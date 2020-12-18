This Market Is Running on Fumes, Says Morgan Stanley

00:00

When you get cautious I listen that little bit more carefullybecause you've been so constructive through 2020 especially when others weren't. Why now. Lisa.Well look a you know our perspective is that you know markets climb a wall of worry and we've now priced in I believe anextraordinary amount of good news. We've priced in another round of fiscal stimulus. We've priced in a gridlockedgovernment under a new Biden administration. We've priced in you know the vaccine and we've priced in this this big rebound inthe middle to the end of next year where you know there's pent up demand for services. The economy reopens. Everyone's you knowtraveling and going on vacation and eating in restaurants again. And quite frankly consensus expectations of alreadyyou know priced kind of a 25 percent year over year growth in corporate profits. And so a lot has has happened. A lot's beenpriced here. And so one of the things that we're just beginning to say to folks is what is that next. Big positive catalyst. Oryou know more precisely what is the big worry that's going to weigh on markets. That that we can get an upside surprise onthat. That will be a positive catalyst. And right now we think that this is a market that's really running on fumes meaningflows. It's running on cash chasing and coming in off the sidelines and all the hedge fund managers unwinding their shortsbefore the end of the year. And you know those are the kind of things that that can just stop on a dime when the money runsout. So we're we're cautious here. Typically they if you expect turbulence the cautious ness naturethat you're taking in displaying right now you put on its own you buy some treasuries at least you can't do that anymore. Youmight be put on the tin hat but buy some treasuries might not be the option in the same way. Maybe yields don't drop in the sameway. We've questioned that many times over the last several months. What do you do now. Lee So it's a 21 if you are cautiousat least in the near-term perhaps out several months. How do you position for that. Yes. So that's a fantastic question and it'sthe question that all of our clients are struggling with. And so you know where where we've been focused in the short term iscash and gold quite frankly. And you know treasuries are probably to your point not theanswer. And so maybe you can own some ultra short duration here and things like cash. But gold would be some of the things thatwe're buying right now when there's all this euphoria. The other thing that I would say is quite frankly options and buying somesome protection in the market is something else that for clients who can do that. You know where we're talking aboutbase if someone has had such a wonderful year off the bottom what funds that cash position. What are you trimming. What areyou selling. Is this a broad theme risking go at the risking in certain areas of the market.Yes. So we we continue to just take profits. And what have been the highest flying growth stocks the long duration assets thoseyou know mega cap secular growers obviously you know some of the recent IPO candidates you know we've tried to encourage clientswho have had exposure not to be overzealous and greedy quite frankly and you know take some chips and really try toredistribute it to areas of the market that have more value and quality support. We're still finding a little bit of that infinancials a little bit of that in some of the the consumer discretionary some of the materials stocks some of the energystocks. But there's not a lot that is super exciting in the U.S. market. And so you know we're also encouraging folks to maybelook outside the U.S. where valuations are not kind of in a hundredth percentile of history.