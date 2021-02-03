Difficult for Fed to Avoid Bond Taper Tantrum: Dudley

More From Bloomberg Surveillance
- 11:06
Jared Bernstein on Biden's Pandemic Relief Plan
- 03:13
Biden Aid Bill Is More Relief Than Stimulus: Jared Bernstein
- 04:27
Covid Drives Science to Tackle Next Pandemic: Johns Hopkins
- 02:21
Democrats Put Biden’s $1.9 Billion Stimulus Plan on Fast Track
Bloomberg Markets"Bloomberg Markets" is focused on bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news and information as it happens.
The David Rubenstein ShowThe David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations" explores successful leadership through the personal and professional choices of the most influential people in business.