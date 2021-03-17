'Bloomberg Markets: European Close' Full Show 3/17/2021

00:00

♪ GUY: FROM LONDON, I'M GUY JOHNSON. ALIX STEEL IS IN NEW YORK. THIS IS "BLOOMBERG MARKETS." SHOTS FIRED. URSULA VON DER LEYEN, THREATENS VACCINE EXPORT RESTRICTIONS TO THE U.K. LOCKDOWNS SPREADING ACROSS EUROPE RIGHT NOW. FRANS IS EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL MEASURES TONIGHT FOR REGIONS -- FRANCE IS EXPECTED TO ANNOUNCE ADDITIONAL MEASURES TONIGHT FOR REGIONS MOST EFFECTIVE. WE WILL HEAR ABOUT PLANS FOR THE ELECTRIC ERA. LET'S TALK ABOUT EQUITY MARKETS. WE ARE WAITING TO SEE WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN WITH THE FED A LITTLE BIT LATER ON. WE ARE DOWN BY AROUND 0.6%. YOU CAN ALSO SEE A SIMILAR STORY IN THE CURRENCY MARKETS. EURO-DOLLAR FLAT, JUST NORTH OF $1.1907. BUT IN TERMS OF WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE BOND MARKET, WE HAVE SEEN YIELDS COMING UP, NOW BEGINNING TO FADE A LITTLE BIT. BUT IT IS ALL ABOUT THE FED. ALIX: WE ARE SEEING A PRETTY STRONG PUSH FOR HIGHER YIELDS. I MEAN, FIVES, 30'S, WE CONTINUE TO SEE THE HIGHER YIELDS IN THE U.S. PUSHING PRESSURE ON THE EQUITY MARKET, PARTICULARLY ON THE TECH MARKET. THE NASDAQ 100 THE UNDERPERFORMER. HOW MUCH ARE INVESTORS TRYING TO TEST JAY POWELL INTO THE PRESS CONFERENCE? THIS OF COURSE HAVING THE PERVERSE EFFECT OF DRIVING YIELDS ELSEWHERE HIGHER, LIKE IN EUROPE, THAT DON'T HAVE THE SAME GROWTH PERSPECTIVE. INSTEAD, THEY ARE DEALING WITH A LOT OF ISSUES WHEN IT COMES TO GROWTH, AS WELL AS VACCINE DISTURBED ASIAN. GUY: ABSOLUTELY -- VACCINE DISTRIBUTION. GUY: ABSOLUTELY. THE SPAT CERTAINLY HEATING UP BETWEEN THE U.K. AND THE EU. URSULA VON DER LEYEN AND MAKING A THREAT TO WITHHOLD VACCINE EXPORTS TO THE U.K. >> WE NEED TO ENSURE THAT THERE IS RECIPROCITY AND PROPORTIONALITY, AND I WANT TO BE CLEAR ON RECIPROCITY. IF THE SITUATION DOES NOT CHANGE , WE WILL HAVE TO REFLECT ON HOW TO MAKE EXPORTS TO VACCINE PRODUCING COUNTRIES DEPENDENT ON THEIR LEVEL OF OPENING. GUY: JOINING US NOW IS BLOOMBERG'S WESTERN EUROPE MANAGING EDITOR CHAD THOMAS. WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS OF THE EU BANNING EXPORTS OF VACCINES TO THE U.K.? CHAD: IT IS REALLY TWOFOLD. FIRST OF ALL, THE U.K. IS IN MANY WAYS VERY DEPENDENT UPON THESE EXPORTS FROM THE EUROPEAN UNION. OVER THE LAST SIX WEEKS, THEY HAVE EXPORTED 10 MILLION DOSES, SO YOU CAN IMAGINE IF THEY SHUT OFF THE SPIGOT, WHAT THAT MEANS FOR THE VACCINATION CAMPAIGN IN THE U.K. THIS HAS MUCH WIDER IMPLICATIONS FOR ALL SORTS OF THINGS, INCLUDING THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE TWO COUNTRIES. THE U.K. SHOT BACK VERY QUICKLY THIS AFTERNOON AFTER VON DER LEYEN'S COMMENTS, AND RESPONSE TO A QUESTION FROM OUR OWN COLLEAGUE, OR BRUSSELS BUREAU CHIEF, BUT THE U.K. EXPECTS THE EU TO STICK TO PREVIOUS COMMITMENTS AROUND VACCINE. ALIX: I JUST DON'T UNDERSTAND HOW WE CAN TALK ABOUT VACCINE NATIONALISM WITHIN EUROPE WHEN THEY DON'T EVEN WANT THE VACCINE TO BEGIN WITH, AND EVEN IF THEY WIND UP APPROVING IT AGAIN, THERE'S GOING TO BE A LOT OF PSYCHOLOGICAL DAMAGE WHEN IT COMES TO ASTRAZENECA. CHAD: THAT IS REALLY THE GREAT QUESTION HERE. ON THE ONE HAND, YOU HAVE THE YOU TALKING ABOUT BANNING EXPORTS AND COMPLAINING BASICALLY TO ASTRAZENECA ABOUT THE SPEED WITH WHICH THEY HAVE BEEN MANUFACTURING THE VACCINE, WHILE AT THE SAME TIME, THIS WEEK THEY STOPPED USAGE OF THE VACCINE IN MOST EU COUNTRIES OUT OF CONCERN OVER BLOOD CLOTS. WE ARE WAITING FOR A MERCHANT IS ABATED REVIEW FROM THE EUROPEAN DRUG RAYLEIGH LATER -- DRUG REGULATOR -- WE ARE WAITING FOR A MUCH-ANTICIPATED REVIEW FROM THE EUROPEAN DRUG REGULATOR. SO THE USE OF THE VACCINE WILL PROBABLY START SOMETIME IN THE COMING DAYS IN EUROPE, BUT NONETHELESS, YOU HAVE CREATED A HUGE PROBLEM IN THE MIDDLE OF A ROLLOUT THAT HAS ALREADY BEEN TROUBLED. THEY HAVE STOPPED USING ONE OF THE KEY VACCINES FOR AT LEAST A WEEK, AND THERE ARE MANY PEOPLE NOW RAISING CONCERNS ABOUT WHETHER THEY WILL TAKE THE SEXY NOT ALL. ALIX: -- TAKE THIS VACCINE AT ALL. ALIX: CHAD, THANK YOU A LOT. JOINING US FOR MORE IS CHRIS WATLING COME ALONG VIEW ECONOMICS CEO AND CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST. -- CHRIS WATLING, LONGVIEW ECONOMICS CEO AND CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST. WHAT IS THE LONGVIEW COST OF THIS? CHRIS: IT IS MORE DELAYS, MORE LOCKDOWNS, MORE GOVERNMENT DEBT TO COVER ALL OF THOSE ISSUES FURTHER OR WHATEVER. IT IS NOT GREAT. IT IS NOT THE MOST IMPRESSIVE LOGISTICAL EXERCISE. I GUESS THE OTHER ISSUE, PERHAPS MORE PERIPHERAL AND LONGER-TERM, IS RAISING THAT SORT OF NATIONALISTIC TYPE LANGUAGE AGAIN WE ARE SEEING OUT OF THE COMMISSION WITH BREXIT. YOU'VE HAD THIS IN THE U.K. FOR SEVERAL YEARS NOW. SO YOU BRING ALL THAT TOGETHER AND IT DOESN'T HELP THE RELATIONSHIP GOING FORWARD, AND ADDS TO FRICTION, AND THEREFORE PROBABLY INFLATION ON THE MARGIN. BUT IT IS PRIMARILY JUST A TIMING ISSUE. I DON'T THINK THIS THING IS GOING TO CAUSE TOO MANY MAJOR PROBLEMS, AS LONG AS PEOPLE GET VACCINATED AND PEOPLE GET BACK TO NORMAL. GUY: IT IS GOING TO HAVE A BIG ECONOMIC IMPACT, AS YOU SAY. THE U.S. IS POWERING AHEAD. GOT FISCAL POLICY, MONETARY POLICY, HE VACCINE ROLLOUT THAT IS WORKING, ALL LEADING INTO THE UNITED STATES AND MAKING IT KIND OF ADVANCE AT A MUCH FASTER RATE THAN WHAT WE ARE SEEING IN EUROPE. YET THE EQUITY MARKETS, YOU LOOK AT THE PERFORMANCE YEAR TO DATE, THE S&P IS UP BY 5%. THE CAC 40 IS UP BY 9%. YOU ARE NOT SEEING MUCH DIVERGENCE IN TERMS OF EQUITY MARKET PERFORMANCE. WHY NOT? DO YOU THINK THAT EQUITY MARKET PERFORMANCE STARTS TO CHANGE? CHRIS: NO I DON'T. THINK THE PRIMARY DRIVER AT THE MOMENT IS COME ON THE VERY BIG PICTURE, SCALE. THE MARKET IS ABOUT 50% GROWTH STOCKS. IF YOU LOOK IN EUROPE, SOME OF THOSE MARKETS HAVE BARELY GOT A FEW PERCENT IN TERMS OF GROWTH WITHIN THEIR MARKET SECTOR COMPOSITION. THEREFORE, EUROPEAN MARKETS ARE MUCH MORE ABOUT VALUE AND GLOBAL REFLATION, A LOT OF THE GLOBAL COMPANIES AND INDUSTRIALS, OR BANKS THAT HAVE KEYED INTO THE GLOBAL BOND YIELD. SO DIRECTIONALLY, BOND YIELDS AND FRENCH YIELDS AND SO ON. SO THE STORY IS MUCH MORE ABOUT THE GLOBAL BOND YIELD STORY, THE GROWTH STOCKS UNDERPERFORMING IN THE STATES, AND THE SECTOR WAITING THEN IT IS ABOUT THE EURO THOUGH -- THE EURO ZONE ECONOMY VERSUS THE U.S. ECONOMY. IN THIS SENSE, THE LOCKDOWNS AREN'T THAT IMPORTANT IN TERMS OF BOND YIELDS GLOBALLY AND IN TERMS OF RELATIVE SECTOR PERFORMANCE. I DON'T THINK IT IS A BIG ISSUE. ALIX: BUT THAT FEEDS THROUGH TO THE STIMULUS CONVERSATION IN THE U.S. I WANT TO BRING IN WHAT THE SLOVAKIAN CENTRAL BANK GOVERNORS SAID. "MY CONCERN IS TO COMPARE WITH THE U.S. FISCAL IMPULSE, THE EUROPEAN ONE WILL KICK IN WITH A MAJOR DELAY. WE ARE TALKING MONTHS AND YEARS, AND THE PHYSICAL REACTION IS REALLY LAGGING BEHIND AND NEEDS TO PICK UP." HOW DO YOU SEE THAT UNFOLDING? CHRIS: THAT IS A FAIR POINT, BUT THE REALITY IS THIS ECONOMY HAS ALWAYS FOLLOWED WHERE THE U.S. AND CHINA HAVE GONE. IF THE U.S. AND CHINA ARE STARTING TO MOTOR, ONCE THE EURO ZONE STARTS TO UNLOCK AND GETS VACCINATED, IT WILL FOLLOW THAT TREND. THE BEST CORRELATION IS GLOBAL TRADE OUTLOOK. ONE OF THE BIG DRIVERS OF GLOBAL TRADE IS THE U.S. CONSUMER. TO MY MIND, THE U.S. CONSUMER IS ALIVE AND WELL, AND IS GOING TO BE SPENDING A LOT OF MONEY FOR SEVERAL YEARS. THAT IS GOING TO DRIVE A LOT OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH AND EXPORT GROWTH. OBVIOUSLY IN THE LIKES OF GERMANY, WHERE 50% OF GDP IS EXPORTED. IT IS A BIG BENEFICIARY. SO THE RECOVERY IS STALLED BY THIS RENEWED LOCKDOWN MOMENTUM AND FRANCE AND SO ON IN EUROPE, BUT THE REALITY IS IT WILL COME BACK, AND THE MOST IMPORTANT STIMULUS IN THE WORLD, U.S. THIS GO ON MONETARY STIMULUS -- U.S. FISCAL AND MONETARY STIMULUS. BUT THOSE ARE WHAT DRIVE THE ECONOMY IN NORMAL TIMES. GUY: TODAY IS ABOUT THE FED, AND I AM FASCINATED TO SEE WHAT IT HAS TO SAY A LITTLE LATER ON. THAT JAY POWELL PRESS CONFERENCE IS A MUCH LEFT -- IS A MUST WATCH EVENT. WHAT IMPACT DO YOU THINK IT IS GOING TO HAVE ON EUROPEAN GOVERNMENT BONDS? TREASURIES ARE ALREADY SHOOTING HIGHER. WE ARE GOING TO SEE AN IMPACT IN EUROPE. CAN EUROPE AFFORD THAT REACTION IF, FOR INSTANCE, BTP'S START MOVING UP? IS THAT GOING TO BE AN ISSUE? CHRIS: FIRST AND FOREMOST, I WOULD SAY THEY MAY DO. YOU NEVER KNOW. EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE IN THAT SENSE. BUT I THINK IF THEY DID SIGNAL IT, BUT YOU WOULD SEE AS A TEMPORARY SHORT-TERM FLATTENING OF THE CURVE. SO SHORT DATED YIELDS UP A BIT, AND LONGER DATED OFF A BIT. SO THE IMPLICATION FOR BTP'S WOULD BE A SIMILAR KIND OF TRADE. I THINK THE YIELDS WOULD FALL SLIGHTLY FROM WHERE THEY ARE AT THE MOMENT. SO I DON'T THINK IT IS GOING TO HAPPEN, BUT IF IT DID, I THINK THAT WOULD BE THE MAIN IMPLICATION, RATHER THAN YIELDS TAKING OFF TO THE MOON ON THE 10 YEAR. I DON'T THINK THAT IS A CREDIBLE THING TO EXPECT AT THE MOMENT, GIVEN WHERE THE ECONOMY IS. I THINK THAT YIELD BACKED UP AGGRESSIVELY ON THAT ANNOUNCEMENT PROBABLY WOULDN'T HAPPEN, AND I DON'T THINK THE ANNOUNCEMENT WILL HAPPEN ANYWAY. ALIX: BUT IF THEY SAY NOTHING AND THEY DON'T GET IN THE WAY OF HIGHER YIELDS, WHAT IS GOING TO THE MOON? CHRIS: I THINK YIELDS ARE READY TO STABILIZE. BONDS ARE DEEPLY OVERSOLD ON PRICE. THERE IS OVERSOLD AS THEY WERE IN EARLY 2017, AS OVERSOLD AS THEY WERE DURING THE TAPER TANTRUM. AND AFTER THOSE EVENTS, WHAT HAPPENED WAS THE PRICE STABILIZED, THE YIELD STABILIZED, OR THE YIELD SOFTENED A BIT. IF YOU LOOK AT THE HOUSING MARKET IN THE U.S., IT LOOKS LIKE IT IS JUST COMING OFF THE TOP A LITTLE BIT. AND THE MARKET REGULATES GROWTH IN NORMAL TIMES. LOADS BACKUP, GROWTH SLOWS A LITTLE BIT -- YIELDS BACK UP, GROWTH SLOWS A LITTLE BIT. SO I DON'T THINK POWELL NEEDS TO CONTROL THOSE YIELDS. A 21-YEAR-OLD MAN IS BEING HELD IN THE MURDERS OF EIGHT PEOPLE AT THREE MASSAGE PARLORS IN THE ATLANTA AREA. AT LEAST SIX OF THE VICTIMS WERE ASIAN WOMEN. THE VIOLENCE HAS SPARKED QUESTIONS ABOUT CURBING THE DISCRIMINATION AND VIOLENCE AGAINST ASIANS THAT HAS ESCALATED DURING THE PANDEMIC. STRONG WORDS FROM PRESIDENT BIDEN ABOUT RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN. THE PRESIDENT CALLED PUTIN "A KILLER," AND SAID HE WOULD PAY THE PRICE FOR ALLEGED INTERFERENCE IN U.S. ELECTIONS. U.S. INTELLIGENCE CONCLUDED THAT PUTIN CONSPIRED TO HURT BIDENS CHANGES. URSULA VON DER LEYEN AND EU LEADERS TODAY THAT THEY SHOULDN'T RULE OUT THE POTENTIAL USE OF EMERGENCY LEGAL POWERS. SHE CALLED THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC "THE CRISIS OF THIS CENTURY." STRONG WORDS FROM PRESIDENT BIDEN ABOUT RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN. THE PRESIDENT CALLED PUTIN "A KILLER," AND SAID HE WOULD PAY THE PRICE FOR ALLEGED INTERFERENCE IN U.S. ELECTIONS. U.S. INTELLIGENCE CONCLUDED THAT PUTIN CONSPIRED TO HURT BIDENS CHANGES. URSULA VON DER LEYEN AND EU LEADERS TODAY THAT THEY SHOULDN'T RULE OUT THE POTENTIAL USE OF EMERGENCY LEGAL POWERS. SHE CALLED THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC "THE CRISIS OF THIS CENTURY." GLOBAL NEWS 24 HOURS A DAY, ON AIR AND ON BLOOMBERG QUICKTAKE, POWERED BY MORE THAN 2700 JOURNALISTS AND ANALYSTS IN MORE THAN 120 COUNTRIES. I'M RITIKA GUPTA. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. GUY: THANK YOU VERY MUCH. A HUGE WEEK FOR CENTRAL BANKS. ONE OF THE KEY TOOLS IN THE FIGHT AGAINST THE PANDEMIC. VACCINES, FISCAL POLICY, MONETARY POLICY. 2:00 P.M. NEW YORK TIME, 6:00 P.M. LONDON TIME, WE GET THE FED. HOW HAWKISH ARE THEY GOING TO BE? STILL WITH US, CHRIS WATLING OF LONGVIEW ECONOMICS. LET'S TALK A BIT ABOUT THIS. THE COMMUNICATION FROM THE BANK OVER THE LAST FEW WEEKS TURNED INTO A MORE RELAXED SORT OF APPROACH TO WHAT IS HAPPENING WITH THE BRITISH ECONOMY. THERE DOES SEEM TO BE A REFLECTION IN A SIMILAR WAY TO WHAT WE HEARD FROM THE FED THAT WHAT WE ARE SEEING IN GILTS LIKE TREASURIES IS A REFLECTION OF THE SHORT -- OF THE RECOVERY TRADE. HOW HAWKISH DO YOU THINK GOVERNOR BAILEY IS GOING TO BE TOMORROW? CHRIS: I DON'T THINK HE'S GOING TO BE VERY HAWKISH. BUT YOU ARE RIGHT, THE TOWN HAS CHANGED IN THE PAST COUPLE OF WEEKS -- THE TOWN HAS CHANGED IN THE LAST CUP -- THE TONE HAS CHANGED IN THE LAST COUPLE OF WEEKS. THERE IS A TONE THAT IS COMING OUT THAT GROWTH IS LOOKING A LITTLE BIT MORE SHORT, AS YOU SAID. THE BACKUP AND BOND YIELDS HAS BEEN MUCH MORE ABOUT REAL BOND YIELDS IN RECENT WEEKS THEN IT HAS BEEN ABOUT INFLATION, SO THAT IS A GOOD MESSAGE FROM THE BOND MARKET. I THINK THE GOVERNOR AND THE CHIEF ECONOMIST ARE PICKING UP ON THAT, AND PICKING UP ON THE INFLATION RISK, AND GAS IS DISAPPEARING PRETTY FAST, WHETHER YOU ARE LOOKING AT THE U.K. OR THE U.S. I DON'T THINK THE TONE WILL BE HAWKISH, BUT I DON'T THINK IT WILL BE DOVISH FROM THE BANK OF ENGLAND. THEY ARE AHEAD OF WHERE THE FED IS IN TERMS OF STARTING TO TALK ABOUT THE RISKS OF MAY BE REMOVING A BIT OF ACCOMMODATION AT THAT STAGE. THAT IS ALL I CHARACTERIZE IT AS, PROBABLY A BIT MORE IMBALANCED. ALIX: HOW FAR CAN THEY GO? HOW FAR CAN THEY DIVERGE FROM THE FED IN THAT? [NO AUDIO] CHRIS: -- SORT OF TREND. THERE'S A BIT OF A RISK THERE. THERE MAY BE A DEBATE ABOUT THE DIFFERENT SIZED OUTPUT GAPS IN EACH ECONOMY. BUT THEY CAN'T GO TOO FAR AWAY FROM WHAT THE FED IS SAYING BECAUSE YOU WILL GET A VERY BIG CURRENCY MOVE ON THE BACK OF THAT. BUT YEAH, I THINK THEY ARE CERTAINLY AHEAD, AND THERE IS A BIT OF DIVERGENCE. GUY: IN TERMS OF THE U.K. RECOVERY, WALK ME THROUGH WHAT YOU SEE HAPPENING. WE ARE ABOUT TO START REOPENING THE ECONOMY. THERE'S A LOT OF TALK ABOUT PENT-UP DEMAND. HOW QUICKLY DOES THAT COME THROUGH HERE IN THE U.K.? WE ARE CERTAINLY SEEING IT IN THE UNITED STATES, BUT I AM WONDERING IF THE SAME COULD BE TRUE HERE. WHETHER OR NOT WE ARE GOING TO GET A SHORT-TERM INFLATIONARY SPIKE, THE BANK OF ENGLAND TYPICALLY LOOKS OVER THESE SPIKES. I AM WONDERING WHAT THE APPROACH WILL BE IF WE DO SEE SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER INFLATION. CHRIS: I THINK THE APPROACH IS TO LOOK THROUGH THE FIRST HALF INFLATION SPIKE AS A BASE EFFECT, AND LOOK BEYOND THAT AND THINK ABOUT THE RISKS THERE. WHAT AS TO YOUR POINT ABOUT HOW STRONG CAN CONSUMPTION BE ONCE THE ECONOMY IS OPENED UP, I THINK IT COULD BE REALLY QUITE CHUNKY. I THINK THE PARALLELS WITH THE ROARING 1920'S WE ARE SEEING ARE VERY VALID, BOTH IN THE U.K. AND IN THE U.S.. THERE'S MORE STIMULUS IN THE U.S., BUT THERE'S AN AWFUL LOT IN THE U.K. THERE'S 5% OF GDP IN CASH SITTING IN HOUSEHOLD BANK ACCOUNTS THAT IS WAITING TO BE SPENT AS THE ECONOMY IS UNLOCKED AND THE SERVICE SECTOR OPENS UP. PEOPLE TALK ABOUT THE DEATH OF THE U.S. CONSUMER. I DON'T BUY THAT FOR A SECOND. AND A LOT OF THESE SURVEYS SAY PEOPLE ARE GOING TO SAVE THIS MONEY, BUT ONCE THINGS GET GOING, WE WILL SEE WHAT WILL WE SEE WITH THE BRITISH AND AMERICAN CONSUMER. THEY WANT TO GET OUT, THEY WANT TO GO TO RESTAURANTS, THEY WANT TO GO ON HOLIDAY, AND CONSUMPTION WILL BE PRETTY STRONG FOR QUITE A WHILE ON THE BACK OF THAT. I THINK IT IS A STRONG ECONOMY YOU WILL SEE HERE AND IN THE U.S.. ALIX: I WONDER WHAT THAT ALL WINDS UP MEETING FOR EMERGING MARKETS. IF YOU ARE BUYING MORE STUFF, YOU ARE GOING TO IMPORT STUFF, SO THAT IS GOOD IN A CERTAIN CAPACITY. ON THE OTHER HAND, IF YOU HAVE A MORE STABLE OUTPERFORMANCE IN GROWTH, HOW DO YOU SEE THAT AFFECTING EM? CHRIS: THAT IS A GREAT QUESTION. THE MAIN TREND THAT TENDS TO PLAY OUT IN THE STOCK MARKETS IS A STRONGER U.S. AND U.K. CONSUMER AT THE SAME TIME. U.S. MEANS MORE IMPORTS. GLOBAL EXPORTS ARE GOING UP. THAT IS GREAT FOR EMERGING MARKETS AND THEY TEND TO OUTPERFORM IN THAT ENVIRONMENT. IT ALSO TENDS TO BE A WEAK DOLLAR ENVIRONMENT. WHEN WE HAD HOME-EQUITY WITHDRAWALS SURGING IN THE U.S. AHEAD OF THE FINANCIAL CRISIS, A BIT LIKE WHAT WE ARE STARTING TO SEE GERMINATING NOW THAT WILL COME THROUGH OVER THE COMING YEARS. THAT WAS ALSO A WEAK DOLLAR TIME AND A GOOD TIME TO OWN EMERGING MARKETS. SO I WOULD FAVOR EMERGING MARKETS. I THINK THAT IS AN IMPORTANT PART OF THE PUZZLE AT THE MOMENT, AND WILL BE A BENEFICIARY FROM THIS STRONG DEMAND SEEN IN THE U.S. AND THE U.K. GUY: YOU HAVE SOUNDED REALLY POSITIVE. I'M SORT OF CONCLUDING AND WRAPPING UP THE CALLS YOU HAVE GIVEN US. WHY DO YOU NOT THINK THE FED IS GOING TO BE MORE OPTIMIST ON GROWTH? THAT THOSE DOTS ARE GOING TO GO HIGHER IN 2023? IT MAY JUST BE ONE, BUT IT WOULD BE ENOUGH TO SEND THE MARKETS OFF. THE PICTURE IN THE U.S. IS REALLY STRONG. YOU TALK ABOUT CONSUMPTION COMING THROUGH. WHY IS THE FED NOT GOING TO REACT TO THAT? CHRIS: I THINK THE FED IS FOCUSED ALONG WITH THE TREASURY AND THE STATES ON THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE. I THINK THAT IS THE MAIN FOCUS, AND THEY DON'T WANT TO DO ANYTHING TO DISRUPT THAT AT THIS STAGE. MAYBE THE DOT PLOTS SHIFT A TINY BIT. IT DEPENDS HOW MUCH AND HOW MANY PEOPLE AND SO ON. BUT REALLY, I THINK JEROME POWELL'S MESSAGE IS BEEN CONSISTENT. HE DOESN'T BY THE INFLATION STORY. HE IS NOT WORRIED ABOUT ELEVATED ASSET PRICES AND LIQUIDITY. HE'S FOCUSED ON UNEMPLOYMENT AND GETTING IT BACK TO SOMETHING LIKE A 3% OR 4%. AS YOU KNOW, PARTICIPATION RATES AND THE UN-LIMIT RATE MEANS THERE'S A LOT OF DISTANCE -- THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE MEAN THERE'S A LOT OF DISTANCE THERE. WE WILL SEE IN A BIT. THE DOT PLOTS MIGHT MOVE, BUT I DON'T THINK JAY POWELL WILL CHANGE MUCH. ALIX: THANK YOU. ROBINHOOD IS OFFERING A NEW PROMOTION FOR TRADERS JUST AS MILLIONS OF AMERICANS RECEIVE STIMULUS CHECKS. THE TRADING PLATFORM IS OFFERING SOME CUSTOMERS BONUSES OF UP TO $250 FOR NEW DEPOSITS FOR THE NEXT TWO WEEKS. THAT OFFER COMES JUST WEEKS AFTER ROBINHOOD'S COFOUNDER WAS GRILLED BY CONGRESS FOR FEATURES THAT CRITICS SAY ENTICES USERS TO TRADE EXCESSIVELY. SHARES OF UBER ARE LOWER TODAY AFTER THE RIDE-HAILING COMPANY SAID IT WOULD RECLASSIFY ALL 17,000 OF ITS DRIVERS IN THE U.K. AS EMPLOYEES. THAT WILL ALLOW THEM TO GET A MINIMUM WAGE AND SPECIFIC BENEFITS. DAN IVES AT WEDBUSH SAYS IT IS LIKELY TO BE VW. DAN IS GOING TO BE JOINING US NEXT. BMW, SOME SAY, COULD BE A MORE LIKELY TARGET. ALIX: LIVE FROM NEW YORK, I AM ALIX STEEL. THIS IS BLOOMBERG MARKETS. BMW IS SAYING PROFITABILITY WILL DOUBLE THIS YEAR. THE LUXURY CARMAKER JOINING LIBELS -- JOINING RIVALS IN SEEING A RISE IN ELECTRIC VEHICLE SALES. THEY TOLD MATT MILLER THE TIME IS NOT RIGHT FOR STRATEGY. >> WE DID NOT HAVE ANY FACTORY STOPPAGES. WE CANNOT EXCLUDE THIS MIGHT NOT HAPPEN IN THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS OR MONTHS, WE CANNOT EXCLUDE THAT. WE HAVE A BALANCED SUPPLY MANAGEMENT, AND UNTIL NOW WE DID NOT HAVE ANY AFFECT. MATT: WITH THIS IT ADVANTAGE, I WONDER WHY THE SHARES HAVE UNDERPERFORMED ALL OF YOUR PEERS? I KEEP COMING BACK TO THIS BECAUSE I WAS PLAYING WITH THE GRAPH IN MIKE BLOOMBERG. EVEN IF I LOOK AT SINCE MARCH 23 OR SINCE YOU STEPPED IN AUGUST OF 2019, IF I LOOK AT A FIVE-YEAR PERIOD, BMW SHARES CONTINUE TO UNDERPERFORM VOLKSWAGEN, DAIMLER, GENERAL MOTORS. WHAT CAN YOU DO AS THE CEO TO HELP BOOST THAT VALUATION? ALL OF HER: LOOK AT -- OLIVER:LOOK AT TODAY. WE HAVE SHARES OF MORE THAN 4%. THAT IS THE FIRST STEP TO A MORE BALANCED VALUATION. IT COMPARES -- WHAT IS THE STARTING POINT IN THE COMPARISON. IN THE LAST YEAR WE INCREASED OUR SHARE PRICE BY MORE THAN 100%. I THINK WE ARE ON A GOOD WAY. THE SECOND THING IS I THINK IT WAS NOT SO CLEAR WHAT THE STRATEGY IS AFTER THE I3. WE STARTED WITH THE ELECTRIFICATION OF THE I3 IN 2013 AND THEN WE TOOK SOME TIME UNTIL THE MARKETS WERE LARGE ENOUGH TO SUPPLY THE RIGHT PRODUCTS. THE TIME IS HERE AND NOW, AND WE WILL HAVE BY 2023 12 FULLY ELECTRIC VEHICLES. BEHIND ME YOU SEE THE IX AND THE I4 WILL BE AFTER THIS YEAR. IT BECOMES CLEARER TO OUR INVESTORS WHAT IS OUR LONG-TERM STRATEGY. GUY: THE BMW CEO TALKING TO BLOOMBERG'S MATT MILLER EARLIER ON. THEY ARE ALL DOING THE SAME THING, FOCUSING ON THE FUTURE RATHER THAN THE HERE AND NOW. THE HERE AND NOW IS TOUGH. YOU SAW THE CAR SALES DATA OUT OF EUROPE DOWN 20%. THE STOXX 600 AUTO INDEX UP TODAY AGAIN. YOU CAN SEE THAT IS THE FIVE-YEAR STORY, WHICH PROBABLY DOES NOT CAPTURE WHAT WE ARE TRYING TO TALK ABOUT. RECENTLY THIS IS A SECTOR THAT HAS BEEN MASSIVELY OUTPERFORMING. IT IS A PIVOT TO THE FUTURE, TO THE TESLA UPLANDS THAT IS DRIVING THE INVESTMENT COMMUNITY. CRAIG TRUDELL IS THE HEAD OF COVERAGE OF THE EUROPEAN AUTO INDUSTRY AT BLOOMBERG. IT IS BRILLIANT IN THE LAST MONTH, BUT CERTAINLY IN THE LAST FEW DAYS MADE A MAJOR PIVOT IN TERMS OF INVESTOR APPRECIATION OF WHAT COULD BE POSSIBLE FOR THE EUROPEAN AUTO SECTOR. THIS IS A SECTOR THAT WAS LEFT FOR DEAD AND IS NOW RISING FROM THE ASHES IN QUITE A MEANINGFUL WAY. THEY ARE LEARNING FROM TESLA AND IT IS WORKING. CRAIG: THAT IS RIGHT. THE COMPANY YOU'RE SEEING THAT MOST CLEARLY IS VOLKSWAGEN, WHERE HERBERT DIESS IS FOLLOWING THE ELON MUSK PLAYBOOK, RAPIDFIRE ANNOUNCEMENTS. HE JOINED TWITTER RECENTLY. HIS FIRST POST WAS A DAY GET ELON MUSK. -- WAS A DIG AT ELON MUSK. HE IS TRYING TO OWN THE NEWS CYCLE. WE HAVE SEEN VOLKSWAGEN TO A BATTERY DAY TYPE EVENT THAT HELPED MATTERS. JUST YESTERDAY, THEIR ANNUAL PRESS CONFERENCE, RATHER THAN FOCUS ON THE FINANCIAL RESULTS, THEY CENTER THE CONVERSATION AROUND ELECTRIC VEHICLES. THAT IS WHAT THE INVESTMENT COMMUNITY WANTS TO HEAR RIGHT NOW. A FEW WEEKS BACK UBS TOOK APART THE ID3, VOLKSWAGEN'S FIRST DEDICATED ELECTRIC VEHICLE AND CAME AWAY WITH BULLISH IMPRESSIONS. EVER SINCE THEN WE HAVE SEEN A LOT OF OPTIMISM REFLECTED IN THE SHARE PRICE FOR VOLKSWAGEN. ALIX: WHEN IT COMES TO THE STRATEGY, WHICH ONE DO INVESTORS LIKE BEST? THE ALL IN EB, THROUGH -- THE ALL IN EV, THROW IT ALL IN, BMW WARNING YOU DO NOT WANT TO GO ALL IN. WHICH ONE ARE INVESTORS REWARDING THE MOST? CRAIG: FOR A LONG TIME THERE WAS THIS GENERAL ASSUMPTION THAT ELECTRIC NICKELS WERE GOING TO BE LESS PROFITABLE, THEY WERE GOING TO BE COSTLY, AND THEREFORE YOU WANTED -- DO REALLY WANT TO PUT ALL OF YOUR EGGS IN THAT BASKET. I THINK YOU HEARD THAT FROM THE CEO OF BMW JUST NOW. THEY WANTED TO WAIT FOR THE MARKET TO GET BIGGER BEFORE THEY DID MORE THAN JUST PUT THEIR TOE IN THE WATER WITH REGARD TO ELECTRIC VEHICLES. I THINK TESLA REALLY CHANGE THAT. THAT IS WHY THE EV MESSAGE HAS BROKEN THROUGH. THEY HAVE SEEN A MESSAGE IN TERMS OF THEIR VALUATION AS A RESULT OF THAT. WE SAW THAT ALL THROUGH 2020. IT WAS NOT ONLY TESLA BUT A LOT OF THESE ELECTRIC VEHICLE UPSTARTS LIKE NE-YO AND SOME OF THESE OTHER COMPANIES LISTED IN CHINA, THESE AUTOMAKERS WITH SMALL SALES BUT A CLERESTORY ABOUT JUST ELECTRIC VEHICLES. YOU SAW THE VALUATIONS BLOWOUT FOR THAT NAME. GUY: VOLKSWAGEN I DO NOT THINK HAS FULLY ANSWERED THE QUESTION ABOUT HOW IT MIGRATES FROM WHERE IT IS NOW. LOUD AND CLEAR IT WILL HAPPEN. THANKS VERY MUCH INDEED. BLOOMBERG'S CRAIG TRUDELL TALKING US THROUGH VOLKSWAGEN AND BMW, THE GERMAN AUTO SECTOR COMPLETELY PIVOTING. ONE OF THE AREAS THEY ARE WEAK IN IS SOFTWARE AND TRYING TO FIND THE RIGHT PARTNERSHIP WITH SOFTWARE IS GOING TO BE INTERESTING. DAN IVES AT WEDBUSH SECURITIES SAYS VOLKSWAGEN IS NOW THE MOST LIKELY EV PARTNER FOR APPLE. WE SPOKE YESTERDAY ABOUT DAN'S CALL TO BERNSTEIN'S GLOBAL HEAD OF RESEARCH AND GOT HIS TAKE ON WHICH WAY HE THINKS APPLE WILL JUMP. ARNST: I SEE BMW AS A BETTER OFFER BECAUSE THERE ARE BRAND SYNERGIES, STRONGER MANUFACTURING CAPABILITIES. THE COMPANY IS ALREADY PARTNERING ON QUITE A FEW TECHNOLOGIES. WE WILL SEE IF THEY WANT TO MAKE THE APPLE CAR. IF YOU ASKED ME I WOULD SAY MUNICH WOULD BE A BETTER PARTNER THAN VOLKSWAGEN FOR APPLE. GUY: LET'S TALK TO DAN IVES OF WEDBUSH SECURITIES. DAN, WHY VOLKSWAGEN? WHY IS THAT THE BEST FIT FOR APPLE? HOW SERIOUSLY DO YOU THINK THEY WILL TAKE THIS MOVE? DAN: VOLKSWAGEN ARE DIVING INTO THE DEEP END OF THE POOL ON EV. THE REASON IT IS BW -- VW IS BECAUSE OF THE MODULAR BUILDOUT, THAT FITS WELL WITH WHAT APPLE IS TRYING TO DO. FROM A PARTNERSHIP PERSPECTIVE -- THEY'RE GOING ALL IN ON EV. IF I LOOK AT BMW, IT MAKES A TON OF SENSE STRATEGICALLY. I THINK EV IS DIPPING THE TOE IN THE WATER. THIS IS WHY VW, YOU GO THROUGH EVERYTHING. I THINK THE RIBBON ON TOP OF EVERYTHING ELSE IS THE QUANTUM OWNERSHIP. I BELIEVE THAT AS A POTENTIAL GAME CHANGER IN TERMS OF BATTERY TECHNOLOGY. BUT ALL OF THAT TOGETHER, I BELIEVE APPLE AND BW ANNOUNCE A PARTNERSHIP BY SUMMER -- APPLE AND VW ANNOUNCE A PARTNERSHIP BY SUMMER. GUY: -- ALIX: WHAT DOES THAT LOOK LIKE? THIS IS UNUSUAL FOR APPLE? IS THE CAR GOING TO HAPPEN APPLE LOGO? IS IT STILL GOING TO HAVE A VW LOGO? THEY ARE NOT A MANUFACTURER. THEY WILL NEED A CAR COMPANY IF THEY WANT TO GET INTO THIS. HOW DOES THAT LOOK? DAN: IT IS A MATTER OF WHEN, NOT IF APPLE GETS INTO EV'S. ALIX: WHY? DAN: THERE ARE 5 TRILLION REASONS FOR APPLE TO GET INTO THE EV MARKET. WE ARE TALKING ABOUT GOLDEN -- IT WILL -- APPLE FROM THE OUTSIDE LOOKING IN, WHICH IS WHY A PARTNERSHIP IS NOT JUST THE MOST LIKELY, THAT WILL BE THE PATH. IN TERMS OF THE LOOK, IT IS GOING TO BE SOMETHING THAT COULD BE A VW, BUT ULTIMATELY AN APPLE BRANDED CAR. THERE ARE OTHER PARTNERS THEY ARE TALKING TO. WE TALKED ABOUT HYUNDAI, FORD, MAYBE A NEO. THEY ARE GOING TO THE EV DATING GAME. WHEN THEY WALKED DOWN THE AISLE, I THINK IT IS VW. GUY: WHAT DOES APPLE BRING TO THE PARTY OR TO THE WEDDING? VW IS TRYING TO PUSH AHEAD WITH SOFTWARE. ONE THING TESLA HAS DONE IS GENERATED ITS OWN PROPRIETARY CHEMISTRY AND ITS OWN PROPRIETARY SOFTWARE. VOLKSWAGEN CAN DO THE CHEMISTRY. IT WILL FIND IT TOUGH TO DO THE SOFTWARE BUT IT IS MAKING A BIG EFFORT IN INVESTMENT. WHETHER YOU BRING AN APPLE, WHAT HAPPENS. WHAT DOES APPLE INTEGRATE INTO THESE VEHICLES? HOW MUCH APPLE SOFTWARE IS THERE GOING TO BE AND HOW MUCH OF THE APPLE SOFTWARE HAS EKED OUT INTO THE REST OF THE VW PRODUCT LINE? DAN: YOU HAVE WHAT I VIEW IS THE BEST CONSUMER BRAND IN THE WORLD AND THEY BRING THE TECHNOLOGY FROM CUPERTINO, I BELIEVE SELF-DRIVING. THAT WILL BE IMPORTANT IN TERMS OF WHAT BRINGS ECONOMISTS TO THE TABLE. AND IT COMES DOWN TO WHY WOULD THEY WANT TO PARTNER WITH APPLE, I BELIEVE EVEN IF APPLE GETS 3% TO 5% MARKET SHARE, THAT COULD BE A SIGNIFICANT GROWTH DRIVER FOR APPLE. VW BRINGING THE APPLE BRAND. YOU ARE SEEING IT WITH FORD, GM, VW. A $5 TRILLION MARKET IN THE NEXT DECADE. IT IS SOMETHING AUTOMAKERS HAVE TO QUICKLY PIVOT. RIGHT NOW IN THE EV MARKET, IT IS TESLA'S WORLD, EVERYONE ELSE'S PAYING RENT. RIGHT NOW THERE IS A WINDOW OF OPPORTUNITY AND THAT IS WHAT APPLE IS LOOKING FOR. ALIX: I AM WONDERING HOW IT WORKS ON A LICENSING BASIS, AS IN WHY JUST VOLKSWAGEN? IS THERE A MODEL APPLE COULD PURSUE LIGHT IN THE APP STORE BUT WITH CARS? DAN: THERE COULD BE MORE PARTNERS, ESPECIALLY GEOGRAPHICALLY FOCUSED. THAT IS WHY THEY WERE TALKING TO HYUNDAI IN TERMS OF HOW SUPPORTERS OF THE KOREAN MARKET AND ALSO THE MODULAR STRUCTURE. I DO BELIEVE IT IS A GLOBAL BRAND AND IT IS ONE YOU ARE TALKING ABOUT, LET'S THEM BRANDLEY APPLE CAR, EVEN THOUGH IT IS PRODUCED AND MANUFACTURED. I BELIEVE IT IS A RED SHARE MODEL, AND MORE AND MORE PUTTING SOFTWARE INTO THAT IN TERMS OF WHAT THAT BUT ULTIMATELY LOOK LIKE IN TERMS OF APPLE CARD. IN TERMS OF -- AN APPLE CAR. IN TERMS OF EV, 10% PENETRATION IN THE NEXT THREE TO FOUR YEARS. ALIX: REALLY GOOD TO CATCH UP. THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH. SUPER INTERESTING STORY. DAN IVES OF WEDBUSH SECURITIES. COMING UP, THE DOORS TO THE MAGIC KINGDOM ARE ABOUT TO REOPEN. WE WILL HERE WITH THE DISNEY CEO ON THEIR PART REOPENING, NEXT. OUR PRODUCER, NICOLE, IS REALLY EXCITED ABOUT THIS. THIS IS BLOOMBERG. EMILY: I AM EMILY CHANG IN SAN FRANCISCO. I WANT TO WELCOME EVERYONE TO THIS SPECIAL SIMULCAST DISNEYLAND IS SAID TO REOPEN ON APRIL 30 WITH LIMITED CAPACITY JUST ONE YEAR AFTER BEING SHUT DOWN AMIDST THE PANDEMIC. DURING THE TIME THE COMPANY HAS DOUBLED DOWN ON STREAMING EFFORTS WITH HIS NEED LOTS AND ESPN PLUS. JOINING ME IS WALL DISNEY CEO BOB CHAPEK FROM DISNEYLAND. GREAT TO HAVE YOU BACK ON THE SHOW. EVERYBODY IS CURIOUS ABOUT THE DEMAND PICTURE. WE ARE HEARING SPECULATION OF A ROARING 20'S COME BACK. HOW WOULD YOU CHARACTERIZE THE DEMAND YOU ARE SEEING AS YOU LOOK AT BOOKINGS INTO THE SUMMER? BOB: WE ARE THRILLED WITH THE RESPONSE WE ARE SEEING FROM OUR GUEST IN TERMS OF FUTURE RESERVATIONS AND INTENT TO COME BACK TO OUR PARTS. IT IS A FUNCTION OF TWO THINGS. CONFIDENCE WE ARE SEEING THE LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL FOR THE PANDEMIC, BUT ALSO TREMENDOUS TRUST IN OUR BRAND. WE HAVE BEEN ABLE TO OPERATE ACROSS THE WORLD, AT WALT DISNEY WORLD, FOR EXAMPLE, FOR THE LAST NINE MONTHS. WE HAD THE NBA BUBBLE THAT WAS SO SUCCESSFUL. GUESTS KNOW DISNEY WILL DO IT RIGHT. THAT LEADS THEM TO WANT TO COME BACK TO OUR PARKS AND EXPERIENCE THE MAGIC AND KNOW WE WILL BE RESPONSIBLE AS WE DO THAT, AND THEY CAN HAVE A GREAT TIME. EMILY: THE DATE IS APRIL 30 FOR CALIFORNIA, BUT YOU HAVE 50% CAPACITY LIMITS. YOU CAN GET UP TO -- 15% CAPACITY LIMITS. 25% IF WE GET TO THE ORANGE TEAR. INVESTORS WANT TO KNOW IF YOU CAN MAKE MONEY WITH THESE KIND OF LIMITATIONS? NO OUT-OF-STATE RESIDENTS AS WELL. BOB: AS WE HAVE SAID FROM THE BEGINNING, THERE ARE COUPLE OF REQUIREMENTS. THE FIRST ONE IS WE HAVE TO BE ABLE TO DO SO RESPONSIBLY AND MAKE SURE EVERYBODY HAS A GREAT TIME WHILE ALSO BEING SAFE. AT THE SAME TIME, WE ARE ONLY GOING TO OPEN UP IF IT CAN BE CREATIVE TO SHAREHOLDER VALUE. WILL BE ABLE TO COVER OUR EXPENSES AND MAKE A CONTRIBUTION TOWARDS PROFIT. THAT HAS BEEN THE CASE SINCE WE STARTED REOPENING OUR PARKS NINE MONTHS AGO THAT WILL BE THE CASE WITH DISNEYLAND. WE ARE CONFIDENT WE CAN DO THAT. AS CONDITIONS IMPROVE AND THE CONSTRAINTS ARE RELIEVED, WE WILL BE THERE TO RAMP UP AND MAKE SURE EVERYONE HAS A GREAT TIME. WE'LL BRING MORE PEOPLE BACK TO THE MAGIC OF DISNEY. EMILY: WHAT ARE SOME OF THE NEW TECHNOLOGIES YOU HAVE USED OVER THE LAST YEAR YOU THINK MIGHT STICK AROUND POST PANDEMIC? WILL TEMPERATURE SCREENINGS CONTINUE? WILL YOU USE THE RESERVATION SYSTEM MORE? BOB: IN ADDITION TO ALL OF THE HEALTH GUIDELINES WE HAVE BEEN FOLLOWING ACROSS THE WORLD, MASKS, TEMPERATURE CHECKS, INCREASED HYGIENE, SIX-FOOT SOCIAL DISTANCING, WE ARE ALSO GOING TO BE INTRODUCING A NEW RESERVATION SYSTEM THAT WILL ENABLE OUR GUESTS TO HAVE A GREAT TIME NO MATTER WHEN THEY CHOOSE TO COME TO DISNEY. NOBODY WANTS TO GO THROUGH A PANDEMIC, BUT OUR TEAMS HAVE BEEN HARD AT WORK MAKING SURE WHEN WE REEMERGE WE WILL DO SO IN A WAY THAT WILL IMPROVE THE GUEST EXPERIENCE, EVEN FOR A PRE-PANDEMIC SITUATION. OUR ACTION SINCE WE HAVE REOPENED HAS SHOWN THAT OUR GUESTS ARE EVEN MORE SATISFIED THAN THEY WERE PRIOR TO THE PANDEMIC. WE HAVE LEARNED TO OPERATE UNDER CONSTRAINTS ALL THE TIME, LIKE DELIVERING THE DISNEY MAGIC YOU EXPECT. WE HAVE BEEN IN A FORTUNATE SITUATION WHERE WE HAVE HAD A LOT OF DEMAND IN THE PAST. IN MANY CASES THAT HAS EXCEEDED WHAT WE CAN SUPPLY IN TERMS OF HOW MAY PEOPLE WE CAN PUT IN THE PARK. THERE'S BEEN NO SITUATION THAT HAS BEEN MORE LIKE THAT THEN WE HAVE HAD UPON REOPENING AND HAVING TO OPERATE UNDER TIGHT CONSTRAINTS. WE HAVE GOTTEN EVEN BETTER AND BETTER AT IT. I THINK IT WILL CREATE A REEMERGING SCENARIO WHERE MAGIC WILL BE EVEN GREATER FOR OUR GUESTS WHEN THEY COME BACK TO OUR PARKS. EMILY: DISNEYLAND PARIS LOOKS LIKE IT WILL BE THE LAST TO REOPEN. THEY WERE SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 2. THAT HAS GOTTEN PUSHED BACK. YOU THINK IT WILL REOPEN BY SUMMER? BOB: WE CERTAINLY HOPE SO. WE FOLLOW THE GUIDELINES OF LOCAL GOVERNMENTS AND LOCAL HEALTH AGENCIES IN TERMS OF TELLING US WHEN IT IS SAFE FOR US TO REOPEN. I AGREE WITH YOU, THAT WILL PROBABLY BE THE LAST OF OUR PARKS TO REOPEN AGAIN. WHEN IT DOES, WE WILL BE THERE TO OPERATE RESPONSIBLY AND MAKE SURE WE HAVE MAGIC FOR EVERYBODY. EMILY: DISNEY PLUS HAS BEEN A REMARKABLE SUCCESS. YOU JUST PASSED 100 MILLION USERS, YOU RELEASED RYAH AND THE LAST DRAGON RECENTLY. I KNOW YOU WILL NOT SHARE NUMBERS. CAN YOU TELL US HOW WELL THAT EARLY RELEASE PREMIUM MODEL ON DIGITAL IS WORKING WHEN CUSTOMERS KNOW THEY CAN GET IT FOR FREE A FEW MONTHS LATER. IS THAT SOMETHING THAT WILL STICK AROUND WHEN PEOPLE ARE GOING BACK TO THEATERS? BOB: THERE ARE TWO REASONS TO DO THIS RIGHT NOW. WHAT IS PANDEMIC ORIENTED. PEOPLE HAVE SOME LEVEL OF ANXIETY ABOUT RETURNING TO THEATERS OR THE THEATERS ARE NOT OPEN IN BIG NUMBERS. THAT GIVES THEM AN OPTION, FLEXIBILITY TO WATCH THE FILM WITHOUT NECESSARILY HAVING TO WAIT FOR THREE OR FOUR MONTHS TO SEE IT, BUT THERE ARE ALSO FUNDAMENTAL CONSUMER CHANGES WHERE PEOPLE ARE BECOMING IMPATIENT. THEY WANT TO SEE MOVIES THE WAY THEY WANT TO SEE THEM WHEN THEY WANT TO SEE THEM AND HOW THEY WANT TO SEE THEM. WE HAVE BEEN THRILLED WITH CONSUMER RECEPTIVITY FOR OUR PREMIER ACCESS STRATEGY. WHETHER OR NOT THIS BECOMES A BIG PART OF OUR STRATEGY GOING FORWARD IS GOING TO BE UP TO CONSUMERS. THEY VOTE WITH THEIR POCKETBOOK SPIRIT THEY WILL TELL US HOW THEY WANT TO WATCH MOVIES AND WE WILL BE RESPONSIVE TO THE CONSUMER. THEY WILL DRIVE THAT EVOLUTION JUST LIKE THEY ARE DRIVING THE EVOLUTION FROM THE LINEAR BROADCAST WORLD OVER TO THE DIRECT TO CONSUMER WORLD IN GENERAL. EMILY: YOU STILL HAVE A MAY 7 RELEASE DATE FOR MATT WHITAKER -- FOR BLACK WIDOW, AND IF THE NAME OF THE GAME IS CONSUMER FLEXIBILITY WILL IT STILL BE ONLY IN THEATERS ON THAT DATE, AND ARE YOU STICKING WITH THAT MAY 7 DATE? BOB: AS YOU KNOW, FLEXIBILITY IS SOMETHING WE'VE BEEN WORKING HARD. OUR SITUATIONS CHANGE. JUST A FEW WEEKS AGO THEATERS IN NEW YORK AND LOS ANGELES WERE NOT OPEN. NOW THEY ARE OPEN. WE ARE WAITING TO SEE HOW GUESTS RESPOND, HOW PROSPECTIVE THEATERGOERS RESPOND TO THE REOPENING SPIRIT WE WILL REMAIN FLEXIBLE -- TO THE REOPENING'S. WE WILL REMAIN FLEXIBLE. IN TERMS OF HOW THE FILMS COME TO MARKET, WHETHER IT IS BLACK WIDOW OR ANY OTHER TITLE. IF CONSUMERS ARE HAPPY, WE LOVE THE THREE OPTICAL WINDOW. -- WE LOVE THE THEATRICAL WINDOW. WE HAVE HAD UNBELIEVABLE SUCCESS IN THEATERS AND WE THINK IT IS IMPORTANT TO BUILD OUR FRANCHISE. WE DO NOT THINK IT IS THE ONLY WAY TO DO IT SO WE WILL REMAIN FLEXIBLE. SO MUCH IS CHANGING IN SUCH A DYNAMIC ENVIRONMENT. IT IS HARD TO PREDICT WHAT WILL HAPPEN WITH CONSUMER BEHAVIOR IN THE NEXT MONTH WHEN IT COMES TO REEMERGENCE IN THE WORLD OF NORMAL. WE WILL BE WATCHING VERY CAREFULLY AND MAKE THE CALL WHEN WE HAVE TO. EMILY: YOU HAVE A BIG RIGHTS NEGOTIATION HAPPENING WITH THE NFL. JUST GOT A BIG DEAL WITH THE NHL. YOU'VE SAID YOU WANT ALL RIGHTS DEALS TO EAT ALL ESPN -- ALL RIGHT DEALS TO INVOLVE ESPN PLUS. WHAT ARE THE POSSIBILITIES FOR THE NFL ON THE ESPN PLUS? COULD YOU GET THE SUNDAY TICKET PACKAGE? BOB: WE WANT TO MAKE SURE ANY DEALS WE DO WITH ANY SPORTS ENTITIES GOING FORWARD NOT ONLY ENVISION THE ABILITY FOR US TO TOGGLE AT WILL TOWARDS OUR DIRECT TO CONSUMER PLATFORMS LIKE ESPN PLUS, BUT ALSO OPERATE CREATIVELY FOR OUR SHAREHOLDERS. THOSE ARE TWO REQUIREMENTS WE WILL HAVE GOING FORWARD. OUR ABILITY TO TOGGLE FROM LINEAR TO DIRECT TO CONSUMER IS REALLY IMPORTANT. WE BELIEVE WE CAN DO SO IN A WAY THAT IS NAUGHTILY GOING TO MAKE OUR SHAREHOLDERS HAPPY, BUT MAKE OUR GUESTS HAPPY, AND LEAD THEM INTO THIS NEW WORLD OF DIRECT TO CONSUMER BUSINESSES. AT THE SAME TIME A LOT OF PEOPLE STILL LIKE TO WATCH BROADCAST AND LINEAR, SO WE WILL PRACTICE A HYBRID MODEL GOING FORWARD. EMILY: ARE YOU STILL PLANNING TO RELEASE NOMADLAND IN CHINA AS PLANNED GIVEN THE CONTROVERSY? BOB: WE ARE PROUD OF NOMADLAND AND ALL OF OUR 15 ACADEMY AWARD NOMINEES THIS YEAR. SUCH GREAT FILMS, SUCH A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR OUR GUESTS TO WATCH OUR FILMS, NOT ONLY IN THEATERS, BUT ALSO ON DISNEY PLUS. AS THE GOVERNMENTS ACROSS THE WORLD ENABLE US TO TAKE OUR FILMS THERE ON VARIOUS PLATFORMS WE WILL BE THERE FOR THEM. EMILY: BOB CHAPEK OF DISNEY, THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOINING US AND THANK YOU ALL FOR LISTENING AND WATCHING. ALIX: THANKS MUCH, EMILY. TAKING A LOOK AT THE NEXT 24 HOURS. THE FED COMING UP AT 2:00. THE BOE TOMORROW. U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE LINCOLN AND NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR -- SECRETARY OF STATE BLINKEN AND THE NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR WILL BE WITH THEIR COUNTERPARTS IN ALASKA.