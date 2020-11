00:00

Next up we're gonna go to a CEO spotlight conversation withAndrew Jyrki. She is co-founder and CEO of 23 and me along with David Rubenstein. He's co-founder and co executive chairman ofthe Carlyle Group. And thank you very much for joining us today. When cobia beganto arise in the United States did you realize that you had some information that could be applicable to helping to solve code oridentify what some of the causes would be. What did you do when you came to that realization.The first thing we realize is that when we weren't going to play a role in testing for all kinds of reasons we're not set up todo coping testing. But what we really are set up to do is to do research at scale. Twenty three me has the world's largestconsented platform of customers who are ready and engaged in research. So what we did on April 6 we decided we were going toput out a coded related survey to our customers. And you know a matter of weeks later we had a million customers who had takenour coded survey and we had over twenty thousand individuals who said that they had had copied thousands who had beenhospitalized. And by analyzing that data we were able to find that there is a genetic you know there is a genetic type where oblood type looks like it is protective. Eight need a nine to 18 percent protective from coded.What about people who are let's say African-American do they have a higher propensity to get COBRA. Did you learn that aswell or not. We have seen that. And even when we have looked at you know adjusting for other components that you know otherassociated illnesses or other socioeconomic factors that we do see thatthere is a higher propensity of likelihood of them being sick. So that's part of the reason why we're continuing to do thegenetic studies is because we want to you know we want to see what else we could find. And I just just as background forpeople. A lot of people don't realize that a lot of viruses there are genetic mutations in humans that make you either moresusceptible or resistant. So for example in HIV there's a mutation called CCR 5 where people who have that mutation areessentially immune to getting HIV. And when I look at sort of why certain populations are getting sick more or some people dieor they seem to be exposed but not get it it makes me think that there are going to be more genetic findings. So what did you dowith this information once you got it. Did you give it to the FDA or give it to CDC. Who did you give it to. Anybody. The mostimportant thing for us to always do with our information is to publish as quickly as possible. And so we always put things whenwe feel like it's really important we put it in a bio archive. So means like the publication is out there now so people can goand get access to this information. We also made the information available for any pharma company or any group that is working onthis area to contact us and that we would engage in trying to help further any kind of research on a vaccine or treatments. Wealso there's a number of consortiums that are out there with academics to try and bring all that data together. And we'repartnering with all of those as well. So you have a lot of experience in dealing with FDA to thosemanufacturers of vaccines. What would you tell them about how to get through the FDA process.I would say the most important thing with the FDA is engagement and communication and finding people who have that expertise ofyou know the experience of how to work with them. The thing the mistakes that we made in the past really had to do with a levelof naivete on our behalf of how to communicate effectively with them. And it's one thing that I've learned with the FDAis when they when they have a vision when they tell you they want this kind of a certain kind of analysis there's there's nota lot of negotiation. Like you you follow what they are asking for.So in 2006 you started this company and you're. Was that people would spit into a little vial of glass mail it off and you wouldtell them everything about their ancestry or about their health predispositions so that people tell you you were crazy at thebeginning. Oh yeah. We had we had some really fun meetings with peoplewhere you know my background is I was working I was investing in health care companies and I saw the genomics revolution takingoff and I was really disappointed. And from the time that the human genome was sequenced too you know many years later that itstill wasn't accessible to individuals. So I wanted to create a company that was going to be directly accessible to individualswith their genetic information. And you know in those early days I had people we were prohibited from being in medical meetings.I had people walk out of meetings with us. You know people thought you had all kinds of scary theories ofwhat you would potentially learn with genetics. And I think what's happened is that people have really learned that your DNAis it's like looking in the mirror for the first time. It's your digital representation of you. And it's really exciting in thesame way. There's you know amazing things about you and there's things that you might want to change. Your DNA is reflective ofthat. And so people are learning you know their ancestry is different than what a lot of people think. And they canunderstand you know families that have had you know heart disease in them or diabetes they can look at their DNA and theycan say oh there's potentially a genetic association. And what we've always wanted to do is to give people the tools to thinkabout actually preventing disease rather than just treating it. And that's what we're really focused on now is how is it thatyou can learn all this information about you and inspire you to take action to change your behaviors. So do people say to you Iwant the results but if there's a negative results like I have a to predisposition to dementia or Alzheimer's don't tell me that.Do they do that or you just give them all the information. We have the ability for some of the information that we know ismore sensitive for customers. They have an additional opt in. And that means that for instance on the Alzheimer's report thatyou reference there is an additional layer of concern. So we don't just give it to you but we say hey do you really want theinformation. Here's some background about what types of things you're going to learn. And then we then we allow you to get it.And I think the thing I have always my focus on health care has been about consumers having choice. And one thing that I havealways found frankly offensive in the health care system is that other people are making choices for me. And what I think isreally important is that you actually get choice and it should be your insurance company it should be your doctor. It shouldn'tbe the hospital administrator protocols. It should be about choice for you and giving you those opportunities to get thatinformation if you want. And if you don't want the information absolutely. Don't get it.Now your initial premise was I'm going to tell you about your genetic background but you also have a business where you tellpeople about their ancestry in the sense of who they're related to or might not have been related to. You find a lot of peoplefind out that their biological parents weren't their biological parents or their biological siblings who are not theirbiological siblings. And is that embarrassing or they are actually happy to learn this.It's one of the things that in the early days we remember we we would hypothesize like wouldn't it be amazing if we couldactually be connect a family. And I would say we actually on a daily basis get dozens of stories of people learning that theyhad cousins that they didn't know about. They had siblings. They didn't know about it. And you do find that the news that youknow your you might not be related to your father that your siblings might be half siblings. And it's definitelyyou know it can be stressful for people to to to learn that. Absolutely. We have a whole Web site now dedicated for howpeople manage us. But overwhelmingly what I am really happy about is how much this is connected people. And we find thatpeople are making making connections with their family and almost filling ahole in a void in their life. That really bothered them. So for a lot of adoptees for instance for us my family we actuallyfound that we have a first cousin. And so I can relate to these stories. You know here was somebodywho you know didn't know his his you know his his birth parents. And it was an old raised as an only child. And holy cow suddenlyhe is. Now part of that would just be clear. And all of us and and so we had no idea that we potentially had this first cousin.So there's a there's a whole process. But it's wonderful to find this family and to and to connect and to see the similarities.How many people have given you their saliva to date. Over twelve million people.And tired. It's a lot now. You get tired of people asking you what are you going to take your company public so they can buyshares in it. You know it's one of the things I think about. I would love tofind a way for my customers to feel like they could be shareholders and be part of it. It's something that we've alwaysthought about. So no I again I come from the Wall Street world. So I've I Iknow enough about being a public company to know there's no there's no glory and have to demand it to you know manage all ofthat work about being a public company. But at the right time we'll absolutely engage it. I think it's important for a companyto be public when they're mature enough to manage it. And I think what's been important for twenty three and me is that weare very much of a mission driven company with a goal of creating a different type of health care ecosystem. And in orderto do that we're gonna have ups and downs. And it's better as often to have ups and downs when you're a private company thanwhen you're a public company.