to to underperform. Erin always great to catch up and really thoughtful at the end. Something we'veall got to think about in Canada of Clay Harbor as case some sector price action. Your equity market record high on the S&P500 the NASDAQ 100 a one percentage point is at a very interesting sector composition this morning to IBEX. While theS&P 500 is at an all time high up just two tenths of 1 percent. Beneath the surface we have a few sectors that are moving in abig way. And it's also interesting because up top we have technology and communication services. So growth and momentumleading up more than 1 percent. Your apples your chips your Amazons and Facebook and Google is on bottom. The inflationarytrade energy and financials not doing so well. This is the case actually over the last two days. It's a very clear divide thatyou have tech stay at home growth momentum up top. And again on bottom you have that S&P 500 financials and energy. But ofcourse as you know in the year Don it's a different picture. You that reflation trade in the year in the lead I should say. Sotoday just a little bit of a pause. Abbi thank you. Coming up Chairman Pound just around the corner the market moving event. To not trading. From New York City this morning. Good morning. Equities pushinghigher. This is Bloomberg. Tech leading this morning good morning to all all time highs onthe S&P 500 the NASDAQ up six tenths of 1 percent the NASDAQ 100 up about one full percentage point.The Treasury market stable. That's the key ingredient here. Yields come in a couple of basis points with south of 160 on a10 year maturity at 159. Let's go to the trading diary what you need to be watching through the rest of this week. PresidentBiden continuing to promote his stimulus package with stops in Pennsylvania and Delaware. A Fed rate decision and chairmanpound news conference tomorrow. That's key. Full coverage on here on TV and radio. Then it's the Bank of England's turn onThursday. And we round out the week with the Bank of Japan on Friday too. From New York. That does it for us. We'll continuethe coverage on Bloomberg TV with Guy Johnson and Alix Steel. Continue the conversation with me on Twitter at Ferro TV. Thiswas the countdown to the Open. This is Bloomberg.