'Bloomberg Surveillance' Full Show (03/17/2021)

It is interest rates its iconic kind of performance a value thatwe've had for years and years. That's starting to unwind. The bottom line is that we're in a point a bear market for bondsright now. The whole point is to get the economy growing faster. We have to figure out OK how much love was shooting. Is the Fedactually comfortable with the Fed's job has always been to deal with monetary policy. But we hearing more and more dealing withincome inequality. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz. It is Fed decision day fromNew York City from audience worldwide. Good morning. Good morning.This is Bloomberg Surveillance alongside Tom Keene and Lisa Brown with some Jonathan Ferro. With equity futures negativeabout a tenth of 1 percent on the S&P 500 it's the drumbeat into power. John we got to look at the 10 year yieldwhich certainly speaks to any announcement and any adjustment of the dots. This is possibly a chairman that's going to drive theyield higher this afternoon. We've got the long end to the front end the longer and taken out the highs. The Friday sessionintraday just north of 164 on a US 10 year at the front end. It's about the dot plot Tom. It's about the forecasts and thatmedian deal in 2023. Does it start to signal that first rate hike for those away from this debate in the minutia of what'sgoing to happen a two or two or one or 159. And that it is John the shock of the median. We'll explain that through the samecast today. But you know to me John it's a little bit overwrought am I right. They're going to do nothing. But thoseforecast adjustments will be micro. And it is all about a forecast and least of those forecasts for growth forunemployment. We're set to see big big revisions in line with what we've seen might be on the street over the last severalweeks. So it raises a question what could make the market uncomfortable since everyone is expecting the Fed to raise someof their guidance for the forecasts for economic growth. The key that I'm looking for is what guidance they will give aroundinflation rates that are within their range of comfort and those beyond it. In other words two and a half percent two point twopercent. What is running hot and what is OK before they start to get a little nervous John. Well they forecast above targetinflation are going to be fascinated to see that in the summary of economic projections beyond all of this time. It's got to beabout that tap dance in the news conference that Chairman Powell just to borrow Lisa's word uncomfortable. How uncomfortable ishe with what he's seen at the long. Because we have seen no sign of any discomfort whatsoever with 10 year yields approaching 160165. Oh he's going to go through it all. He's getting some tough questions. I mean I'll be honest John I think the ECB questionsare a lot more rigorous and difficult than what he hears at the Fed special. What guys like Michael McKee in that pressconference have to grill him just in the background. What are the pitch. He's thinking about this less what Chairman Paul'sthinking but much more what's selected governors what the vice chairman Clarett is thinking. What's the background. I'm goingto be watching that in the 2:00 o'clock hour. We can talk about this through the morning as well.The difference between the ECB last week and the Federal Reserve later this afternoon Tom. It'll be night and day.The forecasts the language the expression the tone well will be completely different. Let's run the circle here John. What'severybody think GDP growth is right now. I'm going to go with 7 percent. Is that workable forward number. What's years John.Consensus right now is still about five and a half. What's come out increasingly is six six and a half seven maybe somethingnorth of that quarter on quarter in the fourth quarter for Europe. Tom maybe something in and around half of that which iswhy the forecast not only will be very different I reserve compared to the ECB but the outlook for policy will be as well.Certainly sir my head is spinning. That conversation we had with the measure Dodger yesterday was world class. His criticism ofAstraZeneca and that debate's already moved forward as we begin the AMERICAN MORNING. To be clear his criticism of governmentsin Europe for delaying any rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine in China. You have to wonder how that slowdown affects globalgrowth let alone that in the euro region. You won't be the first. Yes in the first. And he won't be the last. That's forsure. Can we just sit on the number in America two point four four million doses per day is your daily average for vaccine.Doesn't know that America are getting your shot or 4 million. Hopefully Lisa soon. Well let me let me see my thought and sayto realize OK it is a disgrace John you can't get your first shot by Friday. So I don't know what they're way off. Not me.Now let me be clear here. Other states have started to make a move. The president's put a line in the sand of May 1st. Andit's going to be a race here. A race to open up eligibility. John I want to start with this custom Dodge Charger. You knowthis Germans bring it up right now thanks to Hillary in London for really making this work. This is John pre pandemic. Andwhere we are now in pick John was what was was long long ago. And what's so important guys is over on the right side of thatchart. We end up at the same outcome. John says who do we exactly tell.Let's talk about that a little bit later this morning. Here's the price action this Wednesday morning. Good morning to all.Counting down to the Federal Reserve equity futures unchanged on the S&P. Come again. Just a couple of points on the S&P 500still in and around all time highs in the bond market. What is 64 David is a little bit earlier on. In fact it ran about 10 15minutes ago. We took out the intraday highs of Friday session. And in the effects mark at least a stable euro dollar still with119 handle. And honestly the Fed's guidance today will have a big ramification potentially for the euro as well as foremerging market currencies. Something I'm watching. Another thing I'm watching 830 AM we're gonna be getting. Housing startsand building permits for the month of February. Housing starts have actually less interested in it will be noisy because of thestorms out south. Building permits however are running about 20 percent year overyear higher now and we're seeing them reach levels last seen during the mid 2000s. Read right ahead of that crash and burn ofthe mortgage market. We'll be checking. Look at that meanwhile today. Those 40 to hundred dollar stimulus checks are hittingpeople's bank accounts. This I'm interesting to see how much will directly go into I mean stocks how much are going to gointo GameStop and AMC. We will be seeing that as well as potential ramifications forretail spending. And then 2:00 p.m. we've been talking a lot about the Fed rate decision. We'll be discussing all of theminutia about what to look for. Another more technical aspect that I'm looking for is will the Fed extend the exemption forcertain bank capital ratios. This is a supplementary leverage ratio which would allow banksto hang on to billions of dollars of treasuries that currently are holding on to and potentially easing some of the stress thatpeople are foreseeing in that market John. Maybe if Michael McKee can get a word in and this news conference that questionmight actually come up early on in the news conference. That's 10. Straight to our first guest this morning Eric Friedman joinsus now. U.S. Bank Asset Management chief investment officer. Let's start right here Eric. The news conference with ChairmanPower the summary of economic projections the statement was you'll Funchess Johnson. Our biggest focus is on what happenswith that Don plot. And it it seems like we're guessing out to the B the distant parts of the atmosphere.But to your point this is about will that shift come in. And for our clients the biggest factor will be will we seeongoing steepening in the back end of the curve. We have a lot of clients that are very conservative investors.And so they've traditionally owned a lot of fixing. And we've really been migrating those portfolios for the past couple ofweeks the past couple of months to anticipate what we think will be a steepening but not an indefinite steepening. So dot dotplot and how much of a of a Texas two step. Sure. Paul was forced to engage in during a press conference. Those are the twofocal points across. Eric Freedman it's real simple. The chairman's got to get to after the press conference. Thechairman's got to get to Thursday. Frankly the chairman's got to get the Friday way. Arkansas takeson mighty Colgate in the bracket. You know we need we need a miracle out of Colgate to make it exciting. What's the miraclewe need to see today from Chairman Powell. The biggest miracle we need to see Tom is if be the 10 yearrange can basically stay between let's call it one and one and a quarter to 175. If we see that reset to one and a half in 2percent we don't think asset markets are prepared for that. And what I think that means in terms of guidance is that ChairPowell says not only do I recognize what's happened the yield curve but there could be some actions if things get ahead ofthemselves with respect to the price movement. So that's something that from a asset prices across asset priceperspective reigning in the top end of the range if he does that not explicitly but but through that that Texas two step if youwill we think will be really important for markets to understand. Why would he engage with Operation Twist. Becausethat's ultimately what you're talking about right. Yeah it is least I think the biggest thing would be the Fed can't let the10 year get away for itself or away from the Fed. I should say. It happened way back in the fall of 2007 when again that was thebe the all time highs at that point of the S&P. And that said unfortunately just let that that 10 year drift above and it gotaway from that. So I think that if you look at the gist of a cacophony ofinformation we have to cite and siphon through. The biggest factor will be if the Fed hints that they may consider twist ifthey may consider just did a semi in the back end of the curve move higher. That's something that mortgages care a lot about.That's thing that equity investors care a lot about. So we wouldn't be surprised to see some at least prelude to thosecomments if not explicit comments from. Sure. Eric what can our way through the yield curve with you in real time when we'retalking about the flexibility the longer and I'm trying to work out with that flexibility ends. So the front end you've got thatpinned to the floor for the next couple of years tables all the way out to maybe the 2 year note. What do you think that bendingthe curve starts to look like. What's that paso look like. How does that play out in the next few quarters.Yeah Jonathan I think it's it's something that's critical for most most investors whether you know it or not you own a lot ofduration. And that four to six year time horizon if you own municipal fixed them coming out in an index fund or you own aBarclays. I don't have a benchmark product. You own a lot of exposure. That's that's exactly in the part of the crosshairsthat you're talking about. So I think what the Fed is saying is that we're going to keep the front end. We're going to try to toto really I guess close the range if you will on the back end of the curve. But the middle part of the curve they're actuallyokay to see a little more steepening. And so I think what that means is that credit quality in terms of things that we'relooking at as investors so not agency mortgages the middle part of the investment grade corporate credit curve those are areaswe think are relatively safe. Relative to let's say things like like treasuries where there could be a little more of a bias forsteepening. So I think the Fed wants a slightly steeper curve Jonathan but not a curve that just goes in definitely higher onthe back down. Eric I appreciate your time this morning sir. Always great to catch up. Eric Friedman. The US Bank AssetManagement Chief Investment officer as we work our way through what we need to work through a little bit later on today. Thestatement comes out together with a summary of economic projections. Within that you get the forecast for growth and thedot plot as well Tom. And then you get the news conference out a bit later. After that a lot of people to talk about this job.But what's fascinating here particularly for those not focused on the short term is the colossal bets being made beforemeeting. One of the joys of St. John is to enjoy losing money after making a bet before the Fed meeting. I have a little bitof experience in that. It sounds like you do Tom Keene. Can you sort of tell us a little bit more about it. Yeah well you lostmoney on almost dumb dumb as dumb as wood. Okay that's a phrase you want Japanese band or that guys. Tom was dumb as would tellus. Dummies would still have told us what the trade was. Well that's right. I can't remember. The trader was at the time aGreenspan or whatever. John I know this is his translation for you. It's March Madness and it's always great to see some of theeastern schools slip into the final bracket. Mr. Friedman's Colgate will be represented John. Did you tell your bracket. Wedidn't even talk about. No I did not die bracket didn't either. You know I just you know I lose so bad in this year with apandemic. I've got you know I mean I'd have to go with Colgate. I'm doing vaccination for John. It is so cold. And Colgate. Theyhave winter in the Fourth of July. Oh that's all. He said it himself. Thank you. That was welcome Kevin. Coming up 7 an entrysheet. Morgan Stanley chief cross asset strategist will join us a little bit later on this morning. As we look at the bondmarket it takes out Friday's intraday high on a 10 year yield 164 yields up 2 basis points. And the equity market all timehighs on the S&P 500 just off them 39 50 on the S&P. It is Fed decision day on Bloomberg TV. This is Bloomberg Surveillance. With the first word these numbers could go up too. The Fed isexpected to stay the course at its second meeting of the year. Policymakers are all but certain to keep interest rates nearzero. They're also to maintain the pace of asset purchases. The new quarterly forecast may give an indication of how many ofChairman Jeroen Paul's colleagues are committed days aggressive support of the economy. President Biden's tax plan will call forhigher levies on corporations and wealthy Americans. It will also include relief for middle class households including thosein the one hundred and ten thousand dollar a year income range. A teacher and a nurse who collectively make one hundred and tenthousand dollars deserve relief and will be seen in the data that families with that kind of profile have suffered. It'simportant to remember that the latest data one in seven American families reported going hungry during the pandemic. There's alot of Nina it's very widespread. That was Barack Runa Mercy that the National Economic Council deputy director. Reallyimportant conversation on how we define those in need at the moment in America. From New York City this morning. Good morningto you all alongside Tom Keene and Lisa Abramowicz. Some Jonathan Ferro. Here's the price action on Fed decision dayequities near all time highs. You're S&P 500 in at around 39 50 down almost a tenth of 1 per cent on the session in the effectsmarket. Euro dollar stronger. Euro euro dollar 119. Nineteen eleven and in the bond market very briefly taken out the highsof Friday session on a tenure of just north of 164 Tom 163 74 and up 2 basis points on the day up to bases for John. I'm goingto say a 160 374 sets up a Fed meeting with yields right near recovery highs. I would go with that as well Tom. And I think wehave to ask the question. The chairman pounded. It will be after through this news conference. Do you still see this as astatement of confidence. Are you comfortable with what we've seen. Well we have donewell. Our team has really put together intelligence. Glenn Hubbard joining us from Columbia. Young Hatzius with us. Slaterright now in Washington. Emily Wilkins with us our government reporter. Emily I'm gonnato go to The Washington Post article where attorney generals some states are looking at the 600 pages they have read and theyare basically saying President Biden you cannot lecture us on our desire to cut taxes. It's just something that's going to endup in the courts and in the legal process. Or can this be argued out in a collegial way.Well if this is in reference to the upcoming attacks moves that President Biden is looking to make as far as changing the taxcode. We are no longer going to have to see exactly what is put out there in regards the one point nine trillion dollarlegislation that's already come out that's offering aid and funding to states and localities. A lot of those are parts youknow that's actually now the rubber is hitting the road. Right. The bill has been signed. So they're going to move they're goingto move the money to Republican states. Fine. I get that. But is the federal government is President Biden saying we're going togive you the money but you can't cut taxes. That's the argument of X number of attorney generals.I mean at this point the funny out there. I mean it's the way that it was written was meant to sort of help these states andhelp individuals within these states as far as teachers doctors firefighters sort of these public servant type groups. And sothe end goal of the bill was to make sure that those individuals are not losing their jobs are being able to make sure they sortof continue in their roles without having to face any major cuts. Meanwhile we're looking ahead to the potential forinfrastructure spending. And yesterday Mitch McConnell was pretty vociferous when it comes to working with the Democratsbasically saying it game off if they want to raise taxes we're not going to participate. Basically do the Democrats have enoughmomentum to go it alone without any Republicans. And the Republicans to be clear seem to be saying we're not in on this.Well there's certainly going to try. I mean definitely yesterday it was huge for Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to come out andsay that there was not going to be any sort of Republican interest in doing a tax plan although I think that was kind ofassumed given what we just saw from Republicans in 2017. But look just because this this part where might need to passthrough a budget reconciliation doesn't mean that there won't be other parts of the infrastructure bill that could be bipartisan.Remember not everything can use that budget reconciliation process to get some of this infrastructure done. They are goingto need some Republican votes but there are discussions about potentially breaking it up doing a Democrat only budgetreconciliation perhaps with a tax plan and other initiatives and then doing something that's more bipartisan where they can getthose Republicans onboard. Emily what have we heard from Senator Manchin on this front.Senator Manchin has really encouraged President Biden as well as his colleagues to look for ways to work in bipartisanship hereto find ways to bring Republicans on board. At the same point though if you remember one of the main things that SenatorManchin kind of said from the beginning is that he wants to be an ally for President Biden. He wants to see the Democraticinitiatives pass. So I think he's going to be someone who's certainly going to push for certain things and push for somebipartisanship. But at the end of the day I mean he is a Democrat. He does caucus with the Democrats. He is supportive ofthe Democratic agenda. So Emily do you see this as a piecemeal approach where you can get the bipartisan support do it or justa massive approach. One big mega bill again. So what we are hearing and discussing from lawmakers is sort of this dualapproach. Do what you can do in a bipartisan manner and then for the rest of it. But as much as you can. In a Democrat onlybudget reconciliation. And so what that will exactly look like remains to be seen. There are still very early on in the processof negotiations here. And so it's kind of unclear yet exactly where bipartisanship might be. But transportation is usuallyhistorically been an issue that has been bipartisan and that there has been Republican and Democratic support on. Emily Iwant to tie this all together to have you characterize the mood right now in Washington D.C.. Yesterday Senator Mitch McConnellcame out and said that there would be a scorched earth Senate if the Democrats opted to reduce or potentially even cut thefilibuster rule. How tense are things. How usual is this versus something a little bit out of the norm.I think we're kind of coming to a huge turning point here where we are having a very serious debate about the future of thefilibuster and what that would mean. I mean to reform the filibuster to make it easier would allow a number of Democraticpriorities to go through right now. Yes. But as McConnell pointed out yesterday when Republicans eventually got control ofthe Senate chamber that means that they could push through all of their priorities. And it really sort of speaks to a potentialfuture in which we're going to see Congress become a lot more effective but also a lot more partisan. And so I think theserious debate going on around this kind of speaks to how partisan things have become in Washington D.C. that we'reseriously looking at getting rid of the filibuster. But it also could speak to sort of a different era of governing if you don'tsort of have the Senate be the place for legislation really has to work hard and work long to pass the prospect of a 100 carpileup done to the Senate in Washington. Emily thank you. Emily Wilkins. Blimps Bloomberg government down in Washington D.C. thefocus of course today on monetary policy. But the reason we're talking so much about monetary policy is the effort that's beendone down in D.C. time. A one point nine trillion dollar plan that would not have happened if we didn't have it. The events ofGeorgia earlier this year and you wonder exactly. Georgia was certainly the tipping point as well. And the GOP knows. GregValliere in his morning note talking about new GOP unity. Talking about gridlock. And you really wonder forward John doesanything get done. It is to November of 2022. And you wonder frankly in the Bloomberg world does that debate start at 2:00p.m. this afternoon. That debate has already started. And Lisa I think for this Federal Reserve they face at one point ninetrillion dollar plan. They face calls for 6 7 8 percent GDP growth this year. And they've somehow got to convince peoplethat rate hikes aren't coming anytime soon. They've got to convince people that this time isn't different. We're notentering a new realm of inflation even though we're undergoing one of the biggest social experiments in recent economichistory. If you think about the helicopter money and the false spigots on all fronts that's what I find so interesting aboutthe call out of Goldman Sachs and Jan Hatzius. Explosive GDP growth unemployment plunging but inflation dynamics do notchange. Jan Hatzius will be joining this program in about two hours time. You do not want to miss that life on TV and radio inyour market. As we count you down to a Fed decision and a chairman pound news conference yields on a 10 year one 64 and up2 basis points on the day. This is Bloomberg. From New York City for our audience worldwide this is BloombergSurveillance and here is some of the price action for you. Equity futures counting again on the S&P 500 by barely a tenthof one per cent down around about two points. The underperformance once again today is in the Russell. The Russelldown by a half of 1 percent after getting smacked around yesterday by one point setback. Ron said some still up by 17 anda half percent year today. But here's the story for me. Have growth expectations started to peak. Growth certainly hasn't.We'll see that in a couple of quarters time. But have expectations for growth started to peak. And what does that meanfor the cyclical trade. Morgan Stanley first at NIKKEI Mike Wilson started to push back against the small caps call that hemade in April of last year May maybe time to reduce in some. That was the struggle yesterday. And that's why you see theunderperformance again this morning down by about a half of 1 percent. I saw that on your other property as you heard Mr.Wilson on. And I guess you're going to have a lot of pontification in his job. But I'm sorry 70 percent growth isjust what it is. John Herman and you have out at a risk to 10 percent year over year growth. And then what. What what what.What is 23. What does it mean for the growth versus value traits which at the board and get to the bond market. This is theballet of a little bit later to lose tens and 30s yields up on a 10 year 160 444. Is your new intraday post pandemic high thismorning. Taken out the highs of Friday right now 163 92 and up 2 basis points on the day. So this is what's going to happen alittle bit lace up longer. And a lot of people think there's a lot of flexibility because Chairman Pal is off at that. He'scalled it a statement of confidence the CEO tire. Is that still the view from the Federal Reserve chairman at 164on tens at 240 on 30s at the front. And this is where the rate hike ballet starts to play out a little bit more. So too isoutside of ballet. What happens with the dot plot. Goldman just one of the banks out there looking for that dot plot in twentythree to start to signal that first rate hike will get to that in just a moment. Finish on this though. One chairman'sstatement of confidence is another chairman's what undue tightening. We've talked about that a lot over the last coupleof weeks. And here's the story for you. Yesterday a US 10 year up 72 basis points OK. The outlook's brighter in Germany. Yourtenure. You're still negative. Negative 32 basis points. But on the year of 25 basis pointsundue tightening in Australia your 10 year up 75 basis points undue tightening and NIKKEI key for central bankers today Tom.It won't just be the Federal Reserve central bankers that get together and focus on this decision today. It's going to be theECB. It's going to be the RBA. It's going to be central bankers worldwide watching this decision because it will haveconsequences for them too. And you saw the miracle headline here across Bloomberg John. The growth disparity the growthexpectations disparity between the US and Germany has just simply never been wider. No. And we talked about that. And lateron I've come back and forth on it. You just wonder today Tom. I think we can just assume today we're really underline andreemphasize the fact that the outlook for America is radically different compared to the outlook for Europe. And it's not justthe vaccination rollout. It's the fiscal impulse as well or one point nine trillion dollars of it in the last couple of momUniCredit of Italy folks are really talking about the importance of what we're going to see at 2:00 p.m. this afternoon. Wedecided a number of days ago that our team would go out and get the best voices we can get on. Hatzius will join us here in abit as we move forward to the Fed show at 2:00 p.m. this afternoon. We start strong or strongest with Glenn Hubbard ofColumbia University to say is professor of Economics former Council of Economic Advisors chairman doesn't do credit to whathe did at the Columbia Business School. Is his his tenure there is well he is the most articulate.Supply side conservative out there. And we start strong with Glenn Hubbard. Dean Hubbard I'm thrilled to have you on the showto talk about the assumption that growth will save us. Your lawyer colleague Joe Stiglitz would say over time over the yearswe can grow our way out of the five standard deviation deficit. Does that math work. Well it really doesn't for two reasons. Wewill grow very rapidly this year 6 plus percent. That's a challenge for the Fed to change its own forecast going forwardwith the fiscal impulse reversed. We're back to more normal rates of growth. Second point. A lot of our problems in fiscalpolicy are in programs that just grow on autopilot. So-called entitlement programs. Growth alone doesn't save you. We aregoing to have to have some kind of fiscal consolidation in spending and tax. Dare I say it inflation. Glenn Hubbard Iremember in August Thursday of 2007 where we all looked at four standard deviation three month T bill four standard deviation.Limbaugh we're way out over that. We're out to a medical chart of moving on our fiscal policy. Does it signal crisis that we'reout near six standard deviations on deficit to GDP. I don't think it signals a crisis but I think it signals awarning. It's not a crisis to the extent this is largely one time borrowing although even there needs to be smart which Ican't entirely say for what we what we've just done. Going forward though we have to have a more sustainable fiscal policythat requires taking a hard look at promises we're making. For example many promises being made in American Rescue Plan Act arepaid for going forward. You ask what are we going to do about. All right. Now a recent Washington Post article that you wrotewith Alan Blinder. You said there are good reasons for running large deficits now as long as the spending is well targeted Iget the sense that you have some criticisms about what was just past the one point nine trillion dollar stimulus. What in thereis targeted do you think is appropriate and what do you think is not. Well I think a smaller bill probably would have done thetrick. A trick that me making sure we've shored up unemployment insurance modest aid to states aid to businesses for continuity.Those sorts of things make sense to me writing checks to people who are going to lose their jobs if his wages didn't go down. Itis hardly targeting and it risks ruining firepower for later. And of course part of what's in the bill has little to do withthe pandemic and is a set of social policies. And they may be good. They may be bad but they're not really part of a stimuluslimiting firepower for later. Are you talking about possibly the Fed's hand being forced with higher inflation than expected. Areyou talking about it sucking the oxygen out of Washington D.C. for infrastructure spending and other initiatives. I'm talkingmore. The latter. I don't expect that there will be a transitory burst in inflation. I don't expect the Fed to confront aninflation crisis as a result of this. I think it's a warning and communication is important. But I do think it puts at risk otherfiscal agendas President Biden might have whether it's physical infrastructure whether it's training initiatives to help workersprepare for a new economy. All of that could be put at risk because of overdoing it. Glenn pre pandemic we live in a worldthat was very very shallow growth and it was a very extended cycle as well. Low trend growth low inflation certainly not thekind of inflation to worry about. Is there anything in this bill that really disrupts the existing trend before the pandemiccoming out of the pandemic. I don't think so. But this bill but I do think we could be onthe verge of much better productivity growth going forward which would produce age of better growth rate. The risk in this billand what follows on is that a combination of excessive spending in some areas and tax increases to pay for it limit that growth.I think that's the risk we're going to hear about in the next couple of years. The reason I ask this Glenn is because the lastcycle was so long and so shallow. And I'm trying to understand as we move through this one really quickly particularly infinancial markets and if we see that snap back just as fast that we need to be prepared for short cycles again and maybe lookpast the history the last 10 years and look to what came before. Well I think a lot will depend on how policy responses develop.So after the global financial crisis crisis we did have a fairly sluggish and eventually large policy response but it didn'treally reset business people's expectations. It was a fairly anti business regulatory and tax agenda. And so the question iswill we do that again. I hope not. And I don't necessarily think so. President Biden has a somewhat different agenda but we'llhave to see. Glenn Hubbard could we close the inequality that we have. Can we close the pandemic induced inequality given moderntechnology. This is something you did at the business school. You led on this for years. We completely understand the techwould not understand the technological impulse right now. Are we asking for too much from our authorities to close the inequalitygap. No I don't think we are. I don't think we can quote close it butI think we can start by asking a big question. Given the technological changes you put in and also globalization havedisadvantaged some kinds of workers while they advantage most of the rest of us what can we do about that. If I were president bythinking about poor infrastructure I would think about preparing people so that we'd be focusing on community colleges focusingon distressed communities in a meaningful way. That to me is preparation to compete. That's what Adams was. All right Glenn.Just to wrap this all together the underlying fear in markets the underlying debate is really on inflation. And you touched onthis earlier where you said that you do see this more as a transitory phase or at least that that's how the Fed will lookat it. What would you see or what would you have to see to shift your opinion to say this time really is different in terms of anew inflationary regime where suddenly prices start going up at a substantially faster clip for a prolonged period. Well I thinkexactly as you said you'd need to see working its way through the system. The sustained price increases at all levels and wagepressures to follow it. What I'm more worried about in the near term is a spill over into financial fraud in the markets morethan ISE goods prices and services prices getting out. Glenn always great to catch up sir. Appreciate your time. Thanks forbeing with us. Glenn Hubbard the former Council of Economic Advisors chairman. And of course Columbia University professorof economics. That final point in there from Glenn. I think it's really important Tom because Mohamed El-Erian who often joins ussampling back TV and radio has also made that very same point that his biggest concern is not about runaway inflation it'sabout financial stability overwhelming the recovery in the years to come. Well the financial stability question is easy. And youlook at the vanilla spread. Just put it up. Your list I believe mentioned it at the top of the show. The two's turn Jonna to onehundred and forty eight rounded up to 149 basis points. That's sort of normal to see. But the financial stability issue is muchthicker than just the vanilla spread. John is down at the short end of the curve and frankly is the shock of the system tosomething we've never experienced before which is 7 8 9 percent growth really does. If you figure out if we can manage theexplosive growth and yes it may be accompanied by low inflation 322 323 after an initial pop in the base effects kick in and theFed stays on hold. What happens. The financial conditions of financial stability stability in that world I think could take aguess. What people are talking about inflation. They're talking about consumer prices. They're not talking about asset priceinflation. At what point does that catch up with the economy. No in all seriousness this does bleed into the real world when ittalks to housing and what kind of mobility people have because house prices have gotten so high. You know you do wonder howmuch does this exacerbate inequality and frankly lower overall growth. Johnit's just a to me. And at what point is a pop. To be fair to Lisa Tom we took her there. That we did. That's where theconversation gone. It's not lively. The Federal Reserve in many ways many people will say it has exacerbated inequality and yetthey're set to keep rates unchanged to try and close the gap or at least have this government close the gap home. It's the assetprice pendulum of doom. Is that what it scales. That's what it's called. Okay. Coming up Lawrence Sally Johns Hopkins associateprofessor of emergency medicine. As we have a stellar vaccine rollout in the United States of America. Two point four millionon average. This is Bloomberg. With the first one news on could get better. In GermanyChancellor Angela Merkel's advisors have cut the growth forecasts and are warning about the recovery. They say Europe'seconomy will expand by three point one percent this year down from November's three point seven percent forecast. They alsosay the recovery could be jeopardized by a jump in coronavirus infections. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has promised to maintainaggressive support of the US economy. QuickTake powered by more than twenty seven hundredjournalists and analysts and more than 120 countries which could get to. This is Bloomberg. We are still firmly convinced that the benefits of the artsNIKKEI boxing in preventing my 19 with its associated risk of hospitalization death outweighs the risk of these side effectsas underlined by the European Medicines Agency today. The number of such events overall in vaccinated people seems not to behigher than in the general population. This Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine is safe and that we should listen to the regulators.That was the Mark Gurman the EMI executive director Stella Karaoke. Is the EU Health Commissioner and Matt handcuffed theUK House Secretary. And it's the same old story in Europe. The Europeans can not get on the same page in this time. It'sdeadly. From New York City this morning. Good morning alongside Tom Keene and Lisa Abramowicz Jonathan Ferro. Here's the priceaction. Your equity market looks like this on the S&P 30 952 on a NASDAQ. We come in as well. Just a little bit on the Russell.That's where you see your outperformance this morning. Underperformance rather after underperforming yesterday as wellin the bond market as the number though 164 164 44. Earlier on this morning taken out the intraday high of Friday session.That's a new post pandemic high so to speak. And in the affects market Eurodollar one nineteen twelve. And later today when wetalk about that fat we'll talk repeatedly. Yeah. The distinction some between what is happening in Europe on the euro side andwhat is happening in America is the number in America to coin for four million doses per day on average over the last sevendays. You see in airlines as well with one two three four five straight days one million one point two million plus in travel.John I'm going to call it all quiet on the FOMC front. But I'm going to make clear John that what we see here is is into themeeting not the headlines but how the forecasts will move. I think that can't be repeated enough. Couldn't agree more Tom howto forecast move huge revisions how the dot plot shifts according to those forecasts. That's going to be the kicker.That's the story. We had an historic conversation yesterday with our methodology.He was scathing on the European vaccine response. We go American today with Lauren Sauer with John Hopkins as well associateprofessor of emergency medicine. Lauren I see a lot of perk elation that is we open up society. We may quote unquote plateauand our statistics. Is that fear valid. I think that various value.I think the key is to open up safely. Exactly. You know those words are so important right. We still want to use all of thosetools that we've been developing over the last year in fighting this pandemic. So when we're reopening businesses can we do itsafely with good practices about distancing between patrons. Can we continue to use masks. Can we continue to reinforce thoseface covering requirements even if we're reopening bars restaurants other businesses and society and especially inschools. Yesterday Mayor de Blasio of New York City came out and said it's really unfortunate that cities aren't receivingvaccines directly from the federal government that it has to go through the state. Yes this has to do with the tiff betweenAndrew Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio. And yet this also does highlight a key question should cities be getting the vaccinedirectly. Should we be getting a better distribution mechanism from the federal government. Yeah I think this is a challengenot just with the vaccine distribution. We saw it with testing. We've seen it with a lot of the other health care activitiesassociated with this pandemic and health care more broadly in the U.S. we do not have a federal system for health care. Wehave a disaggregated health care system. It makes national strategies for anything really challenging. And we're seeingthat play out in real time. And it is only be exacerbated an emergency rate because you have to make rapid decisions. Youhave to rapidly distribute but you still have to use these existing chains as existing pipelines.And so if you want to get vaccine into the hands of the community that has the greatest need and can it knows how towork with that community to access them. Absolutely. Go through these processes.But the way our health care system is set up there are these sort of chains and pipelines that slow things down. Lauren let'stalk about slowing things down right now. The president says May 1st to open up eligibility to all adults. Here's what Montana'sgot to say. April 1st Ohio similar story ended a month. Every other state that watches this happen and I can tell you livinghere in New York when I look to Montana at the end of the month in Ohio I'd start to see eligibility wide open for 16. Plus I'mgoing to be asking the governor here in New York the same thing everybody will be asking.Why can't we do the same thing. What is going on. What is stopping places like New York and others just to do the samething now open up eligibility. Yeah I think there's a couple challenges right. So part of it is the access how do you makesure that you're getting to those most vulnerable communities. And that goes back to what we were just talking about. Do thesestates that are that are moving up that timeline. Do they know how to access their vulnerable populations quickeror are they just moving on because they have sort of not been able to access those communities and they want to get vaccinemore broadly. These desperate decisions about how we administer vaccine how we interpret the ACA guidelines are what's leadingto these changing dates depending on where you are. So it also can lead to sort of vaccine shopping which I thinkwe're seeing a little bit in places especially in more well-to-do places where people have better access because theyhave multiple residences or they meet requirements in one area and not in another and they can relocate to access thosevaccines. So I think that that May 1st deadline or timeline is extra exciting and it's reasonable. And I think we can getthere. But we really have to focus on making sure that in communities where access is hard or where we're not getting atthose most vulnerable hard to reach communities and populations that that's where we target to make sure that we are protectingthose who need that safety net so much more. Lauren in some ways these are details especially when you look at the scene inEurope where they're struggling to get even a relatively significant proportion of the population vaccinated.Angela Merkel's advisers said today that the biggest economic risk is a third wave of the virus in the United States based onthe vaccination schedule. And that may first pledge is the threat of a third wave off the table.I wouldn't say it's off the table. I think we are definitely in a better place. And some would say we're in a much better placethan we thought we would be. And especially as we started seeing the B1 1 7 variant enter into the U.S. we're still seeingincreasing cases in that variant. And I think there's a lot of questions about what will happen in the numbers as these rapidre openings change in places like Texas for example. But right now the numbers are still looking good. And I think the key isto hold on to those measures that we have worked so hard to implement that we know work as we expand vaccination coverage.We're doing a great job I think in getting the numbers of vaccine backs and knees up.And now the key is to do those targeted areas that have lower vaccination rates to keep those overall numbers across thecountry down. Lauren always appreciate your time. Thanks for being with us. Early this morning Laura said that Johns Hopkinsassociate professor of emergency medicine just gone through some of the themes that dominate the conversation around the vaccinerollout right now. Tell me the numbers. Terrific. Let me just repeat it to point full four million doses per day on averageover the last seven days in America. But the pushback is imminent when you start to see other states open up eligibilitythe way Ohio Montana have announced they will do in the next 24 hours. Big questions will be asked of governors across thiscountry. Why aren't you doing the same. Why do I need to wait to wait. I'm frankly with you John is. I don't Lauren of course hasto as an institutional officer be diplomatic there. But I'll be honest John I'm with you on this. I think it's less about that.It's far more about people just simply don't want to take the vaccine. That is going to change. Younger people are hungrymore. A lot is going to change in the next couple of weeks. That's for sure. For New York City this morning good morningalongside Tom Keene Lisa Abramowicz. Some Jonathan Ferro. We are counting down to a Fed decision and chairman pounds conferencewith 164 on the screen on tens and close to all time highs on the S&P 500 from New York City this morning. Good morning. Thisis Bloomberg. It is interest rates its iconic kind of performance a value thatwe've had for years and years. That's starting to unwind. The bottom line is that we're in a court of bear market for bondsright now. Whole point is to get the economy growing faster. We have to figure out OK how much love was shooting. Is the Fedactually comfortable with the Fed's job has always been to deal with monetary policy. But we are hearing more and more dealingwith income inequality. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with Tom Keene Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz.One sixty five from New York City from audience worldwide. Good morning. Good morning.This is Bloomberg Surveillance live on TV and radio alongside Tom Keene and Lisa Abramowicz Jonathan Ferro in your market.It's not about stocks it's about that number right now. Your 10 year one sixty five in America have three basis points on asession post pandemic highs. Two days ago John Deutsche Bank forecasts Lando and PeterHooper going up to two to two and a quarter percent. And here's the key phrase folks by the end of the summer. John as you knowwere there no summer in London. Summer happened soon in New York. We don't get much for summer in London that's for sure.Some 225 at Deutsche Bank. Well five over at J.P. Morgan. The trajectory is clear. Everyone that comes out of the new forecastis for yields higher and yields are high. Going into this news conference the chairman was comfortable at 150 155 at 160. Is hecomfortable at 165 threatening 170 Tom. That's a question for the chairman a little bit like. Well it's going to beinteresting here. To me it's a trajectory. And the transitory. How many times are we going here. Transitory today. I thinkMichael McKee got a new puppy and named a transitory. That's the drinking game for later. Yields up stocks down. We're down sixpoints on the S&P. No real drama here yet. Down about a tenth of one per cent. But Lisa this is going to be the big issue for theFederal Reserve. Later showed me a forecast. Great upward revisions in line with the street may be NASDAQ plot. And thiswill be the key question for a lot. Also in the bond market my key question is how are bondinvestors lining up. You've got the likes of Guggenheim and PJM fixed income. HSBC saying that bond yields will end the yearlower not higher. They are going against consensus where you do have that Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan prognostication ofhigher yields. What is the consensus at a time of a backdrop of an agingpopulation and more debt. John consensus over reopening is one thing. Consensus around the longer term trend. Lisa I haven'tseen that shift in a massive way over the last couple of months. I would agree with that though. There is a question at whatpoint if you get higher inflation is this going to be a sea change especially with the social experiment of helicoptermoney. Amid very easy money monetary conditions front of word some. John what's so important here is on the show him and it'sa wonderful one John. What's important here is we don't know the multipliers Yvonne Man multiplier. Glenn Hubbard doesn't knowhim you name it. We don't know. I mean you know we make jokes about the pendulum of doom. There's a mystery of the multiplierswithin consumption within investment within this huge fiscal response. We don't know and Chairman Powell doesn't know andneither does the White House. And Jared Bernstein said this plan had a low multiplier and time. I think the biggest unknownperhaps the biggest variable is how the money gets spent how the savings get paid down. And that could be the difference betweenfive and a half percent GDP growth and 8 percent GDP growth this year. Tom it's how the US consumer responds to the extra moneythat comes through the bank account and the sounds that are already there. What's important is you know that Boeing cannotfigure out their checks. Yesterday CAC spent it all on a haircut. Is that it. Yeah. That's the whole damn chart. And Iguess I'll get it back on me a little bit more about that a little bit later. So it's the price action this Wednesdaymorning. Good morning to you. Are built like this on the S&P 500. We come in for five points and off by a tenth of 1 percent.We pull back just a little bit. But the move you want to see is in the bond market. Your 10 year in America with a new postpandemic high. We saw that on Friday of just north of 164. We see this more at 165 15 a little bit higher. This move justcontinues a little bit more up three basis points on a daily Satya Nadella. I wonder at what point does it become a buy. Andthen I think is one key question as we talked to a lot of investors throughout the day. He talked about the savings Johnone point seven trillion dollars. That is how much Bloomberg Economics expects that we have spent that we have saved excuseme during the pandemic. How much will go toward housing. We are going to get housing starts. We're going to get building permitstoday. The building permits really are the ones to watch how much you're going to see an acceleration from the highest levelsthat we've seen since the 2000s. Then later today we are going to be seeing the ramifications of those fourteen hundred dollarcheck that will be making their way into people's bank accounts. Well we could see them go toward mean stocks. Well GameStop getan extra boost from the fourteen hundred dollars stimulus bill. AMC get a boost. And will people start to spend those checkseven before we get the full reopening. And then of course today the big if at 2:00 p.m. the Fed rate decision and arguably evenmore important the to thirty p.m. conference with Fed Chair Jay Powell. A lot of questions here about the outlook.A lot of questions here about inflation. What will they tolerate. What will become too uncomfortable for them to watchwithout taking action as at two point one percent. Is it two and a half percent.Some key questions for that for the chairman John. I find it amazing on days like this. The conversations we have and oftenwe lose sight of the big. Picture we're talking about 6 7 8 percent GDP growth in America and maybe the Fed threatening toraise interest rates in 2023 Tom. That's the conversation right now. NIKKEI outside of this world and you step in. You take aglimpse of it. You're thinking this sounds ridiculous at the moment. A massive fiscal plan down in Washington a year of hugegrowth as we reopen this economy and maybe a fed that might move a dot up an inch to a single hike in 2023. None of this is inthe textbooks. It's absolutely original when Andrew Shoes was at Brown University. He was not studying this because it wasn'tEnable Bernanke wasn't it man. Q It wasn't an all the rest of them. Well I know what Andrew is doing in his plan. ExtremeFrisbee team. That's a tree. That's what they do at Brown. It's actually very accurate. He nailed that about hair not cultural.I love that. Andrew Sheets joins us now Morgan Stanley chief cross asset strategist. That's not where we'll start. And we'regoing to start with the cycle because you guys have put out a note in the last 24 hours that I touched on with Mike Wilsonyour colleague yesterday. And I think it's really really important to understand that you are already talking about midcycle dynamics in this market before this economy is even reopened and gotten started.Yeah I think so. Well good morning everyone and I think that's a really important theme. Obviously there are some near termevents key events today that are going on that matter a lot for the market.But we do think it's important to step back and think about this cycle.And I do think there are a lot of reasons why this cycle could burn hotter but because of that also burns shorter. And that's akey theme from us at Morgan Stanley. That's what what my colleague Michael Wilson was talking about the other day.And I think that means that you know the market might have to transition from early cycle trades and investment strategies tomid cycle or even late cycle strategies much faster than one would have done in the past past market cycles. Andrew do youagree with me that the heart of the matter to take it to the House of Gorman is the calculation by Ellen Zentner of when andhow the GDP fade occurs. That's really the first order condition here isn't it. Well Ido. And I also think you know to a point you guys were mentioning earlier I think there is a lot of unprecedentedelements of this. Right. I think you have in some ways a really unique demand and supply shock happening together. Right. Ithink if we think about that demand curve you have a record high savings rate. You've had a record amount of fiscal stimulus putinto the economy in the form of checks and other other transfers. And then you have a lot of people who for the firsttime will be able to consume goods and services that they have not been able to consume before and might be more more willingmight be less price sensitive to doing that. So you know Ellen is forecasting has an above consensus kind of eight point onepercent growth number for a 4 for this year. You know we we were very optimistic around the U.S. growth outlook. But but indeed Ithink some of the question for the out years is is does that start to come.Does that start to come back. And then also I think for companies you know a very normal midcycle dynamic is that as the cycle progresses some sometimes you get margin pressure these costs that come through with theeconomic expansion start to hit the bottom line. And so whereas early in the cycle things like small caps do very very wellbecause they have very strong operating leverage they start to do less well as the cycle progresses because of some of thosecost pressures. Andrew this is a fantastic explanation of how we could see that incredible growth that you're calling for thatGoldman Sachs is calling for while also not seeing long term inflation pick up when you say burn hotter but burn shorter.There is a question when you Treasury's 10 year treasuries become a buy because of the expectations this reversion to aslow growth world or perhaps even a downturn on the heels of this very fast and very hot expansion.Do I think that's absolutely the right question. So so at the moment you know are our asset allocation is still underweightduration. That being said are interest rate strategists you know areforecasting the U.S. 10 year to end the year at at one point seven percent. So we're very close to that number. So Icertainly think it's it's the right question to ask. And as the yield curve is steep and the carry the the economics of holdingtreasuries is getting a lot better. So you know I do think there's important things to watch. Obviously what we get todayand what we get out of this question around the SLR exemption is I think important. But also I think stepping back I mean to meone of the most fascinating charts is in the entire market is what the break even expectation curve looks like. And at themoment you know that is the Fed could not ask for a better set of break even expectations inflation expectations right there.They're high or the next five years but then they're lower over the next 10 years they're lower DAX 30. So that is not tellingthe story of inflation run out of control. And I think that's important for the bond you know for the bondbuying story because I think you know as essential to kind of bonds being a buy for some of those those yield curve dynamicsto come into play is the idea that we're not going to get something to run out of control.I think certainly at the moment the inflation curve is still forecasting. And we've got to go to this juncture I mentionedearlier. I mean I looked at the heritage of John Randolph and Brown Ultimate Frisbee. Andrew did you do a Brown Ultimate whenyou were there. I did. I'm. I'm happy. Happy to say I did. Very good AndrewSheets thank you so much. Andrew Thank you. All American British. This was a really important match. Andy Sheets. MorganStanley chief. As I say no strategy. This was my fault. So I'll get it back on the Rams. I'll take responsibility for this. Thisis not your fault. The conversation in the show was off the rails because right now with Andres Sheets Mike Wilson MattHorne back and sat in chat tonight. It's so so important. I'll continue to think it's so so important about what they thinkabout this cycle and how this cycle and where we are from the market's perspective and the early moves they made back in Aprilto say get long the small caps and now the talk now about removing that long from the small caps. And Lisa this idea thatwhat we're seeing is a quicker shorter cycle and we're already talking about mid cycle dynamics and Bank of America on theequity side touching on the same thing and saying the economics of owning duration of owning longer term treasuries is startingto look more attractive ahead of that expectation of mid and later cycle John. We'll continue to have this conversation asensible one to will with Michael Purvis have till back in Capital Advisors to see if he would like more talk aboutguaranteed good haircuts all of the above. They will be speaking special. That will be especially given the trial for male CEOlast night. Did he say tax. What did he say to him. He said thank you. Do it again. He said that he'll be there. Heard onBloomberg radio saying on Bloomberg TV. This is Bloomberg Surveillance with the first one. News on Mars could get better.The Fed is expected to stay the course at its second meeting of the year. Policymakers are all but certain to keep interestrates near zero. They're all set to maintain the pace of asset purchases. The new quarterly forecast may give an indication ofhow many of Chairman Jerome Paul's colleagues are committed to his aggressive support of the economy. President Biden's taxplan will call for higher levies on corporations and wealthy Americans. It will also include relief for middle classhouseholds including those in the one hundred ten thousand dollar a year income range. A smaller bill probably would have done the trick but the trickto making sure we've shored up unemployment insurance modest aid to states to businesses for continuity.Those sorts of things make sense to me. Writing checks to people who lose their jobs if his wages godown is hardly targeting and it risks ruining firepower for longer. That was Glenn Hubbard the Columbia University professorof economics and former Council of Economic Advisers chairman from New York City this morning. Good morning alongside TomKeene and Lisa Abramowicz Sam Jonathan Ferro. We need to focus on this market right now. Yields breaking out towards 1 66 onTen's 165. John were there 166 basis points. And if you check out the Nasdaq 100 futures rolling over down 100 points now andoff by three quarters of 1 percent. That was yesterday's close on the screen. If anyone's wonderingthe futures price is down by three quarters of one per cent selling. And that's the story right now. You'll tire. Well he'sdown. Yeah I don't think you killed Regina. Do we say it's a spike higher yet. I think we're on the edge. ISE fakers. Weshould call it a spike up basis points. What an interesting time for it. Going into this Fed decision and this Chairman Poundnews conference. The chairman will be asked the question do you like what you see on the screen this afternoon at 166 on tents.I'll be honest I think he likes a higher yield. But again it's down to those forecast folks. Yes we'll be headlines. Far moreimportant. The forecast press conference for Michael McKee will be part of that press conference right now. Kevin Cirilli withus and Kevin with you. The luxury is I can go granular. I'm going to go to your guest tonight on SOUND on the gentleman fromNorth Dakota who like Lincoln lost and lost in lost. Kevin Cramer knows what it's like to lose an election. He did it inthe House of Representatives three times before he won and began his North Dakota career. How do Republicans like Senator Crameradapt to the new realities. Post stimulus. It's like he's the Philadelphia Eagles of Politics. Look I think from a broaderstandpoint of where it comes from for post stimulus is there going to be really fighting for there to be some type ofinvestment in infrastructure in a way that doesn't mean that they have to raise taxes but it's going to be increasinglydifficult for them to do so given the simple math of the of the Congress. He actually and this is why he's on the show tonighthe actually put forth a bill yesterday with Republicans in the House that would codify a piece of exactly from the executivebranch and the previous administration that would make it more difficult for for for the for the admonished the currentadministration to make it harder for there to be investment in coal energy and other forms of energy as well. So it's he'sactually tying infrastructure to the coal debate with dare I say one of the key centrists from a coal state. You know on theDemocratic side Senator Joe Manchin. Yeah it was a year as a diehard early Trump supporter. Cramer's gotta find some lovewith the moderates as well as Greg Valliere mentions note this morning. Can those Republicans move and assist moderates to amoderate outcome. You know that's such an important point because Cramer beat now former Senator Heidi Heitkamp and shewas at the time seen as a centrist Democrat who was going to be able to win over states like North Dakotaand and candidly back in the 2020 cycle. Heitkamp before she lost to Cramer was even seen as a potential shortlist for theV.P. even akin to Senator Amy Klobuchar and even to some extent Tim Kaine. So it's interesting to note that yes file SenatorCramer is a devout supporter of Trump. He also comes from a state that did elect Heidi Heitkamp.Meanwhile just talking about the legacy of the past four years for a number of stories of what President Biden is going to dowith former president President Trump's wall it is an incomplete wall.And they need to come up with a decision in the near term in terms of whether to continue building it. What are the politicalpolitical ramifications on both sides of this debate. You know it's it's it's huge. And this week we've been really focusing onit and we talk about the symbolism of what that wall has come to represent and for it for Republicans as well as Democrats. Imean will you have a made for viral social media moment where President Biden says tear down that wall. I don't know.But what I can tell you is that for 3000 teenagers who are going to be staying in the Dallas Convention Center who have crossedthe border and now are having to face the ramifications of where they should be where they should go.That's a very serious problem that that goes beyond Republicans and Democrats. This immigration issue Lisa. Has really eludedsolution or eclipse solution from policymakers on both sides of the aisle for the last decade. Even before Trump and so SiliconValley has a role to play here. The main she has a role to play here. And yes big financial institutions are have to come to thetable to try to find some solution on this as well. Secretary New York has the last say on this. Secretary Marcus was on GoodMorning America earlier this week in which he said that he does not feel that he would not use the term crisis to to to definethis. But quietly what I hear in the halls of Congress is that this is a crisis.This needs to be addressed simply because of the situation in Dallas. Kevin we need to talk about a currency move. And it'syour story right now sir. The president calling the president of Russia. Maybe he thinks he's a killer.He goes on to say that Putin will pay the price for meddling in U.S. elections. He thinks Putin is a killer. Kevin walked methrough the relationship with Russia and the United States. Now this is a face president a former vice president used to serve.For a former president who used to say that the situation with Russia was yesterday's story. Not anymore.President Biden given the increased tension during the election of the last cycle has a lot of pressure for how he's going to bedealing with Russia and obviously Ukraine as well. So for him to be using that language for him to be taking thatrhetorical approach is a clear sign of who he is aligning himself with in Congress including the legs of some more hawkishmembers of his party as well as from a from a foreign policy perspective hawkish as well as from the Republican centers aswell. In addition to that I would also note that Secretary Blinkentravelling in his first overseas trip earlier this week making a stop in Tokyo Japan also putting some pressure on China.This is without question Jonathan. The most plain speak week for the administration for them to articulate their views on bothRussia and China. Well here's the story right now. The effects markets Tom Keene dollar ruble out one full percentage point insome to almost 74. And that is a weaker Russian ruble off the back of those comments and knock on effects across all 166tenure as well. This is with ABC this interview with the president a number of other topics addressed but that is ashocking headline. John as you posited the Kevin Cirilli will talk more about that a little bit more a little bit later.Here's the price action on the screen this morning away from that weaker ruble and fascinating comments from the presidentthe United States. The focus is in the bond market. And Chairman Powell a little bit later today. New post pandemic highs on a 10year yield. There is your 166 166 21 and up 4 basis points. And an equity market rolls over a little bit on the S&P down aquarter of one per cent and a lot more on the Nasdaq 100 down by three quarters of one per cent and off by 100 points. So yieldsup equities lower coming into a Fed decision a little bit later. And what could be an absolutely fascinating news conference withthe Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell. He said it was a statement of confidence just several weeks ago.Does he still see this bond market behaving that way. That answer could come a little bit later from New York. This isBloomberg. A New York City front audience worldwide. Good morning to alllife on TV and radio. It's the price action is Wednesday morning. Getting into that Fed decision. Chairman Pound newsconference. Here's where the story begins. It begins in the bond market. Yields high up 166 new post pandemic highs and theTreasury market on Ten's 166 21 yields up curve steeper. What does that all mean for this equity markets switch are the board.You know what it means everyone this morning. The Russell was the underperformer against site big cap tech. The S&P 500 NASDAQNASDAQ. Nasdaq 100 futures off by eight tenths of one percent. It's about the euro and that's the biggest whites in the dollar index to 92 upa tenth of one per cent. So yields up. And a big question does the chairman still feel comfortable with what he sees in thebond market. I don't think we get off the tracks on analysis of the Fed. And of course you can do that here with our guest in amoment. But John I'll do some rouble work here as we get to Jordan Rochester. I know Romania's to look at the markets. Hedoes. So let's get to that right now. Yields up equities down dollar a little bit stronger with your move as is remain. Yeahwe'll make this quick here guys because it's gonna be our socks are pretty much going to be in a holding pattern until we get alittle bit more clarity from power specifically with that tenure now at 1 6 6 some of the individual stories of course are overdownside here on that decision in the UK to actually classify all of its workers there as actual workers. Of course that comesof course the Supreme Court over there forced its hand. The real question here is whether we see similar measures in theUS or in other European countries whether this provides leverage for some of the legal battles there. Crowd strike are getting anice little bit here. Cyber all the cyber security stocks higher here after a crowd strikes earnings and GameStop. Tom I knowyou're at work big in the GameStop trade. Little did you know. Apparently Bill GROSS was on the other side of that trade. Ashort net flip up the board here. And let's take a look at a few other names. Also moving here this morning Plug Power. This is abig deal. This is a stock that was up about 18 hundred percent in the year through January.Basically everything related to hydrogen fuel cells has been on fire. And investors basically buying into anything and notasking a lot of questions. The bloom sort of came off the rose over the past couple of weeks as people really started toquestion valuations and then Plug Power came out last night and say they're going to have to restate earnings from 2018 2019 andthe first three quarters of last year. Now some analysts are saying that this does appear to be a true accounting error andnot anything say a more nefarious but something to keep an eye on in this space as people re-evaluate the valuations there.Energy of course this is the big power provider Texas its biggest market.It actually withdrew its guidance for the year and just basically gave a outlook. Now that raises a lot of questions ofcourse really slammed art by Storm Uri which of course are really just shut down Texas there for almost a week there andcoherent the bidding war for coherent continue in here. Momentum right now back up on top. The beneficiary here of coursecoherent now to 57 a share Romaine Bostick of the Fed meeting today with an important view of equity markets and really allthe different markets. After that Fed meeting right now Jordan Rochester where this I just looked at dollar ruble off the BidenPutin comments and ruble is simply reverting to its mean. It's been very strong recently. And because the move is somewhatcontained within the channel of dollar ruble I'm going to ignore it right now and go to Jordan Rochester and the bigger thingsthat matter. Jordan tell me the correlation that you as a pro have between dollar dynamics and the yield of the 10 year. Wheredoes that yield kick in and really link in to U.S. dollar. The main thing Tom when it comes to me yields is the realyields. So inflation adjusted that actually is driving everything. So if you plot the dollar that VIX y in next versusthe 5 year old a 10 year U.S. real rate that has been the anchor of where the dollar is going. What's interesting is this recentturn higher in the dollar has actually done a bit more than what the real yields would suggest. So does that mean the dollar isovervalued. I think going into the Fed what's what's happening Tom is fear factor is high. And we've seen those rates news overthe past few weeks. And we're all worried about what the Fed could say later today. And if that sparks another selloff thenthe dollar will naturally strengthen. So going into that meeting I think the dollar.Well has moved a bit more than what you would have imply. I'm personally kind of pretty neutral but we actually took out acheeky trade last week. We're looking Satya Nadella weakness after the Fed meeting. Hopefully they're not this whole case.The pricing of the market is what is the horse and what is the cart. I mean for Chairman Powell to be direct about it yieldsmove and then the dollar moves. Or is it the other way around. It's all at the same time thanks to the way markets work. It'sall very quick. So let's imagine that the Fed remains patient but does does very little tonight to offset the concerns of themarket. Up inflation coming in the pipeline naturally that could see some dollar strength. The other risk to that is the forecastfrom the Fed. So we've got the dot plot which is their expectations each member's expectation of where inflation growthand front end rates will be in a few years time. Our focus at Nomura is 100 percent on the 2023 dots. Our team are looking fora few members to raise their expectations. Front end interest rates in two years time. The market isn't time. We looked at theconsensus of economists. Most folks are not expecting the median dot to increase. We are. That is the risk of this this eveningessentially. If the Fed signals that one rate hike in 2023 naturally what do markets do. They they forecast a pass on that.It's very rarely just one giant. Let me jump in just quickly. There'll be another. The market expects and then reference whateconomists were forecasting. Economists the consensus view around what economists expect is that different to what themarket is actually pricing. I think that's definitely fair to say that when it comes to thedot plot John I would say that the I focus on what the economists would be arguing. It's very hard to decipher what themarket's pricing for the dots per say. But you're right in terms of the long end of the curve it has moved more than whateconomists would have forecasted in this year. I mean personally my my sort of view to clients was that we could get to 150 in 10year rates by June based on the previous or path we had. It's become non-linear. So the question is how we move too far toofast or is there more to go. Well the answer from the sort of gross surveys is there's more to go. Jordan if you are correctthere is a move in the dots and the market moves in tandem. You get a stronger dollar you get higher yields. There is a questionof what this does based on positioning to emerging markets to some of the higher risk higher Kerry currencies out there thathave been a favorite at least heading into 2021. I mean how offsides could traders find themselves.Well in the end the rates market. The good news is for anyone who is thinking I don't want rates to move too much is thatthere's a lot of short positioning has built up in the rates market already thanks to these moves we've had. So whenever weget a massive explosion I doubt it. We will definitely move. But it's not going to be as explosive as the past few weeks when itcomes to E.M. markets. Yes that is a problem here because we've had a pretty rosy start to the year in terms of expectations andthen got completely baffled by this move in yields. And that's what's been weighing on those economies. So the answer is ifyour longer term do it via something else rather than the dollar. So for us it was shorting euro versus high yields. Andthat's the kind of way most people be looking at doing it over the next few weeks. The problem is though Jordan to most peoplewho come to in the first question of say is Jordan what do you think a euro Donna. And that's arguably the biggest one to callright now is the hardest want to call right now isn't it. West Europe. It's been summer. It's been it's been tough. John I meanwhen we broke below 120 I went short and then we had the weak non-farm payrolls in February and we had Europe go back up to122 and then we had the recent break lower. And it is at the moment if you look at it from a chart perspective since Januarywe're in a downtrend but since September last year was to live in uptrend. How do we square the circle. Well I think right nowwe're going through this uncertainty phase where the US financial flows thanks to higher rates of strengthening thedollar but the trade flows are substantial. The recent signals from the US that twin deficit will matter in the short run ratesare what drives the currencies in the medium to long run. It is about the current account and the balance of payments. So I doexpect a weaker dollar. It's just the timing of it and it's shifting more and more towards June. Hopefully John when the EUgets their vaccination plan together. Jordan lost so much money betting on the tarts versus arsenal. I got to make it back.Where's the big figure move over the next 90 days. I'd say for Aston Villa to gonna creep above Liverpool on the table. That'sthe sort of bet I'd be making. I like that. Whereas in the currency market whereas the three or four big figure move freelyinto currencies I think that those sort of trades I still like are the ones that have lots going for it. So Sterling reallydoes still stand out to me. And I think our sort of reluctance to buy the pound after Brexit it's still there. And so I thinkwe can get to 80 for 15 euros sterling and possibly be on that as well. The good news keeps coming. So that's sort of a hightrait. The other ones Tom are commodities. I actually think they're still underpriced given the reopening. We're going tohave massive lack of investment in the supply side. Last year the OPEC situation going on right now really has surprised usnot expanding their output. So what does that mean. It means the likes of Canada the likes of Norway and the likesof Australia. They've got these big moves still to come. Jordan we got to leave it there. Great to catch up. SS They will stayclose. John Rochester of Nomura the head of G10 Effects Strategy. Need to reset. We got a breakout in this bond marketnot just the gilt market we just discussed. In the UK gilts yields up by 5 basis points and not just tens in America 166.It's your 30 year to 241. So on 166 on a 10 year we're talking about post pandemic highs on a 30 year. We're talking aboutgoing to the back end to 2019 some to to 41 and up by another 3 basis points on the session. Yields are up. Now many people willsit here and say yields are up for good reason. The outlook is getting brighter and we keep asking the same question. At whatpoint does the chairman of the Fed the committee at the FOMC get uncomfortable with what they're seeing at the long end. I meanlisten Mr Rochester John Tucker as well going to go from a nominal or visible yields to their calculation of the inflationadjusted yield real yield. You know it's not a headline. Now I need to go through a negative zero point six zero but we'regetting up there with less of a negative real yield and as yields creep highly. So this NASDAQ is rolling over Nasdaq 100down by one full percentage point. Yeah the correlation there has been very tight and continues to be. I will just note thereare questions on a tactical point about the liquidity in the Treasury market which has been by a number of measures decliningin recent weeks. They do wonder how much this is due to dealers and the uncertainty with respect to those liquidity ratios. Inother words will they be able to have an extension of that exemption or will they have to sell billions of dollars oftreasuries. A key question I know it sounds like it's on the peripheries andyet the pool of buyers for treasuries has in general shrunk over the past couple of days. So I'm not sure it's on the peripheryfor the fixed income market. I think you'd agree with me. For most people in fixed income the supplementary leverage ratio isa big issue. I just wonder whether the chairman sort of dodges the question today and says it's March 17th. We've got until theend of the month. We'll let you know in the next week. Yeah but they can't sell everything March 30th right.I mean if you think about the hundreds of billions of dollars of treasuries that people expect the dealers to have to deal withif the Fed does not extend this to think they've got to get on that a little earlier than a couple of days left if indeed thatis the outcome we need to discuss this a whole lot more. It's a complex issue right now for this market. It's yield higher 166on tens and equities lower. And a chairman facing the news conference in several last time that Federal Reserve decision 2p.m. Eastern. The countdown continues. Equities down a third of 1 percent on the S&P.This is Bloomberg. With the first word news armors could get a strong words fromPresident Biden about Russian leader Vladimir Putin. In an interview with ABC News the president called Putin a killer andsaid he would pay the price for alleged interference in the US presidential election. U.S. intelligence agencies concluded thatPutin ordered operations to hurt President Biden's chances. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says there's no chanceRepublicans would support tax hikes to pay for President Biden's infrastructure plan. McConnell predicts that Democrats will usethe process known as reconciliation to get a tax hike through with a simple majority. That was the same process used to winpassage of the president's stimulus package. Former President Trump's net worth has fallen from three billion dollars when hetook office to two point three billion now. Now that's according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The pandemic that hepromised would disappear is harboring his own company. And the riot that got him impeached is wounding his brand. Commercialreal estate accounts for about three quarters of the former president's fortune and few industries in the US have been hitas hard in the last year. The equity market is low but we're down a third of 1 percent and yourNASDAQ is off by 141 on the Nasdaq 100 a break breaker thirteen thousand down one full percentage point. That's the story on thenominal yield the story over the last month Lisa. All about real yields off the back of a surge in inflation. Expectations forNovember really started to kick in of the last month or so. And I think that that's the most important thing to know at the 30year yield spike that we've seen of late. The idea is that real yields are close to the highest levelsgoing back since the start of the pandemic. The idea here being that the increase in yields is not being driven by long terminflation expectations. They are being driven by the expectation yields will have to be higher as the U.S. sells more debt and asthe U.S. adjusts to a higher pace of growth. John. So Tom we got 166 on tens. We have 241 and 30s right now. On this first day weget perspective from a former governor of the Federal Reserve System Randall Kroszner at the Chicago Booth School. And he issteeped in the history of Chicago from Knight to Stigler on to Milton Friedman and all of the good work of the modern age.Randy we have fought a pandemic war out of World War 2. We had 14 percent inflation in 1947.All of a sudden 1 percent inflation 5 6 years later in 1953. The inflation of Truman cannot be the inflation of power.Where we get back to normal quicker than we think. Well I do think that where we are going to be seeing someinflationary pressure we certainly see very very strong extraordinarily strong fiscal stimulus and obviously a lot ofsupport from the Fed. Are we going to see numbers anywhere close to what you just quoted on the high side. I don't think so. ButI could see a boost up. Well we see a boost up in inflation. And there's this God awful fear. It's the 60s and 70s formation of asustained inflation. What is that likelihood. Well this is this is the thing where we we don't knowif we're in the unusual situation where the central bank is trying to push up inflation expectations and push up inflationin this context of now a potential for strong boom in the economy with the fiscal stimulus. The question is couldinflation expectations become an anchor. The Fed has been trying to move them up to 2. They've been persistently below 2 for thelast decade. But when you start moving them up they continue to move up. And that's the uncertainty. So much uncertainty rightnow Randi. And I want to touch on your experience at the Federal Reserve as well. Do you think is the correct approach to takethe lessons learned from the previous crisis and apply them to this crisis.Well there are some things that are similar and some things that are different. So I think some of the lessons that the Fedlearned is it's incredibly important to provide liquidity. So when I was there we'd created all these large scale assetpurchases and all the lending programs. The Fed immediately stood those up about a year ago and it's actually almost exactlya year ago and provided that to the Treasury markets were functioning. Make sure that we were avoiding a financialmeltdown. That's extremely important. What's new is that this the extent of the fiscal stimulus and that the restriction onconsumption was really policy induced because of all the restrictions associated pandemic. When those come off and comeout with the fiscal stimulus this is really something we haven't seen before. So the reason I raised this Randi is because as youknow your former colleagues have been conditioned by the previous cycle to believe they need to run this hotter. And I'mjust wondering whether you think they'll be surprised by how quickly things snap back.Well exactly. That's why this is something that's unusual to have a consumption being pent up because policy choices madepeople stay home. And because of concerns about infection with the rollout of the vaccine with people feeling more comfortablego out with policy restrictions being relaxed. Plus an unprecedented stimulus you couldn't step back quite quickly.Professor there's also a concern that the Fed's policy of holding monetary conditions so easy do threaten financialstability over the near and frankly over the longer term this idea that asset price inflation is very real and very hot. Atwhat point does this pose a financial stability risk that the Fed really cannot ignore.So I think this is something that they're thinking about but is not the main thing that they're focusing on right now thatthey're really focusing on making sure that we do have a firm foundation for recovery. The last thing that the chairman Paulwants to do is to just sort of spook the markets and have financial conditions tightened dramatically. Have the marketsturned south before we actually see the bull coming. I think they say well if we have a boom then we'll deal with it. Thatcould be a very good approach. But it could also be one where you're taking a lot of risk for inflation expectations ofcontrol. Tell me about the multipliers. I mean it's not themicroeconomics of Chicago but we can go there. Do we have any understanding of the multipliers of consumption in the rest ofthe equation or is there truly a mystery at this unique time. I think there is a lot of uncertainty about when people makevery strong assertions about what so-called multipliers are. That is when government spends a dollar how much does that turninto additional GDP. But again we don't have a lot of experience with this type ofthis type of condition where you're poised for potentially very big consumption as both production.Randy I'm gonna leave you there. Randy Kroszner that University of Chicago Booth School of Business professor of Economics.Thank you sir. Not a bit distracted here by some country. Some headlines from the EU leader Vonda Land at the moment. Just abizarre situation over the AstraZeneca vaccine. On the one hand you've got individual nations governments within the EU goinground and raising doubts about not only the efficacy of AstraZeneca ISE vaccine in the last several months but now thesafety of it in the last week or so. Another European leader saying that AstraZeneca has both juice and under delivered. Soon the one hand you've got the EU going get AstraZeneca for under producing and under delivering. And then on the other handsome raising questions from individual governments over the last week or so about the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine at thevery same time without themselves taking responsibility for the mistakes that they've made over the last 10 months on thisissue. I'm going to go out on a limb and say the questions of the safety of the vaccine AstraZeneca vaccine John are politicalexperts opining and not medical experts. I stand corrected if I'm wrong. There is also a question. The UK is actually lookingpretty good at least relative to how they've looked over the past couple of years when it comes to Brexit. Considering thefact that the European Union has bungled the vaccination rollout I mean by all accounts John you have to think that this isgiving some support to the UK and some of their initiatives now. So let's go through some of these numbers just quickly before Iweigh in on the Brexit debate and forget about that. The EU should receive 55 million doses from J.J. in Q2 in thesecond quarter. AstraZeneca is promising another 70 million doses so maybe this can get back on track. But here's the linethat you won't see in the United States. You just will not hear this from medical experts on this program any time soon. Von deLeon a third covered wave is coming in Europe. Tom that's the difference right now between the continent and America and thetrajectory as I looked at the great log work out of the Financial Times. And I'm sorry the United Kingdom John is amassive success. He's dodging the Brexit question. And I am happy to be in the breakfast. Very Brexit. I mean only Garethvaccinated. Other than that. Let's go in that question for a while. I can answer that question yourself at home without meget into trouble on a whole range. I keep asking equities down yields up. This is Bloomberg. We will grow very rapidly this year 6 plus percent. That's achallenge for the Fed to change its own forecast. The whole point is to get the economy growing faster. It is interest ratesand chronic underperformance in value that we've had for years and years. That's starting to unwind. The Fed's job has alwaysbeen to deal with monetary policy but we're hearing more and more dealing with income inequality. I think the Fed wants aslightly steeper curve but not a curve that just goes indefinitely higher on the back down. This is BloombergSurveillance with Tom Keene Jonathan Ferro and Lisa Abramowicz. Good morning everyone. Jonathan Ferro Lisa Abramowicz and TomKeene. Do monkeys thrilled you were the sun radio and TV. Lots of stories this morning. But John I got to go right to the10 year yield. The litmus paper for Chairman Powell through a one point sixseven. The Q and A session in that newsconference will be fascinated later this afternoon. There'll be the forecast adjustment and that press conference or MichaelMcKee of course in attendance. And against us Lisa is an Atlantic divide.We have never ever seen as Ms. Van der Leyen discusses the vaccine disaster of Europe. Now it is tangible. Yeah. There is aconcern though here. Who are they blaming. Who are the European Union leaders blaming. Are they saying the AstraZeneca vaccinedoesn't work well enough. Are they saying that AstraZeneca hasn't ramped up production quite enough. The latest headline isEuropean Union saying that it's considering emergency measures to ensure the vaccine supply. This comes at the same time thatthey slow down the distribution of the AstraZeneca vaccine despite the likes of Dr Amish Dow Jones saying they are wrong.No problem. Thank you for mentioning that Adalja. Just just spine tingling yesterday. John I need you to explain as you haveled on this across all of media worldwide. It's not just the partition of Europe and America. It's the partition of Europeand the United Kingdom. The European system. And this really started nine 10 months ago when the negotiations over thesecontracts started to roll out. And what happened with the UK and the US is they secured thesecontracts three months earlier than the Europeans did because the Europeans wanted to negotiate at the European level andbelieve it or not in an taking a whole lot longer. So what's happened here. Well what's happened is that theAstraZeneca story has just become the whipping shout so to speak. If you can use that phrase right now over in Europe atthe moment that's how you beat up. Whenever there's a problem with the vaccine rollout the issue that I have right now withthe European leadership is very very little sign whatsoever that they are taking any responsibility for what is going on inEurope right now at the individual nation level. Italy France others to coming GATT and questioning a vaccinethat that nation. Right. That continent is very very reliant upon to roll things out. The UK on the other hand using the verysame vaccine Tom and having a much much better vaccine rollout than the rest of Europe. And the divide could not be bigger overthe last several months. John to bring it back to the Bloomberg Surveillance world we have a third meeting with Chairman Paullooking at the dynamics of yield and all the forecasts and that it comes back to a dollar a send in a dollar resilient becauseEurope 58 percent of the D X Y isn't in the game. Compare what happened six days ago at the ECB to what we're about to see fromthe Federal Reserve later. GDP forecasts in Europe that hardly change hardly shifted in the last three months. And GDPforecasts that will come a little bit later this afternoon from a Fed that will be drastically revised upwards and aconversation at least a conversation about maybe tighter monetary policy in the future. And I know it's several yearsdown the line. But let me tell you about the conversation we're having inEurope. It's a repeat of the last cycle. Can they even engineer a recovery that rates the higher interest rates or they fail atthat again. John I was making fun of Lisa earlier but frankly folks full disclosure I agree with her.There are elements of an asset bubble here. Lisa this is a serious matter with all this monetary and fiscal dynamics.Money's gonna find a place to go and it could go into selected assets surging. Bubble is a trigger word so let's not use that.There is a question though about the bifurcation of asset prices going way beyond what the growth expectations are.Even with this rapid growth profile in the near term and it raises a question for the Fed if they're trying to even outinequality and the gap between the wealthy and the less wealthy are they helping by exacerbating these asset by asset pricedislocations we can call it. We're going to get to Michael Purvis on that in a moment. John. We've got to do data red andgreen on the equity screen the VIX 20 points six seven distant from where it was last Fed meeting. There's a solid mark onNasdaq 100 futures. The break of 13000 are down 1 full percentage points on market. That's a number for you 166 91briefly at 167 yields are high. It's home by five basis points. This news conference a little. But later this afternoon getsmore and more interesting as this session grows older seemingly 167 on a U.S. 10 year Michael McKee working his desk here.Looking back at the history here in the moment is we get to 2:00 p.m. this afternoon. Michael Purvis with us now. He has beenwonderful on the Pacific Rim and again just observing the markets with talkback and capital advisors. Michael I want to goto your research. You know where you assume a dove ish outcome. What will be the market reaction to a Chairman Powell whosucceeds in an accommodative outcome. Well you know I think there's been a somewhat manic depressivepositioning story and the Treasury market where you know three weeks ago going into that very violent Thursday when when the 10year yield shot up to one point six percent. You know you have a very bullish positioning the five year and so forth by yourtreasury futures there. And I think to a degree that's kind of reversed a little. But I think it's almost pretty much consensusnow to think that 10 years is going to go up to 2 percent or beyond you know the next several months.Look I think when you stand back and you think about it there's there's basically the December Dodds and 0 through twenty threeand four hikes being priced in before the end of twenty three. And the rates market right now. That's a big gap. That gap hasto close. Either the fence got to cave the market's got to cave or they both have to cave somewhat meet in the middle there. ButI think one thing you know as we as we get into the afternoon I think one way to think about it is that even if we do getstarted the height thing dots up to one hike. I would guess that Powell is going to couch that with the most dovish language everthere. And so the question I think for the bond market one of the many questions for the bond market has to wrestle with todayis is given that there's been a very clear transmission from the say the money market futures world we're just pricing in forhikes before the end of 2013 directly into the 10 year. Right. In other words there's no sort of premium on top of that beyondhikes being priced into the 10 year Treasury yield. You know is that already is it sort of already in there. Right.And so I think the question like it's down to is what kind of sort of pros if you will as is coupled with with with you withthose hot with that with that. OK we'll give you a hike in 23 narrative. But I suspect he's going to lead heavily on the proson a longer term strategic thing given his newfound initiatives or sort of quasi mandates of the employment to population.Michael let me jump in just on the bond market quickly. We're having a rights conversation. Just quick Cuban I what's themonthly asset purchase that the Fed Reserve right now. How big. Of North 100 billion 120. Yes. Okay. Yeah. So let's go with thatnumber. Let's talk about it. How do they justify carrying on that through the rest of this year with 6 7 percent 8 percentGDP growth into 22. Well you know they've been pretty vague about what their plansare and how they're what the reaction function is going to be with respect to asset purchases. I think that's kind of bydesign because if if if they find that look there's a lot of you know with this stimulus bill and so forth there's a lot ofsupply that's going to be coming on the market. If financial conditions get really crazy hereand the curve steep that's too much for the wrong reasons. Right. Like there's just you know people are just saying waitI'm just going to step back and you're going to see a replay of what we saw over the seven year auction a couple weeks back.You know then that sort of a tool that they can sort of re-employ. I think they have. I think their vagueness is quiteby point by design on the back end there. Yeah. But you're actually right. You're looking at very steep massive GDPacceleration this year. That's going to spill into next year there. But look you know here we are at seven trillion dollarsand counting. And and you know it's it's been a tool that it's hard to see the tapering conversation really come into theforeground anytime in the near future. Michael just real quick here I'm wondering when you step in and start buying big tech.Well I wrote a long note about this question of evaluation and so forth yesterday. You know like big tech has been out offavor. No one seems to want it. Having said that if you put all yourmoney took all your cash and put it all into the NDA X on September 3rd and were the worst market timer ever you'd be up12 percent through today. Right. It hasn't been a horrible investment in that 20 percent comes after an amazing rallyearlier last year and an amazing 2019. Right. So I think I think the question when you think about big tech is is really one ofrelative performance not one of fear there. So again I think I think my view is is that this drama and the rates market and thecorrelations you're seeing in factor Piers with you know tech. You know gross to value and so forth that. Well I think thedrama of the bond market I expect will probably fade after today. Yeah. And that will provide a more stable platform. Butagain I think the big tech pastor and probably will perform on the earnings season which is going to come up in a few weeks.And that's going to help. I think we assert that the tech is on a bad investment. It's just not quite as fashionable or as BSAoutperformance mechanism. You know when you're looking at basically you know 11 percent collective GDP between this yearand next we'll talk about those earnings with you Mike. It's good to see you as always Mike. A purpose that it's all back inCapital Advisors CEO. We're just waking up minute to reset you. Waking up late ahead of that Fed Reserve decision yields up 5basis points to almost 167. We breached a little bit earlier your intraday high 167 44 numbers we haven't seen since thebeginning of 2020 and numbers we haven't seen on the 30 year maturity since the end of 2019. Right now to 42 we have 242 onand up four basis points. The Nasdaq is lower by one point two percent on Nasdaq 100 futures and so on. This sets us up for afascinating really interesting decision. A little bit later a set a forecast in the news conference with Chairman Powell. In aninterview with ABC News the president called Putin a killer and said he would pay the price for alleged interference in the USpresidential election. U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Putin ordered operations to hurt President Biden's chances.Shootings at three massage parlors in and around Atlanta have left eight people dead. Many were women of Asian descent. A 21year old man has been arrested. There's been a recent wave of attacks on Asian Americans that coincided with the spread of theCorona virus. And BMW is predicting a better than expected increase in profits this year. The German automaker also isjoining rivals in targeting a steep rise in electric vehicle sales by the end of the decade. BMW wants about half of itstotal sales to be electric by then. Meanwhile the company can't rule out the possibility that semiconductor shortages will hurtproduction. The chip shortage you mentioned it so far we did not have any factory stoppages.We cannot exclude of course that this might not happen in the in the next couple of weeks or months. We candidates do that but wehave very detailed very balanced supply management revenues use 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg. QuickTake. Powered bymore than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries armors could get there. This is Glenn Beck. The feds challenge is not just letting yields rise and lettingthe curve steep in kind of infinitely. They need to sort of toggle to allow long in yields go up and then kind of nudge thefront end up and then long yields go up and nudge the front end up. If they're going to normalize rates that's a combination ofsort of shifting the curve up you know sort of kind of across the curve. We are not at that point yet.That's easier said than done. That was Joyce Flory. Wells Fargo Asset Management had a fixed income strategy from New York Citythis morning. Good morning. Alongside some key Lisa Abramowicz some Jonathan Ferro. It's anyone's story. It's been the story inthis market over the last month or so. It's in the bond market. Here's your 10 year right now 166 and up by 5 basis points on asession. Your yield through 167. Very briefly we can talk about a 30 year yield at 242 briefly a number we haven't seen sincethe end of 2019. Or we could talk about it to 10 spread through 150 a spread steepness in this curve.We have not seen some since the middle of the last decade. These are not transitory.These are trajectories John that we're seeing. And what Mr. Borys said yesterday that was definitive a rare beast. He calledit a bond bear market. So it's like that right now yields up 4 basis points to 166 on tens. And we keep returning to the sameold question for the Fed Reserve and Chairman Powell. Is he comfortable with what he sees IBEX in another one in theforecast. Does this Fed actually forecast above 2 percent inflation at any point over the next three years.They actually put that in the forecast this time around. Yeah I'm glad you mentioned that all the focus here is on economicgrowth. But yes the inflation forecast will be part of that DAX dynamic. We'll look for at 2 o'clock right now. We've got awonderful sort of guest today on RTS is coming up. And Glenn Hubbard with us before heading to the Truths of Veda Partners isdefinitive on the committees in Congress who propose and dispose legislation. She is trulyexpert on the outcome of our tax policy linked into an infrastructure bill. And she joins us this morning. Henriettayour summer years we're going to see you on one point five trillion infrastructure bill. And you don't mince words. We'regoing to see an additional deficit. How will the GOP go for that.Thanks for having me guys. Well I think that the Republican conference will not go for that but they wouldn't go for it ifit was deficit offset either or tax increase offset either. So I think Senator Cardin made it really clear earlier this week thisis going to be a reconciliation bill. They're going to get 50 votes. Kamala Harris will break the tie whenever they get thisto the floor. We have about 70 percent odds that this bill will ultimately pass and it'll be roughly one point five trilliondollars in deficit increases at the end of the day. I think investors need to prepare for a bumpy ride but I don't see taxincreases passing with zero point margin in the Senate and a four point margin in the House. Henry Ed I want to tie the bondmarket to your world of Washington D.C. because we're watching yields creep higher still historically low. Nonetheless thisincreases the cost of this deficit. How closely do you think that Washington D.C. is watching thebond market right now to determine how aggressive they can be with some of these spending plans.I think they're watching it very closely indeed. I've been working with folks on the Senate Banking Committee specificallyon the Republican side recently to understand exactly that dynamic very focused on what they can speak to on inflation howthey should measure their own expectations versus what the Street's expectations are. I know they're concentrating on thisvery acutely and obviously planning a messaging strategy against the forthcoming infrastructure package where they're happy tohit Democrats that they raise taxes and happy to hit them if they increase deficits either way. And so Democrats then seethis as a no win situation with Republicans. They feel that lingering support for a one point five trillion dollar deficitincrease to mirror the 2017 tax cuts that the Republicans passed. And effectively the two sides are ships passing in thenight. They both care. But it's not impacting the final outcome as far as I can tell you. The politics is always operationre-election stand. You see Henry. So we all know that looking ahead to the midterms next year what I'm trying to understand iswhere the emphasis is. They're talking about relief and helping the hardest hit. And I think we're all on board with how much westruggle. Many people having not just in this country but worldwide off the back of this pandemic.But when we spoke to the White House yesterday they used the number of one hundred and ten thousand to talk about the middleclass that still needs assistance. And I'm trying to understand is this relief for the hardest hit in society or is it aboutbuying back the middle class the suburbs going into these midterms. I am so glad you mentioned that. John thank you. Ithink the midterms are a story that the street has underappreciated and it's sort of not yet cottoned on to theimport that Democrats are placing on the 2014 midterms. Not only do they have to overcome the historical norms of. The majorityparty and losing seats but they've got now get the turnout of the Democrats above and beyond what they would otherwise need inan average election year just to maintain hold on the House the Senate and hopefully the administration in 2024. And so theirfocus is entirely on 2022. And when you think about the margins that they have the idea that they'll somehow pass two trilliondollars in tax increases which will hit corporations. You know we heard Ford Motor Company mentioned this yesterday. Don't eventhink about getting about 21 percent of the corporate tax side. If Democrats prices their number one priority the midtermelections which is what I've heard from them consistently I think that's the direction we're headed as deficit hikes with aneye towards 2022. OK. I mean you mentioned Senator Cardin before Marilyn his worst nightmares from York down to Baltimore northof Baltimore. There's a bridge on 83 over Fredonia Road which I guess is the worst bridge in Maryland. Does that garner votes.Is he going to go out and get that bridge fixed as a metaphor for the nation and infrastructure so that Democrats can win. Ithink there are examples like that across the nation and earmarks are a hell of a drug. You know I am so happy thatthey're bringing it back. As you can potentially coerce some votes from you know the moderate wing of the Democratic Party inthe Kirsten Cinema R. Kelly or Warner or Manchin wing of the Democratic Party. And certainly onthe House side that'll be really important district level spending but potentially some Republican support or at leastless negative opposition potentially as they bring these earmarks back. So I'm really looking forward to that. Assomebody who likes to see legislation passed earmarks really grease the wheels. And I think that's exactly the kind of bridgeconstruction project that members of both sides would love to point to in the coming year. And we ought to stay close. One youI'd love to catch up on China soon. We all would. It's a big week for this administration on that front as well. Henry it'sright there. The wonderful Henry had it from Veda Partners the director of economic policy to reset as we count down City FedReserve. This is what your bond market looks like up 5 basis points on tends to about 166. Call it 167 on 30 years almost 242a number we haven't seen since the back end to 2019. That's what is shaping a curve. Steeper 2s versus tens. One hundred andfifty one basis points right now. That's right. The widest since we've seen going all the way back to 2015. But something reallyinteresting is happening with inflation expectations. And I would posit the following. I don't think there is a hugecredibility question being asked a Fed right now. That's all at the front end of the yield curve. We're still stable on Tues andas far as inflation expectations are concerned. Lisa I think the Fed is probably comfortable with what the market is looking atright now. They are absolutely confirming what the Fed is saying. If you take a look at 30 year inflation expectations.They are at the lowest they have ever been relative to inflation expectations over the next five years. In other words a spike ofinflation in the near term and longer term just reverting back to this low flashing kind of environment that's very comfortablefor the Fed. John that's the story right now with the stimulus. We have Tom Keene an additional conversation about stimulus inthe euro still part of the conversation as we look to Baltimore and infrastructure. John we have to mention in Coventry the A 44 4 round about. It needs fixing as well. John stay safe. We used to call some of those roundabouts the kamikaze roundabout.So frankly. That was back in a database a long time ago in New YorkCity. This is Bloomberg. New York City This is Bill DAX audience worldwide live on TV andradio alongside some and Lisa Abramowicz some Jonathan Ferro economic sites across the Bloomberg terminal. In just a momentequity futures low a bond yields higher. That's the story. Going into the Fed with your data is might NIKKEI.Well John we are looking at housing starts this morning that are down by ten point three percent much worse than the one pointthree percent decline that was expected. That however is not a surprise because the weather was awful inFebruary and we're talking about people not being able to get to work at all. You're not going to be able to get to work outdoorsbuilding houses if you have that kind of weather. The surprise is in the building permits. Building permits had been on a tearand they fall ten point eight percent ten point four percent rather for the month of February down to a one million sixhundred eighty two thousand annual rate. It's a bit of a surprise because while you do get weatherinterruptions and things like that from the start side the permit side had been really expanding because there's been adearth of available properties for people to buy. And one reason the housing market has slowed now. We have seen interest ratesgo up a little bit. Mortgage rates and we've seen the National Association of Home Builders confidence number go down a littlebit. So it may be that higher mortgage rates are starting to damp enthusiasm for long term building prospects. I know thatrefiners have really fallen off a cliff. They're down 39 percent year over year as mortgage rates have gone up. Are you getting a3 or 4 questions this afternoon at the press conference. Well I'm hoping so. Your whole case against NYSE I may have to findout econ with a lot of questions. Who do that. Would they. They ought to lead with Michael McKee today. They should but they'vegot Michael McKee. Thank you so much. Of course this afternoon driving forward the intellect at the press conference long agoand far away young hearts. He has made his name at Goldman Sachs with a strange phrase called mortgage equity withdrawal. Hebrought market economics to a complete standstill by figuring out the flows of our housing market long ago and far away in aboom. He is the Goldman Sachs chief economist and head of global economics. John we're riveted on the Fed meeting today. John'sgoing to go to that. But I need to go to you on this boom economy. You and I have never seen. How does a boom economy howdo you perceive it. Goldman Sachs that 8 percent GDP fades away. Will it be abrupt or will it be far more gradual and prosperousthan we can imagine. The 8 percent forecast is for the fourth quarter of the fourthquarter number and drew thousand and 21 and that's the way the Fed looks at these numbers as well. We think they know obviouslyupgrade their forecasts sharply as well. We don't think as high as that maybe a little bit over 6. But in our forecast 2021 veryrapid recovery as you say. We've we've never seen these kinds of growth rates. But then afterwards I think the economy is goingto be much closer to full employment by late this year early next year. And so in 2022 23. We will see no meaningfuldeceleration. Think you know maybe maybe 3 instead of 8 on a on a Q4 Q4 basis next year. But with an unemployment rate that'sbelow 4 percent in our forecast and employment rates that have mostly recovered the big slope. Well just to build on what Tomis talking about this idea of a faster and hotter boom but a much quicker cycle that Andrew Sheets of Morgan Stanley wastalking about earlier on the show what is the anatomy of an economy like that given the fact that markets and franklyeconomies often don't move in straight lines that there can be accelerations and there could be busts especially with how highasset prices are. I mean what do you foresee over the next few years as we get back to this low flash normal.Well I think we'll see a very front loaded recovery and then something that's more similar to the growth rates that we hadprevious pre pandemic with potential growth in the 2 percent range maybe a little bit below 2 percent. But that's not reallythe constraint at the moment because we still have a lot of spare capacity in the in the economy. There could be futureshocks of course. Also pandemic. There will be future shocks. Pandemic. But I think in the near term it's really about makingup the lost ground from the front from the shock of 2020. And I think we're well-positioned for that. So you let's have a clinicapproaching this conversation a little bit later today. The decision the summary of economic projections the news conferenceas well. Are you forecasting above target inflation then above 2 percent at least in the next three years at some point in thisSGP that comes out a little bit later. Yes we do expect the 2023 number for B.C. to go up a tenthcurrently as of December drawing 2.0. We think that probably goes to two point one percent could even go to two point twopercent but I'd be very surprised if it stayed up too. I think they will chose something above the medium term target. And thatI think is then also going to be a reason to show one hike by the end of 2023. Again I'm focusing on the median projectionhere. And as far as it's going to be a range of different views that will take some time to figure out exactly what it means.But I think the first in the first instance markets are going to be focused on the medians. So core PCI 2 to 1 2 to 4 2023 themedian comes up one one hike for 2023. Then the news conference. Jan how do you think the chairman shapes the narrative comingoff the back of those forecasts. I mean I don't think that the story from from Powell is going tobe all that different from what you said a couple of weeks ago in the in The Wall Street Journal interview where he basicallydidn't want to provide calendar guidance for either tapering or rate hikes because the committee has decided to freeze all thisan outcome Bear Stearns. But that view is quite a lot of calendar like language about tapering. He said patience is saidsome time. He said that there would be plenty of notice before they would start to taper. So to me that says tapering in thenext couple of quarters. Very unlikely late this year is a possibility but our best guess would be early 2022. Well whatyou have to see on to change your forecast for longer term inflation at a time when you've got the likes of Ray Daliocoming out and saying the cash is trash and that longer term bonds are going to be worthless in the face of acceleratinginflation. Well I think there are a number of things to watch. So ourbaseline scenario is that inflation goes up substantially in the short term. That's driven by lapping the big declines of early2000 and 20. We got we get to two point three percent for core P.S. in April. Then it comes back down and then after that yousee sort of a gradual acceleration a little above 2 percent by 2023 and then somewhere in the two and a quarter percent range.Beyond that maybe a little bit above it's relative to that sort of baseline scenario. If you had a sharp increase in inflationexpectations that would certainly be a warning sign probably something that would have to be visible in a number ofindicators not just break evens in the bond market or or household expectations but a combination of that. You'dcertainly be focused on that if you had a really big overheating of the economy with you know employment rates that are farbeyond the sort of cyclical highs that we've seen in the past couple of decades. Yeah I think then you'd be more worried aboutbigger wage price spirals in our forecast. We basically see the sizable current output gap for the slack in the economy beingfilled in and major beyond normal but not dramatically. But if that turned out to be wrong then obviously we'd have some goodreason. Really my mind. Exactly. And this goes back to the Hallmark worker Dudley McKell the you and the rest of theGoldman Sachs team. Is there a complete underestimation of the elasticity of supplies coming on. You get a boom economy. Theanimal spirits pick up. The output gap closes up. And that's a good and normal thing. Right. Yes absolutely. That's a good andnormal thing. And there can be too much of a good thing of course. That's that's always a possibility after consider in ourforecast. It doesn't. It's not too much of a good thing. It is a good thing.But I also think you make a good point about the potential for supply to prove to be a little bit stronger than PBS still did.I think that's a good point as well. And so far the supply side information that we've gotten duringthe pandemic has been I think better than most people would have expected a year ago or nine months ago. Yeah we got to squeezeone more in for Chairman Pound in this news conference for you. Michael McKee out a question for the chairman. What is it rightnow. Top of the mind for the team at Goldman. I think asking about the threshold for what four rate hikes in terms of wherefor policy inflation is I think that is going to be the biggest question. So people of course are focused on that on the dotplot for RTS but but even more so perhaps on where rate hikes are as a function of where the where the inflation numbers are.So for example if you had two point zero for core PSC and a hike that would be viewed as very hawkish. You have to point to a twopoint three percent report see and the hike that would actually be pretty dovish. And so I think getting into that. Yeah. Thatleadership is going to be important. John what's so important here again is I've got to get the heartiest look going. I meanI'm working on this now. You want to do this again John. No I think it's great. But here is the problem I've got. I tip mytail. Really. You got to put it back on Yank. Great to catch up. We won't do it again. Jan Hatzius. Thank you. Chief economistand head general. There's some important stuff there. And I mean it's really just word threshold. Mathematical Jihye Lee. Ireally am sorry. All right. Is it coming off. Anyone have a tiger put on tonight. Tonight. We should do this right now.Jihye Lee. Look I'll get a young look for that. You're gonna do the Fed special like this. No no. Oh no. Did wrong. But an early20. What are we doing here. I'm wide open with no tie. I'm doing my coat on. But look I got to spend Dow Jones here. Can I teachmy show now please. You know try to lighten up. All right. Coming up on the program in the next hour J.P. Morgan InvestmentManagement Chief Investment Office. Well Michael perfect timing to talk about these forecasts and how this Fed will respondabout this market too. And I just find it fascinating. Here we are talking about the difference between a 2 percent P.C.forecast and a two point two percent P.C. forecast and that will really determine whether this market sees this. Thomas Dubay.Sure. Cash coming out the other side. Well that's the market functionality here. But you know I'm going to say Lisa I'd loveyour thoughts on this. What. What what. We'll talk about this later. Your answers about supply coming on is a big deal. I meanit was a Tuesday thing works. Did you guys get your tires on already. No I haven't. I haven't started it. I've got to find amirror. Quickly. All right. But I'd send you want to swap. And I think we should do that. You should do. I don't think we shoulddo that alongside some Kailey Leinz brand. It's just like the Jonathan Ferro radio. I can't do that. He's showing off skillswith Tom Keene. S&P 500 is down a third of 1 percent. The Nasdaq 100 down by one point one percent yield to hire. And that's thestory going into the Fed. This is Bloomberg with the first rate news IRS could get to former president Trump's net worth hasfallen from three billion dollars when he took office to two point three billion. Now that's according to the BloombergBillionaires Index. The pandemic that he promised would disappear is hammering his own company. And the riot I got himimpeached is wounding his brand. Commercial real estate accounts for about three quarters of theformer president's fortune. A few industries in the U.S. have been hit as hard in the last year. Senate Minority Leader MitchMcConnell says there's no chance Republicans would support tax hikes to pay for President Biden's infrastructure plan.McConnell predicts that Democrats will use a process known as reconciliation to get a tax hike through with a simple majority.That was the same process used to win passage of the president's stimulus package. And Europe's allies and hospitality industryindustry have gotten a glimpse of the new normal. The European Union's executive arm has come out with a plan to ease Coronavirus induced restrictions on travel. It's incredibly disheartening because honestly it causes death.People not doing the right thing not getting their mom or their elderly father vaccinated. You know Merck will lose more people.We are losing more people. Melinda Gates of course of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundationthey're speaking on where we are. This with Emily Chang and of course part of her equality summit. It's a very interestinglineup including Queen Rania of Jordan and Al Kelly a visa as well. Look for that coming up through the day here at Bloomberg.Right now on the science at hand and I really want to drill down into the minutia. Here is what Kevin Tabb. He is at Beth IsraelLahey House. That is part of the acclaim Deacon has set of hospitals in Boston. And he is celebrating science at its best.And that would be trying to find a vaccine like we knew as kids a single shot effort. You don't need the booster shot andsomething that is in the realm of the temperatures that are normal unlike what we've had with Pfizer and with murdering a.Dr. Tab joins us this morning from Beth Israel. I want you to go into one vignette. You can give us of what they do your claimedBaruch Lab. What is the science in the Baruch Lab that gets you to a wonderful press release. Well great. Great to be here.Thank you. You know it really is very exciting to see what's come out of Dan Bird's lab in terms of that the vaccine that wenow call the JNJ vaccine. And people think that this just happened in the last year. Exactly. This is based on years infact decades of work work first in vaccines to to be made for HIV and then for Ebola and the Zika virus. And so we're realreally building off of decades of work and science. Do you have any understanding Dr. Tabb and frankly Dr. Baruch and your teamas well if we will need vaccines down the road after Pfizer and after Modena do you assume a one year shelf life a five yearshelf life like tetanus. Where are we in that continuum. I think that it's it's almost it's almost certain that we are going toneed additional weeks for the vaccine and an additional booster shots. It's what we know from vaccines for other diseases thatyou increase the efficacy if you continue to get booster shots. And we also know that a fair number of people are working ontweaking those vaccines to deal with variants as they come up. It's not news that we can do that fairly quickly. Dr. Tabb it'snot just the vaccine itself and the medical response to this pandemic in a biopharmaceutical way but also in a clinical way.And the complex ecosystem that you recently described in the paper of the U.S. health care system was really tested by thispandemic. What are some of the lessons that you've taken away from that that you think we could apply to have a stronger morerobust health care system. Yeah well you know first and foremost I I would hope that we've learned how little we knew and knowabout what's coming and that we've learned a little bit more about how quickly we need to be able to adapt. You know so Iwould say in essence humility is a good lesson to learn for the medical community. But beyond that I think in part because ofour are comfortably familiar metrics and dashboards which were designed to handle all the challenges that we were used to wereally didn't accurately forecast the magnitude of the problem. And even more importantly we didn't forecast where thoseproblems were likely to be the worse. And we got good build new models and engage new voices and engage some some diversethinkers on our teams so that we don't repeat those problems. Dr. Tabb there's also a question about the efficacy and thefrankly the speed of which we've been able to distribute the vaccines. What do you make of that. The idea that we didn'tnecessarily have a clear cut national strategy at the outset. We're sort of cobbling one together now. It's being directed tothe states but not cities. What's your sense of how effectively we're doing this. Well I think that's a pretty accuratedescription that we did not have a national nationally guided program in this country to effectively roll things out. Let'sstart with what went well. Clearly we it's astonishing how quickly a vaccine was developed. And I don't think we shouldgloss over that. But there are really I think I think of this in three phases.The first phase was when the vaccine was available and there was there were a number of challenges around. Getting it out andthere was a feeling that we were holding on to a large amount of vaccine but not getting them in people's arms. We moved throughthat phase and we're now in the phase where we're getting it out quickly. But there's just not enough vaccine. I would suggest to you that in the next three to six weeks we'regoing to move beyond that phase. And the question will not be about is there enough vaccine. The question will be more focusedon why do we have this vaccine. But the people that most needed are not coming and getting it so that the conversation itself Ithink is going to change. Dr. Tabb thank you so much. Too short a visit today. We look forward to a longer conversation here ina bit with Beth Israel Lahey Health. We thank him for his attendance. Lisa we've got to go back to the Fed meeting andreally Lisa changed dynamics since we began the simulcast webcast. Yeah the idea here that yields shooting to the highestthat we've seen at least in the long end 30 year yields shooting to the highest levels that we've seen since 2019. Will the Fedwelcome this. I mean on one hand they want a steeper yield curve. They want a better outlook longer term. And yet the paceand I really think we can't emphasize this enough the pace might be concerning to them if it leads to some pause. Some caution inlending. Some caution when it comes to people going out and deploying their cash. I'm not sure it's reached that point yetthough Tom. I think Chairman Paul at least is going to sell forward to the next meeting on the Bloomberg. I can see thatApril 28. And then frankly Lisa on to June 16 where we're really going to begin to see data about a boom economy. We're reallynot there yet. Tom Keene. So they have to see the actual 7 8 9 percent GDP data before they act. They've just got to wait. Yeahbut they can't leave forecasts where they are. They have to shut them out before it's right. They have to. And so how do theyshift upwards and how they should do relation forecasts upwards while also talking about hiking there. Yes. Mentioned that. ButI'm sorry Lisa. They are an incremental institution. Yes they'll move today. But you've got to believe their unspoken game planis to do it over two three meetings. You know I got to say they have a hard job. If you take a look at the economic surpriseindex from Citigroup you could see that we saw the biggest downward economic surprise and in the biggest upward economicsurprise in history. And now the Fed has to take a look at this very quickly moving market economy and figure out what to do. AsI mentioned Lisa with Randall Kroszner the former governor of the Fed we go back to the last natural disaster let's call itWorld War 2 an inflation of 14 percent in 1947. Of course the Marshall Plan clicking in and all that. And then five yearslater we're in about of 18 months even to year outright deflation where inflation got down to 1 percent. We've seen thisbefore at least in the institutions get through it. There was actually a survey of people and it's bifurcated.Younger people don't see inflation. Older people are more likely to think that inflation is a realrisk. Oh just saying let me I'm just saying it was a. They don't see tuition bills. Older people don't see tuition bill theirfavorite daddy yet. Maybe that's it. There could be a correlation direct.We have so much to talk about of course. Michael McKee. Leading our Fed coverage of Caroline Hyde. Mr. Shah from Wells Fargo.With David Westin at 12 noon. Stay with us. Futures red and green.This is Bloomberg.