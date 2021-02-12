Live on Bloomberg TV

How China Exploited a U.S. Tech Supplier

A U.S. investigation dating back to 2010 found thousands of computer servers sending military network data to China. All of the hacks involved materials produced by one company, Super Micro Computer Inc., a computer hardware maker in San Jose, California, who was kept in the dark about the investigation. Bloomberg’s Marty Schenker reports on “Bloomberg Surveillance.” (Source: Bloomberg)

