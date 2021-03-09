White House May Go it Alone on Infrastructure Plan

00:00

So I'm tempted to congratulate you. But you'll be the first tosay not until it's over. But you're pretty darn close to being over. How you feeling Cedric.We're excited and we're excited for the American people. President Biden has talked about this plan and the need to getthis passed since before he was president he pushed this bill to the Congress next. For them to pass it in the bill will prettymuch come out at the same one point nine trillion dollars that it went in. But we just know what it means to American familiesan American family of four to parents that probably make one hundred thousand dollars together with two children. We'll get acheck for a check for fifty four hundred dollars not to mention that they'll get twenty six hundred additional dollars in childtax credit. So we're talking about really helping American families when they need it the most. So that's why we're excitedabout it. So this was directed obviously correctly for the pandemic but it also could do something for child poverty as Iunderstand this country. Is this in your view a fundamental shift potentially toward how we support a lot of those familieswho are hurting. We certainly hope so. Are a couple of things that Vice PresidentBiden now believes a value statements. One no one should work 40 hours aweek and not make above the poverty line. And we shouldn't have children living in poverty. And so the American rescue planwould reduce child poverty in this country by 50 percent. And we think that that is something that we should continue to striveto improve on because that's who we are. And that's certainly who this administration is and will continue to be. So as youknow Mr. Richman well part of this bill actually enhances the Affordable Care Act at least for a two year period reallysubsidizes some of those payments for the exchanges. Things like that. Do you have hopes as the White House have hopes that thatcould be extended beyond the limited period of this bill. Well just look at what it does. When that same family that Ijust talked about when they go to re enroll and June they would save almost six hundred dollars a month in terms of their healthcare costs. And so think of all the things that a family of four could do saving six hundred dollars a month. And so that's whatwe're focused on. And of course our goal is to continue to bring health care costs down in this country because we believe thataffordable health care is a right. It's not a privilege. And every step we can take towards that we're going to continue todo that. Do you have any reservations at all. Something that you're concerned about might not work as well as you hope.No I don't. Look we're going to be as efficient and as effective as we possibly can with this legislation. We're going to try toget checks out the door as fast as we possibly can. We know that this is not about the administration. We know that this is notabout us talking about it. This is about us doing it. And so we have to get these checks out in the mail. We have to provide allof this other relief. We have to get children back in school so that their parents can go to work. We can reduce the trauma tothe children and reduce the kids that are falling behind. So we know we have a million and one things to do and we have to do itin just a couple of days. So that's what we're really focused on in this bill. You're providing a lot of money for publiceducation to get the kids back in school. There are still some teachers unions that seem to be reluctant to go back. Is thereanything the White House can do even if it's in the form of using the bully pulpit to say the teachers union it's time toget the kids back in school. Look we're doing everything we can to get our schools back open safely so we have prioritizedteacher vaccinations. We've put in one hundred and thirty billion dollars implicate through well so that we can open thoseschools up safely with ventilation systems social distancing partitions all of the things that would be necessary to openthem up. And we have been very clear since day one that if Congress approved the funding that it was our go to get amajority of the K through 12 schools in this country open within the first hundred days. We think we're on track to get thatdone. But we're not satisfied where we are. We want our schools open and we want to open as quickly as possible. But we alsowant to keep our teachers safe. So I understand the bill's not been signed into law yet. But it's not too early to ask whatcomes next. Tell me about build back better. You must be working on that in the White House just behind you there.Well I'll tell you the president's done everything he said he was going to do during the campaign. He said he want to passthis COBRA relief bill and then he wanted to build back better. So yes we're talking about what Bill Bag Better looks like interms of infrastructure investments creating jobs fixing a broken America putting in infrastructure for if something likethis would ever happen again. So it's about doing a bunch of things. But our first priority is to pass this bill and then wewill work on building back better. Yeah I recognize he hasn't signed into law yet. It looks like that's going to happen at thesame time. My understanding is you could get the stimulus package through on a 50 vote in the Senate plus of course thevice president. You're not going to do that to build back better right. Don't you need 60 votes on that.Well look I won't get into all of the thinking of the White House. I will just tell you this. I will quote my grandmotherwho used to always say where there's the will there's a way and we have the will to make sure that we build back better that weinvest in this country invest in American workers and American infrastructure and all of those things because we know that theAmerican rescue plan is not just enough. So it's gonna stop us. It's going to help the economy in the short term. But we arelooking for down the road and fundamentally changing who wins in America. We want everybody to win and we don't want to leaveanybody behind. So that's why it's called build back better because we have to build back better than what we had before.And I have no doubt that you and the president the entire team have the will to get this done. But I guess what I'm saying isyou need at least 10 Republicans to have that same will. Do you see that possibility with a significant build back better plan.Well we certainly hope so. And we've been talking to him about it. We've invited them down and at some point.We hope that everybody will put country first. And so we know America is heard and we know America has needs. And we're goingto step up to the plate and we're going to do it. And we're not going to try to go solo. We would hope that Republicans wouldcome along with us and independents. But to the extent that we are required to go solo then we may have to do that. But that'snot our first choice. Our first choice is to have a bipartisan bill that builds back better invest in American families.