We start with some good news cases deaths. I think it's fair tosay plummeting. What's behind that Andy. Yeah so we have to look at this in two ways. The hospitalizations and the severe and thedeaths are going to be now driven by the vaccination program that's going on in the U.S. as well as globally. Remember that'stargeting the most vulnerable populations. So we should expect to see the hospitalization and death ratesdropped faster than the case numbers. Now the regular case numbers you know there's a normal cyclingwith respiratory viruses that infect during the winter and that when you know as the temperatures start to warm up a little bit.The conditions for transmission are a little bit less ideal. So there you see reduced case numbers.But let's be clear we're still at a number of cases particularly here in the U.S. That's much much too high to be able to becontrolled by our standard methods like contact tracing. So we need to keep our efforts up to drop that case number downeven lower than it is right now. And you mentioned two factors that one is just the natural cycle of a respiratory disease andthe other one was just the vaccination rollout as well. When you look at the data how do you assess which one is whichand what's driving what. Well it's really a question of who's getting vaccinated.And right now I'll use the U.S. as the example. We we are not immunizing enough of the regular population to see that effecton case numbers. That should change. JNJ vaccine here in the U.S. is probably going to be approved today by the FDA. And weare hearing manufacturing of the other vaccines is going up. So in the next month or so we should see a major change in terms ofa switch to vaccinating the general population which should then lead to an even faster drop in the rate of cases in general. Allright. So when can we throw off our masks go to the theater hang outwith our friends. Me when can this be over. That's the ten thousand dollar question isn't it. CAC million dollars. Welllook what we're trying to get at is the modelers tell us that a population immunization rate close to 70 percent is what's goingto get us to a very manageable rate. Now that's incremental as we move to higher percentages willhave less and less numbers of cases. I still think that given the current rates here in the U.S.we're talking about a late spring early summer before we can really get to a level of immunity in the population where we cansafely consider to really let up all on many of the restrictions that we have right now. Well late spring early summer that'sactually sooner than a lot of people are saying. I'm wondering from your perspective whether the sort of naysayers out therewho are saying stay on with your masks keep social distancing even as we do get some immunity building up in the communitywhether they're worry warts in the in the people who are like look we just need to live again are actually right that there isa level of immunity that's building that's allowing that to happen more safely. I mean what's your view on that. I think wehave to think of these public health interventions as again a multilayered approach. And the focus is going to be on trying toremove the ones that are putting the greatest that are having the greatest impact on our economic and social lives. So to behonest masks should be something that we should just get used to wearing for a while because those are the simplest ones that canbe in place that can maintain a level of reduced transmission. What we really want to focus on are things like you know schoolson getting people back into their workplaces and finding ways to use the vaccination as well as contact tracing and mask wearingto allow us to open up those aspects of the economy so that we can get to some level of normalcy there. So think about this aslayered. Professor let's talk about how we should handle those that have been vaccinated and not from a political standpoint.From a scientific standpoint I think from a society point of view that might be a worry about creating a two tier society inthe meantime. From a scientific standpoint. And is there any reason why thosethat have been vaccinated and have waited several weeks after the second dose can't just go about life as normal.So far the signs are suggests that these vaccines are strictly the Mandarin and Pfizer vaccine which have been the the moststudied here in the U.S. certainly point to having a really strong immunity. And it points to having reduced case numbers aswell as that massive drop in the severe cases. So I still think that we want to maintain a group effort here. Masking is goingto be something that is going to be needed. And if you're vaccinated or not vaccinated masking is going to help us interms of limited cases. We also want to stick together on some of these issues. And again masking is a very easy way to makesure that we maintain that feeling that all of us are still in this together and all of us are fighting this pandemic in thebest way that we can. So I would imagine that masking is something that whether or not you're vaccinated you want to makesure to keep that up for the next few months. From your standpoint though do you think it would encourage vaccine takecome when we really need the encouragement to allow those that have been vaccinated to go about life as normal.Yeah it's a difficult question to get up because as you mentioned you don't want to generate a two tiered society here.But certainly one has to think about as a larger percentage of the population gets vaccinated those individuals should be ableto be doing more things whether that be going back to school whether that be going back to work. There should be somebenefits from going out and getting your vaccination because you really are going to help reduce the level of transmission ofthis virus in the community. If you get yourself vaccinated and that's going to have a general population benefit.