Difficult for Fed to Avoid Bond Taper Tantrum: Dudley

Bill Dudley I look at where we are in the greater scheme ofthings and there's gonna be a point now maybe a point in the future where the day to day work of the Fed to support theeconomy is over and they begin to pull away from the monthly fundings that they're doing. They pull away from the jargon andthe speeches of providing ultra accommodation. Are we close to that moment. No. But the Fed basically has told us that theyhave to share policies said it's premature to be talking about even beginning towind down the rate of asset purchases. So the Fed is not probably I can do anything different at least until late fallearly next year. Well that may be the policy as well. But then we go Fed meeting. The Fed meeting. You've been in the crucibleof this Bill Dudley. Little sentences are given out in speeches from say Cleveland from say Kansas City from San Francisco orfrom the pressures you faced New York. Are we going to see Siri come out in the speeches of federal officers in the comingmonths. Well it really depends on how strong the rebound in the economy is. I mean what we're hoping is people get vaccinated.And once people get vaccinated social distancing can be relaxed. The economy can be reopened. And when that happens the economyshould accelerate pretty sharply because you're going to have a big increase in demand. And in the leisure and hospitality areain particular people are gonna go to movies their restaurants are going to travel. So that could be a pretty strong secondhalf of the year if things go well. And I think at that point then people will start at the federal start to begin to thinkabout OK how do we start to pull pull back. But the Fed doesn't want to pull back prematurely because there's still 9 millionpeople that have lost their jobs since the pandemic started. And so they don't want to pull back too early because they did. Ifthey do bond yields go up and stock market goes down at times financial conditions. And that makes it harder for the Fed toachieve its objectives as we get closer to running the economy hot. Now there's a question of financial stability risks and howyou measure it in a time of shadow banking. At a time of Robin Hood traders. At a time of other structural changes to themarket. You put out a column about this. Do you think the Fed is gauging systemic risk correctly as they look forward to anperhaps hotter economy. Well I think the problem that they have is that at some pointthey are going to have to turn the dial back away from you know significant accommodation. And when they touch that dial or whenthey're perceived to about to touch that dial. Markets are going to react. So I think it's be very difficult for the Fed to avoida you know a bond taper tantrum. You know you're either all in or you're not. And at some point the Fed's not going to be all.And when that happens markets are going to react in some of the risks that you put out there in this column that I wrote thismorning for Bloomberg opinion. You mentioned mutual funds and ways to protect against runs on these particular funds. Do youactually view this as a real viable risk going forward if there is some sort of taper tantrum like you're saying.Well it depends on how violent it is. But you know the problem we have is we have mutual funds that invest in very illiquidasset classes like high yield debt. And yet we offer these mutual funds and we basically tell people that they get theirmoney out overnight. And you can't actually have a lot of people show up at that mutual fund to get their money back. And themarket really can't absorb that much. Mutual bonds being sold into the market. So it makes sense for illiquid mutual funds tobasically tell people no you don't get overnight liquidity you get weekly liquidity or monthly liquidity. And that gives themutual fund manager time to actually liquidate their assets in an orderly way so that you don't have the fire sale of assetswhich which which would obviously depress prices even further.