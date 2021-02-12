How China Exploited a U.S. Tech Supplier

00:00

Exactly what did we find out. And will this make U.S. Chinarelations even more difficult. Well Jordan Robertson and Mike Riley are reporters who docybersecurity analysis have been working for months and months tracking down sources and finding out that there has been forthe last decade a an investigation that involves the FBI over tampering of computer chipand motherboards made by super micro. Now it's important to note that that there is noindication whatsoever that super micro had any knowledge or complicity in this. There's nothere's no sign of wrongdoing there. But we have 17 sources say this in this investigation is has been under way for the lastdecade. What does it point to sir. So these are distinct attacks werethey all after the same thing. Well I mean it's a little unclear exactly whatis common about all these interferences. But one thing is calm and that is the information went back to China. So it does raisethe very important issue of supply chain integrity that even Joe Biden has mentioned is going to be of primary importance in hisadministration. Marty thanks for joining us this morning on a Friday so early. Marty as you know this is a follow on storyfrom X number of years ago. A key distinction that I see Mr. Shanker is the idea here of a trail of agencies institutions andlaw enforcement in the United States poking around. There's a lot of criticism about this story. A lot of pushback from Chinaeven from Amazon and Apple with a previous story. But the distinction Marty to me is the amount that we chronicle lawenforcement's involved. What are they doing. They are actually trying to trace back to the sources of of thishack to find out just what methods and what information was accessed in these breaches. You know its investigationsoftentimes are never made public. This one was never made public in order for the investigators todig deeper in their processes. I get that. Yeah. No process. Yeah. Yeah. I mean no go. No go. No no no please. I was going tosay that you know it's also important to note that while this traces right back to China this is done bythe Russians it's done by the United States. So this is a world in which everyone is trying to gain an advantage and figure outwhat everybody else how reporters Marty have been full time on this for it's really been their major focus for years and years.Are we any smarter now than when this story first broke X number of years ago. I mean zero inability for anybody listening orwatching this program to say I've got a server or I'm on the Amazon cloud whatever it may be. I'm more knowledgeable thatthese chips that send data back to wherever are not on those boards. I think that that is an extremely important point tomake Tom. It depends on every company. They have never stopped purchasing super micro products in all kinds of sensitive placeslike the U.S. Pentagon. And it's really unclear individually where acts are takingplace. But this and this story and others have pointed to this whole supplychain issue over the years and we've become much more aware of the risks.